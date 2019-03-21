Fox Fine Jewelry hosted a reception for its latest art exhibit, Flower Power, on Saturday, March 16. The two-woman show features the work of Karen Payton, who often employs thread and hand-dyed fabrics, and Adonna Ebrahimi, whose acrylic and mixed-media pieces feature flowers on abstract backgrounds. It’s a colorful and cheerful selection of art, perfect for welcoming in spring. Flower Power will be on display through May 12.

Adonna Ebrahimi with some of her work on exhibit at Fox Fine Jewelry.
Photo by William Horstick, @67billh

Karen Payton, “Girl With Kaleidoscope Eyes.”