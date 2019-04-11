FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAMES

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190313-10004479-0

The following person(s) is (are)

doing business as: FAUSTIAN

PRODUCTIONS, 3305 Grande Vista

Dr., Newbury Park, CA 91320, Ventura

County, Anthony Palumbo, 3305

Grande Vista Dr., Newbury Park, CA

91320. This business is conducted

by: An Individual. The registrant commenced

to transact business under

the fictitious business name or names

listed above on: N/A. I declare that all

Information In this statement Is true

and correct (A registrant who declares

information as true any material matter

pursuant to Section 17913 of Business

and Professions Code that the

registrant knows to be false is guilty

of a misdemeanor punishable by a

fine not to exceed one thousand dollars

($1.000).) /s/ Anthony Palumbo,

Anthony Palumbo. NOTICE – in accordance

with subdivision (a) of Section

17920, a fictitious name statement

generally expires at the end of five

years from the date on which it was

filed in the office of the county clerk,

except, as provided in subdivision of

section 17920, where it expires 40

days after any change in the facts

set forth in the statement pursuant to

section 17913 other than a change in

residence address or registered owner.

A new fictitious business name

statement must be filed before the

expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the use in

this state of a fictitious business name

in violation of the rights of another

under Federal, State, or Common Law

(see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business

& Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of

Ventura on March 13, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/21/19, 3/28/19, 4/4/19 and

4/11/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190311-10004253-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: PULSE FITNESS, 3640

Olds Road, Oxnard, CA 93033, Ventura

County, Jennifer Talmore, 3640

Olds Road, Oxnard, CA 93033. This

business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant commenced to

transact business under the fictitious

business name or names listed above

on: N/A. I declare that all Information

In this statement Is true and correct

(A registrant who declares information

as true any material matter pursuant

to Section 17913 of Business and

Professions Code that the registrant

knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed

one thousand dollars ($1.000).)

/s/ Jennifer Talmore, Jennifer

Talmore. NOTICE – in accordance with

subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a

fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years from

the date on which it was filed in the

office of the county clerk, except, as

provided in subdivision of section

17920, where it expires 40 days after

any change in the facts set forth in the

statement pursuant to section 17913

other than a change in residence

address or registered owner. A new

fictitious business name statement

must be filed before the expiration.

The filing of this statement does not of

itself authorize the use in this state of

a fictitious business name in violation

of the rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see Section

14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions

Code). This statement was filed

with the County Clerk of Ventura on

March 11, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/21/19, 3/28/19, 4/4/19 and

4/11/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190225-10003388-0

The following person(s) is

(are) doing business as: IDEAL

ENTERTAINMENT, 6475 Hazel Circle,

Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura

County, Arleen Adamsky, 6475 Hazel

Circle, Simi Valley, CA 93063.

This business is conducted by: An

Individual. The registrant commenced

to transact business under the fictitious

business name or names listed

above on: 12/20/8. I declare that all

Information In this statement Is true

and correct (A registrant who declares

information as true any material matter

pursuant to Section 17913 of Business

and Professions Code that the

registrant knows to be false is guilty of

a misdemeanor punishable by a fine

not to exceed one thousand dollars

($1.000).) /s/ Arleen Adamsky, Arleen

Adamsky. NOTICE – in accordance

with subdivision (a) of Section 17920,

a fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years from

the date on which it was filed in the

office of the county clerk, except, as

provided in subdivision of section

17920, where it expires 40 days after

any change in the facts set forth in the

statement pursuant to section 17913

other than a change in residence

address or registered owner. A new

fictitious business name statement

must be filed before the expiration.

The filing of this statement does not of

itself authorize the use in this state of

a fictitious business name in violation

of the rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see Section

14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions

Code). This statement was filed

with the County Clerk of Ventura on

February 25, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/21/19, 3/28/19, 4/4/19 and

4/11/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190307-10004053-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: 1) OJAI VALLEY SEEDS,

2) OJAI SEEDS, 134 Oak Glen Ave.,

Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura County,

Douglas Lee, 134 Oak Glen Ave., Ojai,

CA 93023. This business is conducted

by: An Individual. The registrant commenced

to transact business under

the fictitious business name or names

listed above on: June 1978. I declare

that all Information In this statement Is

true and correct (A registrant who declares

information as true any material

matter pursuant to Section 17913

of Business and Professions Code

that the registrant knows to be false

is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable

by a fine not to exceed one thousand

dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Douglas Lee,

Douglas Lee, Douglas Lee, Owner.

NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious

name statement generally expires at

the end of five years from the date on

which it was filed in the office of the

county clerk, except, as provided in

subdivision of section 17920, where

it expires 40 days after any change

in the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other than

a change in residence address or registered

owner. A new fictitious business

name statement must be filed

before the expiration. The filing of this

statement does not of itself authorize

the use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights of

another under Federal, State, or Common

Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ.,

Business & Professions Code). This

statement was filed with the County

Clerk of Ventura on March 7, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/21/19, 3/28/19, 4/4/19 and

4/11/19.

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT

OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS

BUSINESS NAME

FILE NO.

20190312-10004397-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: EVERCLEAR POOLS.

Street Address of Principal Place of

Business: 1333 Weymouth Ln., Ventura,

CA 93001. The date on which

the Fictitious Business Name being

Abandoned was filed: 2/26/16. The

file number to the Fictitious Business

Name being Abandoned: 20160229-

100003763-0 1/1. The County where

the Fictitious Business Name was

filed: Ventura County. Dennis James

Hampton II, 1333 Weymouth Ln., Ventura,

CA 93001, Ventura, CA 93001.

This business is conducted by: An

Individual. I declare that all information

in this statement is true and

correct. (A registrant who declares

information as true which he or she

knows to be false is guilty of a crime.)

I am also aware that all information

on this statement becomes public

record upon filing pursuant to

California Public Records Act (G.C.

6250-6277).

/s/ Dennis James Hampton II, Dennis

James Hampton II. PUBLISHED:

Ventura County Reporter; 3/21/19,

3/28/19, 4/4/19 and 4/11/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190312-10004398-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: EVERCLEAR POOLS, 835

Casmalia Lane, Ventura, CA 93001,

Ventura County, Dennis James Hampton,

835 Casmalia Lane, Ventura, CA

93001. This business is conducted

by: An Individual. The registrant commenced

to transact business under

the fictitious business name or names

listed above on: 3/12/2019. I declare

that all Information In this statement Is

true and correct (A registrant who declares

information as true any material

matter pursuant to Section 17913

of Business and Professions Code

that the registrant knows to be false

is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable

by a fine not to exceed one thousand

dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Dennis James

Hampton, Dennis James Hampton.

NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious

name statement generally expires at

the end of five years from the date on

which it was filed in the office of the

county clerk, except, as provided in

subdivision of section 17920, where

it expires 40 days after any change

in the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other than

a change in residence address or registered

owner. A new fictitious business

name statement must be filed

before the expiration. The filing of this

statement does not of itself authorize

the use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights of

another under Federal, State, or Common

Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ.,

Business & Professions Code). This

statement was filed with the County

Clerk of Ventura on March 12, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/21/19, 3/28/19, 4/4/19 and

4/11/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190315-10004656-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: 1) APPRAISAL

CONSULTING & EDUCATION, 2)

ACE, APPRAISAL CONSULTING &

EDUCATION, 199 S. Figueroa St., Ventura,

CA 93001, Ventura County, Brian

Everett Sisk, 304 Dakota Dr., Ventura,

CA 93001. This business is conducted

by: An Individual. The registrant commenced

to transact business under

the fictitious business name or names

listed above on: 3/15/19. I declare

that all Information In this statement

Is true and correct (A registrant who

declares information as true any

material matter pursuant to Section

17913 of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows to

be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed

one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/

Brian Everett Sisk, Brian Everett Sisk.

NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious

name statement generally expires at

the end of five years from the date on

which it was filed in the office of the

county clerk, except, as provided in

subdivision of section 17920, where

it expires 40 days after any change

in the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other than

a change in residence address or registered

owner. A new fictitious business

name statement must be filed

before the expiration. The filing of this

statement does not of itself authorize

the use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights of

another under Federal, State, or Common

Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ.,

Business & Professions Code). This

statement was filed with the County

Clerk of Ventura on March 15, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/21/19, 3/28/19, 4/4/19 and

4/11/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190226-10003493-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: QV NAILS, 2345 Erringer

Rd., Ste 104, Simi Valley, CA 93065,

Ventura County, QUYEN NGOC BUI,

18755 Schoenborn St., Northrigde,

CA 91324, VAN TU HUYNH, 11466 Poema

Pl. #101, Chatsworth, CA 91311.

This business is conducted by: Copartners.

The registrant commenced

to transact business under the fictitious

business name or names listed

above on: 2/26/2019. I declare that all

Information In this statement Is true

and correct (A registrant who declares

information as true any material matter

pursuant to Section 17913 of Business

and Professions Code that the

registrant knows to be false is guilty of

a misdemeanor punishable by a fine

not to exceed one thousand dollars

($1.000).) /s/ QUYEN NGOC BUI, QUYEN

NGOC BUI. NOTICE – in accordance

with subdivision (a) of Section 17920,

a fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years from

the date on which it was filed in the

office of the county clerk, except, as

provided in subdivision of section

17920, where it expires 40 days after

any change in the facts set forth in the

statement pursuant to section 17913

other than a change in residence

address or registered owner. A new

fictitious business name statement

must be filed before the expiration.

The filing of this statement does not of

itself authorize the use in this state of

a fictitious business name in violation

of the rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see Section

14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions

Code). This statement was filed

with the County Clerk of Ventura on

February 26, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/21/19, 3/28/19, 4/4/19 and

4/11/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190315-10004666-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: SANTA ROSA

PROPERTIES, 364 E. Santa Clara Ave.,

Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County,

Steven L. McLean Trustee of the Steven

L. McLean Trust, 2887 Seahorse

Ave., Ventura, CA 93001, Lydia M.

Hopps Trustees of the Hopps Revocable

Trust, 2930 Sailor Ave., Ventura,

CA 93001, Thomas E. Hopps Trustee

of the Hopps Revocable Trust, 2930

Sailor Ave., Ventura, CA 93001. This

business is conducted by: Copartners.

The registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious business

name or names listed above on: 10-

8-2004. I declare that all Information

In this statement Is true and correct

(A registrant who declares information

as true any material matter pursuant

to Section 17913 of Business and

Professions Code that the registrant

knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed

one thousand dollars ($1.000).)

/s/ Steven L. McLean Trustee of the

Steven L. McLean Trust, Steven L.

McLean, Steven L. McLean, Thomas

E. Hopps, Thomas E. Hopps, TTEE.

NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious

name statement generally expires at

the end of five years from the date on

which it was filed in the office of the

county clerk, except, as provided in

subdivision of section 17920, where

it expires 40 days after any change

in the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other than

a change in residence address or registered

owner. A new fictitious business

name statement must be filed

before the expiration. The filing of this

statement does not of itself authorize

the use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights of

another under Federal, State, or Common

Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ.,

Business & Professions Code). This

statement was filed with the County

Clerk of Ventura on March 15, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/21/19, 3/28/19, 4/4/19 and

4/11/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190227-10003551-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS

(ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: CONEJO

CONSTRUCTION, 1105 Walnut Dr.,

Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County,

State of Incorporation / Organization

CALIFORNIA, HCO HOLDINGS, INC.,

1105 Walnut Dr., Oxnard, CA 93036.

This Business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant commenced

to transact business under the fictitious

business name or names listed

above on 5/30/2007. I declare that all

information in this statement is true

and correct. (A registrant who declares

information as true any material

matter pursuant to Section 17913

of Business and Professions Code

that the registrant knows to be false

is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable

by a fine not to exceed one thousand

dollars ($1,000).) /s/ HCO HOLDINGS,

INC., Jose Garcia, Jose Garcia, President.

NOTICE- In accordance with

subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a

fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years from

the date on which it was filed in the

office of the county clerk, except,

as provided in subdivision section

17920, where it expires 40 days after

any change in the facts set forth in the

statement pursuant to section 17913

other than a change in residence

address or registered owner. A new

fictitious business name statement

must be filed before the expiration.

The filing of this statement does not of

itself authorize the use in this state of

a fictitious business name in violation

of the rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see section

14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions

Code). This statement was filed

with the County Clerk of Ventura on

February 27, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/21/19, 3/28/19, 4/4/19 and

4/11/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190312-10004334-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE)

DOING BUSINESS AS: LAKESHORE

LEARNING STORE, 4300 E. Main St.,

Suite B, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura

County, State of Incorporation /

Organization California/C0428018,

Lakeshore Equipment Company,

2695 E. Dominguez St., Carson, CA

90895. This Business is conducted

by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced

to transact business under

the fictitious business name or names

listed above on 12/30/2003. I declare

that all information in this statement

is true and correct. (A registrant who

declares information as true any

material matter pursuant to Section

17913 of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows to be

false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable

by a fine not to exceed one

thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ Lakeshore

Equipment Company, David Bo

Kaplan, David Bo Kaplan, President

/ CEO. NOTICE- In accordance with

subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a

fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years from

the date on which it was filed in the

office of the county clerk, except,

as provided in subdivision section

17920, where it expires 40 days after

any change in the facts set forth in the

statement pursuant to section 17913

other than a change in residence

address or registered owner. A new

fictitious business name statement

must be filed before the expiration.

The filing of this statement does not of

itself authorize the use in this state of

a fictitious business name in violation

of the rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see section

14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions

Code). This statement was filed

with the County Clerk of Ventura on

March 12, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/21/19, 3/28/19, 4/4/19 and

4/11/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190319-10004886-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE)

DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) WINDWARD,

2) WINDWARD GOODS, 2291 Burnham

Road, Ojai, CA 93023, Ventura County,

State of Incorporation / Organization

4178116 CA, BETTER ORGANICS, 2291

Burnham Road, Ojai, CA 93023. This

Business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious business

name or names listed above on 3/19/19.

I declare that all information in this statement

is true and correct. (A registrant

who declares information as true any

material matter pursuant to Section

17913 of Business and Professions Code

that the registrant knows to be false is

guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a

fine not to exceed one thousand dollars

($1,000).) /s/ BETTER ORGANICS, Jennifer

McBride, Jennifer McBride, President.

NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name

statement generally expires at the end

of five years from the date on which

it was filed in the office of the county

clerk, except, as provided in subdivision

section 17920, where it expires 40 days

after any change in the facts set forth in

the statement pursuant to section 17913

other than a change in residence address

or registered owner. A new fictitious business

name statement must be filed before

the expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the use in this

state of a fictitious business name in violation

of the rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see section 14411

ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code).

