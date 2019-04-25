When it comes to consumption, variety is important, especially when it comes to medicine, vitamins, etc. What can’t be taken orally by a pill can be delivered by a skin patch, injection, powder, etc. When it comes to CURE Pharmaceutical, a biotech manufacturing firm headquartered in Oxnard, one delivery method is catching on: a thin strip of film that dissolves on the tongue. Think breath strips, except for vitamins and cannabinoids and everything else in between.

CEO Rob Davidson wanted to improve the variety of medicinal delivery systems after visiting and volunteering in Haiti.

“I saw a need to serve kids and Third World countries,” said Davidson, who co-founded CURE in 2011. Patients “do less dose with same effect, more efficient, straight into blood stream.”

The first product to launch was melatonin, a natural sleep aid. Named CUREfilm Sleep, melatonin is delivered more effectively, Davidson said. The patent formula for the CUREfilm Sleep product also includes beta-caryophyllene, a terpene found in spices like black pepper and cloves; gamma-aminobutyric acid (GABA), a neurotransmitter produced naturally in the human brain that encourages restfulness, relaxation, serenity and a tranquil state of mind; Vitamin B6, which converts tryptophan into serotonin, a neurotransmitter that helps regulate sleep patterns; and l-theanine, an amino acid found most commonly in tea leaves.

Other CURE products coming down the pipeline or preparing for clinical trials include CUREfilm Blue, which delivers 50mg of Sildenafil (Viagra); CUREfilm D, a high-potency dietary supplement that provides 50,000 IU of Vitamin D3; and CUREfilm β-Caryophyllene, a dietary supplement that contains 30mg of β-Caryophyllene, a powerful terpene known for its anti-inflammatory and analgesic properties. These will be CURE name brands. But it is within the partnerships that CURE’s film strip will be used to deliver cannabinoids.

“I have always been passionate about healthcare and patient access to the best treatment regimens possible,” Davidson said. “A good friend of mine in 2010 piqued my interest in the potential of cannabis and the endocannabinoid system. His dad was suffering from stage 4 colon cancer, and traditional treatments were wreaking havoc on his body. My friend started researching the use of cannabis as complementary medicine with the traditional chemotherapy approach. He decided he had nothing to lose and started giving his dad cannabis oil under the tongue. To his surprise, his dad during his second round of chemo gained all of his weight back and responded positively to the chemotherapy. By the end of the second treatment, his dad went into full remission. I started hearing similar stories from nurses and doctors from several different hospitals in California. Needless to say, my interest was piqued.”

From there, CURE Pharmaceutical “first announced its entry into the cannabinoid space through research that we were conducting on certain types of cancer with Technion Institute in Israel and have since acquired a larger share of the market through partnerships such as with Canopy Growth, a leading international cannabis company,” Davidson said. “We are the exclusive oral thin film (OTF) delivery technology and are developing dosage forms for their proprietary extracts.”

“CURE has a vertically integrated research and manufacturing operation, which is registered with the DEA to manufacture products that contain a schedule 1 controlled substance, and specifically cannabis. This license will allow us to develop cannabinoid-containing products right here at our facility in Oxnard.”

While many marijuana consumers rely on traditional methods (from smoking flower to modern vaping products, plus edibles, wax, etc.) CURE’s delivery method is unique, both in the dissolving thin strip to how it is released.

“Cannabinoids have shown to have low bioavailability and gastrointestinal absorption, thus requiring novel delivery methods. Innovative encapsulation and solubilization technologies, such as CUREfilm™ technology, is ideal for the delivery of cannabinoids as it offers increased bioavailability, ease and precision of dosing and greater absorption and palatability for optimal effect on the endocannabinoid system. Our GMP (Good Manufacturing Practice) process also ensures the highest product quality and purity.”

To try a CURE cannabinoid product, “Our Sleep Stripzzz contain beta-caryophyllene, a terpene found in the cannabis and other plants that binds the CB2 receptor, as does cannabidiol (CBD).”

CURE has been and continues to be very active in growing its reach in the medical world, forming new partnerships and attracting new investors, adding to the thin strip viability not only when other products are not optimal, but to make the patented thin strip formula a regular on the medical delivery scene.