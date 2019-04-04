Opening

Good Find Stores opened at 1321 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., #A118 (Northstar Plaza), in Thousand Oaks. The boutique features new and used furniture, décor and home goods consignment. The inventory ranges from fun and funky bargains, to vintage and collector’s pieces, to fine art, and more. … Firehouse Subs opened at 4020 E. Main St. in Ventura. The restaurant offers premium meats and cheeses steamed and piled high on a toasted sub roll, served “Fully Involved” with fresh produce and condiments. In addition to its signature subs, sandwich and dessert platters, salads and snacks are also offered. This is the first Firehouse Subs franchise in Ventura; it’s owned by Ricardo and Paula Papeleo and Enrique Martinasso. … Seaward Sushi held its grand reopening at 34 S. Seaward Avenue, Ventura, on Tuesday, April 2, though it had officially reopened in December 2018. Under new ownership and four years of renovations, the well known sushi spot is now decorated in Japanese art and offers unique sushi dishes made by professional sushi chefs. … Gelson’s will be holding a grand reopening of its Westlake Village store, to take place Friday, April 5 through Sunday, April 7. The store is located at 2734 Townsgate Road in Westlake Plaza, just off the 101 and 23 freeways. Beautifully remodeled, the relaunched Gelson’s Westlake Village offers a new sit-down wine, craft beer and tapas bar, seafood and sushi bar, and Wolfgang Puck Express – Grab and Go. … The Yarrow Family YMCA (Yarrow Y) will host a grand opening on April 27 from 1 p.m.-4p.m. at 31105 Thousand Oaks Blvd. in Westlake Village. The event will include facility tours, raffles, and games (obstacle courses, scavenger hunt, face painting). The 60,000-square-foot facility features a fitness center, group exercise classes, eight-lane indoor lap pool, meeting space, café, a Kids’ Zone, and more. The Yarrow Y will serve Westlake Village, Agoura Hills and Oak Park.

Expanding

Serendipity Dance Co. (owned by Kerrie Burg) in Simi Valley recently held a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the permanent addition of a niche exercise program, Abili-Barre. The ballet-based exercise class focuses on long-term fitness and injury prevention; program founder and certified personal trainer Clarisse McLeod was inspired to create Abili-Barre after training dozens of clients with health conditions that prevented them from participating in mainstream exercise programs.

Name Change

Formerly the Senior Nutrition Action Council, the organization is now known as Ventura County Area Agency on Agency Foundation, and it has also expanded its mission to provide support beyond nutrition services to also include all Ventura County Area Agency on Aging programs and activities (housing, legal services, care management, etc.) that aim to improve the lives of seniors, adults with disabilities and their caregivers. For more information, the new website is www.vcaaafoundation.org.

And the award goes to …

Two students were recognized by the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Conejo Valley (BGCGCV) at its 16th Annual Superstars of the Year Celebration. Annette Gonzalez won the 2018 Youth of the Year award in the 14 and Up category; she is a student at Newbury Park High School and has been a club member for over four years. Joshua Greenberg won the 2018 Youth of the Year award in the 13 and Under category; he is a student at Colina Middle School and has been a club member for over eight years. BGCGCV also recognized volunteers for their commitment in making a positive impact on the clubs and community. … Assemblywoman Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara, was honored for her work in the community with the Assembly Champion Award during the 2019 Easterseals Legislative Awards. … The City of Ojai, along with the Ventura County Air Pollution Control District (VCAPCD), will hold a ceremony celebrating certification as the first AGZA Green Zone City in Ventura County on Friday, April 12, at Libbey Park (210 S. Signal Street, Ojai, CA 93023). The event will be held at 11 a.m., and will include a demonstration of the City’s battery-powered equipment used to service all municipal park and landscape maintenance needs of the City. The City of Ojai joins the City of South Pasadena by becoming the second city-wide AGZA Green Zone in the United States.…

