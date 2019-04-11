Members of the Mixtec community toured Ormond Beach in Oxnard on Saturday, April 6, many of whom visiting the coastline for the first time. The event featured speakers from MICOP, the Coastal Conservancy, CAUSE, The Nature Conservancy and The Ventura Audubon Society who spoke on the coast’s history as wetlands and industrial activity, and Oxnard Mayor Pro-Tem Carmen Ramirez, as well as councilmembers Vlaney Lopez and Gabby Basua, were also in attendance. The briefing was designed to introduce what beach access could mean to the Mixtec community as well as to discuss ways in which to engage the community in restoration efforts.

