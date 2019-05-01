★ = Highly recommended. To get your show listed in After Dark, send all pertinent information to nancy@vcreporter.com no later than Monday of the desired publication week. Due to the erratic nature of entertainment booking, information contained here is subject to change and not guaranteed. Call venues ahead to confirm. Support Local Music!

 

 

 






Wednesday, 5/1


Live Music


Discovery: Bumpin Uglies with Kyle Smith, 7 p.m.


Margarita Villa: Karen Eden, 6-9 p.m.


Surfside Seafood: Teresa Russell, 5 p.m.


Comedy


GiGi’s: Comedy Night hosted by Artie Lopez, 10 p.m.


Levity Live Comedy Club: Chaunte Wayans, 8 p.m.


Open Mic


Azar’s Sports Bar: Hump Day Music Jam Night, 8 p.m.


Copa Cubana: Open Jazz Mic, 6-8 p.m.


Grapes and Hops: Bluegrass Jam, 6-9 p.m.


Greater Goods: GG Jamboree, 6-9 p.m.


Lookout Bar: 7-10 p.m. with Tommy Foytek


Sans Souci: Hosted by Sin Chonies, 10 p.m.


Karaoke 


Golden China: 9 p.m.


Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.


O’Leary’s: Steve Luke and the Lions Den, 9 p.m.


Paddy’s: 9 p.m. hosted by Robin


Dancing, trivia, etc.


805 Bar: Trivia Night, 6-8 p.m.


1901 Speakeasy: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.


Anacapa Brewing: Trivia Night, 8 p.m.


Bar Rincon at Whole Foods: King Trivia, 7 p.m.


Bogie’s: Salsa lessons, 6:30 p.m.; Salsa music, 9 p.m.


The Canyon: Country dance lessons, 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.; Line dancing and two-stepping with DJ Josh Kelly and special guests


Thursday, 5/2


Live Music


Bogie’s: Bill Champlin and Wunderground, 7:30 p.m.


Crown and Anchor: Teresa Russell, 5 p.m.


Discovery: Thunderstorm Artis with Jacob Marquez, 7 p.m.


Grapes and Hops: The Session with Miss Bix Jam, 7 p.m.


MadeWest Brewing: Matt Sayles, 6-8 p.m.


The Manhattan of Camarillo: Neil Elliott Dorval, 6-9 p.m.


Oak and Main: The Swillys, 6-9 p.m.


Thirsty Ox: The Road Brothers, 8-11 p.m.


Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Gypsy Blues Band (Blue Room), 8 p.m.


Suburbanoid comes to Grapes and Hops on Friday, May 3, 4-7 p.m. RJ Mischo also performs at 8 p.m.


Comedy


Levity Live Comedy Club: Ian Bagg, 8 p.m. ★


Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: All Star Showcase, 8 p.m.


DJs


Azar’s Sports Bar: DJ Chris, 9 p.m.


Bogie’s: Momentum Thursdays house music, 9 p.m.


Sans Souci: DJ Spinobi


The Tavern: Get Right DJ, 10 p.m.


Open Mic


Boatyard: Bluegrass Jam


The Garage: Open Mic with Spencer


Keynote: Jam night, 8 p.m.


Red Cove: Music Club Open Jam, 7 p.m.


Rock & Roll Pizza: 7-10 p.m.


Sandbox: 6-8 p.m. with John Cater


Karaoke


GiGi’s: 8 p.m. with KJ Steve Luke; free pool


Golden China: 9 p.m.


Hangar Bar and Grill: 6-9 p.m.


Lookout Bar: 7-10 p.m. Garyoke with Gary Ballen


The Shores: 9:30 p.m.


Dancing, trivia, etc.


Enegren Brewing: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.


The Manhattan of Camarillo: Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m.


Pirates: Salsa night with DJ Wonder and DJ Ricoson, 9 p.m.


Friday, 5/3


Live Music


1901 Speakeasy: Toni Jannotta Jazz Trio, 7-10 p.m.


Agriculture Museum: Brothers Fortune, 5:30-7:30 p.m.




Azar’s Sports Bar: Mini Driver Band


Café Fiore: David Prince


The Canyon: Too $hort, 9 p.m.