This statement was filed with the County

Clerk of Ventura on March 19, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/28/19, 4/4/19, 4/11/19 and 4/18/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190322-10005141-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: PIERPONT BAY RANCH,

2345 4300 Etting Road, Oxnard, CA

93033, Ventura County, State of Incorporation

/ Organization CALIFORNIA,

CAL AG FUNDING, 209 Riverside Rd., Watsonville,

CA 95076, PACIFIC AG SUPPLIES,

INC., 209 Riverside Rd., Watsonville, CA

95076. This business is conducted by:

A General Partnership. The registrant

commenced to transact business under

the fictitious business name or names

listed above on: 1/1/1997. I declare that

all Information In this statement Is true

and correct (A registrant who declares

information as true any material matter

pursuant to Section 17913 of Business

and Professions Code that the registrant

knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed

one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ AUDRIC

ENTERPRISES, INC., Eric Miyasaka,

Eric Miyasaka, President. NOTICE – in

accordance with subdivision (a) of Section

17920, a fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years from

the date on which it was filed in the office

of the county clerk, except, as provided

in subdivision of section 17920, where it

expires 40 days after any change in the

facts set forth in the statement pursuant

to section 17913 other than a change in

residence address or registered owner. A

new fictitious business name statement

must be filed before the expiration. The

filing of this statement does not of itself

authorize the use in this state of a fictitious

business name in violation of the rights of

another under Federal, State, or Common

Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business

& Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura

on March 22, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/28/19, 4/4/19, 4/11/19 and 4/18/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190320-10004964-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: ALONDRA ASSOCIATES, 40

Via Mariposa, Newbury Park, CA 91320,

Ventura County, Robert Dempster, 40

Via Mariposa, Newbury Park, CA 91320,

Claudia Dempster, 40 Via Mariposa,

Newbury Park, CA 91320, Paul Dempster,

25781 Empresa, Mission Viejo, CA 92691,

Christine Ritthaler, 8126 Locust Pl., Dublin,

CA 94568. This business is conducted by:

Copartners. The registrant commenced

to transact business under the fictitious

business name or names listed above on:

May 1, 2002. I declare that all Information

In this statement Is true and correct

(A registrant who declares information

as true any material matter pursuant to

Section 17913 of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows to be

false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable

by a fine not to exceed one thousand

dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Robert Dempster,

Robert Dempster. NOTICE – in accordance

with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a

fictitious name statement generally expires

at the end of five years from the date

on which it was filed in the office of the

county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision

of section 17920, where it expires

40 days after any change in the facts set

forth in the statement pursuant to section

17913 other than a change in residence

address or registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must be

filed before the expiration. The filing of

this statement does not of itself authorize

the use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights of another

under Federal, State, or Common Law

(see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business &

Professions Code). This statement was

filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on

March 20, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/28/19, 4/4/19, 4/11/19 and 4/18/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190319-10004914-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE)

DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) WAHMAKER, 2)

SCULLY PLANNER, 1701 Pacific Avenue,

Oxnard, CA 93033, Ventura County, State

of Incorporation / Organization CA, Scully

Sportswear, Inc., 1701 Pacific Ave., Oxnard,

CA 93033. This Business is conducted

by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced

to transact business under the

fictitious business name or names listed

above on 2000. I declare that all information

in this statement is true and correct.

(A registrant who declares information

as true any material matter pursuant to

Section 17913 of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows to be

false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable

by a fine not to exceed one thousand

dollars ($1,000).) /s/ Daniel J. Scully III /

Scully Sportswear, Inc., Daniel J. Scully

III, Daniel J. Scully III, President – Daniel J.

Scully III. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious

name statement generally expires at the

end of five years from the date on which

it was filed in the office of the county

clerk, except, as provided in subdivision

section 17920, where it expires 40 days

after any change in the facts set forth in

the statement pursuant to section 17913

other than a change in residence address

or registered owner. A new fictitious business

name statement must be filed before

the expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the use in this

state of a fictitious business name in violation

of the rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see section 14411

ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code).

This statement was filed with the County

Clerk of Ventura on March 19, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/28/19, 4/4/19, 4/11/19 and 4/18/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190321-10005028-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: DSS LIQUOR, 1658 E. Los

Angeles Avenue, Simi Valley, CA 93065,

Ventura County, Darshan Singh, 27114

Aspen Place, Canyon Country, CA 91387,

Shingara Singh, 8248 Sepulveda Pl #302,

Panorama City, CA 91402. This business

is conducted by: A General Partnership.

The registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious business

name or names listed above on: 3-21-

2019. I declare that all Information In this

statement Is true and correct (A registrant

who declares information as true any material

matter pursuant to Section 17913 of

Business and Professions Code that the

registrant knows to be false is guilty of

a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not

to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).)

/s/ Darshan Singh, Darshan Singh. NOTICE

– in accordance with subdivision (a)

of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement

generally expires at the end of five

years from the date on which it was filed

in the office of the county clerk, except, as

provided in subdivision of section 17920,

where it expires 40 days after any change

in the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other than a

change in residence address or registered

owner. A new fictitious business name

statement must be filed before the expiration.

The filing of this statement does not

of itself authorize the use in this state of

a fictitious business name in violation of

the rights of another under Federal, State,

or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET

SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This

statement was filed with the County Clerk

of Ventura on March 21, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/28/19, 4/4/19, 4/11/19 and 4/18/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190321-10005020-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE)

DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) DRAGG, INC., 2)

DRAGGTEAM FOUNDATION, 300 Graves

Ave. #F, Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura

County, State of Incorporation / Organization

California, DRAGG, INC., 300 Graves

Ave. #F, Oxnard, CA 93030. This Business

is conducted by: A Corporation. The

registrant commenced to transact business

under the fictitious business name

or names listed above on 08/26/2008. I

declare that all information in this statement

is true and correct. (A registrant who

declares information as true any material

matter pursuant to Section 17913 of

Business and Professions Code that the

registrant knows to be false is guilty of a

misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to

exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/

DRAGG, INC., Charles Woodruff, Charles

Woodruff, CEO / Director. NOTICE- In accordance

with subdivision (a) of Section

17920, a fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years from

the date on which it was filed in the office

of the county clerk, except, as provided

in subdivision section 17920, where it

expires 40 days after any change in the

facts set forth in the statement pursuant

to section 17913 other than a change in

residence address or registered owner. A

new fictitious business name statement

must be filed before the expiration. The

filing of this statement does not of itself

authorize the use in this state of a fictitious

business name in violation of the rights of

another under Federal, State, or Common

Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business

and Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura

on March 21, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/28/19, 4/4/19, 4/11/19 and 4/18/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190318-10004805-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: AB ELECTRIC, 6106 Cardinal

Street, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura

County, ALI HAJI AGHA BOZORGI, 6106

Cardinal Street, Ventura, CA 93003. This

business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious business

name or names listed above on: N/A. I

declare that all Information In this statement

Is true and correct (A registrant who

declares information as true any material

matter pursuant to Section 17913 of

Business and Professions Code that the

registrant knows to be false is guilty of a

misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to

exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/

ALI HAJI AGHA BOZORGI, ALI HAJI AGHA

BOZORGI. NOTICE – in accordance with

subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious

name statement generally expires

at the end of five years from the date

on which it was filed in the office of the

county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision

of section 17920, where it expires

40 days after any change in the facts set

forth in the statement pursuant to section

17913 other than a change in residence

address or registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must be

filed before the expiration. The filing of

this statement does not of itself authorize

the use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights of another

under Federal, State, or Common Law

(see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business &

Professions Code). This statement was

filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on

March 18, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/28/19, 4/4/19, 4/11/19 and 4/18/19.

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT

OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS

BUSINESS NAME

FILE NO.

20190328-10005502-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: VOM FASS WESTLAKE

VILLAGE. Street Address of Principal

Place of Business: 3815-A East Thousand

Oaks Blvd., Westlake Village, CA

91362. The date on which the Fictitious

Business Name being Abandoned was

filed: 04-12-2010. The file number to

the Fictitious Business Name being

Abandoned: 20100412-10005055-0

1/1. The County where the Fictitious

Business Name was filed: Ventura

County. VF CAPITAL ASSOCIATES, LLC,

5737 Kanan Rd., Suite 551, Agoura

Hills, CA 91301. This business is conducted

by: A Limited Liability Partnership.

I declare that all information in

this statement is true and correct. (A

registrant who declares information as

true which he or she knows to be false

is guilty of a crime.) I am also aware

that all information on this statement

becomes public record upon

filing pursuant to California Public

Records Act (G.C. 6250-6277).

/s/ Michael J. Romance, Michael J.

Romance, Michael J. Romance,

Managing Member. PUBLISHED: Ventura

County Reporter; 4/4/19, 4/11/19,

4/18/19 and 4/25/19.

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT

OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS

BUSINESS NAME

FILE NO.

20190325-10005208-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: 1) VANESSA AND CHARLIE

BAND AND DUO, 2) EDDIE ALLEN

ORCHESTRAS. Street Address of

Principal Place of Business: 1939

Meadow View Court, Thousand Oaks,

CA 91362. The date on which the Fictitious

Business Name being Abandoned

was filed: 2/13/2014. The file number

to the Fictitious Business Name being

Abandoned: 20140213-10002364-

0. The County where the Fictitious

Business Name was filed: Ventura

County. Charles K. Myerson, 1939

Meadow View Court, Thousand Oaks,

CA 91362, Vanessa E. Myerson, 1939

Meadow View Court, Thousand Oaks,

CA 91362. This business is conducted

by: Married Couple. I declare that

all information in this statement is

true and correct. (A registrant who

declares information as true which he

or she knows to be false is guilty of a

crime.) I am also aware that all information

on this statement becomes

public record upon filing pursuant

to California Public Records Act

(G.C. 6250-6277).

/s/ Charles K. Myerson, Charles K.

Myerson. PUBLISHED: Ventura County

Reporter; 4/4/19, 4/11/19, 4/18/19

and 4/25/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190325-10005209-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: VANESSA ALLEN, 1939

Meadow View Court, Thousand Oaks,

CA 91362, Ventura County, Charles K.

Myerson, 1939 Meadow View Court,

Thousand Oaks, CA 91362, Vanessa

E. Myerson, 1939 Meadow View Court,

Thousand Oaks, CA 91362. This business

is conducted by: Married Couple.

The registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious business

name or names listed above on:

1983. I declare that all Information In

this statement Is true and correct (A

registrant who declares information as

true any material matter pursuant to

Section 17913 of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows

to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed one

thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Charles

K. Myerson, Charles K. Myerson. NOTICE

– in accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name

statement generally expires at the end

of five years from the date on which

it was filed in the office of the county

clerk, except, as provided in subdivision

of section 17920, where it expires

40 days after any change in the facts

set forth in the statement pursuant to

section 17913 other than a change

in residence address or registered

owner. A new fictitious business name

statement must be filed before the

expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the use in

this state of a fictitious business name

in violation of the rights of another

under Federal, State, or Common Law

(see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business

& Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura

on March 25, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/4/19, 4/11/19, 4/18/19 and 4/25/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190325-10005214-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: NO. 1927, 1237 E Santa

Clara St., Apt. 2, Ventura, CA 93001,

Ventura County, Roque Tang, 1237 E

Santa Clara St., Apt. 2, Ventura, CA

93001. This business is conducted

by: An Individual. The registrant commenced

to transact business under

the fictitious business name or names

listed above on: 03/25/2019. I declare

that all Information In this statement

Is true and correct (A registrant who

declares information as true any material

matter pursuant to Section 17913

of Business and Professions Code that

the registrant knows to be false is

guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by

a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars

($1.000).) /s/ Roque Tang, Roque

Tang. NOTICE – in accordance with

subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a

fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the

date on which it was filed in the office

of the county clerk, except, as provided

in subdivision of section 17920, where

it expires 40 days after any change

in the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other than a

change in residence address or registered

owner. A new fictitious business

name statement must be filed before

the expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the

use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights of another

under Federal, State, or Common

Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business

& Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk

of Ventura on March 25, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/4/19, 4/11/19, 4/18/19 and 4/25/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190327-10005421-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: 1) NIKA’S GRILL, 2)

NIKA’S PLACE, 528 El Azul Circle, Oak

Park, CA 91377, Ventura County, Audrey

Marie Centeno, 528 El Azul Circle,

Oak Park, CA 91377. This business is

conducted by: An Individual. The registrant

commenced to transact business

under the fictitious business name or

names listed above on: 3-27-19. I declare

that all Information In this statement

Is true and correct (A registrant

who declares information as true any

material matter pursuant to Section

17913 of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows to be

false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable

by a fine not to exceed one

thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Audrey

Marie Centeno, Audrey Centeno. NOTICE

– in accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name

statement generally expires at the end

of five years from the date on which

it was filed in the office of the county

clerk, except, as provided in subdivision

of section 17920, where it expires

40 days after any change in the facts

set forth in the statement pursuant to

section 17913 other than a change

in residence address or registered

owner. A new fictitious business name

statement must be filed before the

expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the use in

this state of a fictitious business name

in violation of the rights of another

under Federal, State, or Common Law

(see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business

& Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura

on March 27, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/4/19, 4/11/19, 4/18/19 and 4/25/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190328-10005514-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: CPA CARE, 2938

Calle Quebracho, Thousand Oaks, CA

91360, Ventura County, Lyubov Ross,

2938 Calle Quebracho, Thousand

Oaks, CA 91360. This business is

conducted by: An Individual. The registrant

commenced to transact business

under the fictitious business name or

names listed above on: N/A. I declare

that all Information In this statement

Is true and correct (A registrant who

declares information as true any material

matter pursuant to Section 17913

of Business and Professions Code that

the registrant knows to be false is

guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by

a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars

($1.000).) /s/ Lyubov Ross, Lyubov

S. Ross. NOTICE – in accordance with

subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious

name statement generally expires

at the end of five years from the

date on which it was filed in the office

of the county clerk, except, as provided

in subdivision of section 17920, where

it expires 40 days after any change

in the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other than a

change in residence address or registered

owner. A new fictitious business

name statement must be filed before

the expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the

use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights of another

under Federal, State, or Common

Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business

& Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk

of Ventura on March 28, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/4/19, 4/11/19, 4/18/19 and 4/25/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190326-10005319-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS

(ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) LABY

HARMONY PROJECT OF THE NEW

WEST SYMPHONY, 2) LABY HARMONY

PROJECT, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks

Blvd Ste D, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362,

Ventura County, State of Incorporation

/ Organization CALIFORNIA, NEW

WEST SYMPHONY ASSOCIATION,

2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd Ste D,

Thousand Oaks, CA 91362. This Business

is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious business

name or names listed above on 1-29-

18. I declare that all information in

this statement is true and correct. (A

registrant who declares information as

true any material matter pursuant to

Section 17913 of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows

to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed one

thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ NEW

WEST SYMPHONY ASSOCIATION,

Harry Croner, Harry Croner, Treasurer.

NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious

name statement generally expires at

the end of five years from the date

on which it was filed in the office of

the county clerk, except, as provided

in subdivision section 17920, where

it expires 40 days after any change

in the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other than a

change in residence address or registered

owner. A new fictitious business

name statement must be filed before

the expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the

use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights of

another under Federal, State, or Common

Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ.,

Business and Professions Code). This

statement was filed with the County

Clerk of Ventura on March 26, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/4/19, 4/11/19, 4/18/19 and 4/25/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190402-10005826-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: JIMS EVERCLEAR

POOLS, 28 Taxco Ct., Simi Valley,

CA 93065, Ventura County, CA,

James C. Stephens, 28 Taxco Ct.,

Simi Valley, CA 93065, Delia Lynne

Stephens, 28 Taxco Ct., Simi Valley, CA 93065. This business is

conducted by: Married Couple. The

registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious business

name or names listed above

on: 1/1/82. I declare that all Information

In this statement Is true and

correct (A registrant who declares

information as true any material

matter pursuant to Section 17913 of

Business and Professions Code that

the registrant knows to be false is

guilty of a misdemeanor punishable

by a fine not to exceed one thousand

dollars ($1.000).) /s/ James C.

Stephens, James C. Stephens. NOTICE

– in accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious

name statement generally expires

at the end of five years from the

date on which it was filed in the office

of the county clerk, except, as

provided in subdivision of section

17920, where it expires 40 days after

any change in the facts set forth

in the statement pursuant to section

17913 other than a change in residence

address or registered owner.

