FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190430-10007664-0
The following person(s) is (are)
doing business as: AMIGOS
WIRELESS, 440 S Oxnard Blvd.,
Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County,
Maria Arroyo-Arroyo, 720 Sidionia
Ave., Oxnard, CA 93003. This
business is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant commenced
to transact business under the
fictitious business name or names
listed above on: N/A. I declare that
all Information In this statement Is
true and correct (A registrant who
declares information as true any
material matter pursuant to Section
17913 of Business and Professions
Code that the registrant knows to
be false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not to exceed
one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/
Maria Arroyo-Arroyo, Maria Arroyo
Arroyo. NOTICE – in accordance with
subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a
fictitious name statement generally
expires at the end of five years from
the date on which it was filed in the
office of the county clerk, except, as
provided in subdivision of section
17920, where it expires 40 days after
any change in the facts set forth
in the statement pursuant to section
17913 other than a change in residence
address or registered owner.
A new fictitious business name
statement must be filed before the
expiration. The filing of this statement
does not of itself authorize the
use in this state of a fictitious business
name in violation of the rights
of another under Federal, State, or
Common Law (see Section 14411
ET SEQ., Business & Professions
Code). This statement was filed with
the County Clerk of Ventura on April
30, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/9/19, 5/16/19, 5/23/19
and 5/30/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190426-10007526-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: 1) JOT CONTENT,
2) JOT, 208 S. Santa Rosa St., Ventura,
CA 93001, Ventura County,
Kacie Goff, 208 S. Santa Rosa St.,
Ventura, CA 93001. This business
is conducted by: An Individual. The
registrant commenced to transact
business under the fictitious business
name or names listed above
on: N/A. I declare that all Information
In this statement Is true and correct
(A registrant who declares information
as true any material matter
pursuant to Section 17913 of Business
and Professions Code that the
registrant knows to be false is guilty
of a misdemeanor punishable by a
fine not to exceed one thousand dollars
($1.000).) /s/ Kacie Goff, Kacie
Goff. NOTICE – in accordance with
subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a
fictitious name statement generally
expires at the end of five years from
the date on which it was filed in the
office of the county clerk, except, as
provided in subdivision of section
17920, where it expires 40 days after
any change in the facts set forth
in the statement pursuant to section
17913 other than a change in residence
address or registered owner.
A new fictitious business name
statement must be filed before the
expiration. The filing of this statement
does not of itself authorize the
use in this state of a fictitious business
name in violation of the rights
of another under Federal, State, or
Common Law (see Section 14411
ET SEQ., Business & Professions
Code). This statement was filed with
the County Clerk of Ventura on April
26, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/9/19, 5/16/19, 5/23/19
and 5/30/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190430-10007666-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: 1) EVE’S WIRELESS, 2)
EVES WIRELESS, 2401 Saviers Rd.,
Oxnard, CA 93033, Ventura County,
Maria Arroyo-Arroyo, 720 Sidonia
Ave., Ventura, CA 93003. This
business is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant commenced
to transact business under the
fictitious business name or names
listed above on: N/A. I declare that
all Information In this statement Is
true and correct (A registrant who
declares information as true any
material matter pursuant to Section
17913 of Business and Professions
Code that the registrant knows to
be false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not to exceed
one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/
Maria Arroyo-Arroyo, Maria Arroyo
Arroyo. NOTICE – in accordance with
subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a
fictitious name statement generally
expires at the end of five years from
the date on which it was filed in the
office of the county clerk, except, as
provided in subdivision of section
17920, where it expires 40 days after
any change in the facts set forth
in the statement pursuant to section
17913 other than a change in residence
address or registered owner.
A new fictitious business name
statement must be filed before the
expiration. The filing of this statement
does not of itself authorize the
use in this state of a fictitious business
name in violation of the rights
of another under Federal, State, or
Common Law (see Section 14411
ET SEQ., Business & Professions
Code). This statement was filed with
the County Clerk of Ventura on April
30, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/9/19, 5/16/19, 5/23/19
and 5/30/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190501-10007724-0
The following person(s) is
(are) doing business as:
P.R.N. MEDICAL CODING
SOLUTIONS, 2294 Dogwood
St., Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura
County, Jasmine Candelario,
2294 Dogwood St., Simi Valley, CA
93065. This business is conducted
by: An Individual. The registrant
commenced to transact business
under the fictitious business name
or names listed above on: N/A. I
declare that all Information In this
statement Is true and correct (A
registrant who declares information
as true any material matter pursuant
to Section 17913 of Business
and Professions Code that the registrant
knows to be false is guilty of
a misdemeanor punishable by a fine
not to exceed one thousand dollars
($1.000).) /s/ Jasmine Candelario,
Jasmine Candelario. NOTICE – in
accordance with subdivision (a) of
Section 17920, a fictitious name
statement generally expires at the
end of five years from the date on
which it was filed in the office of the
county clerk, except, as provided in
subdivision of section 17920, where
it expires 40 days after any change
in the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other
than a change in residence address
or registered owner. A new fictitious
business name statement must be
filed before the expiration. The filing
of this statement does not of itself
authorize the use in this state of a
fictitious business name in violation
of the rights of another under
Federal, State, or Common Law (see
Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business &
Professions Code). This statement
was filed with the County Clerk of
Ventura on May 1, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/9/19, 5/16/19, 5/23/19
and 5/30/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190501-10007773-0
The following person(s) is
(are) doing business as:
CHRISNGRIJALVAMUSIC, 2544
Joshua Ct., Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura
County, Christopher Grijalva,
2544 Joshua Ct., Oxnard, CA 93036.
This business is conducted by:
An Individual. The registrant commenced
to transact business under
the fictitious business name or
names listed above on: 05/01/2019.
I declare that all Information In this
statement Is true and correct (A registrant
who declares information as
true any material matter pursuant
to Section 17913 of Business and
Professions Code that the registrant
knows to be false is guilty of
a misdemeanor punishable by a fine
not to exceed one thousand dollars
($1.000).) /s/ Christopher Grijalva,
ChristopherG. NOTICE – in accordance
with subdivision (a) of Section
17920, a fictitious name statement
generally expires at the end of five
years from the date on which it was
filed in the office of the county clerk,
except, as provided in subdivision of
section 17920, where it expires 40
days after any change in the facts
set forth in the statement pursuant
to section 17913 other than
a change in residence address or
registered owner. A new fictitious
business name statement must be
filed before the expiration. The filing
of this statement does not of itself
authorize the use in this state of a
fictitious business name in violation
of the rights of another under
Federal, State, or Common Law (see
Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business &
Professions Code). This statement
was filed with the County Clerk of
Ventura on May 1, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/9/19, 5/16/19, 5/23/19
and 5/30/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190501-10007749-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: JBV TRUCKING,
1550 Rory Ln. Space 79, Simi Valley,
CA 93063, Ventura County,
Victor O. Foster, 1550 Rory Ln.
Space 79, Simi Valley, CA 93063.
This business is conducted by:
An Individual. The registrant commenced
to transact business under
the fictitious business name
or names listed above on: N/A. I
declare that all Information In this
statement Is true and correct (A
registrant who declares information
as true any material matter pursuant
to Section 17913 of Business
and Professions Code that the registrant
knows to be false is guilty of
a misdemeanor punishable by a fine
not to exceed one thousand dollars
($1.000).) /s/ Victor O. Foster, Victor
O. Foster. NOTICE – in accordance
with subdivision (a) of Section
17920, a fictitious name statement
generally expires at the end of five
years from the date on which it was
filed in the office of the county clerk,
except, as provided in subdivision of
section 17920, where it expires 40
days after any change in the facts
set forth in the statement pursuant
to section 17913 other than
a change in residence address or
registered owner. A new fictitious
business name statement must be
filed before the expiration. The filing
of this statement does not of itself
authorize the use in this state of a
fictitious business name in violation
of the rights of another under
Federal, State, or Common Law (see
Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business &
Professions Code). This statement
was filed with the County Clerk of
Ventura on May 1, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/9/19, 5/16/19, 5/23/19
and 5/30/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190502-10007804-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: VENTURA HEALTH
PSYCHOLOGY, 260 Maple Court,
Suite 130, Ventura, CA 93003,
Ventura County, Aimee Katherine
Grush David, 644 Adirondack Ave.,
Ventura, CA 93003. This business
is conducted by: An Individual. The
registrant commenced to transact
business under the fictitious business
name or names listed above
on: N/A. I declare that all Information
In this statement Is true and correct
(A registrant who declares information
as true any material matter
pursuant to Section 17913 of Business
and Professions Code that the
registrant knows to be false is guilty
of a misdemeanor punishable by a
fine not to exceed one thousand dollars
($1.000).) /s/ Aimee Katherine
Grush David, Aimee Katherine Grush
David. NOTICE – in accordance with
subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a
fictitious name statement generally
expires at the end of five years from
the date on which it was filed in the
office of the county clerk, except, as
provided in subdivision of section
17920, where it expires 40 days after
any change in the facts set forth
in the statement pursuant to section
17913 other than a change in residence
address or registered owner.
A new fictitious business name
statement must be filed before the
expiration. The filing of this statement
does not of itself authorize the
use in this state of a fictitious business
name in violation of the rights
of another under Federal, State, or
Common Law (see Section 14411
ET SEQ., Business & Professions
Code). This statement was filed with
the County Clerk of Ventura on May
2, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/9/19, 5/16/19, 5/23/19
and 5/30/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190503-10007973-0
THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS
(ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: CIBARA
SALON, 434 E. Main Street, Ste. B,
Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County,
State of Incorporation / Organization
CA, 168 CIBARA SALON SPA
BOUTIQUE, LLC, 434 E. Main Street,
Ste. B, Ventura, CA 93001. This
Business is conducted by: A Limited
Liability Company. The registrant
commenced to transact business
under the fictitious business name
or names listed above on N/A. I
declare that all information in this
statement is true and correct. (A
registrant who declares information
as true any material matter pursuant
to Section 17913 of Business
and Professions Code that the registrant
knows to be false is guilty of
a misdemeanor punishable by a fine
not to exceed one thousand dollars
($1,000).) /s/ CIBARA SALON SPA
BOUTIQUE, LLC, Vanessa Moon,
Vanessa Moon, Member. NOTICEIn
accordance with subdivision (a)
of Section 17920, a fictitious name
statement generally expires at the
end of five years from the date on
which it was filed in the office of the
county clerk, except, as provided in
subdivision section 17920, where it
expires 40 days after any change in
the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other
than a change in residence address
or registered owner. A new fictitious
business name statement must be
filed before the expiration. The filing
of this statement does not of itself
authorize the use in this state of a
fictitious business name in violation
of the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see section
14411 ET SEQ., Business and
Professions Code). This statement
was filed with the County Clerk of
Ventura on May 3, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/9/19, 5/16/19, 5/23/19
and 5/30/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190418-10006945-0
THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS
(ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) LION
CITY MUSIC GROUP, 2) LION CITY
RECORDS, 620 E. Main Street, Ventura,
CA 93001, Ventura County,
State of Incorporation / Organization
201627110161 CA, BUTTERFLY
BEATS & BEAUTY PRODUCTIONS,
LLC, 6518 Calle Koral., Goleta, CA
93117. This Business is conducted
by: A Limited Liability Company. The
registrant commenced to transact
business under the fictitious business
name or names listed above
on N/A. I declare that all information
in this statement is true and
correct. (A registrant who declares
information as true any material
matter pursuant to Section 17913 of
Business and Professions Code that
the registrant knows to be false is
guilty of a misdemeanor punishable
by a fine not to exceed one thousand
dollars ($1,000).) /s/ BUTTERFLY
BEATS & BEAUTY PRODUCTIONS,
LLC, Sarah Orefice, Sarah Orefice,
CEO. NOTICE- In accordance with
subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a
fictitious name statement generally
expires at the end of five years from
the date on which it was filed in the
office of the county clerk, except,
as provided in subdivision section
17920, where it expires 40 days after
any change in the facts set forth
in the statement pursuant to section
17913 other than a change in residence
address or registered owner.
A new fictitious business name
statement must be filed before the
expiration. The filing of this statement
does not of itself authorize the
use in this state of a fictitious business
name in violation of the rights
of another under Federal, State, or
Common Law (see section 14411
ET SEQ., Business and Professions
Code). This statement was filed with
the County Clerk of Ventura on April
18, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/9/19, 5/16/19, 5/23/19
and 5/30/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190426-10007496-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: THREE SISTERS
EVENTS, 198 S. Pacific Ave., Ventura,
CA 93001, Ventura County,
Heather Lease Arena, 198 S. Pacific
Ave., Ventura, CA 93001. This business
is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant commenced to transact
business under the fictitious
business name or names listed
above on: 11/15/2016. I declare
that all Information In this statement
Is true and correct (A registrant who
declares information as true any
material matter pursuant to Section
17913 of Business and Professions
Code that the registrant knows to
be false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not to exceed
one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/
Heather Lease Arena, Heather Lease
Arena. NOTICE – in accordance with
subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a
fictitious name statement generally
expires at the end of five years from
the date on which it was filed in the
office of the county clerk, except, as
provided in subdivision of section
17920, where it expires 40 days after
any change in the facts set forth
in the statement pursuant to section
17913 other than a change in residence
address or registered owner.
A new fictitious business name
statement must be filed before the
expiration. The filing of this statement
does not of itself authorize the
use in this state of a fictitious business
name in violation of the rights
of another under Federal, State, or
Common Law (see Section 14411
ET SEQ., Business & Professions
Code). This statement was filed with
the County Clerk of Ventura on April
26, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/9/19, 5/16/19, 5/23/19
and 5/30/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190506-10007984-0
The following person(s) is (are)
doing business as: SB MUSIC,
1184 Calle Almendro, Thousand
Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County,
Shauna Babbitt, 1184 Calle Almendro,
Thousand Oaks, CA
91360. This business is conducted
by: An Individual. The
registrant commenced to transact
business under the fictitious
business name or names listed
above on: N/A. I declare that all
Information In this statement Is
true and correct (A registrant
who declares information as true
any material matter pursuant to
Section 17913 of Business and
Professions Code that the registrant
knows to be false is guilty
of a misdemeanor punishable by
a fine not to exceed one thousand
dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Shauna
Babbitt, Shauna Babbitt. NOTICE
– in accordance with subdivision
(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious
name statement generally expires
at the end of five years from the
date on which it was filed in the
office of the county clerk, except,
as provided in subdivision of section
17920, where it expires 40
days after any change in the facts
set forth in the statement pursuant
to section 17913 other than
a change in residence address or
registered owner. A new fictitious
business name statement must
be filed before the expiration. The
filing of this statement does not
of itself authorize the use in this
state of a fictitious business name
in violation of the rights of another
under Federal, State, or Common
Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ.,
Business & Professions Code).
This statement was filed with the
County Clerk of Ventura on May
6, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/16/19, 5/23/19, 5/30/19
and 6/6/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190506-10008046-0
The following person(s) is (are)
doing business as: THERAPEUTIC
HEALING BY CINDY WILSON, 620
E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, CA
93001, Ventura County, Cindy
Wilson, 461 S. Brent Street, Ventura,
CA 93003. This business is
conducted by: An Individual. The
registrant commenced to transact
business under the fictitious business
name or names listed above
on: N/A. I declare that all Information
In this statement Is true and
correct (A registrant who declares
information as true any material
matter pursuant to Section 17913
of Business and Professions Code
that the registrant knows to be
false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not to exceed
one thousand dollars ($1.000).)
/s/ Cindy Wilson, Cindy Wilson.
NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision
(a) of Section 17920, a
fictitious name statement generally
expires at the end of five years
from the date on which it was filed
in the office of the county clerk,
except, as provided in subdivision
of section 17920, where it expires
40 days after any change in the
facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other
than a change in residence address
or registered owner. A new
fictitious business name statement
must be filed before the
expiration. The filing of this statement
does not of itself authorize
the use in this state of a fictitious
business name in violation of the
rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see Section
14411 ET SEQ., Business &
Professions Code). This statement
was filed with the County Clerk of
Ventura on May 6, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/16/19, 5/23/19, 5/30/19
and 6/6/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190508-10008202-0
The following person(s) is (are)
doing business as: DOMA
SERVICES, 1267 Meta St. #7, Ventura,
CA 93001, Ventura County,
Ivana Haviarova, 1267 Meta St.
