STEM summit held for Ventura County school counselors

School and college counselors and advisors are prepping for the first-ever Ventura County Counselor Summit: Navigating a STEM Future, a workshop with a goal of giving those who work directly with students the tools needed to allow students to chase a STEM-related educational and career path.

The event, a project of the Ventura County P20 Council in collaboration with numerous entities including the Oxnard Union High School District, California Lutheran University, CSU Channel Islands, Oxnard College and more, seeks to place instructors at all levels together to discuss ways to implement STEM learning from elementary through college.

STEM — Science, Technology, Engineering and Math — has been taking the educational world by storm in recent years, providing students with study and career opportunities based on the four core principals.

“Far too often, teachers and parents say, ‘you know, that science thing, I’m not very good at it, it’s hard,’ ” said Philip Hampton, Professor of Chemistry at CSUCI. “We want to change that messaging and encourage kids to think of STEM as something they can do.”

Hampton says that attendees will have an opportunity to talk among themselves following presentations to share ideas and methods that work in the classroom to encourage students at a young age to enjoy and understand STEM.

“We want a consistent messaging to the students that yes, you can do this, si se puede, and we’re going to be here to support you and here’s what you need to do,” said Hampton.

The Ventura County Counselor Summit: Navigating a STEM Future will be held on Monday, April 8, at the Ventura County Office of Education, 5100 Adolfo Road, Camarillo. For more information and to RSVP, visit www.is.gd/counselor_summit.

T.O. farmers market shut down by fire department

Just when the Thousand Oaks Certified Farmers’ Market thought it had found a perfect new location to host its Thursday market, the Ventura County Fire Department said no dice, forcing the market to return to its former location.

Officials determined after visiting the location that it would not meet safety requirements for emergencies and traffic control.

“Even though we were looking forward to this new site, we absolutely want the market to be safe and accessible,” said Karen Schott, operations manager for the Ventura County Certified Farmers’ Market Association. “We thank everyone who supported our ‘dress rehearsal’ and we will continue to operate every Thursday bringing the best of California agriculture while we regroup.”

The market will return to the east side of the Oaks Shopping Center along Wilbur Road, open Thursdays from noon to 5 p.m. For more information on Ventura County farmers markets, visit www.vccfarmersmarkets.com.

Camarillo school in need of interviewers for student workshop

Think you’ve got what it takes to interview a group of 11th graders from ACE Charter High School in Camarillo?

The school is looking for local business leaders to take part in an activity on Tuesday, April 9, 8-11 a.m., during which students will get to better know the professional working world.

Students will answer questions in mock-interviews conducted by professionals. If you, a business professional, would like to participate, contact Danielle Sallee at danielle@camarillochamber.org.