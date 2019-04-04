FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAMES
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190306-10003988-0
THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS
(ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: PRO
SIGNATURES MEMORABILIA, LLC,
5158 Goldman Ave., Suite E, Moorpark,
CA 93021-1700, Ventura
County, State of Incorporation / Organization
NEVADA, PRO SIGNATURES
MEMORABILIA, LLC, 5158 Goldman
Ave., Suite E, Moorpark, CA 93021-
1700. This Business is conducted
by: A Limited Liability Company. The
registrant commenced to transact
business under the fictitious business
name or names listed above
on 1-1-2019. I declare that all information
in this statement is true and
correct. (A registrant who declares
information as true any material
matter pursuant to Section 17913
of Business and Professions Code
that the registrant knows to be false
is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable
by a fine not to exceed one
thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ PRO
SIGNATURES MEMORABILIA, LLC,
J. A. Ruddy III, James A. Ruddy III,
Managing Member. NOTICE- In accordance
with subdivision (a) of Section
17920, a fictitious name statement
generally expires at the end of
five years from the date on which it
was filed in the office of the county
clerk, except, as provided in subdivision
section 17920, where it expires
40 days after any change in the facts
set forth in the statement pursuant to
section 17913 other than a change
in residence address or registered
owner. A new fictitious business
name statement must be filed before
the expiration. The filing of this statement
does not of itself authorize the
use in this state of a fictitious business
name in violation of the rights
of another under Federal, State, or
Common Law (see section 14411
ET SEQ., Business and Professions
Code). This statement was filed with
the County Clerk of Ventura on March
6, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19
and 4/4/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190306-10003984-0
THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE)
DOING BUSINESS AS: TOM TANITA
FAMILY ENTERPRISES LLC, 2296 N.
Lyndhurst Ave., Camarillo, CA 93010,
Ventura County, State of Incorporation
/ Organization California, TOM
TANITA FAMILY ENTERPRISES LLC,
2296 N. Lyndhurst Ave., Camarillo,
CA 93010. This Business is conducted
by: A Limited Liability Company.
The registrant commenced to
transact business under the fictitious
business name or names listed
above on 3/01/2016. I declare that
all information in this statement is
true and correct. (A registrant who
declares information as true any
material matter pursuant to Section
17913 of Business and Professions
Code that the registrant knows to
be false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not to exceed
one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/
Thomas A. Tanita, TOM TANITA
FAMILY ENTERPRISES LLC, Thomas
A. Tanita, Thomas A. Tanita, President.
NOTICE- In accordance with
subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a
fictitious name statement generally
expires at the end of five years from
the date on which it was filed in the
office of the county clerk, except,
as provided in subdivision section
17920, where it expires 40 days after
any change in the facts set forth
in the statement pursuant to section
17913 other than a change in residence
address or registered owner. A
new fictitious business name statement
must be filed before the expiration.
The filing of this statement does
not of itself authorize the use in this
state of a fictitious business name in
violation of the rights of another under
Federal, State, or Common Law
(see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business
and Professions Code). This
statement was filed with the County
Clerk of Ventura on March 6, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19
and 4/4/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190308-10004144-0
THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS
(ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) OJAI
RANCHO INN, 2) CHIEF’S PEAK, 615
W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura
County, State of Incorporation / Organization
SHELTER RANCHO / ALAMO,
LLC, 615 W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, CA
93023. This Business is conducted
by: A Limited Liability Company. The
registrant commenced to transact
business under the fictitious business
name or names listed above on
6/1/2012. I declare that all information
in this statement is true and correct.
(A registrant who declares information
as true any material matter
pursuant to Section 17913 of Business
and Professions Code that the
registrant knows to be false is guilty
of a misdemeanor punishable by a
fine not to exceed one thousand dollars
($1,000).) /s/ SHELTER RANCHO
/ ALAMO, LLC, Kenny Osehan, Kenny
Osehan, Manager. NOTICE- In accordance
with subdivision (a) of Section
17920, a fictitious name statement
generally expires at the end of five
years from the date on which it was
filed in the office of the county clerk,
except, as provided in subdivision
section 17920, where it expires 40
days after any change in the facts
set forth in the statement pursuant to
section 17913 other than a change
in residence address or registered
owner. A new fictitious business
name statement must be filed before
the expiration. The filing of this statement
does not of itself authorize the
use in this state of a fictitious business
name in violation of the rights
of another under Federal, State, or
Common Law (see section 14411
ET SEQ., Business and Professions
Code). This statement was filed with
the County Clerk of Ventura on March
8, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19
and 4/4/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190308-10004146-0
THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS
(ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) CAPRI
HOTEL, 2) HUMMINGBIRD INN, 615
W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura
County, State of Incorporation / Organization
SHELTER OJAI, LLC, 615
W. Ojai Ave., Ojai, CA 93023. This
Business is conducted by: A Limited
Liability Company. The registrant
commenced to transact business
under the fictitious business name
or names listed above on 11/1/2016.
I declare that all information in this
statement is true and correct. (A
registrant who declares information
as true any material matter pursuant
to Section 17913 of Business
and Professions Code that the registrant
knows to be false is guilty of
a misdemeanor punishable by a fine
not to exceed one thousand dollars
($1,000).) /s/ SHELTER OJAI, LLC,
Kenny Osehan, Kenny Osehan, Manager.
NOTICE- In accordance with
subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a
fictitious name statement generally
expires at the end of five years from
the date on which it was filed in the
office of the county clerk, except,
as provided in subdivision section
17920, where it expires 40 days after
any change in the facts set forth
in the statement pursuant to section
17913 other than a change in residence
address or registered owner. A
new fictitious business name statement
must be filed before the expiration.
The filing of this statement does
not of itself authorize the use in this
state of a fictitious business name in
violation of the rights of another under
Federal, State, or Common Law
(see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business
and Professions Code). This
statement was filed with the County
Clerk of Ventura on March 8, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19
and 4/4/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190307-10004043-0
THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE)
DOING BUSINESS AS: VENTURA
Arapaho St., Ventura, CA 93001,
Ventura County, State of Incorporation
/ Organization CA ANDREWS
FINE CABINETS AND MILLWORK, 403
Arapaho St., Ventura, CA 93001. This
Business is conducted by: A Corporation.
The registrant commenced
to transact business under the fictitious
business name or names listed
above on N/A. I declare that all information
in this statement is true and
correct. (A registrant who declares
information as true any material
matter pursuant to Section 17913 of
Business and Professions Code that
the registrant knows to be false is
guilty of a misdemeanor punishable
by a fine not to exceed one thousand
dollars ($1,000).) /s/ ANDREWS
FINE CABINETS AND MILLWORK,
Raymond Andrews, Raymond
Andrews, CEO. NOTICE- In accordance
with subdivision (a) of Section
17920, a fictitious name statement
generally expires at the end of five
years from the date on which it was
filed in the office of the county clerk,
except, as provided in subdivision
section 17920, where it expires 40
days after any change in the facts
set forth in the statement pursuant to
section 17913 other than a change
in residence address or registered
owner. A new fictitious business
name statement must be filed before
the expiration. The filing of this statement
does not of itself authorize the
use in this state of a fictitious business
name in violation of the rights
of another under Federal, State, or
Common Law (see section 14411
ET SEQ., Business and Professions
Code). This statement was filed with
the County Clerk of Ventura on March
7, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19
and 4/4/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190311-10004274-0
THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S)
IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS:
BAREMINERALS, 538 W. Hillcrest
Dr., Thousand Oaks, CA 91360,
Ventura County, State of Incorporation
/ Organization DELAWARE,
SHISEIDO AMERICAS CORPORATION,
301 ROUTE 17 NORTH, 10th FLOOR,
RUTHERFORD, NJ 07070-2851. This
Business is conducted by: A Corporation.
The registrant commenced
to transact business under the fictitious
business name or names listed
above on 05/02/2008. I declare that
all information in this statement is
true and correct. (A registrant who
declares information as true any
material matter pursuant to Section
17913 of Business and Professions
Code that the registrant knows to
be false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not to exceed
one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/
SHISEIDO AMERICAS CORPORATION,
Maria Chiclana, Maria Chiclana, Corporate
Secretary. NOTICE- In accordance
with subdivision (a) of Section
17920, a fictitious name statement
generally expires at the end of five
years from the date on which it was
filed in the office of the county clerk,
except, as provided in subdivision
section 17920, where it expires 40
days after any change in the facts
set forth in the statement pursuant to
section 17913 other than a change
in residence address or registered
owner. A new fictitious business
name statement must be filed before
the expiration. The filing of this statement
does not of itself authorize the
use in this state of a fictitious business
name in violation of the rights
of another under Federal, State, or
Common Law (see section 14411
ET SEQ., Business and Professions
Code). This statement was filed with
the County Clerk of Ventura on March
11, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19
and 4/4/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190219-10003010-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: CHEF 805 CATERING,
275 North Kalorama St., Ventura, CA
93001, Ventura County, Ray Lester
Swanson, 275 North Kalorama St.,
Ventura, CA 93001. This business
is conducted by: An Individual. The
registrant commenced to transact
business under the fictitious business
name or names listed above
on: 2.19.19. I declare that all Information
In this statement Is true and
correct (A registrant who declares
information as true any material
matter pursuant to Section 17913 of
Business and Professions Code that
the registrant knows to be false is
guilty of a misdemeanor punishable
by a fine not to exceed one thousand
dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ray Lester
Swanson, Ray Lester Swanson, Ray
L. Swanson, Owner. NOTICE – in
accordance with subdivision (a) of
Section 17920, a fictitious name
statement generally expires at the
end of five years from the date on
which it was filed in the office of the
county clerk, except, as provided in
subdivision of section 17920, where
it expires 40 days after any change
in the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other than
a change in residence address or
registered owner. A new fictitious
business name statement must be
filed before the expiration. The filing
of this statement does not of itself
authorize the use in this state of a fictitious
business name in violation of
the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see Section
14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions
Code). This statement was filed
with the County Clerk of Ventura on
February 19, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19
and 4/4/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190220-10003063-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: VENTURA SKINCARE
AND BODY WORKS, 144 California
St., Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura
County, Jamie Jenkins, 314 S. Seaward
Ave., Ventura, CA 93003. This
business is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant commenced
to transact business under the fictitious
business name or names listed
above on: 2/20/2019. I declare that
all Information In this statement Is
true and correct (A registrant who
declares information as true any
material matter pursuant to Section
17913 of Business and Professions
Code that the registrant knows to
be false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not to exceed
one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/
Jamie Jenkins, Jamie Jenkins. NOTICE
– in accordance with subdivision
(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious
name statement generally expires at
the end of five years from the date on
which it was filed in the office of the
county clerk, except, as provided in
subdivision of section 17920, where
it expires 40 days after any change
in the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other than
a change in residence address or
registered owner. A new fictitious
business name statement must be
filed before the expiration. The filing
of this statement does not of itself
authorize the use in this state of a fictitious
business name in violation of
the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see Section
14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions
Code). This statement was filed
with the County Clerk of Ventura on
February 20, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19
and 4/4/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190301-10003733-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: 1) MYSTIKAL SKIN
CARE, 2) MYSTIKAL SKIN CARE &
MAKE UP, 1125 Lindero Canyon Rd.,
Ste A6, Westlake Village, CA 91362,
Ventura County, Michelle Lynn
Laskowski, 11883 Nightingale St.,
Moorpark, CA 93021. This business
is conducted by: An Individual. The
registrant commenced to transact
business under the fictitious business
name or names listed above
on: 3/1/2003. I declare that all Information
In this statement Is true and
correct (A registrant who declares
information as true any material
matter pursuant to Section 17913 of
Business and Professions Code that
the registrant knows to be false is
guilty of a misdemeanor punishable
by a fine not to exceed one thousand
dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Michelle Lynn
Laskowski, Michelle Lynn Laskowski.
NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision
(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious
name statement generally expires at
the end of five years from the date on
which it was filed in the office of the
county clerk, except, as provided in
subdivision of section 17920, where
it expires 40 days after any change
in the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other than
a change in residence address or
registered owner. A new fictitious
business name statement must be
filed before the expiration. The filing
of this statement does not of itself
authorize the use in this state of a fictitious
business name in violation of
the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see Section
14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions
Code). This statement was filed
with the County Clerk of Ventura on
March 1, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19
and 4/4/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190304-10003807-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: SKINCARE BY KENNA,
921 E. Main St., Ste. G, Ventura,
CA 93001, Ventura County, Kenna
Hummer, 175 S. Ventura Ave., Apt.
315, Ventura, CA 93001. This business
is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant commenced to transact
business under the fictitious
business name or names listed
above on: 3/4/19. I declare that all
Information In this statement Is
true and correct (A registrant who
declares information as true any
material matter pursuant to Section
17913 of Business and Professions
Code that the registrant knows to
be false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not to exceed
one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/
Kenna Hummer, Kenna Hummer.
NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision
(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious
name statement generally expires at
the end of five years from the date on
which it was filed in the office of the
county clerk, except, as provided in
subdivision of section 17920, where
it expires 40 days after any change
in the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other than
a change in residence address or
registered owner. A new fictitious
business name statement must be
filed before the expiration. The filing
of this statement does not of itself
authorize the use in this state of a fictitious
business name in violation of
the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see Section
14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions
Code). This statement was filed
with the County Clerk of Ventura on
March 4, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19
and 4/4/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190306-10003980-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: JFR INNOVATIONS,
4069 Parron St., Camarillo, CA
93010, Ventura County, CA, Jeffrey
Erik Festerling, 4069 Parron St.,
Camarillo, CA 93010. This business
is conducted by: An Individual. The
registrant commenced to transact
business under the fictitious business
name or names listed above on:
3-1-19. I declare that all Information
In this statement Is true and correct
(A registrant who declares information
as true any material matter pursuant
to Section 17913 of Business
and Professions Code that the registrant
knows to be false is guilty of
a misdemeanor punishable by a fine
not to exceed one thousand dollars
($1.000).) /s/ Jeffrey Erik Festerling,
Jeffrey Erik Festerling. NOTICE – in
accordance with subdivision (a) of
Section 17920, a fictitious name
statement generally expires at the
end of five years from the date on
which it was filed in the office of the
county clerk, except, as provided in
subdivision of section 17920, where
it expires 40 days after any change
in the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other than
a change in residence address or
registered owner. A new fictitious
business name statement must be
filed before the expiration. The filing
of this statement does not of itself
authorize the use in this state of a fictitious
business name in violation of
the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see Section
14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions
Code). This statement was filed
with the County Clerk of Ventura on
March 6, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19
and 4/4/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190311-10004246-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: RANCHO ESCONDIDO,
888 Baldwin Rd., Ojai, CA 93023,
Ventura County, Carolina Murillo
Ruiz, 888 Baldwin Rd., Ojai, CA
93023. This business is conducted
by: An Individual. The registrant
commenced to transact business
under the fictitious business name or
names listed above on: 3/11/2019.
I declare that all Information In this
statement Is true and correct (A
registrant who declares information
as true any material matter pursuant
to Section 17913 of Business
and Professions Code that the registrant
knows to be false is guilty of
a misdemeanor punishable by a fine
not to exceed one thousand dollars
($1.000).) /s/ Carolina Murillo Ruiz,
Carolina Murillo Ruiz. NOTICE – in
accordance with subdivision (a) of
Section 17920, a fictitious name
statement generally expires at the
end of five years from the date on
which it was filed in the office of the
county clerk, except, as provided in
subdivision of section 17920, where
it expires 40 days after any change
in the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other than
a change in residence address or
registered owner. A new fictitious
business name statement must be
filed before the expiration. The filing
of this statement does not of itself
authorize the use in this state of a fictitious
business name in violation of
the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see Section
14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions
Code). This statement was filed
with the County Clerk of Ventura on
March 11, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19
and 4/4/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190311-10004283-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: HONEST EYE STAGING
AND DESIGN, 180 Southview Circle,
Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County,
Julie Dahl-Nicolle, 180 Southview
Circle, Ventura, CA 93003. This
business is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant commenced
to transact business under the fictitious
business name or names listed
above on: N/A. I declare that all Information
In this statement Is true and
correct (A registrant who declares information
as true any material matter
pursuant to Section 17913 of Business
and Professions Code that the
registrant knows to be false is guilty
of a misdemeanor punishable by a
fine not to exceed one thousand dollars
($1.000).) /s/ Julie Dahl-Nicolle,
Julie Dahl-Nicolle, Julie Dahl-Nicolle.
NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision
(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious
name statement generally expires at
the end of five years from the date on
which it was filed in the office of the
county clerk, except, as provided in
subdivision of section 17920, where
it expires 40 days after any change
in the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other than
a change in residence address or
registered owner. A new fictitious
business name statement must be
filed before the expiration. The filing
of this statement does not of itself
authorize the use in this state of a fictitious
business name in violation of
the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see Section
14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions
Code). This statement was filed
with the County Clerk of Ventura on
March 11, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19
and 4/4/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190304-10003778-0
The following person(s) is (are)
doing business as: ROCK SOLID
PERFORMING ARTS ACADEMY, 149
Prospect St., Oak View, CA 93022,
Ventura County, Cassandra Barbato,
149 Prospect St., Oak View, CA
93022. This business is conducted
by: An Individual. The registrant
commenced to transact business
under the fictitious business name or
names listed above on: N/A. I declare
that all Information In this statement
Is true and correct (A registrant who
declares information as true any
material matter pursuant to Section
17913 of Business and Professions
Code that the registrant knows to
be false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not to exceed
one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/
Cassandra Barbato, Cassandra
Barbato. NOTICE – in accordance
with subdivision (a) of Section
17920, a fictitious name statement
generally expires at the end of five
years from the date on which it was
filed in the office of the county clerk,
except, as provided in subdivision of
section 17920, where it expires 40
days after any change in the facts
set forth in the statement pursuant to
section 17913 other than a change
in residence address or registered
owner. A new fictitious business
name statement must be filed before
the expiration. The filing of this statement
does not of itself authorize the
use in this state of a fictitious business
name in violation of the rights
of another under Federal, State, or
Common Law (see Section 14411 ET
SEQ., Business & Professions Code).
