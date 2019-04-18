by Marcia Beebe

On Sunday, April 7, at 4:30 a.m., a dear, wonderful lady, Mary Jane Wilson, went home to Divine Love. Mary Jane had celebrated her 102 birthday on April 1. She was a Leisure Village resident in Camarillo.

Mary Jane loved God, laughter, life, her family and her dog. She would laugh easily and say “Mary Jane-isms” quickly, with ease and matter-of-factly.

“You’re never too old to try something new. I started tap dancing when I was 83.”

The wonderful thing about Mary Jane is that she never stopped dancing, laughing or loving life.

Did Mary Jane ever get angry at another driver? Yes, but instead of saying “You dodo,” she’d say, “God Bless you, you dodo.”

Mary Jane was a big believer in love. One of her most often-spoken sayings is, “Pour love on it.” Mary Jane’s answer for the hurts of people and the world was just “pour love on it.” She was a big believer in love and the miracles it brought.

I never had the privilege to know Mary Jane very well. She started coming to the Center for Spiritual Living Pleasant Valley around 2004. She was always beautifully dressed. She always wore a smile and was quick to laugh or say something funny. She shared her loving spirit with those around her.

Mary Jane leaves a large and loving family, and wonderful memories of a spirit that loved life and enjoyed “kicking up her heels.”

She is an inspiration and an example of a life well-lived.

“Love is the answer to every question, every problem. Pour love into yourself and your life. Then trust the ‘ordinary’ miracles that happen.”

A Celebration of Life for Mary Jane will be held on April 28, at noon, at Center for Spiritual Living Pleasant Valley at 221 E. Daily Drive, #1, Camarillo.