Prom night held for students with disabilities in Ventura

The eighth annual “A Night to Remember” prom for students with disabilities will be held on Friday, May 31, in Ventura featuring all the glitz and glam of a Hollywood premiere.

Students may attend the prom free of charge and be provided with dresses and tuxedos, hairstyling, makeup and corsages or boutonnieres. Transportation will be provided by free limo rides, culminating in a walk down a red carpet cheered on by paparazzi. Students will receive a formal photo, special food and treats and a night of dancing with a professional DJ.

“There is nothing quite like this night and experience for both our guests and volunteers. It’s like a picture of heaven on earth,” said Mike Hickerson, pastor at Mission Church. “When everyone is out on the dance floor together, we all recognize that we’re not that much different from each other, and it just feels like something is right in the world.”

Over 2,000 attendees are expected at the annual event beginning at 6:30 p.m. For more information, visit www.ntrventura.com.

Nominate your dog to be mayor of Camarillo dog park

Does your dog have what it takes to navigate the wild world of bureaucracy? If so, perhaps nominating him or her for mayor of the Camarillo Dog Parks is in order.

The Pleasant Valley Recreation and Park District is seeking a canine mayor in order to raise funds and improve the city’s parks. The fundraiser, spearheaded by the Friends of Camarillo Dog Parks, has set a fundraising goal of $1,000.

To nominate your favorite pooch, canine candidates must present a “platform” of goals s/he has and submit a $25 filing fee. The filing period will begin on June 1 and end June 15 with two canine candidate meet and greets scheduled for June 13 and 15.

The city of Camarillo has two dog parks, Mission Oaks and Springville.

If this all seems one-sided toward the owner’s amusement, there are perks for the dog mayor as well: S/he will become official spokes-dog for dog-park related items, receive a “key to the district” (probably treats), and the mayor will be a VIP at the Camarillo Christmas Parade.

For more information and to submit your application, visit www.pvrpd.org/parks/dogparkmayor.asp.

Port of Hueneme hosts international trade week

Ten countries and both international and local businesses were represented at the Port of Hueneme’s World Trade Week held on Tuesday, May 21, in Port Hueneme.

At hand were topics ranging from trade to tariffs and attendees were introduced to the traditional cargos of Argentina, Bangladesh, Belgium, Canada, Ecuador, Guatemala, Hong Kong, Mexico and Peru during the “Going Around the World in Trade” event.

Attendees weighed in on the new U.S./Mexico/Canada Trade Agreement during a roundtable discussion.

“Mexico is supportive of the USMCA as it is important that we have agreements instead of disputes to benefit our people and improve travel among our countries,” said Roberto Rodríguez Hernández, Consul General of Mexico in Oxnard. “Mexico has over 50 free trade agreements in place including one we are expanding with Japan, as they like to import Mexican-made products.”

State passes circus animal ban

Gone are the bars on the animal crackers box and so, too, are the animals once featured at the circus. Those very crackers celebrated following passage of the Circus Cruelty Prevention Act in the State Senate on May 20.

SB 313 effectively bans the use of animals for performances in circuses in the state, a move praised by animal rights activists.

“This is wonderful news,” said Animal Defenders International President Jan Creamer. “ADI congratulates Sen. Ben Hueso and the California Senate as they move their state towards ending the suffering of animals in circuses.”

Circus Vargas, which has been animal-free since 2010, will set up its tent in Camarillo beginning June 13. Ringling Bros. Barnum and Bailey circus, which came under fire from animal rights groups for its continued use of animals in its performances, ended its 146-year run in 2017.