This statement was filed with the
County Clerk of Ventura on March
4, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19
and 4/4/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190313-10004479-0
The following person(s) is (are)
doing business as: FAUSTIAN
PRODUCTIONS, 3305 Grande Vista
Dr., Newbury Park, CA 91320, Ventura
County, Anthony Palumbo, 3305
Grande Vista Dr., Newbury Park, CA
91320. This business is conducted
by: An Individual. The registrant commenced
to transact business under
the fictitious business name or names
listed above on: N/A. I declare that all
Information In this statement Is true
and correct (A registrant who declares
information as true any material matter
pursuant to Section 17913 of Business
and Professions Code that the
registrant knows to be false is guilty
of a misdemeanor punishable by a
fine not to exceed one thousand dollars
($1.000).) /s/ Anthony Palumbo,
Anthony Palumbo. NOTICE – in accordance
with subdivision (a) of Section
17920, a fictitious name statement
generally expires at the end of five
years from the date on which it was
filed in the office of the county clerk,
except, as provided in subdivision of
section 17920, where it expires 40
days after any change in the facts
set forth in the statement pursuant to
section 17913 other than a change in
residence address or registered owner.
A new fictitious business name
statement must be filed before the
expiration. The filing of this statement
does not of itself authorize the use in
this state of a fictitious business name
in violation of the rights of another
under Federal, State, or Common Law
(see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business
& Professions Code). This statement
was filed with the County Clerk of
Ventura on March 13, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/21/19, 3/28/19, 4/4/19 and
4/11/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190311-10004253-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: PULSE FITNESS, 3640
Olds Road, Oxnard, CA 93033, Ventura
County, Jennifer Talmore, 3640
Olds Road, Oxnard, CA 93033. This
business is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant commenced to
transact business under the fictitious
business name or names listed above
on: N/A. I declare that all Information
In this statement Is true and correct
(A registrant who declares information
as true any material matter pursuant
to Section 17913 of Business and
Professions Code that the registrant
knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not to exceed
one thousand dollars ($1.000).)
/s/ Jennifer Talmore, Jennifer
Talmore. NOTICE – in accordance with
subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a
fictitious name statement generally
expires at the end of five years from
the date on which it was filed in the
office of the county clerk, except, as
provided in subdivision of section
17920, where it expires 40 days after
any change in the facts set forth in the
statement pursuant to section 17913
other than a change in residence
address or registered owner. A new
fictitious business name statement
must be filed before the expiration.
The filing of this statement does not of
itself authorize the use in this state of
a fictitious business name in violation
of the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see Section
14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions
Code). This statement was filed
with the County Clerk of Ventura on
March 11, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/21/19, 3/28/19, 4/4/19 and
4/11/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190225-10003388-0
The following person(s) is
(are) doing business as: IDEAL
ENTERTAINMENT, 6475 Hazel Circle,
Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura
County, Arleen Adamsky, 6475 Hazel
Circle, Simi Valley, CA 93063.
This business is conducted by: An
Individual. The registrant commenced
to transact business under the fictitious
business name or names listed
above on: 12/20/8. I declare that all
Information In this statement Is true
and correct (A registrant who declares
information as true any material matter
pursuant to Section 17913 of Business
and Professions Code that the
registrant knows to be false is guilty of
a misdemeanor punishable by a fine
not to exceed one thousand dollars
($1.000).) /s/ Arleen Adamsky, Arleen
Adamsky. NOTICE – in accordance
with subdivision (a) of Section 17920,
a fictitious name statement generally
expires at the end of five years from
the date on which it was filed in the
office of the county clerk, except, as
provided in subdivision of section
17920, where it expires 40 days after
any change in the facts set forth in the
statement pursuant to section 17913
other than a change in residence
address or registered owner. A new
fictitious business name statement
must be filed before the expiration.
The filing of this statement does not of
itself authorize the use in this state of
a fictitious business name in violation
of the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see Section
14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions
Code). This statement was filed
with the County Clerk of Ventura on
February 25, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/21/19, 3/28/19, 4/4/19 and
4/11/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190307-10004053-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: 1) OJAI VALLEY SEEDS,
2) OJAI SEEDS, 134 Oak Glen Ave.,
Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura County,
Douglas Lee, 134 Oak Glen Ave., Ojai,
CA 93023. This business is conducted
by: An Individual. The registrant commenced
to transact business under
the fictitious business name or names
listed above on: June 1978. I declare
that all Information In this statement Is
true and correct (A registrant who declares
information as true any material
matter pursuant to Section 17913
of Business and Professions Code
that the registrant knows to be false
is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable
by a fine not to exceed one thousand
dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Douglas Lee,
Douglas Lee, Douglas Lee, Owner.
NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision
(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious
name statement generally expires at
the end of five years from the date on
which it was filed in the office of the
county clerk, except, as provided in
subdivision of section 17920, where
it expires 40 days after any change
in the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other than
a change in residence address or registered
owner. A new fictitious business
name statement must be filed
before the expiration. The filing of this
statement does not of itself authorize
the use in this state of a fictitious business
name in violation of the rights of
another under Federal, State, or Common
Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ.,
Business & Professions Code). This
statement was filed with the County
Clerk of Ventura on March 7, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/21/19, 3/28/19, 4/4/19 and
4/11/19.
STATEMENT OF
ABANDONMENT
OF USE OF
FICTITIOUS
BUSINESS NAME
FILE NO.
20190312-10004397-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: EVERCLEAR POOLS.
Street Address of Principal Place of
Business: 1333 Weymouth Ln., Ventura,
CA 93001. The date on which
the Fictitious Business Name being
Abandoned was filed: 2/26/16. The
file number to the Fictitious Business
Name being Abandoned: 20160229-
100003763-0 1/1. The County where
the Fictitious Business Name was
filed: Ventura County. Dennis James
Hampton II, 1333 Weymouth Ln., Ventura,
CA 93001, Ventura, CA 93001.
This business is conducted by: An
Individual. I declare that all information
in this statement is true and
correct. (A registrant who declares
information as true which he or she
knows to be false is guilty of a crime.)
I am also aware that all information
on this statement becomes public
record upon filing pursuant to
California Public Records Act (G.C.
6250-6277).
/s/ Dennis James Hampton II, Dennis
James Hampton II. PUBLISHED:
Ventura County Reporter; 3/21/19,
3/28/19, 4/4/19 and 4/11/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190312-10004398-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: EVERCLEAR POOLS, 835
Casmalia Lane, Ventura, CA 93001,
Ventura County, Dennis James Hampton,
835 Casmalia Lane, Ventura, CA
93001. This business is conducted
by: An Individual. The registrant commenced
to transact business under
the fictitious business name or names
listed above on: 3/12/2019. I declare
that all Information In this statement Is
true and correct (A registrant who declares
information as true any material
matter pursuant to Section 17913
of Business and Professions Code
that the registrant knows to be false
is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable
by a fine not to exceed one thousand
dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Dennis James
Hampton, Dennis James Hampton.
NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision
(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious
name statement generally expires at
the end of five years from the date on
which it was filed in the office of the
county clerk, except, as provided in
subdivision of section 17920, where
it expires 40 days after any change
in the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other than
a change in residence address or registered
owner. A new fictitious business
name statement must be filed
before the expiration. The filing of this
statement does not of itself authorize
the use in this state of a fictitious business
name in violation of the rights of
another under Federal, State, or Common
Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ.,
Business & Professions Code). This
statement was filed with the County
Clerk of Ventura on March 12, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/21/19, 3/28/19, 4/4/19 and
4/11/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190315-10004656-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: 1) APPRAISAL
CONSULTING & EDUCATION, 2)
ACE, APPRAISAL CONSULTING &
EDUCATION, 199 S. Figueroa St., Ventura,
CA 93001, Ventura County, Brian
Everett Sisk, 304 Dakota Dr., Ventura,
CA 93001. This business is conducted
by: An Individual. The registrant commenced
to transact business under
the fictitious business name or names
listed above on: 3/15/19. I declare
that all Information In this statement
Is true and correct (A registrant who
declares information as true any
material matter pursuant to Section
17913 of Business and Professions
Code that the registrant knows to
be false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not to exceed
one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/
Brian Everett Sisk, Brian Everett Sisk.
NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision
(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious
name statement generally expires at
the end of five years from the date on
which it was filed in the office of the
county clerk, except, as provided in
subdivision of section 17920, where
it expires 40 days after any change
in the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other than
a change in residence address or registered
owner. A new fictitious business
name statement must be filed
before the expiration. The filing of this
statement does not of itself authorize
the use in this state of a fictitious business
name in violation of the rights of
another under Federal, State, or Common
Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ.,
Business & Professions Code). This
statement was filed with the County
Clerk of Ventura on March 15, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/21/19, 3/28/19, 4/4/19 and
4/11/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190226-10003493-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: QV NAILS, 2345 Erringer
Rd., Ste 104, Simi Valley, CA 93065,
Ventura County, QUYEN NGOC BUI,
18755 Schoenborn St., Northrigde,
CA 91324, VAN TU HUYNH, 11466 Poema
Pl. #101, Chatsworth, CA 91311.
This business is conducted by: Copartners.
The registrant commenced
to transact business under the fictitious
business name or names listed
above on: 2/26/2019. I declare that all
Information In this statement Is true
and correct (A registrant who declares
information as true any material matter
pursuant to Section 17913 of Business
and Professions Code that the
registrant knows to be false is guilty of
a misdemeanor punishable by a fine
not to exceed one thousand dollars
($1.000).) /s/ QUYEN NGOC BUI, QUYEN
NGOC BUI. NOTICE – in accordance
with subdivision (a) of Section 17920,
a fictitious name statement generally
expires at the end of five years from
the date on which it was filed in the
office of the county clerk, except, as
provided in subdivision of section
17920, where it expires 40 days after
any change in the facts set forth in the
statement pursuant to section 17913
other than a change in residence
address or registered owner. A new
fictitious business name statement
must be filed before the expiration.
The filing of this statement does not of
itself authorize the use in this state of
a fictitious business name in violation
of the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see Section
14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions
Code). This statement was filed
with the County Clerk of Ventura on
February 26, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/21/19, 3/28/19, 4/4/19 and
4/11/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190315-10004666-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: SANTA ROSA
PROPERTIES, 364 E. Santa Clara Ave.,
Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County,
Steven L. McLean Trustee of the Steven
L. McLean Trust, 2887 Seahorse
Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Lydia M.
Hopps Trustees of the Hopps Revocable
Trust, 2930 Sailor Ave., Ventura,
CA 93001, Thomas E. Hopps Trustee
of the Hopps Revocable Trust, 2930
Sailor Ave., Ventura, CA 93001. This
business is conducted by: Copartners.
The registrant commenced to transact
business under the fictitious business
name or names listed above on: 10-
8-2004. I declare that all Information
In this statement Is true and correct
(A registrant who declares information
as true any material matter pursuant
to Section 17913 of Business and
Professions Code that the registrant
knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not to exceed
one thousand dollars ($1.000).)
/s/ Steven L. McLean Trustee of the
Steven L. McLean Trust, Steven L.
McLean, Steven L. McLean, Thomas
E. Hopps, Thomas E. Hopps, TTEE.
NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision
(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious
name statement generally expires at
the end of five years from the date on
which it was filed in the office of the
county clerk, except, as provided in
subdivision of section 17920, where
it expires 40 days after any change
in the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other than
a change in residence address or registered
owner. A new fictitious business
name statement must be filed
before the expiration. The filing of this
statement does not of itself authorize
the use in this state of a fictitious business
name in violation of the rights of
another under Federal, State, or Common
Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ.,
Business & Professions Code). This
statement was filed with the County
Clerk of Ventura on March 15, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/21/19, 3/28/19, 4/4/19 and
4/11/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190227-10003551-0
THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS
(ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: CONEJO
CONSTRUCTION, 1105 Walnut Dr.,
Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County,
State of Incorporation / Organization
CALIFORNIA, HCO HOLDINGS, INC.,
1105 Walnut Dr., Oxnard, CA 93036.
This Business is conducted by: A Corporation.
The registrant commenced
to transact business under the fictitious
business name or names listed
above on 5/30/2007. I declare that all
information in this statement is true
and correct. (A registrant who declares
information as true any material
matter pursuant to Section 17913
of Business and Professions Code
that the registrant knows to be false
is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable
by a fine not to exceed one thousand
dollars ($1,000).) /s/ HCO HOLDINGS,
INC., Jose Garcia, Jose Garcia, President.
NOTICE- In accordance with
subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a
fictitious name statement generally
expires at the end of five years from
the date on which it was filed in the
office of the county clerk, except,
as provided in subdivision section
17920, where it expires 40 days after
any change in the facts set forth in the
statement pursuant to section 17913
other than a change in residence
address or registered owner. A new
fictitious business name statement
must be filed before the expiration.
The filing of this statement does not of
itself authorize the use in this state of
a fictitious business name in violation
of the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see section
14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions
Code). This statement was filed
with the County Clerk of Ventura on
February 27, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/21/19, 3/28/19, 4/4/19 and
4/11/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190312-10004334-0
THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE)
DOING BUSINESS AS: LAKESHORE
LEARNING STORE, 4300 E. Main St.,
Suite B, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura
County, State of Incorporation /
Organization California/C0428018,
Lakeshore Equipment Company,
2695 E. Dominguez St., Carson, CA
90895. This Business is conducted
by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced
to transact business under
the fictitious business name or names
listed above on 12/30/2003. I declare
that all information in this statement
is true and correct. (A registrant who
declares information as true any
material matter pursuant to Section
17913 of Business and Professions
Code that the registrant knows to be
false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable
by a fine not to exceed one
thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ Lakeshore
Equipment Company, David Bo
Kaplan, David Bo Kaplan, President
/ CEO. NOTICE- In accordance with
subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a
fictitious name statement generally
expires at the end of five years from
the date on which it was filed in the
office of the county clerk, except,
as provided in subdivision section
17920, where it expires 40 days after
any change in the facts set forth in the
statement pursuant to section 17913
other than a change in residence
address or registered owner. A new
fictitious business name statement
must be filed before the expiration.
The filing of this statement does not of
itself authorize the use in this state of
a fictitious business name in violation
of the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see section
14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions
Code). This statement was filed
with the County Clerk of Ventura on
March 12, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/21/19, 3/28/19, 4/4/19 and
4/11/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190319-10004886-0
THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE)
DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) WINDWARD,
2) WINDWARD GOODS, 2291 Burnham
Road, Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura County,
State of Incorporation / Organization
4178116 CA, BETTER ORGANICS, 2291
Burnham Road, Ojai, CA 93023. This
Business is conducted by: A Corporation.
The registrant commenced to transact
business under the fictitious business
name or names listed above on 3/19/19.
I declare that all information in this statement
is true and correct. (A registrant
who declares information as true any
material matter pursuant to Section
17913 of Business and Professions Code
that the registrant knows to be false is
guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a
fine not to exceed one thousand dollars
($1,000).) /s/ BETTER ORGANICS, Jennifer
McBride, Jennifer McBride, President.
NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision
(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name
statement generally expires at the end
of five years from the date on which
it was filed in the office of the county
clerk, except, as provided in subdivision
section 17920, where it expires 40 days
after any change in the facts set forth in
the statement pursuant to section 17913
other than a change in residence address
or registered owner. A new fictitious business
name statement must be filed before
the expiration. The filing of this statement
does not of itself authorize the use in this
state of a fictitious business name in violation
of the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see section 14411
ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code).
This statement was filed with the County
Clerk of Ventura on March 19, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/28/19, 4/4/19, 4/11/19 and 4/18/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190322-10005141-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: PIERPONT BAY RANCH,
2345 4300 Etting Road, Oxnard, CA
93033, Ventura County, State of Incorporation
/ Organization CALIFORNIA,
CAL AG FUNDING, 209 Riverside Rd., Watsonville,
CA 95076, PACIFIC AG SUPPLIES,
INC., 209 Riverside Rd., Watsonville, CA
95076. This business is conducted by:
A General Partnership. The registrant
commenced to transact business under
the fictitious business name or names
listed above on: 1/1/1997. I declare that
all Information In this statement Is true
and correct (A registrant who declares
information as true any material matter
pursuant to Section 17913 of Business
and Professions Code that the registrant
knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not to exceed
one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ AUDRIC
ENTERPRISES, INC., Eric Miyasaka,
Eric Miyasaka, President. NOTICE – in
accordance with subdivision (a) of Section
17920, a fictitious name statement generally
expires at the end of five years from
the date on which it was filed in the office
of the county clerk, except, as provided
in subdivision of section 17920, where it
expires 40 days after any change in the
facts set forth in the statement pursuant
to section 17913 other than a change in
residence address or registered owner. A
new fictitious business name statement
must be filed before the expiration. The
filing of this statement does not of itself
authorize the use in this state of a fictitious
business name in violation of the rights of
another under Federal, State, or Common
Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business
& Professions Code). This statement
was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura
on March 22, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/28/19, 4/4/19, 4/11/19 and 4/18/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190320-10004964-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: ALONDRA ASSOCIATES, 40
Via Mariposa, Newbury Park, CA 91320,
Ventura County, Robert Dempster, 40
Via Mariposa, Newbury Park, CA 91320,
Claudia Dempster, 40 Via Mariposa,
Newbury Park, CA 91320, Paul Dempster,
25781 Empresa, Mission Viejo, CA 92691,
Christine Ritthaler, 8126 Locust Pl., Dublin,
CA 94568. This business is conducted by:
Copartners. The registrant commenced
to transact business under the fictitious
business name or names listed above on:
May 1, 2002. I declare that all Information
In this statement Is true and correct
(A registrant who declares information
as true any material matter pursuant to
Section 17913 of Business and Professions
Code that the registrant knows to be
false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable
by a fine not to exceed one thousand
dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Robert Dempster,
Robert Dempster. NOTICE – in accordance
with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a
fictitious name statement generally expires
at the end of five years from the date
on which it was filed in the office of the
county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision
of section 17920, where it expires
40 days after any change in the facts set
forth in the statement pursuant to section
17913 other than a change in residence
address or registered owner. A new fictitious
business name statement must be
filed before the expiration. The filing of
this statement does not of itself authorize
the use in this state of a fictitious business
name in violation of the rights of another
under Federal, State, or Common Law
(see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business &
Professions Code). This statement was
filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on
March 20, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/28/19, 4/4/19, 4/11/19 and 4/18/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190319-10004914-0
THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE)
DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) WAHMAKER, 2)
SCULLY PLANNER, 1701 Pacific Avenue,
Oxnard, CA 93033, Ventura County, State
of Incorporation / Organization CA, Scully
Sportswear, Inc., 1701 Pacific Ave., Oxnard,
CA 93033. This Business is conducted
by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced
to transact business under the
fictitious business name or names listed
above on 2000. I declare that all information
in this statement is true and correct.
