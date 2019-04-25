Oxnard College hosts climate change summit

Oxnard College will host student and community leaders on Monday, April 29, with Environmental Justice Summit: Climate Action Now, a day of presentations and workshops focused on climate change.

The Oxnard College Associate Student Government, in collaboration with the Ventura County Climate Hub, launched this event, featuring ways in which attendees can benefit from sustainable living and group actions that can be taken to combat climate change at the community level.

“We believe that the great weight of scientific evidence presents a compelling argument that climate change is real, that much of it is caused by human activity, and that we are running out of time to act for the benefit of future generations,” said shared President Luis Sanchez. “We look forward to helping identify practical solutions for course correction.”

Keynote speaker Dr. Omar Clay, an environmental physicist, will present “Confronting Climate Change: Connecting the Cycles and Closing the Loops to Build a Sustainable Future,” followed by presentations from local leaders. Workshops will be held in both Spanish and English.

The Summit will take place at 5:30 p.m. at the Oxnard College Performing Arts Building, 4000 S. Rose Ave., Oxnard. For more information, call 805-678-5187.

Thousand Oaks reveals new busses

The city of Thousand Oaks is rollin’ out some clean-burning new natural gas busses for its fleet of city vehicles.

The four busses, manufactured by California-based Gillig, feature new generation CNG engines and will replace four older model busses that have collectively traveled over 500,000 miles in 12 years of service.

Features of the new busses include electronic fare boxes, automated stop announcements and HD cameras as well as free WiFi.

Each bus cost approximately $550,000, according to the city, funded via a combination of federal and state grants as well as funding from the Transportation Development Act.

Ventura’s Ortega Adobe receives facelift

The Ortega Adobe, which sits along Main Street on the west side of Ventura, has undergone a series of improvements following donations by an anonymous person.

The adobe, first built in 1857 by Emigdio Ortega, was the location of the Ortega Chile Packing Company, where the Ortega family fire-roasted chiles to be sold. The Ortega chile is believed to be the first commercial food operation of its kind.

Enhancements to the adobe building included wall and beam repairs, painting, installation of safety lighting and directional signs on Main Street. The Ortega Adobe House is open Monday through Sunday from 9 a.m.-4 p.m. and is free to visit.

Judge extends ban on target shooting in Los Padres National Forest

In response to a lawsuit alleging that the U.S. Forest Service failed to consider the environmental and public safety hazards of target shooting in the Las Padres National Forest, a U.S. District Court Judge has approved an agreement between the agency and the Santa Barbara-based Los Padres ForestWatch that temporarily bans target shooting in the forest.

In the 2018 lawsuit, ForestWatch accused the agency of failure to address proliferation of litter, soil and water contamination, wildfires, vandalism, harm to endangered wildlife and more stemming from what the group calls unmanaged target shooting across 2 million acres of the national forest in violation of the National Forest Management Act and the Endangered Species Act.

A ban on unmanaged target shooting in the forest was approved in 2005 but never implemented, says ForestWatch. Target shooting can continue via gun clubs such as the Ojai Valley Gun Club, which is permitted by the U.S. Forest Service.

“This agreement will make our public lands cleaner and safer places for everyone to visit, will better protect rare plants and animals, and will allow shooters to continue practicing their marksmanship at designated, well-managed sites,” said Los Padres ForestWatch executive director Jeff Kuyper.