A new fictitious business name

statement must be filed before the

expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the

use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights

of another under Federal, State, or

Common Law (see Section 14411

ET SEQ., Business & Professions

Code). This statement was filed with

the County Clerk of Ventura on April

2, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/11/19, 4/18/19, 4/25/19

and 5/2/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190328-10005560-0

The following person(s) is (are)

doing business as: ELEGANT

OCCASIONS BY H A SCHIAVONE,

5625 Calle Sencillo, Camarillo,

CA 93012, Ventura County, H A

SCHIAVONE, 5625 Calle Sencillo,

Camarillo, CA 93012. This business

is conducted by: An Individual. The

registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious business

name or names listed above

on: N/A. I declare that all Information

In this statement Is true and correct

(A registrant who declares information

as true any material matter

pursuant to Section 17913 of Business

and Professions Code that the

registrant knows to be false is guilty

of a misdemeanor punishable by a

fine not to exceed one thousand dollars

($1.000).) /s/ H A SCHIAVONE,

H A Schiavone. NOTICE – in accordance

with subdivision (a) of Section

17920, a fictitious name statement

generally expires at the end of five

years from the date on which it was

filed in the office of the county clerk,

except, as provided in subdivision of

section 17920, where it expires 40

days after any change in the facts

set forth in the statement pursuant

to section 17913 other than

a change in residence address or

registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must be

filed before the expiration. The filing

of this statement does not of itself

authorize the use in this state of a

fictitious business name in violation

of the rights of another under

Federal, State, or Common Law (see

Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business &

Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of

Ventura on March 28, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/11/19, 4/18/19, 4/25/19

and 5/2/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190403-10005902-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: GEODOULA, 710

Walcott Ave., Ventura, CA 93003-

0421, Ventura County, Katherine

Frances Logsdon, 710 Walcott

Ave., Ventura, CA 93003-0421. This

business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant commenced

to transact business under the fictitious

business name or names listed

above on: 04/03/2019. I declare that

all Information In this statement Is

true and correct (A registrant who

declares information as true any

material matter pursuant to Section

17913 of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows to

be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed

one thousand dollars ($1.000).)

/s/ Katherine Frances Logsdon,

Katherine F. Logsdon. NOTICE – in

accordance with subdivision (a) of

Section 17920, a fictitious name

statement generally expires at the

end of five years from the date on

which it was filed in the office of the

county clerk, except, as provided in

subdivision of section 17920, where

it expires 40 days after any change

in the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other

than a change in residence address

or registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must be

filed before the expiration. The filing

of this statement does not of itself

authorize the use in this state of a

fictitious business name in violation

of the rights of another under

Federal, State, or Common Law (see

Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business &

Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of

Ventura on April 3, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/11/19, 4/18/19, 4/25/19

and 5/2/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190314-10004577-0

The following person(s) is (are)

doing business as: HANDY MART

SERVICES, 355 S. Borchard Dr.,

Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County,

Martin Wolters, 355 S. Borchard Dr.,

Ventura, CA 93003. This business

is conducted by: An Individual. The

registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious business

name or names listed above

on: 3-1-19. I declare that all Information

In this statement Is true and

correct (A registrant who declares

information as true any material

matter pursuant to Section 17913 of

Business and Professions Code that

the registrant knows to be false is

guilty of a misdemeanor punishable

by a fine not to exceed one thousand

dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Martin Wolters,

Martin Wolters. NOTICE – in accordance

with subdivision (a) of Section

17920, a fictitious name statement

generally expires at the end of five

years from the date on which it was

filed in the office of the county clerk,

except, as provided in subdivision of

section 17920, where it expires 40

days after any change in the facts

set forth in the statement pursuant

to section 17913 other than

a change in residence address or

registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must be

filed before the expiration. The filing

of this statement does not of itself

authorize the use in this state of a

fictitious business name in violation

of the rights of another under

Federal, State, or Common Law (see

Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business &

Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of

Ventura on March 14, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/11/19, 4/18/19, 4/25/19

and 5/2/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190401-10005729-0

The following person(s) is (are)

doing business as: HOMETOWN

BARBERSHOP, 2350 E. Main Street

#102, Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura

County, Robert Xavier Padilla

JR, 9304 El Cajon St., Ventura, CA

93004. This business is conducted

by: An Individual. The registrant

commenced to transact business

under the fictitious business name

or names listed above on: N/A. I

declare that all Information In this

statement Is true and correct (A

registrant who declares information

as true any material matter pursuant

to Section 17913 of Business

and Professions Code that the registrant

knows to be false is guilty of

a misdemeanor punishable by a fine

not to exceed one thousand dollars

($1.000).) /s/ Robert Xavier Padilla

JR, Robert Xavier Padilla JR. NOTICE

– in accordance with subdivision (a)

of Section 17920, a fictitious name

statement generally expires at the

end of five years from the date on

which it was filed in the office of the

county clerk, except, as provided in

subdivision of section 17920, where

it expires 40 days after any change

in the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other

than a change in residence address

or registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must be

filed before the expiration. The filing

of this statement does not of itself

authorize the use in this state of a

fictitious business name in violation

of the rights of another under

Federal, State, or Common Law (see

Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business &

Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of

Ventura on April 1, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/11/19, 4/18/19, 4/25/19

and 5/2/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190408-10006132-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: 1) HIGH EXPOSURE,

2) HIGH EXPOSURE MEDIA, 1119

Buena Vista St., Ventura, CA 93001,

Ventura County, Dina Pielaet, 1119

Buena Vista St., Ventura, CA 93001,

Cheryl Brown, 1119 Buena Vista St.,

Ventura, CA 93001. This business

is conducted by: Copartners. The

registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious business

name or names listed above

on: N/A. I declare that all Information

In this statement Is true and correct

(A registrant who declares information

as true any material matter

pursuant to Section 17913 of Business

and Professions Code that the

registrant knows to be false is guilty

of a misdemeanor punishable by a

fine not to exceed one thousand dollars

($1.000).) /s/ Dina Pielaet, Dina

Pielaet. NOTICE – in accordance with

subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a

fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years from

the date on which it was filed in the

office of the county clerk, except, as

provided in subdivision of section

17920, where it expires 40 days after

any change in the facts set forth

in the statement pursuant to section

17913 other than a change in residence

address or registered owner.

A new fictitious business name

statement must be filed before the

expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the

use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights

of another under Federal, State, or

Common Law (see Section 14411

ET SEQ., Business & Professions

Code). This statement was filed with

the County Clerk of Ventura on April

8, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/11/19, 4/18/19, 4/25/19

and 5/2/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190404-10005944-0

The following person(s) is (are)

doing business as: PARADISE

HANDYMAN SERVICES, 5350 Barrymore

Dr., Oxnard, CA 93033, Ventura

County, Michael Charles Enns,

5350 Barrymore Dr., Oxnard, CA

93033. This business is conducted

by: An Individual. The registrant

commenced to transact business

under the fictitious business name

or names listed above on: N/A. I

declare that all Information In this

statement Is true and correct (A

registrant who declares information

as true any material matter pursuant

to Section 17913 of Business

and Professions Code that the registrant

knows to be false is guilty of

a misdemeanor punishable by a fine

not to exceed one thousand dollars

($1.000).) /s/ Michael Charles Enns,

Michael Charles Enns. NOTICE – in

accordance with subdivision (a) of

Section 17920, a fictitious name

statement generally expires at the

end of five years from the date on

which it was filed in the office of the

county clerk, except, as provided in

subdivision of section 17920, where

it expires 40 days after any change

in the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other

than a change in residence address

or registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must be

filed before the expiration. The filing

of this statement does not of itself

authorize the use in this state of a

fictitious business name in violation

of the rights of another under

Federal, State, or Common Law (see

Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business &

Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of

Ventura on April 4, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/11/19, 4/18/19, 4/25/19

and 5/2/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190405-10006060-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: NEW CHICKEN

TERIYAKI BOWL, 1817 E. Ventura

Blvd., Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura

County, Chen Huei Wang, 3531

Pier Walk, Oxnard, CA 93035. This

business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant commenced

to transact business under the

fictitious business name or names

listed above on: (NA). I declare that

all Information In this statement Is

true and correct (A registrant who

declares information as true any

material matter pursuant to Section

17913 of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows to

be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed

one thousand dollars ($1.000).)

/s/ Chen Huei Wang, Chen Huei

Wang. NOTICE – in accordance with

subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a

fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years from

the date on which it was filed in the

office of the county clerk, except, as

provided in subdivision of section

17920, where it expires 40 days after

any change in the facts set forth

in the statement pursuant to section

17913 other than a change in residence

address or registered owner.

A new fictitious business name

statement must be filed before the

expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the

use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights

of another under Federal, State, or

Common Law (see Section 14411

ET SEQ., Business & Professions

Code). This statement was filed with

the County Clerk of Ventura on April

5, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/11/19, 4/18/19, 4/25/19

and 5/2/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190405-10006021-0

The following person(s) is (are)

doing business as: 1) SUN SPA &

MASSAGE, 2) SUN SPA MASSAGE,

4020 E. Main St., B8-1, Ventura,

CA 93003, Ventura County, Suijun

Dong, 7565 Hellman Ave. APT B,

Rosemead, CA 91770. This business

is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious

business name or names listed

above on: 4/5/2019. I declare that

all Information In this statement Is

true and correct (A registrant who

declares information as true any

material matter pursuant to Section

17913 of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows to

be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed

one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/

Suijun Dong, Suijun Dong. NOTICE

– in accordance with subdivision (a)

of Section 17920, a fictitious name

statement generally expires at the

end of five years from the date on

which it was filed in the office of the

county clerk, except, as provided in

subdivision of section 17920, where

it expires 40 days after any change

in the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other

than a change in residence address

or registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must be

filed before the expiration. The filing

of this statement does not of itself

authorize the use in this state of a

fictitious business name in violation

of the rights of another under

Federal, State, or Common Law (see

Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business &

Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of

Ventura on April 5, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/11/19, 4/18/19, 4/25/19

and 5/2/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190401-10005738-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S)

IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS:

LOWSETFEE.COM, 699 Hampshire

Road, #105, Westlake Village, CA

91361, Ventura County, State of Incorporation

/ Organization 3214980

CA, HOME LOAN ADVOCATES, INC.,

3635 Patrick Henry Place, Agoura

Hills, CA 91301-363. This Business

is conducted by: A Corporation. The

registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious business

name or names listed above on

04/01/2019. I declare that all information

in this statement is true and

correct. (A registrant who declares

information as true any material

matter pursuant to Section 17913 of

Business and Professions Code that

the registrant knows to be false is

guilty of a misdemeanor punishable

by a fine not to exceed one thousand

dollars ($1,000).) /s/ HOME LOAN

ADVOCATES, INC., Leticia Barrios,

Leticia Barrios, Secretary. NOTICEIn

accordance with subdivision (a)

of Section 17920, a fictitious name

statement generally expires at the

end of five years from the date on

which it was filed in the office of the

county clerk, except, as provided in

subdivision section 17920, where it

expires 40 days after any change in

the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other

than a change in residence address

or registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must be

filed before the expiration. The filing

of this statement does not of itself

authorize the use in this state of a

fictitious business name in violation

of the rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see section

14411 ET SEQ., Business and

Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of

Ventura on April 1, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/11/19, 4/18/19, 4/25/19

and 5/2/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190402-10005821-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS

(ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) GOOD

HEART HOSPICE SIMI VALLEY,

2) GOOD HEART HOSPICE &

PALLIATIVE CARE SIMI VALLEY, 3)

GOOD HEART HOSPICE & PALLIATIVE

CARE – SIMI, 2139 Tapo Street,

#212, Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura

County, State of Incorporation

/ Organization FT65524 CA, SERENITY

HOSPICE CARE PROVIDER,

INC., 2139 Tapo Street, #212, Simi

Valley, CA 93063. This Business is

conducted by: A Corporation. The

registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious business

name or names listed above

on 1. N/A; 2. N/A; 3. 01/12/2018. I

declare that all information in this

statement is true and correct. (A

registrant who declares information

as true any material matter pursuant

to Section 17913 of Business

and Professions Code that the registrant

knows to be false is guilty of

a misdemeanor punishable by a fine

not to exceed one thousand dollars

($1,000).) /s/ SERENITY HOSPICE

CARE PROVIDER, INC., Patrick

Thona, Patrick Thona, President.

NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a

fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years from

the date on which it was filed in the

office of the county clerk, except,

as provided in subdivision section

17920, where it expires 40 days after

any change in the facts set forth

in the statement pursuant to section

17913 other than a change in residence

address or registered owner.

A new fictitious business name

statement must be filed before the

expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the

use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights

of another under Federal, State, or

Common Law (see section 14411

ET SEQ., Business and Professions

Code). This statement was filed with

the County Clerk of Ventura on April

2, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/11/19, 4/18/19, 4/25/19

and 5/2/19.

LEGAL NOTICES

NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE UNDER

A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT

AND CLAIM OF LIEN Order No:

8650434 TS No: N16-02056 YOU ARE

IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT

ASSESSMENT AND CLAIM OF

LIEN, DATED 06/10/2016. UNLESS YOU

TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY,

IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC

SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION

OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING

AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT

A LAWYER. NOTICE is hereby given that

Witkin & Neal, Inc., as duly appointed

trustee pursuant to that certain Notice

of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of

Lien (hereinafter referred to as “Lien”),

recorded on 06/14/2016 as instrument

number 20160614-00082332-0,

in the office of the County Recorder of

VENTURA County, California, and further

pursuant to the Notice of Default and

Election to Sell thereunder recorded

on 7/18/2016 as instrument number

20160718-00100477-0 in said county

and further pursuant to California Civil

Code Section 5675 et seq. and those

certain Covenants, Conditions and

Restrictions recorded on 7/5/1991 as

instrument number 91-095078, WILL

SELL on 04/18/2019, 11:00AM, To the

right of the main entrance, near the exit

doors, of the Government Center Hall

of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue,

Ventura, CA 93009 at public auction to

the highest bidder for lawful money of

the United States payable at the time

of sale, all right, title and interest in the

property situated in said county as more

fully described in the above-referenced

Lien. The purported owner(s) of said

property is (are): VERONICA ANNETTE

LARA, A SINGLE WOMAN. The property

address and other common designation,

if any, of the real property is purported

to be: 5186 COLUMBUS PL, OXNARD,

CA 93033, APN 222-0-420-395. The

undersigned trustee disclaims any liability

for any incorrectness of the

property address and other common

designation, if any, shown herein. The

total amount of the unpaid balance of

the obligation secured by the property to

be sold and reasonable estimated costs,

expenses and advances at the time of

the initial publication of this Notice of

Sale is: $15,354.63. The opening bid at

the foreclosure sale may be more or less

than this estimate. In addition to cash,

trustee will accept a cashier’s check

drawn on a state or national bank, a

check drawn on a state or federal credit

union or a check drawn on a state or

federal savings and loan association,

savings association or savings bank

specified in Section 5102 of the California

Financial Code and authorized to

do business in this state. If tender other

than cash is accepted, the trustee may

withhold issuance of the Trustee’s Deed

Upon Sale until funds become available

to the payee or endorsee as a matter

of right. In its sole discretion, the seller

(foreclosing party) reserves the right to

withdraw the property from sale after

the opening credit bid is announced

but before the sale is completed. The

opening bid is placed on behalf of the

seller. Said sale shall be made, but

without covenant or warranty, express

or implied regarding title, possession or

encumbrances, to satisfy the indebtedness

secured by said Lien, advances

thereunder, with interest as provided in

the Declaration or by law plus the fees,

charges and expenses of the trustee.

THIS PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD IN AN

“AS-IS” CONDITION. This communication

is from a debt collector. Witkin &

Neal, Inc. is attempting to collect a debt

and any information obtained will be

used for that purpose. If you have previously

received a discharge in bankruptcy,

you may have been released from

personal liability for this debt in which

case this notice is intended to exercise

the secured party’s rights against the

real property only. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL

BIDDERS: If you are considering

bidding on this property lien, you should

understand that there are risks involved

in bidding at a trustee auction. You will

be bidding on a lien, not on the property

itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee

auction does not automatically entitle

you to free and clear ownership of the

property. You should also be aware that

the lien being auctioned off may be a junior

lien. If you are the highest bidder at

the auction, you are or may be responsible

for paying off all liens senior to the

lien being auctioned off, before you can

receive clear title to the property. You

are encouraged to investigate the existence,

priority, and size of outstanding

liens that may exist on this property by

contacting the county recorder’s office

or a title insurance company, either of

which may charge you a fee for this information.

If you consult either of these

resources, you should be aware that

the same lender may hold more than

one mortgage or deed of trust on the

property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER

AND ALL OTHER INTERESTED PARTIES:

The sale date shown on this notice of

sale may be postponed one or more

times by the mortgagee, beneficiary,

trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section

2924g of the California Civil Code. The

law requires that information about

trustee sale postponements be made

available to you and to the public, as a

courtesy to those not present at the sale.

If you wish to learn whether this sale

date has been postponed, and, if applicable,

the rescheduled time and date

for the sale of this property, you may

call 916-939-0772 or visit this Internet

Web site: www.nationwideposting.com

using the file number assigned to this

case: N16-02056. Information about

postponements that are very short in

duration or that occur close in time to

the scheduled sale may not immediately

be reflected in the telephone information

or on the Internet Web site. The

best way to verify postponement information

is to attend the scheduled sale.

IMPORTANT NOTICE: Notwithstanding

anything to the contrary contained

herein, the sale shall be subject to the

following as provided in California Civil

Code Section 5715: “A non judicial foreclosure

sale by an association to collect

upon a debt for delinquent assessments

shall be subject to a right of redemption.

The redemption period within

which the separate interest may be

redeemed from a foreclosure sale under

this paragraph ends 90 days after the

sale.” Dated: 03/12/2019 Witkin & Neal,

Inc. as said Trustee 5805 SEPULVEDA

BLVD., SUITE 670 SHERMAN OAKS, CA

91411 (818) 845-8808 By: SUSAN PAQUETTE

TRUSTEE SALES OFFICER THIS

NOTICE IS SENT FOR THE PURPOSE

OF COLLECTING A DEBT. THIS FIRM IS

ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT ON

BEHALF OF THE HOLDER AND OWNER

OF THE NOTE. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED

BY OR PROVIDED TO THIS FIRM

OR THE CREDITOR WILL BE USED FOR

THAT PURPOSE. NPP0350455 To: VENTURA

COUNTY REPORTER 03/28/2019,

04/04/2019, 04/11/2019

Loan No.: Title Order No.: Trustee’s Sale

No.: 18-100304 ATTENTION RECORDER:

THE FOLLOWING REFERENCE TO

AN ATTACHED SUMMARY IS ONLY APPLICABLE

TO NOTICE(S) MAILED TO THE

TRUSTOR. NOTE: THERE IS A SUMMARY

OF THE INFORMATION IN THIS DOCUMENT

ATTACHED. NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S

SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER

A DEED OF TRUST DATED 12/08/2016.

UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT

YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE

SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED

AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE

OF THE PROCEEDINGS AGAINST YOU,

YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On

April 7, 2019, at 11:00 AM, C&H TRUST

DEED SERVICE, as duly appointed or

substituted Trustee, under the certain

Deed of Trust executed by Corp Realty

USA, LLC, A Delaware Limited Liability

Company a/k/a CRP. Realty USA, LLC

as Trustor, to secure obligations in favor

of Cardenas Three, LLC as Beneficiary,

recorded on 12/16/2016, as Instrument

No. 20161216-00187087-0, in Book

xxx, Page xxx of Official Records in the

office of the County Recorder of Ventura

County, California. WILL SELL AT PUBLIC

AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER

for cash, or cashier’s check, (payable at

the time of sale in lawful money of the

United States by cash, a cashier’s check

drawn by a state or national bank, a

state or federal credit union, or a state

or federal savings and loan association,

or savings bank specified in section

5102 of the Financial Code and authorized

to business in this state) (TRUSTEE

REQUESTS THAT CASHIER’S CHECKS

BE MADE PAYABLE TO “C&H TRUST

DEED SERVICE” DIRECTLY) AT THE

MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT

CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE LOCATED AT

800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVE., VENTURA,

CALIFORNIA all right, title and interest

conveyed to and now held by it under

said Deed of Trust in and to the following

described real property situated in

the aforesaid County and State, to wit:

AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN SAID

DEED OF TRUST. The street address

or other common designation of the

above-described property is purported

to be: 10936 Pacific View Road, Malibu,

CA 90265. APN 700-0-010-435. The

undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability

for any incorrectness of the street

address and/or other common designation,

if any, shown hereinabove. Said

sale will be made, but” without covenant

or warranty, express or implied,

regarding title, possession, or encumbrances,

to pay the remaining principal

sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed

of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided

in said note(s), advances, if any,

under the terms of the Deed of Trust,

estimated fees, charges and expenses

of the trustee and of the trusts created

by said Deed of Trust, to wit: Said property

is being sold for the express purpose

of paying the obligations secured

by said Deed of Trust, including fees

and expenses of sale. The total amount

of the unpaid principal balance, interest

thereon, together with reasonable estimated

costs, expenses and advances at

the time of the initial publication of the

Notice of Trustee’s Sale is estimated to

be $768,924.43. The beneficiary under

said Deed of Trust heretofore executed

and delivered to the undersigned a written

Declaration of Default and Demand

for Sale, and a written Notice of Default

and Election to Sell. The undersigned

Trustee, or predecessor Trustee, has

caused said Notice of Default and Election

to Sell to be recorded in the county

where the real property is located and

more than three months have elapsed

since such recordation. NOTICE TO

POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering

bidding on this property lien, you

should understand that there are risks

involved in bidding at a trustee auction.

You will be bidding on a lien, not on the

property itself. Placing the highest bid at

a trustee auction does not automatically

entitle you to free and clear ownership

of the property. You should also be

aware that the lien being auctioned off

may be a junior lien. If you are the highest

bidder at the auction, you are or may

be responsible for paying off all liens

senior to the lien being auctioned off,

before you can receive clear title to the

property. You are encouraged to investigate

the existence, priority, and size of

outstanding liens that may exist on this

property by contacting the county recorder’s

office or a title insurance company,

either of which may charge you a

fee for this information. If you consult

either of these resources, you should

be aware that the same lender may hold

more than one mortgage or deed of trust

on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY

OWNER: The sale date shown on this

notice of sale may be postponed one

or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary,

trustee, or a court, pursuant

to Section 2924g of the California Civil

Code. The law requires that information

about trustee sale postponements be

made available to you and to the public,

as a courtesy to those not present at the

sale. If you wish to learn whether your

sale date has been postponed, and, if

applicable, the rescheduled time and

date for the sale of this property, you

may call (949) 860-9155 for information

regarding the trustee’s sale or visit

www.chtrustdeed.com for information

regarding the trustee’s sale using the

file number assigned to this case, which

is 18-100304. Information about postponements

that are very short in duration

or that occur close in time to the

scheduled sale may not immediately be

reflected in the telephone information or

on the Internet Web site. The best way

to verify postponement information is

to attend the scheduled sale. PLEASE

TAKE NOTICE THAT if the Trustee is unable

to convey title for any reason, the

successful bidder’s sole and exclusive

remedy shall be return of monies paid to

the Trustee, and the successful bidder

shall have no further recourse. Further,

if the foreclosure sale is set aside for any

reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall

be entitled only to a return of the deposit

paid and shall have no further recourse

or remedy against the Mortgagor, Mortgagee,

or Trustee herein. If you have

previously been discharged in bankruptcy,

you may have been released of

personal liability for this loan in which

case this notice is intended to exercise

the note holders rights against the real

property only. As required by law, you

are notified that a negative credit reporting

may be submitted to a credit report

agency if you fail to fulfill the terms of

your credit obligation. FOR TRUSTEE’S

SALE DATES, BIDS AND POSTPONEMENT

INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL

(949) 860-9155 OR VISIT www.chtrustdeed.

com FOR ANY OTHER INQUIRIES,

INCLUDING LITIGATION OR BANKRUPTCY

MATTERS, PLEASE CALL (949) 305-

8901 OR FAX (949) 305-8406 Dated:

03/21/2019 C&H Trust Deed Service,

as Successor Trustee By: Coby Halavais,

Trustee Sale Officer (IFS# 12921

03/28/19, 04/04/19, 04/11/19)

APN: 506-0-093-035 T.S. No. 2013-

2381 Title Order No: 160024491 Reference

No: GMB2-00-083-2 NOTICE OF

TRUSTEE’S SALE UNDER A NOTICE

OF A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT

AND CLAIM OF LIEN. YOU

ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF

DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED

7/28/2016. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION

TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY,

IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE.

IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF

THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING

AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT

A LAWYER. Notice is hereby given that

on 4/23/2019 at 11:00 AM, S.B.S.

Lien Services, As the duly appointed

Trustee under and pursuant to Notice

of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on

8/3/2016, as Document No. 20160803-

00109313, Book , Page of Official Records

in the Office of the Recorder of

Ventura County, California, The original

owner: PATRICK SIMON AND LAURA

A SIMON The purported new owner:

PATRICK SIMON AND LAURA A SIMON

WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO

THE HIGHEST BIDDER payable at time

of sale in lawful money of the United

States, by a cashier’s check drawn by

a State or national bank, a check drawn

by a state or federal credit union, or a

check drawn by state or federal savings

and loan association, savings association,

or a savings bank specified

in section 5102 of the Financial Code

and authorized to do business in this

state.): AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO

THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF

JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE,

VENTURA, CALIFORNIA All right,

title and interest under said Notice of

Delinquent Assessment in the property

situated in said County, as more fully

described on the above referenced assessment

lien. The street address and

other common designation, if any of

the real property described above is

purported to be: 12406 SPRING CREEK

RD MOORPARK CA 93021 . The undersigned

Trustee disclaims any liability for

any incorrectness of the street address

and other common designation, if any,

shown herein. Said sale will be made,

but without covenant or warranty, express

or implied, regarding title, possession,

or encumbrances, to pay the

remaining principal sum due under said

Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with

interest thereon, as provided in said

notice, advances, if any, estimated fees,

charges, and expenses of the Trustee,

to wit: $17,498.50 accrued interest and

additional advances, if any, will increase

this figure prior to sale. The claimant:

BUTTERCREEK II HOMEOWNERS ASSOCIATION

under said Notice of Delinquent

Assessment heretofore executed and

delivered to the undersigned a written

Declaration of Default and Demand for

Sale, and a written Notice of Default and

Election to Sell. The undersigned caused

said Notice of Default and Election to

Sell to be recorded in the county where

the real property is located and more

than three months have elapsed since

such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL

BIDDERS: If you are considering

bidding on this property lien, you should

understand that there are risks involved

in bidding at a trustee auction. You will

be bidding on a lien, not on the property

itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee

auction does not automatically entitle

you to free and clear ownership of the

property. You should also be aware that

the lien being auctioned off may be a junior

lien. If you are the highest bidder at

the auction, you are or may be responsible

for paying off all liens senior to the

lien being auctioned off, before you can

receive clear title to the property. You

are encouraged to investigate the existence,

priority, and size of outstanding

liens that may exist on this property by

contacting the county recorder’s office

or a title insurance company, either of

which may charge you a fee for this information.

If you consult either of these

resources, you should be aware that the

same lender may hold more than one

mortgage or deed of trust on the property.

NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER:

The sale date shown on this notice of

sale may be postponed one or more

times by the mortgagee, beneficiary,

trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section

2924g of the California Civil Code. The

law requires that information about

trustee sale postponements be made

available to you and to the public, as a

courtesy to those not present at the sale.

If you wish to learn whether your sale

date has been postponed, and, if applicable,

the rescheduled time and date for

the sale of this property, you may call

FOR SALE INFORMATION, PLEASE

CALL (855)986-9342, or visit this Internet

Web site www.superiordefault.

com using the file number assigned to

this case 2013-2381. Information about

postponements that are very short in

duration or that occur close in time to

the scheduled sale may not immediately

be reflected in the telephone information

or on the Internet Web site. The best

way to verify postponement information

is to attend the scheduled sale. THE

PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD SUBJECT

TO THE NINETY DAY RIGHT OF REDEMPTION

CONTAINED IN CIVIL CODE

SECTION 5715(b). PLEASE NOTE THAT

WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ARE

ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT

AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN

WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE.

Date: 3/21/2019. S.B.S LIEN SERVICES,

31194 La Baya Drive, Suite 106,

Westlake Village, California, 91362.

By: Annissa Young, Sr. Trustee

Sale Officer (03/28/19, 04/04/19,

04/11/19| TS#2013-2381 SDI-14445)

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW

CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case No.

56-2019-00524114-

CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed JAN 30 2019,

with the Superior Court of California,

County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue,

Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice.

PETITION OF: THERESA LOUISE HILL

aka THERESA L. HILL FOR CHANGE OF

NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner: THERESA LOUISE HILL

aka THERESA L. HILL filed a petition with

this court for a decree changing names

as follows: THERESA LOUISE HILL aka

THERESA L. HILL to TEHILA ISRAEL.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons

interested in this matter appear before

this court at the hearing indicated below

to show cause, if any, why the petition

for change of name should not be

granted. Any person objecting to the

name changes described above must

file a written objection that includes

the reasons for the objection at least

two court days before the matter is

scheduled to be heard and must appear

at the hearing to show cause why

the petition should not be granted. If no

written objection is timely filed, the court

may grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 4/24/19.

Time: 8:20 AM. Dept.: 40. The address

of the court is Superior Court of California,

County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria

Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of

Justice.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall

be published at least once a week each

week for four consecutive weeks prior

to the date set for hearing on the petition

in the following newspaper of general

circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA

COUNTY REPORTER.

Date: JAN 30 2019. BY ORDER OF

THE PRESIDING JUDGE, /s/ Michael D.

Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive

Officer and Clerk, By: NINA LEMOS,

Deputy Clerk.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/28/19, 4/4/19, 4/11/19 and 4/18/19.

BUSINESS & PROFESSIONS

CODE 21700

Notice is hereby given by the undersigned

that a Public Lien Sale of the

following described personal property

will be held Friday the 12th day of April,

2019, at 1:30 P.M. at CAMARILLO

SELF STORAGE, 1511 Flynn Rd, Camarillo,

CA 93012, County of Ventura,

State of California, and will be sold by

the unit by James O’Brien, Auctioneer,

CA Bond 14663730099, phone (951)

681-4113. The property to be sold is

stored at CAMARILLO SELF STORAGE

located at 1511 Flynn Rd., Camarillo,

CA 93012, County of Ventura.