(A registrant who declares information
as true any material matter pursuant to
Section 17913 of Business and Professions
Code that the registrant knows to be
false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable
by a fine not to exceed one thousand
dollars ($1,000).) /s/ Daniel J. Scully III /
Scully Sportswear, Inc., Daniel J. Scully
III, Daniel J. Scully III, President – Daniel J.
Scully III. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision
(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious
name statement generally expires at the
end of five years from the date on which
it was filed in the office of the county
clerk, except, as provided in subdivision
section 17920, where it expires 40 days
after any change in the facts set forth in
the statement pursuant to section 17913
other than a change in residence address
or registered owner. A new fictitious business
name statement must be filed before
the expiration. The filing of this statement
does not of itself authorize the use in this
state of a fictitious business name in violation
of the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see section 14411
ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code).
This statement was filed with the County
Clerk of Ventura on March 19, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/28/19, 4/4/19, 4/11/19 and 4/18/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190321-10005028-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: DSS LIQUOR, 1658 E. Los
Angeles Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93065,
Ventura County, Darshan Singh, 27114
Aspen Place, Canyon Country, CA 91387,
Shingara Singh, 8248 Sepulveda Pl #302,
Panorama City, CA 91402. This business
is conducted by: A General Partnership.
The registrant commenced to transact
business under the fictitious business
name or names listed above on: 3-21-
2019. I declare that all Information In this
statement Is true and correct (A registrant
who declares information as true any material
matter pursuant to Section 17913 of
Business and Professions Code that the
registrant knows to be false is guilty of
a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not
to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).)
/s/ Darshan Singh, Darshan Singh. NOTICE
– in accordance with subdivision (a)
of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement
generally expires at the end of five
years from the date on which it was filed
in the office of the county clerk, except, as
provided in subdivision of section 17920,
where it expires 40 days after any change
in the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other than a
change in residence address or registered
owner. A new fictitious business name
statement must be filed before the expiration.
The filing of this statement does not
of itself authorize the use in this state of
a fictitious business name in violation of
the rights of another under Federal, State,
or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET
SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This
statement was filed with the County Clerk
of Ventura on March 21, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/28/19, 4/4/19, 4/11/19 and 4/18/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190321-10005020-0
THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE)
DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) DRAGG, INC., 2)
DRAGGTEAM FOUNDATION, 300 Graves
Ave. #F, Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura
County, State of Incorporation / Organization
California, DRAGG, INC., 300 Graves
Ave. #F, Oxnard, CA 93030. This Business
is conducted by: A Corporation. The
registrant commenced to transact business
under the fictitious business name
or names listed above on 08/26/2008. I
declare that all information in this statement
is true and correct. (A registrant who
declares information as true any material
matter pursuant to Section 17913 of
Business and Professions Code that the
registrant knows to be false is guilty of a
misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to
exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/
DRAGG, INC., Charles Woodruff, Charles
Woodruff, CEO / Director. NOTICE- In accordance
with subdivision (a) of Section
17920, a fictitious name statement generally
expires at the end of five years from
the date on which it was filed in the office
of the county clerk, except, as provided
in subdivision section 17920, where it
expires 40 days after any change in the
facts set forth in the statement pursuant
to section 17913 other than a change in
residence address or registered owner. A
new fictitious business name statement
must be filed before the expiration. The
filing of this statement does not of itself
authorize the use in this state of a fictitious
business name in violation of the rights of
another under Federal, State, or Common
Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business
and Professions Code). This statement
was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura
on March 21, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/28/19, 4/4/19, 4/11/19 and 4/18/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190318-10004805-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: AB ELECTRIC, 6106 Cardinal
Street, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura
County, ALI HAJI AGHA BOZORGI, 6106
Cardinal Street, Ventura, CA 93003. This
business is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant commenced to transact
business under the fictitious business
name or names listed above on: N/A. I
declare that all Information In this statement
Is true and correct (A registrant who
declares information as true any material
matter pursuant to Section 17913 of
Business and Professions Code that the
registrant knows to be false is guilty of a
misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to
exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/
ALI HAJI AGHA BOZORGI, ALI HAJI AGHA
BOZORGI. NOTICE – in accordance with
subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious
name statement generally expires
at the end of five years from the date
on which it was filed in the office of the
county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision
of section 17920, where it expires
40 days after any change in the facts set
forth in the statement pursuant to section
17913 other than a change in residence
address or registered owner. A new fictitious
business name statement must be
filed before the expiration. The filing of
this statement does not of itself authorize
the use in this state of a fictitious business
name in violation of the rights of another
under Federal, State, or Common Law
(see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business &
Professions Code). This statement was
filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on
March 18, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/28/19, 4/4/19, 4/11/19 and 4/18/19.
STATEMENT OF
ABANDONMENT
OF USE OF
FICTITIOUS
BUSINESS NAME
FILE NO.
20190328-10005502-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: VOM FASS WESTLAKE
VILLAGE. Street Address of Principal
Place of Business: 3815-A East Thousand
Oaks Blvd., Westlake Village, CA
91362. The date on which the Fictitious
Business Name being Abandoned was
filed: 04-12-2010. The file number to
the Fictitious Business Name being
Abandoned: 20100412-10005055-0
1/1. The County where the Fictitious
Business Name was filed: Ventura
County. VF CAPITAL ASSOCIATES, LLC,
5737 Kanan Rd., Suite 551, Agoura
Hills, CA 91301. This business is conducted
by: A Limited Liability Partnership.
I declare that all information in
this statement is true and correct. (A
registrant who declares information as
true which he or she knows to be false
is guilty of a crime.) I am also aware
that all information on this statement
becomes public record upon
filing pursuant to California Public
Records Act (G.C. 6250-6277).
/s/ Michael J. Romance, Michael J.
Romance, Michael J. Romance,
Managing Member. PUBLISHED: Ventura
County Reporter; 4/4/19, 4/11/19,
4/18/19 and 4/25/19.
STATEMENT OF
ABANDONMENT
OF USE OF
FICTITIOUS
BUSINESS NAME
FILE NO.
20190325-10005208-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: 1) VANESSA AND CHARLIE
BAND AND DUO, 2) EDDIE ALLEN
ORCHESTRAS. Street Address of
Principal Place of Business: 1939
Meadow View Court, Thousand Oaks,
CA 91362. The date on which the Fictitious
Business Name being Abandoned
was filed: 2/13/2014. The file number
to the Fictitious Business Name being
Abandoned: 20140213-10002364-
0. The County where the Fictitious
Business Name was filed: Ventura
County. Charles K. Myerson, 1939
Meadow View Court, Thousand Oaks,
CA 91362, Vanessa E. Myerson, 1939
Meadow View Court, Thousand Oaks,
CA 91362. This business is conducted
by: Married Couple. I declare that
all information in this statement is
true and correct. (A registrant who
declares information as true which he
or she knows to be false is guilty of a
crime.) I am also aware that all information
on this statement becomes
public record upon filing pursuant
to California Public Records Act
(G.C. 6250-6277).
/s/ Charles K. Myerson, Charles K.
Myerson. PUBLISHED: Ventura County
Reporter; 4/4/19, 4/11/19, 4/18/19
and 4/25/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190325-10005209-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: VANESSA ALLEN, 1939
Meadow View Court, Thousand Oaks,
CA 91362, Ventura County, Charles K.
Myerson, 1939 Meadow View Court,
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362, Vanessa
E. Myerson, 1939 Meadow View Court,
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362. This business
is conducted by: Married Couple.
The registrant commenced to transact
business under the fictitious business
name or names listed above on:
1983. I declare that all Information In
this statement Is true and correct (A
registrant who declares information as
true any material matter pursuant to
Section 17913 of Business and Professions
Code that the registrant knows
to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not to exceed one
thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Charles
K. Myerson, Charles K. Myerson. NOTICE
– in accordance with subdivision
(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name
statement generally expires at the end
of five years from the date on which
it was filed in the office of the county
clerk, except, as provided in subdivision
of section 17920, where it expires
40 days after any change in the facts
set forth in the statement pursuant to
section 17913 other than a change
in residence address or registered
owner. A new fictitious business name
statement must be filed before the
expiration. The filing of this statement
does not of itself authorize the use in
this state of a fictitious business name
in violation of the rights of another
under Federal, State, or Common Law
(see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business
& Professions Code). This statement
was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura
on March 25, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
4/4/19, 4/11/19, 4/18/19 and 4/25/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190325-10005214-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: NO. 1927, 1237 E Santa
Clara St., Apt. 2, Ventura, CA 93001,
Ventura County, Roque Tang, 1237 E
Santa Clara St., Apt. 2, Ventura, CA
93001. This business is conducted
by: An Individual. The registrant commenced
to transact business under
the fictitious business name or names
listed above on: 03/25/2019. I declare
that all Information In this statement
Is true and correct (A registrant who
declares information as true any material
matter pursuant to Section 17913
of Business and Professions Code that
the registrant knows to be false is
guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by
a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars
($1.000).) /s/ Roque Tang, Roque
Tang. NOTICE – in accordance with
subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a
fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the
date on which it was filed in the office
of the county clerk, except, as provided
in subdivision of section 17920, where
it expires 40 days after any change
in the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other than a
change in residence address or registered
owner. A new fictitious business
name statement must be filed before
the expiration. The filing of this statement
does not of itself authorize the
use in this state of a fictitious business
name in violation of the rights of another
under Federal, State, or Common
Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business
& Professions Code). This statement
was filed with the County Clerk
of Ventura on March 25, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
4/4/19, 4/11/19, 4/18/19 and 4/25/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190327-10005421-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: 1) NIKA’S GRILL, 2)
NIKA’S PLACE, 528 El Azul Circle, Oak
Park, CA 91377, Ventura County, Audrey
Marie Centeno, 528 El Azul Circle,
Oak Park, CA 91377. This business is
conducted by: An Individual. The registrant
commenced to transact business
under the fictitious business name or
names listed above on: 3-27-19. I declare
that all Information In this statement
Is true and correct (A registrant
who declares information as true any
material matter pursuant to Section
17913 of Business and Professions
Code that the registrant knows to be
false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable
by a fine not to exceed one
thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Audrey
Marie Centeno, Audrey Centeno. NOTICE
– in accordance with subdivision
(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name
statement generally expires at the end
of five years from the date on which
it was filed in the office of the county
clerk, except, as provided in subdivision
of section 17920, where it expires
40 days after any change in the facts
set forth in the statement pursuant to
section 17913 other than a change
in residence address or registered
owner. A new fictitious business name
statement must be filed before the
expiration. The filing of this statement
does not of itself authorize the use in
this state of a fictitious business name
in violation of the rights of another
under Federal, State, or Common Law
(see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business
& Professions Code). This statement
was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura
on March 27, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
4/4/19, 4/11/19, 4/18/19 and 4/25/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190328-10005514-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: CPA CARE, 2938
Calle Quebracho, Thousand Oaks, CA
91360, Ventura County, Lyubov Ross,
2938 Calle Quebracho, Thousand
Oaks, CA 91360. This business is
conducted by: An Individual. The registrant
commenced to transact business
under the fictitious business name or
names listed above on: N/A. I declare
that all Information In this statement
Is true and correct (A registrant who
declares information as true any material
matter pursuant to Section 17913
of Business and Professions Code that
the registrant knows to be false is
guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by
a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars
($1.000).) /s/ Lyubov Ross, Lyubov
S. Ross. NOTICE – in accordance with
subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious
name statement generally expires
at the end of five years from the
date on which it was filed in the office
of the county clerk, except, as provided
in subdivision of section 17920, where
it expires 40 days after any change
in the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other than a
change in residence address or registered
owner. A new fictitious business
name statement must be filed before
the expiration. The filing of this statement
does not of itself authorize the
use in this state of a fictitious business
name in violation of the rights of another
under Federal, State, or Common
Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business
& Professions Code). This statement
was filed with the County Clerk
of Ventura on March 28, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
4/4/19, 4/11/19, 4/18/19 and 4/25/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190326-10005319-0
THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS
(ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) LABY
HARMONY PROJECT OF THE NEW
WEST SYMPHONY, 2) LABY HARMONY
PROJECT, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks
Blvd Ste D, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362,
Ventura County, State of Incorporation
/ Organization CALIFORNIA, NEW
WEST SYMPHONY ASSOCIATION,
2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd Ste D,
Thousand Oaks, CA 91362. This Business
is conducted by: A Corporation.
The registrant commenced to transact
business under the fictitious business
name or names listed above on 1-29-
18. I declare that all information in
this statement is true and correct. (A
registrant who declares information as
true any material matter pursuant to
Section 17913 of Business and Professions
Code that the registrant knows
to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not to exceed one
thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ NEW
WEST SYMPHONY ASSOCIATION,
Harry Croner, Harry Croner, Treasurer.
NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision
(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious
name statement generally expires at
the end of five years from the date
on which it was filed in the office of
the county clerk, except, as provided
in subdivision section 17920, where
it expires 40 days after any change
in the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other than a
change in residence address or registered
owner. A new fictitious business
name statement must be filed before
the expiration. The filing of this statement
does not of itself authorize the
use in this state of a fictitious business
name in violation of the rights of
another under Federal, State, or Common
Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ.,
Business and Professions Code). This
statement was filed with the County
Clerk of Ventura on March 26, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
4/4/19, 4/11/19, 4/18/19 and 4/25/19.
LEGAL NOTICES
SUPERIOR COURT
OF CALIFORNIA
COUNTY OF VENTURA
ORDER TO SHOW
CAUSE FOR
CHANGE OF NAME
Case No.
56-2019-00525508-
CU-PT-VTA
This statement was filed MAR 04
2019, with the Superior Court of
California, County of Ventura, 800 S.
Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009,
Hall of Justice.
PETITION OF: KATHLINE COX AKA
MARY KATHLEEN JOHNSON AKA
MARY KATHLEEN ANDERSON FOR
CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED
PERSONS: Petitioner:
KATHLINE COX AKA MARY KATHLEEN
JOHNSON AKA MARY KATHLEEN
ANDERSON filed a petition with this
court for a decree changing names
as follows: KATHLINE COX AKA MARY
KATHLEEN JOHNSON AKA MARY
KATHLEEN ANDERSON to MARY
KATHLEEN BUTLER.
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons
interested in this matter appear before
this court at the hearing indicated
below to show cause, if any,
why the petition for change of name
should not be granted. Any person
objecting to the name changes described
above must file a written objection
that includes the reasons for
the objection at least two court days
before the matter is scheduled to be
heard and must appear at the hearing
to show cause why the petition
should not be granted. If no written
objection is timely filed, the court may
grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 4-29-
19. Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 40. The
address of the court is Superior Court
of California, County of Ventura,
800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA
93009, Hall of Justice.
A copy of this Order to Show Cause
shall be published at least once a
week each week for four consecutive
weeks prior to the date set for
hearing on the petition in the following
newspaper of general circulation,
printed in this county: VENTURA
COUNTY REPORTER.
Date: MAR 04 2019. BY ORDER OF
THE PRESIDING JUDGE, /s/ Michael
D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court,
Executive Officer and Clerk, By: NINA
LEMOS, Deputy Clerk.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19
and 4/4/19.
APN: 202-0-264-205 TS No:
CA07000344-17-1 TO No: 8701718
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE (The
above statement is made pursuant
to CA Civil Code Section 2923.3(d)
(1). The Summary will be provided
to Trustor(s) and/or vested owner(s)
only, pursuant to CA Civil Code Section
2923.3(d)(2).) YOU ARE IN DEFAULT
UNDER A DEED OF TRUST
DATED April 2, 2016. UNLESS YOU
TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR
PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A
PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION
OF THE NATURE OF THE
PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU, YOU
SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On
May 14, 2019 at 11:00 AM, at the
main entrance to the Government
Center Hall of Justice, 800 South
Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93001,
MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee Corps,
as the duly Appointed Trustee, under
and pursuant to the power of sale
contained in that certain Deed of Trust
recorded on April 4, 2016 as Instrument
No. 20160404-00045542-0,
of official records in the Office of the
Recorder of Ventura County, California,
executed by MARK A SOLOMON
A SINGLE MAN, as Trustor(s), in favor
of MORTGAGE ELECTRONIC REGISTRATION
SYSTEMS, INC. as nominee
for MB FINANCIAL BANK, N.A. as
Beneficiary, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC
AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER, in
lawful money of the United States, all
payable at the time of sale, that certain
property situated in said County,
California describing the land therein
as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN
SAID DEED OF TRUST The property
heretofore described is being sold
“as is”. The street address and other
common designation, if any, of the
real property described above is purported
to be: 900 JURYMAST DRIVE,
OXNARD, CA 93030 The undersigned
Trustee disclaims any liability for any
incorrectness of the street address
and other common designation, if any,
shown herein. Said sale will be made
without covenant or warranty, express
or implied, regarding title, possession,
or encumbrances, to pay the remaining
principal sum of the Note(s)
secured by said Deed of Trust, with
interest thereon, as provided in said
Note(s), advances if any, under the
terms of the Deed of Trust, estimated
fees, charges and expenses of the
Trustee and of the trusts created by
said Deed of Trust. The total amount
of the unpaid balance of the obligations
secured by the property to be
sold and reasonable estimated costs,
expenses and advances at the time
of the initial publication of this Notice
of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to be
$591,942.73 (Estimated). However,
prepayment premiums, accrued interest
and advances will increase this
figure prior to sale. Beneficiary’s bid
at said sale may include all or part of
said amount. In addition to cash, the
Trustee will accept a cashier’s check
drawn on a state or national bank,
a check drawn by a state or federal
credit union or a check drawn by a
state or federal savings and loan association,
savings association or savings
bank specified in Section 5102 of
the California Financial Code and authorized
to do business in California,
or other such funds as may be acceptable
to the Trustee. In the event tender
other than cash is accepted, the
Trustee may withhold the issuance
of the Trustee’s Deed Upon Sale until
funds become available to the payee
or endorsee as a matter of right. The
property offered for sale excludes all
funds held on account by the property
receiver, if applicable. If the Trustee
is unable to convey title for any reason,
the successful bidder’s sole and
exclusive remedy shall be the return
of monies paid to the Trustee and
the successful bidder shall have no
further recourse. Notice to Potential
Bidders If you are considering bidding
on this property lien, you should understand
that there are risks involved
in bidding at a Trustee auction. You
will be bidding on a lien, not on the
property itself. Placing the highest bid
at a Trustee auction does not automatically
entitle you to free and clear
ownership of the property. You should
also be aware that the lien being auctioned
off may be a junior lien. If you
are the highest bidder at the auction,
you are or may be responsible for paying
off all liens senior to the lien being
auctioned off, before you can receive
clear title to the property. You are encouraged
to investigate the existence,
priority, and size of outstanding liens
that may exist on this property by contacting
the county recorder’s office or
a title insurance company, either of
which may charge you a fee for this
information. If you consult either of
these resources, you should be aware
that the same Lender may hold more
than one mortgage or Deed of Trust
on the property. Notice to Property
Owner The sale date shown on this
Notice of Sale may be postponed one
or more times by the Mortgagee, Beneficiary,
Trustee, or a court, pursuant
to Section 2924g of the California Civil
Code. The law requires that information
about Trustee Sale postponements
be made available to you and
to the public, as a courtesy to those
not present at the sale. If you wish
to learn whether your sale date has
been postponed, and, if applicable,
the rescheduled time and date for the
sale of this property, you may call In
Source Logic at 702-659-7766 for
information regarding the Trustee’s
Sale or visit the Internet Web site
address listed below for information
regarding the sale of this property,
using the file number assigned to this
case, CA07000344-17-1. Information
about postponements that are very
short in duration or that occur close
in time to the scheduled sale may
not immediately be reflected in the
telephone information or on the Internet
Web site. The best way to verify
postponement information is to attend
the scheduled sale. Date: March 12,
2019 MTC Financial Inc. dba Trustee
Corps TS No. CA07000344-17-1
17100 Gillette Ave Irvine, CA 92614
Phone: 949-252-8300 TDD: 866-
660-4288 Dalaysia Ramirez, Authorized
Signatory SALE INFORMATION
CAN BE OBTAINED ON LINE AT www.