#7, Ventura, CA 93001. This business
is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant commenced
to transact business under the
fictitious business name or names
listed above on: N/A. I declare that
all Information In this statement
Is true and correct (A registrant
who declares information as true
any material matter pursuant to
Section 17913 of Business and
Professions Code that the registrant
knows to be false is guilty
of a misdemeanor punishable by
a fine not to exceed one thousand
dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ivana
Haviarova, Ivana Haviarova. NOTICE
– in accordance with subdivision
(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious
name statement generally
expires at the end of five years
from the date on which it was filed
in the office of the county clerk,
except, as provided in subdivision
of section 17920, where it expires
40 days after any change in the
facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other
than a change in residence address
or registered owner. A new
fictitious business name statement
must be filed before the
expiration. The filing of this statement
does not of itself authorize
the use in this state of a fictitious
business name in violation of the
rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see Section
14411 ET SEQ., Business &
Professions Code). This statement
was filed with the County Clerk of
Ventura on May 8, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/16/19, 5/23/19, 5/30/19
and 6/6/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190508-10008137-0
The following person(s) is (are)
doing business as: SIMI QUILTS,
3154 Sapphire Ave., Simi Valley,
CA 93063, Ventura County,
Rosario Gutierrez, 3154 Sapphire
Ave., Simi Valley, CA 93063. This
business is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant commenced
to transact business under the fictitious
business name or names
listed above on: N/A. I declare that
all Information In this statement
Is true and correct (A registrant
who declares information as true
any material matter pursuant to
Section 17913 of Business and
Professions Code that the registrant
knows to be false is guilty
of a misdemeanor punishable by
a fine not to exceed one thousand
dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Rosario
Gutierrez, Rosario Gutierrez. NOTICE
– in accordance with subdivision
(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious
name statement generally
expires at the end of five years
from the date on which it was filed
in the office of the county clerk,
except, as provided in subdivision
of section 17920, where it expires
40 days after any change in the
facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other
than a change in residence address
or registered owner. A new
fictitious business name statement
must be filed before the
expiration. The filing of this statement
does not of itself authorize
the use in this state of a fictitious
business name in violation of the
rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see Section
14411 ET SEQ., Business &
Professions Code). This statement
was filed with the County Clerk of
Ventura on May 8, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/16/19, 5/23/19, 5/30/19
and 6/6/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190510-10008326-0
The following person(s) is (are)
doing business as: GAMBLE
GATES, 1005 Dunes St., Oxnard,
CA 93035, Ventura County, Ryan
Gamble, 1005 Dunes St., Oxnard,
CA 93035. This business is
conducted by: An Individual. The
registrant commenced to transact
business under the fictitious
business name or names listed
above on: 5/8/19. I declare that
all Information In this statement
Is true and correct (A registrant
who declares information as true
any material matter pursuant to
Section 17913 of Business and
Professions Code that the registrant
knows to be false is guilty
of a misdemeanor punishable by
a fine not to exceed one thousand
dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ryan
Gamble, Ryan Gamble. NOTICE
– in accordance with subdivision
(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious
name statement generally expires
at the end of five years from the
date on which it was filed in the
office of the county clerk, except,
as provided in subdivision of section
17920, where it expires 40
days after any change in the facts
set forth in the statement pursuant
to section 17913 other than
a change in residence address or
registered owner. A new fictitious
business name statement must
be filed before the expiration. The
filing of this statement does not
of itself authorize the use in this
state of a fictitious business name
in violation of the rights of another
under Federal, State, or Common
Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ.,
Business & Professions Code).
This statement was filed with the
County Clerk of Ventura on May
10, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/16/19, 5/23/19, 5/30/19
and 6/6/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190509-10008275-0
THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S)
IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS:
SINGING SUN, 1930 E. Main
Street, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura
County, State of Incorporation
/ Organization CA, Jitter
Coffee, LLC, 34121-A Amber
Lantern Street, Dana Point, CA
92629. This Business is conducted
by: A Limited Liability Company.
The registrant commenced
to transact business under the
fictitious business name or names
listed above on N/A. I declare that
all information in this statement
is true and correct. (A registrant
who declares information as true
any material matter pursuant to
Section 17913 of Business and
Professions Code that the registrant
knows to be false is guilty
of a misdemeanor punishable by
a fine not to exceed one thousand
dollars ($1,000).) /s/ Jitter
Coffee, LLC, Corbin Campbell,
Corbin Campbell, Owner / Manager.
NOTICE- In accordance
with subdivision (a) of Section
17920, a fictitious name statement
generally expires at the
end of five years from the date
on which it was filed in the office
of the county clerk, except,
as provided in subdivision section
17920, where it expires 40 days
after any change in the facts set
forth in the statement pursuant
to section 17913 other than a
change in residence address or
registered owner. A new fictitious
business name statement must
be filed before the expiration. The
filing of this statement does not
of itself authorize the use in this
state of a fictitious business name
in violation of the rights of another
under Federal, State, or Common
Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ.,
Business and Professions Code).
This statement was filed with the
County Clerk of Ventura on May
9, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/16/19, 5/23/19, 5/30/19
and 6/6/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190507-10008076-0
THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S)
IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS:
BARONE’S PIZZA EST. 1945,
1321 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd.
#A116, Thousand Oaks, CA
91362, Ventura County, State
of Incorporation / Organization
CALIF., BARONE’S WESTLAKE
VILLAGE, INC., 6355 Topanga
Canyon Blvd. #100, Woodland
Hills, CA 91367. This Business is
conducted by: A Corporation. The
registrant commenced to transact
business under the fictitious
business name or names listed
above on 5-7-19. I declare that
all information in this statement
is true and correct. (A registrant
who declares information as true
any material matter pursuant to
Section 17913 of Business and
Professions Code that the registrant
knows to be false is guilty
of a misdemeanor punishable by
a fine not to exceed one thousand
dollars ($1,000).) /s/ BARONE’S
WESTLAKE VILLAGE, INC.,
Michael F. Monteleone, Michael
F. Monteleone, President. NOTICE-
In accordance with subdivision
(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious
name statement generally
expires at the end of five years
from the date on which it was filed
in the office of the county clerk,
except, as provided in subdivision
section 17920, where it expires
40 days after any change in the
facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other
than a change in residence address
or registered owner. A new
fictitious business name statement
must be filed before the
expiration. The filing of this statement
does not of itself authorize
the use in this state of a fictitious
business name in violation of the
rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see section
14411 ET SEQ., Business and
Professions Code). This statement
was filed with the County Clerk of
Ventura on May 7, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/16/19, 5/23/19, 5/30/19
and 6/6/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190513-10008510-0
THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S)
IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS:
O-R AUTHENTIC THAI CUISINE,
322 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand
Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County,
State of Incorporation / Organization
C4211427 CA, AJ VIN INC,
708 Green River Street, Oxnard,
CA 93036. This Business is conducted
by: A Corporation. The
registrant commenced to transact
business under the fictitious
business name or names listed
above on N/A. I declare that all
information in this statement is
true and correct. (A registrant
who declares information as true
any material matter pursuant to
Section 17913 of Business and
Professions Code that the registrant
knows to be false is guilty
of a misdemeanor punishable by
a fine not to exceed one thousand
dollars ($1,000).) /s/ AJ VIN INC,
Onwaree Chiaranon, Onwaree
Chiaranon, Vice President. NOTICE-
In accordance with subdivision
(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious
name statement generally
expires at the end of five years
from the date on which it was filed
in the office of the county clerk,
except, as provided in subdivision
section 17920, where it expires
40 days after any change in the
facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other
than a change in residence address
or registered owner. A new
fictitious business name statement
must be filed before the
expiration. The filing of this statement
does not of itself authorize
the use in this state of a fictitious
business name in violation of the
rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see section
14411 ET SEQ., Business and
Professions Code). This statement
was filed with the County Clerk of
Ventura on May 13, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/16/19, 5/23/19, 5/30/19
and 6/6/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190513-10008512-0
THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S)
IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS:
GREEN INDUSTRY, 708 Green
River Street, Oxnard, CA 93036,
Ventura County, State of Incorporation
/ Organization C4211427
CA, AJ VIN INC, 708 Green River
Street, Oxnard, CA 93036. This
Business is conducted by: A
Corporation. The registrant commenced
to transact business under
the fictitious business name or
names listed above on 5/1/2019.
I declare that all information in
this statement is true and correct.
(A registrant who declares
information as true any material
matter pursuant to Section 17913
of Business and Professions
Code that the registrant knows
to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not
to exceed one thousand dollars
($1,000).) /s/ AJ VIN INC, Onwaree
Chiaranon, Onwaree Chiaranon,
Vice President. NOTICE- In accordance
with subdivision (a) of
Section 17920, a fictitious name
statement generally expires at
the end of five years from the
date on which it was filed in the
office of the county clerk, except,
as provided in subdivision section
17920, where it expires 40 days
after any change in the facts set
forth in the statement pursuant
to section 17913 other than a
change in residence address or
registered owner. A new fictitious
business name statement must
be filed before the expiration. The
filing of this statement does not
of itself authorize the use in this
state of a fictitious business name
in violation of the rights of another
under Federal, State, or Common
Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ.,
Business and Professions Code).
This statement was filed with the
County Clerk of Ventura on May
13, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/16/19, 5/23/19, 5/30/19
and 6/6/19.
STATEMENT OF
ABANDONMENT
OF USE OF
FICTITIOUS
BUSINESS NAME
FILE NO.
20190510-10008417-0
The following person(s) is (are)
doing business as: NEXTHOME
TERRA. Street Address of Principal
Place of Business: 3325 Cochran
St., Suite 206, Simi Valley,
CA 93063. The date on which the
Fictitious Business Name being
Abandoned was filed: 6/19/2018.
The file number to the Fictitious
Business Name being Abandoned:
20180619-10011306-0
1/1. The County where the Fictitious
Business Name was filed:
Ventura. Terra Conejo Properties,
Inc., 14611 Marymount St., Simi
Valley, CA 93063. This business
is conducted by: A Corporation.
I declare that all information in
this statement is true and correct.
(A registrant who declares
information as true which he or
she knows to be false is guilty
of a crime.) I am also aware that
all information on this statement
becomes public record upon filing
pursuant to California Public Records
Act (G.C. 6250-6277).
/s/ Terra Conejo Properties, Inc.,
Larry E. Nease, Larry E. Nease,
President. PUBLISHED: Ventura
County Reporter; 5/16/19,
5/23/19, 5/30/19 and 6/6/19.
STATEMENT OF
ABANDONMENT
OF USE OF
FICTITIOUS
BUSINESS NAME
FILE NO.
20190510-10008418-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: TERRA ESCROW.
Street Address of Principal Place
of Business: 3325 Cochran St.,
Suite 206, Simi Valley, CA 93063.
The date on which the Fictitious
Business Name being Abandoned
was filed: 05/05/2015. The file
number to the Fictitious Business
Name being Abandoned:
20150505-10008644-0 1/2.
The County where the Fictitious
Business Name was filed: Ventura.
Terra Conejo Properties,
Inc., 14611 Marymount St., Simi
Valley, CA 93063. This business
is conducted by: A Corporation.
I declare that all information in
this statement is true and correct.
(A registrant who declares
information as true which he or
she knows to be false is guilty
of a crime.) I am also aware that
all information on this statement
becomes public record upon filing
pursuant to California Public Records
Act (G.C. 6250-6277).
/s/ Terra Conejo Properties, Inc.,
Larry E. Nease, Larry E. Nease,
President. PUBLISHED: Ventura
County Reporter; 5/16/19,
5/23/19, 5/30/19 and 6/6/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190429-10007554-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: 1) MINSKY GROUP,
2) JMINSKY GROUP, 3) STUDIO
2019, 4) STUDIO MMXIX, 5)
JULIANA MINSKY CONSULTING
GROUP, 5317 Villa Mallorca
Place, Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura
County, Juliana Minsky, Villa
Mallorca Place, Camarillo, CA
93012. This business is conducted
by: An Individual. The registrant
commenced to transact business
under the fictitious business
name or names listed above on:
1. 04/01/2019; 2. 04/01/2019; 3.
N/A; 4. N/A; 5) N/A. I declare that
all Information In this statement Is
true and correct (A registrant who
declares information as true any
material matter pursuant to Section
17913 of Business and Professions
Code that the registrant knows to
be false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not to exceed
one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/
Juliana Minsky, Juliana Minsky.
NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision
(a) of Section 17920, a
fictitious name statement generally
expires at the end of five years from
the date on which it was filed in the
office of the county clerk, except,
as provided in subdivision of section
17920, where it expires 40
days after any change in the facts
set forth in the statement pursuant
to section 17913 other than
a change in residence address or
registered owner. A new fictitious
business name statement must
be filed before the expiration. The
filing of this statement does not
of itself authorize the use in this
state of a fictitious business name
in violation of the rights of another
under Federal, State, or Common
Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ.,
Business & Professions Code).
This statement was filed with the
County Clerk of Ventura on April
29, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/23/19, 5/30/19, 6/6/19
and 6/13/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190510-10008383-0
The following person(s) is (are)
doing business as: KINGDOM
KREATIONS ART, 8747 Nye Rd.,
Unit A, Ventrua, CA 93001, Ventura
County, Laura Jacqueline
Tomlinson, 8747 Nye Rd., Unit A,
Ventura, CA 93001. This business
is conducted by: An Individual. The
registrant commenced to transact
business under the fictitious business
name or names listed above
on: N/A. I declare that all Information
In this statement Is true and
correct (A registrant who declares
information as true any material
matter pursuant to Section 17913
of Business and Professions Code
that the registrant knows to be
false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not to exceed
one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/
Laura Jacqueline Tomlinson, Laura
J. Tomlinson, Laura J. Tomlinson.
NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision
(a) of Section 17920, a
fictitious name statement generally
expires at the end of five years from
the date on which it was filed in the
office of the county clerk, except,
as provided in subdivision of section
17920, where it expires 40
days after any change in the facts
set forth in the statement pursuant
to section 17913 other than
a change in residence address or
registered owner. A new fictitious
business name statement must
be filed before the expiration. The
filing of this statement does not
of itself authorize the use in this
state of a fictitious business name
in violation of the rights of another
under Federal, State, or Common
Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ.,
Business & Professions Code).
This statement was filed with the
County Clerk of Ventura on May
10, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/23/19, 5/30/19, 6/6/19
and 6/13/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190514-10008577-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: QUEENSLANDS
LANDSCAPE, 391 Dorothy Ave.,
Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura
County, Armando Martinez, 391
Dorothy Ave., Moorpark, CA
93021. This business is conducted
by: An Individual. The registrant
commenced to transact business
under the fictitious business
name or names listed above on:
05/14/2019. I declare that all Information
In this statement Is true and
correct (A registrant who declares
information as true any material
matter pursuant to Section 17913
of Business and Professions Code
that the registrant knows to be
false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not to exceed
one thousand dollars ($1.000).)
/s/ Armando Martinez, Armando
Martinez. NOTICE – in accordance
with subdivision (a) of Section
17920, a fictitious name statement
generally expires at the end of five
years from the date on which it
was filed in the office of the county
clerk, except, as provided in subdivision
of section 17920, where it
expires 40 days after any change in
the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other
than a change in residence address
or registered owner. A new
fictitious business name statement
must be filed before the expiration.
The filing of this statement does
not of itself authorize the use in this
state of a fictitious business name
in violation of the rights of another
under Federal, State, or Common
Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ.,
Business & Professions Code).
This statement was filed with the
County Clerk of Ventura on May
14, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/23/19, 5/30/19, 6/6/19
and 6/13/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190515-10008703-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: ARNEIL DESIGNS,
306 W. Mission Ave., Ventura, CA
93001, Ventura County, Alexander
Neilson, 306 W. Mission Ave., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is
conducted by: An Individual. The
registrant commenced to transact
business under the fictitious
business name or names listed
above on: 5/15/19. I declare that
all Information In this statement Is
true and correct (A registrant who
declares information as true any
material matter pursuant to Section
17913 of Business and Professions
Code that the registrant knows to
be false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not to exceed
one thousand dollars ($1.000).)
/s/ Alexander Neilson, Alexander
Neilson. NOTICE – in accordance
with subdivision (a) of Section
17920, a fictitious name statement
generally expires at the end of five
years from the date on which it
was filed in the office of the county
clerk, except, as provided in subdivision
of section 17920, where it
expires 40 days after any change in
the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other
than a change in residence address
or registered owner. A new
fictitious business name statement
must be filed before the expiration.
The filing of this statement does
not of itself authorize the use in this
state of a fictitious business name
in violation of the rights of another
under Federal, State, or Common
Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ.,
Business & Professions Code).
This statement was filed with the
County Clerk of Ventura on May
15, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/23/19, 5/30/19, 6/6/19
and 6/13/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190516-10008764-0
The following person(s) is (are)
doing business as: 1) CALIFORNIA
CHARM, 2) CALCHARM.COM, 6
Via Rosal, Camarillo, CA 93012,
Ventura County, Roger Barr, 6 Via
Rosal, Camarillo, CA 93012. This
business is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant commenced
to transact business under the
fictitious business name or names
listed above on: N/A. I declare that
all Information In this statement Is
true and correct (A registrant who
declares information as true any
material matter pursuant to Section
17913 of Business and Professions
Code that the registrant knows to
be false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not to exceed
one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/
Roger Barr, Roger Barr. NOTICE – in
accordance with subdivision (a) of
Section 17920, a fictitious name
statement generally expires at the
end of five years from the date
on which it was filed in the office
of the county clerk, except, as
provided in subdivision of section
17920, where it expires 40 days
after any change in the facts set
forth in the statement pursuant to
section 17913 other than a change
in residence address or registered
owner. A new fictitious business
name statement must be filed
before the expiration. The filing of
this statement does not of itself
authorize the use in this state of a
fictitious business name in violation
of the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see
Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business &
Professions Code). This statement
was filed with the County Clerk of
Ventura on May 16, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/23/19, 5/30/19, 6/6/19
and 6/13/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190514-10008639-0
THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS
(ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1)
NEXTHOME TERRA, 2) TERRA
ESCROW, 3625 E. Thousand Oaks
Blvd., Suite 122, Westlake Village,
CA 91362, Ventura County, State
of Incorporation / Organization CA,
Oak Summit Real Estate, Inc., 3625
E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Suite 122,
Westlake Village, CA 91362. This
Business is conducted by: A Corporation.
