★ = Highly recommended. To get your show listed in After Dark, send all pertinent information to nancy@vcreporter.com no later than Monday of the desired publication week. Due to the erratic nature of entertainment booking, information contained here is subject to change and not guaranteed. Call venues ahead to confirm. Support Local Music!

Wednesday, 5/1

Live Music

Discovery: Bumpin Uglies with Kyle Smith, 7 p.m.

Margarita Villa: Karen Eden, 6-9 p.m.

Surfside Seafood: Teresa Russell, 5 p.m.

Comedy

GiGi’s: Comedy Night hosted by Artie Lopez, 10 p.m.

Levity Live Comedy Club: Chaunte Wayans, 8 p.m.

Open Mic

Azar’s Sports Bar: Hump Day Music Jam Night, 8 p.m.

Copa Cubana: Open Jazz Mic, 6-8 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Bluegrass Jam, 6-9 p.m.

Greater Goods: GG Jamboree, 6-9 p.m.

Lookout Bar: 7-10 p.m. with Tommy Foytek

Sans Souci: Hosted by Sin Chonies, 10 p.m.

Karaoke

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.

O’Leary’s: Steve Luke and the Lions Den, 9 p.m.

Paddy’s: 9 p.m. hosted by Robin

Dancing, trivia, etc.

805 Bar: Trivia Night, 6-8 p.m.

1901 Speakeasy: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

Anacapa Brewing: Trivia Night, 8 p.m.

Bar Rincon at Whole Foods: King Trivia, 7 p.m.

Bogie’s: Salsa lessons, 6:30 p.m.; Salsa music, 9 p.m.

The Canyon: Country dance lessons, 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.; Line dancing and two-stepping with DJ Josh Kelly and special guests

Thursday, 5/2

Live Music

Bogie’s: Bill Champlin and Wunderground, 7:30 p.m.

Crown and Anchor: Teresa Russell, 5 p.m.

Discovery: Thunderstorm Artis with Jacob Marquez, 7 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: The Session with Miss Bix Jam, 7 p.m.

MadeWest Brewing: Matt Sayles, 6-8 p.m.

The Manhattan of Camarillo: Neil Elliott Dorval, 6-9 p.m.

Oak and Main: The Swillys, 6-9 p.m.

Thirsty Ox: The Road Brothers, 8-11 p.m.

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Gypsy Blues Band (Blue Room), 8 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Ian Bagg, 8 p.m. ★

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: All Star Showcase, 8 p.m.

DJs

Azar’s Sports Bar: DJ Chris, 9 p.m.

Bogie’s: Momentum Thursdays house music, 9 p.m.

Sans Souci: DJ Spinobi

The Tavern: Get Right DJ, 10 p.m.

Open Mic

Boatyard: Bluegrass Jam

The Garage: Open Mic with Spencer

Keynote: Jam night, 8 p.m.

Red Cove: Music Club Open Jam, 7 p.m.

Rock & Roll Pizza: 7-10 p.m.

Sandbox: 6-8 p.m. with John Cater

Karaoke

GiGi’s: 8 p.m. with KJ Steve Luke; free pool

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Hangar Bar and Grill: 6-9 p.m.

Lookout Bar: 7-10 p.m. Garyoke with Gary Ballen

The Shores: 9:30 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Enegren Brewing: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

The Manhattan of Camarillo: Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m.

Pirates: Salsa night with DJ Wonder and DJ Ricoson, 9 p.m.

Friday, 5/3

Live Music

1901 Speakeasy: Toni Jannotta Jazz Trio, 7-10 p.m.

Agriculture Museum: Brothers Fortune, 5:30-7:30 p.m.

★

Azar’s Sports Bar: Mini Driver Band

Café Fiore: David Prince

The Canyon: Too $hort, 9 p.m.

Copa Cubana: Brandon Ragan Project, 7-10 p.m.

Deer Lodge: Smoky Knights, 9 p.m. ★

Discovery: Gungor, The Brilliance, Propaganda, 8 p.m.

The Garage: Agua Santa with Good Nothings and The Grownups, 8 p.m.

GiGi’s: Mob 47, Witchhaven, Phobia and Zoloa, 9 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Suburbanoid, 4-7 p.m.; RJ Mischo, 8 p.m. ★

Harbor Cove Café: DeeDee’s Aloha Island Dolls, 5-8 p.m.

Keynote: What the Funk

Leashless Brewing: Shaky Feelin’, 7:30-9:30 p.m.

The Manhattan of Camarillo: Lisa Ritner and Tilford Jackson, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Margarita Villa: Sin Chonies, 7-10 p.m.

Oak and Main: Rick Hunter and Colette Lovejoy, 8:30 p.m.

Ric’s: Rick Whitfield, 8:30-11:30 p.m.

The Shores: Karen Eden, 5:30-8:30 p.m.

Star Lounge: Seaside Band, 9 p.m.

Winchester’s: National Cat, 7-10 p.m.