insourcelogic.com FOR AUTOMATED
SALES INFORMATION PLEASE CALL:
In Source Logic AT 702-659-7766
Trustee Corps may be acting as a
debt collector attempting to collect a
debt. Any information obtained may
be used for that purpose.ISL Number
57502, Pub Dates: 03/21/2019,
03/28/2019, 04/04/2019, VENTURA
COUNTY REPORTER
NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE UNDER
A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT
AND CLAIM OF LIEN Order No:
8650434 TS No: N16-02056 YOU ARE
IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT
ASSESSMENT AND CLAIM OF
LIEN, DATED 06/10/2016. UNLESS YOU
TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY,
IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC
SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION
OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING
AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT
A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that
Witkin & Neal, Inc., as duly appointed
trustee pursuant to that certain Notice
of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of
Lien (hereinafter referred to as “Lien”),
recorded on 06/14/2016 as instrument
number 20160614-00082332-0,
in the office of the County Recorder of
VENTURA County, California, and further
pursuant to the Notice of Default and
Election to Sell thereunder recorded
on 7/18/2016 as instrument number
20160718-00100477-0 in said county
and further pursuant to California Civil
Code Section 5675 et seq. and those
certain Covenants, Conditions and
Restrictions recorded on 7/5/1991 as
instrument number 91-095078, WILL
SELL on 04/18/2019, 11:00AM, To the
right of the main entrance, near the exit
doors, of the Government Center Hall
of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue,
Ventura, CA 93009 at public auction to
the highest bidder for lawful money of
the United States payable at the time
of sale, all right, title and interest in the
property situated in said county as more
fully described in the above-referenced
Lien. The purported owner(s) of said
property is (are): VERONICA ANNETTE
LARA, A SINGLE WOMAN. The property
address and other common designation,
if any, of the real property is purported
to be: 5186 COLUMBUS PL, OXNARD,
CA 93033, APN 222-0-420-395. The
undersigned trustee disclaims any liability
for any incorrectness of the
property address and other common
designation, if any, shown herein. The
total amount of the unpaid balance of
the obligation secured by the property to
be sold and reasonable estimated costs,
expenses and advances at the time of
the initial publication of this Notice of
Sale is: $15,354.63. The opening bid at
the foreclosure sale may be more or less
than this estimate. In addition to cash,
trustee will accept a cashier’s check
drawn on a state or national bank, a
check drawn on a state or federal credit
union or a check drawn on a state or
federal savings and loan association,
savings association or savings bank
specified in Section 5102 of the California
Financial Code and authorized to
do business in this state. If tender other
than cash is accepted, the trustee may
withhold issuance of the Trustee’s Deed
Upon Sale until funds become available
to the payee or endorsee as a matter
of right. In its sole discretion, the seller
(foreclosing party) reserves the right to
withdraw the property from sale after
the opening credit bid is announced
but before the sale is completed. The
opening bid is placed on behalf of the
seller. Said sale shall be made, but
without covenant or warranty, express
or implied regarding title, possession or
encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness
secured by said Lien, advances
thereunder, with interest as provided in
the Declaration or by law plus the fees,
charges and expenses of the trustee.
THIS PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD IN AN
“AS-IS” CONDITION. This communication
is from a debt collector. Witkin &
Neal, Inc. is attempting to collect a debt
and any information obtained will be
used for that purpose. If you have previously
received a discharge in bankruptcy,
you may have been released from
personal liability for this debt in which
case this notice is intended to exercise
the secured party’s rights against the
real property only. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL
BIDDERS: If you are considering
bidding on this property lien, you should
understand that there are risks involved
in bidding at a trustee auction. You will
be bidding on a lien, not on the property
itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee
auction does not automatically entitle
you to free and clear ownership of the
property. You should also be aware that
the lien being auctioned off may be a junior
lien. If you are the highest bidder at
the auction, you are or may be responsible
for paying off all liens senior to the
lien being auctioned off, before you can
receive clear title to the property. You
are encouraged to investigate the existence,
priority, and size of outstanding
liens that may exist on this property by
contacting the county recorder’s office
or a title insurance company, either of
which may charge you a fee for this information.
If you consult either of these
resources, you should be aware that
the same lender may hold more than
one mortgage or deed of trust on the
property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER
AND ALL OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:
The sale date shown on this notice of
sale may be postponed one or more
times by the mortgagee, beneficiary,
trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section
2924g of the California Civil Code. The
law requires that information about
trustee sale postponements be made
available to you and to the public, as a
courtesy to those not present at the sale.
If you wish to learn whether this sale
date has been postponed, and, if applicable,
the rescheduled time and date
for the sale of this property, you may
call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet
Web site: www.nationwideposting.com
using the file number assigned to this
case: N16-02056. Information about
postponements that are very short in
duration or that occur close in time to
the scheduled sale may not immediately
be reflected in the telephone information
or on the Internet Web site. The
best way to verify postponement information
is to attend the scheduled sale.
IMPORTANT NOTICE: Notwithstanding
anything to the contrary contained
herein, the sale shall be subject to the
following as provided in California Civil
Code Section 5715: “A non judicial foreclosure
sale by an association to collect
upon a debt for delinquent assessments
shall be subject to a right of redemption.
The redemption period within
which the separate interest may be
redeemed from a foreclosure sale under
this paragraph ends 90 days after the
sale.” Dated: 03/12/2019 Witkin & Neal,
Inc. as said Trustee 5805 SEPULVEDA
BLVD., SUITE 670 SHERMAN OAKS, CA
91411 (818) 845-8808 By: SUSAN PAQUETTE
TRUSTEE SALES OFFICER THIS
NOTICE IS SENT FOR THE PURPOSE
OF COLLECTING A DEBT. THIS FIRM IS
ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT ON
BEHALF OF THE HOLDER AND OWNER
OF THE NOTE. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED
BY OR PROVIDED TO THIS FIRM
OR THE CREDITOR WILL BE USED FOR
THAT PURPOSE. NPP0350455 To: VENTURA
COUNTY REPORTER 03/28/2019,
04/04/2019, 04/11/2019
Loan No.: Title Order No.: Trustee’s Sale
No.: 18-100304 ATTENTION RECORDER:
THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO
AN ATTACHED SUMMARY IS ONLY APPLICABLE
TO NOTICE(S) MAILED TO THE
TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY
OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT
ATTACHED. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S
SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER
A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/08/2016.
UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT
YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE
SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED
AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE
OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU,
YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On
April 7, 2019, at 11:00 AM, C&H TRUST
DEED SERVICE, as duly appointed or
substituted Trustee, under the certain
Deed of Trust executed by Corp Realty
USA, LLC, A Delaware Limited Liability
Company a/k/a CRP. Realty USA, LLC
as Trustor, to secure obligations in favor
of Cardenas Three, LLC as Beneficiary,
recorded on 12/16/2016, as Instrument
No. 20161216-00187087-0, in Book
xxx, Page xxx of Official Records in the
office of the County Recorder of Ventura
County, California. WILL SELL AT PUBLIC
AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER
for cash, or cashier’s check, (payable at
the time of sale in lawful money of the
United States by cash, a cashier’s check
drawn by a state or national bank, a
state or federal credit union, or a state
or federal savings and loan association,
or savings bank specified in section
5102 of the Financial Code and authorized
to business in this state) (TRUSTEE
REQUESTS THAT CASHIER’S CHECKS
BE MADE PAYABLE TO “C&H TRUST
DEED SERVICE” DIRECTLY) AT THE
MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT
CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE LOCATED AT
800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVE., VENTURA,
CALIFORNIA all right, title and interest
conveyed to and now held by it under
said Deed of Trust in and to the following
described real property situated in
the aforesaid County and State, to wit:
AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID
DEED OF TRUST. The street address
or other common designation of the
above-described property is purported
to be: 10936 Pacific View Road, Malibu,
CA 90265. APN 700-0-010-435. The
undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability
for any incorrectness of the street
address and/or other common designation,
if any, shown hereinabove. Said
sale will be made, but” without covenant
or warranty, express or implied,
regarding title, possession, or encumbrances,
to pay the remaining principal
sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed
of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided
in said note(s), advances, if any,
under the terms of the Deed of Trust,
estimated fees, charges and expenses
of the trustee and of the trusts created
by said Deed of Trust, to wit: Said property
is being sold for the express purpose
of paying the obligations secured
by said Deed of Trust, including fees
and expenses of sale. The total amount
of the unpaid principal balance, interest
thereon, together with reasonable estimated
costs, expenses and advances at
the time of the initial publication of the
Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to
be $768,924.43. The beneficiary under
said Deed of Trust heretofore executed
and delivered to the undersigned a written
Declaration of Default and Demand
for Sale, and a written Notice of Default
and Election to Sell. The undersigned
Trustee, or predecessor Trustee, has
caused said Notice of Default and Election
to Sell to be recorded in the county
where the real property is located and
more than three months have elapsed
since such recordation. NOTICE TO
POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering
bidding on this property lien, you
should understand that there are risks
involved in bidding at a trustee auction.
You will be bidding on a lien, not on the
property itself. Placing the highest bid at
a trustee auction does not automatically
entitle you to free and clear ownership
of the property. You should also be
aware that the lien being auctioned off
may be a junior lien. If you are the highest
bidder at the auction, you are or may
be responsible for paying off all liens
senior to the lien being auctioned off,
before you can receive clear title to the
property. You are encouraged to investigate
the existence, priority, and size of
outstanding liens that may exist on this
property by contacting the county recorder’s
office or a title insurance company,
either of which may charge you a
fee for this information. If you consult
either of these resources, you should
be aware that the same lender may hold
more than one mortgage or deed of trust
on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY
OWNER: The sale date shown on this
notice of sale may be postponed one
or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary,
trustee, or a court, pursuant
to Section 2924g of the California Civil
Code. The law requires that information
about trustee sale postponements be
made available to you and to the public,
as a courtesy to those not present at the
sale. If you wish to learn whether your
sale date has been postponed, and, if
applicable, the rescheduled time and
date for the sale of this property, you
may call (949) 860-9155 for information
regarding the trustee’s sale or visit
www.chtrustdeed.com for information
regarding the trustee’s sale using the
file number assigned to this case, which
is 18-100304. Information about postponements
that are very short in duration
or that occur close in time to the
scheduled sale may not immediately be
reflected in the telephone information or
on the Internet Web site. The best way
to verify postponement information is
to attend the scheduled sale. PLEASE
TAKE NOTICE THAT if the Trustee is unable
to convey title for any reason, the
successful bidder’s sole and exclusive
remedy shall be return of monies paid to
the Trustee, and the successful bidder
shall have no further recourse. Further,
if the foreclosure sale is set aside for any
reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall
be entitled only to a return of the deposit
paid and shall have no further recourse
or remedy against the Mortgagor, Mortgagee,
or Trustee herein. If you have
previously been discharged in bankruptcy,
you may have been released of
personal liability for this loan in which
case this notice is intended to exercise
the note holders rights against the real
property only. As required by law, you
are notified that a negative credit reporting
may be submitted to a credit report
agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of
your credit obligation. FOR TRUSTEE’S
SALE DATES, BIDS AND POSTPONEMENT
INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL
(949) 860-9155 OR VISIT www.chtrustdeed.
com FOR ANY OTHER INQUIRIES,
INCLUDING LITIGATION OR BANKRUPTCY
MATTERS, PLEASE CALL (949) 305-
8901 OR FAX (949) 305-8406 Dated:
03/21/2019 C&H Trust Deed Service,
as Successor Trustee By: Coby Halavais,
Trustee Sale Officer (IFS# 12921
03/28/19, 04/04/19, 04/11/19)
APN: 506-0-093-035 T.S. No. 2013-
2381 Title Order No: 160024491 Reference
No: GMB2-00-083-2 NOTICE OF
TRUSTEE’S SALE UNDER A NOTICE
OF A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT
AND CLAIM OF LIEN. YOU
ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF
DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED
7/28/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION
TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY,
IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE.
IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF
THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING
AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT
A LAWYER. Notice is hereby given that
on 4/23/2019 at 11:00 AM, S.B.S.
Lien Services, As the duly appointed
Trustee under and pursuant to Notice
of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on
8/3/2016, as Document No. 20160803-
00109313, Book , Page of Official Records
in the Office of the Recorder of
Ventura County, California, The original
owner: PATRICK SIMON AND LAURA
A SIMON The purported new owner:
PATRICK SIMON AND LAURA A SIMON
WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO
THE HIGHEST BIDDER payable at time
of sale in lawful money of the United
States, by a cashier’s check drawn by
a State or national bank, a check drawn
by a state or federal credit union, or a
check drawn by state or federal savings
and loan association, savings association,
or a savings bank specified
in section 5102 of the Financial Code
and authorized to do business in this
state.): AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO
THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF
JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE,
VENTURA, CALIFORNIA All right,
title and interest under said Notice of
Delinquent Assessment in the property
situated in said County, as more fully
described on the above referenced assessment
lien. The street address and
other common designation, if any of
the real property described above is
purported to be: 12406 SPRING CREEK
RD MOORPARK CA 93021 . The undersigned
Trustee disclaims any liability for
any incorrectness of the street address
and other common designation, if any,
shown herein. Said sale will be made,
but without covenant or warranty, express
or implied, regarding title, possession,
or encumbrances, to pay the
remaining principal sum due under said
Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with
interest thereon, as provided in said
notice, advances, if any, estimated fees,
charges, and expenses of the Trustee,
to wit: $17,498.50 accrued interest and
additional advances, if any, will increase
this figure prior to sale. The claimant:
BUTTERCREEK II HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION
under said Notice of Delinquent
Assessment heretofore executed and
delivered to the undersigned a written
Declaration of Default and Demand for
Sale, and a written Notice of Default and
Election to Sell. The undersigned caused
said Notice of Default and Election to
Sell to be recorded in the county where
the real property is located and more
than three months have elapsed since
such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL
BIDDERS: If you are considering
bidding on this property lien, you should
understand that there are risks involved
in bidding at a trustee auction. You will
be bidding on a lien, not on the property
itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee
auction does not automatically entitle
you to free and clear ownership of the
property. You should also be aware that
the lien being auctioned off may be a junior
lien. If you are the highest bidder at
the auction, you are or may be responsible
for paying off all liens senior to the
lien being auctioned off, before you can
receive clear title to the property. You
are encouraged to investigate the existence,
priority, and size of outstanding
liens that may exist on this property by
contacting the county recorder’s office
or a title insurance company, either of
which may charge you a fee for this information.
If you consult either of these
resources, you should be aware that the
same lender may hold more than one
mortgage or deed of trust on the property.
NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER:
The sale date shown on this notice of
sale may be postponed one or more
times by the mortgagee, beneficiary,
trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section
2924g of the California Civil Code. The
law requires that information about
trustee sale postponements be made
available to you and to the public, as a
courtesy to those not present at the sale.
If you wish to learn whether your sale
date has been postponed, and, if applicable,
the rescheduled time and date for
the sale of this property, you may call
FOR SALE INFORMATION, PLEASE
CALL (855)986-9342, or visit this Internet
Web site www.superiordefault.
com using the file number assigned to
this case 2013-2381. Information about
postponements that are very short in
duration or that occur close in time to
the scheduled sale may not immediately
be reflected in the telephone information
or on the Internet Web site. The best
way to verify postponement information
is to attend the scheduled sale. THE
PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD SUBJECT
TO THE NINETY DAY RIGHT OF REDEMPTION
CONTAINED IN CIVIL CODE
SECTION 5715(b). PLEASE NOTE THAT
WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ARE
ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT
AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN
WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.
Date: 3/21/2019. S.B.S LIEN SERVICES,
31194 La Baya Drive, Suite 106,
Westlake Village, California, 91362.