Unit# Name General Description of

Goods

44 Lily Martnelli – Plastic containers,

mirror, plastic laundry baskets, misc.

items.

49 Marcia Z. Minsky – Lamps, suitcases,

pictures, ironing board, misc.

items.

202 Jose A Morales – Fan, mattress,

television, guitar case, plastic bags,

bar bells, folding chairs, misc. items.

210 Julia E. Gonzalez – Fan, plastic

containers, plastic bags, clothing, baskets,

speaker, misc. items.

319 Atmosphere Heat & Air/ Donald

S. George – Ladder, freon tank, boxes,

ramps, cooler, misc. items.

326 Alegria Angeles – Computer,

boxes, stuffed animal, cabinets, trash

cans, misc. items.

329 Regina Ayala – Vacuum, book

case, boxes, brooms, misc. items.

355 Ken Albright – Bed, floor jack, end

table base, boxes, fan, misc. items.

393 Zachary Myers – Drill press, water

bottles, step ladder, boxes, table

saw, battery charger, misc. items.

This notice is given in accordance with

the provisions of Section 21700 et seq.

of the Business & Professions Code of

the State of California. (See Section

1812.600 of Civil Code) By Gary Braun.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/4/19 and 4/11/19.

BUSINESS & PROFESSIONS

CODE 21700

Notice is hereby given to the undersigned

that a Public Lien Sale

of the following described personal

property will be held on Friday

April 12, 2019 at 12:00 noon

at SECURITY SELF STORAGE,

2300 Auto Center Drive, Oxnard, CA

93036, County of Ventura, State of

California and will be sold by the unit

by James O’Brien, Auctioneer, CA

Bond 14663730099, phone (951) 681-

4113. The property to be sold is stored

at SECURITY SELF STORAGE, located

at 2300 Auto Center Drive, Oxnard, CA

93036, County of Ventura.

Unit# Name General Description of

Goods

096 Arechiga, Alfonso – Dresser,

stroller, suitcases, bike parts, furniture,

misc items

097 Arechiga, Alfonso – Armoire, china

cabinet, golf clubs, kids golf clubs,

misc items

111 DeLaSelva, Aurora – Picture

frames, 12 plastic tubs, 30 plastic

bags, misc items

144 Cuevas, Mario – Kitchen island,

jacuzzi tub, kitchen cabinet, golf clubs,

misc items

296 Carillo, Daniel – Stroller, dining

set, mini fridge, ladders, floor buffer,

misc items

357 Ramirez, Alejo Lopez – Canopy,

treadmill, exercise bike, refrigerator,

washer, misc items

359 Gilmer, James – Clothing racks,

shape forms, furniture, cooler, monitor,

misc items

377 DeLaSelva, Aurora – Mirror,

nightstand, multiple tubs, boxes, plastic

bags, misc items

416 Turner, Tatiana – Curio cabinet,

coffee table, boxes, garden tools, misc

items

428 Cuevas, Mario – Kitchen and

bathroom cabinets, steel rack, doors,

misc items.

This notice is given in accordance with

the provisions of Section 21700 et seq.

of the Business and Professions Code

of the State of California. (See Section

1812.600 of Civil Code)

SECURITY SELF STORAGE. By Gary

Braun

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/4/19 and 4/11/19.

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice is hereby given that the Undersigned

intends to sell the personal

property described below to enforce a

lien imposed on said property pursuant

to Lien Sale per California Self Storage

Act Chapter 10. Undersigned will sell

items at www.storagetreasures.com

sale by competitive bidding ending on

April 19, 2019 at 12:00 pm. Where

said property has been stored and

which are located at Golden State Storage,

161 East Gonzales Road, Oxnard,

California 93036, County of Ventura,

State of California the following units:

Adan D Hernandez – Dresser, Tile

Saw, Pressure Washer, Various Tools,

Compressor, Tool Belt, Miter Saw

Compound, 20+ Boxes of Unknown,

Bed Extender, 12+ Storage Tubs,

Decor Items, Luggage, Mirror, Miscellaneous

Items

Stacy M Valdez – Luggage, Various

Furniture, Desk Lamp, Floor Lamp, 3+

Folding Chairs, Folding Table, Cooler,

10+ Storage Tubs, 5+ Boxes of Unknown,

Miscellaneous Items

Teresa Garcia – Sony Stereo Equipment,

Clothing, 2 Luggage, Bike

Frame, Pull Cart, Step Stool, Kids Bike,

Christmas Tree, Miscellaneous Items

Purchases must be paid at the time

of sale with Cash only. All purchases

are sold as is and must be removed

within 72 hours of the time of sale.

Sale subject to cancellation up to the

time of sale. Company reserves the

right to refuse any online bids. Dated

April 4 and April 11, 2019. Auction

by www.storagetreasures.com.

Phone: 855-722-8853.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/4/19 and 4/11/19.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS

Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien

sale on April 24, 2019, the personal

property in the below-listed units,

which may include but are not limited

to: household and personal items, office

and other equipment. The public

sale of these items will begin at 09:30

AM and continue until all units are sold.

PUBLIC STORAGE # 20627, 4568 E Los

Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93063,

(805) 285-7018

C025 – CARE CENTER, SIMI VALLEY;

C093 – Rogers, Kenneth; C259 – Carr,

Scott; D016 – Miller, Timothy; D028 –

Tovar, George; D122 – Simoni, Tony;

D129 – KAPLAN, RORY; D178 – Reyes,

Adam; D204 – Locke, Sandra; D284

– Lisio, Jody

PUBLIC STORAGE # 24322, 2167 First

Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805)

285-7073

D019 – Barry, Jerome; E011 – Douglas,

Ronald

PUBLIC STORAGE # 26607, 120 West

Easy Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065,

(805) 285-7067

126 – Schneider, Tyler; 269 – Constante,

Beverly; 422 – SPITZNOGLE,

KORTNIE; 439 – Booth, Ryan; 441 –

Levy, Dominick

PUBLIC STORAGE # 25753, 875 W Los

Angeles Ave, Moorpark, CA 93021,

(805) 298-1384

329 – Robledo, Rudy; 558 – Cameron,

Brandon

Public sale terms, rules, and regulations

will be made available prior to the

sale. All sales are subject to cancellation.

We reserve the right to refuse any

bid. Payment must be in cash or credit

card-no checks. Buyers must secure

the units with their own personal

locks. To claim tax-exempt status,

original RESALE certificates for each

space purchased is required. Dated

this 4th of April 2019 and this 11th of

April 2019 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701

Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201.

(818) 244-8080. Bond No. 5908365.

4/4, 4/11/19

CNS-3237687#

A.P.N.: 671-0-193-140 Trustee

Sale No.: 2018-2399 Order No:

8748189 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S

SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER

A DEED OF TRUST DATED

1/16/2018. UNLESS YOU TAKE

ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY,

IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC

SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION

OF THE NATURE OF THE

PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU

SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Will

sell at a public auction sale to the

highest bidder, payable at time of

sale in lawful money of the United

States, by a cashier’s check drawn

on a state or national bank, check

drawn by a state or federal credit

union, or a check drawn by a state

or federal savings and loan association,

or savings association, or savings

bank specified in Section 5102

of the Financial Code and authorized

to do business in this state will be

held by the duly appointed trustee

as shown below, of all right, title,

and interest conveyed to and now

held by the trustee in the hereinafter

described property under and pursuant

to a Deed of Trust described

below. The sale will be made, but

without covenant or warranty, expressed

or implied, regarding title,

possession, or encumbrances, to

pay the remaining principal sum of

the note(s) secured by the Deed of

Trust, with interest and late charges

thereon, as provided in the note(s),

advances, under the terms of the

Deed of Trust, interest thereon,

fees, charges and expenses of the

Trustee for the total amount (at the

time of the initial publication of the

Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated

to be set forth below. The amount

may be greater on the day of sale.

Trustor: BESORAT PROPERTIES

RENTAL FUND, LLC, A CALIFORNIA

LIMITED LIABILITY COMPANY Duly

Appointed Trustee: S.B.S. TRUST

DEED NETWORK, A CALIFORNIA

CORPORATION Deed of Trust recorded

1/19/2018 as Instrument

No. 20180119-00006169-0 in book

XX, page XX of Official Records in

the office of the Recorder of Ventura

County, California, Date of

Sale: 5/2/2019 at 11:00 AM Place

of Sale: AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO

THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL

OF JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICTORIA

AVENUE, VENTURA, CALIFORNIA

Amount of unpaid balance and other

reasonable estimated charges:

$522,419.78 Street Address or other

common designation of purported

real property: 3061-3063 LOS

ROBLES ROAD THOUSAND OAKS,

CA 91362 A.P.N.:671-0-193-140

The undersigned Trustee disclaims

any liability for any incorrectness of

the street address or other common

designation, if any, shown above. If

no street address or other common

designation is shown, directions to

the location of the property may be

obtained by sending a written request

to the trustee within 10 days

of the date of first publication of this

Notice of Sale. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL

BIDDERS: If you are considering

bidding on this property lien,

you should understand that there

are risks involved in bidding at a

trustee auction. You will be bidding

on a lien, not on the property itself.

Placing the highest bid at a trustee

auction does not automatically entitle

you to free and clear ownership

of the property. You should also be

aware that the lien being auctioned

off may be a junior lien. If you are

the highest bidder at the auction,

you are or may be responsible for

paying off all liens senior to the lien

being auctioned off, before you can

receive clear title to the property.

You are encouraged to investigate

the existence, priority, and size of

outstanding liens that may exist

on this property by contacting the

county recorder’s office or a title

insurance company, either of which

may charge you a fee for this information.

If you consult either of these

resources, you should be aware

that the same lender may hold

more than one mortgage or deed

of trust on the property. NOTICE TO

PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date

shown on this notice of sale may be

postponed one or more times by the

mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a

court, pursuant to Section 2924g of

the California Civil Code. The law requires

that information about trustee

sale postponements be made available

to you and to the public, as a

courtesy to those not present at the

sale. If you wish to learn whether

your sale date has been postponed,

and, if applicable, the rescheduled

time and date for the sale of this

property, you may call FOR SALES

INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL

(855) 986-9342 or visit this Internet

Web site www.superiordefault.

com, using the file number assigned

to this case 2018-2399. Information

about postponements that are

very short in duration or that occur

close in time to the scheduled sale

may not immediately be reflected in

the telephone information or on the

Internet Web site. The best way to

verify postponement information is

to attend the scheduled sale.Date:

4/2/2019. S.B.S TRUST DEED NETWORK,

A CALIFORNIA CORPORATION

31194 La Baya Drive, Suite

106, Westlake Village, California,

91362. By: Colleen Irby, Trustee

Sale Officer (04/11/19, 04/18/19,

04/25/19 | TS#2018-2399 SDI-

14609)

T.S. No.: 1708186CA Property Address:

3303 S. Sawtooth Court,

Thousand Oaks, CA 91362-3534

A.P.N.: 680-0-177-105 NOTICE OF

TRUSTEE SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT

UNDER A DEED OF TRUST DATED

1/12/2007. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION

TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY,

IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE.

IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF

THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING

AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT

A LAWYER. A public auction

sale to the highest bidder for cash,

cashier’s check drawn on a state

or national bank, check drawn by

a state or federal credit union, or

a check drawn by a state or federal

savings and loan association,

or savings association, or savings

bank specified in Section 5102 of

the Financial Code and authorized

to do business in this state will be

held by the duly appointed trustee

as shown below, of all right, title,

and interest conveyed to and now

held by the trustee in the hereinafter

described property under and pursuant

to a Deed of Trust described

below. The sale will be made, but

without covenant or warranty, expressed

or implied, regarding title,

possession, or encumbrances, to

pay the remaining principal sum of

the note(s) secured by the Deed of

Trust, with interest and late charges

thereon, as provided in the note(s),

advances, under the terms of the

Deed of Trust, interest thereon,

fees, charges and expenses of the

Trustee for the total amount (at the

time of the initial publication of the

Notice of Sale) reasonably estimated

to be set forth below. The amount

may be greater on the day of sale.

Trustor: NEIL PALACHE, AND STACIE

L PALACHE, HUSBAND AND WIFE

AS COMMUNITY PROPERTY WITH

RIGHT OF SURVIVORSHIP Duly Appointed

Trustee: Seaside Trustee

Inc. Recorded 1/22/2007 as Instrument

No. 20070122-00014398-0

in the Official Records in the office

of the Recorder of Ventura County,

California, Date of Sale: 5/2/2019 at

9:00 AM Place of Sale: Four Points

by Sheraton Ventura Harbor Resort,

1050 Schooner Dr., Auction.

Com Room, Ventura, CA 93001

Amount of unpaid balance and other

charges: $1,133,982.63 Street Address

or other common designation

of real property: 3303 S. Sawtooth

Court Thousand Oaks, CA 91362-

3534 A.P.N.: 680-0-177-105 The

undersigned Trustee disclaims any

liability for any incorrectness of the

street address or other common

designation, if any, shown above. If

no street address or other common

designation is shown, directions to

the location of the property may

be obtained by sending a written

request to the beneficiary within 10

days of the date of first publication

of this Notice of Sale.NOTICE TO

POTENTIAL BIDDERS: We request

certified funds at sale be payable

directly to SEASIDE TRUSTEE INC.

to avoid delays in issuing the final

deed. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS:

If you are considering bidding

on this property lien, you should

understand that there are risks involved

in bidding at a trustee auction.

You will be bidding on a lien,

not on the property itself. Placing

the highest bid at a trustee auction

does not automatically entitle you

to free and clear ownership of the

property. You should also be aware

that the lien being auctioned off may

be a junior lien. If you are the highest

bidder at the auction, you are or may

be responsible for paying off all liens

senior to the lien being auctioned

off, before you can receive clear title

to the property. You are encouraged

to investigate the existence, priority,

and size of outstanding liens that

may exist on this property by contacting

the county recorder’s office

or a title insurance company, either

of which may charge you a fee for

this information. If you consult either

of these resources, you should be

aware that the same lender may

hold more than one mortgage or

deed of trust on the property. NOTICE

TO PROPERTY OWNER: The

sale date shown on this notice of

sale may be postponed one or more

times by the mortgagee, beneficiary,

trustee, or a court, pursuant to

Section 2924g of the California Civil

Code. The law requires that information

about trustee sale postponements

be made available to you and

to the public, as a courtesy to those

not present at the sale. If you wish

to learn whether your sale date has

been postponed, and, if applicable,

the rescheduled time and date for

the sale of this property, you may

call 800-340-0433 Sale line or visit

this Internet Web site www.auction.

com using the file number assigned

to this case 1708186CA. Information

about postponements that are

very short in duration or that occur

close in time to the scheduled sale

may not immediately be reflected in

the telephone information or on the

Internet Web site. The best way to

verify postponement information is

to attend the scheduled sale.Federal

law requires us to advise you that

we may be a debt collector and that

this is may be an attempt to collect

a debt. Any information obtained

may be used for that purpose. To

the extent your obligation has been

discharged or is subject to the automatic

stay in a bankruptcy proceeding,

this notice is for informational

purposes only and does not constitute

a demand for payment or an

attempt to collect indebtedness as

your personal obligation. If you are

represented by an attorney, please

provide us with the attorney’s name,

address and telephone number.

Date: 4/4/2019 Trustee Sales Information:

800-340-0433 www.

auction.com Seaside Trustee Inc.

c/o CA Corporate Agents Inc. 16830

Ventura Blvd., Ste. 360 Encino, Ca.