The registrant commenced
to transact business under the
fictitious business name or names
listed above on N/A. I declare that
all information in this statement is
true and correct. (A registrant who
declares information as true any
material matter pursuant to Section
17913 of Business and Professions
Code that the registrant knows to
be false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not to exceed
one thousand dollars ($1,000).)
/s/ Oak Summit Real Estate, Inc.,
David Woodruff, David Woodruff,
President. NOTICE- In accordance
with subdivision (a) of Section
17920, a fictitious name statement
generally expires at the end of five
years from the date on which it
was filed in the office of the county
clerk, except, as provided in subdivision
section 17920, where it
expires 40 days after any change in
the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other
than a change in residence address
or registered owner. A new
fictitious business name statement
must be filed before the expiration.
The filing of this statement does
not of itself authorize the use in this
state of a fictitious business name
in violation of the rights of another
under Federal, State, or Common
Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ.,
Business and Professions Code).
This statement was filed with the
County Clerk of Ventura on May
14, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/23/19, 5/30/19, 6/6/19
and 6/13/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190516-10008752-0
THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S)
IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS:
CHAPPELL ARCHITECTURE, 175 S.
Ventura Ave., Suite 104A, Ventura,
CA 93001, Ventura County, State of
Incorporation / Organization California,
Dylan Chappell Architects,
Inc., 175 S. Ventura Ave., Suite
104A, Ventura, CA 93001. This
Business is conducted by: A Corporation.
The registrant commenced
to transact business under the fictitious
business name or names listed
above on 4/16/19. I declare that
all information in this statement is
true and correct. (A registrant who
declares information as true any
material matter pursuant to Section
17913 of Business and Professions
Code that the registrant knows to
be false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not to exceed
one thousand dollars ($1,000).)
/s/ Dylan Chappell Architects, Inc.,
Dylan Chappell, Dylan Chappell,
CEO. NOTICE- In accordance with
subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a
fictitious name statement generally
expires at the end of five years from
the date on which it was filed in the
office of the county clerk, except,
as provided in subdivision section
17920, where it expires 40 days
after any change in the facts set
forth in the statement pursuant to
section 17913 other than a change
in residence address or registered
owner. A new fictitious business
name statement must be filed before
the expiration. The filing of this
statement does not of itself authorize
the use in this state of a fictitious
business name in violation of
the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see section
14411 ET SEQ., Business and
Professions Code). This statement
was filed with the County Clerk of
Ventura on May 16, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/23/19, 5/30/19, 6/6/19
and 6/13/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190516-10008800-0
THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS
(ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: BEST
WESTERN PLUS INN OF VENTURA,
708 East Thompson Blvd., Ventura,
CA 93001, Ventura County, State
of Incorporation / Organization CA,
Ventura B.V. Inn, LLC, 2225 Campus
Drive, El Segundo, CA 90245.
This Business is conducted by:
A Limited Liability Company. The
registrant commenced to transact
business under the fictitious business
name or names listed above
on March 1, 2019. I declare that
all information in this statement is
true and correct. (A registrant who
declares information as true any
material matter pursuant to Section
17913 of Business and Professions
Code that the registrant knows to
be false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not to exceed
one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/
Ventura B.V. Inn, LLC, Juan Llaca,
Juan Llaca, CEO. NOTICE- In accordance
with subdivision (a) of
Section 17920, a fictitious name
statement generally expires at the
end of five years from the date on
which it was filed in the office of the
county clerk, except, as provided in
subdivision section 17920, where it
expires 40 days after any change in
the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other
than a change in residence address
or registered owner. A new
fictitious business name statement
must be filed before the expiration.
The filing of this statement does
not of itself authorize the use in this
state of a fictitious business name
in violation of the rights of another
under Federal, State, or Common
Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ.,
Business and Professions Code).
This statement was filed with the
County Clerk of Ventura on May
16, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/23/19, 5/30/19, 6/6/19
and 6/13/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190515-10008691-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: 97 CENTS PLUS,
643 W. Hueneme Rd., Oxnard, CA
93033, Ventura County, Vu Nguyen,
1530 Kent Ct., Oxnard, CA 93030.
This business is conducted by: An
Individual. The registrant commenced
to transact business under the fictitious
business name or names listed
above on: 5/15/2019. I declare that all
Information In this statement Is true
and correct (A registrant who declares
information as true any material matter
pursuant to Section 17913 of Business
and Professions Code that the
registrant knows to be false is guilty of
a misdemeanor punishable by a fine
not to exceed one thousand dollars
($1.000).) /s/ Vu Nguyen,. Vu Nguyen.
NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision
(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious
name statement generally expires at
the end of five years from the date on
which it was filed in the office of the
county clerk, except, as provided in
subdivision of section 17920, where
it expires 40 days after any change
in the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other than
a change in residence address or registered
owner. A new fictitious business
name statement must be filed
before the expiration. The filing of this
statement does not of itself authorize
the use in this state of a fictitious business
name in violation of the rights of
another under Federal, State, or Common
Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ.,
Business & Professions Code). This
statement was filed with the County
Clerk of Ventura on May 15, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/30/19, 6/6/19, 6/13/19 and
6/20/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190515-10008729-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: YOUR ADVENTURES TRAVEL, 4777 Rossini Ln #201,
Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County,
Joshua Dylan Moschiano, 4777 Rossini
Ln #201, Ventura, CA 93003.
This business is conducted by: An
Individual. The registrant commenced
to transact business under the fictitious
business name or names listed
above on: 5/15/2019. I declare that
all Information In this statement Is
true and correct (A registrant who declares
information as true any material
matter pursuant to Section 17913 of
Business and Professions Code that
the registrant knows to be false is
guilty of a misdemeanor punishable
by a fine not to exceed one thousand
dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Joshua Dylan
Moschiano,. Joshua Dylan Moschiano.
NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision
(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious
name statement generally expires at
the end of five years from the date on
which it was filed in the office of the
county clerk, except, as provided in
subdivision of section 17920, where
it expires 40 days after any change
in the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other than
a change in residence address or registered
owner. A new fictitious business
name statement must be filed
before the expiration. The filing of this
statement does not of itself authorize
the use in this state of a fictitious business
name in violation of the rights of
another under Federal, State, or Common
Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ.,
Business & Professions Code). This
statement was filed with the County
Clerk of Ventura on May 15, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/30/19, 6/6/19, 6/13/19 and
6/20/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190522-10009223-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: CONSOLIDATED
MARINE CONSTRUCTION COMPANY,
1190 Ventura Ave., Oak View, CA
93022, Ventura County, Patrick Glenn
Dodson, 1190 Ventura Ave., Oak View,
CA 93022. This business is conducted
by: An Individual. The registrant commenced
to transact business under
the fictitious business name or names
listed above on: 05/22/2019. I declare
that all Information In this statement Is
true and correct (A registrant who declares
information as true any material
matter pursuant to Section 17913 of
Business and Professions Code that
the registrant knows to be false is
guilty of a misdemeanor punishable
by a fine not to exceed one thousand
dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Patrick Glenn
Dodson, Patrick Glenn Dodson. NOTICE
– in accordance with subdivision
(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name
statement generally expires at the end
of five years from the date on which
it was filed in the office of the county
clerk, except, as provided in subdivision
of section 17920, where it expires
40 days after any change in the facts
set forth in the statement pursuant to
section 17913 other than a change
in residence address or registered
owner. A new fictitious business name
statement must be filed before the
expiration. The filing of this statement
does not of itself authorize the use in
this state of a fictitious business name
in violation of the rights of another
under Federal, State, or Common Law
(see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business
& Professions Code). This statement
was filed with the County Clerk of
Ventura on May 22, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/30/19, 6/6/19, 6/13/19 and
6/20/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190522-10009253-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: NEDLAW INSPECTION
SERVICES, 120 Elm Dr., Camarillo,
CA 93010, Ventura County, William
Walden, 120 Elm Dr., Camarillo, CA
93010. This business is conducted
by: An Individual. The registrant commenced
to transact business under
the fictitious business name or names
listed above on: N/A. I declare that all
Information In this statement Is true
and correct (A registrant who declares
information as true any material
matter pursuant to Section 17913 of
Business and Professions Code that
the registrant knows to be false is
guilty of a misdemeanor punishable
by a fine not to exceed one thousand
dollars ($1.000).) /s/ William Walden,
William Walden. NOTICE – in accordance
with subdivision (a) of Section
17920, a fictitious name statement
generally expires at the end of five
years from the date on which it was
filed in the office of the county clerk,
except, as provided in subdivision of
section 17920, where it expires 40
days after any change in the facts
set forth in the statement pursuant
to section 17913 other than a change
in residence address or registered
owner. A new fictitious business name
statement must be filed before the
expiration. The filing of this statement
does not of itself authorize the use in
this state of a fictitious business name
in violation of the rights of another
under Federal, State, or Common Law
(see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business
& Professions Code). This statement
was filed with the County Clerk of
Ventura on May 22, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/30/19, 6/6/19, 6/13/19 and
6/20/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190522-10009276-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: 1) ANATOLA, 2) URBANE
RUSH, 2005 O’Neill Place, Oxnard,
CA 93033, Ventura County, Jocelyn
Tapang, 2005 O’Neill Place, Oxnard,
CA 93033. This business is conducted
by: An Individual. The registrant commenced
to transact business under
the fictitious business name or names
listed above on: N/A. I declare that all
Information In this statement Is true
and correct (A registrant who declares
information as true any material matter
pursuant to Section 17913 of Business
and Professions Code that the
registrant knows to be false is guilty of
a misdemeanor punishable by a fine
not to exceed one thousand dollars
($1.000).) /s/ Jocelyn Tapang, Jocelyn
Tapang. NOTICE – in accordance with
subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a
fictitious name statement generally
expires at the end of five years from
the date on which it was filed in the
office of the county clerk, except, as
provided in subdivision of section
17920, where it expires 40 days after
any change in the facts set forth in the
statement pursuant to section 17913
other than a change in residence
address or registered owner. A new
fictitious business name statement
must be filed before the expiration.
The filing of this statement does not of
itself authorize the use in this state of
a fictitious business name in violation
of the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see Section
14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions
Code). This statement was filed
with the County Clerk of Ventura on
May 22, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/30/19, 6/6/19, 6/13/19 and
6/20/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190523-10009350-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: CODY’S CARPET CARE,
112 Barry Dr., Ventura, CA 93001,
Ventura County, Jason Paul Wellman,
112 Barry Dr., Ventura, CA 93001.
This business is conducted by: An Individual.
The registrant commenced to
transact business under the fictitious
business name or names listed above
on: N/A. I declare that all Information
In this statement Is true and correct
(A registrant who declares information
as true any material matter pursuant
to Section 17913 of Business and
Professions Code that the registrant
knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not to exceed
one thousand dollars ($1.000).)
/s/ Jason Paul Wellman, Jason Paul
Wellman. NOTICE – in accordance
with subdivision (a) of Section 17920,
a fictitious name statement generally
expires at the end of five years from
the date on which it was filed in the
office of the county clerk, except, as
provided in subdivision of section
17920, where it expires 40 days after
any change in the facts set forth in the
statement pursuant to section 17913
other than a change in residence
address or registered owner. A new
fictitious business name statement
must be filed before the expiration.
The filing of this statement does not of
itself authorize the use in this state of
a fictitious business name in violation
of the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see Section
14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions
Code). This statement was filed
with the County Clerk of Ventura on
May 23, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/30/19, 6/6/19, 6/13/19 and
6/20/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190523-10009343-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: AWEESUM, 3319
Foothill Road, Ventura, CA 93003,
Ventura County, Michael Edland, 3319
Foothill Road, Ventura, CA 93003.
This business is conducted by: An
Individual. The registrant commenced
to transact business under the fictitious
business name or names listed
above on: 05/23/2019. I declare that
all Information In this statement Is true
and correct (A registrant who declares
information as true any material matter
pursuant to Section 17913 of Business
and Professions Code that the
registrant knows to be false is guilty of
a misdemeanor punishable by a fine
not to exceed one thousand dollars
($1.000).) /s/ Michael Edland, Michael
Edland. NOTICE – in accordance with
subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a
fictitious name statement generally
expires at the end of five years from
the date on which it was filed in the
office of the county clerk, except, as
provided in subdivision of section
17920, where it expires 40 days after
any change in the facts set forth in the
statement pursuant to section 17913
other than a change in residence
address or registered owner. A new
fictitious business name statement
must be filed before the expiration.
The filing of this statement does not of
itself authorize the use in this state of
a fictitious business name in violation
of the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see Section
14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions
Code). This statement was filed
with the County Clerk of Ventura on
May 23, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/30/19, 6/6/19, 6/13/19 and
6/20/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190524-10009378-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: DNC CONSULTING
& MANAGEMENT, 1921 Euclid Ave.,
Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County,
Dexter Nunnery, 1921 Euclid Ave.,
Camarillo, CA 93010. This business
is conducted by: An Individual. The
registrant commenced to transact
business under the fictitious business
name or names listed above on: N/A.
I declare that all Information In this
statement Is true and correct (A registrant
who declares information as true
any material matter pursuant to Section
17913 of Business and Professions
Code that the registrant knows
to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not to exceed one
thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Dexter
Nunnery, Dexter Nunnery. NOTICE
– in accordance with subdivision (a)
of Section 17920, a fictitious name
statement generally expires at the end
of five years from the date on which
it was filed in the office of the county
clerk, except, as provided in subdivision
of section 17920, where it expires
40 days after any change in the facts
set forth in the statement pursuant to
section 17913 other than a change
in residence address or registered
owner. A new fictitious business name
statement must be filed before the
expiration. The filing of this statement
does not of itself authorize the use in
this state of a fictitious business name
in violation of the rights of another
under Federal, State, or Common Law
(see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business
& Professions Code). This statement
was filed with the County Clerk of
Ventura on May 24, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/30/19, 6/6/19, 6/13/19 and
6/20/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190516-10008871-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: YOSEMITE LIQUOR,
5704 E Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley,
CA 93063, Ventura County, Oubed
Georges Ballat, 1568 River Wood
Ct., Simi Valley, CA 93063, Abdullah
Tamer Awil, 1851 Buyers St., #16,
Simi Valley, CA 93063. This business
is conducted by: A General Partnership.
The registrant commenced to
transact business under the fictitious
business name or names listed above
on: N/A. I declare that all Information
In this statement Is true and correct
(A registrant who declares information
as true any material matter
pursuant to Section 17913 of Business
and Professions Code that the
registrant knows to be false is guilty
of a misdemeanor punishable by a
fine not to exceed one thousand dollars
($1.000).) /s/ Oubed Georges
Ballat, Oubed Georges Ballat. NOTICE
– in accordance with subdivision (a)
of Section 17920, a fictitious name
statement generally expires at the end
of five years from the date on which
it was filed in the office of the county
clerk, except, as provided in subdivision
of section 17920, where it expires
40 days after any change in the facts
set forth in the statement pursuant to
section 17913 other than a change
in residence address or registered
owner. A new fictitious business name
statement must be filed before the
expiration. The filing of this statement
does not of itself authorize the use in
this state of a fictitious business name
in violation of the rights of another
under Federal, State, or Common Law
(see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business
& Professions Code). This statement
was filed with the County Clerk of
Ventura on May 16, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/30/19, 6/6/19, 6/13/19 and
6/20/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190521-10009155-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: 1) BOMBSHELL SALON
AND SUITE, 2) BOMBSHELL HAIR
PAINTERS, 991 Ventura Ave #5, Simi
Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County,
California, Breanna Foland, 991 Ventura
Ave #5, Simi Valley, CA 93065,
Rachel Munqcal, 2768 Annadale Ln.,
Simi Valley, CA 93065. This business
is conducted by: A General Partnership.
The registrant commenced to
transact business under the fictitious
business name or names listed above
on: N/A. I declare that all Information
In this statement Is true and correct
(A registrant who declares information
as true any material matter pursuant
to Section 17913 of Business and
Professions Code that the registrant
knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not to exceed
one thousand dollars ($1.000).)
/s/ Breanna Foland, Breanna Foland.
NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision
(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious
name statement generally expires at
the end of five years from the date on
which it was filed in the office of the
county clerk, except, as provided in
subdivision of section 17920, where
it expires 40 days after any change
in the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other than
a change in residence address or registered
owner. A new fictitious business
name statement must be filed
before the expiration. The filing of this
statement does not of itself authorize
the use in this state of a fictitious business
name in violation of the rights of
another under Federal, State, or Common
Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ.,
Business & Professions Code). This
statement was filed with the County
Clerk of Ventura on May 21, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/30/19, 6/6/19, 6/13/19 and
6/20/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190521-10009155-0
The following person(s) is (are) doing
business as: KABABAYAN TUTORING,
356 Grandview Cir., Camarillo, CA
93010, Ventura County, Andrea
Morales, 356 Grandview Cir., Camarillo,
CA 93010, Gerald Anthony Morales
II, 356 Grandview Cir., Camarillo, CA
93010. This business is conducted by:
Married Couple. The registrant commenced
to transact business under
the fictitious business name or names
listed above on: N/A. I declare that all
Information In this statement Is true
and correct (A registrant who declares
information as true any material matter
pursuant to Section 17913 of Business
and Professions Code that the
registrant knows to be false is guilty of
a misdemeanor punishable by a fine
not to exceed one thousand dollars
($1.000).) /s/ Andrea Morales, Andrea
Morales. NOTICE – in accordance with
subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a
fictitious name statement generally
expires at the end of five years from
the date on which it was filed in the
office of the county clerk, except, as
provided in subdivision of section
17920, where it expires 40 days after
any change in the facts set forth in the
statement pursuant to section 17913
other than a change in residence
address or registered owner. A new
fictitious business name statement
must be filed before the expiration.
The filing of this statement does not of
itself authorize the use in this state of
a fictitious business name in violation
of the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see Section
14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions
Code). This statement was filed
with the County Clerk of Ventura on
May 21, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/30/19, 6/6/19, 6/13/19 and
6/20/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190522-10009207-0
THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE)
DOING BUSINESS AS: PIZZAMAN
DAN’S, 1413 South Victoria Ave., #H,
Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County,
State of Incorporation / Organization
CA, PMDG&M, LLC, 1413 South Victoria
Ave., #H, Ventura, CA 93003.
This Business is conducted by: A
Limited Liability Company. The registrant
commenced to transact business
under the fictitious business name or
names listed above on N/A. I declare
that all information in this statement is
true and correct. (A registrant who declares
information as true any material
matter pursuant to Section 17913 of
Business and Professions Code that
the registrant knows to be false is
guilty of a misdemeanor punishable
by a fine not to exceed one thousand
dollars ($1,000).) /s/ PMDG&M, LLC,
Gabriela Merida, Gabriela Merida,
Gabriela Merida, (Member). NOTICEIn
accordance with subdivision (a)
of Section 17920, a fictitious name
statement generally expires at the end
of five years from the date on which
it was filed in the office of the county
clerk, except, as provided in subdivision
section 17920, where it expires
40 days after any change in the facts
set forth in the statement pursuant to
section 17913 other than a change
in residence address or registered
owner. A new fictitious business name
statement must be filed before the
expiration. The filing of this statement
does not of itself authorize the use in
this state of a fictitious business name
in violation of the rights of another
under Federal, State, or Common Law
(see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business
and Professions Code). This statement
was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura
on May 22, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/30/19, 6/6/19, 6/13/19 and
6/20/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190524-10009367-0
THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE)
DOING BUSINESS AS: VENTURA FLOAT
CENTER, 25 Poinsettia Gardens Drive,
Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County,
State of Incorporation / Organization
California, MONTIEL ENTERPRISES
LLC, 25 Poinsettia Gardens Drive,
Ventura, CA 93004. This Business is
conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.
The registrant commenced to
transact business under the fictitious
business name or names listed above
on N/A. I declare that all information
in this statement is true and correct.
(A registrant who declares information
as true any material matter pursuant
to Section 17913 of Business and
Professions Code that the registrant
knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not to exceed
one thousand dollars ($1,000).)
/s/ MONTIEL ENTERPRISES LLC, Scott
A. Andrade, Scott A. Andrade, Managing
Member. NOTICE- In accordance
with subdivision (a) of Section 17920,
a fictitious name statement generally
expires at the end of five years from
the date on which it was filed in the
office of the county clerk, except, as
provided in subdivision section 17920,
where it expires 40 days after any
change in the facts set forth in the
statement pursuant to section 17913
other than a change in residence
address or registered owner. A new
fictitious business name statement
must be filed before the expiration.
The filing of this statement does not of
itself authorize the use in this state of
a fictitious business name in violation
of the rights of another under Federal,
State, or Common Law (see section
14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions
Code). This statement was filed
with the County Clerk of Ventura on
May 24, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/30/19, 6/6/19, 6/13/19 and
6/20/19.
FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME
STATEMENT
FILE NO.
20190520-10009073-0
THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS
(ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: PETER
HOLGUIN CONSTRUCTION INC., 342
Dorothy Ave., Venntura, CA 93003,
Ventura County, State of Incorporation
/ Organization CA PETER HOLGUIN
CONSTRUCTION INC., 342 Dorothy
Ave., Ventura, CA 93003. This Business
is conducted by: A Corporation.
The registrant commenced to transact
business under the fictitious business
name or names listed above on 2015.
I declare that all information in this
statement is true and correct. (A registrant
who declares information as true
any material matter pursuant to Section
17913 of Business and Professions
Code that the registrant knows
to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor
punishable by a fine not to exceed one
thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ PETER
HOLGUIN CONSTRUCTION INC, Peter
Holguin., Peter Holguin, President.
NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision
(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious
name statement generally expires at
the end of five years from the date
on which it was filed in the office of
the county clerk, except, as provided
in subdivision section 17920, where
it expires 40 days after any change
in the facts set forth in the statement
pursuant to section 17913 other than
a change in residence address or registered
owner. A new fictitious business
name statement must be filed
before the expiration. The filing of this
statement does not of itself authorize
the use in this state of a fictitious business
name in violation of the rights of
another under Federal, State, or Common
Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ.,
Business and Professions Code). This
statement was filed with the County
Clerk of Ventura on May 20, 2019.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/30/19, 6/6/19, 6/13/19 and
6/20/19.
LEGAL NOTICES
SUPERIOR COURT
OF CALIFORNIA
COUNTY OF VENTURA
ORDER TO SHOW
CAUSE FOR
CHANGE OF NAME
Case No.
56-2019-00528012-
CU-PT-VTA
This statement was filed MAY 03
2019, with the Superior Court of
California, County of Ventura, 800 S.
Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009,
Hall of Justice.
PETITION OF: PAULA M. PORTER
aka PAULA PORTER aka PAULA
YOUNS aka PAULA MARIA PORTER
FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL
INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner:
PAULA M. PORTER aka PAULA
PORTER aka PAULA YOUNS aka
PAULA MARIA PORTER filed a petition
with this court for a decree
changing names as follows: PAULA
M. PORTER aka PAULA PORTER aka
PAULA YOUNS aka PAULA MARIA
PORTER to PAULA MARIA PORTER.
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons
interested in this matter appear
before this court at the hearing
indicated below to show cause,
if any, why the petition for change
of name should not be granted.
Any person objecting to the name
changes described above must file
a written objection that includes
the reasons for the objection at
least two court days before the
matter is scheduled to be heard
and must appear at the hearing to
show cause why the petition should
not be granted. If no written objection
is timely filed, the court may
grant the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 6-17-
19. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 43. The
address of the court is Superior
Court of California, County of Ventura,
800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura,
CA 93009, Hall of Justice.
A copy of this Order to Show Cause
shall be published at least once a
week each week for four consecutive
weeks prior to the date set for
hearing on the petition in the following
newspaper of general circulation,
printed in this county: VENTURA
COUNTY REPORTER.
Date: MAY 03 2019. BY ORDER OF
THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet,
Ventura Superior Court, Executive
Officer and Clerk, By: JOAN FOSTER,
Deputy Clerk.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/9/19, 5/16/19, 5/23/19
and 5/30/19.
NOTICE OF
PUBLIC AUCTION
Notice is hereby given that the
Undersigned intends to sell the
personal property described below
to enforce a lien imposed on said
property pursuant to Lien Sale per
California Self Storage Act Chapter
10. Undersigned will sell items at
www.Storagetreasures.com sale
by competitive bidding ending
on, June 5, 2019 at 10:00AM.
Where said property has been
stored and which are located
at Golden State Storage, 2100
Auto Center Dr., Oxnard, CA
93036. County of Ventura, State
of California the following units.
Michael Haws(1)- faux plants,
clothing, vacuum, sports equip.
Nordic Trac, luggage, entertainment
unit
Michael Haws(2)- gas BBQ, file
cabinet(4), snow skis, desk, art,
ladder, clothes.
Purchases must be paid at the time
of sale with Cash only. All purchases
are sold as is and must be removed
within 24 hours of the time
of sale. Sale is subject to cancellation
up to the time of sale. Company
reserves the right to refuse
any online bids. Dated 5/23/2019
and 5/30/2019. Auction by
www.storagetreasures.com Phone:
480-397-6503.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/23/19 and 5/30/19.
NOTICE OF
PUBLIC AUCTION
Notice is hereby given that the
Undersigned intends to sell the
personal property described below
to enforce a lien imposed on said
property pursuant to Lien Sale per
California Self Storage Act Chapter
10. Undersigned will sell items at
www.Storagetreasures.com sale
by competitive bidding ending on
June 6th 2019 at 12:00PM. Where
said property has been stored and
which are located at Golden State
Storage.
300 W Ventura Blvd Camarillo
CA 93010, County of Ventura,
State of California. The
following units will be sold:
Larry English: File cabinet, wardrobe
box, 8+ boxes of unknown,
key board, 2 chairs, jewelry box
Larry English: Knife set, various
furniture, 20+ boxes of unknown,
books, propane tank, step stool,
computer
Larry English: Tread mill, various
furniture, trombone, drums, dolly,
drum case, skis various electronics,
15+ boxes of unknown.
John McQuaid: compressor, vacuum,
bike, dolly, wheel chair, flat
screen, 5+ boxes of unknown, 2
backpacks, hanging cloths.
Tania Dos Santos Pinto: 3 Dressers,
couch, 3 tables, area rug, lamp
Rose Basso: 5 gallon glass jugs,
bbq, golf equipment, yard art, tools.
Purchases must be paid at the
time of sale with Cash only. All
purchases are sold as is and must
be removed within 24 hours of
the time of sale. Sale subject to
cancellation any time up to the
time of the auction. Company
reserves the right to refuse any
online bids. Run on dates 05-
23-19 and 05-30-19. Auction by
www.storagetreasures.com Phone:
855-722-8853.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/23/19 and 5/30/19.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner’s storage
lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at
public lien sale on June 12, 2019,
the personal property in the belowlisted
units, which may include
but are not limited to: household
and personal items, office and
other equipment. The public sale of
these items will begin at 09:30 AM
and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 23411, 740
Arcturus Ave, Oxnard, CA 93033,
(805) 248-7083
B094 – Aglugub, Armando; C015
– Cuatra-Cuatra, Oliverio; F102 –
Briden, Lynette “Lyny”; F168 –
Jenkins, Audrey; F269 – Marrufo, Arturo; F279 – Gutierrez, Adan;
F306 – Scott, Gregory; F441 –
Pitts, Lovia; F524 – Ramirez,
Gregorio
PUBLIC STORAGE # 23050,
4400 McGrath St, Ventura, CA
93003, (805) 324-6011
A009 – Lopez, Frances; B300 –
Craig, Donald; C052 – Mcvicker,
Patrick John; C210 – Kurisu,
Spencer; H076 – Blazek,
Cassandra; H290 – MCGARRY,
THOMAS; H306 – Klocow,
William; K050 – Farid Ahmad,
Niazi; K210 – Fosco, Shannon;
L021 – Ornelaz, Trace
PUBLIC STORAGE # 26812,
6435 Ventura Blvd, Ventura, CA
93003, (805) 329-5384
B013 – Mitchell, Diana; C067 –
Black, Nicole; C183 – Rohlfs II,
Richard; C205 – Aguilera,
Manuel; C207 – Bueno, Niurka;
C264 – Favorite, Taylor; C286 –
Rodriguez, Valentin; D052 –
Samaneigo, David; D075 –
Monzon, Maria; D138 – Gonzales,
Anthony; D174 – Portanova,
Richard; D189 – Fields, Jazmin;
D241 – Catanzaro, Jonathan;
P026 – Oca, David
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24110,
5515 Walker Street, Ventura, CA
93003, (805) 312-9304
A038 – myers, monica; B089 –
Valencia, Maricela; B111 –
Hanneman, Eric; B192 – Doran,
Jessica; B193 – Rodriguez, Luz;
B194 – Leon, Mary Kay; D318 –
Ybarra, Ronnie; D401 –
Hanneman, Eric; E414 –
Landeros, Brandi; E511 –
Olmstead, Lisa
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25779, 161
E Ventura Blvd, Oxnard, CA
93036, (805) 456-6430
B554 – Burns, Krista; B633 –
Wallace, Monique; B635 –
Flowers, Nysha; B688 – Morales, Ralieen; R366 – Guron, Joel &
Latoya; R382 – Johnson,
Margaret; R404 – Gonzales,
Jesus; R430 – Kennedy-
Hammond, Christopher; W226 –
Hardy, Tammy
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24529,
30921 Agoura Rd, Westlake
Village, CA 91361, (818) 332-
3029
2210 – Peptide Bio Sciences,Inc
Gelbard, Allen; 3115 – Boettcher,
Ann; 3126 – Hutchinson, Alectra;
3155 – Bilanski, Brenden
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20154,
23811 Ventura Blvd, Calabasas,
CA 91302, (818) 226-2864
G314 – Miller, Barbara; G319 –
chapman, edward; G337 – Harris,
Terri; G341 – Great American Ink
Vozovoy, Michael
Public sale terms, rules, and regulations
will be made available prior
to the sale. All sales are subject
to cancellation. We reserve the
right to refuse any bid. Payment
must be in cash or credit cardno
checks. Buyers must secure
the units with their own personal
locks. To claim tax-exempt status,
original RESALE certificates
for each space purchased is required.
By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701
Western Avenue, Glendale, CA
91201. (818) 244-8080. Bond No.
ALL SALES ARE SUBJECT TO
PRIOR CANCELLATION. TERMS,
rules and regulations available at
sale. Dated this 23rd & 30th of
May 2019 by PS Orangeco, Inc.,
701 Western Ave., Glendale, CA
91201, (818)
244-8080, Bond No. 6052683.
5/23, 5/30/19
CNS-3253986#
SUPERIOR COURT
OF CALIFORNIA
COUNTY OF VENTURA
ORDER TO SHOW
CAUSE FOR
CHANGE OF NAME
Case No.
56-2019-00528307-
CU-PT-VTA
This statement was filed MAY 14
2019, with the Superior Court of
California, County of Ventura, 800
S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA
93009, Hall of Justice.
PETITION OF: LORI CECILIA
SCHLOREDT AKA LORI SCHLOREDT
BURKE AKA LORI S BURKE AKA LORI
BURKE FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO
ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner:
LORI CECILIA SCHLOREDT
AKA LORI SCHLOREDT BURKE AKA
LORI S BURKE AKA LORI BURKE
filed a petition with this court for a
decree changing names as follows:
LORI CECILIA SCHLOREDT AKA
LORI SCHLOREDT BURKE AKA LORI
S BURKE AKA LORI BURKE to LORI
CECILIA SCHLOREDT.
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons
interested in this matter appear
before this court at the hearing
indicated below to show cause,
if any, why the petition for change
of name should not be granted.
Any person objecting to the name
changes described above must file
a written objection that includes the
reasons for the objection at least
two court days before the matter
is scheduled to be heard and
must appear at the hearing to show
cause why the petition should not
be granted. If no written objection
is timely filed, the court may grant
the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING: Date:
6/25/19. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 41.
The address of the court is Superior
Court of California, County of
Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue,
Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice.
A copy of this Order to Show Cause
shall be published at least once
a week each week for four consecutive
weeks prior to the date
set for hearing on the petition in
the following newspaper of general
circulation, printed in this county:
VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER.
Date: MAY 14 2019. BY ORDER OF
THE PRESIDING JUDGE, /s/ Michael
D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court,
Executive Officer and Clerk, By:
NINA LEMOS, Deputy Clerk.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/23/19, 5/30/19, 6/6/19
and 6/13/19.
SUPERIOR COURT
OF CALIFORNIA
COUNTY OF VENTURA
ORDER TO SHOW
CAUSE FOR
CHANGE OF NAME
Case No.
56-2019-00528467-
CU-PT-VTA
This statement was filed MAY 20
2019, with the Superior Court of
California, County of Ventura, 800
S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA
93009, Hall of Justice.
PETITION OF: LISA CATHERINE
BEAN FOR CHANGE OF NAME.
TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:
Petitioner: LISA CATHERINE BEAN
filed a petition with this court for a
decree changing names as follows:
LISA CATHERINE BEAN to BOHEME
LISA NELLIS.
THE COURT ORDERS that all persons
interested in this matter appear
before this court at the hearing
indicated below to show cause,
if any, why the petition for change
of name should not be granted.
Any person objecting to the name
changes described above must file
a written objection that includes the
reasons for the objection at least
two court days before the matter
is scheduled to be heard and
must appear at the hearing to show
cause why the petition should not
be granted. If no written objection
is timely filed, the court may grant
the petition without a hearing.
NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: July
15, 2019. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.:
41. The address of the court is
Superior Court of California, County
of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue,
Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice.
A copy of this Order to Show Cause
shall be published at least once
a week each week for four consecutive
weeks prior to the date
set for hearing on the petition in
the following newspaper of general
circulation, printed in this county:
VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER.