By: Annissa Young, Sr. Trustee
Sale Officer (03/28/19, 04/04/19,
04/11/19| TS#2013-2381 SDI-14445)
NOTICE OF PUBLIC
ONSITE AUCTION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned
intends to sell the personal
property described below to enforce a
lien imposed on said property pursuant
to sections 21700 – 21716 of the
CA Business and Professions Code,
CA Commercial Code Section 2328,
Section 1812.600 – 1812.609 and
Section 1988 of CA Civil Code, 353 of
the Penal Code. The undersigned will
sell at public sale by competitive bidding
on the 16th day of April, 2019
at 10:30 A.M., on StorageTreasures.
com: household goods, tools, electronics,
and personal effects that have
been stored and which are located at
Trojan Storage of Oxnard, 1801 Eastman
Avenue, Oxnard, County of Ventura,
State of California, the following:
Customer Name Unit #
Shannon Lott 288
Misael Escobar 589
Rebecca Espinoza 530
Arthur Hurtado 757
Jose Lopez 335
Gonzalo Michel 771
Shannon O’Hare 075
Oluwasheun Onakomaiya 155
Mary Schrock 074
Lilian Spencer 252
Yolanda Torres 231
Antonio Venzor 163
Maria Zaragoza 688
Kim Armstrong 049
Purchases must be paid for at the time
of purchase in cash only. All purchased
items sold as is, where is and must be
removed at the time of sale. Sale subject
to cancellation in the event of settlement
between owner and obligated party.
Dated these for the 28th day Of March
and the 4th day of April, 2019. Andasol
Management, Inc. Bond #: 79183C.
(888) 564-7782.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/28/19 and 4/4/19.
LIEN-SALE
AUCTION
AT MEATHEAD
MINI STORAGE
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the
undersigned intends to sell the personal
property described below to enforce a
lien imposed on said property pursuant
to the California Self-Storage Facilities
Act (California Business & Professions
Code Section 21700 et seq.). The
undersigned will sell at public auction
by competitive bidding on Friday, April
26th, 2019 at 12:00 PM. on the premises
where the property has been stored
and which are located at Meathead
Mini Storage, 1401 Maulhardt Avenue,
Oxnard, California, the following:
Krystal Reynolds Unit# 102
Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial
property
Bill Ockenfels Unit# 105
Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial
property
Lisa McDonald Unit# 119
Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial
property
Laureena Campos Unit# 223
Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial
property
Margaret Thiele Unit# 255
Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial
property
Curtis Cormane Unit# 257
Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial
property
Veronica Medina Unit# 309
Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial
property
Mark Joseph Colopy Unit# 507
Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial
property
Kala Ajanaku Unit# 1007
Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial
property
Rocky Adams Unit# 1110
Miscellaneous personal and/or commercial
property
Purchases must be paid for at the time
of purchase in cash only. All purchased
items will be sold AS IS, WHERE IS
and must be removed at the time of
sale. Sale is subject to cancellation in
the event of settlement between the
owner and the obligated party. Dated:
3/9/2019. Auctioneer: Kenneth D.
Erpenbach dba Hitchiní Post Auction
Barn, Bond No. MS879-23-57, (805)
434-1770.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter:
3/28/19 and 4/4/19.
SUPERIOR COURT
OF CALIFORNIA
COUNTY OF VENTURA
ORDER TO SHOW
CAUSE FOR
CHANGE OF NAME
Case No.
56-2019-00524114-
CU-PT-VTA
This statement was filed JAN 30 2019,
with the Superior Court of California,
County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue,
Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice.
PETITION OF: THERESA LOUISE HILL
aka THERESA L. HILL FOR CHANGE OF
NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:
Petitioner: THERESA LOUISE HILL
aka THERESA L. HILL filed a petition with
this court for a decree changing names
as follows: THERESA LOUISE HILL aka
THERESA L. HILL to TEHILA ISRAEL.
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons
interested in this matter appear before
this court at the hearing indicated below
to show cause, if any, why the petition
for change of name should not be
granted. Any person objecting to the
name changes described above must
file a written objection that includes
the reasons for the objection at least
two court days before the matter is
scheduled to be heard and must appear
at the hearing to show cause why
the petition should not be granted. If no
written objection is timely filed, the court
may grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 4/24/19.
Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 40. The address
of the court is Superior Court of California,
County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria
Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of
Justice.
A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall
be published at least once a week each
week for four consecutive weeks prior
to the date set for hearing on the petition
in the following newspaper of general
circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA
COUNTY REPORTER.
Date: JAN 30 2019. BY ORDER OF
THE PRESIDING JUDGE, /s/ Michael D.
Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive
Officer and Clerk, By: NINA LEMOS,
Deputy Clerk.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/28/19, 4/4/19, 4/11/19 and 4/18/19.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS
Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien
sale on April 17, 2019, the personal
property in the below-listed units, which
may include but are not limited to:
household and personal items, office
and other equipment. The public sale
of these items will begin at 09:30 AM
and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 23411, 740
Arcturus Ave, Oxnard, CA 93033,
(805) 248-7083
B009 – Crosby, Geoffrey; B052 –
Wippert, Scott; C036 – Cantrell,
Bryan; F029 – Brown, Fred; F102
– Briden, Lynette “Lyny”; F198 –
Garcia, Abigail; F289 – Casillas,
Francisco; F292 – Campos, Jose;
F315 – Holmes, Donya; F318 –
Arthur, William; F398 – Griffin,
Ken; F555 – Rodriguez, Amber
PUBLIC STORAGE # 23050,
4400 McGrath St, Ventura, CA
93003, (805) 324-6011
C052 – Mcvicker, Patrick John;
C250 – Paredes, Elizabeth; C262 –
Chavez, Luz; E109 – Jennings,
Lia; L007 – Simmons, Maritza
PUBLIC STORAGE # 26812,
6435 Ventura Blvd, Ventura, CA
93003, (805) 329-5384
C019 – Yost, Christopher; C139 –
Raymond, Jeffrey; C171 – Reid,
Heidi; C183 – Rohlfs II, Richard;
C205 – Aguilera, Manuel; C217 –
Tomchuk, Gary; C218 – Olivero
Jr., David; C243 – Zuniga,
Denise; D023 – Thomas, Donald;
D110 – Jacobo de Santiago, Joel;
D129 – Ivanov, Ruth; D223 –
Thomson, Morgan; D278 –
Landry, Brian; D285 – McKinney,
Vanessa; D301 – Kolodziejski,
Krystyn
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24110,
5515 Walker Street, Ventura, CA
93003, (805) 312-9304
B095 – Romero, Brenda; B209 –
Medina, Rachael
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25779, 161
E Ventura Blvd, Oxnard, CA
93036, (805) 456-6430
B517 – Arrellano, Abraham; B554
– Burns, Krista; B608 – Perez,
Manuel; R280 – Wright, Bryan;
R366 – Guron, Joel & Latoya;
R404 – Gonzales, Jesus; W202 –
Ramirez, Sandra
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24529,
30921 Agoura Rd, Westlake
Village, CA 91361, (818) 332-
3029
1063 – MAZIBUKO, Paige; 3054 –
Singer, Jennifer; 3155 – Bilanski,
Brenden; 3294 – Doubrava,
Andrew
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20154,
23811 Ventura Blvd, Calabasas,
CA 91302, (818) 226-2864
F116 – Knox, Michael; F131 –
Thomas, Denise; F183 –
Demarinis, Kyle; G036 – Smith,
Marvel; G114 – Pablo, Dalton;
G136 – Parriott, David; G347 –
Sinclair, Veronica
Public sale terms, rules, and regulations
will be made available prior to the sale.
All sales are subject to cancellation. We
reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment
must be in cash or credit card-no
checks. Buyers must secure the units
with their own personal locks. To claim
tax-exempt status, original RESALE
certificates for each space purchased
is required. By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701
Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201.
(818) 244-8080. Bond No.
ALL SALES ARE SUBJECT TO PRIOR
CANCELLATION. TERMS, rules and
regulations available at sale. Dated this
28th of March & 4th of April 2019 by
PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Ave.,
Glendale, CA 91201, (818) 244-8080,
Bond No. 6052683.
3/28, 4/4/19
CNS-3234476#
LIEN SALE 4/11/19 10AM
AT 2456 TELLER ROAD,
NEWBURY PARK 15 NISS
LIC# 7JSW048 VIN#
3N1AB7AP3FY231785 PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 4/4/19
BUSINESS & PROFESSIONS
CODE 21700
Notice is hereby given by the undersigned
that a Public Lien Sale of the
following described personal property
will be held Friday the 12th day of April,
2019, at 1:30 P.M. at CAMARILLO
SELF STORAGE, 1511 Flynn Rd, Camarillo,
CA 93012, County of Ventura,
State of California, and will be sold by
the unit by James O’Brien, Auctioneer,
CA Bond 14663730099, phone (951)
681-4113. The property to be sold is
stored at CAMARILLO SELF STORAGE
located at 1511 Flynn Rd., Camarillo,
CA 93012, County of Ventura.
Unit# Name General Description of
Goods
44 Lily Martnelli – Plastic containers,
mirror, plastic laundry baskets, misc.
items.
49 Marcia Z. Minsky – Lamps, suitcases,
pictures, ironing board, misc.
items.
202 Jose A Morales – Fan, mattress,
television, guitar case, plastic bags,
bar bells, folding chairs, misc. items.
210 Julia E. Gonzalez – Fan, plastic
containers, plastic bags, clothing, baskets,
speaker, misc. items.
319 Atmosphere Heat & Air/ Donald
S. George – Ladder, freon tank, boxes,
ramps, cooler, misc. items.
326 Alegria Angeles – Computer,
boxes, stuffed animal, cabinets, trash
cans, misc. items.
329 Regina Ayala – Vacuum, book
case, boxes, brooms, misc. items.
355 Ken Albright – Bed, floor jack, end
table base, boxes, fan, misc. items.
393 Zachary Myers – Drill press, water
bottles, step ladder, boxes, table
saw, battery charger, misc. items.
This notice is given in accordance with
the provisions of Section 21700 et seq.
of the Business & Professions Code of
the State of California. (See Section
1812.600 of Civil Code) By Gary Braun.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
4/4/19 and 4/11/19.
BUSINESS & PROFESSIONS
CODE 21700
Notice is hereby given to the undersigned
that a Public Lien Sale
of the following described personal
property will be held on Friday
April 12, 2019 at 12:00 noon
at SECURITY SELF STORAGE,
2300 Auto Center Drive, Oxnard, CA
93036, County of Ventura, State of
California and will be sold by the unit
by James O’Brien, Auctioneer, CA
Bond 14663730099, phone (951) 681-
4113. The property to be sold is stored
at SECURITY SELF STORAGE, located
at 2300 Auto Center Drive, Oxnard, CA
93036, County of Ventura.
Unit# Name General Description of
Goods
096 Arechiga, Alfonso – Dresser,
stroller, suitcases, bike parts, furniture,
misc items
097 Arechiga, Alfonso – Armoire, china
cabinet, golf clubs, kids golf clubs,
misc items
111 DeLaSelva, Aurora – Picture
frames, 12 plastic tubs, 30 plastic
bags, misc items
144 Cuevas, Mario – Kitchen island,
jacuzzi tub, kitchen cabinet, golf clubs,
misc items
296 Carillo, Daniel – Stroller, dining
set, mini fridge, ladders, floor buffer,
misc items
357 Ramirez, Alejo Lopez – Canopy,
treadmill, exercise bike, refrigerator,
washer, misc items
359 Gilmer, James – Clothing racks,
shape forms, furniture, cooler, monitor,
misc items
377 DeLaSelva, Aurora – Mirror,
nightstand, multiple tubs, boxes, plastic
bags, misc items
416 Turner, Tatiana – Curio cabinet,
coffee table, boxes, garden tools, misc
items
428 Cuevas, Mario – Kitchen and
bathroom cabinets, steel rack, doors,
misc items.
This notice is given in accordance with
the provisions of Section 21700 et seq.
of the Business and Professions Code
of the State of California. (See Section
1812.600 of Civil Code)
SECURITY SELF STORAGE. By Gary
Braun
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
4/4/19 and 4/11/19.
NOTICE OF
PUBLIC AUCTION
Notice is hereby given that the Undersigned
intends to sell the personal
property described below to enforce a
lien imposed on said property pursuant
to Lien Sale per California Self Storage
Act Chapter 10. Undersigned will sell
items at www.storagetreasures.com
sale by competitive bidding ending on
April 19, 2019 at 12:00 pm. Where
said property has been stored and
which are located at Golden State Storage,
161 East Gonzales Road, Oxnard,
California 93036, County of Ventura,
State of California the following units:
Adan D Hernandez – Dresser, Tile
Saw, Pressure Washer, Various Tools,
Compressor, Tool Belt, Miter Saw
Compound, 20+ Boxes of Unknown,
Bed Extender, 12+ Storage Tubs,
Decor Items, Luggage, Mirror, Miscellaneous
Items
Stacy M Valdez – Luggage, Various
Furniture, Desk Lamp, Floor Lamp, 3+
Folding Chairs, Folding Table, Cooler,
10+ Storage Tubs, 5+ Boxes of Unknown,
Miscellaneous Items
Teresa Garcia – Sony Stereo Equipment,
Clothing, 2 Luggage, Bike
Frame, Pull Cart, Step Stool, Kids Bike,
Christmas Tree, Miscellaneous Items
Purchases must be paid at the time
of sale with Cash only. All purchases
are sold as is and must be removed
within 72 hours of the time of sale.
Sale subject to cancellation up to the
time of sale. Company reserves the
right to refuse any online bids. Dated
April 4 and April 11, 2019. Auction
by www.storagetreasures.com.
Phone: 855-722-8853.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
4/4/19 and 4/11/19.
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF BULK SALE
(Division 6 of the Commercial
Code)
Escrow No. 042014-NT
(1) Notice is hereby given to creditors
of the within named Seller(s) that a
bulk sale is about to be made on personal
property hereinafter described.
(2) The name and business addresses
of the seller are:
Greg Casparro, 250 Harvard Blvd. Unit
B, Santa Paula, CA 93060
(3) The location in California of the
chief executive office of the Seller
is: 5038 Moostone Way, Oxnard, CA
93060
(4) The names and business address of
the Buyer(s) are:
Paul Nwosu, 4165 E. Thousand Oaks
Blvd #100, Westlake Village, CA 91362
(5) The location and general description
of the assets to be sold are all
stock in trade, furniture, fixtures and
equipment, intangible assets and
goodwill of that certain business located
at: 250 Harvard Blvd. Unit B, Santa
Paula, CA 93060.
(6) The business name used by the
seller(s) at that location is: Santa Paula
Coin Laundry.
(7) The anticipated date of the bulk
sale is April 23, 2019 at the office of
All Brokers Escrow Inc., 2924 W. Magnolia
Blvd. Burbank, CA 91505, Escrow
No. 042014-NT, Escrow Officer: Nancy
Toth.
(8) Claims may be filed with Same as
“7” above.
(9) The last date for filing claims is April
22, 2019.
(10) This Bulk Sale is subject to Section
6106.2 of the Uniform Commercial
Code.
(11) As listed by the Seller, all other
business names and addresses used
by the Seller within three years before
the date such list was sent or delivered
to the Buyer are: NONE
Dated: March 22, 2019
Transferees:
S/ Paul Nwosu
4/4/19
CNS-3238875#
COUNTY OF VENTURA
NOTICE INVITING FORMAL
BIDS
Sealed bids will be received in the bid
box at the County Surveyor’s Public
Counter, 3rd Floor, Administration
Building, 800 South Victoria Avenue,
Ventura, California 93009-1670, until
2:00 p.m. on MAY 7TH, 2019, and
afterwards publicly opened, for Pavement
Resurfacing – Yerba Buena Area,
for Specification No. RD19-10, which
consists of construction of Pavement
Resurfacing including a 2-layer overlay
comprised of an Asphalt Rubber
Aggregate Membrane(ARAM) overlain
by Asphalt Concrete Hot Mix(AC) with
Fiber Reinforcement, Public Access &
Notice, Mobilization, Traffic Control &
Construction Signing, Water Pollution
Control, Roadway Preparation, Roadside
Swale Repair, Tack Coat, Cold
Milling, AC Taper, AC Base Repair,
Sawcutting, Seal Coat Application,
AC Dike, AC Miscellaneous Paving,
AC Shoulders, Processed Miscellaneous
Base, Drainage Inlet, CMP Pipe,
Trenching, Concrete Headwall, Minor
Concrete, Down Drain, Rock Splash
Pad, Unclassified Fill, Import, Unclassified
Excavation, Pavement Delineation
& Striping, Survey Monument Frame
Replacement & Adjustment, & Appurtenant
Work.
The estimated cost of construction is
$4,200,000.
The plans, specifications and proposal
forms for this project are filed in the
office of the Ventura County Surveyor
and are, by reference, made a part of
this Notice. Construction bidding documents,
including plans, specifications,
addenda and any supplementary documents
are now available on the Ventura
County Web Site at: https://www.
vcpublicworks.org/esd/contracting/
then click on “Contract Bidding Opportunities”
and then “eBidBoard
Website” where the documents may
be viewed, downloaded and printed.
Printed copies of the document can
be purchased at most commercial
printing companies that have internet
access.
Printed copies may also be purchased
for a non-refundable fee of $15.39,
including tax and shipping, $5.39 if
picked up) Make checks payable to the
County of Ventura and send to the attention
of, or bring to, the County Surveyor’s
Office at the Ventura County
Hall of Administration, 800 South
Victoria Ave, Ventura, CA 93009-1670
(Surveyor’s Public Counter on 3rd
floor).
A List of Plan Holders is available on
the Website shown above.
An abstract of bids received will be
available at the same web site under
Bids & Subs.
When projects are awarded, the award
notification to the State will be posted
under Awarded Contracts.
Bids must be submitted on the proposal
form furnished with said documents.
Subcontractor list must include
a valid Contractor’s License Number.
Contractor and any subcontractors
must be registered with the Department
of Industrial Relations prior to bid
time and shall be verified during bid
verification processes.
Each bid must be accompanied by a
bid guarantee in the amount of not less
than 10% of the amount bid, PAYABLE
TO THE COUNTY OF VENTURA and
guaranteeing that the bidder will enter
into a contract in accordance with
the terms of the bidding documents
if award is made. The bid guarantee
shall be in one of the following forms: a
bid bond written by an admitted surety
insurer on the form included with
the Proposal form, a cashier’s check
drawn by a National bank, a check
certified by a National bank or cash.
An electronically transmitted copy of
the bid bond form, included in the Proposal
form, may be used but the form
must have the original signatures of
the principal and surety. Copies of the
completed bond will not be accepted.
Bidders must have a Class A California
Contractors license, and will be
required to furnish a Performance
Bond and a Payment Bond, each in the
amount of 100% of the contract price.
In accordance with Section 22300 of
the Public Contract Code, securities
may be substituted for funds withheld.