91436 (702) 207-0292 By Esther

Valenzuela, Trustee Sale Officer

(04/11/19, 04/18/19, 04/25/19

SDI# 14633 TS# 1708186CA)

LIEN SALE

Jim Kuklish Storage, 220 Santa

Clara Fillmore, CA. To be sold at

10:00 am, on 4/23/2019:

88-BAYLINE CF#:3542JS Hull#:

BYIK35CXB888.

88-ESCRT License: 4FR6635 / CA

Vin: 405119BAXJK001174.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/11/19.

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice is hereby given that the

Undersigned intends to sell the

personal property described below

to enforce a lien imposed on said

property pursuant to Lien Sale per

California Self Storage Act Chapter

10. Undersigned will sell items at

www.Storagetreasures.com sale

by competitive bidding ending on,

April 23, 2019 at 10:00AM. Where

said property has been stored and

which are located at Golden State

Storage, 2100 Auto Center Dr., Oxnard,

CA 93036. County of Ventura,

State of California the following units.

Budley Fleming- desk, rocking

chair, file cabinet, furniture, boxes.

Reyna Rodriguez- garden fountain,

clothing, bins/boxes.

Purchases must be paid at the

time of sale with Cash only. All

purchases are sold as is and must

be removed within 24 hours of

the time of sale. Sale is subject

to cancellation up to the time of

sale. Company reserves the right

to refuse any online bids. Dated

4/11/2019 and 4/18/2019 Auction

by www.storagetreasures.com

Phone: 480-397-6503.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/11/19 and 4/18/19.

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC SALE OF

PERSONAL PROPERTY

Pursuant to the California

Self Service Storage Facility

Act (B & P Code 21700 et

seq.), the undersigned will sell

at www.Storagetreasures.com

on April 24th 2019 at 12:00PM

Where said property has been stored

and which are located at Channel

Islands Self Storage 900 E Port

Hueneme Rd Port Hueneme, California

93041 of the following tenants:

Carmen Avila: Clothing, Linens,

Kitchen wares and toys.

Alvaro Osorio Barragan: 80+ foam

for furniture and wood for furniture

construction.

Dawson Mitchel: Project platform,

2 metal cases, 4 storage tubs,

Clothing and bike parts.

Jimmy Lynch: Large side by side

fridge, Luggage, Clothing, Boom

box, Various furniture and tools.

John Capos: Various furniture, Vacuum,

Cooler, Artwork, Folding table,

BBQ, Wall clock and 15 metal boxes.

John Capos: Various car parts, Compressor,

Tools, Truck bed, Creeper,

14+ tires, Dodge tailgate, Engine,

gas cans, Engine hoist and dolly.

Owners reserve the right to bid

at the sale. Purchases may only

be made in cash. All goods are

sold ìAs Isî and are subject to

prior cancellation in the event of

settlement between owner and

obligated party. Dated this April,

4th 2019. Channel Islands Self

Storage Phone# (805) 488-3886.

Phone# 855-722-8853. Auction by:

www.Storagetreasures.com

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/11/19 and 4/18/19.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF

BULK SALE AND OF

INTENTION TO TRANSFER

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE

LICENSE

(U.C.C. 6101 et seq.

and B & P 24073 et seq.)

Escrow No. 16604

Notice is hereby given that a bulk

sale of assets and a transfer of alcoholic

beverage license is about to be

made. The names and addresses of

the Seller/Licensee are:

PETESEHRIA LLC, A California Limited

Liability Company, 1413 South

Victoria Avenue #H, Ventura, CA

93003

The Business is known as:

PIZZAMAN DAN’S

The names and addresses of the

Buyer/Transferee are:

PMDG&M LLC, A California Limited

Liability Company, 1413 South Victoria

Avenue #H, Ventura, CA 93003

As listed by the Seller/Licensee,

all other business names and addresses

used by the Seller/Licensee

within three years before the date

such list was sent or delivered to the

Buyer/Transferee: None

The assets to be sold are described

in general as: All stock in trade,

fixtures, equipment and good will

of certain Restaurant and located

at: 1413 South Victoria Avenue #H,

Ventura, CA 93003

The kind of license to be transferred

is: On-Sale Beer & Wine Eating

Place Number 41-545756 now issued

for the premises located at:

1413 South Victoria Avenue #H,

Ventura, CA 93003

The amount of the purchase price or

consideration in connection with the

transfer of the license and business,

including the estimated inventory,

is the sum of $337,000.00, which

consists of the following:

Description Amount

Cash $65,000.00

Promissory Note $272,000.00

It has been agreed between the

Seller/Licensee and the intended

Buyer/Transferee, as required by

Sec. 24073 of the Business and

Professions Code, that the consideration

for the transfer of the business

and license is to be paid only after

the transfer has been approved by

the Department of Alcoholic Beverage

Control.

The anticipated date of the sale/

transfer is May 10, 2019 at the office

of Sepulveda Escrow Corporation

at 10550 Sepulveda Boulevard,

Suite 105, Mission Hills, CA 91345.

Dated: March 25, 2019

Transferee and Intended Transferee

PMDG&M LLC, A California Limited

Liability Company

By: S/ GABRIELA MERIDA, Managing

Member

Transferor and Licensee

PETESEHRIA LLC, A California Limited

Liability Company

By: S/ JOSH SHELDON SCHREIDER,

Managing Member

4/11/19

CNS-3239965#

NOTICE OF INTENDED

TRANSFER OF RETAIL

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE

LICENSE UNDER SECTIONS

24073 AND 24074,

CALIFORNIA BUSINESS AND

PROFESSIONS CODE

1. Licensee(s) Name(s): Hook

Burger, LLC

2. Premises Address(es) To Which

The Licenses(s) Has/Have Been Issued:

2490 Sycamore Drive, Suite

C, Simi Valley, CA 93065

3. Licensee’s Mailing Address: 3890

La Cumbre Plaza Lane #200, Santa

Barbara, CA 93105

4. Applicant(s) Name(s): BNR Global

Management, Inc.

5. Proposed Business Address:

6. Mailing Address of Applicant:

26651 Agoura Road, Calabasas, CA

91302

7. Kind of License Intended To Be

Transferred: On-Sale Beer And Wine

– Eating Place, Type 41, No. 560255

8. Escrow Holder/Guarantor Name:

All Brokers Escrow, Inc.

9. Escrow Holder/Guarantor Address:

2924 W. Magnolia Blvd. Burbank,

CA 91505

10. Total consideration to be paid

for business and license; including

inventory, whether actual cost,

estimated cost, or a not-to-exceed

amount):

Cash $15,000.00

Demand note(s) 120,000.00

TOTAL AMOUNT $135,000.00

The parties agree that the consideration

for the transfer of the business

and the license(s) is to be paid only

after the Department of Alcoholic

Beverage Control has approved the

proposed transfer. The parties also

agree and herein direct the abovenamed

escrow holder to make payment

of distribution within a reasonable

time after the completion of the

transfer of the license as provided

in Section 24074 of the California

Business and Professions Code.

Hook Burger LLC

S/ Brent Reichard, Managing

Member

Date signed: 3-2-19

Licensee(s)/Transferor(s)

BNR Global Management Inc.

S/ Baharak Nasireslamy,

President

Applicant(s)/Transferee(s)

Date signed: 3-19-19

4/11/19

CNS-3240029#

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW

CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case No.

56-2019-00526900-

CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed APR 05

2019, with the Superior Court of

California, County of Ventura, 800 S.

Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009,

Hall of Justice.

PETITION OF: ANGELA HELENE

GUINTA aka ANGELA VARRONE

aka ANGELA O’MELIA aka ANGELA

HELENA FOR CHANGE OF NAME.

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner: ANGELA HELENE GUINTA

aka ANGELA VARRONE aka ANGELA

O’MELIA aka ANGELA HELENA filed

a petition with this court for a decree

changing names as follows: ANGELA

HELENE GUINTA aka ANGELA

VARRONE aka ANGELA O’MELIA aka

ANGELA HELENA to ANGELA HELENE

GUINTA.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons

interested in this matter appear

before this court at the hearing

indicated below to show cause,

if any, why the petition for change

of name should not be granted.

Any person objecting to the name

changes described above must file

a written objection that includes

the reasons for the objection at

least two court days before the

matter is scheduled to be heard

and must appear at the hearing to

show cause why the petition should

not be granted. If no written objection

is timely filed, the court may

grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 5-24-

19. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 42. The

address of the court is Superior

Court of California, County of Ventura,

800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura,

CA 93009, Hall of Justice.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause

shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive

weeks prior to the date set for

hearing on the petition in the following

newspaper of general circulation,

printed in this county: VENTURA

COUNTY REPORTER.

Date: APR 05 2019. BY ORDER OF

THE PRESIDING JUDGE, /s/ Michael

D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court,

Executive Officer and Clerk, By:

ADRIANA VELASCO, Deputy Clerk.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/11/19, 4/18/19, 4/25/19

and 5/2/19.

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW

CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case No.

56-2019-00526842-

CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed APR 04

2019, with the Superior Court of

California, County of Ventura, 800 S.

Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009,

Hall of Justice.

PETITION OF: REINA BEJERANO and

STEVEN WEINSTEIN FOR CHANGE

OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner: REINA BEJERANO

and STEVEN WEINSTEIN filed a

petition with this court for a decree

changing names as follows:

MADISON GABRIELLE WEINSTEIN

to MADISON GABRIELLE BEJERANO.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons

interested in this matter appear

before this court at the hearing

indicated below to show cause,

if any, why the petition for change

of name should not be granted.

Any person objecting to the name

changes described above must file

a written objection that includes

the reasons for the objection at

least two court days before the

matter is scheduled to be heard

and must appear at the hearing to

show cause why the petition should

not be granted. If no written objection

is timely filed, the court may

grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 5-17-

19. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 42. The

address of the court is Superior

Court of California, County of Ventura,

800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura,

CA 93009, Hall of Justice.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause

shall be published at least once a

week each week for four consecutive

weeks prior to the date set for

hearing on the petition in the following

newspaper of general circulation,

printed in this county: VENTURA

COUNTY REPORTER.

Date: APR 04 2019. BY ORDER OF

THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet,

Ventura Superior Court, Executive

Officer and Clerk, By: JOAN FOSTER,

Deputy Clerk.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/11/19, 4/18/19, 4/25/19

and 5/2/19.

SUMMONS

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

SUMMONS

(CITACION JUDICIAL)

Case No.

(Numero del Caso):

56-2018-00514602-

CU-OR-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO

AL DEMANDADO): KATHLEEN D.

SHEA, trustee of the 1990 Dorothy

Shea Living Trust; SYLVIA LAUREN

SHEA, trustee of the 1990 Dorothy

Shea Living Trust; TIMOTHY E.

SHEA, trustee of the 1990 Dorothy

Shea Living Trust; GENE RUBIN,

trustee of the Gene Rubin Separate

Property Trust, dated October 7,

2004; MPR 918, LLC, a California

limited liability company; SUSAN

M. SEXTON; DALE SCARBOROUGH;

JANET SCARBOROUGH; MAXINE

RUBIN, trustee of the Rubin Family

Trust dated March 28, 2002; JOSEPH

RUBIN, trustee of the Rubin Family

Trust dated March 28, 2002; FIDELITY

NATIONAL TITLE COMPANY, a

California corporation; CITY OF SAN

BUENAVENTURA, an incorporated

city; CHICAGO TITLE COMPANY, a

California corporation; WELLS

FARGO, N.A., a national bank association;

CHICAGO TITLE INSURANCE

COMPANY, a Florida corporation;

OPTIMA INFORMATION SOLUTIONS,

INC., a California corporation; and

WASHINGTON MUTUAL BANK, F.A.,

a federal bank association; and all

persons unknown claiming any legal

or equitable right, title estate, lien or

interest in the subject property adverse

to plaintiffs title or any cloud

on plaintiff’s title thereto named

as DOES 1 through 50, inclusive.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY

PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDADO

EL DEMANDANTE): 4020

LOMA VISTA ROAD, LLC, a California

limited liability company.

NOTICE! You have been sued. The

court may decide against you without

your being heard unless you respond

within 30 days. Read the information

below.

You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after

this summons and legal papers are

served on you to file a written response

at this court and have a copy

served on the plaintiff. A letter or

phone call will not protect you. Your

written response must be in proper legal

form if you want the court to hear

your case. There may be a court form

that you can use for your response.

You can find these court forms and

more information at the California

Courts Online Self-Help Center

(www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp),

your county law library, or the courthouse

nearest you. If you cannot pay

the filing fee, ask the court clerk for

a fee waiver form. If you do not file

your response on time, you may lose

the case by default, and your wages,

money and property may be taken

from you without further warning

from the court.

There are other legal requirements.

You may want to call an attorney

right away. If you do not know an

attorney, you may want to call an

attorney referral service. If you cannot

afford an attorney, you may be

eligible for free legal services from a

nonprofit legal services program. You

can locate these nonprofit groups at

the California Legal Services Web site

(www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California

Courts Online Self-Help Center

(www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by

contacting your local court or county

bar association. NOTE: The court has

a statutory lien for waived fees and

costs on any settlement or arbitration

award of $10,000 or more in a civil

case. The court’s lien must be paid

before the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si

no responde dentro de 30 dias,

la corte puede decidir en su contra

sin escuchar su version. Lea

la informacion a continuacion

Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO

después de que le entreguen esta

citácion y papeles legales para presentar

una respuesta por escrito en

esta corte y hacer que se entregue

una copia al demandante. Una carta o

una llamada telefonica no lo protegen.

Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar

en formato legal correcto si desea

que procesen su caso en la corte. Es

posible que haya un formulario que

usted pueda usar para su respuesta.

Puede encontrar estos formularios de

la corte y mas informacion en el Centro

de Ayuda de las Cortes de California

(www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/

espanol/), en la biblioteca de leyes de

su condado o en la corte que le quede

mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota

de presentacion, pida al secretario de

la corte que le de un formulario de exencion

de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta

su respuesta a tiempo, puede

perder el caso por incumplimiento

y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo,

dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia.

Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable

que llame a un abogado

inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un

abogado, puede llamar a un servicio

de remision a abogados. Si no puede

pagar a un abogado, es posible

que cumpla con los requisitos para

obtener servicios legales gratuitos

de un programa de servicios legales

sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar

estos grupos sin fines de lucro

en el sitio web de California Legal

Services, (www.lawhelpcalifornia.

org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las

Cortes de California, (www.courtinfo.

ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o poniéndose

en contacto con la corte o

el colegio de abogados locales.

AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho

a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos

por imponer un gravamen sobre

cualquier recuperacion de $10,000

o mas de valor recibida mediante un

acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje

en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que

pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de

que la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the court is:

(El nombre y dirección de la corte es):

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA,

COUNTY OF VENTURA, Hall of Justice,

800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura,

CA 93009.

The name, address and telephone

number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff

without an attorney, is: (El nombre,

la dirección y el número de teléfono

del abogado del demandante, o del

demandante que no tiene abogado,

es): MARC E. ROHATINER (CSBN:

82709) WOLF, RIFKIN, SHAPIRO,

SCHULMAN & RABKIN, LLP, 11400

WEST OLYMPIC BOULEVARD, 9TH

FLOOR, LOS ANGELES, CA 90064.

DATE: (Fecha): JUL 09 2018. /s/:

Michael D. Planet, Clerk (Secretario),

By Amber Ramirez, Deputy (Adjunto).

[Seal].

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

3/21/19, 3/28/19, 4/4/19 and

4/11/19.