Comedy

Greater Goods: Ojai There! with Jake Adams, Jackie Tohn and Jak Knight, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Levity Live Comedy Club: Ian Bagg, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m. ★

Namba Performing Arts Space: Vickers Improv, 8 p.m. ★

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Phil Medina and Monski present TV Taping, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. ★

DJs

Bogie’s: Club Night, 9 p.m.

Bombay: DJ Erok and DJ Cam, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.

Chinaland: DJ D.Y. and DJ Andy, 9 p.m.

El Rey (Ventura): DJ Rogue, 9 p.m.

Pirates: DJ Scratch, 9 p.m.

Karaoke

GiGi’s: 9 p.m. with Steve Luke

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Lookout Bar: 9 p.m. with Captain Kirk

Ric’s: 8:30 p.m.

Saturday, 5/4

Live Music

1901 Speakeasy: Karen Eden, 6-9 p.m.

Azar’s Sports Bar: HindSite

Café Fiore: Otis Hayes

Camarillo Community Center: Tom Ball and Kenny Sultan, 7:30 p.m. ★

The Canyon: Which One’s Pink (Pink Floyd tribute), 9 p.m.

Chinaland: Cinco de Mayo Party with Jimmy Reyes and DJ Wicked, 9 p.m.

Copa Cubana: Ruben Estrada and the Martinez Brothers, 7-10 p.m.

Discovery: Highway Starr, 9 p.m.

Golden China: Club 805 and The Darkside, 9 p.m.

Greater Goods: Tom Lennon, Charlie Vaughn and Will Riddle, 7:30-10:30 p.m.

Harbor Cove Café: Gary Ballen, 5 p.m.

Keynote: Crosscut

Leashless Brewing: Shawn Jones, 8 p.m. ★

MadeWest Brewing: Ted Lennon, 4-6 p.m.

The Manhattan of Camarillo: Michael Falcone Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

Margarita Villa: CRV, 7-10 p.m.

Namba Performing Arts Space: Aki Kumar and RJ Mischo, 8 p.m.

★

Oak and Main: Caliente, 8:30 p.m.

Ojai Underground Exchange: Bernie Larsen with Brendan Willing James, 7:30 p.m.

Old Creek Ranch Winery: Danny Sandock, 3-6 p.m.

Rock & Roll Pizza: Fallen Saints

Sandbox Coffeehouse: Bruce Mancuso, 12-3 p.m.

The Shores: Troy Edwards, 9 p.m.

Star Lounge: Alastair Greene, 9 p.m.

Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza: Live From Laurel Canyon, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. ★

Winchester’s: The Tossers, 7-10 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Ian Bagg, 7 and 9:30 p.m. ★

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Phil Medina and Monski present TV Taping, 7 and 9 p.m. ★

DJs

Bogie’s: Sweet Saturday Club Night, 9 p.m.

Bombay: DJ Erok and DJ Cam, 10 p.m.-1:45 a.m.

El Rey (Ventura): 9:30 p.m.

The Garage: May the 4th Be With You Dance Party and Costume Contest, 9 p.m.

Thirsty Ox: DJRAYRAY, 9 p.m.

Open Mic

Harbor Cove Café: Ukelele jam with Gary Ballen and the Cool Hand Ukes, 10 a.m.

Karaoke

GiGi’s: 9 p.m. with Steve Luke

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Lookout Bar: 9 p.m. with Blue Jay

The Shores: 8:30 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Goebel Adult Community Center: Ballroom dance lessons, 6:30 p.m.; John and John, 7:30-10 p.m.

Sunday, 5/5

Live Music

805 Bar: Kenny Devoe, 12-3 p.m.

Bogie’s: Dave Marotta and friends, 7 p.m. ★

Copper Blues: Mariachi brunch, 12 p.m.

Discovery: Cinco de Mayo with Herbal Rootz, 5 p.m. ★

Grapes and Hops: The Tossers, 4-7 p.m.

Harbor Cove Café: Yacht Rock Sunday

La Fonda del Rey: Live music brunch, 11 a.m.

MadeWest Brewing: Anna Vera, 3-5 p.m.

The Manhattan of Camarillo: Scott MacDonald, 5-8 p.m.

Margarita Villa: Mark Masson and Phriends, 7-10 p.m.

Oak and Main: Johnny and the Love Handles, 12-4 p.m.

Ojai Rancho Inn: Folk Steady with Charlie and Grace, The Chillz, Joe Bourdet and others, 2-8 p.m.

Old Creek Ranch Winery: Eamon Fogarty, 3-6 p.m.

Ric’s: Brandon Ragan Project, 3:30 p.m.

Sandbox Coffeehouse: Max on Tour, 12-3 p.m.

The Shores: Lauren Tannenbaum

Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center: Michael Chapdelaine, 7:30 p.m. ★

Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza: Celtic Woman, 3 p.m. ★

Ventura Theater: Robin Trower with Katy Guillen, 8 p.m.

