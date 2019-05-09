FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAMES

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190415-10006636-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: MK JUDGMENT

ENFORCEMENT, 1132 Lucero St.,

Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County,

Min H. Kim, 1132 Lucero St., Oxnard,

CA 93030. This business is

conducted by: An Individual. The

registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious business

name or names listed above

on: N/A. I declare that all Information

In this statement Is true and correct

(A registrant who declares information

as true any material matter

pursuant to Section 17913 of Business

and Professions Code that the

registrant knows to be false is guilty

of a misdemeanor punishable by a

fine not to exceed one thousand dollars

($1.000).) /s/ Min H. Kim, Min

H. Kim. NOTICE – in accordance with

subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a

fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years from

the date on which it was filed in the

office of the county clerk, except, as

provided in subdivision of section

17920, where it expires 40 days after

any change in the facts set forth

in the statement pursuant to section

17913 other than a change in residence

address or registered owner.

A new fictitious business name

statement must be filed before the

expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the

use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights

of another under Federal, State, or

Common Law (see Section 14411

ET SEQ., Business & Professions

Code). This statement was filed with

the County Clerk of Ventura on April

15, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/18/19, 4/25/19, 5/2/19

and 5/9/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190322-10005144-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: ANTHONY LETRON,

333 E. Clara St., Port Hueneme, CA

93041, Ventura County, Oscar Anthony

Leon, 333 E. Clara St., Port

Hueneme, CA 93041. This business

is conducted by: An Individual. The

registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious business

name or names listed above

on: N/A. I declare that all Information

In this statement Is true and

correct (A registrant who declares

information as true any material

matter pursuant to Section 17913 of

Business and Professions Code that

the registrant knows to be false is

guilty of a misdemeanor punishable

by a fine not to exceed one thousand

dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Oscar Anthony

Leon, Oscar Anthony Leon. NOTICE

– in accordance with subdivision (a)

of Section 17920, a fictitious name

statement generally expires at the

end of five years from the date on

which it was filed in the office of the

county clerk, except, as provided in

subdivision of section 17920, where

it expires 40 days after any change

in the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other

than a change in residence address

or registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must be

filed before the expiration. The filing

of this statement does not of itself

authorize the use in this state of a

fictitious business name in violation

of the rights of another under

Federal, State, or Common Law (see

Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business &

Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of

Ventura on March 22, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/18/19, 4/25/19, 5/2/19

and 5/9/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190401-10005660-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: PIER WELLNESS

MASSAGE, 6939 Swan Street, Ventura,

CA 93003, Ventura County,

Courtney Elizabeth Ruiz, 6939 Swan

Street, Ventura, CA 93003. This

business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant commenced

to transact business under the

fictitious business name or names

listed above on: N/A. I declare that

all Information In this statement Is

true and correct (A registrant who

declares information as true any

material matter pursuant to Section

17913 of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows to

be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed

one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/

Courtney Elizabeth Ruiz, Courtney

Ruiz. NOTICE – in accordance with

subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a

fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years from

the date on which it was filed in the

office of the county clerk, except, as

provided in subdivision of section

17920, where it expires 40 days after

any change in the facts set forth

in the statement pursuant to section

17913 other than a change in residence

address or registered owner.

A new fictitious business name

statement must be filed before the

expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the

use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights

of another under Federal, State, or

Common Law (see Section 14411

ET SEQ., Business & Professions

Code). This statement was filed with

the County Clerk of Ventura on April

1, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/18/19, 4/25/19, 5/2/19

and 5/9/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190409-10006269-0

The following person(s) is (are)

doing business as: 1) DIVINE

ANGEL MESSENGER, 2) ANGEL’S

DUST PRODUCTS, 3) FAIRY DUST

PRODUCTS, 4212 E. Los Angeles

Ave., Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura

County, Angela Nicole Curry,

4212 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi

Valley, CA 93063. This business is

conducted by: An Individual. The

registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious business

name or names listed above

on: N/A. I declare that all Information

In this statement Is true and

correct (A registrant who declares

information as true any material

matter pursuant to Section 17913 of

Business and Professions Code that

the registrant knows to be false is

guilty of a misdemeanor punishable

by a fine not to exceed one thousand

dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Angela

Nicole Curry, Angela Curry. NOTICE

– in accordance with subdivision (a)

of Section 17920, a fictitious name

statement generally expires at the

end of five years from the date on

which it was filed in the office of the

county clerk, except, as provided in

subdivision of section 17920, where

it expires 40 days after any change

in the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other

than a change in residence address

or registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must be

filed before the expiration. The filing

of this statement does not of itself

authorize the use in this state of a

fictitious business name in violation

of the rights of another under

Federal, State, or Common Law (see

Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business &

Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of

Ventura on April 9, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/18/19, 4/25/19, 5/2/19

and 5/9/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190411-10006459-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: ISABEL’S HOUSE

CLEANING, 1453 Lorena Dr., Oxnard,

CA 93030, Ventura County,

Isabel Corona, 1453 Lorena Dr.,

Oxnard, CA 93030. This business

is conducted by: An Individual. The

registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious business

name or names listed above

on: 03/04/19. I declare that all Information

In this statement Is true and

correct (A registrant who declares

information as true any material

matter pursuant to Section 17913 of

Business and Professions Code that

the registrant knows to be false is

guilty of a misdemeanor punishable

by a fine not to exceed one thousand

dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Isabel Corona,

Isabel Corona. NOTICE – in accordance

with subdivision (a) of Section

17920, a fictitious name statement

generally expires at the end of five

years from the date on which it was

filed in the office of the county clerk,

except, as provided in subdivision of

section 17920, where it expires 40

days after any change in the facts

set forth in the statement pursuant

to section 17913 other than

a change in residence address or

registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must be

filed before the expiration. The filing

of this statement does not of itself

authorize the use in this state of a

fictitious business name in violation

of the rights of another under

Federal, State, or Common Law (see

Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business &

Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of

Ventura on April 11, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/18/19, 4/25/19, 5/2/19

and 5/9/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190412-10006581-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: FLORA GARDENS,

245 Old Baldwin Rd., Ojai, CA

93023, Ventura County, Carolina

Murillo, 888 Baldwin Rd., Ojai, CA

93023. This business is conducted

by: An Individual. The registrant

commenced to transact business

under the fictitious business name

or names listed above on: 01/2011.

I declare that all Information In this

statement Is true and correct (A

registrant who declares information

as true any material matter pursuant

to Section 17913 of Business

and Professions Code that the registrant

knows to be false is guilty

of a misdemeanor punishable by a

fine not to exceed one thousand dollars

($1.000).) /s/ Carolina Murillo,

Carolina Murillo. NOTICE – in accordance

with subdivision (a) of Section

17920, a fictitious name statement

generally expires at the end of five

years from the date on which it was

filed in the office of the county clerk,

except, as provided in subdivision of

section 17920, where it expires 40

days after any change in the facts

set forth in the statement pursuant

to section 17913 other than

a change in residence address or

registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must be

filed before the expiration. The filing

of this statement does not of itself

authorize the use in this state of a

fictitious business name in violation

of the rights of another under

Federal, State, or Common Law (see

Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business &

Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of

Ventura on April 12, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/18/19, 4/25/19, 5/2/19

and 5/9/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190415-10006689-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: SQUARE FOOTAGE,

451 E. Main St., Suite 4, Ventura,

CA 93001, Ventura County, Trinity

Wheeler, 75 N. Santa Cruz St.,

Apt. 4, Ventura, CA 93001, Mark

Petersen, 75 N. Santa Cruz St.,

Apt. 4, Ventura, CA 93001. This

business is conducted by: Married

Couple. The registrant commenced

to transact business under the fictitious

business name or names listed

above on: N/A. I declare that all Information

In this statement Is true and

correct (A registrant who declares

information as true any material

matter pursuant to Section 17913 of

Business and Professions Code that

the registrant knows to be false is

guilty of a misdemeanor punishable

by a fine not to exceed one thousand

dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Mark Petersen,

Mark Petersen. NOTICE – in accordance

with subdivision (a) of Section

17920, a fictitious name statement

generally expires at the end of five

years from the date on which it was

filed in the office of the county clerk,

except, as provided in subdivision of

section 17920, where it expires 40

days after any change in the facts

set forth in the statement pursuant

to section 17913 other than

a change in residence address or

registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must be

filed before the expiration. The filing

of this statement does not of itself

authorize the use in this state of a

fictitious business name in violation

of the rights of another under

Federal, State, or Common Law (see

Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business &

Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of

Ventura on April 15, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/18/19, 4/25/19, 5/2/19

and 5/9/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190409-10006247-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS

(ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1)

AVIEMORE GROUP, 2) AVG, 1115

Pittsfield Lane, Ventura, CA 93001,

Ventura County, State of Incorporation

/ Organization California,

AVIEMORE GROUP LLC, 1115 Pittsfield

Lane, Ventura, CA 93001. This

Business is conducted by: A Limited

Liability Company. The registrant

commenced to transact business

under the fictitious business name

or names listed above on 1/31/2018.

I declare that all information in this

statement is true and correct. (A

registrant who declares information

as true any material matter pursuant

to Section 17913 of Business

and Professions Code that the registrant

knows to be false is guilty of

a misdemeanor punishable by a fine

not to exceed one thousand dollars

($1,000).) /s/ AVIEMORE GROUP

LLC, Robert MacDonald, Robert

MacDonald, President. NOTICE- In

accordance with subdivision (a) of

Section 17920, a fictitious name

statement generally expires at the

end of five years from the date on

which it was filed in the office of the

county clerk, except, as provided in

subdivision section 17920, where it

expires 40 days after any change in

the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other

than a change in residence address

or registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must be

filed before the expiration. The filing

of this statement does not of itself

authorize the use in this state of a

fictitious business name in violation

of the rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see section

14411 ET SEQ., Business and

Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of

Ventura on April 9, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/18/19, 4/25/19, 5/2/19

and 5/9/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190415-10006657-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S)

IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS:

ALSANA, 2545 West Hillcrest Drive,

Suite 205, Thousand Oaks, CA

91320, Ventura County, State of

Incorporation / Organization Delaware,

Alsana West LLC, 213 Seventeen

Mile Drive, Pacific Grove, CA

93950. This Business is conducted

by: A Limited Liability Company. The

registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious business

name or names listed above

on August 1, 2018. I declare that

all information in this statement is

true and correct. (A registrant who

declares information as true any

material matter pursuant to Section

17913 of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows to

be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed

one thousand dollars ($1,000).)

/s/ Alsana West LLC, Bart Thielen,

Bart Thielen, Chief Financial Officer.

NOTICE- In accordance with

subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a

fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years from

the date on which it was filed in the

office of the county clerk, except,

as provided in subdivision section

17920, where it expires 40 days after

any change in the facts set forth

in the statement pursuant to section

17913 other than a change in residence

address or registered owner.

A new fictitious business name

statement must be filed before the

expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the

use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights

of another under Federal, State, or

Common Law (see section 14411

ET SEQ., Business and Professions

Code). This statement was filed with

the County Clerk of Ventura on April

15, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/18/19, 4/25/19, 5/2/19

and 5/9/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190412-10006563-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1)

LIFELINE OUTREACH RESOURCE

CENTER, 2) LIFELINE, 3) LIFELINE

OUTREACH, 4) LORC, 1040 North

Ventura Ave., Ventura, CA 93001,

Ventura County, State of Incorporation

/ Organization 3413050 CA,

LIFELINE OUTREACH RESOURCE

CENTER, INC., 1040 North Ventura

Ave., Ventura, CA 93001. This Business

is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious

business name or names listed

above on 1. 1/1/2014; 2. 1/1/2014;

3. 01/01/2014; 4. 01/01/2014. I

declare that all information in this

statement is true and correct. (A

registrant who declares information

as true any material matter pursuant

to Section 17913 of Business

and Professions Code that the registrant

knows to be false is guilty of

a misdemeanor punishable by a fine

not to exceed one thousand dollars

($1,000).) /s/ LIFELINE OUTREACH

RESOURCE CENTER, INC., M.

Castaneda, Maria Castaneda, Secretary.