Copa Cubana: Brandon Ragan Project, 7-10 p.m.


Deer Lodge: Smoky Knights, 9 p.m. ★


Discovery: Gungor, The Brilliance, Propaganda, 8 p.m.


The Garage: Agua Santa with Good Nothings and The Grownups, 8 p.m.


GiGi’s: Mob 47, Witchhaven, Phobia and Zoloa, 9 p.m.


Grapes and Hops: Suburbanoid, 4-7 p.m.; RJ Mischo, 8 p.m. ★


Harbor Cove Café: DeeDee’s Aloha Island Dolls, 5-8 p.m.


Keynote: What the Funk


Leashless Brewing: Shaky Feelin’, 7:30-9:30 p.m.


The Manhattan of Camarillo: Lisa Ritner and Tilford Jackson, 6:30-9:30 p.m.


Margarita Villa: Sin Chonies, 7-10 p.m.


Oak and Main: Rick Hunter and Colette Lovejoy, 8:30 p.m.


Ric’s: Rick Whitfield, 8:30-11:30 p.m.


The Shores: Karen Eden, 5:30-8:30 p.m.


Star Lounge: Seaside Band, 9 p.m.


Enjoy an evening of classic American folk rock from the 1960s-70s with Live From Laurel Canyon, coming to the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza on Saturday, May 4, with shows at 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. Photo by David B. Moore


Winchester’s: National Cat, 7-10 p.m.


Comedy


Greater Goods: Ojai There! with Jake Adams, Jackie Tohn and Jak Knight, 7:30-10:30 p.m.


Levity Live Comedy Club: Ian Bagg, 7:30 and 9:45 p.m.  ★


Namba Performing Arts Space: Vickers Improv, 8 p.m. ★


Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Phil Medina and Monski present TV Taping, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. ★


DJs


Bogie’s: Club Night, 9 p.m.


Bombay: DJ Erok and DJ Cam, 10 p.m.-2 a.m.


Chinaland: DJ D.Y. and DJ Andy, 9 p.m.


El Rey (Ventura): DJ Rogue, 9 p.m.


Pirates: DJ Scratch, 9 p.m.


Karaoke


GiGi’s: 9 p.m. with Steve Luke


Golden China: 9 p.m.


Lookout Bar: 9 p.m. with Captain Kirk


Ric’s: 8:30 p.m.


Saturday, 5/4


Live Music


1901 Speakeasy: Karen Eden, 6-9 p.m.


Azar’s Sports Bar: HindSite


Café Fiore: Otis Hayes


Camarillo Community Center: Tom Ball and Kenny Sultan, 7:30 p.m. ★


The Canyon: Which One’s Pink (Pink Floyd tribute), 9 p.m.


Chinaland: Cinco de Mayo Party with Jimmy Reyes and DJ Wicked, 9 p.m.


Copa Cubana: Ruben Estrada and the Martinez Brothers, 7-10 p.m.


Discovery: Highway Starr, 9 p.m.


Golden China: Club 805 and The Darkside, 9 p.m.


Greater Goods: Tom Lennon, Charlie Vaughn and Will Riddle, 7:30-10:30 p.m.


Harbor Cove Café: Gary Ballen, 5 p.m.


Keynote: Crosscut


Leashless Brewing: Shawn Jones, 8 p.m. ★


MadeWest Brewing: Ted Lennon, 4-6 p.m.


The Manhattan of Camarillo: Michael Falcone Trio, 6:30-9:30 p.m.


Margarita Villa: CRV, 7-10 p.m.


Namba Performing Arts Space: Aki Kumar and RJ Mischo, 8 p.m.


Classical guitarist Michael Chapdelaine gives a special concert at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center on Sunday, May 5, at 7:30 p.m.




Oak and Main: Caliente, 8:30 p.m.


Ojai Underground Exchange: Bernie Larsen with Brendan Willing James, 7:30 p.m.


Old Creek Ranch Winery: Danny Sandock, 3-6 p.m.


Rock & Roll Pizza: Fallen Saints


Sandbox Coffeehouse: Bruce Mancuso, 12-3 p.m.


