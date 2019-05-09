CoLAB challenges Wildlife Corridor with lawsuit

The Ventura County Coalition of Labor, Agriculture and Business, also known as CoLAB, has filed a lawsuit in the Superior Court seeking to end creation of the recently adopted 163,000-acre wildlife corridor.

In a statement, CoLAB says that the Board of Supervisors, which adopted the wildlife corridor by a 3-2 vote, “passed unreasonable and unlawful restrictions, increasing costs and devaluing land of affected Ventura County taxpayers and landowners.”

“It was a step too far,” said CoLAB VC Executive Director Lynn Jensen. “We offered solutions that were rejected in a political atmosphere that sounded good for wildlife, but truly wasn’t. Hence we must seek recourse in the courts.”

CoLAB says that the corridor will increase fire hazards and that not studying the impact the corridor would have on fire prevention is a “tragic oversight.”

Environmental groups have spoken out against the lawsuit, saying that it threatens to undermine “two years of hard work amongst landowners, scientists, wildlife advocates and county planners, and ultimately places the fate of our region’s wildlife in grave danger.”

“County residents strongly support the ordinance because it contains science-based measures to give mountain lions and other local wildlife a fighting chance as development pressure and climate change intensify,” said J.P. Rose, staff attorney at the Center for Biological Diversity. “This lawsuit is out of step with the will of the people and we are confident it will be rejected by the courts.”

Local mountain lion succumbs to poisoning in Santa Monica Mountains

One of the famed mountain lions collared for research and tracking purposes in the Santa Monica Mountains National Recreation Area has been found dead from what is believed to be consumption of rat poison.

The National Park Service, which manages the area, said that on March 21, the three-year-old mountain lion, referred to as P-47, broadcast a so-called “mortality signal” from its collar. Rangers discovered the lion’s body and confirmed its death, believed to have been caused by the anticoagulant rodenticide used by farmers and homeowners to control pest populations. The NPS says that P-47 is believed to have ingested up to six different rodenticides.

In 2017, another mountain lion died of suspected rodenticide poisoning and mange, a suspected side-effect of rodenticide ingestion, has been documented in the mountain lion and bobcat populations in the area.

Bike to Work Week returns countywide

Beginning May 13, the Ventura County Transportation Commission is urging residents to ditch the keys and hop on a bike for the week in an effort to promote green living.

Throughout the week, repair stations and pit stops will be set up in some cities, while anyone who pledges to bike will be entered into a drawing for a chance to win a $100 Visa gift card.

For more information including locations of events and other details, visit www.goventura.org/bike-to-work-week-2019.

Return of the King: Elvis celebrates Mother’s Day in Simi Valley

It’s a hunka-hunka burnin’ love for moms this Sunday, May 12, Mother’s Day. In celebration, Raymond Michael’s Elvis Tribute to Mother’s Day will be held in Simi Valley.

Michael, who discovered his talent for impersonating the King of Rock and Roll while under hypnosis, has performed at Knott’s Berry Farm and Six Flags Over Texas, and in main showrooms in Las Vegas, Lake Tahoe and Reno. When he’s not rocking the sideburns, Michael is a music teacher at Moorpark High School.

The show will take place on Sunday, May 12, at 7:30 p.m. at the Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley. Tickets: $22-29. For more information, visit www.simi-arts.org.

Ventura County adopts rooster ordinance

The Ventura County Board of Supervisors has adopted a new ordinance addressing nuisances and overcrowding in residential areas.

The Rooster Keeping Ordinance is intended to curtail overcrowding and issues arising from noise and odors, says Ventura County Animal Services. The ordinance is also meant to address cockfighting in the county, which is a crime.

The ordinance limits the number of roosters to four on any parcel in the county, with fanciers able to apply to keep more.

The ordinance applies to individuals living in the unincorporated areas of the county, with individual cities each holding their own restrictions on owning a rooster.

To read the ordinance and for more information, visit www.vcas.us/roosterkeeping.