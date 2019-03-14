Jodi Farrell’s Music Studio hosted a Performance Workshop on Saturday, March 9, at Namba Performing Arts Space in Downtown Ventura. It was an opportunity for vocal students to strut their stuff on the stage before an audience, with live musical accompaniment (provided by pianist Ron Barnett) and valuable feedback from Farrell herself. The workshop included JFMS singers Lainey Brown, Katie Fitz-Gerald and Emily De La Cruz, as well as musical theatre performers Julia Lopez and Kirra Anderson (who study under Alissa Strople) and Gwen Okinaga (a student of Laura Covault). Watching young and emerging talent bloom in the spotlight (with a little help and guidance from an experienced mentor) made for a truly inspiring and entertaining afternoon.

