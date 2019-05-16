Ventura County 2040 General Plan community workshops

The Ventura County Planning Division will host a series of workshops for the community at large to offer input on the 2040 General Plan, which will guide development and resource protection for the upcoming years.

On Thursday, May 16, at 6 p.m., the workshop will be hosted at Roger Jones Community Center, 2864 Jourdan St. in Oxnard with Spanish and Mixteco translation services available.

On Tuesday, May 21, the workshop will be hosted again in Oxnard at the Channel Islands Boating Center at 3880 Bluefin Circle and Wednesday, May 22, at the Oak View Community Center, 18 Valley Road in Oak View. Both workshops will begin at 6 p.m.

On Thursday, May 23, the workshop will be hosted at the Ventura County Government Center Hall of Administration, third floor, in the Multi-Purpose Conference Room, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, beginning at 4 p.m.

For more information, visit www.VC2040.org.

Camarillo to host workshop on Old Town park renovation

A community workshop will be hosted in Camarillo on Monday, May 20, to discuss rejuvenating the city’s old town Dizdar Park.

Nestled between Saint Mary Magdalen School and South Glenn Drive, Dizdar Park has become the subject of potential redevelopment. At the workshop, city staff and consultants will discuss potential concepts and community guests will participate in small-group exercises to share ideas.

Results from the workshop will be shared with the City Council along with the product of a Jan. 29 meeting on the topic of the former courthouse property reuse workshop.

The meeting will take place at in the Community Room of the Camarillo Public Library, 4101 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, 6-8 p.m. For more information, visit www.cityofcamarillo.org/communitydevelopment.

Thousand Oaks safety fair to feature activities, speakers

Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin, D-Thousand Oaks, and the City of Thousand Oaks will host the annual Be Prepared Safety Fair on Saturday, May 18, featuring all manner of activities themed in such a way that safety is prioritized.

Attendees can expect safety-inspired informational booths, gently touching safety-themed trucks and other vehicles, a safely trained mounted patrol and even a visit from a gaggle of miniature therapy horses.

When you’ve had your fill of safety-oriented activities, stick around for the speaker series beginning at 9:30 a.m. with “The Scam Stops with You: Protect yourself against the latest crimes” and ending with “The dangers of E-Cigarettes and Vaping.”

The event will take place at the Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza Park, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., 9:30 a.m.-1 p.m. For more information, visit a44.asmdc.org.

Ventura County sees tourism growth in 2018

2018 was a big year for tourism in Ventura County, according to a report out from the Oxnard Convention & Visitors Bureau and the State of California.

The 2018 Travel Impact Report shows that visitor spending in Ventura County reached $1.8 billion and supported 17,360 jobs in 2018, up 5.3 percent and 3.2 percent, respectively, over the year before. The report was compiled by Portland, Oregon-based Dean Runyan Associates.

“Our momentum continues to be strong and the economic impact from tourism continues to grow through the increased transient occupancy tax and awareness of our destination through relevant and consistent marketing messaging,” said Julie Mino, president and CEO of the bureau. “More visitors are discovering Oxnard and helping to keep tourism dollars in our local hotels, restaurants, attractions and other businesses that count on this revenue to help with their bottom line.”

May is California Travel and Tourism Month, first enacted in 2016. For more information, visit www.visitoxnard.com.

Ventura County to benefit from wildfire assistance grant

The California Fire Safe Council (CFSC) has been awarded $500,000 in funding from Edison International, parent company of Southern California Edison, in support of the council’s wildfire safety initiatives throughout the state, including one here in Ventura County.

The council announced several wildfire-oriented projects throughout the state, including a project named the “Living with Fire” Outreach Initiative under the Ventura County Resource Conservation District, which was awarded $24,870, as well as Ojai Valley Fire Prevention and Preparedness Equipment, a project of the Ojai-based nonprofit Concerned Resource and Environmental Workers, which was awarded $3,622.31.

“We’re excited to be launching a new Fire Safe Council capacity-building program thanks to Edison’s generous and timely donation,” said CFSC Executive Director Tracy Katelman. “Edison’s Wildfire Assistance Fund will help us to start new Fire Safe Councils, translate and distribute home gardening and defensible space materials in Spanish, and fund another $130,000 in Fire Safe Community Grants.”