NOTICE- In accordance with

subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a

fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years from

the date on which it was filed in the

office of the county clerk, except,

as provided in subdivision section

17920, where it expires 40 days after

any change in the facts set forth

in the statement pursuant to section

17913 other than a change in residence

address or registered owner.

A new fictitious business name

statement must be filed before the

expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the

use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights

of another under Federal, State, or

Common Law (see section 14411

ET SEQ., Business and Professions

Code). This statement was filed with

the County Clerk of Ventura on April

12, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/18/19, 4/25/19, 5/2/19

and 5/9/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190329-10005615-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S)

IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS:

MATHNASIUM OF VENTURA, 1746

S. Victoria Ave., Suite B, Ventura,

CA 93003, Ventura County, State

of Incorporation / Organization CA,

NAOMITCH VENTURES, 3855 United

Road, Agoura Hills, CA 91301. This

Business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant commenced

to transact business under the fictitious

business name or names listed

above on 3/29/2019. I declare that

all information in this statement is

true and correct. (A registrant who

declares information as true any

material matter pursuant to Section

17913 of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows to

be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed

one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/

NAOMITCH VENTURES, Mitchell

Gelfand, Mitchell Gelfand, President.

NOTICE- In accordance with

subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a

fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years from

the date on which it was filed in the

office of the county clerk, except,

as provided in subdivision section

17920, where it expires 40 days after

any change in the facts set forth

in the statement pursuant to section

17913 other than a change in residence

address or registered owner.

A new fictitious business name

statement must be filed before the

expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the

use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights

of another under Federal, State, or

Common Law (see section 14411

ET SEQ., Business and Professions

Code). This statement was filed

with the County Clerk of Ventura on

March 29, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/18/19, 4/25/19, 5/2/19

and 5/9/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190409-10006301-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS

(ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1)

FOURTH STATE PRODUCTIONS,

INC., 2) HARD LIGHT CENTER, 233

N. 3rd Street, Port Hueneme, CA

93041, Ventura County, State of

Incorporation / Organization CA,

FOURTH STATE PRODUCTIONS,

INC., 233 N. 3rd Street, Port Hueneme,

CA 93041. This Business is

conducted by: A Corporation. The

registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious business

name or names listed above on

1/10/2018. I declare that all information

in this statement is true and

correct. (A registrant who declares

information as true any material

matter pursuant to Section 17913 of

Business and Professions Code that

the registrant knows to be false is

guilty of a misdemeanor punishable

by a fine not to exceed one thousand

dollars ($1,000).) /s/ FOURTH

STATE PRODUCTIONS, INC., Linda

C. Horan, Linda C. Horan, President.

NOTICE- In accordance with

subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a

fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years from

the date on which it was filed in the

office of the county clerk, except,

as provided in subdivision section

17920, where it expires 40 days after

any change in the facts set forth

in the statement pursuant to section

17913 other than a change in residence

address or registered owner.

A new fictitious business name

statement must be filed before the

expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the

use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights

of another under Federal, State, or

Common Law (see section 14411

ET SEQ., Business and Professions

Code). This statement was filed with

the County Clerk of Ventura on April

9, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/18/19, 4/25/19, 5/2/19

and 5/9/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190410-10006374-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS

(ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: THE

STARK GROUP, 3182 Clarita Court,

Thousand Oaks, CA 91362, Ventura

County, State of Incorporation

/ Organization 4255538 CA, STARC

GROUP, INC., 3182 Clarita Court,

Thousand Oaks, CA 91362. This

Business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant commenced

to transact business under the fictitious

business name or names listed

above on 04/10/2019. I declare that

all information in this statement is

true and correct. (A registrant who

declares information as true any

material matter pursuant to Section

17913 of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows to

be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed

one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/

STARC GROUP, INC., Janet Stark,

Janet Stark, CFO. NOTICE- In accordance

with subdivision (a) of

Section 17920, a fictitious name

statement generally expires at the

end of five years from the date on

which it was filed in the office of the

county clerk, except, as provided in

subdivision section 17920, where it

expires 40 days after any change in

the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other

than a change in residence address

or registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must be

filed before the expiration. The filing

of this statement does not of itself

authorize the use in this state of a

fictitious business name in violation

of the rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see section

14411 ET SEQ., Business and

Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of

Ventura on April 10, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/18/19, 4/25/19, 5/2/19

and 5/9/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190411-10006488-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS

(ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: FEMME.

NEXT GENERATION WOMEN’S

CARE, 3262 E. Thousand Oaks

Blvd., Suite 100, Thousand Oaks, CA

91362, Ventura County, State of Incorporation

/ Organization 4239821

CA, DENNIS IDOWU, M.D. MEDICAL

CORPORATION, 3150 Cadet Ct., Los

Angeles, CA 90068. This Business

is conducted by: A Corporation. The

registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious business

name or names listed above on

N/A. I declare that all information in

this statement is true and correct. (A

registrant who declares information

as true any material matter pursuant

to Section 17913 of Business

and Professions Code that the registrant

knows to be false is guilty of

a misdemeanor punishable by a fine

not to exceed one thousand dollars

($1,000).) /s/ DENNIS IDOWU, M.D.

MEDICAL CORPORATION, Dennis

Idowu, Dennis Idowu, CEO. NOTICEIn

accordance with subdivision (a)

of Section 17920, a fictitious name

statement generally expires at the

end of five years from the date on

which it was filed in the office of the

county clerk, except, as provided in

subdivision section 17920, where it

expires 40 days after any change in

the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other

than a change in residence address

or registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must be

filed before the expiration. The filing

of this statement does not of itself

authorize the use in this state of a

fictitious business name in violation

of the rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see section

14411 ET SEQ., Business and

Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of

Ventura on April 11, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/18/19, 4/25/19, 5/2/19

and 5/9/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190401-10005717-0

The following person(s) is (are)

doing business as: SAILING

SOLUTIONS, 1198 Navigator Dr. C-1,

Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County,

John Chille, 3700 Dean Dr. #2701,

Ventura, CA 93003. This business is

conducted by: An Individual. The registrant

commenced to transact business

under the fictitious business name or

names listed above on: N/A. I declare

that all Information In this statement

Is true and correct (A registrant who

declares information as true any material

matter pursuant to Section 17913

of Business and Professions Code

that the registrant knows to be false

is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable

by a fine not to exceed one thousand

dollars ($1.000).) /s/ John Chille, John

Chille, John Chille. NOTICE – in accordance

with subdivision (a) of Section

17920, a fictitious name statement

generally expires at the end of five

years from the date on which it was

filed in the office of the county clerk,

except, as provided in subdivision of

section 17920, where it expires 40

days after any change in the facts

set forth in the statement pursuant to

section 17913 other than a change in

residence address or registered owner.

A new fictitious business name statement

must be filed before the expiration.

The filing of this statement does

not of itself authorize the use in this

state of a fictitious business name in

violation of the rights of another under

Federal, State, or Common Law (see

Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business &

Professions Code). This statement was

filed with the County Clerk of Ventura

on April 1, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/25/19, 5/2/19, 5/9/19 and 5/16/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190411-10006462-0

The following person(s) is (are)

doing business as: C AND E

SOLUTIONS, 2208 Sebring St., Simi

Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County,

Joshua Flores, 2208 Sebring St., Simi

Valley, CA 93065. This business is

conducted by: An Individual. The registrant

commenced to transact business

under the fictitious business name or

names listed above on: 04/11/2019.

I declare that all Information In this

statement Is true and correct (A registrant

who declares information as

true any material matter pursuant

to Section 17913 of Business and

Professions Code that the registrant

knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to

exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).)

/s/ Joshua Flores, Joshua Flores. NOTICE

– in accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name

statement generally expires at the end

of five years from the date on which

it was filed in the office of the county

clerk, except, as provided in subdivision

of section 17920, where it expires

40 days after any change in the facts

set forth in the statement pursuant to

section 17913 other than a change in

residence address or registered owner.

A new fictitious business name statement

must be filed before the expiration.

The filing of this statement does

not of itself authorize the use in this

state of a fictitious business name in

violation of the rights of another under

Federal, State, or Common Law (see

Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business &

Professions Code). This statement was

filed with the County Clerk of Ventura

on April 11, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/25/19, 5/2/19, 5/9/19 and 5/16/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190415-10006655-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: STERLING WEST PROPERTY

MANAGEMENT, 401 Mobil Ave.,

#7, Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura

County, Wendy Spasiano, 703 Seeger

Ave., Ventura, CA 93003. This business

is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious business

name or names listed above on:

4-12-19. I declare that all Information

In this statement Is true and correct (A

registrant who declares information as

true any material matter pursuant to

Section 17913 of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows

to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed one

thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Wendy

Spasiano, Wendy Spasiano. NOTICE

– in accordance with subdivision (a)

of Section 17920, a fictitious name

statement generally expires at the end

of five years from the date on which

it was filed in the office of the county

clerk, except, as provided in subdivision

of section 17920, where it expires

40 days after any change in the facts

set forth in the statement pursuant to

section 17913 other than a change in

residence address or registered owner.

A new fictitious business name statement

must be filed before the expiration.

The filing of this statement does

not of itself authorize the use in this

state of a fictitious business name in

violation of the rights of another under

Federal, State, or Common Law (see

Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business &

Professions Code). This statement was

filed with the County Clerk of Ventura

on April 15, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/25/19, 5/2/19, 5/9/19 and 5/16/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190419-10007023-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: ARCHAEISM

R/EVOLUTIONARY HEALTH

COACHING, 3851 Harbour Island Lane

#121, Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura

County, Brandi Carrier, 3851 Harbour

Island Lane, Oxnard, CA 93035. This

business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious business

name or names listed above on:

Jan 2019. I declare that all Information

In this statement Is true and correct (A

registrant who declares information as

true any material matter pursuant to

Section 17913 of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows

to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed one

thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Brandi

Carrier, Brandi Carrier. NOTICE – in

accordance with subdivision (a) of

Section 17920, a fictitious name statement

generally expires at the end of

five years from the date on which it

was filed in the office of the county

clerk, except, as provided in subdivision

of section 17920, where it expires

40 days after any change in the facts

set forth in the statement pursuant to

section 17913 other than a change in

residence address or registered owner.

A new fictitious business name statement

must be filed before the expiration.

The filing of this statement does

not of itself authorize the use in this

state of a fictitious business name in

violation of the rights of another under

Federal, State, or Common Law (see

Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business &

Professions Code). This statement was

filed with the County Clerk of Ventura

on April 19, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/25/19, 5/2/19, 5/9/19 and 5/16/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190418-10006913-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS

(ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) DIVERSITY

COLLECTIVE VENTURA

COUNTY, 2) VENTURA COUNTY

PRIDE, 3) COMMUNITY RESOURCE

CENTER, 4) VENTURA COUNTY

HIV & AIDS EDUCATION AND

PREVENTION PROGRAM, 5)

DIVERSITY GALA, 2471 Portola Road,

Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County,

State of Incorporation / Organization

C3666108 / CA, DIVERSITY COLLECTIVE

VENTURA COUNTY, 2471

Portola Road, Ventura, CA 93003.

This Business is conducted by: A Limited

Liability Company. The registrant

commenced to transact business

under the fictitious business name or

names listed above on 1. 7/21/2014;

2. 7/21/2014; 3. 08/01/2017; 4.

07/01/2018; 5. 10/01/2015. I declare

that all information in this statement

is true and correct. (A registrant who

declares information as true any material

matter pursuant to Section 17913

of Business and Professions Code that

the registrant knows to be false is

guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by

a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars

($1,000).) /s/ DIVERSITY COLLECTIVE

VENTURA COUNTY, Kelly-Marie

Jones, Kelly-Marie Jones, Treasurer.

NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious

name statement generally expires at

the end of five years from the date

on which it was filed in the office of

the county clerk, except, as provided

in subdivision section 17920, where

it expires 40 days after any change

in the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other than a

change in residence address or registered

owner. A new fictitious business

name statement must be filed before

the expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the

use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights of

another under Federal, State, or Common

Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ.,

Business and Professions Code). This

statement was filed with the County

Clerk of Ventura on April 18, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/25/19, 5/2/19, 5/9/19 and 5/16/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190418-10006943-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S)

IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS

AS: CAREPATROL OF SOUTH

VENTURA COUNTY, 157 Sawtelle Ave.,

Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County,

State of Incorporation / Organization

CA-201909810404, LOTUS PLACEMENT

SERVICES LLC, 157 Sawtelle

Ave., Oxnard, CA 93035. This Business

is conducted by: A Limited Liability

Company. The registrant commenced

to transact business under the fictitious

business name or names listed above

on N/A. I declare that all information in

this statement is true and correct. (A

registrant who declares information as

true any material matter pursuant to

Section 17913 of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows

to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed one

thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ LOTUS

PLACEMENT SERVICES LLC, Aaron

Ralstin, Aaron Ralstin, Manager. NOTICE-

In accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name

statement generally expires at the end

of five years from the date on which

it was filed in the office of the county

clerk, except, as provided in subdivision

section 17920, where it expires

40 days after any change in the facts

set forth in the statement pursuant to

section 17913 other than a change in

residence address or registered owner.

A new fictitious business name statement

must be filed before the expiration.

The filing of this statement does

not of itself authorize the use in this

state of a fictitious business name in

violation of the rights of another under

Federal, State, or Common Law (see

section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and

Professions Code). This statement was

filed with the County Clerk of Ventura

on April 18, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/25/19, 5/2/19, 5/9/19 and 5/16/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190423-10007138-0

The following person(s) is (are)

doing business as: FATSO’S

TACOS, 3143 E Clinton, Oxnard,

CA 93033, Ventura County,

Christopher N. Glass, 3143 E

Clinton, Oxnard, CA 93033. This

business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant commenced

to transact business under the fictitious

business name or names

listed above on: 4/14/2019. I

declare that all Information In this

statement Is true and correct (A

registrant who declares information

as true any material matter

pursuant to Section 17913 of

Business and Professions Code

that the registrant knows to be

false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed

one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/

Christopher N. Glass, Christopher

N. Glass. NOTICE – in accordance

with subdivision (a) of Section

17920, a fictitious name statement

generally expires at the

end of five years from the date

on which it was filed in the office

of the county clerk, except, as

provided in subdivision of section

17920, where it expires 40 days

after any change in the facts set

forth in the statement pursuant

to section 17913 other than a

change in residence address or

registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must

be filed before the expiration. The

filing of this statement does not

of itself authorize the use in this

state of a fictitious business name

in violation of the rights of another

under Federal, State, or Common

Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ.,

Business & Professions Code).

This statement was filed with the

County Clerk of Ventura on April

23, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

5/2/19, 5/9/19, 5/16/19

and 5/23/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190423-10007182-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: GIOVANNI VINES,

1507 Callens Rd., Ste. D, Ventura,

CA 93003, Ventura County,

Jeffrey Vines, 1507 Callens

Rd., Ste. D, Ventura, CA 93003.

This business is conducted by:

An Individual. The registrant commenced

to transact business under

the fictitious business name

or names listed above on: 4-15-

2019. I declare that all Information

In this statement Is true and

correct (A registrant who declares

information as true any material

matter pursuant to Section 17913

of Business and Professions Code

that the registrant knows to be

false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed

one thousand dollars ($1.000).)

/s/ Jeffrey Vines, Jeffrey Vines.

NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a

fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years

from the date on which it was filed

in the office of the county clerk,

except, as provided in subdivision

of section 17920, where it expires

40 days after any change in the

facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other

than a change in residence address

or registered owner. A new

fictitious business name statement

must be filed before the

expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize

the use in this state of a fictitious

business name in violation of the

rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see Section

14411 ET SEQ., Business &

Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of

Ventura on April 23, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

5/2/19, 5/9/19, 5/16/19

and 5/23/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190423-10007164-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: BMA COMPUTER

TRAINING SOLUTIONS, 1215

Anchors Way Drive, #90, Ventura,

CA 93001, Ventura County, Lynn

A. Pratt, 1215 Anchors Way Drive,

#90, Ventura, CA 93001. This

business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant commenced

to transact business under the fictitious

business name or names

listed above on: N/A. I declare that

all Information In this statement

Is true and correct (A registrant

who declares information as true

any material matter pursuant to

Section 17913 of Business and

Professions Code that the registrant

knows to be false is guilty

of a misdemeanor punishable by

a fine not to exceed one thousand

dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Lynn

A. Pratt, Lynn A. Pratt. NOTICE

– in accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious

name statement generally expires

at the end of five years from the

date on which it was filed in the

office of the county clerk, except,

as provided in subdivision of section

17920, where it expires 40

days after any change in the facts

set forth in the statement pursuant

to section 17913 other than

a change in residence address or

registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must

be filed before the expiration. The

filing of this statement does not

of itself authorize the use in this

state of a fictitious business name

in violation of the rights of another

under Federal, State, or Common

Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ.,

Business & Professions Code).

This statement was filed with the

County Clerk of Ventura on April

23, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

5/2/19, 5/9/19, 5/16/19

and 5/23/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190429-10007533-0

The following person(s) is

(are) doing business as:

1) SCOTTY SCOTT PRODUCTIONS,

2) PENGZHOU ENTERTAINMENT,

3849 Coronado Circle, Newbury

Park, CA 91320, Ventura County,

CALIFORNIA, Scott Fales, 3849

Coronado Circle, Newbury Park,

CA 91320. This business is conducted

by: An Individual. The

registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious business

name or names listed above

on: N/A. I declare that all Information

In this statement Is true and

correct (A registrant who declares

information as true any material

matter pursuant to Section 17913

of Business and Professions Code

that the registrant knows to be

false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed

one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/

Scott Fales, Scott Fales. NOTICE –

in accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious

name statement generally expires

at the end of five years from the

date on which it was filed in the

office of the county clerk, except,

as provided in subdivision of section

17920, where it expires 40

days after any change in the facts

set forth in the statement pursuant

to section 17913 other than

a change in residence address or

registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must

be filed before the expiration. The

filing of this statement does not

of itself authorize the use in this

state of a fictitious business name

in violation of the rights of another

under Federal, State, or Common

Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ.,

Business & Professions Code).

This statement was filed with the

County Clerk of Ventura on April

29, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

5/2/19, 5/9/19, 5/16/19

and 5/23/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190429-10007584-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: PEACE OF MINE,

1032 Sonia Dr., Oxnard, CA

93030, Ventura County, Paul

Benjamin Lee, 1032 Sonia Dr.,

Oxnard, CA 93030. This business

is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant commenced to

transact business under the fictitious

business name or names

listed above on: 10/2017. I declare that all Information In this

statement Is true and correct (A

registrant who declares information

as true any material matter

pursuant to Section 17913 of

Business and Professions Code

that the registrant knows to be

false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed

one thousand dollars ($1.000).)

/s/ Paul Benjamin Lee, Paul

Benjamin Lee. NOTICE – in accordance

with subdivision (a) of

Section 17920, a fictitious name

statement generally expires at the

end of five years from the date on

which it was filed in the office of

the county clerk, except, as provided

in subdivision of section

17920, where it expires 40 days

after any change in the facts set

forth in the statement pursuant

to section 17913 other than a

change in residence address or

registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must

be filed before the expiration. The

filing of this statement does not

of itself authorize the use in this

state of a fictitious business name

in violation of the rights of another

under Federal, State, or Common

Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ.,

Business & Professions Code).

This statement was filed with the

County Clerk of Ventura on April

29, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

5/2/19, 5/9/19, 5/16/19

and 5/23/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190429-10007586-0

The following person(s) is (are)

doing business as: VEGAN EATS,

1385 Lafitte Drive, Oak Park, CA

91377, Ventura County, Daniel

Mondragon, 1385 Lafitte Drive,

Oak Park, CA 91377. This business

is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant commenced to

transact business under the fictitious

business name or names

listed above on: N/A. I declare that

all Information In this statement

Is true and correct (A registrant

who declares information as true

any material matter pursuant to

Section 17913 of Business and

Professions Code that the registrant

knows to be false is guilty

of a misdemeanor punishable by

a fine not to exceed one thousand

dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Daniel

Mondragon, Daniel Mondragon.

NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a

fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years

from the date on which it was filed

in the office of the county clerk,

except, as provided in subdivision

of section 17920, where it expires

40 days after any change in the

facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other

than a change in residence address

or registered owner. A new

fictitious business name statement

must be filed before the

expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize

the use in this state of a fictitious

business name in violation of the

rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see Section

14411 ET SEQ., Business &

Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of

Ventura on April 29, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

5/2/19, 5/9/19, 5/16/19

and 5/23/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190425-10007307-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS

(ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: RICE

BY MAMA 2, 583 E. Main Street,

Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura

County, State of Incorporation /

Organization CA, 168 VORADA,

LLC, 435 Mara Ave., Ventura, CA

93004. This Business is conducted

by: A Limited Liability Company.

The registrant commenced

to transact business under the

fictitious business name or names

listed above on N/A. I declare that

all information in this statement

is true and correct. (A registrant

who declares information as true

any material matter pursuant to

Section 17913 of Business and

Professions Code that the registrant

knows to be false is guilty

of a misdemeanor punishable by

a fine not to exceed one thousand

dollars ($1,000).) /s/ 168

VORADA, LLC, Vorada Boonklong,

Vorada Boonklong, Member. NOTICE-

In accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious

name statement generally

expires at the end of five years

from the date on which it was filed

in the office of the county clerk,

except, as provided in subdivision

section 17920, where it expires

40 days after any change in the

facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other

than a change in residence address

or registered owner. A new

fictitious business name statement

must be filed before the

expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize

the use in this state of a fictitious

business name in violation of the

rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see section

14411 ET SEQ., Business and

Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of

Ventura on April 25, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

5/2/19, 5/9/19, 5/16/19

and 5/23/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190418-10006933-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS

(ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: THE

HOME SERVICES CONCIERGE,

699 Hampshire Road, #105,

Westlake Village, CA 91361,

Ventura County, State of Incorporation

/ Organization 3214980,

HOME LOAN ADVOCATES, INC.,

3635 Patrick Henry Place, Agoura

Hills, CA 91301. This Business is

conducted by: A Corporation. The

registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious business

name or names listed above

on 04/11/2019. I declare that all

information in this statement is

true and correct. (A registrant

who declares information as true

any material matter pursuant to

Section 17913 of Business and

Professions Code that the registrant

knows to be false is guilty

of a misdemeanor punishable by

a fine not to exceed one thousand

dollars ($1,000).) /s/ HOME LOAN

ADVOCATES, INC., Leticia Barrios,

Leticia Barrios, Secretary. NOTICE-

In accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious

name statement generally

expires at the end of five years

from the date on which it was filed

in the office of the county clerk,

except, as provided in subdivision

section 17920, where it expires

40 days after any change in the

facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other

than a change in residence address

or registered owner. A new

fictitious business name statement

must be filed before the

expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize

the use in this state of a fictitious

business name in violation of the

rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see section

14411 ET SEQ., Business and

Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of

Ventura on April 18, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

5/2/19, 5/9/19, 5/16/19

and 5/23/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190424-10007278-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S)

IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS:

VENTURA TOWNEHOUSE, 4900

Telegraph Rd., Ventura, CA

93003, Ventura County, State

of Incorporation / Organization

3443343 / CA, PACIFIC VIEW OF

VENTURA, INC., 4900 Telegraph

Rd., Ventura, CA 93003. This

Business is conducted by: A

Corporation. The registrant commenced

to transact business under

the fictitious business name

or names listed above on April 1,

2012. I declare that all information

in this statement is true and correct.

(A registrant who declares

information as true any material

matter pursuant to Section 17913

of Business and Professions Code

that the registrant knows to be

false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed

one thousand dollars ($1,000).)