Bidders, contractors, and other interested
parties can obtain wage rates
pertaining to Ventura County projects
at the link provided below.
California general prevailing wage rates
for construction can be obtained from
the following Web site: http://www.
dir.ca.gov/DLSR/PWD/index.htm.
The awarded contractor must post
copies of the prevailing wage determinations
at each job site.
4/4/19
CNS-3237767#
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS
Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien
sale on April 24, 2019, the personal
property in the below-listed units,
which may include but are not limited
to: household and personal items, office
and other equipment. The public
sale of these items will begin at 09:30
AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20627, 4568 E Los
Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93063,
(805) 285-7018
C025 – CARE CENTER, SIMI VALLEY;
C093 – Rogers, Kenneth; C259 – Carr,
Scott; D016 – Miller, Timothy; D028 –
Tovar, George; D122 – Simoni, Tony;
D129 – KAPLAN, RORY; D178 – Reyes,
Adam; D204 – Locke, Sandra; D284
– Lisio, Jody
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24322, 2167 First
Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805)
285-7073
D019 – Barry, Jerome; E011 – Douglas,
Ronald
PUBLIC STORAGE # 26607, 120 West
Easy Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065,
(805) 285-7067
126 – Schneider, Tyler; 269 – Constante,
Beverly; 422 – SPITZNOGLE,
KORTNIE; 439 – Booth, Ryan; 441 –
Levy, Dominick
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25753, 875 W Los
Angeles Ave, Moorpark, CA 93021,
(805) 298-1384
329 – Robledo, Rudy; 558 – Cameron,
Brandon
Public sale terms, rules, and regulations
will be made available prior to the
sale. All sales are subject to cancellation.
We reserve the right to refuse any
bid. Payment must be in cash or credit
card-no checks. Buyers must secure
the units with their own personal
locks. To claim tax-exempt status,
original RESALE certificates for each
space purchased is required. Dated
this 4th of April 2019 and this 11th of
April 2019 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701
Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201.
(818) 244-8080. Bond No. 5908365.
4/4, 4/11/19
CNS-3237687#
SUMMONS
SUPERIOR COURT
OF CALIFORNIA
COUNTY OF VENTURA
SUMMONS
(CITACION JUDICIAL)
Case No.
(Numero del Caso):
56-2018-00512697-
CU-PA-VTA
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO
AL DEMANDADO): Jose Luis
Orozco; Hector Ivan Castro dba
Castro Motors; Alfredo Vasquez
and Does 1 through 100, Inclusive.
YOU ARE BEING SUED BY
PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDADO
EL DEMANDANTE):
Garrick Rune and Sarah Rune.
NOTICE! You have been sued. The
court may decide against you without
your being heard unless you respond
within 30 days. Read the information
below.
You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after
this summons and legal papers
are served on you to file a written
response at this court and have a
copy served on the plaintiff. A letter
or phone call will not protect
you. Your written response must be
in proper legal form if you want the
court to hear your case. There may
be a court form that you can use for
your response. You can find these
court forms and more information
at the California Courts Online Self-
Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/
selfhelp), your county law library, or
the courthouse nearest you. If you
cannot pay the filing fee, ask the
court clerk for a fee waiver form. If
you do not file your response on time,
you may lose the case by default,
and your wages, money and property
may be taken from you without further
warning from the court.
There are other legal requirements.
You may want to call an attorney
right away. If you do not know an
attorney, you may want to call an
attorney referral service. If you cannot
afford an attorney, you may be
eligible for free legal services from a
nonprofit legal services program. You
can locate these nonprofit groups at
the California Legal Services Web
site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org),
the California Courts Online Self-
Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/
selfhelp), or by contacting your local
court or county bar association.
NOTE: The court has a statutory
lien for waived fees and costs on
any settlement or arbitration award
of $10,000 or more in a civil case.
The court’s lien must be paid before
the court will dismiss the case.
¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si
no responde dentro de 30 dias,
la corte puede decidir en su contra
sin escuchar su version. Lea
la informacion a continuacion
Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO
después de que le entreguen esta
citácion y papeles legales para presentar
una respuesta por escrito en
esta corte y hacer que se entregue
una copia al demandante. Una carta
o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen.
Su respuesta por escrito tiene
que estar en formato legal correcto
si desea que procesen su caso en
la corte. Es posible que haya un
formulario que usted pueda usar
para su respuesta. Puede encontrar
estos formularios de la corte y mas
informacion en el Centro de Ayuda
de las Cortes de California (www.
courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/),
en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado
o en la corte que le quede mas
cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de
presentacion, pida al secretario de la
corte que le de un formulario de exencion
de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta
su respuesta a tiempo, puede
perder el caso por incumplimiento
y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo,
dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia.
Hay otros requisitos legales. Es
recomendable que llame a un abogado
inmediatamente. Si no conoce
a un abogado, puede llamar a un
servicio de remision a abogados. Si
no puede pagar a un abogado, es
posible que cumpla con los requisitos
para obtener servicios legales
gratuitos de un programa de servicios
legales sin fines de lucro. Puede
encontrar estos grupos sin fines de
lucro en el sitio web de California
Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.
org), en el Centro de Ayuda
de las Cortes de California, (www.
courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o
poniéndose en contacto con la corte
o el colegio de abogados locales.
AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho
a reclamar las cuotas y los costos
exentos por imponer un gravamen
sobre cualquier recuperacion de
$10,000 o mas de valor recibida
mediante un acuerdo o una concesion
de arbitraje en un caso de
derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el
gravamen de la corte antes de que
la corte pueda desechar el caso.
The name and address of the court
is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte
es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,
COUNTY OF VENTURA, Hall of
Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue,
Ventura, CA 93009.
The name, address and telephone
number of plaintiff’s attorney,
or plaintiff without an attorney,
is: (El nombre, la dirección y el
número de teléfono del abogado
del demandante, o del demandante
que no tiene abogado, es):
Richard L. Francis 070884, Law
Offices of Richard L. Francis & Associates,
711 South “A” Street, Oxnard,
CA 93030, (805) 486-5898.
Date: (Fecha): 06/01/2018. /s/: Michael
D. Planet, Clerk (Secretario), By
Shannon DeFisher, Deputy (Adjunto).
[Seal].
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19
and 4/4/19.
SUPERIOR COURT
OF CALIFORNIA
COUNTY OF VENTURA
SUMMONS
(CITACION JUDICIAL)
Case No.
(Numero del Caso):
56-2018-00510551-
CU-PA-VTA
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO
AL DEMANDADO): Juan Carlos
Rodriguez; Antonio Aristedes
Montano; and Does 1-50.
YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF:
(LO ESTÁ DEMANDADO EL
DEMANDANTE): Thomas Baldwin;
Irene Baldwin; Johanna Baldwin.
NOTICE! You have been sued. The
court may decide against you without
your being heard unless you respond
within 30 days. Read the information
below.
You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after
this summons and legal papers
are served on you to file a written
response at this court and have a
copy served on the plaintiff. A letter
or phone call will not protect
you. Your written response must be
in proper legal form if you want the
court to hear your case. There may
be a court form that you can use for
your response. You can find these
court forms and more information
at the California Courts Online Self-
Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/
selfhelp), your county law library, or
the courthouse nearest you. If you
cannot pay the filing fee, ask the
court clerk for a fee waiver form. If
you do not file your response on time,
you may lose the case by default,
and your wages, money and property
may be taken from you without further
warning from the court.
There are other legal requirements.
You may want to call an attorney
right away. If you do not know an
attorney, you may want to call an
attorney referral service. If you cannot
afford an attorney, you may be
eligible for free legal services from a
nonprofit legal services program. You
can locate these nonprofit groups at
the California Legal Services Web
site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org),
the California Courts Online Self-
Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/
selfhelp), or by contacting your local
court or county bar association.
NOTE: The court has a statutory
lien for waived fees and costs on
any settlement or arbitration award
of $10,000 or more in a civil case.
The court’s lien must be paid before
the court will dismiss the case.
¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si
no responde dentro de 30 dias,
la corte puede decidir en su contra
sin escuchar su version. Lea
la informacion a continuacion
Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO
después de que le entreguen esta
citácion y papeles legales para presentar
una respuesta por escrito en
esta corte y hacer que se entregue
una copia al demandante. Una carta
o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen.
Su respuesta por escrito tiene
que estar en formato legal correcto
si desea que procesen su caso en
la corte. Es posible que haya un
formulario que usted pueda usar
para su respuesta. Puede encontrar
estos formularios de la corte y mas
informacion en el Centro de Ayuda
de las Cortes de California (www.
courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/),
en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado
o en la corte que le quede mas
cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de
presentacion, pida al secretario de la
corte que le de un formulario de exencion
de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta
su respuesta a tiempo, puede
perder el caso por incumplimiento
y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo,
dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia.
Hay otros requisitos legales. Es
recomendable que llame a un abogado
inmediatamente. Si no conoce
a un abogado, puede llamar a un
servicio de remision a abogados. Si
no puede pagar a un abogado, es
posible que cumpla con los requisitos
para obtener servicios legales
gratuitos de un programa de servicios
legales sin fines de lucro. Puede
encontrar estos grupos sin fines de
lucro en el sitio web de California
Legal Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.
org), en el Centro de Ayuda
de las Cortes de California, (www.
courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o
poniéndose en contacto con la corte
o el colegio de abogados locales.
AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho
a reclamar las cuotas y los costos
exentos por imponer un gravamen
sobre cualquier recuperacion de
$10,000 o mas de valor recibida
mediante un acuerdo o una concesion
de arbitraje en un caso de
derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el
gravamen de la corte antes de que
la corte pueda desechar el caso.
The name and address of the court
is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte
es): SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,
COUNTY OF VENTURA, Hall of
Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue,
Ventura, CA 93009.
The name, address and telephone
number of plaintiff’s attorney, or
plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El
nombre, la dirección y el número
de teléfono del abogado del demandante,
o del demandante que no
tiene abogado, es): Daniel Bald, SBN
304920, Law Offices of Daniel Bald,
4929 Wilshire Blvd., Ste.415, Los
Angeles, CA 90010; 424-477-2253.
Date: (Fecha): 04/18/2018. /s/: Michael
D. Planet, Clerk (Secretario),
By S. DeFisher, Deputy (Adjunto).
[Seal].
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/14/19, 3/21/19, 3/28/19
and 4/4/19.
STATE OF MICHIGAN
IN THE 13TH
CIRCUIT COURT
OF THE COUNTY
OF GRAND TRAVERSE
FAMILY DIVISION
ARMANDA LYNN VIDA,
PLAINTIFF,
V.
MICHAEL ANDREW VIDA,
DEFENDANT.
Case No: 2019-34806DO
David A. Becker P30090
Attorney for Plaintiff
409 East 8th Street
Traverse City, Michigan 49686
231-946-8228
Email:
davidbecker.atty@yahoo.com
Michael Andrew Vida
Defendant in Pro Per
Unknown Last Address
LEGAL NOTICE
TO MICHAEL ANDREW VIDA,
DEFENDANT
Your wife, Armanda Lynn Vida, Plaintiff,
has commended an action for divorce
in the 13th Circuit Court for the
County of Grand Traverse, Michigan.
The Court’s address is 280 Washington
Street, Traverse City, Michigan
49684. The case number is 2019-
34806DO.
This Notice must be published once
a week for three consecutive weeks.
After the last publication, you have
twenty-eight (28) days to file an Answer
or take any action allowed by
law.
Your answer or response must be filed
with the Court at the above address
and.a copy to youir wife’s attorney,
David A. Becker, 409 East 8th Street,
Traverse City, Michigan 49686.
If you fail to file an answer within 28
days after the last date of publication,
a default will be entered against you
and the Court will grant Plaintiff the
relief she seeks.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/21/19, 3/28/19 and 4/4/19
SUPERIOR COURT
OF CALIFORNIA
COUNTY OF VENTURA
SUMMONS
(CITACION JUDICIAL)
Case No.
(Numero del Caso):
56-2018-00514602-
CU-OR-VTA
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO
AL DEMANDADO): KATHLEEN D.
SHEA, trustee of the 1990 Dorothy
Shea Living Trust; SYLVIA LAUREN
SHEA, trustee of the 1990 Dorothy
Shea Living Trust; TIMOTHY E.
SHEA, trustee of the 1990 Dorothy
Shea Living Trust; GENE RUBIN,
trustee of the Gene Rubin Separate
Property Trust, dated October 7,
2004; MPR 918, LLC, a California
limited liability company; SUSAN
M. SEXTON; DALE SCARBOROUGH;
JANET SCARBOROUGH; MAXINE
RUBIN, trustee of the Rubin Family
Trust dated March 28, 2002; JOSEPH
RUBIN, trustee of the Rubin Family
Trust dated March 28, 2002; FIDELITY
NATIONAL TITLE COMPANY, a
California corporation; CITY OF SAN
BUENAVENTURA, an incorporated
city; CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, a
California corporation; WELLS
FARGO, N.A., a national bank association;
CHICAGO TITLE INSURANCE
COMPANY, a Florida corporation;
OPTIMA INFORMATION SOLUTIONS,
INC., a California corporation; and
WASHINGTON MUTUAL BANK, F.A.,
a federal bank association; and all
persons unknown claiming any legal
or equitable right, title estate, lien or
interest in the subject property adverse
to plaintiffs title or any cloud
on plaintiff’s title thereto named
as DOES 1 through 50, inclusive.
YOU ARE BEING SUED BY
PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDADO
EL DEMANDANTE): 4020
LOMA VISTA ROAD, LLC, a California
limited liability company.
NOTICE! You have been sued. The
court may decide against you without
your being heard unless you respond
within 30 days. Read the information
below.
You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after
this summons and legal papers are
served on you to file a written response
at this court and have a copy
served on the plaintiff. A letter or
phone call will not protect you. Your
written response must be in proper legal
form if you want the court to hear
your case. There may be a court form
that you can use for your response.
You can find these court forms and
more information at the California
Courts Online Self-Help Center
(www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp),
your county law library, or the courthouse
nearest you. If you cannot pay
the filing fee, ask the court clerk for
a fee waiver form. If you do not file
your response on time, you may lose
the case by default, and your wages,
money and property may be taken
from you without further warning
from the court.
There are other legal requirements.
You may want to call an attorney
right away. If you do not know an
attorney, you may want to call an
attorney referral service. If you cannot
afford an attorney, you may be
eligible for free legal services from a
nonprofit legal services program. You
can locate these nonprofit groups at
the California Legal Services Web site
(www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California
Courts Online Self-Help Center
(www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by
contacting your local court or county
bar association. NOTE: The court has
a statutory lien for waived fees and
costs on any settlement or arbitration
award of $10,000 or more in a civil
case. The court’s lien must be paid
before the court will dismiss the case.
¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si
no responde dentro de 30 dias,
la corte puede decidir en su contra
sin escuchar su version. Lea
la informacion a continuacion
Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO
después de que le entreguen esta
citácion y papeles legales para presentar
una respuesta por escrito en
esta corte y hacer que se entregue
una copia al demandante. Una carta o
una llamada telefonica no lo protegen.
Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar
en formato legal correcto si desea
que procesen su caso en la corte. Es
posible que haya un formulario que
usted pueda usar para su respuesta.
Puede encontrar estos formularios de
la corte y mas informacion en el Centro
de Ayuda de las Cortes de California
(www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/
espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de
su condado o en la corte que le quede
mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota
de presentacion, pida al secretario de
la corte que le de un formulario de exencion
de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta
su respuesta a tiempo, puede
perder el caso por incumplimiento
y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo,
dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia.
Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable
que llame a un abogado
inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un
abogado, puede llamar a un servicio
de remision a abogados. Si no puede
pagar a un abogado, es posible
que cumpla con los requisitos para
obtener servicios legales gratuitos
de un programa de servicios legales
sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar
estos grupos sin fines de lucro
en el sitio web de California Legal
Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.
org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las
Cortes de California, (www.courtinfo.
ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o poniéndose
en contacto con la corte o
el colegio de abogados locales.
AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho
a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos
por imponer un gravamen sobre
cualquier recuperacion de $10,000
o mas de valor recibida mediante un
acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje
en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que
pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de
que la corte pueda desechar el caso.
The name and address of the court is:
(El nombre y dirección de la corte es):
SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,
COUNTY OF VENTURA, Hall of Justice,
800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura,
CA 93009.
The name, address and telephone
number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff
without an attorney, is: (El nombre,
la dirección y el número de teléfono
del abogado del demandante, o del
demandante que no tiene abogado,
es): MARC E. ROHATINER (CSBN:
82709) WOLF, RIFKIN, SHAPIRO,
SCHULMAN & RABKIN, LLP, 11400
WEST OLYMPIC BOULEVARD, 9TH
FLOOR, LOS ANGELES, CA 90064.
DATE: (Fecha): JUL 09 2018. /s/:
Michael D. Planet, Clerk (Secretario),
By Amber Ramirez, Deputy (Adjunto).
[Seal].
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
3/21/19, 3/28/19, 4/4/19 and
4/11/19.
SUMMONS
(CITACION JUDICIAL)
CASE NUMBER (Número del
Caso):
56-2018-00516936-CL-CL-VTA
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL
DEMANDADO): MANUEL ARROYO
RODRIGUEZ AKA MANUEL ARROYO;
And Doe 1 through Doe 10, inclusive
YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF
(LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE):
CALIFORNIA BUSINESS BUREAU
INC. a California Corporation
NOTICE! You have been sued. The
court may decide against you without
your being heard unless you respond
within 30 days. Read the information
below.
You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after
this summons and legal papers are
served on you to file a written response
at this court and have a copy
served on the plaintiff. A letter or
phone call will not protect you. Your
written response must be in proper
legal form if you want the court to hear
your case. There may be a court form
that you can use for your response.
You can find these court forms and
more information at the California
Courts Online Self-Help Center
(www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your
county law library, or the courthouse
nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing
fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver
form. If you do not file your response
on time, you may lose the case by
default, and your wages, money, and
property may be taken without further
warning from the court.
There are other legal requirements.
You may want to call an attorney right
away. If you do not know an attorney,
you may want to call an attorney referral
service. If you cannot afford an
attorney, you may be eligible for free
legal services from a nonprofit legal
services program. You can locate
these nonprofit groups at the California
Legal Services Web site (www.
lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California
Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.
courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting
your local court or county bar
association. NOTE: The court has a
statutory lien for waived fees and costs
on any settlement or arbitration award
of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The
court’s lien must be paid before the
court will dismiss the case.
¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si
no responde dentro de 30 dias,
la corte puede decidir en su contra
sin escuchar su version. Lea
la informacion a continuacion
Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO
después de que le entreguen esta
citácion y papeles legales para presentar
una respuesta por escrito en
esta corte y hacer que se entregue una
copia al demandante. Una carta o una
llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su
respuesta por escrito tiene que estar
en formato legal correcto si desea
que procesen su caso en la corte. Es
posible que haya un formulario que
usted pueda usar para su respuesta.
Puede encontrar estos formularios de
la corte y mas informacion en el Centro
de Ayuda de las Cortes de California
(www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/),
en la biblioteca de leyes de su
condado o en la corte que le quede
mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota
de presentacion, pida al secretario de
la corte que le de un formulario de
exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no
presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede
perder el caso por incumplimiento
y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo,
dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia.
Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable
que llame a un abogado
inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un
abogado, puede llamar a un servicio
de remision a abogados. Si no puede
pagar a un abogado, es posible que
cumpla con los requisitos para obtener
servicios legales gratuitos de un programa
de servicios legales sin fines de
lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos
sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de
California Legal Services, (www.
lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro
de Ayuda de las Cortes de California,
(www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/)
o poniéndose en contacto con la
corte o el colegio de abogados locales.
AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho
a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos
por imponer un gravamen sobre
cualquier recuperacion de $10,000
o mas de valor recibida mediante un
acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje
en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que
pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de
que la corte pueda desechar el caso.
The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte
es): Superior Court of California, 800
S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009
The name, address, and telephone
number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff
without an attorney, is (El nombre,
la dirección y el número de teléfono
del abogado del demandante, o del
demandante que no tiene abogado,
es): Franklin J. Love, Bar #80334,
800 So. Barranca Ave., #100, Covina,
CA 91723; (626) 653-0455
DATE (Fecha): Aug 24, 2018
Michael D Planet, Clerk (Secretario),
by Maria Martinez, Deputy (Adjunto)
(SEAL)
NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED:
You are served as an individual defendant.
4/4, 4/11, 4/18, 4/25/19
CNS-3237771#
PROBATE
NOTICE OF PETITION
TO ADMINISTER
ESTATE OF
SHEILA ANN CROCKETT,
aka SHEILA
ANN RANDALL,
DECEDENT
Case No:
56-2019-00525863-
PR-LA-OXN
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,
contingent creditors, and
persons who may otherwise
be interested in the will or estate,
or both, of: SHEILA ANN
CROCKETT, aka SHEILA ANN
RANDALL.
A Petition for Probate has been
filed by: MERTON CAMPBELL
CROCKETT in the Superior Court
of California, County of VENTURA.
The Petition for Probate requests
that: MERTON CAMPBELL
CROCKETT be appointed as personal
representative to administer
the estate of the decedent.
The petition requests authority
to administer the estate under
the Independent Administration
of Estates Act. (This authority will
allow the personal representative
to take many actions without
obtaining court approval. Before
taking certain very important
actions, however, the personal
representative will be required to
give notice to interested persons
unless they have waived notice
or consented to the proposed
action.) The independent administration
authority will be granted
unless an interested person files
an objection to the petition and
shows good cause why the court
should not grant the authority.
A hearing on the petition will
be held in this court as follows:
04/24/2019 at 9:00 a.m.
in Dept. J6. Address of court:
Superior Court of California,
County of Ventura, 4353 E.
Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA
93036, Probate Courthouse.
If you object to the granting of
the petition, you should appear
at the hearing and state your
objections or file written objections
with the court before the
hearing. Your appearance may
be in person or by your attorney.
If you are a creditor or a contingent
creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the
court and mail a copy to the personal
representative appointed
by the court within the later of
either (1) four months from the
date of first issuance of letters to
a general personal representative,
as defined in section 58(b)
of the California Probate Code, or
(2) 60 days from the date of mailing
or personal delivery to you
of a notice under section 9052
of the California Probate Code.
Other California statutes
and legal authority may affect
your rights as a creditor.
You may want to consult
with an attorney knowledgeable
in California law.
You may examine the file kept
by the court. If you are a person
interested in the estate, you may
file with the court a Request for
Special Notice (form DE-154) of
the filing of an inventory and appraisal
of estate assets or of any
petition or account as provided
in Probate Code section 1250. A
Request for Special Notice form
is available from the court clerk.
Attorney for Petitioner: ROBERT
M. TRlPLETT, SBN 96658, 223 E
THOUSAND BLVD., SUITE 320,
THOUSAND OAKS, CA 91360,
(805) 496-4681.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County
Reporter; 3/21/19, 3/28/19 and
4/4/19.
NOTICE OF PETITION
TO ADMINISTER
ESTATE OF:
HARLENE HOLEMAN
CASE NO. 56-2019-
00525838-PR-LA-OXN
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,
contingent creditors, and
persons who may otherwise be
interested in the WILL or estate,
or both of HARLENE HOLEMAN.
A PETITION FOR PROBATE
has been filed by DOUGLAS P.
SEWELL in the Superior Court of
California, County of VENTURA.
THE PETITION FOR PROBATE
requests that DOUGLAS P.
SEWELL be appointed as personal
representative to administer
the estate of the decedent.
A HEARING on the petition will
be held in this court as follows:
04/24/19 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6
located at 4353 E. VINEYARD
AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036
IF YOU OBJECT to the granting
of the petition, you should appear
at the hearing and state your
objections or file written objections
with the court before the
hearing. Your appearance may
be in person or by your attorney.
IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or
a contingent creditor of the
decedent, you must file your
claim with the court and mail a
copy to the personal representative
appointed by the court
within the later of either (1)
four months from the date of
first issuance of letters to a general
personal representative, as
defined in section 58(b) of the
California Probate Code, or (2)
60 days from the date of mailing
or personal delivery to you
of a notice under section 9052
of the California Probate Code.
Other California statutes
and legal authority may affect
your rights as a creditor.
You may want to consult
with an attorney knowledgeable
in California law.
YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept
by the court. If you are a person
interested in the estate, you may
file with the court a Request for
Special Notice (form DE-154) of
the filing of an inventory and appraisal
of estate assets or of any
petition or account as provided
in Probate Code section 1250. A
Request for Special Notice form
is available from the court clerk.
Attorney for Petitioner
BRENT EDWARD VALLENS – SBN
94372
LAW OFFICE OF BRENT EDWARD
VALLENS
21053 DEVONSHIRE STREET,
#104
CHATSWORTH CA 91311
3/21, 3/28, 4/4/19
CNS-3232995#
NOTICE OF PETITION
TO ADMINISTER
ESTATE OF:
ZIGMUND GUCKOVS
CASE NO. 56-2019-
00525879-PR-LA-OXN
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,
contingent creditors, and
persons who may otherwise be
interested in the WILL or estate,
or both of ZIGMUND GUCKOVS.
A PETITION FOR PROBATE
has been filed by MARTIN
J. LEJNIEKS, a California Licensed
Professional Fiduciary
(#999) in the Superior Court of
California, County of VENTURA.
THE PETITION FOR PROBATE
requests that MARTIN J.
LEJNIEKS be appointed as personal
representative to administer
the estate of the decedent.
THE PETITION requests authority
to administer the estate under
the Independent Administration
of Estates Act. (This authority will
allow the personal representative
to take many actions without
obtaining court approval. Before
taking certain very important
actions, however, the personal
representative will be required to
give notice to interested persons
unless they have waived notice
or consented to the proposed
action.) The independent administration
authority will be granted
unless an interested person files
an objection to the petition and
shows good cause why the court
should not grant the authority.
A HEARING on the petition
will be held in this court as
follows: 04/24/19 at 9:00AM
in Dept. J6 located at 4353
E. VINEYARD AVENUE, ROOM
122, OXNARD, CA 93036
IF YOU OBJECT to the granting
of the petition, you should appear
at the hearing and state your
objections or file written objections
with the court before the
hearing. Your appearance may
be in person or by your attorney.
IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or
a contingent creditor of the
decedent, you must file your
claim with the court and mail a
copy to the personal representative
appointed by the court
within the later of either (1)
four months from the date of
first issuance of letters to a general
personal representative, as
defined in section 58(b) of the
California Probate Code, or (2)
60 days from the date of mailing
or personal delivery to you
of a notice under section 9052
of the California Probate Code.
Other California statutes
and legal authority may affect
your rights as a creditor.
You may want to consult
with an attorney knowledgeable
in California law.
YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept
by the court. If you are a person
interested in the estate, you may
file with the court a Request for
Special Notice (form DE-154) of
the filing of an inventory and appraisal
of estate assets or of any
petition or account as provided
in Probate Code section 1250. A
Request for Special Notice form
is available from the court clerk.
Attorney for Petitioner
JOHN H. LEJNIEKS – SBN 57598
ATTORNEY AT LAW
19900 BEACH BLVD., SUITE B
HUNTINGTON BEACH CA 92648
BSC 216739
3/21, 3/28, 4/4/19
CNS-3232913#
NOTICE OF PETITION
TO ADMINISTER
ESTATE OF:
MILLIE LEE JOHNSON
CASE NO. 56-2019-
00525752-PR-PW-OXN
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,
contingent creditors, and
persons who may otherwise be
interested in the WILL or estate,
or both of MILLIE LEE JOHNSON.
A PETITION FOR PROBATE
has been filed by RODNEY L.
JOHNSON in the Superior Court
of California, County of VENTURA.
THE PETITION FOR PROBATE
requests that RODNEY L.
JOHNSON be appointed as personal
representative to administer
the estate of the decedent.
THE PETITION requests the decedent’s
WILL and codicils, if
any, be admitted to probate.
The WILL and any codicils
are available for examination
in the file kept by the court.
THE PETITION requests authority
to administer the estate under
the Independent Administration
of Estates Act. (This authority will
allow the personal representative
to take many actions without
obtaining court approval. Before
taking certain very important
actions, however, the personal
representative will be required to
give notice to interested persons
unless they have waived notice
or consented to the proposed
action.) The independent administration
authority will be granted
unless an interested person files
an objection to the petition and
shows good cause why the court
should not grant the authority.
A HEARING on the petition will
be held in this court as follows:
04/24/19 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6
located at 4353 E. VINEYARD
AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036
IF YOU OBJECT to the granting
of the petition, you should appear
at the hearing and state your
objections or file written objections
with the court before the
hearing. Your appearance may
be in person or by your attorney.
IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or
a contingent creditor of the
decedent, you must file your
claim with the court and mail a
copy to the personal representative
appointed by the court
within the later of either (1)
four months from the date of
first issuance of letters to a general
personal representative, as
defined in section 58(b) of the
California Probate Code, or (2)
60 days from the date of mailing
or personal delivery to you
of a notice under section 9052
of the California Probate Code.
Other California statutes
and legal authority may affect
your rights as a creditor.
You may want to consult
with an attorney knowledgeable
in California law.
YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept
by the court. If you are a person
interested in the estate, you may
file with the court a Request for
Special Notice (form DE-154) of
the filing of an inventory and appraisal
of estate assets or of any
petition or account as provided
in Probate Code section 1250. A
Request for Special Notice form
is available from the court clerk.
In Pro Per Petitioner
RODNEY L. JOHNSON
5887 MALTON AVENUE
SIMI VALLEY CA 93063
3/21, 3/28, 4/4/19
CNS-3232435#
NOTICE OF PETITION
TO ADMINISTER
ESTATE OF:
JOHN CHAPMAN
MORRIS, JR.
CASE NO. 56-2019-
00525769-PR-LA-OXN
To all heirs, beneficiaries,
creditors, contingent creditors,
and persons who may
otherwise be interested in
the WILL or estate, or both of
JOHN CHAPMAN MORRIS, JR..
A PETITION FOR PROBATE
has been filed by LAURA
MORRIS SMITH AND MARY
BERTINE THOMSON in the
Superior Court of California,
County of VENTURA.
THE PETITION FOR PROBATE
requests that LAURA MORRIS
SMITH be appointed as personal
representative to administer
the estate of the decedent.
THE PETITION requests authority
to administer the estate under
the Independent Administration
of Estates Act. (This authority will
allow the personal representative
to take many actions without
obtaining court approval. Before
taking certain very important
actions, however, the personal
representative will be required to
give notice to interested persons
unless they have waived notice
or consented to the proposed
action.) The independent administration
authority will be granted
unless an interested person files
an objection to the petition and
shows good cause why the court
should not grant the authority.
A HEARING on the petition will
be held in this court as follows:
04/25/19 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6
located at 4353 E. VINEYARD
AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036
IF YOU OBJECT to the granting
of the petition, you should appear
at the hearing and state your
objections or file written objections
with the court before the
hearing. Your appearance may
be in person or by your attorney.
IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or
a contingent creditor of the
decedent, you must file your
claim with the court and mail a
copy to the personal representative
appointed by the court
within the later of either (1)
four months from the date of
first issuance of letters to a general
personal representative, as
defined in section 58(b) of the
California Probate Code, or (2)
60 days from the date of mailing
or personal delivery to you
of a notice under section 9052
of the California Probate Code.
Other California statutes
and legal authority may affect
your rights as a creditor.
You may want to consult
with an attorney knowledgeable
in California law.
YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept
by the court. If you are a person
interested in the estate, you may
file with the court a Request for
Special Notice (form DE-154) of
the filing of an inventory and appraisal
of estate assets or of any
petition or account as provided
in Probate Code section 1250. A
Request for Special Notice form
is available from the court clerk.
Attorney for Petitioner
RICHARD D. CLEARY – SBN
141654
140 SOUTH LAKE AVENUE, SUITE
305
PASADENA CA 91101
3/21, 3/28, 4/4/19
CNS-3232099#
NOTICE OF PETITION
TO ADMINISTER
ESTATE OF
TERRI ANN
HASTINGS,
DECEDENT
Case No:
56-2019-00525988-
PR-LA-OXN
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,
contingent creditors, and
persons who may otherwise be
interested in the will or estate, or
both, of: TERRI ANN HASTINGS.
A Petition for Probate has
been filed by: DERRIK HASTINGS
in the Superior Court of California,
County of VENTURA.
The Petition for Probate requests
that: DERRIK HASTINGS
be appointed as personal
representative to administer
the estate of the decedent.
The petition requests authority
to administer the estate under
the Independent Administration
of Estates Act. (This authority will
allow the personal representative
to take many actions without
obtaining court approval. Before
taking certain very important
actions, however, the personal
representative will be required to
give notice to interested persons
unless they have waived notice
or consented to the proposed
action.) The independent administration
authority will be granted
unless an interested person files
an objection to the petition and
shows good cause why the court
should not grant the authority.
A hearing on the petition will
be held in this court as follows:
APRIL 24, 2019 at 9:00
a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of
court: Superior Court of California,
County of Ventura, 4353
E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard,
CA 93036, Probate Division.
If you object to the granting of
the petition, you should appear
at the hearing and state your
objections or file written objections
with the court before the
hearing. Your appearance may
be in person or by your attorney.
If you are a creditor or a contingent
creditor of the decedent,
you must file your claim with the
court and mail a copy to the personal
representative appointed
by the court within the later of
either (1) four months from the
date of first issuance of letters to
a general personal representative,
as defined in section 58(b)
of the California Probate Code, or
(2) 60 days from the date of mailing
or personal delivery to you
of a notice under section 9052
of the California Probate Code.
Other California statutes
and legal authority may affect
your rights as a creditor.
You may want to consult
with an attorney knowledgeable
in California law.
You may examine the file kept
by the court. If you are a person
interested in the estate, you may
file with the court a Request for
Special Notice (form DE-154) of
the filing of an inventory and appraisal
of estate assets or of any
petition or account as provided
in Probate Code section 1250. A
Request for Special Notice form
is available from the court clerk.
Attorney for Petitioner: LAURA V.
BARTELS, SBN: 188000, TAYLOR,
SCOLES & BARTELS, 540 SESPE
AVENUE, SUITE 2, FILLMORE, CA
93015 (805) 524-1934.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County
Reporter; 3/21/19, 3/28/19 and
4/4/19.
NOTICE OF PETITION
TO ADMINISTER
ESTATE OF
MARTIN A. KNIGHT,
DECEDENT
Case No:
56-2019-00525711-
PR-LA-OXN
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,
contingent creditors, and
persons who may otherwise be
interested in the will or estate,
or both, of: MARTIN A. KNIGHT.
A Petition for Probate has
been filed by: JANE HORN in
the Superior Court of California,
County of VENTURA.
The Petition for Probate requests
that: JANE HORN be appointed as
personal representative to administer
the estate of the decedent.
The petition requests authority
to administer the estate under
the Independent Administration
of Estates Act. (This authority will
allow the personal representative
to take many actions without
obtaining court approval. Before
taking certain very important
actions, however, the personal
representative will be required to
give notice to interested persons
unless they have waived notice
or consented to the proposed
action.) The independent administration
authority will be granted
unless an interested person files
an objection to the petition and
shows good cause why the court
should not grant the authority.
A hearing on the petition will
be held in this court as follows:
April 18, 2019 at 9:00
a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of
court: Superior Court of California,
County of Ventura, 4353 E.
Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA
93036, Juvenile Courthouse.
If you object to the granting of
the petition, you should appear
at the hearing and state your
objections or file written objections
with the court before the
hearing. Your appearance may
be in person or by your attorney.
If you are a creditor or a contingent
creditor of the decedent,
you must file your claim with the
court and mail a copy to the personal
representative appointed
by the court within the later of
either (1) four months from the
date of first issuance of letters to
a general personal representative,
as defined in section 58(b)
of the California Probate Code, or
(2) 60 days from the date of mailing
or personal delivery to you
of a notice under section 9052
of the California Probate Code.
Other California statutes
and legal authority may affect
your rights as a creditor.
You may want to consult
with an attorney knowledgeable
in California law.
You may examine the file kept
by the court. If you are a person
interested in the estate, you may
file with the court a Request for
Special Notice (form DE-154) of
the filing of an inventory and appraisal
of estate assets or of any
petition or account as provided
in Probate Code section 1250. A
Request for Special Notice form
is available from the court clerk.
Attorney for Petitioner: Sasha L.
Collins SBN: 297122, 1200 Paseo
Camarillo, Ste. 280, Camarillo, CA
93010, (805) 482-2282.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County
Reporter; 3/21/19, 3/28/19 and
4/4/19.