In celebration of Women’s History Month, State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson and Assemblywoman Monique Limón honored Port of Hueneme CEO & Port Director Kristin Decas, along with four other women from Senate District 19, for their commitment to improving the lives of those in the community. Since Decas took the helm at the Port of Hueneme in 2012, the Port’s revenues have climbed 23.5 percent. Decas was the first woman to serve as Port Director for both the Port of New Bedford, Massachusetts in its 50 year history and the Port of Hueneme in its 82 year history. … Four individuals will be recognized by the Community Memorial Health System (CMHS) at the Community Memorial Hospital (CMH) Foundation’s 47th Benefactors’ Ball on April 13. Brothers Dr. Douglas A. Woodburn and Dr. James D. Woodburn III will receive the CMH Physicians of Year award. Their father, Dr. James D. Woodburn II, will receive the Retired CMH Physician of the Year award. The three surgeons have cared for thousands of patients at CMH for decades and share a legacy of service to the community. Jeffrey D. Paul will receive the Community Leader of the Year award. Paul is the executive vice president/director of Commercial Banking for Montecito Bank & Trust and currently serves on the CMHS board of trustees and is a past board chair. … Several individuals were acknowledged by the Ventura County Probation Agency (VCPA) for outstanding service in the field of probation and corrections at the VCPA’s Annual Employee Recognition Awards Ceremony. Corrections Officer II Rylan Chieruzzi, Deputy Probation Officer Rosalio Galaviz, Legal Processing Assistant III Jenifer Garcia, Supervising Deputy Probation Officer Juanita Holguin, Office Systems Coordinator IV Robert Mew, Corrections Officer Jeremiah Navarro, Program Assistant Ana Padilla, Corrections Officer Veronia Ruiz, Senior Deputy Probation Officer Karina Soltero, Senior Deputy Probation Officer Shannyn-Rae Sponseller, Senior Deputy Probation Officer Gabriel Tobias, Deputy Probation Officer Jenny Ulloa, and Supervising Deputy Probation Officer Angie Vejar. … Elizabeth (Betsy) Blanchard Chess and Limoneira have been named as the 2019 Ventura Music Festival (VMF) Honorees and will be honored with a video, dinner and live music performance at the annual VMF Honoree Awards and Cabaret Fundraiser on April 11. Chess will receive the Outstanding Individual Contribution to the Arts and Community Award and Limoneira will receive the Outstanding Corporate Contribution to the Arts and Community Award. … Eight will be honored by the Ventura County Leadership Academy (VCLA) during its Journey to Leadership Awards Luncheon on April 18 where local leaders will be acknowledged and VCLA’s founder, Dr. Priscilla Partridge de Garcia, who recently passed away suddenly will be honored. The award recipients are: Vanessa Bechtel for Nonprofit Leader of the Year, Pattie Braga for Alumni of the Year, Geoff Dean for Ductus Exemplo, Jim Friedl for Public Sector Leader of the Year, Rudy Gonzales for the Founders Award, Dr. J. Jacob Jenkins and Dr. Jaime Hannans for Educational Leader of the Year, and Montecito Bank & Trust for Business of the Year. … Some individuals and organizations were honored by Ventura Water for making a difference in water conservation, resource management and sustainability, during the seventh annual Take 1 Water Film Festival. The recipients were: Ron and Barbara Barrett for the Community Member Award, CLEAN International – Heather Baker for the National Organization Award, and the Ventura High School and Surfrider Foundation’s Ocean Friendly Garden Program for the Community Partnership Award. … Shangri La Care Cooperative was named Small Business of the Year by the Ojai Valley Chamber of Commerce at its Gala Awards Ceremony. The medical marijuana services Ojai with its delivery service and has now opened a dispensary, with plans to expand. … The Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme received the Partnership for a Healthy Ventura County’s Health Champion Award from the Ventura County Board of Supervisors. The award was presented in honor of “National Nutrition Month”, which is celebrated in March; it is awarded each year to a community partner who excels in one of four committee focus areas.

Moving up

The Resource Management Agency has selected Charles Genkel to serve as the County Environmental Health Director. He is filling the position left open by the retirement of Bill Stratton in January. Genkel has been the Environmental Health Manager for the Technical Services and Vector Control sections since 2015. … Kip Turner was chosen as director of airports and will oversee the County’s airports in Camarillo and Oxnard. The Camarillo Airport has just under 200,000 takeoffs and landings in annual general operations, and the Oxnard Airport is eligible for commercial aviation and has over 70,000 general aviation operations per year. Turner has more than 14 years’ experience in airport management and most recently served as the director of aviation for the Vail/Eagle County Regional Airport, the second-busiest winter season airport in Colorado. … Ronnie da Motta joined the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Oxnard and Port Hueneme board of directors. Da Motta is a managing partner at DML Capital; he has been in the mortgage industry for over 20 years where he has overseen the funding of more than $5 billion across all types of originations. … There are changes and an addition to the Ventura Board of Port Commissioners. Commissioner Chris Stephens is the new chairman of the five-member board. Commissioner Jean Getchell will serve as secretary and Commissioner Jackie Gardina is new to board. …. Montecito Bank & Trust President and COO George Leis has joined the board of YMCA of the USA at a national level. Leis is a past chair and current board member for the Channel Islands YMCA, serving seven branches from Lompoc to Camarillo.

In the name of charity

The Las Patronas 62nd Annual Ball raised over $50,000 and the proceeds will fund charitable programs such as Assistance League School, Girls Club/Teen Club, and more. To date, the organization has donated over $2 million to Assistance League’s charities. … 15 local nonprofit organizations received a total of $551,000 in grants from the Harriet H. Samuelsson Foundation. The grants ranged from $10,000 to $100,000, and were awarded to organizations that provide services (scholastic training, mental health counseling, mentoring, and health care services) to youth and adolescents. … Ventura County will receive more than $67,000 in funding from the Corporation for National and Community Service to support 390 Senior Corps volunteers. The grant was awarded to the City of Oxnard Recreation Division and will support the continuation of the Senior Corps Retired and Senior Volunteer Program in the region. … The Ventura County Community Foundation (VCCF) has completed distribution of more than $3.6 million donated to victims of the Borderline shooting tragedy, President and CEO Vanessa Bechtel announced. These funds are being disbursed as outlined in the Final Protocol published on the website www.ConejoValleyVictimsFund.org. Support from around the world poured into VCCF in the months following the tragedy in which 12 people, including a deputy sheriff, were killed by a gunman. The total amount donated to the Conejo Valley Victim’s Fund was $3,618,726.

Education

Elm Street School in the Oxnard School District was only one of two schools in California to receive the 2019 Seal of Excellence Award from the California Association for Bilingual Education (CABE). This award honors exemplary bilingual education programs throughout the state and schools in particular that have established effective programs for their English Learners. … The Ventura College Foundation is seeking sponsors for upcoming Ventura College (VC) student scholarship award events. The Inaugural Allied Health Scholarship Awards ceremony will be held on April 13 at Ventura College’s Wright Event Center (WEC). This new scholarship event will honor Ventura College students interested in paramedic, nursing and other medical fields. The 20th Annual Phoenix Scholarship Awards will also be held at the WEC but on April 18. Phoenix Scholarships are designed to assist students who have minimal or no resources to pay for their education and have chosen to return to school after a break in education. The recipients are selected based on each student’s academic goals and progress, together with their financial need. The 32nd Annual Scholarship Awards luncheon will be held on May 4 at the Crowne Plaza Ventura Beach. All currently enrolled Ventura College students have access to just under 300 different scholarships through the VC Foundation. For more information, contact Gerry Pantoja at 805.289.6158 or gpantoja@vcccd.edu.

Health

St. John’s Regional Medical Center (SJRMC) and St. John’s Pleasant Valley Hospital (SJPVH) collectively earned 12 awards from Healthgrades, the leading online resource helping consumers make informed decisions in order to find the right doctor, hospital and care. The Dignity Health St. John’s Hospitals were recognized for their commitment to exceptional quality care. Some of the honors include SJRMC’s receiving two of the highest honors, including America’s 100 Best Hospitals for Coronary Intervention for five years in a row and Coronary Intervention Excellence Award for eight years in a row, and a Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Stroke, while SJPVH was also awarded the Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of Sepsis for seven years in a row, as well as receiving the Five-Star Recipient for Treatment of GI Bleed for six years in a row, and the Five-Star Recipient for Hip Fracture Treatment.