/s/ PACIFIC VIEW OF VENTURA,

INC., Yaacov Isaacs, Yaacov

Isaacs, President / CEO. NOTICEIn

accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious

name statement generally expires

at the end of five years from the

date on which it was filed in the

office of the county clerk, except,

as provided in subdivision section

17920, where it expires 40 days

after any change in the facts set

forth in the statement pursuant

to section 17913 other than a

change in residence address or

registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must

be filed before the expiration. The

filing of this statement does not

of itself authorize the use in this

state of a fictitious business name

in violation of the rights of another

under Federal, State, or Common

Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ.,

Business and Professions Code).

This statement was filed with the

County Clerk of Ventura on April

24, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

5/2/19, 5/9/19, 5/16/19

and 5/23/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190425-10007411-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S)

IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS:

1) STERNBERG & ASSOCIATES,

2) STERNBERG AND ASSOCIATES,

4195 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd.,

Suite 250, Westlake Village, CA

91362, Ventura County, State of

Incorporation / Organization California,

Sternberg & Associates,

A Professional Law Corporation,

4195 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd.,

Suite 250, Westlake Village, CA

91362. This Business is conducted

by: A Corporation. The

registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious business

name or names listed above

on April 1, 2019. I declare that

all information in this statement

is true and correct. (A registrant

who declares information as true

any material matter pursuant to

Section 17913 of Business and

Professions Code that the registrant

knows to be false is guilty

of a misdemeanor punishable by

a fine not to exceed one thousand

dollars ($1,000).) /s/ Sternberg &

Associates, A Professional Law

Corporation, Robert A. Sternberg,

Robert A. Sternberg, President.

NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a

fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years

from the date on which it was filed

in the office of the county clerk,

except, as provided in subdivision

section 17920, where it expires

40 days after any change in the

facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other

than a change in residence address

or registered owner. A new

fictitious business name statement

must be filed before the

expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize

the use in this state of a fictitious

business name in violation of the

rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see section

14411 ET SEQ., Business and

Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of

Ventura on April 25, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

5/2/19, 5/9/19, 5/16/19

and 5/23/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190429-10007538-0

The following person(s) is (are)

doing business as: HILLSIDE PEST

AND HEAT TREATMENTS, 15326

E. Benwood Dr., Moorpark, CA

93021, Ventura County, Michael

Carpenter, 15326 E. Benwood

Dr., Moorpark, CA 93021, Kathryn

Carpenter, 15326 E. Benwood

Dr., Moorpark, CA 93021. This

business is conducted by: Married

Couple. The registrant commenced

to transact business

under the fictitious business

name or names listed above on:

N/A. I declare that all Information

In this statement Is true and correct

(A registrant who declares

information as true any material

matter pursuant to Section 17913

of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows

to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not

to exceed one thousand dollars

($1.000).) /s/ Michael Carpenter,

Michael Carpenter. NOTICE – in

accordance with subdivision (a) of

Section 17920, a fictitious name

statement generally expires at the

end of five years from the date on

which it was filed in the office of

the county clerk, except, as provided

in subdivision of section

17920, where it expires 40 days

after any change in the facts set

forth in the statement pursuant

to section 17913 other than a

change in residence address or

registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must

be filed before the expiration. The

filing of this statement does not

of itself authorize the use in this

state of a fictitious business name

in violation of the rights of another

under Federal, State, or Common

Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ.,

Business & Professions Code).

This statement was filed with the

County Clerk of Ventura on April

29, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

5/2/19, 5/9/19, 5/16/19

and 5/23/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190430-10007664-0

The following person(s) is (are)

doing business as: AMIGOS

WIRELESS, 440 S Oxnard Blvd.,

Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County,

Maria Arroyo-Arroyo, 720 Sidionia

Ave., Oxnard, CA 93003. This

business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant commenced

to transact business under the

fictitious business name or names

listed above on: N/A. I declare that

all Information In this statement Is

true and correct (A registrant who

declares information as true any

material matter pursuant to Section

17913 of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows to

be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed

one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/

Maria Arroyo-Arroyo, Maria Arroyo

Arroyo. NOTICE – in accordance with

subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a

fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years from

the date on which it was filed in the

office of the county clerk, except, as

provided in subdivision of section

17920, where it expires 40 days after

any change in the facts set forth

in the statement pursuant to section

17913 other than a change in residence

address or registered owner.

A new fictitious business name

statement must be filed before the

expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the

use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights

of another under Federal, State, or

Common Law (see Section 14411

ET SEQ., Business & Professions

Code). This statement was filed with

the County Clerk of Ventura on April

30, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

5/9/19, 5/16/19, 5/23/19

and 5/30/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190426-10007526-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: 1) JOT CONTENT,

2) JOT, 208 S. Santa Rosa St., Ventura,

CA 93001, Ventura County,

Kacie Goff, 208 S. Santa Rosa St.,

Ventura, CA 93001. This business

is conducted by: An Individual. The

registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious business

name or names listed above

on: N/A. I declare that all Information

In this statement Is true and correct

(A registrant who declares information

as true any material matter

pursuant to Section 17913 of Business

and Professions Code that the

registrant knows to be false is guilty

of a misdemeanor punishable by a

fine not to exceed one thousand dollars

($1.000).) /s/ Kacie Goff, Kacie

Goff. NOTICE – in accordance with

subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a

fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years from

the date on which it was filed in the

office of the county clerk, except, as

provided in subdivision of section

17920, where it expires 40 days after

any change in the facts set forth

in the statement pursuant to section

17913 other than a change in residence

address or registered owner.

A new fictitious business name

statement must be filed before the

expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the

use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights

of another under Federal, State, or

Common Law (see Section 14411

ET SEQ., Business & Professions

Code). This statement was filed with

the County Clerk of Ventura on April

26, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

5/9/19, 5/16/19, 5/23/19

and 5/30/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190430-10007666-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: 1) EVE’S WIRELESS, 2)

EVES WIRELESS, 2401 Saviers Rd.,

Oxnard, CA 93033, Ventura County,

Maria Arroyo-Arroyo, 720 Sidonia

Ave., Ventura, CA 93003. This

business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant commenced

to transact business under the

fictitious business name or names

listed above on: N/A. I declare that

all Information In this statement Is

true and correct (A registrant who

declares information as true any

material matter pursuant to Section

17913 of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows to

be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed

one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/

Maria Arroyo-Arroyo, Maria Arroyo

Arroyo. NOTICE – in accordance with

subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a

fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years from

the date on which it was filed in the

office of the county clerk, except, as

provided in subdivision of section

17920, where it expires 40 days after

any change in the facts set forth

in the statement pursuant to section

17913 other than a change in residence

address or registered owner.

A new fictitious business name

statement must be filed before the

expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the

use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights

of another under Federal, State, or

Common Law (see Section 14411

ET SEQ., Business & Professions

Code). This statement was filed with

the County Clerk of Ventura on April

30, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

5/9/19, 5/16/19, 5/23/19

and 5/30/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190501-10007724-0

The following person(s) is

(are) doing business as:

P.R.N. MEDICAL CODING

SOLUTIONS, 2294 Dogwood

St., Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura

County, Jasmine Candelario,

2294 Dogwood St., Simi Valley, CA

93065. This business is conducted

by: An Individual. The registrant

commenced to transact business

under the fictitious business name

or names listed above on: N/A. I

declare that all Information In this

statement Is true and correct (A

registrant who declares information

as true any material matter pursuant

to Section 17913 of Business

and Professions Code that the registrant

knows to be false is guilty of

a misdemeanor punishable by a fine

not to exceed one thousand dollars

($1.000).) /s/ Jasmine Candelario,

Jasmine Candelario. NOTICE – in

accordance with subdivision (a) of

Section 17920, a fictitious name

statement generally expires at the

end of five years from the date on

which it was filed in the office of the

county clerk, except, as provided in

subdivision of section 17920, where

it expires 40 days after any change

in the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other

than a change in residence address

or registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must be

filed before the expiration. The filing

of this statement does not of itself

authorize the use in this state of a

fictitious business name in violation

of the rights of another under

Federal, State, or Common Law (see

Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business &

Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of

Ventura on May 1, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

5/9/19, 5/16/19, 5/23/19

and 5/30/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190501-10007773-0

The following person(s) is

(are) doing business as:

CHRISNGRIJALVAMUSIC, 2544

Joshua Ct., Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura

County, Christopher Grijalva,

2544 Joshua Ct., Oxnard, CA 93036.

This business is conducted by:

An Individual. The registrant commenced

to transact business under

the fictitious business name or

names listed above on: 05/01/2019.

I declare that all Information In this

statement Is true and correct (A registrant

who declares information as

true any material matter pursuant

to Section 17913 of Business and

Professions Code that the registrant

knows to be false is guilty of

a misdemeanor punishable by a fine

not to exceed one thousand dollars

($1.000).) /s/ Christopher Grijalva,

ChristopherG. NOTICE – in accordance

with subdivision (a) of Section

17920, a fictitious name statement

generally expires at the end of five

years from the date on which it was

filed in the office of the county clerk,

except, as provided in subdivision of

section 17920, where it expires 40

days after any change in the facts

set forth in the statement pursuant

to section 17913 other than

a change in residence address or

registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must be

filed before the expiration. The filing

of this statement does not of itself

authorize the use in this state of a

fictitious business name in violation

of the rights of another under

Federal, State, or Common Law (see

Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business &

Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of

Ventura on May 1, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

5/9/19, 5/16/19, 5/23/19

and 5/30/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190501-10007749-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: JBV TRUCKING,

1550 Rory Ln. Space 79, Simi Valley,

CA 93063, Ventura County,

Victor O. Foster, 1550 Rory Ln.

Space 79, Simi Valley, CA 93063.

This business is conducted by:

An Individual. The registrant commenced

to transact business under

the fictitious business name

or names listed above on: N/A. I

declare that all Information In this

statement Is true and correct (A

registrant who declares information

as true any material matter pursuant

to Section 17913 of Business

and Professions Code that the registrant

knows to be false is guilty of

a misdemeanor punishable by a fine

not to exceed one thousand dollars

($1.000).) /s/ Victor O. Foster, Victor

O. Foster. NOTICE – in accordance

with subdivision (a) of Section

17920, a fictitious name statement

generally expires at the end of five

years from the date on which it was

filed in the office of the county clerk,

except, as provided in subdivision of

section 17920, where it expires 40

days after any change in the facts

set forth in the statement pursuant

to section 17913 other than

a change in residence address or

registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must be

filed before the expiration. The filing

of this statement does not of itself

authorize the use in this state of a

fictitious business name in violation

of the rights of another under

Federal, State, or Common Law (see

Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business &

Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of

Ventura on May 1, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

5/9/19, 5/16/19, 5/23/19

and 5/30/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190502-10007804-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: VENTURA HEALTH

PSYCHOLOGY, 260 Maple Court,

Suite 130, Ventura, CA 93003,

Ventura County, Aimee Katherine

Grush David, 644 Adirondack Ave.,

Ventura, CA 93003. This business

is conducted by: An Individual. The

registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious business

name or names listed above

on: N/A. I declare that all Information

In this statement Is true and correct

(A registrant who declares information

as true any material matter

pursuant to Section 17913 of Business

and Professions Code that the

registrant knows to be false is guilty

of a misdemeanor punishable by a

fine not to exceed one thousand dollars

($1.000).) /s/ Aimee Katherine

Grush David, Aimee Katherine Grush

David. NOTICE – in accordance with

subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a

fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years from

the date on which it was filed in the

office of the county clerk, except, as

provided in subdivision of section

17920, where it expires 40 days after

any change in the facts set forth

in the statement pursuant to section

17913 other than a change in residence

address or registered owner.