NOTICE OF PETITION
TO ADMINISTER
ESTATE OF
CHERYL BINKLEY,
aka CHERYL ANN BINKLEY,
DECEDENT
Case No:
56-2019-00525294-
PR-PL-OXN
To all heirs, beneficiaries,
creditors, contingent creditors,
and persons who may otherwise
be interested in the will
or estate, or both, of: CHERYL
BINKLEY, aka CHERYL ANN
BINKLEY.
A Petition for Probate has been
filed by: SUSAN COMPTON-SMITH
in the Superior Court of
California, County of VENTURA.
The Petition for Probate requests
that: SUSAN COMPTON-SMITH
be appointed as personal
representative to administer
the estate of the decedent.
The petition requests the decedent’s
will and codicils, if
any, be admitted to probate.
The will and any codicils are
available for examination
in the file kept by the court.
The petition requests authority
to administer the estate under
the Independent Administration
of Estates Act. (This authority will
allow the personal representative
to take many actions without
obtaining court approval. Before
taking certain very important
actions, however, the personal
representative will be required to
give notice to interested persons
unless they have waived notice
or consented to the proposed
action.) The independent administration
authority will be granted
unless an interested person files
an objection to the petition and
shows good cause why the court
should not grant the authority.
A hearing on the petition will
be held in this court as follows:
4/11/19 at 9:00 a.m.
in Dept. J6. Address of court:
Superior Court of California,
County of Ventura, 4353 E.
Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA
93036, Juvenile Justice Center.
If you object to the granting of
the petition, you should appear
at the hearing and state your
objections or file written objections
with the court before the
hearing. Your appearance may
be in person or by your attorney.
If you are a creditor or a contingent
creditor of the decedent,
you must file your claim with the
court and mail a copy to the personal
representative appointed
by the court within the later of
either (1) four months from the
date of first issuance of letters to
a general personal representative,
as defined in section 58(b)
of the California Probate Code, or
(2) 60 days from the date of mailing
or personal delivery to you
of a notice under section 9052
of the California Probate Code.
Other California statutes
and legal authority may affect
your rights as a creditor.
You may want to consult
with an attorney knowledgeable
in California law.
You may examine the file kept
by the court. If you are a person
interested in the estate, you may
file with the court a Request for
Special Notice (form DE-154) of
the filing of an inventory and appraisal
of estate assets or of any
petition or account as provided
in Probate Code section 1250. A
Request for Special Notice form
is available from the court clerk.
Attorney for Petitioner: Anne
Pierce (SBN# 155731), 4744
Telephone Rd., Ste. 3-286, Ventura,
CA 93003.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County
Reporter; 3/21/19, 3/28/19 and
4/4/19.
NOTICE OF PETITION
TO ADMINISTER
ESTATE OF:
ADAM CURRIE AKA
ADAM NEIL CURRIE
CASE NO. 56-2019-
00526053-PR-LA-OXN
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,
contingent creditors, and
persons who may otherwise
be interested in the WILL or estate,
or both of ADAM CURRIE
AKA ADAM NEIL CURRIE.
A PETITION FOR PROBATE
has been filed by MEGAN
O’NEIL in the Superior Court of
California, County of VENTURA.
THE PETITION FOR PROBATE
requests that MEGAN
O’NEIL be appointed as personal
representative to administer
the estate of the decedent.
THE PETITION requests authority
to administer the estate under
the Independent Administration of
Estates Act with limited authority.
(This authority will allow the personal
representative to take many
actions without obtaining court
approval. Before taking certain
very important actions, however,
the personal representative will
be required to give notice to interested
persons unless they have
waived notice or consented to the
proposed action.) The independent
administration authority will be
granted unless an interested person
files an objection to the petition
and shows good cause why the
court should not grant the authority.
A HEARING on the petition will
be held in this court as follows:
05/09/19 at 9:00AM in Dept.
J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD
AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036
IF YOU OBJECT to the granting
of the petition, you should appear
at the hearing and state your
objections or file written objections
with the court before the
hearing. Your appearance may
be in person or by your attorney.
IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a
contingent creditor of the decedent,
you must file your claim with
the court and mail a copy to the
personal representative appointed
by the court within the later of
either (1) four months from the
date of first issuance of letters to
a general personal representative,
as defined in section 58(b) of
the California Probate Code, or (2)
60 days from the date of mailing
or personal delivery to you
of a notice under section 9052
of the California Probate Code.
Other California statutes and
legal authority may affect your
rights as a creditor. You may
want to consult with an attorney
knowledgeable in California law.
YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept
by the court. If you are a person
interested in the estate, you may
file with the court a Request for
Special Notice (form DE-154) of
the filing of an inventory and appraisal
of estate assets or of any
petition or account as provided
in Probate Code section 1250. A
Request for Special Notice form
is available from the court clerk.
Attorney for Petitioner
LAURA W. ADELL – SBN
193121
ADELL LAW OFFICES
5950 CANOGA AVENUE,
SUITE 601
WOODLAND HILLS CA
91367
BSC 216778
3/28, 4/4, 4/11/19
CNS-3235709#
SUPERIOR COURT
OF THE STATE
OF CALIFORNIA
FOR THE COUNTY
OF VENTURA
In Re:
WILLIAM NICHOLAS BUTALA,
DECEDENT AND TRUSTOR OF
THE BILL AND NANCY
BUTALA TRUST
dated 08/09/2000
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF DEATH OF
TRUSTOR, WILLIAM
NICHOLAS BUTALA
[Probate Code
§§19040 et seq.;
19050, et seq]
Case No.
56-2019-00526574-
PR-NC-OXN
Notice is hereby given to the creditors
and contingent creditors of
the above-named decedent (i.e.
William Nicholas Butala), that all
persons having claims against
said decedent and/or the Trust
entitled, “Bill and Nancy Butala
Trust dated 08/09/2000” are required
to file them with the Superior
Court, at 4353 E. Vineyard
Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036 and
mail or deliver (pursuant to §1215
of the Calif. Probate Code) a copy to
Stanley J. Yates, Attorney and successor
Trustee of The Bill and Nancy
Butala Trust dated 08/09/2000, at
260 Maple Court, Suite 230, Ventura,
CA 93003, within the later of
four months after April 1, 2019 (or
four months after the date of the
first publication of notice to creditors
if later than April 1, 2019) or, if
notice is mailed or personally delivered
to you, 60 days after the date
this notice is mailed or personally
delivered to you. A claim form may
be obtained from the court clerk.
For your protection, you are encouraged
to file your claim by certified
mail, with return receipt requested.
Date: March 27, 2019, /s/ Stanley
J. Yates, Successor Trustee of
the Above-Referenced Trust; 260
Maple Court, Suite 230, Ventura, CA
93003, (805) 658-1525.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County
Reporter; 4/4/19, 4/11/19 and
4/18/19.
SUPERIOR COURT
OF THE STATE
OF CALIFORNIA
FOR THE COUNTY
OF VENTURA
In Re:
GARY H. NISHIDA,
TRUSTOR OF
NISHIDA LIVING TRUST
dated 10/22/2003
NOTICE TO CREDITORS
OF DEATH OF TRUSTOR,
GARY H. NISHIDA
[Probate Code
§§19040 et seq.;
19050, et seq]
Case No.
56-2019-00526573-
PR-NC-OXN
Notice is hereby given to the creditors
and contingent creditors of the
above-named decedent (i.e. Gary
H. Nishida), that all persons having
claims against said decedent and/
or the Trust entitled, The Nishida
Living Trust dated 10/22/2003
are required to file them with the
Ventura County Superior Court, at
4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard,
CA 93036 and mail or deliver (pursuant
to §1215 of the Calif. Probate
Code) a copy to Stanley J.
Yates, Attorney for the Successor
Trustee (i.e. Corinne A. Rhoads)
of The Nishida Living Trust dated
10/22/2003 wherein said decedent
was the trustor of said Trust, at 260
Maple Court, Suite 230, Ventura,
CA 93003, within the later of four
months after April 1, 2019 (or 4
months after the date of the first
publication of notice to creditors
if later than 4/1/2019) or, if notice
is mailed or personally delivered
to you, 60 days after the date this
notice is mailed or personally delivered
to you. A claim form may be
obtained from the court clerk. For
your protection, you are encouraged
to file your claim by certified
mail, with return receipt requested.
Date: March 27, 2019, /s/ Stanley
J. Yates, Attorney for Corinne A.
Rhoads, Successor Trustee of said
Trust; 260 Maple Court, Suite 230,
Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 658-
1525.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County
Reporter; 4/4/19, 4/11/19 and
4/18/19.
NOTICE OF PETITION
TO ADMINISTER
ESTATE OF
CONSTANCE L. CLARKE;
CONSTANCE LILLIAN
CLARKE;
CONSTANCE CLARKE,
DECEDENT
Case No:
56-2019-00526540-
PR-PW-OXN
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,
contingent creditors, and
persons who may otherwise
be interested in the will or estate,
or both, of: CONSTANCE L.
CLARKE; CONSTANCE LILLIAN
CLARKE; CONSTANCE CLARKE.
A Petition for Probate has
been filed by: GREGORY A.
CLARKE in the Superior Court of
California, County of VENTURA.
The Petition for Probate requests
that: GREGORY A.
CLARKE be appointed as personal
representative to administer
the estate of the decedent.
The petition requests the decedent’s
will and codicils, if any, be
admitted to probate. The will and
any codicils are available for examination
in the file kept by the court.
The petition requests authority to
administer the estate under the
Independent Administration of
Estates Act. (This authority will allow
the personal representative to
take many actions without obtaining
court approval. Before taking
certain very important actions,
however, the personal representative
will be required to give notice
to interested persons unless they
have waived notice or consented
to the proposed action.) The independent
administration authority
will be granted unless an interested
person files an objection to the petition
and shows good cause why the
court should not grant the authority.
A hearing on the petition will
be held in this court as follows:
May 8, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept.
J6. Address of court: Superior Court
of California, County of Ventura,
4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard,
CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center.
If you object to the granting of
the petition, you should appear
at the hearing and state your
objections or file written objections
with the court before the
hearing. Your appearance may
be in person or by your attorney.
If you are a creditor or a contingent
creditor of the decedent, you
must file your claim with the court
and mail a copy to the personal representative
appointed by the court
within the later of either (1) four
months from the date of first issuance
of letters to a general personal
representative, as defined in section
58(b) of the California Probate
Code, or (2) 60 days from the date
of mailing or personal delivery to
you of a notice under section 9052
of the California Probate Code.
Other California statutes and
legal authority may affect your
rights as a creditor. You may
want to consult with an attorney
knowledgeable in California law.
You may examine the file kept
by the court. If you are a person
interested in the estate, you may
file with the court a Request for
Special Notice (form DE-154) of
the filing of an inventory and appraisal
of estate assets or of any
petition or account as provided
in Probate Code section 1250. A
Request for Special Notice form
is available from the court clerk.
Attorney for Petitioner: David E. Edsall,
Esq., (SBN 86217), Edsall Law,
A Professional Law Corporation,
400 Camarillo Ranch Road, Suite
102, Camarillo, California 93012,
Tel: (805) 484-9002.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County
Reporter; 4/4/19, 4/11/19 and
4/18/19.
NOTICE OF PETITION
TO ADMINISTER
ESTATE OF
ROBERT M. SCHOLEFIELD,
DECEDENT
Case No:
56-2019-00526469-
PR-PW-OXN
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,
contingent creditors, and
persons who may otherwise be
interested in the will or estate, or
both, of: ROBERT M. SCHOLEFIELD.
A Petition for Probate has
been filed by: TINA THRASHER
in the Superior Court of California,
County of VENTURA.
The Petition for Probate requests
that: TINA THRASHER be appointed
as personal representative to administer
the estate of the decedent.
The petition requests the decedent’s
will and codicils, if any, be
admitted to probate. The will and
any codicils are available for examination
in the file kept by the court.
The petition requests authority to
administer the estate under the
Independent Administration of
Estates Act. (This authority will allow
the personal representative to
take many actions without obtaining
court approval. Before taking
certain very important actions,
however, the personal representative
will be required to give notice
to interested persons unless they
have waived notice or consented
to the proposed action.) The independent
administration authority
will be granted unless an interested
person files an objection to the petition
and shows good cause why the
court should not grant the authority.
A hearing on the petition will be
held in this court as follows: May
01, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6.
Address of court: Superior Court
of California, County of Ventura,
4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard,
CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center.
If you object to the granting of
the petition, you should appear
at the hearing and state your
objections or file written objections
with the court before the
hearing. Your appearance may
be in person or by your attorney.
If you are a creditor or a contingent
creditor of the decedent, you
must file your claim with the court
and mail a copy to the personal representative
appointed by the court
within the later of either (1) four
months from the date of first issuance
of letters to a general personal
representative, as defined in section
58(b) of the California Probate
Code, or (2) 60 days from the date
of mailing or personal delivery to
you of a notice under section 9052
of the California Probate Code.
Other California statutes and
legal authority may affect your
rights as a creditor. You may
want to consult with an attorney
knowledgeable in California law.
You may examine the file kept
by the court. If you are a person
interested in the estate, you may
file with the court a Request for
Special Notice (form DE-154) of
the filing of an inventory and appraisal
of estate assets or of any
petition or account as provided
in Probate Code section 1250. A
Request for Special Notice form
is available from the court clerk.
Attorney for Petitioner: Sean C.
Mason, (SBN 175487), Mason Love
Law, 2827 E. Thompson Blvd.,
Ventura, CA 93003, Tel: (805) 457-
5030.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County
Reporter; 4/4/19, 4/11/19 and
4/18/19.
NOTICE OF PETITION
TO ADMINISTER
ESTATE OF:
SEYMOUR B.
HOROWITZ AKA
SEYMOUR BERNARD
HOROWITZ
CASE NO. 56-2019-
00526242-PR-LA-OXN
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,
contingent creditors, and persons
who may otherwise be interested
in the WILL or estate, or both of
SEYMOUR B. HOROWITZ AKA
SEYMOUR BERNARD HOROWITZ.
A PETITION FOR PROBATE has
been filed by ROSE E. FREDERICK
in the Superior Court of California,
County of VENTURA.
THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests
that ROSE E. FREDERICK
be appointed as personal
representative to administer
the estate of the decedent.
THE PETITION requests authority
to administer the estate under
the Independent Administration of
Estates Act. (This authority will allow
the personal representative to
take many actions without obtaining
court approval. Before taking
certain very important actions,
however, the personal representative
will be required to give notice
to interested persons unless they
have waived notice or consented
to the proposed action.) The independent
administration authority
will be granted unless an interested
person files an objection to the petition
and shows good cause why the
court should not grant the authority.
A HEARING on the petition will
be held in this court as follows:
05/01/19 at 9:00AM in Dept.
J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD
AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036.
IF YOU OBJECT to the granting
of the petition, you should appear
at the hearing and state your
objections or file written objections
with the court before the
hearing. Your appearance may
be in person or by your attorney.
IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a
contingent creditor of the decedent,
you must file your claim with
the court and mail a copy to the
personal representative appointed
by the court within the later of
either (1) four months from the
date of first issuance of letters to
a general personal representative,
as defined in section 58(b) of
the California Probate Code, or (2)
60 days from the date of mailing
or personal delivery to you
of a notice under section 9052
of the California Probate Code.
Other California statutes and
legal authority may affect your
rights as a creditor. You may
want to consult with an attorney
knowledgeable in California law.
YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept
by the court. If you are a person
interested in the estate, you may
file with the court a Request for
Special Notice (form DE-154) of
the filing of an inventory and appraisal
of estate assets or of any
petition or account as provided
in Probate Code section 1250. A
Request for Special Notice form
is available from the court clerk.
Attorney for Petitioner
RONALD BERMAN – SBN
079775
BERMAN & BERMAN,
APLC
16633 VENTURA BLVD.
STE 940
ENCINO CA 91436
4/4, 4/11, 4/18/19
CNS-3236607#
NOTICE OF PETITION
TO ADMINISTER
ESTATE OF:
JAMES R. OLSEN
CASE NO. 56-2019-
00524450-PR-LS-OXN
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,
contingent creditors, and persons
who may otherwise be interested
in the estate of JAMES R. OLSEN.
A PETITION FOR PROBATE has
been filed by CANDACE L. OLSEN
in the Superior Court of California,
County of VENTURA.
THE PETITION FOR PROBATE
requests that CYNTHIA PALM
be appointed as personal
representative to administer
the estate of the decedent.
THE PETITION requests authority
to administer the estate under
the Independent Administration of
Estates Act. (This authority will allow
the personal representative to
take many actions without obtaining
court approval. Before taking
certain very important actions,
however, the personal representative
will be required to give notice
to interested persons unless they
have waived notice or consented
to the proposed action.) The independent
administration authority
will be granted unless an interested
person files an objection to the petition
and shows good cause why the
court should not grant the authority.
A HEARING on the petition will
be held in this court as follows:
05/09/19 at 9:00AM in Dept.
J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD
AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036.
IF YOU OBJECT to the granting
of the petition, you should appear
at the hearing and state your
objections or file written objections
with the court before the
hearing. Your appearance may
be in person or by your attorney.
IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a
contingent creditor of the decedent,
you must file your claim with
the court and mail a copy to the
personal representative appointed
by the court within the later of
either (1) four months from the
date of first issuance of letters to
a general personal representative,
as defined in section 58(b) of
the California Probate Code, or (2)
60 days from the date of mailing
or personal delivery to you
of a notice under section 9052
of the California Probate Code.
Other California statutes and
legal authority may affect your
rights as a creditor. You may
want to consult with an attorney
knowledgeable in California law.
YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept
by the court. If you are a person
interested in the estate, you may
file with the court a Request for
Special Notice (form DE-154) of
the filing of an inventory and appraisal
of estate assets or of any
petition or account as provided
in Probate Code section 1250. A
Request for Special Notice form
is available from the court clerk.
Attorney for Petitioner
STEVEN L. HOGAN, ESQ. –
SBN 84553
VICTORIA V. TSYLINA,
ESQ. – SBN 292028
LURIE, ZEPEDA,
SCHMALZ, HOGAN &
MARTIN
1875 CENTURY PARK
EAST, SUITE 2100
LOS ANGELES CA 90067
4/4, 4/11, 4/18/19
CNS-3238082#