Date: MAY 20 2019. BY ORDER OF
THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet,
Ventura Superior Court, Executive
Officer and Clerk, By: DEBRA RAMOS,
Deputy Clerk.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/23/19, 5/30/19, 6/6/19
and 6/13/19.
APN: 189-0-181-075 T.S. No. NR-
51397-ca U.S. DEPARTMENT OF
HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT
NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND FORECLOSURE
SALE. Recorded in accordance
with 12 USCA 3764 (c) WHEREAS, on
5/11/2005, a certain Deed of Trust
was executed by William T Bauer
and Phyllis P. Bauer, as Trustee of
the William T. Bauer and Phyllis P.
Bauer Living Trust as trustor in favor
of Financial Freedom Senior Funding
Corporation, a subsidiary of Indymac
Bank, F.S.B. as beneficiary, and Alliance
Title, CA as trustee, and was
recorded on 5/17/2005, as Instrument
No. 20050517-0119712, in Book XX,
Page XX, in the Office of the County
Recorder of Ventura County, California;
and WHEREAS, the Deed of Trust
was insured by the United States Secretary
of Housing and Urban Development
(the Secretary) pursuant to the
National Housing Act for the purpose
of providing single family housing; and
WHEREAS, the beneficial interest in
the Deed of Trust is now owned by the
Secretary, pursuant to an Assignment
of Deed of Trust dated 2/15/2017, recorded
on 3/10/2017, as instrument
number 20170310-00034037-0,
book XX, page XX, in the Office of the
County Recorder, Ventura County, California;
and WHEREAS, a default has
been made in the covenants and conditions
of the Deed of Trust in that the
payment due on 12/12/2018, was not
made and remains wholly unpaid as of
the date of this notice, and no payment
has been made sufficient to restore
the loan to currency; and WHEREAS
, the entire amount delinquent as
of 5/17/2019 is $377,503.93 ; and
WHEREAS, by virtue of this default,
the Secretary has declared the entire
amount of the indebtedness secured
by the Deed of Trust to be immediately
due and payable; NOW THEREFORE,
pursuant to powers vested in me by
the Single Family Mortgage Fore closure
Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et
seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B,
and by the Secretary’ s designation
of Nationwide Reconveyance, LLC as
Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded
on 4/19/2017 as instrument number
20170419-000518350-0 book XX,
page XX notice is hereby given that
on 6/20/2019 at 11:00 AM local time,
all real and personal property at or
used in connection with the following
described property will be sold at
public auction to the highest bidder:
Legal Description: PARCEL A. PARCEL
8, IN THE CITY OF PORT HUENEME, AS
SHOWN IN LICENSED SURVEYOR’S
MAP RECORDED IN BOOK 28 PAGE
68 OF RECORDS OF SURVEY IN THE
OFFICE OF THE RECORDER OF SAID
COUNTY. PARCEL B. AN UNDIVIDED
1/115TH INTEREST IN AND TO THE
FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LAND. MORE
COMPLETELY DESCRIBED IN SAID
EXHIBIT “A” Commonly known as:
135 E ALTA GREEN, PORT HUENEME,
CA 93041 The sale will be held at THE
MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT
CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE, 800
SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE, VENTURA,
CA 93033. The Secretary of Housing
and Urban Development will bid
an estimate of $377,503.93. There
will be no proration of taxes, rents
or other income or liabilities, except
that the purchaser will pay, at or before
closing, his prorata share of any
real estate taxes that have been paid
by the Secretary to the date of the
foreclosure sale. When making their
bids, all bidders except the Secretary
must submit a deposit totaling
$37,750.39[10% of the Secretary’s
bid] in the form of a certified check
or cashier’s check made out to the
Secretary of HUD. Each oral bid need
not be accompanied by a deposit. If
the successful bid is oral, a deposit of
$37,750.39 must be presented before
the bidding is closed. The deposit is
nonrefundable. The remainder of the
purchase price must be delivered
within 30 days of the sale or at such
other time as the Secretary may determine
for good cause shown, time
being of the essence. This amount,
like the bid deposits, must be delivered
in the form of a certified or cashier’s
check. If the Secretary is the
high bidder, he need not pay the bid
amount in cash. The successful bidder
will pay all conveyancing fees, all real
estate and other taxes that are due on
or after the delivery of the remainder
of the payment and all other costs
associated with the transfer of title.
At the conclusion of the sale , the deposits
of the unsuccessful bidders will
be returned to them. The Secretary
may grant an extension of time within
which to deliver the remainder of the
payment. All extensions will be for 15-
day increments for a fee of $500.00,
paid in advance. The extension fee
shall be in the form of a certified or
cashier’s check made payable to the
Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder
closes the sale prior to the expiration
of any extension period, the unused
portion of the extension fee shall be
applied toward the amount due. If the
high bidder is unable to close the sale
within the required period, or within
any extensions of time granted by
the Secretary, the high bidder may
be required to forfeit the cash deposit
or, at the election of the foreclosure
commissioner after consultation with
the HUD Field Office representative,
will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred
as a result of such failure. The
commissioner may, at the direction
of the HUD field office Representative
, offer the Property to the second
highest bidder for an amount equal to
the highest price offered by that bidder.
There is no right of redemption,
or right of possession based upon a
right of redemption, in the mortgagor
or others subsequent to a foreclosure
completed pursuant the Act. Therefore,
the Foreclosure commissioner
will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s)
upon receipt of the entire purchase
price in accordance with the terms of
the sale as provided herein. HUD does
not guarantee that the property will be
vacant. The amount that must be paid
if the Mortgage is to be reinstated prior
to the scheduled sale is $377,503.93,
as of 6/19/2019, plus all other
amounts that would be due under the
mortgage agreement if payments under
the mortgage had not been accelerated,
advertising costs and postage
expenses incurred in giving notice,
mileage by the most reasonable road
distance for posting notices and for
the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance
at the sale, reasonable and
customary costs incurred for title and
lien record searches, the necessary
out-of-pocket costs incurred by the
Foreclosure Commissioner for recording
documents, a commission for the
Foreclosure Commissioner, and all
other costs incurred in connection
with the foreclosure prior to reinstatement.
Dated: 5/17/19 By: Jason C.
Tatman, Nationwide Reconveyance,
LLC U.S. Dept. of HUD Foreclosure
Commissioner 5677 Oberlin Dr., Ste
210 San Diego, CA 92121 (858) 201-
3590 Fax (844) 252-6972 (05/30/19,
06/06/19, 06/13/19 TS# NR-51397-
CA SDI-15102)
TSG No.: 8750749 TS No.:
CA1900284899 FHA/VA/PMI No.:
1983676 APN: 090-0-262-320
Property Address: 107 POINSETTIA
GARDENS DRIVE VENTURA, CA
93004 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED
OF TRUST, DATED 05/14/2015. UNLESS
YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT
YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD
AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN
EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF
THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU,
YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER.
On 07/02/2019 at 11:00 A.M., First
American Title Insurance Company,
as duly appointed Trustee under and
pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded
05/20/2015, as Instrument No.
20150520-00076484-0, in book ,
page , , of Official Records in the office
of the County Recorder of VENTURA
County, State of California. Executed
by: JEANNE H. TELFORD, TRUSTEE
OF THE JEANNE H. TELFORD FAMILY
TRUST DATED JANUARY 9. 1996, AS
AMENDED AND RESTATED FEBRUARY
24, 2004, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION
TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH,
CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT
or other form of payment authorized
by 2924h(b), (Payable at time of sale
in lawful money of the United States)
To the right of the main entrance, near
the exit doors, of the Government Center
Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria
Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 All right,
title and interest conveyed to and now
held by it under said Deed of Trust in
the property situated in said County
and State described as: AS MORE
FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE
MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST APN#
090-0-262-320 The street address
and other common designation, if any,
of the real property described above
is purported to be: 107 POINSETTIA
GARDENS DRIVE, VENTURA, CA 93004
The undersigned Trustee disclaims
any liability for any incorrectness of
the street address and other common
designation, if any, shown herein.
Said sale will be made, but without
covenant or warranty, expressed or
implied, regarding title, possession, or
encumbrances, to pay the remaining
principal sum of the note(s) secured
by said Deed of Trust, with interest
thereon, as provided in said note(s),
advances, under the terms of said
Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses
of the Trustee and of the trusts
created by said Deed of Trust. The
total amount of the unpaid balance of
the obligation secured by the property
to be sold and reasonable estimated
costs, expenses and advances at the
time of the initial publication of the
Notice of Sale is $ 151,795.00. The
beneficiary under said Deed of Trust
has deposited all documents evidencing
the obligations secured by the
Deed of Trust and has declared all
sums secured thereby immediately
due and payable, and has caused a
written Notice of Default and Election
to Sell to be executed. The undersigned
caused said Notice of Default
and Election to Sell to be recorded in
the County where the real property is
located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS:
If you are considering bidding
on this property lien, you should understand
that there are risks involved
in bidding at a trustee auction. You will
be bidding on a lien, not on the property
itself. Placing the highest bid at a
trustee auction does not automatically
entitle you to free and clear ownership
of the property. You should also be
aware that the lien being auctioned
off may be a junior lien. If you are the
highest bidder at the auction, you are
or may be responsible for paying off all
liens senior to the lien being auctioned
off, before you can receive clear title
to the property. You are encouraged
to investigate the existence, priority,
and size of outstanding liens that may
exist on this property by contacting
the county recorder’s office or a title
insurance company, either of which
may charge you a fee for this information.
If you consult either of these resources,
you should be aware that the
same lender may hold more than one
mortgage or deed of trust on the property.
NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER:
The sale date shown on this notice of
sale may be postponed one or more
times by the mortgagee, beneficiary,
trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section
2924g of the California Civil Code. The
law requires that information about
trustee sale postponements be made
available to you and to the public, as
a courtesy to those not present at the
sale. If you wish to learn whether your
sale date has been postponed, and if
applicable, the rescheduled time and
date for the sale of this property, you
may call (916)939-0772 or visit this
Internet Web http://search.nationwideposting.
com/propertySearch-
Terms.aspx, using the file number
assigned to this case CA1900284899
Information about postponements that
are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale
may not immediately be reflected in
the telephone information or on the Internet
Web site. The best way to verify
postponement information is to attend
the scheduled sale. If the sale is set
aside for any reason, the Purchaser at
the sale shall be entitled only to a return
of the deposit paid. The Purchaser
shall have no further recourse against
the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the
Mortgagee’s attorney. Date: First
American Title Insurance Company
4795 Regent Blvd, Mail Code 1011-F
Irving, TX 75063 First American Title
Insurance Company MAY BE ACTING
AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING
TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION
OBTAINED MAY BE USED
FOR THAT PURPOSE FOR TRUSTEES
SALE INFORMATION PLEASE
CALL (916)939-0772NPP0353662
To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER
05/30/2019, 06/06/2019, 06/13/2019
T.S. No.: 9948-3156 TSG Order No.:
DS7300-19001031 A.P.N.: 222-0-
262-075 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE
YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED
OF TRUST DATED 04/12/2007. UNLESS
YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT
YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD
AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN
EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF
THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU,
YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER.
Affinia Default Services, LLC, as the
duly appointed Trustee, under and
pursuant to the power of sale contained
in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded
05/01/2007 as Document No.:
20070501-00089202- 0, of Official
Records in the office of the Recorder
of Ventura County, California, executed
by: GUADALUPE SANCHEZ, A MARRIED
MAN AS HIS SOLE & SEPARATE
PROPERTY , as Trustor, WILL SELL AT
PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST
BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at
time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check
drawn by a state or national bank, a
check drawn by a state or federal
credit union, or a check drawn by a
state or federal savings and loan association,
savings association, or savings
bank specified in section 5102 of
the Financial Code and authorized to
do business in this state). All right, title
and interest conveyed to and now held
by it under said Deed of Trust in the
property situated in said County and
state, and as more fully described in
the above referenced Deed of Trust.
Sale Date & Time: 06/25/2019 at
11:00 AM Sale Location: At the main
entrance to the Government Center
Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria
Avenue, Ventura, CA 93003 The
street address and other common
designation, if any, of the real property
described above is purported to
be: 4435 CLOVER DR, OXNARD, CA
93033-7725 The undersigned Trustee
disclaims any liability for any incorrectness
of the street address and
other common designation, if any,
shown herein. Said sale will be made
in an “AS IS” condition, but without
covenant or warranty, expressed or
implied, regarding title, possession, or
encumbrances, to pay the remaining
principal sum of the note(s) secured
by said Deed of Trust, with interest
thereon, as provided in said note(s),
advances, if any, under the terms of
the Deed of Trust, estimated fees,
charges and expenses of the Trustee
and of the trusts created by said
Deed of Trust, to-wit: $485,244.29
(Estimated). Accrued interest and additional
advances, if any, will increase
this figure prior to sale. It is possible
that at the time of sale the opening bid
may be less than the total indebtedness
due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS:
If you are considering bidding
on this property lien, you should understand
that there are risks involved
in bidding at a trustee auction. You will
be bidding on a lien, not on the property
itself. Placing the highest bid at a
trustee auction does not automatically
entitle you to free and clear ownership
of the property. You should also be
aware that the lien being auctioned
off may be a junior lien. If you are the
highest bidder at the auction, you are
or may be responsible for paying off all
liens senior to the lien being auctioned
off, before you can receive clear title
to the property. You are encouraged
to investigate the existence, priority,
and size of outstanding liens that may
exist on this property by contacting
the county recorder’s office or a title
insurance company, either of which
may charge you a fee for this information.
If you consult either of these resources,
you should be aware that the
same lender may hold more than one
mortgage or deed of trust on the property.
NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER:
The sale date shown on this notice of
sale may be postponed one or more
times by the mortgagee, beneficiary,
trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section
2924g of the California Civil Code. The
law requires that information about
trustee sale postponements be made
available to you and to the public, as
a courtesy to those not present at the
sale. If you wish to learn whether your
sale date has been postponed, and, if
applicable, the rescheduled time and
date for the sale of this property, you
may call, (800) 758-8052 for information
regarding the trustee’s sale
or visit this Internet Web site, www.
homesearch.com, for information regarding
the sale of this property, using
the file number assigned to this case,
T.S.# 9948-3156. Information about
postponements that are very short in
duration or that occur close in time to
the scheduled sale may not immediately
be reflected in the telephone information
or on the internet Web site.
The best way to verify postponement
information is to attend the scheduled
sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey
title for any reason, the successful
bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy
shall be the return of monies paid to
the Trustee and the successful bidder
shall have no further recourse.
Affinia Default Services, LLC 301 E.
Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach,
CA 90802 833-290-7452 For Trustee
Sale Information Log On To: www.
homesearch.com or Call: (800) 758-
8052. Affinia Default Services, LLC,
Omar Solorzano, Foreclosure Associate
This communication is an attempt
to collect a debt and any information
obtained will be used for that purpose.
However, if you have received a discharge
of the debt referenced herein
in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is
not an attempt to impose personal
liability upon you for payment of that
debt. In the event you have received
a bankruptcy discharge, any action to
enforce the debt will be taken against
the property only. NPP0353572
To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER
05/30/2019, 06/06/2019, 06/13/2019
LIEN SALE
Dave’s Towing Service, 890 West
Los Angeles Ave. Simi Valley, CA. To
be sold at 10:00 am, on 6/14/2019:
10-AUDI License: NONE / UNK
Vin:WAUAKAFB0AN005777.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/30/19.
NOTICE OF PUBLIC
ONSITE AUCTION
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned
intends to sell the personal
property described below to enforce a
lien imposed on said property pursuant
to sections 21700 – 21716 of the
CA Business and Professions Code,
CA Commercial Code Section 2328,
Section 1812.600 – 1812.609 and
Section 1988 of CA Civil Code, 353
of the Penal Code. The undersigned
will sell at public sale by competitive
bidding on the 18th day of June, 2019
at 10:30 A.M., on StorageTreasures.
com: household goods, tools, electronics,
and personal effects that have
been stored and which are located at
Trojan Storage of Oxnard, 1801 Eastman
Avenue, Oxnard, County of Ventura,
State of California, the following:
Customer Name Unit#
Yvette Aparicio 780
Becky Ayala 686
Marie Banales 220
Alex Cardenas 87
Desiree Fallavollita 559
Ray Gonzales 539
Genivive Hamilton 48
Jesus Herrera 523
Arthur Hurtado 757
Jonathan Madison 254A
Ren Patty Mantes 423
Gonzalo Michel 771
Matthew Pierce 549
Rosalinda Torres 582
Purchases must be paid for at the
time of purchase in cash only. All
purchased items sold as is, where is
and must be removed at the time of
sale. Sale subject to cancellation in the
event of settlement between owner
and obligated party. Dated these for
the 30th day of May and the 6th day
of June, 2019. Andasol Management,
Inc. Bond#: 79183C. (888) 564-7782
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/30/19 and 6/6/19.
LIEN SALE 6/10/19 10AM AT 2456
TELLER ROAD, NEWBURY PARK 14
TOYT LIC# 7JXJ135 VIN# JTLZE-
4FE0EJ058487
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/30/19.
