CLU wins national awards

California Lutheran University’s production of Columbinus was honored with the Distinguished Performance and Production Ensembles Award and the Citizen Artist Award by the Kennedy Center American College Theatre Festival (KCACTF). The 2005 play about the 1999 Columbine High School massacre examines adolescent archetypes and weaves together evidence, the shooters’ journals and interviews with parents, survivors and community leaders. Set to open at CLU on Nov. 8, all performances were cancelled in light of the mass shooting which took place at Borderline Bar and Grill on Nov. 7. (One invitation-only performance was held instead.) Ventura County locals had a chance to see the stirring and sensitive drama in February, when it offered two public performances before the show went to the Region VIII KCACTF in Los Angeles. This is the first time a CLU production has won national awards. www.callutheran.edu

Film festival accepting submissions

Oxnard’s first-ever Sight + Sound Film Festival will take place Aug. 16-18 at the Oxnard Performing Arts and Convention Center, and organizers are currently accepting film submissions. Entries may include features (60 minutes or longer), shorts (45 minutes or shorter), student films (20 minutes or less) and documentaries (45 minutes or less for shorts and 60 minutes or longer for feature docs). There is also a category for web-based entries, which may include productions 7 minutes or shorter, and for which general web content and ASMR (Autonomous Sensory Meridian Response) videos are encouraged. Entry fees are $15 for students and $25 for all other participants. Deadline for entry is May 10, but submissions will be accepted until May 30 for a higher fee ($20 student/$30 general). For more information, visit www.sightplussound.com.

SCI debuts artist talk series

Studio Channel Islands will launch a new series of talks by an eclectic group of artists and authors this month. On Saturday, April 27, at 1 p.m., SCI hosts Loyola Marymount University neuroscientist Mark Waldman, one of the world’s leading experts on communication, spirituality and the brain. Waldman will speak about neuroaesthetics and how art stimulates the brain, sharing the latest research into how the brain “reads” art. The series continues with California Lutheran University art professor Michael Pearce in May, artist and master printer Lev Moross in June, contemporary artist Richard Bruland in July and former U.S. Marine and artist Richard Barnett in September. For schedule and more information, visit studiochannelislands.org.

Memoir contest opens

The Ventura County Writers Club is currently accepting submissions for its 2019 Memoir Contest. Entries of original and unpublished works — first person accounts of a memorable event, filtered through the mind and heart of the storyteller — no longer than 1,250 words, will be accepted through Submittable.com. Deadline for entry is May 31. For submission rules and more information, visit venturacountywriters.com.