A new fictitious business name

statement must be filed before the

expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the

use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights

of another under Federal, State, or

Common Law (see Section 14411

ET SEQ., Business & Professions

Code). This statement was filed with

the County Clerk of Ventura on May

2, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

5/9/19, 5/16/19, 5/23/19

and 5/30/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190503-10007973-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS

(ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: CIBARA

SALON, 434 E. Main Street, Ste. B,

Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County,

State of Incorporation / Organization

CA, 168 CIBARA SALON SPA

BOUTIQUE, LLC, 434 E. Main Street,

Ste. B, Ventura, CA 93001. This

Business is conducted by: A Limited

Liability Company. The registrant

commenced to transact business

under the fictitious business name

or names listed above on N/A. I

declare that all information in this

statement is true and correct. (A

registrant who declares information

as true any material matter pursuant

to Section 17913 of Business

and Professions Code that the registrant

knows to be false is guilty of

a misdemeanor punishable by a fine

not to exceed one thousand dollars

($1,000).) /s/ CIBARA SALON SPA

BOUTIQUE, LLC, Vanessa Moon,

Vanessa Moon, Member. NOTICEIn

accordance with subdivision (a)

of Section 17920, a fictitious name

statement generally expires at the

end of five years from the date on

which it was filed in the office of the

county clerk, except, as provided in

subdivision section 17920, where it

expires 40 days after any change in

the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other

than a change in residence address

or registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must be

filed before the expiration. The filing

of this statement does not of itself

authorize the use in this state of a

fictitious business name in violation

of the rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see section

14411 ET SEQ., Business and

Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of

Ventura on May 3, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

5/9/19, 5/16/19, 5/23/19

and 5/30/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190418-10006945-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS

(ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) LION

CITY MUSIC GROUP, 2) LION CITY

RECORDS, 620 E. Main Street, Ventura,

CA 93001, Ventura County,

State of Incorporation / Organization

201627110161 CA, BUTTERFLY

BEATS & BEAUTY PRODUCTIONS,

LLC, 6518 Calle Koral., Goleta, CA

93117. This Business is conducted

by: A Limited Liability Company. The

registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious business

name or names listed above

on N/A. I declare that all information

in this statement is true and

correct. (A registrant who declares

information as true any material

matter pursuant to Section 17913 of

Business and Professions Code that

the registrant knows to be false is

guilty of a misdemeanor punishable

by a fine not to exceed one thousand

dollars ($1,000).) /s/ BUTTERFLY

BEATS & BEAUTY PRODUCTIONS,

LLC, Sarah Orefice, Sarah Orefice,

CEO. NOTICE- In accordance with

subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a

fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years from

the date on which it was filed in the

office of the county clerk, except,

as provided in subdivision section

17920, where it expires 40 days after

any change in the facts set forth

in the statement pursuant to section

17913 other than a change in residence

address or registered owner.

A new fictitious business name

statement must be filed before the

expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the

use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights

of another under Federal, State, or

Common Law (see section 14411

ET SEQ., Business and Professions

Code). This statement was filed with

the County Clerk of Ventura on April

18, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

5/9/19, 5/16/19, 5/23/19

and 5/30/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190426-10007496-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: THREE SISTERS

EVENTS, 198 S. Pacific Ave., Ventura,

CA 93001, Ventura County,

Heather Lease Arena, 198 S. Pacific

Ave., Ventura, CA 93001. This business

is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious

business name or names listed

above on: 11/15/2016. I declare

that all Information In this statement

Is true and correct (A registrant who

declares information as true any

material matter pursuant to Section

17913 of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows to

be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed

one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/

Heather Lease Arena, Heather Lease

Arena. NOTICE – in accordance with

subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a

fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years from

the date on which it was filed in the

office of the county clerk, except, as

provided in subdivision of section

17920, where it expires 40 days after

any change in the facts set forth

in the statement pursuant to section

17913 other than a change in residence

address or registered owner.

A new fictitious business name

statement must be filed before the

expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the

use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights

of another under Federal, State, or

Common Law (see Section 14411

ET SEQ., Business & Professions

Code). This statement was filed with

the County Clerk of Ventura on April

26, 2019.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

5/9/19, 5/16/19, 5/23/19

and 5/30/19.

LEGAL NOTICES



SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW

CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case No.

56-2019-00526802-

CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed APR 03

2019, with the Superior Court of

California, County of Ventura, 800 S.

Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009,

Hall of Justice.

PETITION OF: ADRIA TENISON AKA

ADRIA TENISSON GOPPELT FOR

CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED

PERSONS: Petitioner: ADRIA

TENISON AKA ADRIA TENISSON

GOPPELT filed a petition with this

court for a decree changing names

as follows: ADRIA TENISON AKA

ADRIA TENISSON GOPPELT to ADRIA

GOPPELT TENISSON.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons

interested in this matter appear

before this court at the hearing

indicated below to show cause,

if any, why the petition for change

of name should not be granted.

Any person objecting to the name

changes described above must file

a written objection that includes

the reasons for the objection at

least two court days before the

matter is scheduled to be heard

and must appear at the hearing to

show cause why the petition should

not be granted. If no written objection

is timely filed, the court may

grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date:

05/24/19. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 40.

The address of the court is Superior

Court of California, County of Ventura,

800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura,

CA 93009, Hall of Justice.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause

shall be published at least once a

week each week for four consecutive

weeks prior to the date set for

hearing on the petition in the following

newspaper of general circulation,

printed in this county: VENTURA

COUNTY REPORTER.

Date: APR 03 2019. BY ORDER OF

THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet,

Ventura Superior Court, Executive

Officer and Clerk, By: AMBER

RAMIREZ, Deputy Clerk.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/18/19, 4/25/19, 5/2/19

and 5/9/19.

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

1st AMENDED

ORDER TO SHOW

CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case No.

56-2019-00524788-

CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed APR 05

2019, with the Superior Court of

California, County of Ventura, 800 S.

Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009,

Hall of Justice.

PETITION OF: TRISHA RAQUEL

MILAN FOR CHANGE OF NAME.

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner: TRISHA RAQUEL MILAN

filed a petition with this court for a

decree changing names as follows:

TRISHA RAQUEL MILAN to AMEELIA

PaTRISHA MILAN.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons

interested in this matter appear

before this court at the hearing

indicated below to show cause,

if any, why the petition for change

of name should not be granted.

Any person objecting to the name

changes described above must file

a written objection that includes

the reasons for the objection at

least two court days before the

matter is scheduled to be heard

and must appear at the hearing to

show cause why the petition should

not be granted. If no written objection

is timely filed, the court may

grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date:

5/24/19. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 21.

The address of the court is Superior

Court of California, County of Ventura,

800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura,

CA 93009, Hall of Justice.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause

shall be published at least once a

week each week for four consecutive

weeks prior to the date set for

hearing on the petition in the following

newspaper of general circulation,

printed in this county: VENTURA

COUNTY REPORTER.

Date: APR 05 2019. BY ORDER OF

THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet,

Ventura Superior Court, Executive

Officer and Clerk, By: AMBER

RAMIREZ, Deputy Clerk.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/18/19, 4/25/19, 5/2/19

and 5/9/19.

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW

CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case No.

56-2019-00527393-

CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed APR 18 2019,

with the Superior Court of California,

County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria

Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of

Justice.

PETITION OF: ANDREA LANAE STALLINGS

FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL

INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner:

ANDREA LANAE STALLINGS filed a

petition with this court for a decree

changing names as follows: ANDREA

LANAE STALLINGS to ANDREA LANAE

ROSE; KACHIRI ELIZABETH STALLINGS

to KACHIRI ELIZABETH ROSE.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons

interested in this matter appear before

this court at the hearing indicated

below to show cause, if any, why the

petition for change of name should not

be granted. Any person objecting to the

name changes described above must

file a written objection that includes the

reasons for the objection at least two

court days before the matter is scheduled

to be heard and must appear at the

hearing to show cause why the petition

should not be granted. If no written

objection is timely filed, the court may

grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 5-30-19.

Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 40. The address

of the court is Superior Court of

California, County of Ventura, 800 S.

Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009,

Hall of Justice.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause

shall be published at least once a week

each week for four consecutive weeks

prior to the date set for hearing on the

petition in the following newspaper

of general circulation, printed in this

county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER.

Date: APR 18 2019. BY ORDER OF THE

COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura

Superior Court, Executive Officer and

Clerk, By: JOAN FOSTER, Deputy Clerk.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

4/25/19, 5/2/19, 5/9/19 and 5/16/19.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

To satisfy the owner’s storage

lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell

at public lien sale on May 17,

2019, the personal property in

the below-listed units, which

may include but are not limited

to: household and personal

items, office and other equipment.

The public sale of these

items will begin at 09:30 AM and

continue until all units are sold.

PUBLIC STORAGE # 20627,

4568 E Los Angeles Ave, Simi

Valley, CA 93063, (805) 285-

7018

D033 – Brayton, Cheri; D232 –

salinas, hernan; D240 – Greene,

Robert

PUBLIC STORAGE # 24322,

2167 First Street, Simi Valley, CA

93065, (805) 285-7073

B015 – Palushaj, Taylor; B085 –

Conway, Michael; D081 –

Gonzalez, Hector; D092 – Olivas,

Manuel; E023 – Bradbury,

Alexander; E024 – Gary, Jennifer;

E053 – Ansaldo, Nicolas

PUBLIC STORAGE # 26607, 120

West Easy Street, Simi Valley,

CA 93065, (805) 285-7067

065 – Bonesteel, Herbert; 215 –

Bonesteel, Herbert; 433 – Korey,

Hope; 441 – Levy, Dominick

PUBLIC STORAGE # 25753, 875

W Los Angeles Ave, Moorpark,

CA 93021, (805) 298-1384

134 – Limon, Saul; 311 –

Martinez, Elizabeth; 381 – Mador,

Angela; 558 – Cameron, Brandon;

966 – CARLSON, JEFFREY

Public sale terms, rules, and

regulations will be made available

prior to the sale. All sales

are subject to cancellation. We

reserve the right to refuse any

bid. Payment must be in cash or

credit card-no checks. Buyers

must secure the units with their

own personal locks. To claim

tax-exempt status, original RESALE

certificates for each space

purchased is required. Dated this

2nd of May 2019 and this 9th of

May 2019 by PS Orangeco, Inc.,

701 Western Avenue, Glendale,

CA 91201. (818) 244-8080. Bond

No. 5908365.

5/2, 5/9/19

CNS-3248589#

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

To satisfy the owner’s storage

lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell

at public lien sale on May 22,

2019, the personal property in

the below-listed units, which

may include but are not limited

to: household and personal

items, office and other equipment.

The public sale of these

items will begin at 09:30 AM and

continue until all units are sold.

PUBLIC STORAGE # 26812,

6435 Ventura Blvd, Ventura, CA

93003, (805) 329-5384

D096 – Deleon, Daniel; –

BOMBA Jet Ski – HIN:

5802ZZN15416E989 – Model

Year 1989

Public sale terms, rules, and regulations

will be made available prior

to the sale. All sales are subject

to cancellation. We reserve the

right to refuse any bid. Payment

must be in cash or credit cardno

checks. Buyers must secure

the units with their own personal

locks. To claim tax-exempt status,

original RESALE certificates

for each space purchased is required.

By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701

Western Avenue, Glendale, CA

91201. (818) 244-8080. Bond No.

ALL SALES ARE SUBJECT TO

PRIOR CANCELLATION. TERMS,

rules and regulations available

at sale. Dated this 2nd & 9th of

May 2019 by PS Orangeco, Inc.,

701 Western Ave., Glendale, CA

91201, (818) 244-8080, Bond No.

6052683.

5/2, 5/9/19

CNS-3246822#

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

To satisfy the owner’s storage

lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell

at public lien sale on May 22,

2019, the personal property in

the below-listed units, which

may include but are not limited

to: household and personal

items, office and other equipment.

The public sale of these

items will begin at 09:30 AM and

continue until all units are sold.

