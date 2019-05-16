Camarillo animal rescue assists recovery of discarded puppies

Video of a Coachella Valley woman dumping seven puppies into a dumpster led to her eventual arrest following discovery that she had been hoarding dozens of dogs at her home. The dogs were confiscated from the woman’s home and taken to a nearby shelter in Riverside. Now, 11 of the 38 dogs have been rescued by Camarillo based Paw Works, which is a no-kill shelter, with hopes of being put up for adoption in the near future. For more information on Paw Works, visit www.pawworks.org.

Kombucha brewer with Ojai roots supports fire prevention efforts

May 6-12 was Fire Safety Week across California, and in recognition of the event, original Ojai-founded Flying Embers Kombucha pledged that 1 percent of revenues would be donated to regional fire safety programs and First Responders.

“Experiencing the Thomas Fire in 2017 firsthand, has not only brought us a special appreciation for life,” said Bill Moses, “but it has also taught us the importance of teaming with our community. This experience has defined our brand and mission to support fire education and prevention organizations and those first responders who risk their lives for their communities.”

For more information on the brand, visit www.flyingembers.com.