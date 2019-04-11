Members of the Mixtec community toured Ormond Beach in Oxnard on Saturday, April 6, many of whom visiting the coastline for the first time. The event featured speakers from MICOP, the Coastal Conservancy, CAUSE, The Nature Conservancy and The Ventura Audubon Society who spoke on the coast’s history as wetlands and industrial activity, and Oxnard Mayor Pro-Tem Carmen Ramirez, as well as councilmembers Vlaney Lopez and Gabby Basua, were also in attendance. The briefing was designed to introduce what beach access could mean to the Mixtec community as well as to discuss ways in which to engage the community in restoration efforts.
Related Posts
IN BRIEF
June 14, 2017
OUT OF THE BOX | Christmas Craptacular: How to spend quality time with the best of the worst holiday offerings
December 20, 2017
Gamer’s Notebook
March 20, 2014
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
SUBSCRIBE
Hook up with us here and get the latest news, updates and some free stuff.
Righteous! You're in!
LOGIN
COMMUNITY EVENTS
SUBMIT YOUR VENTURA COUNTY EVENT HERE.
You must be registered and logged in to post your events.
UPCOMING COMMUNITY EVENTS
-
Ojai Landscape Through the Eye of the ArtistMarch 18 @ 8:00 am - May 31 @ 5:00 pm
-
Before Baby™ Course for Expectant Parents (and those Considering Parenthood)April 4 @ 7:00 pm - April 18 @ 9:30 pm
-
The Great Art TheftApril 6 @ 8:00 am - May 5 @ 5:00 pm
-
Film Screening and Poetry Reading: Anders Carlson-WeeApril 11 @ 4:00 pm - May 9 @ 6:00 pm
-
‘The Pirate Queen’April 11 @ 7:30 pm
-
WEEKLY SOUND BATH – THOUSAND OAKSApril 12 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
-
String Symphony ConcertApril 12 @ 7:30 pm - 9:00 pm
-
45th Conejo Valley Home Remodeling ShowApril 13 @ 10:00 am - April 14 @ 5:00 pm
-
45th Pageant of a Thousand Gems – Conejo Gem & Mineral Club ShowApril 13 @ 10:00 am - April 14 @ 5:00 pm
-
Stabilizing Climate Chaos ForumApril 13 @ 7:00 pm - 9:00 pm