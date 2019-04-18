Input sought on Highway 101 widening project

The Ventura County Transportation Commission will co-host workshops this week with CalTrans on proposed improvements to U.S. Highway 101, which could include adding new lanes in each direction from Ventura to Thousand Oaks.

The project, currently in the environmental and preliminary engineering phase, will need up to four years to review potential environmental impacts and engineering needs and possibly to adjust to input received from these workshops. Current plans, though not concrete, include a through lane in each direction as well as the addition of an auxiliary lane along 28 miles of the highway.

The next meeting will take place tonight, Thursday, April 18, 6-8 p.m. at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Center, Founders Room, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd. The second will be on Monday, April 22, 6-8 p.m. at the Camarillo Library, Community Room, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo.

For more information and to submit input, visit www.ourfuture101.org.

Ventura Housing Authority buys Westside building

The Housing Authority of the City of San Buenaventura has purchased a building on Ventura Avenue with plans to convert it into affordable housing, following much-needed renovations.

The property located on the 1200 block of Ventura Avenue currently consists of several units housing multiple occupants, some with no bathrooms. The former owner, Dario Piri, has acquired over $10,000 in city fines over complaints and issues stemming from other properties Piri owns in the city.

The building is said to have hundreds of code violations that will need to be fixed prior to being converted into units, each with a bathroom and kitchenette, officials said during a Ventura City Council meeting on Monday, April 8, also requesting $368,000 in 2019-20 Community Development Block Grant funds to complete the task.

Patagonia files complaint over copyright infringement

Ventura-based outdoor clothing manufacturer Patagonia has filed a lawsuit against Anheuser-Busch, alleging that the beer corporation is purposefully attempting to confuse customers by releasing a product with a design similar to its own.

The lawsuit stems from Anheuser-Busch’s new product, Patagonia Brewing Co., which Patagonia alleges in its lawsuit “is clearly attempting to copy Patagonia’s famous brand identity to confuse consumers.” Patagonia also points to an Anheuser-Busch event at a Colorado ski resort wherein promoters distributed the Patagonia Brewing Co. beer with T-shirts, hats and other gear emblazoned with the logo.

The Patagonia beer’s logo features the name of the beer against a mountain range, similar to the logo used by the clothing manufacturer.

Patagonia provided a copy of the complaint and said that they have no further comment.

Overloaded Santa Paula animal shelter sends two dozen up north

Twenty-six animals from the Santa Paula Animal Rescue Center have been transported to a no-kill rescue in northern California due to the shelter being at capacity.

Ten dogs, 10 cats and six rabbits made the journey in a horse trailer donated by local business Holt Transport.

“The community came together to help us get our animals to rescue to free up space for the new animals arriving,” said SPARC Executive Director Nicky Gore-Jones. “Transporting animals is always an emotional time for the staff, but it was the best choice for the animals.”

SPARC is a nonprofit, no-kill shelter. For more information, visit www.santapaulaarc.org.