Waterside: Teresa Russell, 11:30 a.m.

Winchester’s: James Broz, 5-8 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Ian Bagg, 7 p.m. ★

Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Phil Medina and Monski present TV Taping, 7 p.m.

★

DJs

Bombay: DJ Cam, 2-7 p.m.

Sans Souci: DJ Darko

Thirsty Ox: Cinco de Mayo with DJRAYRAY, 1-5 p.m.

Open Mic

Namba Performing Arts Space: 7 p.m. hosted by New Blood Comedy

Karaoke

GiGi’s: Industry Night Karaoke, 8 p.m. with Steve Luke

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.

La Fonda del Rey: 3 p.m.

Lookout Bar: 3-6 p.m. Garyoke with Gary Ballen

Oak and Main: 8 p.m. with Sing Time

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Chinaland: Salsa and Bachata classes, 8:30-9:30 p.m.

The Garage: King Trivia with Lamar Miles, 8 p.m.

Monday, 5/6

Open Mic

Thirsty Ox: 8:30 p.m. with Jorge and Blane

Karaoke

The Garage: Manic Monday, 9 p.m.

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Outlaws: Hosted by Rockin’ Robin

Sans Souci: 10 p.m.

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Bottle & Pint (Newbury Park): King Trivia, 7 p.m.

Copper Blues: 7 p.m.

Fratelli’s: King Trivia, 6:30 p.m.

Leashless Brewing: King Trivia, 7 p.m.

Poinsettia Pavilion: Poinsettia Pavilion Ballroom Dance Club, 7:30-9:45 p.m.

Tuesday, 5/7

Live Music

Bogie’s: Gypsy Jazz Breakthrough Retreat with Robin Nolan and Howard Alden, 8 p.m. ★

Café Fiore: Bernie

Copa Cubana: Jerry McWorter Trio, 7-9 p.m.

Margarita Villa: Bob Bishop and friends, 6-9 p.m.

Ric’s: Tour Support, 5-8 p.m.

Ventura Theater: STRFKR, 8 p.m.

Comedy

Levity Live Comedy Club: Bill Devlin’s Comedy and Cocktails, 8 p.m.

DJs

Q Club: Tacos and Turntables, 8-10 p.m.

Pirates: DJ Rick Rock, 7-11 p.m.

Sans Souci: DJ Nick Dean, 10 p.m.

Open Mic

Golden China: 6-10 p.m. with Doug Paulin

Hong Kong Inn: 7-10 p.m. with Milo Sledge

Oak and Main: 8 p.m. with the Beers Brothers

O’Leary’s: 805 Comedy Underground, 9 p.m.

The Tavern: 9 p.m.

Karaoke

Azar’s Sports Bar: 8 p.m. with DJ Franchize

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Keynote: 8 p.m. with Leigh

The Shores: 9:30 p.m.

Thirsty Ox: 8-11 p.m. with Carson

Dancing, trivia, etc.

Duke’s: Trivia night, 7 p.m.

Garman’s Pub: Trivia Quiz, 7 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Tuesday Night Tango, 6:30-10 p.m.

Institution Ale: Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m.

Lookout Bar: Team Trivia, 7:30 p.m.

Ventura Beach Club: Juke Joint beginning swing dance lessons, 7:15-8 p.m.; Intermediate Lindy hop lessons, 8-9 p.m.; Social dancing, 9 p.m.

Waterside: Trivia night, 6 p.m.

Wednesday, 5/8

Live Music

Boatyard Pub: Karen Eden, 6-9 p.m.

Café Fiore: Big Adventure

Margarita Villa: Mark Masson, 6-9 p.m.

Surfside Seafood: Teresa Russell, 5 p.m.

Comedy

GiGi’s: Comedy Night hosted by Artie Lopez, 10 p.m.

Levity Live Comedy Club: Jay Mewes, 8 p.m. ★

Open Mic

Azar’s Sports Bar: Hump Day Music Jam Night, 8 p.m.

Copa Cubana: Open Jazz Mic, 6-8 p.m.

Grapes and Hops: Bluegrass Jam, 6-9 p.m.

Lookout Bar: 7-10 p.m. with Tommy Foytek

Sans Souci: Hosted by Sin Chonies, 10 p.m.

Karaoke

Golden China: 9 p.m.

Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.

O’Leary’s: Steve Luke and the Lions Den, 9 p.m.

Paddy’s: 9 p.m. hosted by Robin

Dancing, trivia, etc.

805 Bar: Trivia Night, 6-8 p.m.

1901 Speakeasy: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.

Anacapa Brewing: Trivia Night, 8 p.m.

Bar Rincon at Whole Foods: King Trivia, 7 p.m.

Bogie’s: Salsa lessons, 6:30 p.m.; Salsa music, 9 p.m.

The Canyon: Country dance lessons, 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.; Line dancing and two-stepping with DJ Josh Kelly and special guests

Thirsty Ox: DJ Trivia Night