PUBLIC STORAGE # 23411,

740 Arcturus Ave, Oxnard, CA

93033, (805) 248-7083

B070 – Martinez, Lisa; C030 –

Eherenfreund, Aleshia; C054 –

Lopez, Tylene; D004 – Automated

Lighting Services Casarez,

Richard; F075 – Bubar, Debra;

F138 – Mendoza, Ricardo; F161 –

Marlow, Jennifer; F196 –

Hernandez, Graciela; F201 –

Hernanadez, Apolonia; F261 –

Williams, Carolyn; F296 – Dixon,

Ronald; F297 – Arriola, Albert;

F422 – Aaron, Tanisha; F443 –

Irwin, Shaun; F449 – Schauer,

Kellie; F522 – Polk, Charles

PUBLIC STORAGE # 23050,

4400 McGrath St, Ventura, CA

93003, (805) 324-6011

A022 – Venegas, Joe; C244 –

Young, Cori Ann; H038 – Lajoie,

Terri; H039 – Garibaldi, Stacey;

H070 – DeSario, Calvin; K023 –

Melton, Carlos; L026 – Hurtdo,

Yvonne; L031 – Wear,

Christopher; L037 – Kim, Cindy

PUBLIC STORAGE # 26812,

6435 Ventura Blvd, Ventura, CA

93003, (805) 329-5384

C060 – Knisley, Michele; C114 –

Sanches, Leonel; C133 – Chi,

Tony; C196 – Grecu, Michael;

C208 – Gutierrez, Jennifer; D037 –

Gann, Kyle; D095 – samuel,

nirupma; D097 – Fries, Chris;

D206 – Osuna, Oliva; D214 –

Hood, Riley; D270 – Bartlett,

Gina; D281 – Lara, Dante; D335 –

Cordero, Randall

PUBLIC STORAGE # 24110,

5515 Walker Street, Ventura,

CA 93003, (805) 312-9304

B118 – Balolong, Trish; B156 –

Cano, Gloria; C218 – Perez,

Christopher; D278 – Kellner,

Peter; D321 – Antaki, Kaitlyn;

D363 – Shopshear, Carol

PUBLIC STORAGE # 25779,

161 E Ventura Blvd, Oxnard,

CA 93036, (805) 456-6430

B475 – Nguyen, Ba; B498 –

Harris, Jennifer; B690 – Mora,

David; B730 – Herrera, Jose;

R308 – Zuniga, Angelica; R429 –

Jones, Timothy; W178 – Ross,

Daniel; W204 – Ervin, Tamara

PUBLIC STORAGE # 24529,

30921 Agoura Rd, Westlake

Village, CA 91361, (818) 332-

3029

1117 – Mazibuko, Paige

PUBLIC STORAGE # 20154,

23811 Ventura Blvd,

Calabasas, CA 91302, (818)

226-2864

F183 – Demarinis, Kyle; G058 –

Wardak, Lemar; G109 –

Clamorohouse, K.C; G115 –

Targa, Natasha; G151 – Axelrod,

Geoffrey; G216 – Roberts, Shane;

G318 – Freeman, Jason

Public sale terms, rules, and regulations

will be made available prior

to the sale. All sales are subject

to cancellation. We reserve the

right to refuse any bid. Payment

must be in cash or credit cardno

checks. Buyers must secure

the units with their own personal

locks. To claim tax-exempt status,

original RESALE certificates

for each space purchased is required.

By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701

Western Avenue, Glendale, CA

91201. (818) 244-8080. Bond No.

ALL SALES ARE SUBJECT TO

PRIOR CANCELLATION. TERMS,

rules and regulations available

at sale. Dated this 2nd & 9th of

May 2019 by PS Orangeco, Inc.,

701 Western Ave., Glendale, CA

91201, (818) 244-8080, Bond No.

6052683.

5/2, 5/9/19

CNS-3246560#

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice is hereby given that the Undersigned

intends to sell the personal

property described below

to enforce a lien imposed on said

property pursuant to Lien Sale per

California Self Storage Act Chapter

10. Undersigned will sell items

at www.storagetreasures.com

sale by competitive bidding ending

on May 17, 2019 at 12:00 pm.

Where said property has been

stored and which are located at

Golden State Storage, 161 East

Gonzales Road, Oxnard, California

93036, County of Ventura, State

of California the following units:

Teresa Garcia – Mirror, Mountain

Bike Frame, Clothing, Linens, Pull

Cart, 4+ Luggage, Area Rug, 5+

Boxes of Unknown, Miscellaneous

Items

Corriana Becerra – Couch, Moving

Blanket, Miscellaneous Items.

Purchases must be paid at the

time of sale with Cash only. All

purchases are sold as is and

must be removed within 72 hours

of the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation up to the time of

sale. Company reserves the right

to refuse any online bids. Dated

May 2 and May 9, 2019. Auction

by www.storagetreasures.com.

Phone: 855-722-8853.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

5/2/19 and 5/9/19.

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC SALE

OF LIENED PROPERTY

Notice is hereby given that a

closed bid public auction will be

held at MARINA SELF STORAGE

2600 W WOOLEY ROAD OXNARD,

CALIFORNIA 93035 on 05/17/19

at 9:45 AM to satisfy the lien on

the property stored at the address

above in the units listed. Tenants

notated the inventories listed at

the time of rental. Landlord makes

no representation or warranty that

the units contain said inventories.

B193 Adrian Estrella Jr.

B217 Hyung Kim

B122 Lawrence Crist

C080 Lilia F.Hernandez

B018 Marco A. Zaragoza

All units must be paid for at the

time of sale. No checks accepted.

No one under the age of 18 is allowed

to attend the sale. Each

person attending must sign in

and agree to follow all Rules and

Regulations of the sale. The landlord

reserves the right to bid at

the sale. All purchased goods are

sold “as is” and must be removed

by 5:00 PM on the day following

the sale. Shelving is property of

landlord; do not remove unless

authorized. Buyers must provide a

current, original or a photocopy of

their original resale permit at time

of sale in lieu of sales tax. This

sale is subject to cancellation in

the event of settlement between

landlord and obligated party.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

5/2/19 and 5/9/19.

VENTURA COUNTY

WATERSHED PROTECTION

DISTRICT

NOTICE INVITING BIDS

Sealed bids will be received in the

bid box at the County Surveyor’s

Public Counter, 3rd Floor, Administration

Building, 800 South Victoria

Avenue, Ventura, California 93009-

1670, until 2:00 p.m. on May 30,

2019 and afterwards publicly

opened, for ARROYO SIMI HABITAT

MITIGATION, for Specification No.

WP19-12, which consists of invasive

plant treatments by means of

herbicide application; terrace and

slope maintenance; irrigation operation,

maintenance, and removal;

trash removal; and preservation of

the native habitat site.

The estimated cost of construction

is $ 330,000.

The plans, specifications and proposal

forms for this project are filed

in the office of the Ventura County

Surveyor and are, by reference,

made a part of this Notice. Construction

bidding documents, including

plans, specifications, addenda and

any supplementary documents are

now available on the Ventura County

Web Site at: https://www.vcpublicworks.

org/esd/contracting/

then click on “Contract Bidding Opportunities”

and then “eBidBoard

Website” where the documents may

be viewed, downloaded and printed.

Printed copies of the document can

be purchased at most commercial

printing companies that have internet

access.

Printed copies may also be purchased

for a non-refundable fee of

$15.39, including tax and shipping,

$ 5.39 if picked up) Make checks

payable to the County of Ventura

and send to the attention of, or bring

to, the County Surveyor’s Office at

the Ventura County Hall of Administration,

800 South Victoria Ave, Ventura,

CA 93009-1670 (Surveyor’s

Public Counter on 3rd floor).

A List of Plan Holders is available on

the Website shown above.

An abstract of bids received will be

available at the same web site under

Bids & Subs.

When projects are awarded, the

award notification to the State will

be posted under Awarded Contracts.

Bids must be submitted on the

proposal form furnished with said

documents. Subcontractor list must

include a valid Contractor’S License

Number. Contractor and any

subcontractors must be registered

with the Department of Industrial

Relations prior to bid time and shall

be verified during bid verification

processes.

Each bid must be accompanied by

a bid guarantee in the amount of

not less than 10% of the amount

bid, PAYABLE TO THE VENTURA

COUNTY WATERSHED PROTECTION

DISTRICT and guaranteeing that

the bidder will enter into a contract

in accordance with the terms of

the bidding documents if award is

made. The bid guarantee shall be

in one of the following forms: a bid

bond written by an admitted surety

insurer on the form included with

the Proposal form, a cashier’s check

drawn by a National bank, a check

certified by a National bank or cash.

An electronically transmitted copy

of the bid bond form, included in

the Proposal form, may be used but

the form must have the original signatures

of the principal and surety.

Copies of the completed bond will

not be accepted.

Bidders must have a Class A California

Contractors license, and will be

required to furnish a Performance

Bond and a Payment Bond, each in

the amount of 100% of the contract

price.

In accordance with Section 22300

of the Public Contract Code, securities

may be substituted for funds

withheld.

Bidders, contractors, and other interested

parties can obtain wage

rates pertaining to Ventura County

projects at the link provided below.

California general prevailing wage

rates for construction can be obtained

from the following Web site:

http://www.dir.ca.gov/DLSR/PWD/

index.htm. The awarded contractor

must post copies of the prevailing

wage determinations at each job

site

5/9/19

CNS-3251084#

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF

BULK SALE AND OF

INTENTION TO TRANSFER

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE

LICENSE(S)

(U.C.C. 6101 et seq.

and B & P 24073 et seq.)

Escrow No. 16635

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that that a

bulk sale of assets and a transfer of

alcoholic beverage license is about

to be made. The name(s) and addresses

of the Seller(s)/Licensee(s)

are:

Amir Andrew Sukkar, 711 W. Channel

Islands Blvd., Port

Hueneme, CA 93041

The Business is known as: House Of

Spirits Liquor

The names and addresses of the

Buyer/Transferee are:

Migbel Fraih Alrabadi, 711 W. Channel

Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme, CA

93041

As listed by the Seller/Licensee,

all other business names and addresses

used by the Seller/Licensee

within three years before the date

such list was sent or delivered to the

Buyer/Transferee: None

The assets to be sold are described

in general as: All stock in trade, fixtures,

equipment and good will of

certain Liquor Store and located at:

711 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Port

Hueneme, CA

93041

The kind of license to be transferred

is: Off-Sale General Number 21-

415088 now issued for the premises

located at: 711 W. Channel

Islands Blvd., Port

Hueneme, CA 93041

The amount of the purchase price or

consideration in connection with the

transfer of the license and business,

including the estimated inventory,

is the sum of $200,000.00, which

consists of

the following:

Description Amount

Cash $100,000.00

Promissory Note $100,000.00

It has been agreed between the

Seller/Licensee and the intended

Buyer/Transferee, as required by

Sec. 24073 of the Business and

Professions Code, that the consideration

for the transfer of the business

and license is to be paid only after

the transfer has been approved by

the Department of Alcoholic

Beverage Control.

The anticipated date of the sale/

transfer is June 6, 2019 at the office

of Sepulveda Escrow Corporation at

10550 Sepulveda Boulevard, Suite

105, Mission

Hills, CA 91345.

Dated: April 23, 2019

Transferee and Intended

Transferee

S/ MIGBEL FRAIH ALRABADI

Transferor and Licensee

S/AMIR ANDREW SUKKAR

5/9/19

CNS-3251274#

LIEN SALE

Mekaniks Plus, 130 S Dawson

Dr Camarillo, CA. To be

sold at 10:00 am on 5/21/2019:

06-AUDI License: 5SIH953 /

CA Vin: WAUMF78P06A040265

Moorpark RV Storage, 4875

Spring Rd Moorpark, CA. To be

sold at 10:00 am, on 5/21/2019:

04-YAMAHA CF#: 8804RB Hull#:

YAMCP422L304.

04-YAMA License: 4ND9663 / CA

Vin: 4J2CDTU2941077921

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

5/9/19.

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC LIEN SALE

Business and Professions Code Sec.

21700 – Div. 8 – C.C. 3072. Notice

is hereby given by the undersigned

that a public lien sale of the following

described personal property

will be held at the hour of 11:00

am, date 05/23/2019, County of

Ventura, State of California. The

property is stored at the VENTURA

MINI WAREHOUSE, located at 3695

Market Street, Ventura, CA 93003.

Tel: (805) 644-1330.

The items to be sold are generally

described as follows:

Furniture, Clothing, Tools and

/ or other household items

stored by the following persons:

NAME OF ACCOUNT / SPACE#: Joe

Gisler / #064-B

Joe Gisler / #109

Date: 5-3-19, /S/: L. Hodge,

LaDonna Hodge (Manager).