SUMMONS

(CITACION JUDICIAL)

CASE NUMBER (Número del

Caso):

56-2018-00516936-CL-CL-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL

DEMANDADO): MANUEL ARROYO

RODRIGUEZ AKA MANUEL ARROYO;

And Doe 1 through Doe 10, inclusive

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF

(LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE):

CALIFORNIA BUSINESS BUREAU

INC. a California Corporation

NOTICE! You have been sued. The

court may decide against you without

your being heard unless you respond

within 30 days. Read the information

below.

You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after

this summons and legal papers are

served on you to file a written response

at this court and have a copy

served on the plaintiff. A letter or

phone call will not protect you. Your

written response must be in proper

legal form if you want the court to hear

your case. There may be a court form

that you can use for your response.

You can find these court forms and

more information at the California

Courts Online Self-Help Center

(www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your

county law library, or the courthouse

nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing

fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver

form. If you do not file your response

on time, you may lose the case by

default, and your wages, money, and

property may be taken without further

warning from the court.

There are other legal requirements.

You may want to call an attorney right

away. If you do not know an attorney,

you may want to call an attorney referral

service. If you cannot afford an

attorney, you may be eligible for free

legal services from a nonprofit legal

services program. You can locate

these nonprofit groups at the California

Legal Services Web site (www.

lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California

Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.

courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting

your local court or county bar

association. NOTE: The court has a

statutory lien for waived fees and costs

on any settlement or arbitration award

of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The

court’s lien must be paid before the

court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si

no responde dentro de 30 dias,

la corte puede decidir en su contra

sin escuchar su version. Lea

la informacion a continuacion

Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO

después de que le entreguen esta

citácion y papeles legales para presentar

una respuesta por escrito en

esta corte y hacer que se entregue una

copia al demandante. Una carta o una

llamada telefonica no lo protegen. Su

respuesta por escrito tiene que estar

en formato legal correcto si desea

que procesen su caso en la corte. Es

posible que haya un formulario que

usted pueda usar para su respuesta.

Puede encontrar estos formularios de

la corte y mas informacion en el Centro

de Ayuda de las Cortes de California

(www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/),

en la biblioteca de leyes de su

condado o en la corte que le quede

mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota

de presentacion, pida al secretario de

la corte que le de un formulario de

exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no

presenta su respuesta a tiempo, puede

perder el caso por incumplimiento

y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo,

dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia.

Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable

que llame a un abogado

inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un

abogado, puede llamar a un servicio

de remision a abogados. Si no puede

pagar a un abogado, es posible que

cumpla con los requisitos para obtener

servicios legales gratuitos de un programa

de servicios legales sin fines de

lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos

sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de

California Legal Services, (www.

lawhelpcalifornia.org), en el Centro

de Ayuda de las Cortes de California,

(www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/)

o poniéndose en contacto con la

corte o el colegio de abogados locales.

AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho

a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos

por imponer un gravamen sobre

cualquier recuperacion de $10,000

o mas de valor recibida mediante un

acuerdo o una concesion de arbitraje

en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que

pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de

que la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the court is: (El nombre y dirección de la corte

es): Superior Court of California, 800

S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009

The name, address, and telephone

number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff

without an attorney, is (El nombre,

la dirección y el número de teléfono

del abogado del demandante, o del

demandante que no tiene abogado,

es): Franklin J. Love, Bar #80334,

800 So. Barranca Ave., #100, Covina,

CA 91723; (626) 653-0455

DATE (Fecha): Aug 24, 2018

Michael D Planet, Clerk (Secretario),

by Maria Martinez, Deputy (Adjunto)

(SEAL)

NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED:

You are served as an individual defendant.

4/4, 4/11, 4/18, 4/25/19

CNS-3237771#

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF

VENTURA

SUMMONS

(FAMILY LAW)

CITACIÓN

(Derecho familiar)

Case No. D391375

NOTICE TO RESPONDENT:

AVISO AL DEMANDADO:

Zhilah Atesora Vego

You have been sued. Read the

information below and on the

next page. Lo han demandado.

Lea la información a contlnuación

yen la página siguiente.

Petitioner’s name is: Nombre

del demandante:

Edwin Difuntorum Villanueva.

You have 30 calendar days after

this Summons and Petition are

served on you to file a Response

(form FL-120) at the court and have

a copy served on the petitioner. A

letter, phone call, or court appearance

will not protect you.

If you do not file your Response on

time, the court may make orders

affecting your marriage or domestic

partnership, your property, and custody

of your children. You may be

ordered to pay support and attorney

fees and costs.

For legal advice, contact a lawyer

immediately. Get help finding

a lawyer at the California

Courts Online Self-Help Center

(www.courts.ca.gov/selfhelp, at the

California Legal Services website

(www.lawhelpca.org), or by contacting

your local county bar association.

NOTICE-RESTRAINING ORDERS

ARE ON PAGE 2: These restraining

orders are effective against both

spouses or domestic partners until

the petition is dismissed, a judgment

is entered, or the court makes

further orders. They are enforceable

anywhere in California by any

law enforcement officer who has

received or seen a copy of them.

FEE WAIVER: If you cannot pay the

filing fee, ask the clerk for a fee

waiver form. The court may order

you to pay back all or part of the

fees and costs that the court waived

for you or the other party.

Tiene 30 dias de calendario

despues de haber recibido la entrega

legal de esta Citación y Petición

para presentar una Respuesta

(formulario FL-120) ante la corte

y efectuar la entrega legal de una

copia al demandante. Una carta o

llamada telefónica o una audiencia

de la corte no basta para protegerlo.

Si no presenta su Respuesta a tiempo,

la corte puede dar Órdenes que

afecten su matrimonio o pareja de

hecho, sus bienes y la custodia de

sus hijos. La corte tambien le puede

ordenar que pague manutencion, y

honorarios y costos legales.

Para asesoramiento legal, póngase

en contacto de inmediato con un

abogado. Puede obtener información

para encontrar un abogado

en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes

de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov),

en el sitio web de los Servicios Legales

de California (www.lawhelpca.

org) o poniendose en contacto con el

colegio de abogados de su condado.

AVISO-LAS ÓRDENES DE RESTRICCIÓN

SE ENCUENTRAN EN

LA PAGINA 2:

Las Órdenes de restriccion estan

en vigencia en cuanto a ambos

cónyuges o miembros de la pareja

de hecho hasta que se despida

la petición, se emita un fallo o la

corte de otras Órdenes. Cualquier

agencia def orden publico que haya

recibido o visto una copia de estas

ordenes puede hacerlas acafar

en cualquier lugar de California.

EXENCIÒN DE CUOTAS: Si no puede

pagar la cuota de presentación, pida

al secretario un formulario de exención

de cuotas. La corte puede ordenar

que usted pague, ya sea en parte

o por completo, las cuotas y costos

de la corte previamente exentos a

petición de usted o de la otra parte.

(SEAL)

The name and address of the court

is: (El nombre y direccion de la corte

son): Superior Court of California,

County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria

Ave, Ventura, CA 93009.

The name, address, and telephone

number of petitioner’s attorney, or

petitioner without an attorney,

(El nombre, direccion y numero

de teletono del abogado del demandante,

o del demandante si

no tiene abogado, son): are: Edwin

Difuntorum Villanueva,

3800 Dallas Drive, Oxnard,

CA 93033, 805-612-8225.

Date: (Fecha): JAN 16 2019.

/s/ Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer

and Clerk, by (Secretario, por)

J. LUNA, Deputy (Asistente).

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/11/19, 4/18/19, 4/25/19

and 5/2/19.

PROBATE

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF:

ADAM CURRIE AKA

ADAM NEIL CURRIE

CASE NO. 56-2019-

00526053-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,

contingent creditors, and

persons who may otherwise

be interested in the WILL or estate,

or both of ADAM CURRIE

AKA ADAM NEIL CURRIE.

A PETITION FOR PROBATE

has been filed by MEGAN

O’NEIL in the Superior Court of

California, County of VENTURA.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE

requests that MEGAN

O’NEIL be appointed as personal

representative to administer

the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority

to administer the estate under

the Independent Administration of

Estates Act with limited authority.

(This authority will allow the personal

representative to take many

actions without obtaining court

approval. Before taking certain

very important actions, however,

the personal representative will

be required to give notice to interested

persons unless they have

waived notice or consented to the

proposed action.) The independent

administration authority will be

granted unless an interested person

files an objection to the petition

and shows good cause why the

court should not grant the authority.

A HEARING on the petition will

be held in this court as follows:

05/09/19 at 9:00AM in Dept.

J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD

AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036

IF YOU OBJECT to the granting

of the petition, you should appear

at the hearing and state your

objections or file written objections

with the court before the

hearing. Your appearance may

be in person or by your attorney.

IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a

contingent creditor of the decedent,

you must file your claim with

the court and mail a copy to the

personal representative appointed

by the court within the later of

either (1) four months from the

date of first issuance of letters to

a general personal representative,

as defined in section 58(b) of

the California Probate Code, or (2)

60 days from the date of mailing

or personal delivery to you

of a notice under section 9052

of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and

legal authority may affect your

rights as a creditor. You may

want to consult with an attorney

knowledgeable in California law.

YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept

by the court. If you are a person

interested in the estate, you may

file with the court a Request for

Special Notice (form DE-154) of

the filing of an inventory and appraisal

of estate assets or of any

petition or account as provided

in Probate Code section 1250. A

Request for Special Notice form

is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner

LAURA W. ADELL – SBN

193121

ADELL LAW OFFICES

5950 CANOGA AVENUE,

SUITE 601

WOODLAND HILLS CA

91367

BSC 216778

3/28, 4/4, 4/11/19

CNS-3235709#

SUPERIOR COURT

OF THE STATE

OF CALIFORNIA

FOR THE COUNTY

OF VENTURA

In Re:

WILLIAM NICHOLAS BUTALA,

DECEDENT AND TRUSTOR OF

THE BILL AND NANCY

BUTALA TRUST

dated 08/09/2000

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

OF DEATH OF

TRUSTOR, WILLIAM

NICHOLAS BUTALA

[Probate Code

§§19040 et seq.;

19050, et seq]

Case No.

56-2019-00526574-

PR-NC-OXN

Notice is hereby given to the creditors

and contingent creditors of

the above-named decedent (i.e.

William Nicholas Butala), that all

persons having claims against

said decedent and/or the Trust

entitled, “Bill and Nancy Butala

Trust dated 08/09/2000” are required

to file them with the Superior

Court, at 4353 E. Vineyard

Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036 and

mail or deliver (pursuant to §1215

of the Calif. Probate Code) a copy to

Stanley J. Yates, Attorney and successor

Trustee of The Bill and Nancy

Butala Trust dated 08/09/2000, at

260 Maple Court, Suite 230, Ventura,

CA 93003, within the later of

four months after April 1, 2019 (or

four months after the date of the

first publication of notice to creditors

if later than April 1, 2019) or, if

notice is mailed or personally delivered

to you, 60 days after the date

this notice is mailed or personally

delivered to you. A claim form may

be obtained from the court clerk.

For your protection, you are encouraged

to file your claim by certified

mail, with return receipt requested.

Date: March 27, 2019, /s/ Stanley

J. Yates, Successor Trustee of

the Above-Referenced Trust; 260

Maple Court, Suite 230, Ventura, CA

93003, (805) 658-1525.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County

Reporter; 4/4/19, 4/11/19 and

4/18/19.

SUPERIOR COURT

OF THE STATE

OF CALIFORNIA

FOR THE COUNTY

OF VENTURA

In Re:

GARY H. NISHIDA,

TRUSTOR OF

NISHIDA LIVING TRUST

dated 10/22/2003

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

OF DEATH OF TRUSTOR,

GARY H. NISHIDA

[Probate Code

§§19040 et seq.;

19050, et seq]

Case No.

56-2019-00526573-

PR-NC-OXN

Notice is hereby given to the creditors

and contingent creditors of the

above-named decedent (i.e. Gary

H. Nishida), that all persons having

claims against said decedent and/

or the Trust entitled, The Nishida

Living Trust dated 10/22/2003

are required to file them with the

Ventura County Superior Court, at

4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard,

CA 93036 and mail or deliver (pursuant

to §1215 of the Calif. Probate

Code) a copy to Stanley J.

Yates, Attorney for the Successor

Trustee (i.e. Corinne A. Rhoads)

of The Nishida Living Trust dated

10/22/2003 wherein said decedent

was the trustor of said Trust, at 260

Maple Court, Suite 230, Ventura,

CA 93003, within the later of four

months after April 1, 2019 (or 4

months after the date of the first

publication of notice to creditors

if later than 4/1/2019) or, if notice

is mailed or personally delivered

to you, 60 days after the date this

notice is mailed or personally delivered

to you. A claim form may be

obtained from the court clerk. For

your protection, you are encouraged

to file your claim by certified

mail, with return receipt requested.

Date: March 27, 2019, /s/ Stanley

J. Yates, Attorney for Corinne A.

Rhoads, Successor Trustee of said

Trust; 260 Maple Court, Suite 230,

Ventura, CA 93003, (805) 658-

1525.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County

Reporter; 4/4/19, 4/11/19 and

4/18/19.

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

CONSTANCE L. CLARKE;

CONSTANCE LILLIAN

CLARKE;

CONSTANCE CLARKE,

DECEDENT

Case No:

56-2019-00526540-

PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,

contingent creditors, and

persons who may otherwise

be interested in the will or estate,

or both, of: CONSTANCE L.

CLARKE; CONSTANCE LILLIAN

CLARKE; CONSTANCE CLARKE.

A Petition for Probate has

been filed by: GREGORY A.

CLARKE in the Superior Court of

California, County of VENTURA.

The Petition for Probate requests

that: GREGORY A.

CLARKE be appointed as personal

representative to administer

the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests the decedent’s

will and codicils, if any, be

admitted to probate. The will and

any codicils are available for examination

in the file kept by the court.

The petition requests authority to

administer the estate under the

Independent Administration of

Estates Act. (This authority will allow

the personal representative to

take many actions without obtaining

court approval. Before taking

certain very important actions,

however, the personal representative

will be required to give notice

to interested persons unless they

have waived notice or consented

to the proposed action.) The independent

administration authority

will be granted unless an interested

person files an objection to the petition

and shows good cause why the

court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will

be held in this court as follows:

May 8, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept.

J6. Address of court: Superior Court

of California, County of Ventura,

4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard,

CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center.

If you object to the granting of

the petition, you should appear

at the hearing and state your

objections or file written objections

with the court before the

hearing. Your appearance may

be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent

creditor of the decedent, you

must file your claim with the court

and mail a copy to the personal representative

appointed by the court

within the later of either (1) four

months from the date of first issuance

of letters to a general personal

representative, as defined in section

58(b) of the California Probate

Code, or (2) 60 days from the date

of mailing or personal delivery to

you of a notice under section 9052

of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and

legal authority may affect your

rights as a creditor. You may

want to consult with an attorney

knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept

by the court. If you are a person

interested in the estate, you may

file with the court a Request for

Special Notice (form DE-154) of

the filing of an inventory and appraisal

of estate assets or of any

petition or account as provided

in Probate Code section 1250. A

Request for Special Notice form

is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: David E. Edsall,

Esq., (SBN 86217), Edsall Law,

A Professional Law Corporation,

400 Camarillo Ranch Road, Suite

102, Camarillo, California 93012,

Tel: (805) 484-9002.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County

Reporter; 4/4/19, 4/11/19 and

4/18/19.

