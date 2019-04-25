An estimated 3,500 people attended a street fair held Saturday, March 30, for the grand opening of the Wheel House Dispensary in Port Hueneme, raising $30,000 for the city’s police explorer and REACH (Recreation, Education, Arts and Culture in Hueneme) programs.

“I’m pleased about the crowds,” Police Chief Andrew Salinas said. “At no point was it ever too crowded, but a good flow of people and it was being well received.”

Holding an event in Wheel House Plaza instead of Hueneme Beach Park was a first for the city, raising concerns about traffic because of the plaza’s location on Channel Islands Boulevard. The city had never planned an event for more than 2,500 people outside of the beach area.

Money was raised through food and product sales, tickets for drawings and a silent auction.

“I’m thrilled it turned out so well,” said Port Hueneme Councilwoman Laura Hernandez.

The event included a job fair with Employnet, Gold Coast Carpenters Union Local 805 and Laborers International Union Local 585.

There were also food vendors such as The Habit, which donated all its sales from the event, Epic Taco, Oh My Gosh Hotdogs and Mister Softee. Local bands Freedom of Expression (FOE) and Angelo provided entertainment.

Event organizer Francine Castanon of the Hueneme Chamber of Commerce said she was also thrilled it turned out so well.

“I had plans to do something like this in Oxnard, but it never came to be,” Castanon said. “So I was glad to help Hueneme reach its goal.”