This notice is given in accordance

with the provisions of

Section 21700 et seq. of the Business

and Professions code of the

State of California. Sale subject to

prior cancellation in the event of

settlement between Owner and

obligated party.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

5/9/19 and 5/16/19.

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW

CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case No.

56-2019-00528012-

CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed MAY 03

2019, with the Superior Court of

California, County of Ventura, 800 S.

Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009,

Hall of Justice.

PETITION OF: PAULA M. PORTER

aka PAULA PORTER aka PAULA

YOUNS aka PAULA MARIA PORTER

FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL

INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner:

PAULA M. PORTER aka PAULA

PORTER aka PAULA YOUNS aka

PAULA MARIA PORTER filed a petition

with this court for a decree

changing names as follows: PAULA

M. PORTER aka PAULA PORTER aka

PAULA YOUNS aka PAULA MARIA

PORTER to PAULA MARIA PORTER.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons

interested in this matter appear

before this court at the hearing

indicated below to show cause,

if any, why the petition for change

of name should not be granted.

Any person objecting to the name

changes described above must file

a written objection that includes

the reasons for the objection at

least two court days before the

matter is scheduled to be heard

and must appear at the hearing to

show cause why the petition should

not be granted. If no written objection

is timely filed, the court may

grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 6-17-

19. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 43. The

address of the court is Superior

Court of California, County of Ventura,

800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura,

CA 93009, Hall of Justice.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause

shall be published at least once a

week each week for four consecutive

weeks prior to the date set for

hearing on the petition in the following

newspaper of general circulation,

printed in this county: VENTURA

COUNTY REPORTER.

Date: MAY 03 2019. BY ORDER OF

THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet,

Ventura Superior Court, Executive

Officer and Clerk, By: JOAN FOSTER,

Deputy Clerk.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

5/9/19, 5/16/19, 5/23/19

and 5/30/19.

SUMMONS

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF

VENTURA

SUMMONS

(CITACION JUDICIAL)

Case No.

56-2018-00521073-

CL-PA-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:

(AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Carl

Dean Reed; and Does l to 25.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY

PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO

EL DEMANDANTE):

Karla Lopez; Alma Reyes

NOTICE! You have been sued. The

court may decide against you without

your being heard unless you

respond within 30 days. Read the

information below.

You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after

this summons and legal papers are

served on you to file a written response

at this court and have a copy

served on the plaintiff. A letter or

phone call will not protect you. Your

written response must be in proper

legal form if you want the court to

hear your case. There may be a

court form that you can use for your

response. You can find these court

forms and more information at the

California Courts Online Self-Help

Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp),

your county law library, or the

courthouse nearest you. If you cannot

pay the filing fee, ask the court

clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do

not file your response on time, you

may lose the case by default, and

your wages, money, and property

may be taken without further warning

from the court. There are other

legal requirements. You may want

to call an attorney right away. If

you do not know an attorney, you

may want to call an attorney referral

service. If you cannot afford an

attorney, you may be eligible for

free legal services from a nonprofit

legal services program. You can

locate these nonprofit groups at

the California Legal Services Web

site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org),

the California Courts Online Self-

Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/

selfhelp), or by contacting your local

court or county bar association.

NOTE: The court has a statutory

lien for waived fees and costs on

any settlement or arbitration award

of $10,000 or more in a civil case.

The court’s lien must be paid before

the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si

no responde dentro de 30 dias, la

corte puede decidir en su contra sin

escuchar su versión. Lea la información

a continuación.

Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO

despues de que le entreguen esta

citación y papeles legales para presentar

una respuesta por escrito en

esta corte y hacer que se entregue

una copia al demandante. Una carta

o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen.

Su respuesta por escrito tiene

que estar en formato legal correcto

si desea que procesen su caso en

la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario

que usted pueda usar para

su respuesta.

Puede encontrar estos formularios

de la corte y más información en

el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes

de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov),

en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado

o en la corte que le quede

más cerca. Si no puede pagar la

cuota de presentación, pida al

secretario de la corte que le de un

formulario de exención de pago de

cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta

a tiempo, puede perder el caso por

incumplimiento y la corte le podra

quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin

más advertencia.

Hay otros requisitos legales. Es

recomendable que llame a un abogado

inmediatamente. Si no conoce

a un abogado, puede llamar a un

servicio de remisiÛn a abogados.

Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es

posible que cumpla con los requisitos

para obtener servicios legates

gratuitos de un programa de servicios

legales sin fines de lucro. Puede

encontrar estos grupos sin fines

de lucro en el sitio web de California

Legal Services,(www.lawhelpcalifornia.

org), en el Centro de Ayuda

de las Cortes de California, (www.

sucorte.ca. gov) o poniendose en

contacto con la corte o el colegio de

abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la

corte tiene derecho a reclamar las

cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer

un gravamen sobre cualquier

recuperación de $10,000 ó más de

valor recibida mediante un acuerdo

o una concesión de arbitraje en un

caso de derecho civil. Tiene que

pagar el gravamen de la corte antes

de que la corte pueda desechar el

caso.

The name and address of the court

are (El nombre y direccion de la

corte son): SUPERIOR COURT OF

CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA,

Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria

Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The

name, address, and telephone

number of plaintiff’s attorney, or

plaintiff without an attorney, is:

(El nombre, la direccion y el numero

de telefono del abogado del

demandante, o del demandante

que no tiene abogado, es): Brett

Yorke, Esq., (Bar# 289353), Law

Office of Ball & Yorke, 1001 Partridge

Drive, Suite 330, Ventura, CA

93003. Fax No.: (805) 642-4622,

Phone No.: (805) 642-5177.

Date (Fecha): NOV 29 2018 /s/: Michael

D. Planet, Executive Officer

and Clerk (Secretario), By Maria

Martinez, Deputy (Adjunto).

[Seal].

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

5/9/19, 5/16/19, 5/23/19

and 5/30/19.

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

STATEMENT OF

DAMAGES

(Personal Injury or

Wrongful Death)

Case No.

56-2018-00521073-

CL-PA-VTA

ALMA REYES, Plaintiff, v.

CARL DEAN REED, Defendant.

To (name of one defendant

only): CARL DEAN REED

Plaintiff (name of one plaintiff only):

ALMA REYES

seeks damages in the above-entitled

action, as follows:

General damages: Pain, suffering

and inconvenience in the amount

of: $5,000.00.

Emotional distress in the amount of:

$3,860.00.

Special damages: Medical

expenses (to date) in the amount of:

$2,580.00.

DATED: /s/ Joseph Rocco Jones Esq., Law Office of Ball & Yorke,

1001 Partridge Dr., Ste. 330, Ventura,

CA 93003, Phone No.: (805)

642-5177, Fax No.: (805) 642-

4622, Attorney for Plaintiff.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

5/9/19, 5/16/19, 5/23/19

and 5/30/19.

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

STATEMENT OF

DAMAGES

(Personal Injury or

Wrongful Death)

Case No.

56-2018-00521073-

CL-PA-VTA

KARLA LOPEZ, et al., Plaintiff, v.

CARL DEAN REED, Defendant.

To (name of one defendant

only): CARL DEAN REED

Plaintiff (name of one plaintiff only):

KARLA LOPEZ

seeks damages in the aboveentitled

action, as follows:

General damages: Pain, suffering

and inconvenience in the amount

of: $6,000.00.

Emotional distress in the amount of:

$4,000.00.

Special damages: Medical

expenses (to date) in the amount of:

$3,555.00.

DATED: /s/ Joseph Rocco Jones,

Esq., Law Office of Ball & Yorke,

1001 Partridge Dr., Ste. 330, Ventura,

CA 93003, Phone No.: (805)

642-5177, Fax No.: (805) 642-

4622, Attorney for Plaintiff.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

5/9/19, 5/16/19, 5/23/19

and 5/30/19.

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF

VENTURA

SUMMONS

(CITACION JUDICIAL)

Case No.

56-2018-00512738-

CU-OR-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO

AL DEMANDADO): COACHELLA

VALLEY COLLECTION SERVICE, a

Business Entity Form Unknown;

CAROLYN E. MINER, an individual;

DOUGLAS PRICHARD, an

individual; DOUGLAS PRICHARD

TRUST, a Trust; EFG MORTGAGE

ACQUISITION, LLC, a Delaware

Limited Liability Company; ESTATE

OF MILTON A. MINER; the Testate

and Intestate Successors of

MILTON A. MINER, Deceased,

and ALL PERSONS CLAIMING BY

THROUGH OR UNDER SUCH DECEDENT;

FIRST AMERICAN TITLE

COMPANY, a California Corporation;

GREG KWIATKOWSKI aka GERG

KWIATKOWSKI, an Individual;

MILTON MINER FAMILY TRUST,

a Trust; RANCHO SANTA ROSA

PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION,

INC., a CALIFORNIA DOMESTIC

NONPROFIT; RRA CP OPPORTUNITY

TRUST 1, a Delaware

Statutory Trust; AND DOES

1 THROUGH 20, INCLUSIVE

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF:

(LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL

DEMANDANTE): JPMORGAN CHASE

BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

NOTICE! You have been sued. The

court may decide against you without

your being heard unless you

respond within 30 days. Read the

information below. You have 30

CALENDAR DAYS after this summons

and legal papers are served

on you to file a written response at

this court and have a copy served

on the plaintiff. A letter or phone

call will not protect you. Your written

response must be in proper

legal form if you want the court to

hear your case. There may be a

court form that you can use for your

response. You can find these court

forms and more information at the

California Courts Online Self-Help

Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp),

your county law library, or the

courthouse nearest you. If you cannot

pay the filing fee, ask the court

clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do

not file your response on time, you

may lose the case by default, and

your wages, money, and property

may be taken without further warning

from the court. There are other

legal requirements. You may want

to call an attorney right away. If

you do not know an attorney, you

may want to call an attorney referral

service. If you cannot afford an

attorney, you may be eligible for

free legal services from a nonprofit

legal services program. You can

locate these nonprofit groups at

the California Legal Services Web

site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org),

the California Courts Online Self-

Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/

selfhelp), or by contacting your local

court or county bar association.

NOTE: The court has a statutory

lien for waived fees and costs on

any settlement or arbitration award

of $10,000 or more in a civil case.

The court’s lien must be paid before

the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si

no responde dentro de 30 dias,

la corte puede decidir en su contra

sin escuchar su version. Lea

la informacion a continuacion

Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO

después de que le entreguen esta

citácion y papeles legales para presentar

una respuesta por escrito en

esta corte y hacer que se entregue

una copia al demandante. Una carta

o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen.

Su respuesta por escrito tiene

que estar en formato legal correcto

si desea que procesen su caso en

la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario

que usted pueda usar para

su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos

formularios de la corte y mas informacion

en el Centro de Ayuda de las

Cortes de California (www.courtinfo.

ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), en la biblioteca

de leyes de su condado o en

la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si

no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion,

pida al secretario de la corte

que le de un formulario de exencion

de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta

su respuesta a tiempo, puede

perder el caso por incumplimiento

y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo,

dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia.

Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable

que llame a un abogado

inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un

abogado, puede llamar a un servicio

de remision a abogados. Si no puede

pagar a un abogado, es posible

que cumpla con los requisitos para

obtener servicios legales gratuitos

de un programa de servicios legales

sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar

estos grupos sin fines de lucro en

el sitio web de California Legal Services,

(www.lawhelpcalifornia.org),

en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes

de California, (www.courtinfo.

ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o poniéndose

en contacto con la corte o

el colegio de abogados locales.

AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene

derecho a reclamar las cuotas y

los costos exentos por imponer un

gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion

de $10,000 o mas de valor

recibida mediante un acuerdo o una

concesion de arbitraje en un caso

de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el

gravamen de la corte antes de que

la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the

court is: (El nombre y dirección de

la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF

CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA,

Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria

Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The

name, address, and telephone

number of plaintiff’s attorney, or

plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El

nombre, la direccion y el numero

de telefono del abogado del demandante,

o del demandante que no

tiene abogado, es): John M. Sorich

(125223) Mariel Gerlt-Ferraro

(251119) Matthew S. Henderson

(274252), Parker Ibrahim & Berg

LLP, 695 Town Center Drive, 16th

Floor, Costa Mesa, CA 92626; Main:

714.361.9550; Fax: 714.784.4190.