The Shores: Troy Edwards, 9 p.m.


Star Lounge: Alastair Greene, 9 p.m.


Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza: Live From Laurel Canyon, 2:30 and 7:30 p.m. ★


Winchester’s: The Tossers, 7-10 p.m.


Comedy


Levity Live Comedy Club: Ian Bagg, 7 and 9:30 p.m. ★


Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Phil Medina and Monski present TV Taping, 7 and 9 p.m. ★


DJs


Bogie’s: Sweet Saturday Club Night, 9 p.m.


Bombay: DJ Erok and DJ Cam, 10 p.m.-1:45 a.m.


El Rey (Ventura): 9:30 p.m.


The Garage: May the 4th Be With You Dance Party and Costume Contest, 9 p.m.


Thirsty Ox: DJRAYRAY, 9 p.m.


Open Mic


Harbor Cove Café: Ukelele jam with Gary Ballen and the Cool Hand Ukes, 10 a.m.


Karaoke


GiGi’s: 9 p.m. with Steve Luke


Golden China: 9 p.m.


Lookout Bar: 9 p.m. with Blue Jay


The Shores: 8:30 p.m.


Dancing, trivia, etc.


Goebel Adult Community Center: Ballroom dance lessons, 6:30 p.m.; John and John, 7:30-10 p.m.


Sunday, 5/5


Live Music


805 Bar: Kenny Devoe, 12-3 p.m.


Bogie’s: Dave Marotta and friends, 7 p.m. ★


Copper Blues: Mariachi brunch, 12 p.m.


Discovery: Cinco de Mayo with Herbal Rootz, 5 p.m. ★


Grapes and Hops: The Tossers, 4-7 p.m.


Harbor Cove Café: Yacht Rock Sunday


La Fonda del Rey: Live music brunch, 11 a.m.


MadeWest Brewing: Anna Vera, 3-5 p.m.


The Manhattan of Camarillo: Scott MacDonald, 5-8 p.m.


Margarita Villa: Mark Masson and Phriends, 7-10 p.m.


Oak and Main: Johnny and the Love Handles, 12-4 p.m.


Ojai Rancho Inn: Folk Steady with Charlie and Grace, The Chillz, Joe Bourdet and others, 2-8 p.m.


Old Creek Ranch Winery: Eamon Fogarty, 3-6 p.m.


Ric’s: Brandon Ragan Project, 3:30 p.m.


Sandbox Coffeehouse: Max on Tour, 12-3 p.m.


The Shores: Lauren Tannenbaum


Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center: Michael Chapdelaine, 7:30 p.m. ★


Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza: Celtic Woman, 3 p.m. ★


Ventura Theater: Robin Trower with Katy Guillen, 8 p.m.


Waterside: Teresa Russell, 11:30 a.m.


Winchester’s: James Broz, 5-8 p.m.


Comedy


Levity Live Comedy Club: Ian Bagg, 7 p.m. ★


Ventura Harbor Comedy Club: Phil Medina and Monski present TV Taping, 7 p.m.


Catch Jay Mewes (of Jay and Silent Bob fame) at Levity Live Comedy Club on Wednesday, May 8, at 8 p.m.




DJs


Bombay: DJ Cam, 2-7 p.m.


Sans Souci: DJ Darko


Thirsty Ox: Cinco de Mayo with DJRAYRAY, 1-5 p.m.


Open Mic


Namba Performing Arts Space: 7 p.m. hosted by New Blood Comedy


Karaoke


GiGi’s: Industry Night Karaoke, 8 p.m. with Steve Luke


Golden China: 9 p.m.


Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.


La Fonda del Rey: 3 p.m.


Lookout Bar: 3-6 p.m. Garyoke with Gary Ballen


Oak and Main: 8 p.m. with Sing Time


Dancing, trivia, etc.


Chinaland: Salsa and Bachata classes, 8:30-9:30 p.m.


The Garage: King Trivia with Lamar Miles, 8 p.m.


Monday, 5/6


Open Mic


Thirsty Ox: 8:30 p.m. with Jorge and Blane


Karaoke


The Garage: Manic Monday, 9 p.m.


