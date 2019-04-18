The Ventura Main Post Office in Downtown Ventura held a dedication and unveiling ceremony in honor of the newly released commemorative stamps featuring murals found in U.S. post offices across the country. Five murals (from Arkansas, Colorado, Maryland, New Mexico and Oklahoma) were selected for depiction on the Post Office Murals stamp series. Although the Gordon K. Grant murals (“Agriculture and Industries of Ventura,” 1936-37) in the Ventura post office were not included in the series, the event served as an opportunity to honor Grant’s work; re-examine the role of murals in public art; consider the importance of the Federal Arts Project, instituted during the Depression to employ artists for public works; and the unique role the post office plays in history, community and society.

Related