COUNTY OF VENTURA
NOTICE INVITING INFORMAL
BIDS
Sealed bids will be received in the bid
box at the County Surveyor’s Public
Counter, 3rd Floor, Administration
Building, 800 South Victoria Avenue,
Ventura, California 93009-1670, until
2:00 p.m. on JUNE 25TH , 2019,
and afterwards publicly opened, for
BUS STOP IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT
– PIRU AREA, for Specification
No. RD19-14(I), which consists of
installing Bus Shelter Improvements
including public access & notice, mobilization,
traffic control & construction
signing, water pollution control, grade
preparation, PCC (Portland Cement
Concrete) sidewalk widening, bus
shelters, bus benches, trash receptacles,
signs & posts and appurtenant
work.
The estimated cost of construction is
$55,000.
The plans, specifications and proposal
forms for this project are filed in the
office of the Ventura County Surveyor
and are, by reference, made a part
of this Notice. Construction bidding
documents, including plans, specifications,
addenda and any supplementary
documents are now available on
the Ventura County Web Site at:
https://www.vcpublicworks.org/es
d/contracting/
then
click on “Contract Bidding Opportunities”
and then “eBidBoard Website”
where the documents may be viewed,
downloaded and printed.
Printed copies of the document can
be purchased at most commercial
printing companies that have internet
access.
Printed copies may also be purchased
for a non-refundable fee of $15.39,
including tax and shipping, ($5.39
if picked up) Make checks payable
to the County of Ventura and send
to the attention of, or bring to, the
County Surveyor’s Office at the Ventura
County Hall of Administration,
800 South Victoria Ave, Ventura, CA
93009-1670 (Surveyor’s Public Counter
on 3rd floor).
A List of Plan Holders is available on
the Website shown above.
An abstract of bids received will be
available at the same web site under
Bid Results and Subcontractors.
Awards will be posted when the
project is awarded under Awarded
Contracts.
Subcontractor list must include a valid
Contractor’s License Number. Contractor
and any subcontractors must
be registered with the Department of
Industrial Relations prior to bid time
and shall be verified during bid verification
processes.
Bids must be submitted on the proposal
form furnished with said documents.
Each bid must be accompanied
by a bid guarantee in the amount
of not less than 10% of the amount
bid, PAYABLE TO THE COUNTY OF
VENTURA and guaranteeing that the
bidder will enter into a contract in
accordance with the terms of the
bidding documents if award is made.
The bid guarantee shall be in one of
the following forms: a bid bond written
by an admitted surety insurer on
the form included with the Proposal
form, a cashier’s check drawn by a
National bank, a check certified by a
National bank or cash. An electronically
transmitted copy of the bid bond
form, included in the Proposal form,
may be used, but the form must be
submitted with the original signatures
of the principal and surety with Power
of Attorney and Notary acknowledgement.
An electronic submitted bid or
bid bond will not be accepted.
The bidder to whom award is made
will be required to have a Class A
California Contractors license at the
time the contract is executed, and will
be required to furnish a Performance
Bond and a Payment Bond, each in the
amount of 100% of the contract price.
In accordance with Section 22300 of
the Public Contract Code, securities
may be substituted for funds withheld.
General prevailing wage rates for
construction can be obtained from the
following Web sites:
Federal Wage Rates: https://wdol.gov/
dba.aspx
California Wage Rates: http://www.dir.
ca.gov/DLSR/PWD/index.htm.
Both determinations must be complied
with. It is the Contractor’s responsibility
to refer to both for proper
classifications and rates. The higher
rate of the two wage determinations
will prevail.
A copy of these rates of wages can be
found on the websites provided above.
The contractor must post copies
of the prevailing wage determinations
at each job site.
5/30/19
CNS-3258582#
NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF
BULK SALE AND OF
INTENTION TO TRANSFER
ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE
LICENSE(S)
(U.C.C. 6101 ET SEQ.
AND B & P 24073 ET SEQ.)
Escrow No. 16635
NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that that a
bulk sale of assets and a transfer of
alcoholic beverage license is about to
be made. The name(s) and addresses
of the Seller(s)/Licensee(s) are:
Amir Andrew Sukkar, 711 W. Channel
Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme, CA
93041
The Business is known as: House Of
Spirits Liquor
The names and addresses of the
Buyer/Transferee are:
Migbel Fraih Alrabadi, 711 W. Channel
Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme, CA
93041
As listed by the Seller/Licensee, all
other business names and addresses
used by the Seller/Licensee within
three years before the date such list
was sent or delivered to the
Buyer/Transferee: None
The assets to be sold are described in
general as: All stock in trade, fixtures,
equipment and good will of certain
Liquor Store and located at: 711 W.
Channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme,
CA
93041
The kind of license to be transferred
is: Off-Sale General Number 21-
464660 now issued for the premises
located at: 711 W. Channel Islands
Blvd., Port
Hueneme, CA 93041
The amount of the purchase price or
consideration in connection with the
transfer of the license and business,
including the estimated inventory, is
the sum of $200,000.00, which consists
of the following:
Description Amount
Cash $100,000.00
Promissory Note $100,000.00
It has been agreed between the Seller/
Licensee and the intended Buyer/
Transferee, as required by Sec. 24073
of the Business and Professions Code,
that the consideration for the transfer
of the business and license is to be
paid only after the transfer has been
approved by the Department of Alcoholic
Beverage Control.
The anticipated date of the sale/
transfer is June 17, 2019 at the office
of Sepulveda Escrow Corporation
at 10550 Sepulveda Boulevard, Suite
105, Mission Hills, CA 91345.
Dated: April 23, 2019
Transferee and Intended
Transferee
S/ MIGBEL FRAIH ALRABADI
Transferor and Licensee
S/ AMIR ANDREW SUKKAR
5/30/19
CNS-3258707#
NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE
To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS
Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien
sale on June 14, 2019, the personal
property in the below-listed units,
which may include but are not limited
to: household and personal items, office
and other equipment. The public
sale of these items will begin at 09:30
AM and continue until all units are sold.
PUBLIC STORAGE # 20627,
4568 E Los Angeles Ave, Simi
Valley, CA 93063, (805) 285-
7018
C090 – Radow, Valerie; C093 –
Rogers, Kenneth; C146 –
Lushaba, Thulisile; C148 –
Marreah, Theresa; C220 – Feinstein,
Louis
PUBLIC STORAGE # 24322,
2167 First Street, Simi Valley, CA
93065, (805) 285-7073
A041 – Boundjia Nkenko, Boris;
B042 – Mendoza, Esperanza;
B078 – Cardone, Barbara; D020 –
Collet-Sagner, Teresa; D030 –
Todd, Mark; D064 – Emerick,
David; D085 – De La Cruz,
Andrea; F081 – Colbert, Pamela
PUBLIC STORAGE # 26607, 120
West Easy Street, Simi Valley,
CA 93065, (805) 285-7067
028 – MATA, MICHAEL; 243 –
Baker, John; 269 – Constante,
Beverly; 395 – Mohammed, Isam;
422 – SPITZNOGLE, KORTNIE;
442 – Taing, Lynn; 512 – Mora,
Jonathan
PUBLIC STORAGE # 25753, 875
W Los Angeles Ave, Moorpark,
CA 93021, (805) 298-1384
005 – Pacific Health Billing SE
Colbert, Gary; 433 – wirth, James;
481 – Diaz, Ana; 569 – Meza,
Brian; 811 – Rodriguez, Daisy;
814 – Fernandes, bryan; 979 –
Saunders, Leann
Public sale terms, rules, and regulations
will be made available prior
to the sale. All sales are subject to
cancellation. We reserve the right to
refuse any bid. Payment must be in
cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers
must secure the units with their own
personal locks. To claim tax-exempt
status, original RESALE certificates
for each space purchased is required.
Dated this 30th of May 2019 and this
6th of June 2019 by PS Orangeco,
Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale,
CA 91201. (818) 244-8080. Bond No.
5908365.
5/30, 6/6/19
CNS-3257724#
SUPERIOR COURT OF
CALIFORNIA
COUNTY OF VENTURA.
NOTICE OF HEARING BY
PUBLICATION WELFARE &
INSTITUTIONS CODE §366.26
J 071944
HEARING DATE: 08/14/2019
TIME: 08:30 am
COURTROOM: J1
In the matter of the Petition of the
County of Ventura Human Services
Agency regarding freedom from parental
custody and control on behalf of
Noelle F. Beltran, a child. To: Dorothy
Beltran, Raymond Petrie, and to all
persons claiming to be the parents
of the above-named person who is
described as follows: name Noelle F.
Beltran, Date of Birth: 09/22/2018,
Place of Birth: Oxnard, CA, Father’s
name: Raymond Petrie, Mother’s
name: Dorothy Beltran. Pursuant to
Welfare and Institutions Code Section
366.26, a hearing has been scheduled
for your child. You are hereby notified
that you may appear on 08/14/2019,
at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel
can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this
Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353
Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU
ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At
the hearing the Court must choose
and implement one of the following
permanent plans for the child: adoption,
guardianship, or long term foster
care. Parental rights may be terminated
at this hearing. On 08/14/2019, the
Human Services Agency will recommend
termination of parental rights.
The child may be ordered placed in
long term foster care, subject to the
regular review of the Juvenile Court;
or, a legal guardian may be appointed
for the child and letters of guardianship
be issued; or, adoption may be
identified as the permanent placement
goal and the Court may order
that efforts be made to locate an appropriate
adoptive family for the child
for a period not to exceed 180 days
and set the matter for further review;
or, parental rights may be terminated.
You are entitled to be present at the
hearing with your attorney. If you cannot
afford an attorney, you are entitled
to have the Court appoint counsel for
you. A thirty-day continuance may be
granted if necessary for counsel to
prepare the case. At all termination
proceedings, the Court shall consider
the wishes of the child and shall act in
the best interest of the child. Any order
of the Court permanently terminating
parental rights under this section
shall be conclusive and binding upon
the minor person, upon the parent or
parents, and upon all other persons
who have been served with citation by
publication or otherwise. After making
such an order, the Court shall have no
power to set aside, change, or modify
it, but this shall not be construed to
limit the rights to appeal the order.
If the Court, by order or judgment,
declares the child free from the custody
and control of both parents, or
one parent if the other no longer has
custody and control, the Court shall,
at the same time, order the child referred
to the licensed County adoption
agency for adoptive placement by that
agency. The rights and procedures
described above are set forth in detail
in the California Welfare and Institutions
Code Section 366.26. You are
referred to that section for further particulars.
Michael J. Planet, Executive
Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura,
State of California. Dated: 05/23/2019
by: Elizabeth Ramirez Deputy Clerk,
Children and Family Services Social
Worker.
5/30, 6/6, 6/13, 6/20/19
CNS-3258344#
PHA STANDARD PERFORMER
ANNUAL PLAN AMENDMENT
PUBLIC HEARING
The Board of Commissioners of the
Housing Authority of the City of San
Buenaventura will conduct a public
hearing to discuss its 2020 Public
Housing Agency Standard Performer
Annual Plan (PHA Plan) at 2:30 PM,
Monday, July 15, 2019. The hearing
will be conducted at the Housing
Authority Office, 995 Riverside Street,
Ventura, CA.
The PHA Plan and all supporting documents
are available for review and
comment at the Housing Authority
offices located at 995 Riverside Street
or 11122 Snapdragon Street, Ventura,
CA, or on the agency’s website: www.
hacityventura.org.
The 45-day comment period ends
July 15, 2019, at the conclusion of the
public hearing.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/30/19.
SUMMONS
SUPERIOR COURT
OF CALIFORNIA
COUNTY OF
VENTURA
SUMMONS
(CITACION JUDICIAL)
Case No.
56-2018-00521073-
CL-PA-VTA
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
(AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Carl
Dean Reed; and Does l to 25.
YOU ARE BEING SUED BY
PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO
EL DEMANDANTE):
Karla Lopez; Alma Reyes
NOTICE! You have been sued. The
court may decide against you without
your being heard unless you
respond within 30 days. Read the
information below.
You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after
this summons and legal papers are
served on you to file a written response
at this court and have a copy
served on the plaintiff. A letter or
phone call will not protect you. Your
written response must be in proper
legal form if you want the court to
hear your case. There may be a
court form that you can use for your
response. You can find these court
forms and more information at the
California Courts Online Self-Help
Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp),
your county law library, or the
courthouse nearest you. If you cannot
pay the filing fee, ask the court
clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do
not file your response on time, you
may lose the case by default, and
your wages, money, and property
may be taken without further warning
from the court. There are other
legal requirements. You may want
to call an attorney right away. If
you do not know an attorney, you
may want to call an attorney referral
service. If you cannot afford an
attorney, you may be eligible for
free legal services from a nonprofit
legal services program. You can
locate these nonprofit groups at
the California Legal Services Web
site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org),
the California Courts Online Self-
Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/
selfhelp), or by contacting your local
court or county bar association.
NOTE: The court has a statutory
lien for waived fees and costs on
any settlement or arbitration award
of $10,000 or more in a civil case.
The court’s lien must be paid before
the court will dismiss the case.
¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si
no responde dentro de 30 dias, la
corte puede decidir en su contra sin
escuchar su versión. Lea la información
a continuación.
Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO
despues de que le entreguen esta
citación y papeles legales para presentar
una respuesta por escrito en
esta corte y hacer que se entregue
una copia al demandante. Una carta
o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen.
Su respuesta por escrito tiene
que estar en formato legal correcto
si desea que procesen su caso en
la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario
que usted pueda usar para
su respuesta.
Puede encontrar estos formularios
de la corte y más información en
el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes
de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov),
en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado
o en la corte que le quede
más cerca. Si no puede pagar la
cuota de presentación, pida al
secretario de la corte que le de un
formulario de exención de pago de
cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta
a tiempo, puede perder el caso por
incumplimiento y la corte le podra
quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin
más advertencia.
Hay otros requisitos legales. Es
recomendable que llame a un abogado
inmediatamente. Si no conoce
a un abogado, puede llamar a un
servicio de remisiÛn a abogados.
Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es
posible que cumpla con los requisitos
para obtener servicios legates
gratuitos de un programa de servicios
legales sin fines de lucro. Puede
encontrar estos grupos sin fines
de lucro en el sitio web de California
Legal Services,(www.lawhelpcalifornia.
org), en el Centro de Ayuda
de las Cortes de California, (www.
sucorte.ca. gov) o poniendose en
contacto con la corte o el colegio de
abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la
corte tiene derecho a reclamar las
cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer
un gravamen sobre cualquier
recuperación de $10,000 ó más de
valor recibida mediante un acuerdo
o una concesión de arbitraje en un
caso de derecho civil. Tiene que
pagar el gravamen de la corte antes
de que la corte pueda desechar el
caso.
The name and address of the court
are (El nombre y direccion de la
corte son): SUPERIOR COURT OF
CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA,
Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria
Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The
name, address, and telephone
number of plaintiff’s attorney, or
plaintiff without an attorney, is:
(El nombre, la direccion y el numero
de telefono del abogado del
demandante, o del demandante
que no tiene abogado, es): Brett
Yorke, Esq., (Bar# 289353), Law
Office of Ball & Yorke, 1001 Partridge
Drive, Suite 330, Ventura, CA
93003. Fax No.: (805) 642-4622,
Phone No.: (805) 642-5177.
Date (Fecha): NOV 29 2018 /s/: Michael
D. Planet, Executive Officer
and Clerk (Secretario), By Maria
Martinez, Deputy (Adjunto).
[Seal].
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/9/19, 5/16/19, 5/23/19
and 5/30/19.
SUPERIOR COURT
OF CALIFORNIA
COUNTY OF VENTURA
STATEMENT OF
DAMAGES
(Personal Injury or
Wrongful Death)
Case No.
56-2018-00521073-
CL-PA-VTA
ALMA REYES, Plaintiff, v.
CARL DEAN REED, Defendant.
To (name of one defendant
only): CARL DEAN REED
Plaintiff (name of one plaintiff only):
ALMA REYES
seeks damages in the above-entitled
action, as follows:
General damages: Pain, suffering
and inconvenience in the amount
of: $5,000.00.
Emotional distress in the amount of:
$3,860.00.
Special damages: Medical
expenses (to date) in the amount of:
$2,580.00.
DATED: /s/ Joseph Rocco Jones Esq., Law Office of Ball & Yorke,
1001 Partridge Dr., Ste. 330, Ventura,
CA 93003, Phone No.: (805)
642-5177, Fax No.: (805) 642-
4622, Attorney for Plaintiff.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/9/19, 5/16/19, 5/23/19
and 5/30/19.
SUPERIOR COURT
OF CALIFORNIA
COUNTY OF VENTURA
STATEMENT OF
DAMAGES
(Personal Injury or
Wrongful Death)
Case No.
56-2018-00521073-
CL-PA-VTA
KARLA LOPEZ, et al., Plaintiff, v.
CARL DEAN REED, Defendant.
To (name of one defendant
only): CARL DEAN REED
Plaintiff (name of one plaintiff only):
KARLA LOPEZ
seeks damages in the aboveentitled
action, as follows:
General damages: Pain, suffering
and inconvenience in the amount
of: $6,000.00.
Emotional distress in the amount of:
$4,000.00.
Special damages: Medical
expenses (to date) in the amount of:
$3,555.00.