Golden China: 9 p.m.


Outlaws: Hosted by Rockin’ Robin


Sans Souci: 10 p.m.


Dancing, trivia, etc.


Bottle & Pint (Newbury Park): King Trivia, 7 p.m.


Copper Blues: 7 p.m.


Fratelli’s: King Trivia, 6:30 p.m.


Leashless Brewing: King Trivia, 7 p.m.


Poinsettia Pavilion: Poinsettia Pavilion Ballroom Dance Club, 7:30-9:45 p.m.


Tuesday, 5/7


Live Music


Bogie’s: Gypsy Jazz Breakthrough Retreat with Robin Nolan and Howard Alden, 8 p.m. ★


Café Fiore: Bernie


Copa Cubana: Jerry McWorter Trio, 7-9 p.m.


Margarita Villa: Bob Bishop and friends, 6-9 p.m.


Ric’s: Tour Support, 5-8 p.m.


Ventura Theater: STRFKR, 8 p.m.


Comedy


Levity Live Comedy Club: Bill Devlin’s Comedy and Cocktails, 8 p.m.


DJs


Q Club: Tacos and Turntables, 8-10 p.m.


Pirates: DJ Rick Rock, 7-11 p.m.


Sans Souci: DJ Nick Dean, 10 p.m.


Open Mic


Golden China: 6-10 p.m. with Doug Paulin


Hong Kong Inn: 7-10 p.m. with Milo Sledge


Oak and Main: 8 p.m. with the Beers Brothers


O’Leary’s: 805 Comedy Underground, 9 p.m.


The Tavern: 9 p.m.


Karaoke


Azar’s Sports Bar: 8 p.m. with DJ Franchize


Golden China: 9 p.m.


Keynote: 8 p.m. with Leigh


The Shores: 9:30 p.m.


Thirsty Ox: 8-11 p.m. with Carson


Dancing, trivia, etc.


Duke’s: Trivia night, 7 p.m.


Garman’s Pub: Trivia Quiz, 7 p.m.


Grapes and Hops: Tuesday Night Tango, 6:30-10 p.m.


Institution Ale: Trivia Night, 7-9 p.m.


Lookout Bar: Team Trivia, 7:30 p.m.


Ventura Beach Club: Juke Joint beginning swing dance lessons, 7:15-8 p.m.; Intermediate Lindy hop lessons, 8-9 p.m.; Social dancing, 9 p.m.


Waterside: Trivia night, 6 p.m.


Wednesday, 5/8


Live Music


Boatyard Pub: Karen Eden, 6-9 p.m.


Café Fiore: Big Adventure


Margarita Villa: Mark Masson, 6-9 p.m.


Surfside Seafood: Teresa Russell, 5 p.m.


Comedy


GiGi’s: Comedy Night hosted by Artie Lopez, 10 p.m.


Levity Live Comedy Club: Jay Mewes, 8 p.m. ★


Open Mic


Azar’s Sports Bar: Hump Day Music Jam Night, 8 p.m.


Copa Cubana: Open Jazz Mic, 6-8 p.m.


Grapes and Hops: Bluegrass Jam, 6-9 p.m.


Lookout Bar: 7-10 p.m. with Tommy Foytek


Sans Souci: Hosted by Sin Chonies, 10 p.m.


Karaoke 


Golden China: 9 p.m.


Keynote: Jukebox Karaoke, 9 p.m.


O’Leary’s: Steve Luke and the Lions Den, 9 p.m.


Paddy’s: 9 p.m. hosted by Robin


Dancing, trivia, etc.


805 Bar: Trivia Night, 6-8 p.m.


1901 Speakeasy: Trivia Night, 7 p.m.


Anacapa Brewing: Trivia Night, 8 p.m.


Bar Rincon at Whole Foods: King Trivia, 7 p.m.


Bogie’s: Salsa lessons, 6:30 p.m.; Salsa music, 9 p.m.


The Canyon: Country dance lessons, 6:30 p.m., 7:30 p.m. and 10 p.m.; Line dancing and two-stepping with DJ Josh Kelly and special guests


Thirsty Ox: DJ Trivia Night