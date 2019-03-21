Fox Fine Jewelry hosted a reception for its latest art exhibit, Flower Power, on Saturday, March 16. The two-woman show features the work of Karen Payton, who often employs thread and hand-dyed fabrics, and Adonna Ebrahimi, whose acrylic and mixed-media pieces feature flowers on abstract backgrounds. It’s a colorful and cheerful selection of art, perfect for welcoming in spring. Flower Power will be on display through May 12.
