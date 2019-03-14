Beginning March 16, individuals across the globe will log over 1 million miles walking for clean water, and local organizers are giving Ventura County an opportunity to take part. Ventura-based CLEAN International will host the World Water Day March 22 event during which participants will be asked to walk four miles — the average distance millions around the world walk daily for clean water.

“The Worldwide Walk for Water is a rare opportunity to help save lives, with everyday people simply doing what they normally do,” said CLEAN International co-founder Heather Baker. “The awareness and money generated through this event makes a powerful and genuinely life-changing difference to those families and communities all over the world who, through no fault of their own, do not have access to clean water.”

Participant’s pledges will benefit CLEAN International’s efforts to eradicate waterborne illnesses worldwide. To participate and to learn more, visit www.cleaninternational.org.