DATED: /s/ Joseph Rocco Jones,
Esq., Law Office of Ball & Yorke,
1001 Partridge Dr., Ste. 330, Ventura,
CA 93003, Phone No.: (805)
642-5177, Fax No.: (805) 642-
4622, Attorney for Plaintiff.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/9/19, 5/16/19, 5/23/19
and 5/30/19.
SUPERIOR COURT
OF CALIFORNIA
COUNTY OF
VENTURA
SUMMONS
(CITACION JUDICIAL)
Case No.
56-2018-00512738-
CU-OR-VTA
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO
AL DEMANDADO): COACHELLA
VALLEY COLLECTION SERVICE, a
Business Entity Form Unknown;
CAROLYN E. MINER, an individual;
DOUGLAS PRICHARD, an
individual; DOUGLAS PRICHARD
TRUST, a Trust; EFG MORTGAGE
ACQUISITION, LLC, a Delaware
Limited Liability Company; ESTATE
OF MILTON A. MINER; the Testate
and Intestate Successors of
MILTON A. MINER, Deceased,
and ALL PERSONS CLAIMING BY
THROUGH OR UNDER SUCH DECEDENT;
FIRST AMERICAN TITLE
COMPANY, a California Corporation;
GREG KWIATKOWSKI aka GERG
KWIATKOWSKI, an Individual;
MILTON MINER FAMILY TRUST,
a Trust; RANCHO SANTA ROSA
PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION,
INC., a CALIFORNIA DOMESTIC
NONPROFIT; RRA CP OPPORTUNITY
TRUST 1, a Delaware
Statutory Trust; AND DOES
1 THROUGH 20, INCLUSIVE
YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF:
(LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL
DEMANDANTE): JPMORGAN CHASE
BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION
NOTICE! You have been sued. The
court may decide against you without
your being heard unless you
respond within 30 days. Read the
information below. You have 30
CALENDAR DAYS after this summons
and legal papers are served
on you to file a written response at
this court and have a copy served
on the plaintiff. A letter or phone
call will not protect you. Your written
response must be in proper
legal form if you want the court to
hear your case. There may be a
court form that you can use for your
response. You can find these court
forms and more information at the
California Courts Online Self-Help
Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp),
your county law library, or the
courthouse nearest you. If you cannot
pay the filing fee, ask the court
clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do
not file your response on time, you
may lose the case by default, and
your wages, money, and property
may be taken without further warning
from the court. There are other
legal requirements. You may want
to call an attorney right away. If
you do not know an attorney, you
may want to call an attorney referral
service. If you cannot afford an
attorney, you may be eligible for
free legal services from a nonprofit
legal services program. You can
locate these nonprofit groups at
the California Legal Services Web
site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org),
the California Courts Online Self-
Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/
selfhelp), or by contacting your local
court or county bar association.
NOTE: The court has a statutory
lien for waived fees and costs on
any settlement or arbitration award
of $10,000 or more in a civil case.
The court’s lien must be paid before
the court will dismiss the case.
¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si
no responde dentro de 30 dias,
la corte puede decidir en su contra
sin escuchar su version. Lea
la informacion a continuacion
Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO
después de que le entreguen esta
citácion y papeles legales para presentar
una respuesta por escrito en
esta corte y hacer que se entregue
una copia al demandante. Una carta
o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen.
Su respuesta por escrito tiene
que estar en formato legal correcto
si desea que procesen su caso en
la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario
que usted pueda usar para
su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos
formularios de la corte y mas informacion
en el Centro de Ayuda de las
Cortes de California (www.courtinfo.
ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), en la biblioteca
de leyes de su condado o en
la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si
no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion,
pida al secretario de la corte
que le de un formulario de exencion
de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta
su respuesta a tiempo, puede
perder el caso por incumplimiento
y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo,
dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia.
Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable
que llame a un abogado
inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un
abogado, puede llamar a un servicio
de remision a abogados. Si no puede
pagar a un abogado, es posible
que cumpla con los requisitos para
obtener servicios legales gratuitos
de un programa de servicios legales
sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar
estos grupos sin fines de lucro en
el sitio web de California Legal Services,
(www.lawhelpcalifornia.org),
en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes
de California, (www.courtinfo.
ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o poniéndose
en contacto con la corte o
el colegio de abogados locales.
AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene
derecho a reclamar las cuotas y
los costos exentos por imponer un
gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion
de $10,000 o mas de valor
recibida mediante un acuerdo o una
concesion de arbitraje en un caso
de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el
gravamen de la corte antes de que
la corte pueda desechar el caso.
The name and address of the
court is: (El nombre y dirección de
la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF
CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA,
Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria
Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The
name, address, and telephone
number of plaintiff’s attorney, or
plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El
nombre, la direccion y el numero
de telefono del abogado del demandante,
o del demandante que no
tiene abogado, es): John M. Sorich
(125223) Mariel Gerlt-Ferraro
(251119) Matthew S. Henderson
(274252), Parker Ibrahim & Berg
LLP, 695 Town Center Drive, 16th
Floor, Costa Mesa, CA 92626; Main:
714.361.9550; Fax: 714.784.4190.
Date (Fecha): MAY 30 2018 /s/:
Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer
and Clerk (Secretario), By Fabian
Duran, Deputy (Adjunto).
[Seal].
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/9/19, 5/16/19, 5/23/19
and 5/30/19.
SUPERIOR COURT
OF CALIFORNIA
COUNTY OF VENTURA
SUMMONS
(CITACION JUDICIAL)
Case No.
56-2017-00505455-
CU-OR-VTA
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO
AL DEMANDADO): THE ESTATE
OF YOLANDA V. LEAL, MELINDA
LEAL, AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST
YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF:
(LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO
EL DEMANDANTE): GARY G.
QUEZADA, SR., AS ADMINISTRATOR
OF THE ESTATE OF REUBEN
QUEZADA ALVARADO aka:
REUBEN ALVARADO QUEZADA.
NOTICE! You have been sued.
The court may decide against you without your being heard unless
you respond within 30 days. Read
the information below. You have 30
CALENDAR DAYS after this summons
and legal papers are served
on you to file a written response at
this court and have a copy served
on the plaintiff. A letter or phone
call will not protect you. Your written
response must be in proper
legal form if you want the court
to hear your case. There may be a
court form that you can use for your
response. You can find these court
forms and more information at the
California Courts Online Self-Help
Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp),
your county law library, or the
courthouse nearest you. If you cannot
pay the filing fee, ask the court
clerk for a fee waiver form. If you
do not file your response on time,
you may lose the case by default,
and your wages, money, and property
may be taken without further
warning from the court. There are
other legal requirements. You may
want to call an attorney right away.
If you do not know an attorney, you
may want to call an attorney referral
service. If you cannot afford an
attorney, you may be eligible for
free legal services from a nonprofit
legal services program. You can locate
these nonprofit groups at the
California Legal Services Web site
(www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the
California Courts Online Self-Help
Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/
selfhelp), or by contacting your local
court or county bar association.
NOTE: The court has a statutory
lien for waived fees and costs on
any settlement or arbitration award
of $10,000 or more in a civil case.
The court’s lien must be paid before
the court will dismiss the case.
¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si
no responde dentro de 30 dias,
la corte puede decidir en su contra
sin escuchar su version. Lea
la informacion a continuacion
Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO
después de que le entreguen esta
citácion y papeles legales para
presentar una respuesta por escrito
en esta corte y hacer que se
entregue una copia al demandante.
Una carta o una llamada telefonica
no lo protegen. Su respuesta por
escrito tiene que estar en formato
legal correcto si desea que procesen
su caso en la corte. Es posible
que haya un formulario que usted
pueda usar para su respuesta.
Puede encontrar estos formularios
de la corte y mas informacion en
el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes
de California (www.courtinfo.
ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), en la
biblioteca de leyes de su condado
o en la corte que le quede
mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la
cuota de presentacion, pida al
secretario de la corte que le de un
formulario de exencion de pago
de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta
a tiempo, puede perder el
caso por incumplimiento y la corte
le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero
y bienes sin mas advertencia.
Hay otros requisitos legales. Es
recomendable que llame a un
abogado inmediatamente. Si no
conoce a un abogado, puede llamar
a un servicio de remision a
abogados. Si no puede pagar a
un abogado, es posible que cumpla
con los requisitos para obtener
servicios legales gratuitos de un
programa de servicios legales sin
fines de lucro. Puede encontrar
estos grupos sin fines de lucro en
el sitio web de California Legal Services,
(www.lawhelpcalifornia.org),
en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes
de California, (www.courtinfo.
ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o poniéndose
en contacto con la corte o
el colegio de abogados locales.
AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene
derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los
costos exentos por imponer un gravamen
sobre cualquier recuperacion
de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida
mediante un acuerdo o una
concesion de arbitraje en un caso
de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el
gravamen de la corte antes de que
la corte pueda desechar el caso.
The name and address of the
court is: (El nombre y dirección
de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT
OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA,
Hall of Justice, 800 South
Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA
93009. The name, address, and
telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney,
or plaintiff without an attorney,
is: (El nombre, la direccion y
el numero de telefono del abogado
del demandante, o del demandante
que no tiene abogado, es):
RONALD W. ASK, ESQ, ELDER LAW
CENTER, P.C., 3600 LIME STREET,
SUITE 412, RIVERSIDE, CA 92501;
(951) 684-5608 (951) 684 -1106.
Date (Fecha): DEC 21 2017 /s/:
Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer
and Clerk (Secretario), By ALBERT
VILLEGAS JR, Deputy (Adjunto).
[Seal].
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/23/19, 5/30/19, 6/6/19
and 6/13/19.
SUPERIOR COURT
OF CALIFORNIA
COUNTY OF VENTURA
SUMMONS
(CITACION JUDICIAL)
Case No.
56-2017-00505455-
CU-OR-VTA
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO
AL DEMANDADO): THE ESTATE OF
YOLANDA V. LEAL, NANCY LEAL,
AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST.
YOU ARE BEING SUED BY
PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO
EL DEMANDANTE):
GARY G. QUEZADA, SR., AS ADMINISTRATOR
OF THE ESTATE OF
REUBEN QUEZADA ALVARADO aka:
REUBEN ALVARADO QUEZADA.
NOTICE! You have been sued.
The court may decide against you
without your being heard unless
you respond within 30 days. Read
the information below. You have 30
CALENDAR DAYS after this summons
and legal papers are served
on you to file a written response at
this court and have a copy served
on the plaintiff. A letter or phone
call will not protect you. Your written
response must be in proper
legal form if you want the court
to hear your case. There may be a
court form that you can use for your
response. You can find these court
forms and more information at the
California Courts Online Self-Help
Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp),
your county law library, or the
courthouse nearest you. If you cannot
pay the filing fee, ask the court
clerk for a fee waiver form. If you
do not file your response on time,
you may lose the case by default,
and your wages, money, and property
may be taken without further
warning from the court. There are
other legal requirements. You may
want to call an attorney right away.
If you do not know an attorney, you
may want to call an attorney referral
service. If you cannot afford an
attorney, you may be eligible for
free legal services from a nonprofit
legal services program. You can locate
these nonprofit groups at the
California Legal Services Web site
(www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the
California Courts Online Self-Help
Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/
selfhelp), or by contacting your local
court or county bar association.
NOTE: The court has a statutory
lien for waived fees and costs on
any settlement or arbitration award
of $10,000 or more in a civil case.
The court’s lien must be paid before
the court will dismiss the case.
¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si
no responde dentro de 30 dias,
la corte puede decidir en su contra
sin escuchar su version. Lea
la informacion a continuacion
Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO
después de que le entreguen esta
citácion y papeles legales para
presentar una respuesta por escrito
en esta corte y hacer que se
entregue una copia al demandante.
Una carta o una llamada telefonica
no lo protegen. Su respuesta por
escrito tiene que estar en formato
legal correcto si desea que procesen
su caso en la corte. Es posible
que haya un formulario que usted
pueda usar para su respuesta.
Puede encontrar estos formularios
de la corte y mas informacion en
el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes
de California (www.courtinfo.
ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), en la
biblioteca de leyes de su condado
o en la corte que le quede
mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la
cuota de presentacion, pida al
secretario de la corte que le de un
formulario de exencion de pago
de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta
a tiempo, puede perder el
caso por incumplimiento y la corte
le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero
y bienes sin mas advertencia.
Hay otros requisitos legales. Es
recomendable que llame a un
abogado inmediatamente. Si no
conoce a un abogado, puede llamar
a un servicio de remision a
abogados. Si no puede pagar a
un abogado, es posible que cumpla
con los requisitos para obtener
servicios legales gratuitos de un
programa de servicios legales sin
fines de lucro. Puede encontrar
estos grupos sin fines de lucro en
el sitio web de California Legal Services,
(www.lawhelpcalifornia.org),
en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes
de California, (www.courtinfo.
ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o poniéndose
en contacto con la corte o
el colegio de abogados locales.
AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene
derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los
costos exentos por imponer un gravamen
sobre cualquier recuperacion
de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida
mediante un acuerdo o una
concesion de arbitraje en un caso
de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el
gravamen de la corte antes de que
la corte pueda desechar el caso.
The name and address of the
court is: (El nombre y dirección
de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT
OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA,
Hall of Justice, 800 South
Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA
93009. The name, address, and
telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney,
or plaintiff without an attorney,
is: (El nombre, la direccion y
el numero de telefono del abogado
del demandante, o del demandante
que no tiene abogado, es):
RONALD W. ASK, ESQ, ELDER LAW
CENTER, P.C., 3600 LIME STREET,
SUITE 412, RIVERSIDE, CA 92501;
(951) 684-5608 (951) 684 -1106.
Date (Fecha): DEC 21 2017 /s/:
Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer
and Clerk (Secretario), By ALBERT
VILLEGAS JR, Deputy (Adjunto).
[Seal].
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/23/19, 5/30/19, 6/6/19
and 6/13/19.
SUPERIOR COURT
OF CALIFORNIA
COUNTY OF VENTURA
SUMMONS
(CITACION JUDICIAL)
Case No.
56-2017-00505455-
CU-OR-VTA
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:
(AVISO AL DEMANDADO):
THE ESTATE OF YOLANDA V.
LEAL, ANITA LEAL TAKAHASHI,
AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST.
YOU ARE BEING SUED BY
PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO
EL DEMANDANTE):
GARY G. QUEZADA, SR., AS ADMINISTRATOR
OF THE ESTATE OF
REUBEN QUEZADA ALVARADO
aka: REUBEN ALVARADO QUEZADA.
NOTICE! You have been sued.
The court may decide against you
without your being heard unless
you respond within 30 days. Read
the information below. You have 30
CALENDAR DAYS after this summons
and legal papers are served
on you to file a written response at
this court and have a copy served
on the plaintiff. A letter or phone
call will not protect you. Your written
response must be in proper
legal form if you want the court
to hear your case. There may be a
court form that you can use for your
response. You can find these court
forms and more information at the
California Courts Online Self-Help
Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp),
your county law library, or the
courthouse nearest you. If you cannot
pay the filing fee, ask the court
clerk for a fee waiver form. If you
do not file your response on time,
you may lose the case by default,
and your wages, money, and property
may be taken without further
warning from the court. There are
other legal requirements. You may
want to call an attorney right away.
If you do not know an attorney, you
may want to call an attorney referral
service. If you cannot afford an
attorney, you may be eligible for
free legal services from a nonprofit
legal services program. You can locate
these nonprofit groups at the
California Legal Services Web site
(www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the
California Courts Online Self-Help
Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/
selfhelp), or by contacting your local
court or county bar association.
NOTE: The court has a statutory
lien for waived fees and costs on
any settlement or arbitration award
of $10,000 or more in a civil case.
The court’s lien must be paid before
the court will dismiss the case.
¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si
no responde dentro de 30 dias,
la corte puede decidir en su contra
sin escuchar su version. Lea
la informacion a continuacion
Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO
después de que le entreguen esta
citácion y papeles legales para
presentar una respuesta por escrito
en esta corte y hacer que se
entregue una copia al demandante.
Una carta o una llamada telefonica
no lo protegen. Su respuesta por
escrito tiene que estar en formato
legal correcto si desea que procesen
su caso en la corte. Es posible
que haya un formulario que usted
pueda usar para su respuesta.
Puede encontrar estos formularios
de la corte y mas informacion en
el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes
de California (www.courtinfo.
ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), en la
biblioteca de leyes de su condado
o en la corte que le quede
mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la
cuota de presentacion, pida al
secretario de la corte que le de un
formulario de exencion de pago
de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta
a tiempo, puede perder el
caso por incumplimiento y la corte
le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero
y bienes sin mas advertencia.
Hay otros requisitos legales. Es
recomendable que llame a un
abogado inmediatamente. Si no
conoce a un abogado, puede llamar
a un servicio de remision a
abogados. Si no puede pagar a
un abogado, es posible que cumpla
con los requisitos para obtener
servicios legales gratuitos de un
programa de servicios legales sin
fines de lucro. Puede encontrar
estos grupos sin fines de lucro en
el sitio web de California Legal Services,
(www.lawhelpcalifornia.org),
en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes
de California, (www.courtinfo.
ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o poniéndose
en contacto con la corte o
el colegio de abogados locales.
AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene
derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los
costos exentos por imponer un gravamen
sobre cualquier recuperacion
de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida
mediante un acuerdo o una
concesion de arbitraje en un caso
de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el
gravamen de la corte antes de que
la corte pueda desechar el caso.
The name and address of the
court is: (El nombre y dirección
de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT
OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA,
Hall of Justice, 800 South
Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA
93009. The name, address, and
telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney,
or plaintiff without an attorney,
is: (El nombre, la direccion y
el numero de telefono del abogado
del demandante, o del demandante
que no tiene abogado, es):
RONALD W. ASK, ESQ, ELDER LAW
CENTER, P.C., 3600 LIME STREET,
SUITE 412, RIVERSIDE, CA 92501;
(951) 684-5608 (951) 684 -1106.
Date (Fecha): DEC 21 2017 /s/:
Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer
and Clerk (Secretario), By ALBERT
VILLEGAS JR, Deputy (Adjunto).
[Seal].
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/23/19, 5/30/19, 6/6/19
and 6/13/19.
SUPERIOR COURT
OF CALIFORNIA
COUNTY OF VENTURA
SUMMONS
(CITACION JUDICIAL)
Case No.
56-2017-00505455-
CU-OR-VTA
NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO
AL DEMANDADO): To All Persons
Unknown, Claiming Any Legal
or Equitable Right, Title, Estate,
Lien or Interest in the Property
described in the Complaint Adverse
to Plaintiff’s Title, or any
cloud on Plaintiff’s Title Thereto.
YOU ARE BEING SUED BY
PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO
EL DEMANDANTE):
GARY G. QUEZADA, SR., AS ADMINISTRATOR
OF THE ESTATE OF
REUBEN QUEZADA ALVARADO
aka: REUBEN ALVARADO QUEZADA.
NOTICE! You have been sued.
The court may decide against you
without your being heard unless
you respond within 30 days. Read
the information below. You have 30
CALENDAR DAYS after this summons
and legal papers are served
on you to file a written response at
this court and have a copy served
on the plaintiff. A letter or phone
call will not protect you. Your written
response must be in proper
legal form if you want the court
to hear your case. There may be a
court form that you can use for your
response. You can find these court
forms and more information at the
California Courts Online Self-Help
Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp),
your county law library, or the
courthouse nearest you. If you cannot
pay the filing fee, ask the court
clerk for a fee waiver form. If you
do not file your response on time,
you may lose the case by default,
and your wages, money, and property
may be taken without further
warning from the court. There are
other legal requirements. You may
want to call an attorney right away.
If you do not know an attorney, you
may want to call an attorney referral
service. If you cannot afford an
attorney, you may be eligible for
free legal services from a nonprofit
legal services program. You can locate
these nonprofit groups at the
California Legal Services Web site
(www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the
California Courts Online Self-Help
Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/
selfhelp), or by contacting your local
court or county bar association.
NOTE: The court has a statutory
lien for waived fees and costs on
any settlement or arbitration award
of $10,000 or more in a civil case.
The court’s lien must be paid before
the court will dismiss the case.
¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si
no responde dentro de 30 dias,
la corte puede decidir en su contra
sin escuchar su version. Lea
la informacion a continuacion
Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO
después de que le entreguen esta
citácion y papeles legales para
presentar una respuesta por escrito
en esta corte y hacer que se
entregue una copia al demandante.
Una carta o una llamada telefonica
no lo protegen. Su respuesta por
escrito tiene que estar en formato
legal correcto si desea que procesen
su caso en la corte. Es posible
que haya un formulario que usted
pueda usar para su respuesta.
Puede encontrar estos formularios
de la corte y mas informacion en
el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes
de California (www.courtinfo.
ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), en la
biblioteca de leyes de su condado
o en la corte que le quede
mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la
cuota de presentacion, pida al
secretario de la corte que le de un
formulario de exencion de pago
de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta
a tiempo, puede perder el
caso por incumplimiento y la corte
le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero
y bienes sin mas advertencia.
Hay otros requisitos legales. Es
recomendable que llame a un
abogado inmediatamente. Si no
conoce a un abogado, puede llamar
a un servicio de remision a
abogados. Si no puede pagar a
un abogado, es posible que cumpla
con los requisitos para obtener
servicios legales gratuitos de un
programa de servicios legales sin
fines de lucro. Puede encontrar
estos grupos sin fines de lucro en
el sitio web de California Legal Services,
(www.lawhelpcalifornia.org),
en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes
de California, (www.courtinfo.
ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o poniéndose
en contacto con la corte o
el colegio de abogados locales.
AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene
derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los
costos exentos por imponer un gravamen
sobre cualquier recuperacion
de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida
mediante un acuerdo o una
concesion de arbitraje en un caso
de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el
gravamen de la corte antes de que
la corte pueda desechar el caso.
The name and address of the
court is: (El nombre y dirección
de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT
OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA,
Hall of Justice, 800 South
Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA
93009. The name, address, and
telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney,
or plaintiff without an attorney,
is: (El nombre, la direccion y
el numero de telefono del abogado
del demandante, o del demandante
que no tiene abogado, es):
RONALD W. ASK, ESQ, ELDER LAW
CENTER, P.C., 3600 LIME STREET,
SUITE 412, RIVERSIDE, CA 92501;
(951) 684-5608 (951) 684 -1106.
Date (Fecha): JAN 03 2019 /s/:
MICHAEL D. PLANET, Executive
Officer and Clerk (Secretario), By
ELIZABETH MULLER, Deputy (Adjunto).
[Seal].
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/23/19, 5/30/19, 6/6/19
and 6/13/19.
PROBATE
NOTICE OF PETITION
TO ADMINISTER
ESTATE OF:
JEAN FLORENCE
DIXON
CASE NO. 56-2019-
00528176-PR-PW-OXN
To all heirs, beneficiaries,
creditors, contingent creditors,
and persons who may
otherwise be interested in
the WILL or estate, or both
of JEAN FLORENCE DIXON.
A PETITION FOR PROBATE has
been filed by JENNIFER J. RUIZ
in the Superior Court of California,
County of VENTURA.
THE PETITION FOR PROBATE
requests that JENNIFER J. RUIZ
be appointed as personal
representative to administer
the estate of the decedent.
THE PETITION requests the
decedent’s WILL and codicils,
if any, be admitted to probate.
The WILL and any codicils
are available for examination
in the file kept by the court.
THE PETITION requests authority
to administer the estate
under the Independent Administration
of Estates Act. (This
authority will allow the personal
representative to take many
actions without obtaining court
approval. Before taking certain
very important actions, however,
the personal representative
will be required to give notice to
interested persons unless they
have waived notice or consented
to the proposed action.) The
independent administration authority
will be granted unless an
interested person files an objection
to the petition and shows
good cause why the court
should not grant the authority.
A HEARING on the petition
will be held in this
court as follows: 06/19/19
at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located
at 4353 E. VINEYARD
AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036.
IF YOU OBJECT to the granting
of the petition, you should
appear at the hearing and
state your objections or file
written objections with the
court before the hearing.
Your appearance may be in
person or by your attorney.
IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or
a contingent creditor of the
decedent, you must file your
claim with the court and mail a
copy to the personal representative
appointed by the court
within the later of either (1)
four months from the date of
first issuance of letters to a general
personal representative, as
defined in section 58(b) of the
California Probate Code, or (2)
60 days from the date of mailing
or personal delivery to you
of a notice under section 9052
of the California Probate Code.
Other California statutes
and legal authority may affect
your rights as a creditor.
You may want to consult
with an attorney knowledgeable
in California law.
YOU MAY EXAMINE the file
kept by the court. If you are
a person interested in the estate,
you may file with the court
a Request for Special Notice
(form DE-154) of the filing of
an inventory and appraisal of
estate assets or of any petition
or account as provided in
Probate Code section 1250. A
Request for Special Notice form
is available from the court clerk.
Attorney for Petitioner
CHRISTOHER P. YOUNG –
SBN 281512
THE ALVAREZ FIRM
760 PASEO CAMARILLO,
SUITE 315
CAMARILLO CA 93010
5/16, 5/23, 5/30/19
CNS-3253751#
NOTICE OF PETITION
TO ADMINISTER
ESTATE OF:
STEPHEN ANDREW
MERRICK
CASE NO. 56-2019-
00527875-PR-PW-OXN
To all heirs, beneficiaries,
creditors, contingent creditors,
and persons who may
otherwise be interested in
the WILL or estate, or both of
STEPHEN ANDREW MERRICK.
A PETITION FOR PROBATE
has been filed by
SHAUN KEVIN AKERS
in the Superior Court of California,
County of VENTURA.
THE PETITION FOR PROBATE
requests that
SHAUN KEVIN AKERS
be appointed as personal
representative to administer
the estate of the decedent.
THE PETITION requests the
decedent’s WILL and codicils,
if any, be admitted to probate.
The WILL and any codicils
are available for examination
in the file kept by the court.
THE PETITION requests authority
to administer the estate
under the Independent Administration
of Estates Act . (This
authority will allow the personal
representative to take many
actions without obtaining court
approval. Before taking certain
very important actions, however,
the personal representative
will be required to give notice to
interested persons unless they
have waived notice or consented
to the proposed action.) The
independent administration authority
will be granted unless an
interested person files an objection
to the petition and shows
good cause why the court
should not grant the authority.
A HEARING on the petition
will be held in this
court as follows: 06/06/19
at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located
at 4353 E. VINEYARD
AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036.
IF YOU OBJECT to the granting
of the petition, you should
appear at the hearing and
state your objections or file
written objections with the
court before the hearing.
Your appearance may be in
person or by your attorney.
IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or
a contingent creditor of the
decedent, you must file your
claim with the court and mail a
copy to the personal representative
appointed by the court
within the later of either (1)
four months from the date of
first issuance of letters to a general
personal representative, as
defined in section 58(b) of the
California Probate Code, or (2)
60 days from the date of mailing
or personal delivery to you
of a notice under section 9052
of the California Probate Code.
Other California statutes
and legal authority may affect
your rights as a creditor.
You may want to consult
with an attorney knowledgeable
in California law.
YOU MAY EXAMINE the file
kept by the court. If you are
a person interested in the estate,
you may file with the court
a Request for Special Notice
(form DE-154) of the filing of
an inventory and appraisal of
estate assets or of any petition
or account as provided in
Probate Code section 1250. A
Request for Special Notice form
is available from the court clerk.
Attorney for Petitioner
JOHN B. PALLEY
SBN 173469
MEISSNER, JOSEPH,
PALLEY & RUGGLES
1555 RIVER PARK DRIVE
SUITE 108
SACRAMENTO CA 95815
5/16, 5/23, 5/30/19
CNS-3254830#
NOTICE OF PETITION
TO ADMINISTER
ESTATE OF
FRANK GONZALES,
DECEDENT
Case No:
56-2019-00527686-
PR-PW-OXN
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,
contingent creditors, and
persons who may otherwise be
interested in the will or estate,
or both, of: FRANK GONZALES.
A Petition for Probate has been
filed by: CECILIA GONZALES
in the Superior Court of California,
County of VENTURA.
The Petition for Probate requests
that: CECILIA GONZALES be
appointed as personal representative
to administer
the estate of the decedent.
The petition requests the decedent’s
will and codicils, if any, be
admitted to probate. The will and
any codicils are available for examination
in the file kept by the court.
The petition requests authority to
administer the estate under the
Independent Administration of
Estates Act. (This authority will allow
the personal representative to
take many actions without obtaining
court approval. Before taking
certain very important actions,
however, the personal representative
will be required to give notice
to interested persons unless they
have waived notice or consented
to the proposed action.) The independent
administration authority
will be granted unless an interested
person files an objection to the petition
and shows good cause why the
court should not grant the authority.
A hearing on the petition will
be held in this court as follows:
6/13/19 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6.
Address of court: Superior Court
of California, County of Ventura,
4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard,
CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center.
If you object to the granting of
the petition, you should appear
at the hearing and state your
objections or file written objections
with the court before the
hearing. Your appearance may
be in person or by your attorney.
If you are a creditor or a contingent
creditor of the decedent, you
must file your claim with the court
and mail a copy to the personal representative
appointed by the court
within the later of either (1) four
months from the date of first issuance
of letters to a general personal
representative, as defined in section
58(b) of the California Probate
Code, or (2) 60 days from the date
of mailing or personal delivery to
you of a notice under section 9052
of the California Probate Code.
Other California statutes and
legal authority may affect your
rights as a creditor. You may
want to consult with an attorney
knowledgeable in California law.
You may examine the file kept by
the court. If you are a person interested
in the estate, you may file
with the court a Request for Special
Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of
an inventory and appraisal of estate
assets or of any petition or account
as provided in Probate Code section
1250. A Request for Special
Notice form is available from the
court clerk.
Attorney for Petitioner: Sean Mason
(SBN# 175487), 2827 E. Thompson
Boulevard, Ventura, California
93003, 805-457-5030.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/23/19, 5/30/19 and
6/6/19.
(AMENDED)
NOTICE OF PETITION
TO ADMINISTER
ESTATE OF
VIRGINIA L. DAVIS,
DECEDENT
Case No:
56-2019-00527022-
PR-PW-OXN
To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,
contingent creditors, and
persons who may otherwise be
interested in the will or estate,
or both, of: VIRGINIA L. DAVIS.
A Petition for Probate has
been filed by: KATHLEEN S.
CLOWER in the Superior Court of
California, County of VENTURA.
The Petition for Probate requests
that: KATHLEEN S.
CLOWER be appointed as personal
representative to administer
the estate of the decedent.
The petition requests the decedent’s
will and codicils, if any, be
admitted to probate. The will and
any codicils are available for examination
in the file kept by the court.
The petition requests authority to
administer the estate under the
Independent Administration of
Estates Act. (This authority will allow
the personal representative to
take many actions without obtaining
court approval. Before taking
certain very important actions,
however, the personal representative
will be required to give notice
to interested persons unless they
have waived notice or consented
to the proposed action.) The independent
administration authority
will be granted unless an interested
person files an objection to the petition
and shows good cause why the
court should not grant the authority.
A hearing on the petition will be
held in this court as follows: June
19, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6.
Address of court: Superior Court
of California, County of Ventura,
4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard,
CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center.
If you object to the granting of the
petition, you should appear at the
hearing and state your objections
or file written objections with the
court before the hearing. Your appearance
may be in person or by
your attorney.
If you are a creditor or a contingent
creditor of the decedent, you
must file your claim with the court
and mail a copy to the personal representative
appointed by the court
within the later of either (1) four
months from the date of first issuance
of letters to a general personal
representative, as defined in section
58(b) of the California Probate
Code, or (2) 60 days from the date
of mailing or personal delivery to
you of a notice under section 9052
of the California Probate Code.
Other California statutes and
legal authority may affect your
rights as a creditor. You may
want to consult with an attorney
knowledgeable in California law.
You may examine the file kept
by the court If you are a person
interested in the estate, you may
file with the court a Request for
Special Notice (form DE-154) of
the filing of an inventory and appraisal
of estate assets or of any
petition or account as provided
in Probate Code section 1250. A
Request for Special Notice form
is available from the court clerk.
Attorney for Petitioner: Thomas E.
Olson (SBN# 82569), Benton, Orr,
Duval & Buckingham, 39 North
California Street, Ventura, California
93001, (805) 648-5111.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;
5/23/19, 5/30/19 and
6/6/19.
SUPERIOR COURT
OF THE STATE
OF CALIFORNIA
FOR THE COUNTY
OF VENTURA
In Re:
GEORGE McGEHEE,
TRUSTOR OF THE
GEORGE McGEHEE
LIVING TRUST
dated 8/10/2012
George E. McGehee, Jr.
Successor Trustee
of said Trust
NOTICE TO
CREDITORS
OF DEATH OF
GEORGE McGEHEE
LIVING TRUST,
dated 8/10/2012
[Probate Code §§19040
et seq.; 19050, et seq]
Case No.
56-2019-00528681-
PR-NC-OXN
Notice is hereby given to the creditors
and contingent creditors of the
above-named decedent (i.e. George
McGehee) that all persons having
claims against either of said decedent
and/or the Trust entitled, The
George McGehee Living Trust dated
8/10/2012 are required to file them
with the Ventura County Superior
Court, at 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue,
Oxnard, CA 93036 and mail or deliver
(pursuant to §1215 of the Calif.
Probate Code) a copy to Stanley J.
Yates, Attorney for the Successor
Trustee (i.e. George E. McGehee) of
The George McGehee Living Trust
dated 8/10/2012, wherein said
decedent was the trustor of said
Trust, at the following address: 260
Maple Court, Suite 230, Ventura,
CA 93003, within the later of four
months after June 1, 2019 (or 4
months after the date of the first
publication of notice to creditors
if later than 6/1/2019) or, if notice
is mailed or personally delivered
to you, 60 days after the date this
notice is mailed or personally delivered
to you. A claim form may be
obtained from the court clerk. For
your protection, you are encouraged
to file your claim by certified
mail, with return receipt requested.
Date: May 24, 2019, /s/ George E.
McGehee, Jr.
Successor Trustee of said Trust.
PUBLISHED: Ventura County
Reporter; 5/30/19, 6/6/19 and
6/13/19.