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

ROBERT M. SCHOLEFIELD,

DECEDENT

Case No:

56-2019-00526469-

PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,

contingent creditors, and

persons who may otherwise be

interested in the will or estate, or

both, of: ROBERT M. SCHOLEFIELD.

A Petition for Probate has

been filed by: TINA THRASHER

in the Superior Court of California,

County of VENTURA.

The Petition for Probate requests

that: TINA THRASHER be appointed

as personal representative to administer

the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests the decedent’s

will and codicils, if any, be

admitted to probate. The will and

any codicils are available for examination

in the file kept by the court.

The petition requests authority to

administer the estate under the

Independent Administration of

Estates Act. (This authority will allow

the personal representative to

take many actions without obtaining

court approval. Before taking

certain very important actions,

however, the personal representative

will be required to give notice

to interested persons unless they

have waived notice or consented

to the proposed action.) The independent

administration authority

will be granted unless an interested

person files an objection to the petition

and shows good cause why the

court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be

held in this court as follows: May

01, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6.

Address of court: Superior Court

of California, County of Ventura,

4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard,

CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center.

If you object to the granting of

the petition, you should appear

at the hearing and state your

objections or file written objections

with the court before the

hearing. Your appearance may

be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent

creditor of the decedent, you

must file your claim with the court

and mail a copy to the personal representative

appointed by the court

within the later of either (1) four

months from the date of first issuance

of letters to a general personal

representative, as defined in section

58(b) of the California Probate

Code, or (2) 60 days from the date

of mailing or personal delivery to

you of a notice under section 9052

of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and

legal authority may affect your

rights as a creditor. You may

want to consult with an attorney

knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept

by the court. If you are a person

interested in the estate, you may

file with the court a Request for

Special Notice (form DE-154) of

the filing of an inventory and appraisal

of estate assets or of any

petition or account as provided

in Probate Code section 1250. A

Request for Special Notice form

is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Sean C.

Mason, (SBN 175487), Mason Love

Law, 2827 E. Thompson Blvd.,

Ventura, CA 93003, Tel: (805) 457-

5030.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County

Reporter; 4/4/19, 4/11/19 and

4/18/19.

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF:

SEYMOUR B.

HOROWITZ AKA

SEYMOUR BERNARD

HOROWITZ

CASE NO. 56-2019-

00526242-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,

contingent creditors, and persons

who may otherwise be interested

in the WILL or estate, or both of

SEYMOUR B. HOROWITZ AKA

SEYMOUR BERNARD HOROWITZ.

A PETITION FOR PROBATE has

been filed by ROSE E. FREDERICK

in the Superior Court of California,

County of VENTURA.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests

that ROSE E. FREDERICK

be appointed as personal

representative to administer

the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority

to administer the estate under

the Independent Administration of

Estates Act. (This authority will allow

the personal representative to

take many actions without obtaining

court approval. Before taking

certain very important actions,

however, the personal representative

will be required to give notice

to interested persons unless they

have waived notice or consented

to the proposed action.) The independent

administration authority

will be granted unless an interested

person files an objection to the petition

and shows good cause why the

court should not grant the authority.

A HEARING on the petition will

be held in this court as follows:

05/01/19 at 9:00AM in Dept.

J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD

AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036.

IF YOU OBJECT to the granting

of the petition, you should appear

at the hearing and state your

objections or file written objections

with the court before the

hearing. Your appearance may

be in person or by your attorney.

IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a

contingent creditor of the decedent,

you must file your claim with

the court and mail a copy to the

personal representative appointed

by the court within the later of

either (1) four months from the

date of first issuance of letters to

a general personal representative,

as defined in section 58(b) of

the California Probate Code, or (2)

60 days from the date of mailing

or personal delivery to you

of a notice under section 9052

of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and

legal authority may affect your

rights as a creditor. You may

want to consult with an attorney

knowledgeable in California law.

YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept

by the court. If you are a person

interested in the estate, you may

file with the court a Request for

Special Notice (form DE-154) of

the filing of an inventory and appraisal

of estate assets or of any

petition or account as provided

in Probate Code section 1250. A

Request for Special Notice form

is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner

RONALD BERMAN – SBN

079775

BERMAN & BERMAN,

APLC

16633 VENTURA BLVD.

STE 940

ENCINO CA 91436

4/4, 4/11, 4/18/19

CNS-3236607#

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF:

JAMES R. OLSEN

CASE NO. 56-2019-

00524450-PR-LS-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,

contingent creditors, and persons

who may otherwise be interested

in the estate of JAMES R. OLSEN.

A PETITION FOR PROBATE has

been filed by CANDACE L. OLSEN

in the Superior Court of California,

County of VENTURA.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE

requests that CYNTHIA PALM

be appointed as personal

representative to administer

the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority

to administer the estate under

the Independent Administration of

Estates Act. (This authority will allow

the personal representative to

take many actions without obtaining

court approval. Before taking

certain very important actions,

however, the personal representative

will be required to give notice

to interested persons unless they

have waived notice or consented

to the proposed action.) The independent

administration authority

will be granted unless an interested

person files an objection to the petition

and shows good cause why the

court should not grant the authority.

A HEARING on the petition will

be held in this court as follows:

05/09/19 at 9:00AM in Dept.

J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD

AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036.

IF YOU OBJECT to the granting

of the petition, you should appear

at the hearing and state your

objections or file written objections

with the court before the

hearing. Your appearance may

be in person or by your attorney.

IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a

contingent creditor of the decedent,

you must file your claim with

the court and mail a copy to the

personal representative appointed

by the court within the later of

either (1) four months from the

date of first issuance of letters to

a general personal representative,

as defined in section 58(b) of

the California Probate Code, or (2)

60 days from the date of mailing

or personal delivery to you

of a notice under section 9052

of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and

legal authority may affect your

rights as a creditor. You may

want to consult with an attorney

knowledgeable in California law.

YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept

by the court. If you are a person

interested in the estate, you may

file with the court a Request for

Special Notice (form DE-154) of

the filing of an inventory and appraisal

of estate assets or of any

petition or account as provided

in Probate Code section 1250. A

Request for Special Notice form

is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner

STEVEN L. HOGAN, ESQ. –

SBN 84553

VICTORIA V. TSYLINA,

ESQ. – SBN 292028

LURIE, ZEPEDA,

SCHMALZ, HOGAN &

MARTIN

1875 CENTURY PARK

EAST, SUITE 2100

LOS ANGELES CA 90067

4/4, 4/11, 4/18/19

CNS-3238082#

NOTICE OF SALE OF REAL

PROPERTY AT PUBLIC

AUCTION

Superior Court of the State of

California for the County of Los

Angeles

EA No. 0027771-D

No. 17STPB11214

In the Matter of the Estate of

ALVIN L. TRICE aka A. L. TRICE,

ALVIN TRICE, Deceased.

Notice is hereby given that the

Office of the Los Angeles County

Public Administrator of the estate

of ALVIN L. TRICE aka A. L. TRICE,

ALVIN TRICE, Deceased will sell

Assessor’s Parcel No. 003-0-140-

455, Frazier Park, CA. at Public

Auction on April 28, 2019, at 10:05

A.M. The auction will be conducted

at 42734 35th Street West, Lancaster,

CA. The property, hereinafter

described, will be sold to the

highest and best bidder upon the

terms and conditions hereinafter

mentioned, subject to the confirmation

by the Superior Court, all

the right, title and interest that the

estate of said decedent has by operation

of law or otherwise acquired

other than, or in addition to, that of

said decedent at the time of death,

subject to the confirmation by the

Superior Court, in and to all of that

certain real property described as

follows, to-wit:

The land referred to herein below

is situated in the County of Ventura,

State of California, and is described

as follows:

The Northeast Quarter of the Southeast

Quarter and the South Half of

the Northwest Quarter of the Southeast

Quarter of Section 26, Township

8 North, Range 21 West, San

Bernardino Meridian, in the County

of Ventura, State of California, According

to the Official Plat thereof.

Except 51% in all Mineral and oil

Rights in said land, as reserved by

Don D. Brant in deed recorded September

28, 1944 in Book 704 Page

169 of official records.

Assessor’s Parcel No: 003-0-140-

455

Commonly known as: 003-0-140-

455, VACANT LAND, VENTURA,

CALIFORNIA. SAID REAL PROPERTY

IS SOLD “AS IS, WHERE IS, WITH

NO WARRANTY EXPRESSED OR

IMPLIED.

APPRAISAL: PENDING

The first Five Thousand ($5,000.00)

dollars or 10% deposit must be in

the form of a Cashier’s Check.

Subject to conditions, covenants,

restrictions, reservations, and

terms of record.

The sale will be made on the following

terms: Cash in lawful money

of the United States upon the confirmation

of sale. Deposit of ten

percent in cash upon acceptance

of bid.

A forty five-day escrow

The undersigned reserves the right

to reject any and all bids, and to

postpone the sale from time to time

in accordance with the provisions of

Section 10305 of the Probate Code.

Dated: March 28, 2019

The Office of the Los Angeles County

Public Administrator, as Administrator

of the estate of said Decedent

KENNEDY WILSON (310) 887-6225

4/11, 4/18, 4/25/19

CNS-3241929#

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

MARILYN SIMONDET,

DECEDENT

Case No:

56-2019-00526737-

PR-PL-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,

contingent creditors, and

persons who may otherwise be

interested in the will or estate,

or both, of: MARILYN SIMONDET.

A Petition for Probate has been

filed by: ANDREW SIMONDET

in the Superior Court of California,

County of VENTURA.

The Petition for Probate requests

that: ANDREW SIMONDET

be appointed as personal

representative to administer

the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests the decedent’s

will and codicils, if any, be

admitted to probate. The will and

any codicils are available for examination

in the file kept by the court.

The petition requests authority to

administer the estate under the

Independent Administration of

Estates Act. (This authority will allow

the personal representative to

take many actions without obtaining

court approval. Before taking

certain very important actions,

however, the personal representative

will be required to give notice

to interested persons unless they

have waived notice or consented

to the proposed action.) The independent

administration authority

will be granted unless an interested

person files an objection to the petition

and shows good cause why the

court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be

held in this court as follows: May

15, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J-6.

Address of court: Superior Court of

California, County of Ventura, 4353

E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA

93036, Juvenile Justice Complex.

If you object to the granting of

the petition, you should appear

at the hearing and state your

objections or file written objections

with the court before the

hearing. Your appearance may

be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent

creditor of the decedent, you

must file your claim with the court

and mail a copy to the personal representative

appointed by the court

within the later of either (1) four

months from the date of first issuance

of letters to a general personal

representative, as defined in section

58(b) of the California Probate

Code, or (2) 60 days from the date

of mailing or personal delivery to

you of a notice under section 9052

of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and

legal authority may affect your

rights as a creditor. You may

want to consult with an attorney

knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept

by the court. If you are a person

interested in the estate, you may

file with the court a Request for

Special Notice (form DE-154) of

the filing of an inventory and appraisal

of estate assets or of any

petition or account as provided

in Probate Code section 1250. A

Request for Special Notice form

is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: John C.

Barlow, Esq., (SBN 84280), Law Offices

of John C. Barlow, 1720 E. Los

Angeles Ave., Suite 231, Simi Valley,

CA 93065, Tel: (805) 522-2555.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/11/19, 4/18/19 and

4/25/19.

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

ISABELLE

CAROL HARPER,

DECEDENT

Case No:

56-2019-00526738-

PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,

contingent creditors, and

persons who may otherwise be

interested in the will or estate, or

both, of: ISABELLE CAROL HARPER.

A Petition for Probate has

been filed by: CYNTHIA HARPER

in the Superior Court of California,

County of VENTURA.

The Petition for Probate requests

that: CYNTHIA HARPER be appointed

as personal representative to administer

the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests the decedent’s

will and codicils, if any, be

admitted to probate. The will and

any codicils are available for examination

in the file kept by the court.

The petition requests authority to

administer the estate under the

Independent Administration of

Estates Act. (This authority will allow

the personal representative to

take many actions without obtaining

court approval. Before taking

certain very important actions,

however, the personal representative

will be required to give notice

to interested persons unless they

have waived notice or consented

to the proposed action.) The independent

administration authority

will be granted unless an interested

person files an objection to the petition

and shows good cause why the

court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be

held in this court as follows: May

15, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J-6.

Address of court: Superior Court

of California, County of Ventura,

4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard,

CA 93036, Juvenile Division.

If you object to the granting of

the petition, you should appear

at the hearing and state your

objections or file written objections

with the court before the

hearing. Your appearance may

be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent

creditor of the decedent, you

must file your claim with the court

and mail a copy to the personal representative

appointed by the court

within the later of either (1) four

months from the date of first issuance

of letters to a general personal

representative, as defined in section

58(b) of the California Probate

Code, or (2) 60 days from the date

of mailing or personal delivery to

you of a notice under section 9052

of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and

legal authority may affect your

rights as a creditor. You may

want to consult with an attorney

knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept

by the court. If you are a person

interested in the estate, you may

file with the court a Request for

Special Notice (form DE-154) of

the filing of an inventory and appraisal

of estate assets or of any

petition or account as provided

in Probate Code section 1250. A

Request for Special Notice form

is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Patrick T.

Loughman, Esq., (SBN 105990),

Lowthorp Richards, et. al., 300 E.

Esplanade Drive, Suite 850, Oxnard,

CA 93036, Tel: (805) 981-8555.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/11/19, 4/18/19 and

4/25/19.

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

EILEEN COE BALLARD,

DECEDENT

Case No:

56-2019-00526864-

PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,

contingent creditors, and

persons who may otherwise be

interested in the will or estate, or

both, of: EILEEN COE BALLARD.

A Petition for Probate has been

filed by: JILL TANA BALLARD

in the Superior Court of California,

County of VENTURA.

The Petition for Probate requests

that: JILL TANA BALLARD

be appointed as personal

representative to administer

the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests the decedent’s

will and codicils, if any, be

admitted to probate. The will and

any codicils are available for examination

in the file kept by the court.

The petition requests authority to

administer the estate under the

Independent Administration of

Estates Act. (This authority will allow

the personal representative to

take many actions without obtaining

court approval. Before taking

certain very important actions,

however, the personal representative

will be required to give notice

to interested persons unless they

have waived notice or consented

to the proposed action.) The independent

administration authority

will be granted unless an interested

person files an objection to the petition

and shows good cause why the

court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will

be held in this court as follows:

05/16/19 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J-6.

Address of court: Superior Court

of California, County of Ventura,

4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard,

CA 93036, Juvenile Division.

If you object to the granting of

the petition, you should appear

at the hearing and state your

objections or file written objections

with the court before the

hearing. Your appearance may

be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent

creditor of the decedent, you

must file your claim with the court

and mail a copy to the personal representative

appointed by the court

within the later of either (1) four

months from the date of first issuance

of letters to a general personal

representative, as defined in section

58(b) of the California Probate

Code, or (2) 60 days from the date

of mailing or personal delivery to

you of a notice under section 9052

of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and

legal authority may affect your

rights as a creditor. You may

want to consult with an attorney

knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept

by the court. If you are a person

interested in the estate, you may

file with the court a Request for

Special Notice (form DE-154) of

the filing of an inventory and appraisal

of estate assets or of any

petition or account as provided

in Probate Code section 1250. A

Request for Special Notice form

is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Donald L.

Briggs, Esq., (SBN 56619), Law

Offices of Donald L. Briggs, 144 E.

Carrillo Street, Santa Barbara, CA

93101, Tel: (805) 963-8758.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/11/19, 4/18/19 and

4/25/19.