Date (Fecha): MAY 30 2018 /s/:

Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer

and Clerk (Secretario), By Fabian

Duran, Deputy (Adjunto).

[Seal].

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

5/9/19, 5/16/19, 5/23/19

and 5/30/19.

PROBATE

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF:

NORMA JEANNE FENSLER

CASE NO. 56-2019-

00527573-PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,

contingent creditors, and

persons who may otherwise be

interested in the WILL or estate, or

both of NORMA JEANNE FENSLER.

A PETITION FOR PROBATE

has been filed by PAMELA A.

ROBERTSON in the Superior Court

of California, County of VENTURA.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE

requests that PAMELA A.

ROBERTSON be appointed as

personal representative to administer

the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests the decedent’s

WILL and codicils, if any, be

admitted to probate. The WILL and

any codicils are available for examination

in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority

to administer the estate under

the Independent Administration of

Estates Act. (This authority will allow

the personal representative to

take many actions without obtaining

court approval. Before taking

certain very important actions,

however, the personal representative

will be required to give notice

to interested persons unless they

have waived notice or consented

to the proposed action.) The independent

administration authority

will be granted unless an interested

person files an objection to the petition

and shows good cause why the

court should not grant the authority.

A HEARING on the petition will

be held in this court as follows:

06/05/19 at 9:00AM in Dept.

J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD

AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036.

IF YOU OBJECT to the granting

of the petition, you should appear

at the hearing and state your

objections or file written objections

with the court before the

hearing. Your appearance may

be in person or by your attorney.

IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a

contingent creditor of the decedent,

you must file your claim with

the court and mail a copy to the

personal representative appointed

by the court within the later of

either (1) four months from the

date of first issuance of letters to

a general personal representative,

as defined in section 58(b) of

the California Probate Code, or (2)

60 days from the date of mailing

or personal delivery to you

of a notice under section 9052

of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and

legal authority may affect your

rights as a creditor. You may

want to consult with an attorney

knowledgeable in California law.

YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept

by the court. If you are a person

interested in the estate, you may

file with the court a Request for

Special Notice (form DE-154) of

the filing of an inventory and appraisal

of estate assets or of any

petition or account as provided

in Probate Code section 1250. A

Request for Special Notice form

is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner

LIBBY L. BARRABEE – SBN

89016

LAW OFFICE OF LIBBY L.

BARRABEE

1329 E. THOUSAND OAKS

BLVD. SUITE 215

THOUSAND OAKS CA

91362

5/2, 5/9, 5/16/19

CNS-3248432#

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF:

HARLENE HOLEMAN

CASE NO. 56-2019-

00525838-PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,

contingent creditors, and

persons who may otherwise be

interested in the WILL or estate,

or both of HARLENE HOLEMAN.

A PETITION FOR PROBATE has

been filed by DOUGLAS P. SEWELL

in the Superior Court of California,

County of VENTURA.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE

requests that DOUGLAS P.

SEWELL be appointed as personal

representative to administer

the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests authority

to administer the estate under

the Independent Administration of

Estates Act. (This authority will allow

the personal representative to

take many actions without obtaining

court approval. Before taking

certain very important actions,

however, the personal representative

will be required to give notice

to interested persons unless they

have waived notice or consented

to the proposed action.) The independent

administration authority

will be granted unless an interested

person files an objection to the petition

and shows good cause why the

court should not grant the authority.

A HEARING on the petition will

be held in this court as follows:

06/13/19 at 9:00AM in Dept.

J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD

AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036.

IF YOU OBJECT to the granting

of the petition, you should appear

at the hearing and state your

objections or file written objections

with the court before the

hearing. Your appearance may

be in person or by your attorney.

IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a

contingent creditor of the decedent,

you must file your claim with

the court and mail a copy to the

personal representative appointed

by the court within the later of

either (1) four months from the

date of first issuance of letters to

a general personal representative,

as defined in section 58(b) of

the California Probate Code, or (2)

60 days from the date of mailing

or personal delivery to you

of a notice under section 9052

of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and

legal authority may affect your

rights as a creditor. You may

want to consult with an attorney

knowledgeable in California law.

YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept

by the court. If you are a person

interested in the estate, you may

file with the court a Request for

Special Notice (form DE-154) of

the filing of an inventory and appraisal

of estate assets or of any

petition or account as provided

in Probate Code section 1250. A

Request for Special Notice form

is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner

BRENT EDWARD

VALLENS – SBN 94372

LAW OFFICE OF BRENT

EDWARD VALLENS

21053 DEVONSHIRE

STREET #104

CHATSWORTH CA 91311

5/2, 5/9, 5/16/19

CNS-3248477#

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

DONNA J. RIEDER,

DECEDENT

Case No:

56-2019-00525914-

PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,

contingent creditors, and

persons who may otherwise be

interested in the will or estate,

or both, of: DONNA J. RIEDER.

A Petition for Probate has

been filed by: TINA L. THRASHER

in the Superior Court of California,

County of VENTURA.

The Petition for Probate requests

that: TINA L. THRASHER be appointed

as personal representative to administer

the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests the decedent’s

will and codicils, if any, be

admitted to probate. The will and

any codicils are available for examination

in the file kept by the court.

The petition requests authority to

administer the estate under the

Independent Administration of

Estates Act. (This authority will allow

the personal representative to

take many actions without obtaining

court approval. Before taking

certain very important actions,

however, the personal representative

will be required to give notice

to interested persons unless they

have waived notice or consented

to the proposed action.) The independent

administration authority

will be granted unless an interested

person files an objection to the petition

and shows good cause why the

court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be

held in this court as follows: May

16, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6.

Address of court: Superior Court

of California, County of Ventura,

4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard,

CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center.

If you object to the granting of

the petition, you should appear

at the hearing and state your

objections or file written objections

with the court before the

hearing. Your appearance may

be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent

creditor of the decedent, you

must file your claim with the court

and mail a copy to the personal representative

appointed by the court

within the later of either (1) four

months from the date of first issuance

of letters to a general personal

representative, as defined in section

58(b) of the California Probate

Code, or (2) 60 days from the date

of mailing or personal delivery to

you of a notice under section 9052

of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and

legal authority may affect your

rights as a creditor. You may

want to consult with an attorney

knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept

by the court. If you are a person

interested in the estate, you may

file with the court a Request for

Special Notice (form DE-154) of

the filing of an inventory and appraisal

of estate assets or of any

petition or account as provided

in Probate Code section 1250. A

Request for Special Notice form

is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Sean Mason

(SBN# 175487), 2827 E. Thompson

Boulevard, Ventura, California

93003, 805-457-5030.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

5/2/19, 5/9/19 and 5/16/19.

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

OF THOMAS C. VENABLE

Case No. 56-2019-00527275-PR-NC-OXN

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

Notice is hereby given to the

creditors and contingent creditors

of the above-named decedent, that

all persons having claims against

the decedent are required to file

them with the Superior Court, at

4353 Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard,

California 93036, and mail a copy

to Erin D. Howard, as Trustee of

the Venable Family Trust dated

November 11, 2003, wherein the

decedent was the Settlor, at c/o

Michael N. Balikian, APLC, 21550

Oxnard Street, Suite 900, Woodland

Hills, CA 91367 within the later of

four months after May 9, 2019 the

date of the first publication of notice

to creditors or, if notice is mailed or

personally delivered to you, 60 days

after the date this notice is mailed

or personally delivered to you. A

claim form may be obtained from

the court clerk. For your protection,

you are encouraged to file your

claim by certified mail, with return

receipt requested.

MICHAEL N. BALIKIAN, ESQ.

MICHAEL N BALIKIAN

A PROFESSIONAL LAW CORPORATION

21550 OXNARD STREET SUITE 900

WOODLAND HILLS CA 91367

(818) 347-3700

CN960205 VENABLE May 9,16,23, 2019

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF:

DOROTHEA CURLEY

CASE NO. 56-2019-

00527504-PR-PL-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,

contingent creditors, and

persons who may otherwise be

interested in the WILL or estate,

or both of DOROTHEA CURLEY.

A PETITION FOR PROBATE

has been filed by ERIN STARR

COLEMAN AKA AARON STARR

GLEICH in the Superior Court of

California, County of VENTURA.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE

requests that AARON STARR

GLEICH be appointed as personal

representative to administer

the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests the decedent’s

WILL and codicils, if any, be

admitted to probate. The WILL and

any codicils are available for examination

in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority

to administer the estate under

the Independent Administration of

Estates Act with limited authority.

(This authority will allow the personal

representative to take many

actions without obtaining court

approval. Before taking certain

very important actions, however,

the personal representative will

be required to give notice to interested

persons unless they have

waived notice or consented to the

proposed action.) The independent

administration authority will be

granted unless an interested person

files an objection to the petition

and shows good cause why the

court should not grant the authority.

A HEARING on the petition will

be held in this court as follows:

05/30/19 at 9:00AM in Dept.

J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD

AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036.

IF YOU OBJECT to the granting

of the petition, you should appear

at the hearing and state your

objections or file written objections

with the court before the

hearing. Your appearance may

be in person or by your attorney.

IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a

contingent creditor of the decedent,

you must file your claim with

the court and mail a copy to the

personal representative appointed

by the court within the later of

either (1) four months from the

date of first issuance of letters to

a general personal representative,

as defined in section 58(b) of

the California Probate Code, or (2)

60 days from the date of mailing

or personal delivery to you

of a notice under section 9052

of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and

legal authority may affect your

rights as a creditor. You may

want to consult with an attorney

knowledgeable in California law.

YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept

by the court. If you are a person

interested in the estate, you may

file with the court a Request for

Special Notice (form DE-154) of

the filing of an inventory and appraisal

of estate assets or of any

petition or account as provided

in Probate Code section 1250. A

Request for Special Notice form

is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner

MARK H. BOYKIN – SBN

107295

6355 TOPANGA CANYON

BLVD. #420

WOODLAND HILLS CA

91367

5/9, 5/16, 5/23/19

CNS-3250045#

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

JOANNE EDITH MILLER,

JOANNE E. MILLER,

DECEDENT

Case No:

56-2019-00527931-

PR-LA-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,

contingent creditors, and

persons who may otherwise

be interested in the will or estate,

or both, of: JOANNE EDITH

MILLER, JOANNE E. MILLER.

A Petition for Probate has

been filed by: MARK MILLER

in the Superior Court of California,

County of VENTURA.

The Petition for Probate requests

that: MARK MILLER be appointed

as personal representative to administer

the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests authority to

administer the estate under the

Independent Administration of

Estates Act. (This authority will allow

the personal representative to

take many actions without obtaining

court approval. Before taking

certain very important actions,

however, the personal representative

will be required to give notice

to interested persons unless they

have waived notice or consented

to the proposed action.) The independent

administration authority

will be granted unless an interested

person files an objection to the petition

and shows good cause why the

court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be

held in this court as follows: June

13, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6.

Address of court: Superior Court

of California, County of Ventura,

4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard,

CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center.

If you object to the granting of

the petition, you should appear

at the hearing and state your

objections or file written objections

with the court before the

hearing. Your appearance may

be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent

creditor of the decedent, you

must file your claim with the court

and mail a copy to the personal representative

appointed by the court

within the later of either (1) four

months from the date of first issuance

of letters to a general personal

representative, as defined in section

58(b) of the California Probate

Code, or (2) 60 days from the date

of mailing or personal delivery to

you of a notice under section 9052

of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and

legal authority may affect your

rights as a creditor. You may

want to consult with an attorney

knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept

by the court. If you are a person

interested in the estate, you may

file with the court a Request for

Special Notice (form DE-154) of

the filing of an inventory and appraisal

of estate assets or of any

petition or account as provided

in Probate Code section 1250. A

Request for Special Notice form

is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Kevin G.

Staker SBN: 101400, 1200 Paseo

Camarillo, Suite 280, Camarillo, CA

93010, 805-482-2282.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County

Reporter; 5/9/19, 5/16/19 and

5/23/19.