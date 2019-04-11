The Offspring performing an acoustic show at the Majestic Ventura Theater on April 4. From left: Greg K., Dexter Holland and Kevin “Noodles” Wasserman.
Related Posts
“MY GREATEST MUSE IS MUSIC ITSELF” | La Santa Cecilia brings a message of love, hope and inspiration to Oxnard
March 6, 2019
Huge in Taiwan
May 19, 2016
NOW that’s what I call a beverage
August 24, 2016
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
SUBSCRIBE
Hook up with us here and get the latest news, updates and some free stuff.
Righteous! You're in!
LOGIN
COMMUNITY EVENTS
SUBMIT YOUR VENTURA COUNTY EVENT HERE.
You must be registered and logged in to post your events.
UPCOMING COMMUNITY EVENTS
-
Ojai Landscape Through the Eye of the ArtistMarch 18 @ 8:00 am - May 31 @ 5:00 pm
-
Before Baby™ Course for Expectant Parents (and those Considering Parenthood)April 4 @ 7:00 pm - April 18 @ 9:30 pm
-
The Great Art TheftApril 6 @ 8:00 am - May 5 @ 5:00 pm
-
Film Screening and Poetry Reading: Anders Carlson-WeeApril 11 @ 4:00 pm - May 9 @ 6:00 pm
-
‘The Pirate Queen’April 11 @ 7:30 pm
-
WEEKLY SOUND BATH – THOUSAND OAKSApril 12 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
-
String Symphony ConcertApril 12 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
-
45th Conejo Valley Home Remodeling ShowApril 13 @ 10:00 am - April 14 @ 5:00 pm
-
45th Pageant of a Thousand Gems – Conejo Gem & Mineral Club ShowApril 13 @ 10:00 am - April 14 @ 5:00 pm
-
Stabilizing Climate Chaos ForumApril 13 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm