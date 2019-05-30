FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAMES

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190430-10007664-0

The following person(s) is (are)

doing business as: AMIGOS

WIRELESS, 440 S Oxnard Blvd.,

Oxnard, CA 93030, Ventura County,

Maria Arroyo-Arroyo, 720 Sidionia

Ave., Oxnard, CA 93003. This

business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant commenced

to transact business under the

fictitious business name or names

listed above on: N/A. I declare that

all Information In this statement Is

true and correct (A registrant who

declares information as true any

material matter pursuant to Section

17913 of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows to

be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed

one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/

Maria Arroyo-Arroyo, Maria Arroyo

Arroyo. NOTICE – in accordance with

subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a

fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years from

the date on which it was filed in the

office of the county clerk, except, as

provided in subdivision of section

17920, where it expires 40 days after

any change in the facts set forth

in the statement pursuant to section

17913 other than a change in residence

address or registered owner.

A new fictitious business name

statement must be filed before the

expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the

use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights

of another under Federal, State, or

Common Law (see Section 14411

ET SEQ., Business & Professions

Code). This statement was filed with

the County Clerk of Ventura on April

30, 2019.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190426-10007526-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: 1) JOT CONTENT,

2) JOT, 208 S. Santa Rosa St., Ventura,

CA 93001, Ventura County,

Kacie Goff, 208 S. Santa Rosa St.,

Ventura, CA 93001. This business

is conducted by: An Individual. The

registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious business

name or names listed above

on: N/A. I declare that all Information

In this statement Is true and correct

(A registrant who declares information

as true any material matter

pursuant to Section 17913 of Business

and Professions Code that the

registrant knows to be false is guilty

of a misdemeanor punishable by a

fine not to exceed one thousand dollars

($1.000).) /s/ Kacie Goff, Kacie

Goff. NOTICE – in accordance with

subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a

fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years from

the date on which it was filed in the

office of the county clerk, except, as

provided in subdivision of section

17920, where it expires 40 days after

any change in the facts set forth

in the statement pursuant to section

17913 other than a change in residence

address or registered owner.

A new fictitious business name

statement must be filed before the

expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the

use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights

of another under Federal, State, or

Common Law (see Section 14411

ET SEQ., Business & Professions

Code). This statement was filed with

the County Clerk of Ventura on April

26, 2019.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190430-10007666-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: 1) EVE’S WIRELESS, 2)

EVES WIRELESS, 2401 Saviers Rd.,

Oxnard, CA 93033, Ventura County,

Maria Arroyo-Arroyo, 720 Sidonia

Ave., Ventura, CA 93003. This

business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant commenced

to transact business under the

fictitious business name or names

listed above on: N/A. I declare that

all Information In this statement Is

true and correct (A registrant who

declares information as true any

material matter pursuant to Section

17913 of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows to

be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed

one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/

Maria Arroyo-Arroyo, Maria Arroyo

Arroyo. NOTICE – in accordance with

subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a

fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years from

the date on which it was filed in the

office of the county clerk, except, as

provided in subdivision of section

17920, where it expires 40 days after

any change in the facts set forth

in the statement pursuant to section

17913 other than a change in residence

address or registered owner.

A new fictitious business name

statement must be filed before the

expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the

use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights

of another under Federal, State, or

Common Law (see Section 14411

ET SEQ., Business & Professions

Code). This statement was filed with

the County Clerk of Ventura on April

30, 2019.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190501-10007724-0

The following person(s) is

(are) doing business as:

P.R.N. MEDICAL CODING

SOLUTIONS, 2294 Dogwood

St., Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura

County, Jasmine Candelario,

2294 Dogwood St., Simi Valley, CA

93065. This business is conducted

by: An Individual. The registrant

commenced to transact business

under the fictitious business name

or names listed above on: N/A. I

declare that all Information In this

statement Is true and correct (A

registrant who declares information

as true any material matter pursuant

to Section 17913 of Business

and Professions Code that the registrant

knows to be false is guilty of

a misdemeanor punishable by a fine

not to exceed one thousand dollars

($1.000).) /s/ Jasmine Candelario,

Jasmine Candelario. NOTICE – in

accordance with subdivision (a) of

Section 17920, a fictitious name

statement generally expires at the

end of five years from the date on

which it was filed in the office of the

county clerk, except, as provided in

subdivision of section 17920, where

it expires 40 days after any change

in the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other

than a change in residence address

or registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must be

filed before the expiration. The filing

of this statement does not of itself

authorize the use in this state of a

fictitious business name in violation

of the rights of another under

Federal, State, or Common Law (see

Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business &

Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of

Ventura on May 1, 2019.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190501-10007773-0

The following person(s) is

(are) doing business as:

CHRISNGRIJALVAMUSIC, 2544

Joshua Ct., Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura

County, Christopher Grijalva,

2544 Joshua Ct., Oxnard, CA 93036.

This business is conducted by:

An Individual. The registrant commenced

to transact business under

the fictitious business name or

names listed above on: 05/01/2019.

I declare that all Information In this

statement Is true and correct (A registrant

who declares information as

true any material matter pursuant

to Section 17913 of Business and

Professions Code that the registrant

knows to be false is guilty of

a misdemeanor punishable by a fine

not to exceed one thousand dollars

($1.000).) /s/ Christopher Grijalva,

ChristopherG. NOTICE – in accordance

with subdivision (a) of Section

17920, a fictitious name statement

generally expires at the end of five

years from the date on which it was

filed in the office of the county clerk,

except, as provided in subdivision of

section 17920, where it expires 40

days after any change in the facts

set forth in the statement pursuant

to section 17913 other than

a change in residence address or

registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must be

filed before the expiration. The filing

of this statement does not of itself

authorize the use in this state of a

fictitious business name in violation

of the rights of another under

Federal, State, or Common Law (see

Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business &

Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of

Ventura on May 1, 2019.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190501-10007749-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: JBV TRUCKING,

1550 Rory Ln. Space 79, Simi Valley,

CA 93063, Ventura County,

Victor O. Foster, 1550 Rory Ln.

Space 79, Simi Valley, CA 93063.

This business is conducted by:

An Individual. The registrant commenced

to transact business under

the fictitious business name

or names listed above on: N/A. I

declare that all Information In this

statement Is true and correct (A

registrant who declares information

as true any material matter pursuant

to Section 17913 of Business

and Professions Code that the registrant

knows to be false is guilty of

a misdemeanor punishable by a fine

not to exceed one thousand dollars

($1.000).) /s/ Victor O. Foster, Victor

O. Foster. NOTICE – in accordance

with subdivision (a) of Section

17920, a fictitious name statement

generally expires at the end of five

years from the date on which it was

filed in the office of the county clerk,

except, as provided in subdivision of

section 17920, where it expires 40

days after any change in the facts

set forth in the statement pursuant

to section 17913 other than

a change in residence address or

registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must be

filed before the expiration. The filing

of this statement does not of itself

authorize the use in this state of a

fictitious business name in violation

of the rights of another under

Federal, State, or Common Law (see

Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business &

Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of

Ventura on May 1, 2019.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190502-10007804-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: VENTURA HEALTH

PSYCHOLOGY, 260 Maple Court,

Suite 130, Ventura, CA 93003,

Ventura County, Aimee Katherine

Grush David, 644 Adirondack Ave.,

Ventura, CA 93003. This business

is conducted by: An Individual. The

registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious business

name or names listed above

on: N/A. I declare that all Information

In this statement Is true and correct

(A registrant who declares information

as true any material matter

pursuant to Section 17913 of Business

and Professions Code that the

registrant knows to be false is guilty

of a misdemeanor punishable by a

fine not to exceed one thousand dollars

($1.000).) /s/ Aimee Katherine

Grush David, Aimee Katherine Grush

David. NOTICE – in accordance with

subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a

fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years from

the date on which it was filed in the

office of the county clerk, except, as

provided in subdivision of section

17920, where it expires 40 days after

any change in the facts set forth

in the statement pursuant to section

17913 other than a change in residence

address or registered owner.

A new fictitious business name

statement must be filed before the

expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the

use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights

of another under Federal, State, or

Common Law (see Section 14411

ET SEQ., Business & Professions

Code). This statement was filed with

the County Clerk of Ventura on May

2, 2019.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190503-10007973-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS

(ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: CIBARA

SALON, 434 E. Main Street, Ste. B,

Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County,

State of Incorporation / Organization

CA, 168 CIBARA SALON SPA

BOUTIQUE, LLC, 434 E. Main Street,

Ste. B, Ventura, CA 93001. This

Business is conducted by: A Limited

Liability Company. The registrant

commenced to transact business

under the fictitious business name

or names listed above on N/A. I

declare that all information in this

statement is true and correct. (A

registrant who declares information

as true any material matter pursuant

to Section 17913 of Business

and Professions Code that the registrant

knows to be false is guilty of

a misdemeanor punishable by a fine

not to exceed one thousand dollars

($1,000).) /s/ CIBARA SALON SPA

BOUTIQUE, LLC, Vanessa Moon,

Vanessa Moon, Member. NOTICEIn

accordance with subdivision (a)

of Section 17920, a fictitious name

statement generally expires at the

end of five years from the date on

which it was filed in the office of the

county clerk, except, as provided in

subdivision section 17920, where it

expires 40 days after any change in

the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other

than a change in residence address

or registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must be

filed before the expiration. The filing

of this statement does not of itself

authorize the use in this state of a

fictitious business name in violation

of the rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see section

14411 ET SEQ., Business and

Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of

Ventura on May 3, 2019.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190418-10006945-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS

(ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) LION

CITY MUSIC GROUP, 2) LION CITY

RECORDS, 620 E. Main Street, Ventura,

CA 93001, Ventura County,

State of Incorporation / Organization

201627110161 CA, BUTTERFLY

BEATS & BEAUTY PRODUCTIONS,

LLC, 6518 Calle Koral., Goleta, CA

93117. This Business is conducted

by: A Limited Liability Company. The

registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious business

name or names listed above

on N/A. I declare that all information

in this statement is true and

correct. (A registrant who declares

information as true any material

matter pursuant to Section 17913 of

Business and Professions Code that

the registrant knows to be false is

guilty of a misdemeanor punishable

by a fine not to exceed one thousand

dollars ($1,000).) /s/ BUTTERFLY

BEATS & BEAUTY PRODUCTIONS,

LLC, Sarah Orefice, Sarah Orefice,

CEO. NOTICE- In accordance with

subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a

fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years from

the date on which it was filed in the

office of the county clerk, except,

as provided in subdivision section

17920, where it expires 40 days after

any change in the facts set forth

in the statement pursuant to section

17913 other than a change in residence

address or registered owner.

A new fictitious business name

statement must be filed before the

expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the

use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights

of another under Federal, State, or

Common Law (see section 14411

ET SEQ., Business and Professions

Code). This statement was filed with

the County Clerk of Ventura on April

18, 2019.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190426-10007496-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: THREE SISTERS

EVENTS, 198 S. Pacific Ave., Ventura,

CA 93001, Ventura County,

Heather Lease Arena, 198 S. Pacific

Ave., Ventura, CA 93001. This business

is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious

business name or names listed

above on: 11/15/2016. I declare

that all Information In this statement

Is true and correct (A registrant who

declares information as true any

material matter pursuant to Section

17913 of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows to

be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed

one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/

Heather Lease Arena, Heather Lease

Arena. NOTICE – in accordance with

subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a

fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years from

the date on which it was filed in the

office of the county clerk, except, as

provided in subdivision of section

17920, where it expires 40 days after

any change in the facts set forth

in the statement pursuant to section

17913 other than a change in residence

address or registered owner.

A new fictitious business name

statement must be filed before the

expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the

use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights

of another under Federal, State, or

Common Law (see Section 14411

ET SEQ., Business & Professions

Code). This statement was filed with

the County Clerk of Ventura on April

26, 2019.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190506-10007984-0

The following person(s) is (are)

doing business as: SB MUSIC,

1184 Calle Almendro, Thousand

Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County,

Shauna Babbitt, 1184 Calle Almendro,

Thousand Oaks, CA

91360. This business is conducted

by: An Individual. The

registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious

business name or names listed

above on: N/A. I declare that all

Information In this statement Is

true and correct (A registrant

who declares information as true

any material matter pursuant to

Section 17913 of Business and

Professions Code that the registrant

knows to be false is guilty

of a misdemeanor punishable by

a fine not to exceed one thousand

dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Shauna

Babbitt, Shauna Babbitt. NOTICE

– in accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious

name statement generally expires

at the end of five years from the

date on which it was filed in the

office of the county clerk, except,

as provided in subdivision of section

17920, where it expires 40

days after any change in the facts

set forth in the statement pursuant

to section 17913 other than

a change in residence address or

registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must

be filed before the expiration. The

filing of this statement does not

of itself authorize the use in this

state of a fictitious business name

in violation of the rights of another

under Federal, State, or Common

Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ.,

Business & Professions Code).

This statement was filed with the

County Clerk of Ventura on May

6, 2019.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190506-10008046-0

The following person(s) is (are)

doing business as: THERAPEUTIC

HEALING BY CINDY WILSON, 620

E. Thompson Blvd., Ventura, CA

93001, Ventura County, Cindy

Wilson, 461 S. Brent Street, Ventura,

CA 93003. This business is

conducted by: An Individual. The

registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious business

name or names listed above

on: N/A. I declare that all Information

In this statement Is true and

correct (A registrant who declares

information as true any material

matter pursuant to Section 17913

of Business and Professions Code

that the registrant knows to be

false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed

one thousand dollars ($1.000).)

/s/ Cindy Wilson, Cindy Wilson.

NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a

fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years

from the date on which it was filed

in the office of the county clerk,

except, as provided in subdivision

of section 17920, where it expires

40 days after any change in the

facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other

than a change in residence address

or registered owner. A new

fictitious business name statement

must be filed before the

expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize

the use in this state of a fictitious

business name in violation of the

rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see Section

14411 ET SEQ., Business &

Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of

Ventura on May 6, 2019.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190508-10008202-0

The following person(s) is (are)

doing business as: DOMA

SERVICES, 1267 Meta St. #7, Ventura,

CA 93001, Ventura County,

Ivana Haviarova, 1267 Meta St.

#7, Ventura, CA 93001. This business

is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant commenced

to transact business under the

fictitious business name or names

listed above on: N/A. I declare that

all Information In this statement

Is true and correct (A registrant

who declares information as true

any material matter pursuant to

Section 17913 of Business and

Professions Code that the registrant

knows to be false is guilty

of a misdemeanor punishable by

a fine not to exceed one thousand

dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ivana

Haviarova, Ivana Haviarova. NOTICE

– in accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious

name statement generally

expires at the end of five years

from the date on which it was filed

in the office of the county clerk,

except, as provided in subdivision

of section 17920, where it expires

40 days after any change in the

facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other

than a change in residence address

or registered owner. A new

fictitious business name statement

must be filed before the

expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize

the use in this state of a fictitious

business name in violation of the

rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see Section

14411 ET SEQ., Business &

Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of

Ventura on May 8, 2019.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190508-10008137-0

The following person(s) is (are)

doing business as: SIMI QUILTS,

3154 Sapphire Ave., Simi Valley,

CA 93063, Ventura County,

Rosario Gutierrez, 3154 Sapphire

Ave., Simi Valley, CA 93063. This

business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant commenced

to transact business under the fictitious

business name or names

listed above on: N/A. I declare that

all Information In this statement

Is true and correct (A registrant

who declares information as true

any material matter pursuant to

Section 17913 of Business and

Professions Code that the registrant

knows to be false is guilty

of a misdemeanor punishable by

a fine not to exceed one thousand

dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Rosario

Gutierrez, Rosario Gutierrez. NOTICE

– in accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious

name statement generally

expires at the end of five years

from the date on which it was filed

in the office of the county clerk,

except, as provided in subdivision

of section 17920, where it expires

40 days after any change in the

facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other

than a change in residence address

or registered owner. A new

fictitious business name statement

must be filed before the

expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize

the use in this state of a fictitious

business name in violation of the

rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see Section

14411 ET SEQ., Business &

Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of

Ventura on May 8, 2019.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190510-10008326-0

The following person(s) is (are)

doing business as: GAMBLE

GATES, 1005 Dunes St., Oxnard,

CA 93035, Ventura County, Ryan

Gamble, 1005 Dunes St., Oxnard,

CA 93035. This business is

conducted by: An Individual. The

registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious

business name or names listed

above on: 5/8/19. I declare that

all Information In this statement

Is true and correct (A registrant

who declares information as true

any material matter pursuant to

Section 17913 of Business and

Professions Code that the registrant

knows to be false is guilty

of a misdemeanor punishable by

a fine not to exceed one thousand

dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Ryan

Gamble, Ryan Gamble. NOTICE

– in accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious

name statement generally expires

at the end of five years from the

date on which it was filed in the

office of the county clerk, except,

as provided in subdivision of section

17920, where it expires 40

days after any change in the facts

set forth in the statement pursuant

to section 17913 other than

a change in residence address or

registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must

be filed before the expiration. The

filing of this statement does not

of itself authorize the use in this

state of a fictitious business name

in violation of the rights of another

under Federal, State, or Common

Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ.,

Business & Professions Code).

This statement was filed with the

County Clerk of Ventura on May

10, 2019.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190509-10008275-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S)

IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS:

SINGING SUN, 1930 E. Main

Street, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura

County, State of Incorporation

/ Organization CA, Jitter

Coffee, LLC, 34121-A Amber

Lantern Street, Dana Point, CA

92629. This Business is conducted

by: A Limited Liability Company.

The registrant commenced

to transact business under the

fictitious business name or names

listed above on N/A. I declare that

all information in this statement

is true and correct. (A registrant

who declares information as true

any material matter pursuant to

Section 17913 of Business and

Professions Code that the registrant

knows to be false is guilty

of a misdemeanor punishable by

a fine not to exceed one thousand

dollars ($1,000).) /s/ Jitter

Coffee, LLC, Corbin Campbell,

Corbin Campbell, Owner / Manager.

NOTICE- In accordance

with subdivision (a) of Section

17920, a fictitious name statement

generally expires at the

end of five years from the date

on which it was filed in the office

of the county clerk, except,

as provided in subdivision section

17920, where it expires 40 days

after any change in the facts set

forth in the statement pursuant

to section 17913 other than a

change in residence address or

registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must

be filed before the expiration. The

filing of this statement does not

of itself authorize the use in this

state of a fictitious business name

in violation of the rights of another

under Federal, State, or Common

Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ.,

Business and Professions Code).

This statement was filed with the

County Clerk of Ventura on May

9, 2019.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190507-10008076-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S)

IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS:

BARONE’S PIZZA EST. 1945,

1321 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd.

#A116, Thousand Oaks, CA

91362, Ventura County, State

of Incorporation / Organization

CALIF., BARONE’S WESTLAKE

VILLAGE, INC., 6355 Topanga

Canyon Blvd. #100, Woodland

Hills, CA 91367. This Business is

conducted by: A Corporation. The

registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious

business name or names listed

above on 5-7-19. I declare that

all information in this statement

is true and correct. (A registrant

who declares information as true

any material matter pursuant to

Section 17913 of Business and

Professions Code that the registrant

knows to be false is guilty

of a misdemeanor punishable by

a fine not to exceed one thousand

dollars ($1,000).) /s/ BARONE’S

WESTLAKE VILLAGE, INC.,

Michael F. Monteleone, Michael

F. Monteleone, President. NOTICE-

In accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious

name statement generally

expires at the end of five years

from the date on which it was filed

in the office of the county clerk,

except, as provided in subdivision

section 17920, where it expires

40 days after any change in the

facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other

than a change in residence address

or registered owner. A new

fictitious business name statement

must be filed before the

expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize

the use in this state of a fictitious

business name in violation of the

rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see section

14411 ET SEQ., Business and

Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of

Ventura on May 7, 2019.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190513-10008510-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S)

IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS:

O-R AUTHENTIC THAI CUISINE,

322 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand

Oaks, CA 91360, Ventura County,

State of Incorporation / Organization

C4211427 CA, AJ VIN INC,

708 Green River Street, Oxnard,

CA 93036. This Business is conducted

by: A Corporation. The

registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious

business name or names listed

above on N/A. I declare that all

information in this statement is

true and correct. (A registrant

who declares information as true

any material matter pursuant to

Section 17913 of Business and

Professions Code that the registrant

knows to be false is guilty

of a misdemeanor punishable by

a fine not to exceed one thousand

dollars ($1,000).) /s/ AJ VIN INC,

Onwaree Chiaranon, Onwaree

Chiaranon, Vice President. NOTICE-

In accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious

name statement generally

expires at the end of five years

from the date on which it was filed

in the office of the county clerk,

except, as provided in subdivision

section 17920, where it expires

40 days after any change in the

facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other

than a change in residence address

or registered owner. A new

fictitious business name statement

must be filed before the

expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize

the use in this state of a fictitious

business name in violation of the

rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see section

14411 ET SEQ., Business and

Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of

Ventura on May 13, 2019.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190513-10008512-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S)

IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS:

GREEN INDUSTRY, 708 Green

River Street, Oxnard, CA 93036,

Ventura County, State of Incorporation

/ Organization C4211427

CA, AJ VIN INC, 708 Green River

Street, Oxnard, CA 93036. This

Business is conducted by: A

Corporation. The registrant commenced

to transact business under

the fictitious business name or

names listed above on 5/1/2019.

I declare that all information in

this statement is true and correct.

(A registrant who declares

information as true any material

matter pursuant to Section 17913

of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows

to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not

to exceed one thousand dollars

($1,000).) /s/ AJ VIN INC, Onwaree

Chiaranon, Onwaree Chiaranon,

Vice President. NOTICE- In accordance

with subdivision (a) of

Section 17920, a fictitious name

statement generally expires at

the end of five years from the

date on which it was filed in the

office of the county clerk, except,

as provided in subdivision section

17920, where it expires 40 days

after any change in the facts set

forth in the statement pursuant

to section 17913 other than a

change in residence address or

registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must

be filed before the expiration. The

filing of this statement does not

of itself authorize the use in this

state of a fictitious business name

in violation of the rights of another

under Federal, State, or Common

Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ.,

Business and Professions Code).

This statement was filed with the

County Clerk of Ventura on May

13, 2019.

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT

OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS

BUSINESS NAME

FILE NO.

20190510-10008417-0

The following person(s) is (are)

doing business as: NEXTHOME

TERRA. Street Address of Principal

Place of Business: 3325 Cochran

St., Suite 206, Simi Valley,

CA 93063. The date on which the

Fictitious Business Name being

Abandoned was filed: 6/19/2018.

The file number to the Fictitious

Business Name being Abandoned:

20180619-10011306-0

1/1. The County where the Fictitious

Business Name was filed:

Ventura. Terra Conejo Properties,

Inc., 14611 Marymount St., Simi

Valley, CA 93063. This business

is conducted by: A Corporation.

I declare that all information in

this statement is true and correct.

(A registrant who declares

information as true which he or

she knows to be false is guilty

of a crime.) I am also aware that

all information on this statement

becomes public record upon filing

pursuant to California Public Records

Act (G.C. 6250-6277).

/s/ Terra Conejo Properties, Inc.,

Larry E. Nease, Larry E. Nease,

STATEMENT OF

ABANDONMENT

OF USE OF

FICTITIOUS

BUSINESS NAME

FILE NO.

20190510-10008418-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: TERRA ESCROW.

Street Address of Principal Place

of Business: 3325 Cochran St.,

Suite 206, Simi Valley, CA 93063.

The date on which the Fictitious

Business Name being Abandoned

was filed: 05/05/2015. The file

number to the Fictitious Business

Name being Abandoned:

20150505-10008644-0 1/2.

The County where the Fictitious

Business Name was filed: Ventura.

Terra Conejo Properties,

Inc., 14611 Marymount St., Simi

Valley, CA 93063. This business

is conducted by: A Corporation.

I declare that all information in

this statement is true and correct.

(A registrant who declares

information as true which he or

she knows to be false is guilty

of a crime.) I am also aware that

all information on this statement

becomes public record upon filing

pursuant to California Public Records

Act (G.C. 6250-6277).

/s/ Terra Conejo Properties, Inc.,

Larry E. Nease, Larry E. Nease,

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190429-10007554-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: 1) MINSKY GROUP,

2) JMINSKY GROUP, 3) STUDIO

2019, 4) STUDIO MMXIX, 5)

JULIANA MINSKY CONSULTING

GROUP, 5317 Villa Mallorca

Place, Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura

County, Juliana Minsky, Villa

Mallorca Place, Camarillo, CA

93012. This business is conducted

by: An Individual. The registrant

commenced to transact business

under the fictitious business

name or names listed above on:

1. 04/01/2019; 2. 04/01/2019; 3.

N/A; 4. N/A; 5) N/A. I declare that

all Information In this statement Is

true and correct (A registrant who

declares information as true any

material matter pursuant to Section

17913 of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows to

be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed

one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/

Juliana Minsky, Juliana Minsky.

NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a

fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years from

the date on which it was filed in the

office of the county clerk, except,

as provided in subdivision of section

17920, where it expires 40

days after any change in the facts

set forth in the statement pursuant

to section 17913 other than

a change in residence address or

registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must

be filed before the expiration. The

filing of this statement does not

of itself authorize the use in this

state of a fictitious business name

in violation of the rights of another

under Federal, State, or Common

Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ.,

Business & Professions Code).

This statement was filed with the

County Clerk of Ventura on April

29, 2019.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190510-10008383-0

The following person(s) is (are)

doing business as: KINGDOM

KREATIONS ART, 8747 Nye Rd.,

Unit A, Ventrua, CA 93001, Ventura

County, Laura Jacqueline

Tomlinson, 8747 Nye Rd., Unit A,

Ventura, CA 93001. This business

is conducted by: An Individual. The

registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious business

name or names listed above

on: N/A. I declare that all Information

In this statement Is true and

correct (A registrant who declares

information as true any material

matter pursuant to Section 17913

of Business and Professions Code

that the registrant knows to be

false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed

one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/

Laura Jacqueline Tomlinson, Laura

J. Tomlinson, Laura J. Tomlinson.

NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a

fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years from

the date on which it was filed in the

office of the county clerk, except,

as provided in subdivision of section

17920, where it expires 40

days after any change in the facts

set forth in the statement pursuant

to section 17913 other than

a change in residence address or

registered owner. A new fictitious

business name statement must

be filed before the expiration. The

filing of this statement does not

of itself authorize the use in this

state of a fictitious business name

in violation of the rights of another

under Federal, State, or Common

Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ.,

Business & Professions Code).

This statement was filed with the

County Clerk of Ventura on May

10, 2019.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190514-10008577-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: QUEENSLANDS

LANDSCAPE, 391 Dorothy Ave.,

Moorpark, CA 93021, Ventura

County, Armando Martinez, 391

Dorothy Ave., Moorpark, CA

93021. This business is conducted

by: An Individual. The registrant

commenced to transact business

under the fictitious business

name or names listed above on:

05/14/2019. I declare that all Information

In this statement Is true and

correct (A registrant who declares

information as true any material

matter pursuant to Section 17913

of Business and Professions Code

that the registrant knows to be

false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed

one thousand dollars ($1.000).)

/s/ Armando Martinez, Armando

Martinez. NOTICE – in accordance

with subdivision (a) of Section

17920, a fictitious name statement

generally expires at the end of five

years from the date on which it

was filed in the office of the county

clerk, except, as provided in subdivision

of section 17920, where it

expires 40 days after any change in

the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other

than a change in residence address

or registered owner. A new

fictitious business name statement

must be filed before the expiration.

The filing of this statement does

not of itself authorize the use in this

state of a fictitious business name

in violation of the rights of another

under Federal, State, or Common

Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ.,

Business & Professions Code).

This statement was filed with the

County Clerk of Ventura on May

14, 2019.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190515-10008703-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: ARNEIL DESIGNS,

306 W. Mission Ave., Ventura, CA

93001, Ventura County, Alexander

Neilson, 306 W. Mission Ave., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is

conducted by: An Individual. The

registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious

business name or names listed

above on: 5/15/19. I declare that

all Information In this statement Is

true and correct (A registrant who

declares information as true any

material matter pursuant to Section

17913 of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows to

be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed

one thousand dollars ($1.000).)

/s/ Alexander Neilson, Alexander

Neilson. NOTICE – in accordance

with subdivision (a) of Section

17920, a fictitious name statement

generally expires at the end of five

years from the date on which it

was filed in the office of the county

clerk, except, as provided in subdivision

of section 17920, where it

expires 40 days after any change in

the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other

than a change in residence address

or registered owner. A new

fictitious business name statement

must be filed before the expiration.

The filing of this statement does

not of itself authorize the use in this

state of a fictitious business name

in violation of the rights of another

under Federal, State, or Common

Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ.,

Business & Professions Code).

This statement was filed with the

County Clerk of Ventura on May

15, 2019.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190516-10008764-0

The following person(s) is (are)

doing business as: 1) CALIFORNIA

CHARM, 2) CALCHARM.COM, 6

Via Rosal, Camarillo, CA 93012,

Ventura County, Roger Barr, 6 Via

Rosal, Camarillo, CA 93012. This

business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant commenced

to transact business under the

fictitious business name or names

listed above on: N/A. I declare that

all Information In this statement Is

true and correct (A registrant who

declares information as true any

material matter pursuant to Section

17913 of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows to

be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed

one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/

Roger Barr, Roger Barr. NOTICE – in

accordance with subdivision (a) of

Section 17920, a fictitious name

statement generally expires at the

end of five years from the date

on which it was filed in the office

of the county clerk, except, as

provided in subdivision of section

17920, where it expires 40 days

after any change in the facts set

forth in the statement pursuant to

section 17913 other than a change

in residence address or registered

owner. A new fictitious business

name statement must be filed

before the expiration. The filing of

this statement does not of itself

authorize the use in this state of a

fictitious business name in violation

of the rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see

Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business &

Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of

Ventura on May 16, 2019.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190514-10008639-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS

(ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1)

NEXTHOME TERRA, 2) TERRA

ESCROW, 3625 E. Thousand Oaks

Blvd., Suite 122, Westlake Village,

CA 91362, Ventura County, State

of Incorporation / Organization CA,

Oak Summit Real Estate, Inc., 3625

E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Suite 122,

Westlake Village, CA 91362. This

Business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant commenced

to transact business under the

fictitious business name or names

listed above on N/A. I declare that

all information in this statement is

true and correct. (A registrant who

declares information as true any

material matter pursuant to Section

17913 of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows to

be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed

one thousand dollars ($1,000).)

/s/ Oak Summit Real Estate, Inc.,

David Woodruff, David Woodruff,

President. NOTICE- In accordance

with subdivision (a) of Section

17920, a fictitious name statement

generally expires at the end of five

years from the date on which it

was filed in the office of the county

clerk, except, as provided in subdivision

section 17920, where it

expires 40 days after any change in

the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other

than a change in residence address

or registered owner. A new

fictitious business name statement

must be filed before the expiration.

The filing of this statement does

not of itself authorize the use in this

state of a fictitious business name

in violation of the rights of another

under Federal, State, or Common

Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ.,

Business and Professions Code).

This statement was filed with the

County Clerk of Ventura on May

14, 2019.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190516-10008752-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S)

IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS:

CHAPPELL ARCHITECTURE, 175 S.

Ventura Ave., Suite 104A, Ventura,

CA 93001, Ventura County, State of

Incorporation / Organization California,

Dylan Chappell Architects,

Inc., 175 S. Ventura Ave., Suite

104A, Ventura, CA 93001. This

Business is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant commenced

to transact business under the fictitious

business name or names listed

above on 4/16/19. I declare that

all information in this statement is

true and correct. (A registrant who

declares information as true any

material matter pursuant to Section

17913 of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows to

be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed

one thousand dollars ($1,000).)

/s/ Dylan Chappell Architects, Inc.,

Dylan Chappell, Dylan Chappell,

CEO. NOTICE- In accordance with

subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a

fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years from

the date on which it was filed in the

office of the county clerk, except,

as provided in subdivision section

17920, where it expires 40 days

after any change in the facts set

forth in the statement pursuant to

section 17913 other than a change

in residence address or registered

owner. A new fictitious business

name statement must be filed before

the expiration. The filing of this

statement does not of itself authorize

the use in this state of a fictitious

business name in violation of

the rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see section

14411 ET SEQ., Business and

Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of

Ventura on May 16, 2019.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190516-10008800-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS

(ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: BEST

WESTERN PLUS INN OF VENTURA,

708 East Thompson Blvd., Ventura,

CA 93001, Ventura County, State

of Incorporation / Organization CA,

Ventura B.V. Inn, LLC, 2225 Campus

Drive, El Segundo, CA 90245.

This Business is conducted by:

A Limited Liability Company. The

registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious business

name or names listed above

on March 1, 2019. I declare that

all information in this statement is

true and correct. (A registrant who

declares information as true any

material matter pursuant to Section

17913 of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows to

be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed

one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/

Ventura B.V. Inn, LLC, Juan Llaca,

Juan Llaca, CEO. NOTICE- In accordance

with subdivision (a) of

Section 17920, a fictitious name

statement generally expires at the

end of five years from the date on

which it was filed in the office of the

county clerk, except, as provided in

subdivision section 17920, where it

expires 40 days after any change in

the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other

than a change in residence address

or registered owner. A new

fictitious business name statement

must be filed before the expiration.

The filing of this statement does

not of itself authorize the use in this

state of a fictitious business name

in violation of the rights of another

under Federal, State, or Common

Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ.,

Business and Professions Code).

This statement was filed with the

County Clerk of Ventura on May

16, 2019.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190515-10008691-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: 97 CENTS PLUS,

643 W. Hueneme Rd., Oxnard, CA

93033, Ventura County, Vu Nguyen,

1530 Kent Ct., Oxnard, CA 93030.

This business is conducted by: An

Individual. The registrant commenced

to transact business under the fictitious

business name or names listed

above on: 5/15/2019. I declare that all

Information In this statement Is true

and correct (A registrant who declares

information as true any material matter

pursuant to Section 17913 of Business

and Professions Code that the

registrant knows to be false is guilty of

a misdemeanor punishable by a fine

not to exceed one thousand dollars

($1.000).) /s/ Vu Nguyen,. Vu Nguyen.

NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious

name statement generally expires at

the end of five years from the date on

which it was filed in the office of the

county clerk, except, as provided in

subdivision of section 17920, where

it expires 40 days after any change

in the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other than

a change in residence address or registered

owner. A new fictitious business

name statement must be filed

before the expiration. The filing of this

statement does not of itself authorize

the use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights of

another under Federal, State, or Common

Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ.,

Business & Professions Code). This

statement was filed with the County

Clerk of Ventura on May 15, 2019.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190515-10008729-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: YOUR ADVENTURES TRAVEL, 4777 Rossini Ln #201,

Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County,

Joshua Dylan Moschiano, 4777 Rossini

Ln #201, Ventura, CA 93003.

This business is conducted by: An

Individual. The registrant commenced

to transact business under the fictitious

business name or names listed

above on: 5/15/2019. I declare that

all Information In this statement Is

true and correct (A registrant who declares

information as true any material

matter pursuant to Section 17913 of

Business and Professions Code that

the registrant knows to be false is

guilty of a misdemeanor punishable

by a fine not to exceed one thousand

dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Joshua Dylan

Moschiano,. Joshua Dylan Moschiano.

NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious

name statement generally expires at

the end of five years from the date on

which it was filed in the office of the

county clerk, except, as provided in

subdivision of section 17920, where

it expires 40 days after any change

in the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other than

a change in residence address or registered

owner. A new fictitious business

name statement must be filed

before the expiration. The filing of this

statement does not of itself authorize

the use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights of

another under Federal, State, or Common

Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ.,

Business & Professions Code). This

statement was filed with the County

Clerk of Ventura on May 15, 2019.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190522-10009223-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: CONSOLIDATED

MARINE CONSTRUCTION COMPANY,

1190 Ventura Ave., Oak View, CA

93022, Ventura County, Patrick Glenn

Dodson, 1190 Ventura Ave., Oak View,

CA 93022. This business is conducted

by: An Individual. The registrant commenced

to transact business under

the fictitious business name or names

listed above on: 05/22/2019. I declare

that all Information In this statement Is

true and correct (A registrant who declares

information as true any material

matter pursuant to Section 17913 of

Business and Professions Code that

the registrant knows to be false is

guilty of a misdemeanor punishable

by a fine not to exceed one thousand

dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Patrick Glenn

Dodson, Patrick Glenn Dodson. NOTICE

– in accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name

statement generally expires at the end

of five years from the date on which

it was filed in the office of the county

clerk, except, as provided in subdivision

of section 17920, where it expires

40 days after any change in the facts

set forth in the statement pursuant to

section 17913 other than a change

in residence address or registered

owner. A new fictitious business name

statement must be filed before the

expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the use in

this state of a fictitious business name

in violation of the rights of another

under Federal, State, or Common Law

(see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business

& Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of

Ventura on May 22, 2019.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190522-10009253-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: NEDLAW INSPECTION

SERVICES, 120 Elm Dr., Camarillo,

CA 93010, Ventura County, William

Walden, 120 Elm Dr., Camarillo, CA

93010. This business is conducted

by: An Individual. The registrant commenced

to transact business under

the fictitious business name or names

listed above on: N/A. I declare that all

Information In this statement Is true

and correct (A registrant who declares

information as true any material

matter pursuant to Section 17913 of

Business and Professions Code that

the registrant knows to be false is

guilty of a misdemeanor punishable

by a fine not to exceed one thousand

dollars ($1.000).) /s/ William Walden,

William Walden. NOTICE – in accordance

with subdivision (a) of Section

17920, a fictitious name statement

generally expires at the end of five

years from the date on which it was

filed in the office of the county clerk,

except, as provided in subdivision of

section 17920, where it expires 40

days after any change in the facts

set forth in the statement pursuant

to section 17913 other than a change

in residence address or registered

owner. A new fictitious business name

statement must be filed before the

expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the use in

this state of a fictitious business name

in violation of the rights of another

under Federal, State, or Common Law

(see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business

& Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of

Ventura on May 22, 2019.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190522-10009276-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: 1) ANATOLA, 2) URBANE

RUSH, 2005 O’Neill Place, Oxnard,

CA 93033, Ventura County, Jocelyn

Tapang, 2005 O’Neill Place, Oxnard,

CA 93033. This business is conducted

by: An Individual. The registrant commenced

to transact business under

the fictitious business name or names

listed above on: N/A. I declare that all

Information In this statement Is true

and correct (A registrant who declares

information as true any material matter

pursuant to Section 17913 of Business

and Professions Code that the

registrant knows to be false is guilty of

a misdemeanor punishable by a fine

not to exceed one thousand dollars

($1.000).) /s/ Jocelyn Tapang, Jocelyn

Tapang. NOTICE – in accordance with

subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a

fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years from

the date on which it was filed in the

office of the county clerk, except, as

provided in subdivision of section

17920, where it expires 40 days after

any change in the facts set forth in the

statement pursuant to section 17913

other than a change in residence

address or registered owner. A new

fictitious business name statement

must be filed before the expiration.

The filing of this statement does not of

itself authorize the use in this state of

a fictitious business name in violation

of the rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see Section

14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions

Code). This statement was filed

with the County Clerk of Ventura on

May 22, 2019.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190523-10009350-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: CODY’S CARPET CARE,

112 Barry Dr., Ventura, CA 93001,

Ventura County, Jason Paul Wellman,

112 Barry Dr., Ventura, CA 93001.

This business is conducted by: An Individual.

The registrant commenced to

transact business under the fictitious

business name or names listed above

on: N/A. I declare that all Information

In this statement Is true and correct

(A registrant who declares information

as true any material matter pursuant

to Section 17913 of Business and

Professions Code that the registrant

knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed

one thousand dollars ($1.000).)

/s/ Jason Paul Wellman, Jason Paul

Wellman. NOTICE – in accordance

with subdivision (a) of Section 17920,

a fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years from

the date on which it was filed in the

office of the county clerk, except, as

provided in subdivision of section

17920, where it expires 40 days after

any change in the facts set forth in the

statement pursuant to section 17913

other than a change in residence

address or registered owner. A new

fictitious business name statement

must be filed before the expiration.

The filing of this statement does not of

itself authorize the use in this state of

a fictitious business name in violation

of the rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see Section

14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions

Code). This statement was filed

with the County Clerk of Ventura on

May 23, 2019.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190523-10009343-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: AWEESUM, 3319

Foothill Road, Ventura, CA 93003,

Ventura County, Michael Edland, 3319

Foothill Road, Ventura, CA 93003.

This business is conducted by: An

Individual. The registrant commenced

to transact business under the fictitious

business name or names listed

above on: 05/23/2019. I declare that

all Information In this statement Is true

and correct (A registrant who declares

information as true any material matter

pursuant to Section 17913 of Business

and Professions Code that the

registrant knows to be false is guilty of

a misdemeanor punishable by a fine

not to exceed one thousand dollars

($1.000).) /s/ Michael Edland, Michael

Edland. NOTICE – in accordance with

subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a

fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years from

the date on which it was filed in the

office of the county clerk, except, as

provided in subdivision of section

17920, where it expires 40 days after

any change in the facts set forth in the

statement pursuant to section 17913

other than a change in residence

address or registered owner. A new

fictitious business name statement

must be filed before the expiration.

The filing of this statement does not of

itself authorize the use in this state of

a fictitious business name in violation

of the rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see Section

14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions

Code). This statement was filed

with the County Clerk of Ventura on

May 23, 2019.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190524-10009378-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: DNC CONSULTING

& MANAGEMENT, 1921 Euclid Ave.,

Camarillo, CA 93010, Ventura County,

Dexter Nunnery, 1921 Euclid Ave.,

Camarillo, CA 93010. This business

is conducted by: An Individual. The

registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious business

name or names listed above on: N/A.

I declare that all Information In this

statement Is true and correct (A registrant

who declares information as true

any material matter pursuant to Section

17913 of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows

to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed one

thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Dexter

Nunnery, Dexter Nunnery. NOTICE

– in accordance with subdivision (a)

of Section 17920, a fictitious name

statement generally expires at the end

of five years from the date on which

it was filed in the office of the county

clerk, except, as provided in subdivision

of section 17920, where it expires

40 days after any change in the facts

set forth in the statement pursuant to

section 17913 other than a change

in residence address or registered

owner. A new fictitious business name

statement must be filed before the

expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the use in

this state of a fictitious business name

in violation of the rights of another

under Federal, State, or Common Law

(see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business

& Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of

Ventura on May 24, 2019.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190516-10008871-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: YOSEMITE LIQUOR,

5704 E Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley,

CA 93063, Ventura County, Oubed

Georges Ballat, 1568 River Wood

Ct., Simi Valley, CA 93063, Abdullah

Tamer Awil, 1851 Buyers St., #16,

Simi Valley, CA 93063. This business

is conducted by: A General Partnership.

The registrant commenced to

transact business under the fictitious

business name or names listed above

on: N/A. I declare that all Information

In this statement Is true and correct

(A registrant who declares information

as true any material matter

pursuant to Section 17913 of Business

and Professions Code that the

registrant knows to be false is guilty

of a misdemeanor punishable by a

fine not to exceed one thousand dollars

($1.000).) /s/ Oubed Georges

Ballat, Oubed Georges Ballat. NOTICE

– in accordance with subdivision (a)

of Section 17920, a fictitious name

statement generally expires at the end

of five years from the date on which

it was filed in the office of the county

clerk, except, as provided in subdivision

of section 17920, where it expires

40 days after any change in the facts

set forth in the statement pursuant to

section 17913 other than a change

in residence address or registered

owner. A new fictitious business name

statement must be filed before the

expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the use in

this state of a fictitious business name

in violation of the rights of another

under Federal, State, or Common Law

(see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business

& Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of

Ventura on May 16, 2019.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190521-10009155-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: 1) BOMBSHELL SALON

AND SUITE, 2) BOMBSHELL HAIR

PAINTERS, 991 Ventura Ave #5, Simi

Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County,

California, Breanna Foland, 991 Ventura

Ave #5, Simi Valley, CA 93065,

Rachel Munqcal, 2768 Annadale Ln.,

Simi Valley, CA 93065. This business

is conducted by: A General Partnership.

The registrant commenced to

transact business under the fictitious

business name or names listed above

on: N/A. I declare that all Information

In this statement Is true and correct

(A registrant who declares information

as true any material matter pursuant

to Section 17913 of Business and

Professions Code that the registrant

knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed

one thousand dollars ($1.000).)

/s/ Breanna Foland, Breanna Foland.

NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious

name statement generally expires at

the end of five years from the date on

which it was filed in the office of the

county clerk, except, as provided in

subdivision of section 17920, where

it expires 40 days after any change

in the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other than

a change in residence address or registered

owner. A new fictitious business

name statement must be filed

before the expiration. The filing of this

statement does not of itself authorize

the use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights of

another under Federal, State, or Common

Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ.,

Business & Professions Code). This

statement was filed with the County

Clerk of Ventura on May 21, 2019.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190521-10009155-0

The following person(s) is (are) doing

business as: KABABAYAN TUTORING,

356 Grandview Cir., Camarillo, CA

93010, Ventura County, Andrea

Morales, 356 Grandview Cir., Camarillo,

CA 93010, Gerald Anthony Morales

II, 356 Grandview Cir., Camarillo, CA

93010. This business is conducted by:

Married Couple. The registrant commenced

to transact business under

the fictitious business name or names

listed above on: N/A. I declare that all

Information In this statement Is true

and correct (A registrant who declares

information as true any material matter

pursuant to Section 17913 of Business

and Professions Code that the

registrant knows to be false is guilty of

a misdemeanor punishable by a fine

not to exceed one thousand dollars

($1.000).) /s/ Andrea Morales, Andrea

Morales. NOTICE – in accordance with

subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a

fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years from

the date on which it was filed in the

office of the county clerk, except, as

provided in subdivision of section

17920, where it expires 40 days after

any change in the facts set forth in the

statement pursuant to section 17913

other than a change in residence

address or registered owner. A new

fictitious business name statement

must be filed before the expiration.

The filing of this statement does not of

itself authorize the use in this state of

a fictitious business name in violation

of the rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see Section

14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions

Code). This statement was filed

with the County Clerk of Ventura on

May 21, 2019.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190522-10009207-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE)

DOING BUSINESS AS: PIZZAMAN

DAN’S, 1413 South Victoria Ave., #H,

Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County,

State of Incorporation / Organization

CA, PMDG&M, LLC, 1413 South Victoria

Ave., #H, Ventura, CA 93003.

This Business is conducted by: A

Limited Liability Company. The registrant

commenced to transact business

under the fictitious business name or

names listed above on N/A. I declare

that all information in this statement is

true and correct. (A registrant who declares

information as true any material

matter pursuant to Section 17913 of

Business and Professions Code that

the registrant knows to be false is

guilty of a misdemeanor punishable

by a fine not to exceed one thousand

dollars ($1,000).) /s/ PMDG&M, LLC,

Gabriela Merida, Gabriela Merida,

Gabriela Merida, (Member). NOTICEIn

accordance with subdivision (a)

of Section 17920, a fictitious name

statement generally expires at the end

of five years from the date on which

it was filed in the office of the county

clerk, except, as provided in subdivision

section 17920, where it expires

40 days after any change in the facts

set forth in the statement pursuant to

section 17913 other than a change

in residence address or registered

owner. A new fictitious business name

statement must be filed before the

expiration. The filing of this statement

does not of itself authorize the use in

this state of a fictitious business name

in violation of the rights of another

under Federal, State, or Common Law

(see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business

and Professions Code). This statement

was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura

on May 22, 2019.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190524-10009367-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE)

DOING BUSINESS AS: VENTURA FLOAT

CENTER, 25 Poinsettia Gardens Drive,

Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County,

State of Incorporation / Organization

California, MONTIEL ENTERPRISES

LLC, 25 Poinsettia Gardens Drive,

Ventura, CA 93004. This Business is

conducted by: A Limited Liability Company.

The registrant commenced to

transact business under the fictitious

business name or names listed above

on N/A. I declare that all information

in this statement is true and correct.

(A registrant who declares information

as true any material matter pursuant

to Section 17913 of Business and

Professions Code that the registrant

knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed

one thousand dollars ($1,000).)

/s/ MONTIEL ENTERPRISES LLC, Scott

A. Andrade, Scott A. Andrade, Managing

Member. NOTICE- In accordance

with subdivision (a) of Section 17920,

a fictitious name statement generally

expires at the end of five years from

the date on which it was filed in the

office of the county clerk, except, as

provided in subdivision section 17920,

where it expires 40 days after any

change in the facts set forth in the

statement pursuant to section 17913

other than a change in residence

address or registered owner. A new

fictitious business name statement

must be filed before the expiration.

The filing of this statement does not of

itself authorize the use in this state of

a fictitious business name in violation

of the rights of another under Federal,

State, or Common Law (see section

14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions

Code). This statement was filed

with the County Clerk of Ventura on

May 24, 2019.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME

STATEMENT

FILE NO.

20190520-10009073-0

THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS

(ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: PETER

HOLGUIN CONSTRUCTION INC., 342

Dorothy Ave., Venntura, CA 93003,

Ventura County, State of Incorporation

/ Organization CA PETER HOLGUIN

CONSTRUCTION INC., 342 Dorothy

Ave., Ventura, CA 93003. This Business

is conducted by: A Corporation.

The registrant commenced to transact

business under the fictitious business

name or names listed above on 2015.

I declare that all information in this

statement is true and correct. (A registrant

who declares information as true

any material matter pursuant to Section

17913 of Business and Professions

Code that the registrant knows

to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor

punishable by a fine not to exceed one

thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ PETER

HOLGUIN CONSTRUCTION INC, Peter

Holguin., Peter Holguin, President.

NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision

(a) of Section 17920, a fictitious

name statement generally expires at

the end of five years from the date

on which it was filed in the office of

the county clerk, except, as provided

in subdivision section 17920, where

it expires 40 days after any change

in the facts set forth in the statement

pursuant to section 17913 other than

a change in residence address or registered

owner. A new fictitious business

name statement must be filed

before the expiration. The filing of this

statement does not of itself authorize

the use in this state of a fictitious business

name in violation of the rights of

another under Federal, State, or Common

Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ.,

Business and Professions Code). This

statement was filed with the County

Clerk of Ventura on May 20, 2019.

LEGAL NOTICES



SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW

CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case No.

56-2019-00528012-

CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed MAY 03

2019, with the Superior Court of

California, County of Ventura, 800 S.

Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009,

Hall of Justice.

PETITION OF: PAULA M. PORTER

aka PAULA PORTER aka PAULA

YOUNS aka PAULA MARIA PORTER

FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL

INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner:

PAULA M. PORTER aka PAULA

PORTER aka PAULA YOUNS aka

PAULA MARIA PORTER filed a petition

with this court for a decree

changing names as follows: PAULA

M. PORTER aka PAULA PORTER aka

PAULA YOUNS aka PAULA MARIA

PORTER to PAULA MARIA PORTER.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons

interested in this matter appear

before this court at the hearing

indicated below to show cause,

if any, why the petition for change

of name should not be granted.

Any person objecting to the name

changes described above must file

a written objection that includes

the reasons for the objection at

least two court days before the

matter is scheduled to be heard

and must appear at the hearing to

show cause why the petition should

not be granted. If no written objection

is timely filed, the court may

grant the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 6-17-

19. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 43. The

address of the court is Superior

Court of California, County of Ventura,

800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura,

CA 93009, Hall of Justice.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause

shall be published at least once a

week each week for four consecutive

weeks prior to the date set for

hearing on the petition in the following

newspaper of general circulation,

printed in this county: VENTURA

COUNTY REPORTER.

Date: MAY 03 2019. BY ORDER OF

THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet,

Ventura Superior Court, Executive

Officer and Clerk, By: JOAN FOSTER,

Deputy Clerk.

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice is hereby given that the

Undersigned intends to sell the

personal property described below

to enforce a lien imposed on said

property pursuant to Lien Sale per

California Self Storage Act Chapter

10. Undersigned will sell items at

www.Storagetreasures.com sale

by competitive bidding ending

on, June 5, 2019 at 10:00AM.

Where said property has been

stored and which are located

at Golden State Storage, 2100

Auto Center Dr., Oxnard, CA

93036. County of Ventura, State

of California the following units.

Michael Haws(1)- faux plants,

clothing, vacuum, sports equip.

Nordic Trac, luggage, entertainment

unit

Michael Haws(2)- gas BBQ, file

cabinet(4), snow skis, desk, art,

ladder, clothes.

Purchases must be paid at the time

of sale with Cash only. All purchases

are sold as is and must be removed

within 24 hours of the time

of sale. Sale is subject to cancellation

up to the time of sale. Company

reserves the right to refuse

any online bids. Dated 5/23/2019

and 5/30/2019. Auction by

www.storagetreasures.com Phone:

480-397-6503.

NOTICE OF

PUBLIC AUCTION

Notice is hereby given that the

Undersigned intends to sell the

personal property described below

to enforce a lien imposed on said

property pursuant to Lien Sale per

California Self Storage Act Chapter

10. Undersigned will sell items at

www.Storagetreasures.com sale

by competitive bidding ending on

June 6th 2019 at 12:00PM. Where

said property has been stored and

which are located at Golden State

Storage.

300 W Ventura Blvd Camarillo

CA 93010, County of Ventura,

State of California. The

following units will be sold:

Larry English: File cabinet, wardrobe

box, 8+ boxes of unknown,

key board, 2 chairs, jewelry box

Larry English: Knife set, various

furniture, 20+ boxes of unknown,

books, propane tank, step stool,

computer

Larry English: Tread mill, various

furniture, trombone, drums, dolly,

drum case, skis various electronics,

15+ boxes of unknown.

John McQuaid: compressor, vacuum,

bike, dolly, wheel chair, flat

screen, 5+ boxes of unknown, 2

backpacks, hanging cloths.

Tania Dos Santos Pinto: 3 Dressers,

couch, 3 tables, area rug, lamp

Rose Basso: 5 gallon glass jugs,

bbq, golf equipment, yard art, tools.

Purchases must be paid at the

time of sale with Cash only. All

purchases are sold as is and must

be removed within 24 hours of

the time of sale. Sale subject to

cancellation any time up to the

time of the auction. Company

reserves the right to refuse any

online bids. Run on dates 05-

23-19 and 05-30-19. Auction by

www.storagetreasures.com Phone:

855-722-8853.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

To satisfy the owner’s storage

lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at

public lien sale on June 12, 2019,

the personal property in the belowlisted

units, which may include

but are not limited to: household

and personal items, office and

other equipment. The public sale of

these items will begin at 09:30 AM

and continue until all units are sold.

PUBLIC STORAGE # 23411, 740

Arcturus Ave, Oxnard, CA 93033,

(805) 248-7083

B094 – Aglugub, Armando; C015

– Cuatra-Cuatra, Oliverio; F102 –

Briden, Lynette “Lyny”; F168 –

Jenkins, Audrey; F269 – Marrufo, Arturo; F279 – Gutierrez, Adan;

F306 – Scott, Gregory; F441 –

Pitts, Lovia; F524 – Ramirez,

Gregorio

PUBLIC STORAGE # 23050,

4400 McGrath St, Ventura, CA

93003, (805) 324-6011

A009 – Lopez, Frances; B300 –

Craig, Donald; C052 – Mcvicker,

Patrick John; C210 – Kurisu,

Spencer; H076 – Blazek,

Cassandra; H290 – MCGARRY,

THOMAS; H306 – Klocow,

William; K050 – Farid Ahmad,

Niazi; K210 – Fosco, Shannon;

L021 – Ornelaz, Trace

PUBLIC STORAGE # 26812,

6435 Ventura Blvd, Ventura, CA

93003, (805) 329-5384

B013 – Mitchell, Diana; C067 –

Black, Nicole; C183 – Rohlfs II,

Richard; C205 – Aguilera,

Manuel; C207 – Bueno, Niurka;

C264 – Favorite, Taylor; C286 –

Rodriguez, Valentin; D052 –

Samaneigo, David; D075 –

Monzon, Maria; D138 – Gonzales,

Anthony; D174 – Portanova,

Richard; D189 – Fields, Jazmin;

D241 – Catanzaro, Jonathan;

P026 – Oca, David

PUBLIC STORAGE # 24110,

5515 Walker Street, Ventura, CA

93003, (805) 312-9304

A038 – myers, monica; B089 –

Valencia, Maricela; B111 –

Hanneman, Eric; B192 – Doran,

Jessica; B193 – Rodriguez, Luz;

B194 – Leon, Mary Kay; D318 –

Ybarra, Ronnie; D401 –

Hanneman, Eric; E414 –

Landeros, Brandi; E511 –

Olmstead, Lisa

PUBLIC STORAGE # 25779, 161

E Ventura Blvd, Oxnard, CA

93036, (805) 456-6430

B554 – Burns, Krista; B633 –

Wallace, Monique; B635 –

Flowers, Nysha; B688 – Morales, Ralieen; R366 – Guron, Joel &

Latoya; R382 – Johnson,

Margaret; R404 – Gonzales,

Jesus; R430 – Kennedy-

Hammond, Christopher; W226 –

Hardy, Tammy

PUBLIC STORAGE # 24529,

30921 Agoura Rd, Westlake

Village, CA 91361, (818) 332-

3029

2210 – Peptide Bio Sciences,Inc

Gelbard, Allen; 3115 – Boettcher,

Ann; 3126 – Hutchinson, Alectra;

3155 – Bilanski, Brenden

PUBLIC STORAGE # 20154,

23811 Ventura Blvd, Calabasas,

CA 91302, (818) 226-2864

G314 – Miller, Barbara; G319 –

chapman, edward; G337 – Harris,

Terri; G341 – Great American Ink

Vozovoy, Michael

Public sale terms, rules, and regulations

will be made available prior

to the sale. All sales are subject

to cancellation. We reserve the

right to refuse any bid. Payment

must be in cash or credit cardno

checks. Buyers must secure

the units with their own personal

locks. To claim tax-exempt status,

original RESALE certificates

for each space purchased is required.

By PS Orangeco, Inc., 701

Western Avenue, Glendale, CA

91201. (818) 244-8080. Bond No.

ALL SALES ARE SUBJECT TO

PRIOR CANCELLATION. TERMS,

rules and regulations available at

sale. Dated this 23rd & 30th of

May 2019 by PS Orangeco, Inc.,

701 Western Ave., Glendale, CA

91201, (818)

244-8080, Bond No. 6052683.

5/23, 5/30/19

CNS-3253986#

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW

CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case No.

56-2019-00528307-

CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed MAY 14

2019, with the Superior Court of

California, County of Ventura, 800

S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA

93009, Hall of Justice.

PETITION OF: LORI CECILIA

SCHLOREDT AKA LORI SCHLOREDT

BURKE AKA LORI S BURKE AKA LORI

BURKE FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO

ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner:

LORI CECILIA SCHLOREDT

AKA LORI SCHLOREDT BURKE AKA

LORI S BURKE AKA LORI BURKE

filed a petition with this court for a

decree changing names as follows:

LORI CECILIA SCHLOREDT AKA

LORI SCHLOREDT BURKE AKA LORI

S BURKE AKA LORI BURKE to LORI

CECILIA SCHLOREDT.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons

interested in this matter appear

before this court at the hearing

indicated below to show cause,

if any, why the petition for change

of name should not be granted.

Any person objecting to the name

changes described above must file

a written objection that includes the

reasons for the objection at least

two court days before the matter

is scheduled to be heard and

must appear at the hearing to show

cause why the petition should not

be granted. If no written objection

is timely filed, the court may grant

the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date:

6/25/19. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 41.

The address of the court is Superior

Court of California, County of

Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue,

Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause

shall be published at least once

a week each week for four consecutive

weeks prior to the date

set for hearing on the petition in

the following newspaper of general

circulation, printed in this county:

VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER.

Date: MAY 14 2019. BY ORDER OF

THE PRESIDING JUDGE, /s/ Michael

D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court,

Executive Officer and Clerk, By:

NINA LEMOS, Deputy Clerk.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

5/23/19, 5/30/19, 6/6/19

and 6/13/19.

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

ORDER TO SHOW

CAUSE FOR

CHANGE OF NAME

Case No.

56-2019-00528467-

CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed MAY 20

2019, with the Superior Court of

California, County of Ventura, 800

S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA

93009, Hall of Justice.

PETITION OF: LISA CATHERINE

BEAN FOR CHANGE OF NAME.

TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS:

Petitioner: LISA CATHERINE BEAN

filed a petition with this court for a

decree changing names as follows:

LISA CATHERINE BEAN to BOHEME

LISA NELLIS.

THE COURT ORDERS that all persons

interested in this matter appear

before this court at the hearing

indicated below to show cause,

if any, why the petition for change

of name should not be granted.

Any person objecting to the name

changes described above must file

a written objection that includes the

reasons for the objection at least

two court days before the matter

is scheduled to be heard and

must appear at the hearing to show

cause why the petition should not

be granted. If no written objection

is timely filed, the court may grant

the petition without a hearing.

NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: July

15, 2019. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.:

41. The address of the court is

Superior Court of California, County

of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue,

Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice.

A copy of this Order to Show Cause

shall be published at least once

a week each week for four consecutive

weeks prior to the date

set for hearing on the petition in

the following newspaper of general

circulation, printed in this county:

VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER.

Date: MAY 20 2019. BY ORDER OF

THE COURT, /s/ Michael D. Planet,

Ventura Superior Court, Executive

Officer and Clerk, By: DEBRA RAMOS,

Deputy Clerk.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

5/23/19, 5/30/19, 6/6/19

and 6/13/19.

APN: 189-0-181-075 T.S. No. NR-

51397-ca U.S. DEPARTMENT OF

HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT

NOTICE OF DEFAULT AND FORECLOSURE

SALE. Recorded in accordance

with 12 USCA 3764 (c) WHEREAS, on

5/11/2005, a certain Deed of Trust

was executed by William T Bauer

and Phyllis P. Bauer, as Trustee of

the William T. Bauer and Phyllis P.

Bauer Living Trust as trustor in favor

of Financial Freedom Senior Funding

Corporation, a subsidiary of Indymac

Bank, F.S.B. as beneficiary, and Alliance

Title, CA as trustee, and was

recorded on 5/17/2005, as Instrument

No. 20050517-0119712, in Book XX,

Page XX, in the Office of the County

Recorder of Ventura County, California;

and WHEREAS, the Deed of Trust

was insured by the United States Secretary

of Housing and Urban Development

(the Secretary) pursuant to the

National Housing Act for the purpose

of providing single family housing; and

WHEREAS, the beneficial interest in

the Deed of Trust is now owned by the

Secretary, pursuant to an Assignment

of Deed of Trust dated 2/15/2017, recorded

on 3/10/2017, as instrument

number 20170310-00034037-0,

book XX, page XX, in the Office of the

County Recorder, Ventura County, California;

and WHEREAS, a default has

been made in the covenants and conditions

of the Deed of Trust in that the

payment due on 12/12/2018, was not

made and remains wholly unpaid as of

the date of this notice, and no payment

has been made sufficient to restore

the loan to currency; and WHEREAS

, the entire amount delinquent as

of 5/17/2019 is $377,503.93 ; and

WHEREAS, by virtue of this default,

the Secretary has declared the entire

amount of the indebtedness secured

by the Deed of Trust to be immediately

due and payable; NOW THEREFORE,

pursuant to powers vested in me by

the Single Family Mortgage Fore closure

Act of 1994, 12 U.S.C. 3751 et

seq., by 24 CFR part 27, subpart B,

and by the Secretary’ s designation

of Nationwide Reconveyance, LLC as

Foreclosure Commissioner, recorded

on 4/19/2017 as instrument number

20170419-000518350-0 book XX,

page XX notice is hereby given that

on 6/20/2019 at 11:00 AM local time,

all real and personal property at or

used in connection with the following

described property will be sold at

public auction to the highest bidder:

Legal Description: PARCEL A. PARCEL

8, IN THE CITY OF PORT HUENEME, AS

SHOWN IN LICENSED SURVEYOR’S

MAP RECORDED IN BOOK 28 PAGE

68 OF RECORDS OF SURVEY IN THE

OFFICE OF THE RECORDER OF SAID

COUNTY. PARCEL B. AN UNDIVIDED

1/115TH INTEREST IN AND TO THE

FOLLOWING DESCRIBED LAND. MORE

COMPLETELY DESCRIBED IN SAID

EXHIBIT “A” Commonly known as:

135 E ALTA GREEN, PORT HUENEME,

CA 93041 The sale will be held at THE

MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT

CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE, 800

SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE, VENTURA,

CA 93033. The Secretary of Housing

and Urban Development will bid

an estimate of $377,503.93. There

will be no proration of taxes, rents

or other income or liabilities, except

that the purchaser will pay, at or before

closing, his prorata share of any

real estate taxes that have been paid

by the Secretary to the date of the

foreclosure sale. When making their

bids, all bidders except the Secretary

must submit a deposit totaling

$37,750.39[10% of the Secretary’s

bid] in the form of a certified check

or cashier’s check made out to the

Secretary of HUD. Each oral bid need

not be accompanied by a deposit. If

the successful bid is oral, a deposit of

$37,750.39 must be presented before

the bidding is closed. The deposit is

nonrefundable. The remainder of the

purchase price must be delivered

within 30 days of the sale or at such

other time as the Secretary may determine

for good cause shown, time

being of the essence. This amount,

like the bid deposits, must be delivered

in the form of a certified or cashier’s

check. If the Secretary is the

high bidder, he need not pay the bid

amount in cash. The successful bidder

will pay all conveyancing fees, all real

estate and other taxes that are due on

or after the delivery of the remainder

of the payment and all other costs

associated with the transfer of title.

At the conclusion of the sale , the deposits

of the unsuccessful bidders will

be returned to them. The Secretary

may grant an extension of time within

which to deliver the remainder of the

payment. All extensions will be for 15-

day increments for a fee of $500.00,

paid in advance. The extension fee

shall be in the form of a certified or

cashier’s check made payable to the

Secretary of HUD. If the high bidder

closes the sale prior to the expiration

of any extension period, the unused

portion of the extension fee shall be

applied toward the amount due. If the

high bidder is unable to close the sale

within the required period, or within

any extensions of time granted by

the Secretary, the high bidder may

be required to forfeit the cash deposit

or, at the election of the foreclosure

commissioner after consultation with

the HUD Field Office representative,

will be liable to HUD for any costs incurred

as a result of such failure. The

commissioner may, at the direction

of the HUD field office Representative

, offer the Property to the second

highest bidder for an amount equal to

the highest price offered by that bidder.

There is no right of redemption,

or right of possession based upon a

right of redemption, in the mortgagor

or others subsequent to a foreclosure

completed pursuant the Act. Therefore,

the Foreclosure commissioner

will issue a Deed to the purchaser(s)

upon receipt of the entire purchase

price in accordance with the terms of

the sale as provided herein. HUD does

not guarantee that the property will be

vacant. The amount that must be paid

if the Mortgage is to be reinstated prior

to the scheduled sale is $377,503.93,

as of 6/19/2019, plus all other

amounts that would be due under the

mortgage agreement if payments under

the mortgage had not been accelerated,

advertising costs and postage

expenses incurred in giving notice,

mileage by the most reasonable road

distance for posting notices and for

the Foreclosure Commissioner’s attendance

at the sale, reasonable and

customary costs incurred for title and

lien record searches, the necessary

out-of-pocket costs incurred by the

Foreclosure Commissioner for recording

documents, a commission for the

Foreclosure Commissioner, and all

other costs incurred in connection

with the foreclosure prior to reinstatement.

Dated: 5/17/19 By: Jason C.

Tatman, Nationwide Reconveyance,

LLC U.S. Dept. of HUD Foreclosure

Commissioner 5677 Oberlin Dr., Ste

210 San Diego, CA 92121 (858) 201-

3590 Fax (844) 252-6972 (05/30/19,

06/06/19, 06/13/19 TS# NR-51397-

CA SDI-15102)

TSG No.: 8750749 TS No.:

CA1900284899 FHA/VA/PMI No.:

1983676 APN: 090-0-262-320

Property Address: 107 POINSETTIA

GARDENS DRIVE VENTURA, CA

93004 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED

OF TRUST, DATED 05/14/2015. UNLESS

YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT

YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD

AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN

EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF

THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU,

YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER.

On 07/02/2019 at 11:00 A.M., First

American Title Insurance Company,

as duly appointed Trustee under and

pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded

05/20/2015, as Instrument No.

20150520-00076484-0, in book ,

page , , of Official Records in the office

of the County Recorder of VENTURA

County, State of California. Executed

by: JEANNE H. TELFORD, TRUSTEE

OF THE JEANNE H. TELFORD FAMILY

TRUST DATED JANUARY 9. 1996, AS

AMENDED AND RESTATED FEBRUARY

24, 2004, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION

TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH,

CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT

or other form of payment authorized

by 2924h(b), (Payable at time of sale

in lawful money of the United States)

To the right of the main entrance, near

the exit doors, of the Government Center

Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria

Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 All right,

title and interest conveyed to and now

held by it under said Deed of Trust in

the property situated in said County

and State described as: AS MORE

FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE

MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST APN#

090-0-262-320 The street address

and other common designation, if any,

of the real property described above

is purported to be: 107 POINSETTIA

GARDENS DRIVE, VENTURA, CA 93004

The undersigned Trustee disclaims

any liability for any incorrectness of

the street address and other common

designation, if any, shown herein.

Said sale will be made, but without

covenant or warranty, expressed or

implied, regarding title, possession, or

encumbrances, to pay the remaining

principal sum of the note(s) secured

by said Deed of Trust, with interest

thereon, as provided in said note(s),

advances, under the terms of said

Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses

of the Trustee and of the trusts

created by said Deed of Trust. The

total amount of the unpaid balance of

the obligation secured by the property

to be sold and reasonable estimated

costs, expenses and advances at the

time of the initial publication of the

Notice of Sale is $ 151,795.00. The

beneficiary under said Deed of Trust

has deposited all documents evidencing

the obligations secured by the

Deed of Trust and has declared all

sums secured thereby immediately

due and payable, and has caused a

written Notice of Default and Election

to Sell to be executed. The undersigned

caused said Notice of Default

and Election to Sell to be recorded in

the County where the real property is

located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS:

If you are considering bidding

on this property lien, you should understand

that there are risks involved

in bidding at a trustee auction. You will

be bidding on a lien, not on the property

itself. Placing the highest bid at a

trustee auction does not automatically

entitle you to free and clear ownership

of the property. You should also be

aware that the lien being auctioned

off may be a junior lien. If you are the

highest bidder at the auction, you are

or may be responsible for paying off all

liens senior to the lien being auctioned

off, before you can receive clear title

to the property. You are encouraged

to investigate the existence, priority,

and size of outstanding liens that may

exist on this property by contacting

the county recorder’s office or a title

insurance company, either of which

may charge you a fee for this information.

If you consult either of these resources,

you should be aware that the

same lender may hold more than one

mortgage or deed of trust on the property.

NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER:

The sale date shown on this notice of

sale may be postponed one or more

times by the mortgagee, beneficiary,

trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section

2924g of the California Civil Code. The

law requires that information about

trustee sale postponements be made

available to you and to the public, as

a courtesy to those not present at the

sale. If you wish to learn whether your

sale date has been postponed, and if

applicable, the rescheduled time and

date for the sale of this property, you

may call (916)939-0772 or visit this

Internet Web http://search.nationwideposting.

com/propertySearch-

Terms.aspx, using the file number

assigned to this case CA1900284899

Information about postponements that

are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale

may not immediately be reflected in

the telephone information or on the Internet

Web site. The best way to verify

postponement information is to attend

the scheduled sale. If the sale is set

aside for any reason, the Purchaser at

the sale shall be entitled only to a return

of the deposit paid. The Purchaser

shall have no further recourse against

the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the

Mortgagee’s attorney. Date: First

American Title Insurance Company

4795 Regent Blvd, Mail Code 1011-F

Irving, TX 75063 First American Title

Insurance Company MAY BE ACTING

AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING

TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION

OBTAINED MAY BE USED

FOR THAT PURPOSE FOR TRUSTEES

SALE INFORMATION PLEASE

CALL (916)939-0772NPP0353662

To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER

05/30/2019, 06/06/2019, 06/13/2019

T.S. No.: 9948-3156 TSG Order No.:

DS7300-19001031 A.P.N.: 222-0-

262-075 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE

YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED

OF TRUST DATED 04/12/2007. UNLESS

YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT

YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD

AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN

EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF

THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU,

YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER.

Affinia Default Services, LLC, as the

duly appointed Trustee, under and

pursuant to the power of sale contained

in that certain Deed of Trust Recorded

05/01/2007 as Document No.:

20070501-00089202- 0, of Official

Records in the office of the Recorder

of Ventura County, California, executed

by: GUADALUPE SANCHEZ, A MARRIED

MAN AS HIS SOLE & SEPARATE

PROPERTY , as Trustor, WILL SELL AT

PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST

BIDDER FOR CASH (payable in full at

time of sale by cash, a cashier’s check

drawn by a state or national bank, a

check drawn by a state or federal

credit union, or a check drawn by a

state or federal savings and loan association,

savings association, or savings

bank specified in section 5102 of

the Financial Code and authorized to

do business in this state). All right, title

and interest conveyed to and now held

by it under said Deed of Trust in the

property situated in said County and

state, and as more fully described in

the above referenced Deed of Trust.

Sale Date & Time: 06/25/2019 at

11:00 AM Sale Location: At the main

entrance to the Government Center

Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria

Avenue, Ventura, CA 93003 The

street address and other common

designation, if any, of the real property

described above is purported to

be: 4435 CLOVER DR, OXNARD, CA

93033-7725 The undersigned Trustee

disclaims any liability for any incorrectness

of the street address and

other common designation, if any,

shown herein. Said sale will be made

in an “AS IS” condition, but without

covenant or warranty, expressed or

implied, regarding title, possession, or

encumbrances, to pay the remaining

principal sum of the note(s) secured

by said Deed of Trust, with interest

thereon, as provided in said note(s),

advances, if any, under the terms of

the Deed of Trust, estimated fees,

charges and expenses of the Trustee

and of the trusts created by said

Deed of Trust, to-wit: $485,244.29

(Estimated). Accrued interest and additional

advances, if any, will increase

this figure prior to sale. It is possible

that at the time of sale the opening bid

may be less than the total indebtedness

due. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS:

If you are considering bidding

on this property lien, you should understand

that there are risks involved

in bidding at a trustee auction. You will

be bidding on a lien, not on the property

itself. Placing the highest bid at a

trustee auction does not automatically

entitle you to free and clear ownership

of the property. You should also be

aware that the lien being auctioned

off may be a junior lien. If you are the

highest bidder at the auction, you are

or may be responsible for paying off all

liens senior to the lien being auctioned

off, before you can receive clear title

to the property. You are encouraged

to investigate the existence, priority,

and size of outstanding liens that may

exist on this property by contacting

the county recorder’s office or a title

insurance company, either of which

may charge you a fee for this information.

If you consult either of these resources,

you should be aware that the

same lender may hold more than one

mortgage or deed of trust on the property.

NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER:

The sale date shown on this notice of

sale may be postponed one or more

times by the mortgagee, beneficiary,

trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section

2924g of the California Civil Code. The

law requires that information about

trustee sale postponements be made

available to you and to the public, as

a courtesy to those not present at the

sale. If you wish to learn whether your

sale date has been postponed, and, if

applicable, the rescheduled time and

date for the sale of this property, you

may call, (800) 758-8052 for information

regarding the trustee’s sale

or visit this Internet Web site, www.

homesearch.com, for information regarding

the sale of this property, using

the file number assigned to this case,

T.S.# 9948-3156. Information about

postponements that are very short in

duration or that occur close in time to

the scheduled sale may not immediately

be reflected in the telephone information

or on the internet Web site.

The best way to verify postponement

information is to attend the scheduled

sale. If the Trustee is unable to convey

title for any reason, the successful

bidder’s sole and exclusive remedy

shall be the return of monies paid to

the Trustee and the successful bidder

shall have no further recourse.

Affinia Default Services, LLC 301 E.

Ocean Blvd. Suite 1720 Long Beach,

CA 90802 833-290-7452 For Trustee

Sale Information Log On To: www.

homesearch.com or Call: (800) 758-

8052. Affinia Default Services, LLC,

Omar Solorzano, Foreclosure Associate

This communication is an attempt

to collect a debt and any information

obtained will be used for that purpose.

However, if you have received a discharge

of the debt referenced herein

in a bankruptcy proceeding, this is

not an attempt to impose personal

liability upon you for payment of that

debt. In the event you have received

a bankruptcy discharge, any action to

enforce the debt will be taken against

the property only. NPP0353572

To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER

05/30/2019, 06/06/2019, 06/13/2019

LIEN SALE

Dave’s Towing Service, 890 West

Los Angeles Ave. Simi Valley, CA. To

be sold at 10:00 am, on 6/14/2019:

10-AUDI License: NONE / UNK

Vin:WAUAKAFB0AN005777.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

5/30/19.

NOTICE OF PUBLIC

ONSITE AUCTION

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned

intends to sell the personal

property described below to enforce a

lien imposed on said property pursuant

to sections 21700 – 21716 of the

CA Business and Professions Code,

CA Commercial Code Section 2328,

Section 1812.600 – 1812.609 and

Section 1988 of CA Civil Code, 353

of the Penal Code. The undersigned

will sell at public sale by competitive

bidding on the 18th day of June, 2019

at 10:30 A.M., on StorageTreasures.

com: household goods, tools, electronics,

and personal effects that have

been stored and which are located at

Trojan Storage of Oxnard, 1801 Eastman

Avenue, Oxnard, County of Ventura,

State of California, the following:

Customer Name Unit#

Yvette Aparicio 780

Becky Ayala 686

Marie Banales 220

Alex Cardenas 87

Desiree Fallavollita 559

Ray Gonzales 539

Genivive Hamilton 48

Jesus Herrera 523

Arthur Hurtado 757

Jonathan Madison 254A

Ren Patty Mantes 423

Gonzalo Michel 771

Matthew Pierce 549

Rosalinda Torres 582

Purchases must be paid for at the

time of purchase in cash only. All

purchased items sold as is, where is

and must be removed at the time of

sale. Sale subject to cancellation in the

event of settlement between owner

and obligated party. Dated these for

the 30th day of May and the 6th day

of June, 2019. Andasol Management,

Inc. Bond#: 79183C. (888) 564-7782

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

5/30/19 and 6/6/19.

LIEN SALE 6/10/19 10AM AT 2456

TELLER ROAD, NEWBURY PARK 14

TOYT LIC# 7JXJ135 VIN# JTLZE-

4FE0EJ058487

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

5/30/19.

COUNTY OF VENTURA

NOTICE INVITING INFORMAL

BIDS

Sealed bids will be received in the bid

box at the County Surveyor’s Public

Counter, 3rd Floor, Administration

Building, 800 South Victoria Avenue,

Ventura, California 93009-1670, until

2:00 p.m. on JUNE 25TH , 2019,

and afterwards publicly opened, for

BUS STOP IMPROVEMENTS PROJECT

– PIRU AREA, for Specification

No. RD19-14(I), which consists of

installing Bus Shelter Improvements

including public access & notice, mobilization,

traffic control & construction

signing, water pollution control, grade

preparation, PCC (Portland Cement

Concrete) sidewalk widening, bus

shelters, bus benches, trash receptacles,

signs & posts and appurtenant

work.

The estimated cost of construction is

$55,000.

The plans, specifications and proposal

forms for this project are filed in the

office of the Ventura County Surveyor

and are, by reference, made a part

of this Notice. Construction bidding

documents, including plans, specifications,

addenda and any supplementary

documents are now available on

the Ventura County Web Site at:

https://www.vcpublicworks.org/es

d/contracting/

then

click on “Contract Bidding Opportunities”

and then “eBidBoard Website”

where the documents may be viewed,

downloaded and printed.

Printed copies of the document can

be purchased at most commercial

printing companies that have internet

access.

Printed copies may also be purchased

for a non-refundable fee of $15.39,

including tax and shipping, ($5.39

if picked up) Make checks payable

to the County of Ventura and send

to the attention of, or bring to, the

County Surveyor’s Office at the Ventura

County Hall of Administration,

800 South Victoria Ave, Ventura, CA

93009-1670 (Surveyor’s Public Counter

on 3rd floor).

A List of Plan Holders is available on

the Website shown above.

An abstract of bids received will be

available at the same web site under

Bid Results and Subcontractors.

Awards will be posted when the

project is awarded under Awarded

Contracts.

Subcontractor list must include a valid

Contractor’s License Number. Contractor

and any subcontractors must

be registered with the Department of

Industrial Relations prior to bid time

and shall be verified during bid verification

processes.

Bids must be submitted on the proposal

form furnished with said documents.

Each bid must be accompanied

by a bid guarantee in the amount

of not less than 10% of the amount

bid, PAYABLE TO THE COUNTY OF

VENTURA and guaranteeing that the

bidder will enter into a contract in

accordance with the terms of the

bidding documents if award is made.

The bid guarantee shall be in one of

the following forms: a bid bond written

by an admitted surety insurer on

the form included with the Proposal

form, a cashier’s check drawn by a

National bank, a check certified by a

National bank or cash. An electronically

transmitted copy of the bid bond

form, included in the Proposal form,

may be used, but the form must be

submitted with the original signatures

of the principal and surety with Power

of Attorney and Notary acknowledgement.

An electronic submitted bid or

bid bond will not be accepted.

The bidder to whom award is made

will be required to have a Class A

California Contractors license at the

time the contract is executed, and will

be required to furnish a Performance

Bond and a Payment Bond, each in the

amount of 100% of the contract price.

In accordance with Section 22300 of

the Public Contract Code, securities

may be substituted for funds withheld.

General prevailing wage rates for

construction can be obtained from the

following Web sites:

Federal Wage Rates: https://wdol.gov/

dba.aspx

California Wage Rates: http://www.dir.

ca.gov/DLSR/PWD/index.htm.

Both determinations must be complied

with. It is the Contractor’s responsibility

to refer to both for proper

classifications and rates. The higher

rate of the two wage determinations

will prevail.

A copy of these rates of wages can be

found on the websites provided above.

The contractor must post copies

of the prevailing wage determinations

at each job site.

5/30/19

CNS-3258582#

NOTICE TO CREDITORS OF

BULK SALE AND OF

INTENTION TO TRANSFER

ALCOHOLIC BEVERAGE

LICENSE(S)

(U.C.C. 6101 ET SEQ.

AND B & P 24073 ET SEQ.)

Escrow No. 16635

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that that a

bulk sale of assets and a transfer of

alcoholic beverage license is about to

be made. The name(s) and addresses

of the Seller(s)/Licensee(s) are:

Amir Andrew Sukkar, 711 W. Channel

Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme, CA

93041

The Business is known as: House Of

Spirits Liquor

The names and addresses of the

Buyer/Transferee are:

Migbel Fraih Alrabadi, 711 W. Channel

Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme, CA

93041

As listed by the Seller/Licensee, all

other business names and addresses

used by the Seller/Licensee within

three years before the date such list

was sent or delivered to the

Buyer/Transferee: None

The assets to be sold are described in

general as: All stock in trade, fixtures,

equipment and good will of certain

Liquor Store and located at: 711 W.

Channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme,

CA

93041

The kind of license to be transferred

is: Off-Sale General Number 21-

464660 now issued for the premises

located at: 711 W. Channel Islands

Blvd., Port

Hueneme, CA 93041

The amount of the purchase price or

consideration in connection with the

transfer of the license and business,

including the estimated inventory, is

the sum of $200,000.00, which consists

of the following:

Description Amount

Cash $100,000.00

Promissory Note $100,000.00

It has been agreed between the Seller/

Licensee and the intended Buyer/

Transferee, as required by Sec. 24073

of the Business and Professions Code,

that the consideration for the transfer

of the business and license is to be

paid only after the transfer has been

approved by the Department of Alcoholic

Beverage Control.

The anticipated date of the sale/

transfer is June 17, 2019 at the office

of Sepulveda Escrow Corporation

at 10550 Sepulveda Boulevard, Suite

105, Mission Hills, CA 91345.

Dated: April 23, 2019

Transferee and Intended

Transferee

S/ MIGBEL FRAIH ALRABADI

Transferor and Licensee

S/ AMIR ANDREW SUKKAR

5/30/19

CNS-3258707#

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE

To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS

Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien

sale on June 14, 2019, the personal

property in the below-listed units,

which may include but are not limited

to: household and personal items, office

and other equipment. The public

sale of these items will begin at 09:30

AM and continue until all units are sold.

PUBLIC STORAGE # 20627,

4568 E Los Angeles Ave, Simi

Valley, CA 93063, (805) 285-

7018

C090 – Radow, Valerie; C093 –

Rogers, Kenneth; C146 –

Lushaba, Thulisile; C148 –

Marreah, Theresa; C220 – Feinstein,

Louis

PUBLIC STORAGE # 24322,

2167 First Street, Simi Valley, CA

93065, (805) 285-7073

A041 – Boundjia Nkenko, Boris;

B042 – Mendoza, Esperanza;

B078 – Cardone, Barbara; D020 –

Collet-Sagner, Teresa; D030 –

Todd, Mark; D064 – Emerick,

David; D085 – De La Cruz,

Andrea; F081 – Colbert, Pamela

PUBLIC STORAGE # 26607, 120

West Easy Street, Simi Valley,

CA 93065, (805) 285-7067

028 – MATA, MICHAEL; 243 –

Baker, John; 269 – Constante,

Beverly; 395 – Mohammed, Isam;

422 – SPITZNOGLE, KORTNIE;

442 – Taing, Lynn; 512 – Mora,

Jonathan

PUBLIC STORAGE # 25753, 875

W Los Angeles Ave, Moorpark,

CA 93021, (805) 298-1384

005 – Pacific Health Billing SE

Colbert, Gary; 433 – wirth, James;

481 – Diaz, Ana; 569 – Meza,

Brian; 811 – Rodriguez, Daisy;

814 – Fernandes, bryan; 979 –

Saunders, Leann

Public sale terms, rules, and regulations

will be made available prior

to the sale. All sales are subject to

cancellation. We reserve the right to

refuse any bid. Payment must be in

cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers

must secure the units with their own

personal locks. To claim tax-exempt

status, original RESALE certificates

for each space purchased is required.

Dated this 30th of May 2019 and this

6th of June 2019 by PS Orangeco,

Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale,

CA 91201. (818) 244-8080. Bond No.

5908365.

5/30, 6/6/19

CNS-3257724#

SUPERIOR COURT OF

CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA.

NOTICE OF HEARING BY

PUBLICATION WELFARE &

INSTITUTIONS CODE §366.26

J 071944

HEARING DATE: 08/14/2019

TIME: 08:30 am

COURTROOM: J1

In the matter of the Petition of the

County of Ventura Human Services

Agency regarding freedom from parental

custody and control on behalf of

Noelle F. Beltran, a child. To: Dorothy

Beltran, Raymond Petrie, and to all

persons claiming to be the parents

of the above-named person who is

described as follows: name Noelle F.

Beltran, Date of Birth: 09/22/2018,

Place of Birth: Oxnard, CA, Father’s

name: Raymond Petrie, Mother’s

name: Dorothy Beltran. Pursuant to

Welfare and Institutions Code Section

366.26, a hearing has been scheduled

for your child. You are hereby notified

that you may appear on 08/14/2019,

at 8:30 a.m., or as soon as counsel

can be heard in Courtroom J1 of this

Court at Juvenile Justice Center 4353

Vineyard Ave. Oxnard, CA 93036. YOU

ARE FURTHER ADVISED as follows: At

the hearing the Court must choose

and implement one of the following

permanent plans for the child: adoption,

guardianship, or long term foster

care. Parental rights may be terminated

at this hearing. On 08/14/2019, the

Human Services Agency will recommend

termination of parental rights.

The child may be ordered placed in

long term foster care, subject to the

regular review of the Juvenile Court;

or, a legal guardian may be appointed

for the child and letters of guardianship

be issued; or, adoption may be

identified as the permanent placement

goal and the Court may order

that efforts be made to locate an appropriate

adoptive family for the child

for a period not to exceed 180 days

and set the matter for further review;

or, parental rights may be terminated.

You are entitled to be present at the

hearing with your attorney. If you cannot

afford an attorney, you are entitled

to have the Court appoint counsel for

you. A thirty-day continuance may be

granted if necessary for counsel to

prepare the case. At all termination

proceedings, the Court shall consider

the wishes of the child and shall act in

the best interest of the child. Any order

of the Court permanently terminating

parental rights under this section

shall be conclusive and binding upon

the minor person, upon the parent or

parents, and upon all other persons

who have been served with citation by

publication or otherwise. After making

such an order, the Court shall have no

power to set aside, change, or modify

it, but this shall not be construed to

limit the rights to appeal the order.

If the Court, by order or judgment,

declares the child free from the custody

and control of both parents, or

one parent if the other no longer has

custody and control, the Court shall,

at the same time, order the child referred

to the licensed County adoption

agency for adoptive placement by that

agency. The rights and procedures

described above are set forth in detail

in the California Welfare and Institutions

Code Section 366.26. You are

referred to that section for further particulars.

Michael J. Planet, Executive

Officer and Clerk, County of Ventura,

State of California. Dated: 05/23/2019

by: Elizabeth Ramirez Deputy Clerk,

Children and Family Services Social

Worker.

5/30, 6/6, 6/13, 6/20/19

CNS-3258344#

PHA STANDARD PERFORMER

ANNUAL PLAN AMENDMENT

PUBLIC HEARING

The Board of Commissioners of the

Housing Authority of the City of San

Buenaventura will conduct a public

hearing to discuss its 2020 Public

Housing Agency Standard Performer

Annual Plan (PHA Plan) at 2:30 PM,

Monday, July 15, 2019. The hearing

will be conducted at the Housing

Authority Office, 995 Riverside Street,

Ventura, CA.

The PHA Plan and all supporting documents

are available for review and

comment at the Housing Authority

offices located at 995 Riverside Street

or 11122 Snapdragon Street, Ventura,

CA, or on the agency’s website: www.

hacityventura.org.

The 45-day comment period ends

July 15, 2019, at the conclusion of the

public hearing.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

5/30/19.

SUMMONS

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF

VENTURA

SUMMONS

(CITACION JUDICIAL)

Case No.

56-2018-00521073-

CL-PA-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:

(AVISO AL DEMANDADO): Carl

Dean Reed; and Does l to 25.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY

PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO

EL DEMANDANTE):

Karla Lopez; Alma Reyes

NOTICE! You have been sued. The

court may decide against you without

your being heard unless you

respond within 30 days. Read the

information below.

You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after

this summons and legal papers are

served on you to file a written response

at this court and have a copy

served on the plaintiff. A letter or

phone call will not protect you. Your

written response must be in proper

legal form if you want the court to

hear your case. There may be a

court form that you can use for your

response. You can find these court

forms and more information at the

California Courts Online Self-Help

Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp),

your county law library, or the

courthouse nearest you. If you cannot

pay the filing fee, ask the court

clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do

not file your response on time, you

may lose the case by default, and

your wages, money, and property

may be taken without further warning

from the court. There are other

legal requirements. You may want

to call an attorney right away. If

you do not know an attorney, you

may want to call an attorney referral

service. If you cannot afford an

attorney, you may be eligible for

free legal services from a nonprofit

legal services program. You can

locate these nonprofit groups at

the California Legal Services Web

site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org),

the California Courts Online Self-

Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/

selfhelp), or by contacting your local

court or county bar association.

NOTE: The court has a statutory

lien for waived fees and costs on

any settlement or arbitration award

of $10,000 or more in a civil case.

The court’s lien must be paid before

the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si

no responde dentro de 30 dias, la

corte puede decidir en su contra sin

escuchar su versión. Lea la información

a continuación.

Tiene 30 DÍAS DE CALENDARIO

despues de que le entreguen esta

citación y papeles legales para presentar

una respuesta por escrito en

esta corte y hacer que se entregue

una copia al demandante. Una carta

o una llamada telefónica no lo protegen.

Su respuesta por escrito tiene

que estar en formato legal correcto

si desea que procesen su caso en

la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario

que usted pueda usar para

su respuesta.

Puede encontrar estos formularios

de la corte y más información en

el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes

de California (www.sucorte.ca.gov),

en la biblioteca de leyes de su condado

o en la corte que le quede

más cerca. Si no puede pagar la

cuota de presentación, pida al

secretario de la corte que le de un

formulario de exención de pago de

cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta

a tiempo, puede perder el caso por

incumplimiento y la corte le podra

quitar su sueldo, dinero y bienes sin

más advertencia.

Hay otros requisitos legales. Es

recomendable que llame a un abogado

inmediatamente. Si no conoce

a un abogado, puede llamar a un

servicio de remisiÛn a abogados.

Si no puede pagar a un abogado, es

posible que cumpla con los requisitos

para obtener servicios legates

gratuitos de un programa de servicios

legales sin fines de lucro. Puede

encontrar estos grupos sin fines

de lucro en el sitio web de California

Legal Services,(www.lawhelpcalifornia.

org), en el Centro de Ayuda

de las Cortes de California, (www.

sucorte.ca. gov) o poniendose en

contacto con la corte o el colegio de

abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la

corte tiene derecho a reclamar las

cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer

un gravamen sobre cualquier

recuperación de $10,000 ó más de

valor recibida mediante un acuerdo

o una concesión de arbitraje en un

caso de derecho civil. Tiene que

pagar el gravamen de la corte antes

de que la corte pueda desechar el

caso.

The name and address of the court

are (El nombre y direccion de la

corte son): SUPERIOR COURT OF

CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA,

Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria

Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The

name, address, and telephone

number of plaintiff’s attorney, or

plaintiff without an attorney, is:

(El nombre, la direccion y el numero

de telefono del abogado del

demandante, o del demandante

que no tiene abogado, es): Brett

Yorke, Esq., (Bar# 289353), Law

Office of Ball & Yorke, 1001 Partridge

Drive, Suite 330, Ventura, CA

93003. Fax No.: (805) 642-4622,

Phone No.: (805) 642-5177.

Date (Fecha): NOV 29 2018 /s/: Michael

D. Planet, Executive Officer

and Clerk (Secretario), By Maria

Martinez, Deputy (Adjunto).

[Seal].

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

5/9/19, 5/16/19, 5/23/19

and 5/30/19.

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

STATEMENT OF

DAMAGES

(Personal Injury or

Wrongful Death)

Case No.

56-2018-00521073-

CL-PA-VTA

ALMA REYES, Plaintiff, v.

CARL DEAN REED, Defendant.

To (name of one defendant

only): CARL DEAN REED

Plaintiff (name of one plaintiff only):

ALMA REYES

seeks damages in the above-entitled

action, as follows:

General damages: Pain, suffering

and inconvenience in the amount

of: $5,000.00.

Emotional distress in the amount of:

$3,860.00.

Special damages: Medical

expenses (to date) in the amount of:

$2,580.00.

DATED: /s/ Joseph Rocco Jones Esq., Law Office of Ball & Yorke,

1001 Partridge Dr., Ste. 330, Ventura,

CA 93003, Phone No.: (805)

642-5177, Fax No.: (805) 642-

4622, Attorney for Plaintiff.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

5/9/19, 5/16/19, 5/23/19

and 5/30/19.

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

STATEMENT OF

DAMAGES

(Personal Injury or

Wrongful Death)

Case No.

56-2018-00521073-

CL-PA-VTA

KARLA LOPEZ, et al., Plaintiff, v.

CARL DEAN REED, Defendant.

To (name of one defendant

only): CARL DEAN REED

Plaintiff (name of one plaintiff only):

KARLA LOPEZ

seeks damages in the aboveentitled

action, as follows:

General damages: Pain, suffering

and inconvenience in the amount

of: $6,000.00.

Emotional distress in the amount of:

$4,000.00.

Special damages: Medical

expenses (to date) in the amount of:

$3,555.00.

DATED: /s/ Joseph Rocco Jones,

Esq., Law Office of Ball & Yorke,

1001 Partridge Dr., Ste. 330, Ventura,

CA 93003, Phone No.: (805)

642-5177, Fax No.: (805) 642-

4622, Attorney for Plaintiff.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

5/9/19, 5/16/19, 5/23/19

and 5/30/19.

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF

VENTURA

SUMMONS

(CITACION JUDICIAL)

Case No.

56-2018-00512738-

CU-OR-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO

AL DEMANDADO): COACHELLA

VALLEY COLLECTION SERVICE, a

Business Entity Form Unknown;

CAROLYN E. MINER, an individual;

DOUGLAS PRICHARD, an

individual; DOUGLAS PRICHARD

TRUST, a Trust; EFG MORTGAGE

ACQUISITION, LLC, a Delaware

Limited Liability Company; ESTATE

OF MILTON A. MINER; the Testate

and Intestate Successors of

MILTON A. MINER, Deceased,

and ALL PERSONS CLAIMING BY

THROUGH OR UNDER SUCH DECEDENT;

FIRST AMERICAN TITLE

COMPANY, a California Corporation;

GREG KWIATKOWSKI aka GERG

KWIATKOWSKI, an Individual;

MILTON MINER FAMILY TRUST,

a Trust; RANCHO SANTA ROSA

PROPERTY OWNERS ASSOCIATION,

INC., a CALIFORNIA DOMESTIC

NONPROFIT; RRA CP OPPORTUNITY

TRUST 1, a Delaware

Statutory Trust; AND DOES

1 THROUGH 20, INCLUSIVE

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF:

(LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL

DEMANDANTE): JPMORGAN CHASE

BANK, NATIONAL ASSOCIATION

NOTICE! You have been sued. The

court may decide against you without

your being heard unless you

respond within 30 days. Read the

information below. You have 30

CALENDAR DAYS after this summons

and legal papers are served

on you to file a written response at

this court and have a copy served

on the plaintiff. A letter or phone

call will not protect you. Your written

response must be in proper

legal form if you want the court to

hear your case. There may be a

court form that you can use for your

response. You can find these court

forms and more information at the

California Courts Online Self-Help

Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp),

your county law library, or the

courthouse nearest you. If you cannot

pay the filing fee, ask the court

clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do

not file your response on time, you

may lose the case by default, and

your wages, money, and property

may be taken without further warning

from the court. There are other

legal requirements. You may want

to call an attorney right away. If

you do not know an attorney, you

may want to call an attorney referral

service. If you cannot afford an

attorney, you may be eligible for

free legal services from a nonprofit

legal services program. You can

locate these nonprofit groups at

the California Legal Services Web

site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org),

the California Courts Online Self-

Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/

selfhelp), or by contacting your local

court or county bar association.

NOTE: The court has a statutory

lien for waived fees and costs on

any settlement or arbitration award

of $10,000 or more in a civil case.

The court’s lien must be paid before

the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si

no responde dentro de 30 dias,

la corte puede decidir en su contra

sin escuchar su version. Lea

la informacion a continuacion

Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO

después de que le entreguen esta

citácion y papeles legales para presentar

una respuesta por escrito en

esta corte y hacer que se entregue

una copia al demandante. Una carta

o una llamada telefonica no lo protegen.

Su respuesta por escrito tiene

que estar en formato legal correcto

si desea que procesen su caso en

la corte. Es posible que haya un formulario

que usted pueda usar para

su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos

formularios de la corte y mas informacion

en el Centro de Ayuda de las

Cortes de California (www.courtinfo.

ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), en la biblioteca

de leyes de su condado o en

la corte que le quede mas cerca. Si

no puede pagar la cuota de presentacion,

pida al secretario de la corte

que le de un formulario de exencion

de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta

su respuesta a tiempo, puede

perder el caso por incumplimiento

y la corte le podra quitar su sueldo,

dinero y bienes sin mas advertencia.

Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable

que llame a un abogado

inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un

abogado, puede llamar a un servicio

de remision a abogados. Si no puede

pagar a un abogado, es posible

que cumpla con los requisitos para

obtener servicios legales gratuitos

de un programa de servicios legales

sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar

estos grupos sin fines de lucro en

el sitio web de California Legal Services,

(www.lawhelpcalifornia.org),

en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes

de California, (www.courtinfo.

ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o poniéndose

en contacto con la corte o

el colegio de abogados locales.

AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene

derecho a reclamar las cuotas y

los costos exentos por imponer un

gravamen sobre cualquier recuperacion

de $10,000 o mas de valor

recibida mediante un acuerdo o una

concesion de arbitraje en un caso

de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el

gravamen de la corte antes de que

la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the

court is: (El nombre y dirección de

la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT OF

CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA,

Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria

Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009. The

name, address, and telephone

number of plaintiff’s attorney, or

plaintiff without an attorney, is: (El

nombre, la direccion y el numero

de telefono del abogado del demandante,

o del demandante que no

tiene abogado, es): John M. Sorich

(125223) Mariel Gerlt-Ferraro

(251119) Matthew S. Henderson

(274252), Parker Ibrahim & Berg

LLP, 695 Town Center Drive, 16th

Floor, Costa Mesa, CA 92626; Main:

714.361.9550; Fax: 714.784.4190.

Date (Fecha): MAY 30 2018 /s/:

Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer

and Clerk (Secretario), By Fabian

Duran, Deputy (Adjunto).

[Seal].

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

5/9/19, 5/16/19, 5/23/19

and 5/30/19.

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

SUMMONS

(CITACION JUDICIAL)

Case No.

56-2017-00505455-

CU-OR-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO

AL DEMANDADO): THE ESTATE

OF YOLANDA V. LEAL, MELINDA

LEAL, AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF:

(LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO

EL DEMANDANTE): GARY G.

QUEZADA, SR., AS ADMINISTRATOR

OF THE ESTATE OF REUBEN

QUEZADA ALVARADO aka:

REUBEN ALVARADO QUEZADA.

NOTICE! You have been sued.

The court may decide against you without your being heard unless

you respond within 30 days. Read

the information below. You have 30

CALENDAR DAYS after this summons

and legal papers are served

on you to file a written response at

this court and have a copy served

on the plaintiff. A letter or phone

call will not protect you. Your written

response must be in proper

legal form if you want the court

to hear your case. There may be a

court form that you can use for your

response. You can find these court

forms and more information at the

California Courts Online Self-Help

Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp),

your county law library, or the

courthouse nearest you. If you cannot

pay the filing fee, ask the court

clerk for a fee waiver form. If you

do not file your response on time,

you may lose the case by default,

and your wages, money, and property

may be taken without further

warning from the court. There are

other legal requirements. You may

want to call an attorney right away.

If you do not know an attorney, you

may want to call an attorney referral

service. If you cannot afford an

attorney, you may be eligible for

free legal services from a nonprofit

legal services program. You can locate

these nonprofit groups at the

California Legal Services Web site

(www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the

California Courts Online Self-Help

Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/

selfhelp), or by contacting your local

court or county bar association.

NOTE: The court has a statutory

lien for waived fees and costs on

any settlement or arbitration award

of $10,000 or more in a civil case.

The court’s lien must be paid before

the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si

no responde dentro de 30 dias,

la corte puede decidir en su contra

sin escuchar su version. Lea

la informacion a continuacion

Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO

después de que le entreguen esta

citácion y papeles legales para

presentar una respuesta por escrito

en esta corte y hacer que se

entregue una copia al demandante.

Una carta o una llamada telefonica

no lo protegen. Su respuesta por

escrito tiene que estar en formato

legal correcto si desea que procesen

su caso en la corte. Es posible

que haya un formulario que usted

pueda usar para su respuesta.

Puede encontrar estos formularios

de la corte y mas informacion en

el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes

de California (www.courtinfo.

ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), en la

biblioteca de leyes de su condado

o en la corte que le quede

mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la

cuota de presentacion, pida al

secretario de la corte que le de un

formulario de exencion de pago

de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta

a tiempo, puede perder el

caso por incumplimiento y la corte

le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero

y bienes sin mas advertencia.

Hay otros requisitos legales. Es

recomendable que llame a un

abogado inmediatamente. Si no

conoce a un abogado, puede llamar

a un servicio de remision a

abogados. Si no puede pagar a

un abogado, es posible que cumpla

con los requisitos para obtener

servicios legales gratuitos de un

programa de servicios legales sin

fines de lucro. Puede encontrar

estos grupos sin fines de lucro en

el sitio web de California Legal Services,

(www.lawhelpcalifornia.org),

en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes

de California, (www.courtinfo.

ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o poniéndose

en contacto con la corte o

el colegio de abogados locales.

AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene

derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los

costos exentos por imponer un gravamen

sobre cualquier recuperacion

de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida

mediante un acuerdo o una

concesion de arbitraje en un caso

de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el

gravamen de la corte antes de que

la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the

court is: (El nombre y dirección

de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA,

Hall of Justice, 800 South

Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA

93009. The name, address, and

telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney,

or plaintiff without an attorney,

is: (El nombre, la direccion y

el numero de telefono del abogado

del demandante, o del demandante

que no tiene abogado, es):

RONALD W. ASK, ESQ, ELDER LAW

CENTER, P.C., 3600 LIME STREET,

SUITE 412, RIVERSIDE, CA 92501;

(951) 684-5608 (951) 684 -1106.

Date (Fecha): DEC 21 2017 /s/:

Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer

and Clerk (Secretario), By ALBERT

VILLEGAS JR, Deputy (Adjunto).

[Seal].

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

5/23/19, 5/30/19, 6/6/19

and 6/13/19.

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

SUMMONS

(CITACION JUDICIAL)

Case No.

56-2017-00505455-

CU-OR-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO

AL DEMANDADO): THE ESTATE OF

YOLANDA V. LEAL, NANCY LEAL,

AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY

PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO

EL DEMANDANTE):

GARY G. QUEZADA, SR., AS ADMINISTRATOR

OF THE ESTATE OF

REUBEN QUEZADA ALVARADO aka:

REUBEN ALVARADO QUEZADA.

NOTICE! You have been sued.

The court may decide against you

without your being heard unless

you respond within 30 days. Read

the information below. You have 30

CALENDAR DAYS after this summons

and legal papers are served

on you to file a written response at

this court and have a copy served

on the plaintiff. A letter or phone

call will not protect you. Your written

response must be in proper

legal form if you want the court

to hear your case. There may be a

court form that you can use for your

response. You can find these court

forms and more information at the

California Courts Online Self-Help

Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp),

your county law library, or the

courthouse nearest you. If you cannot

pay the filing fee, ask the court

clerk for a fee waiver form. If you

do not file your response on time,

you may lose the case by default,

and your wages, money, and property

may be taken without further

warning from the court. There are

other legal requirements. You may

want to call an attorney right away.

If you do not know an attorney, you

may want to call an attorney referral

service. If you cannot afford an

attorney, you may be eligible for

free legal services from a nonprofit

legal services program. You can locate

these nonprofit groups at the

California Legal Services Web site

(www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the

California Courts Online Self-Help

Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/

selfhelp), or by contacting your local

court or county bar association.

NOTE: The court has a statutory

lien for waived fees and costs on

any settlement or arbitration award

of $10,000 or more in a civil case.

The court’s lien must be paid before

the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si

no responde dentro de 30 dias,

la corte puede decidir en su contra

sin escuchar su version. Lea

la informacion a continuacion

Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO

después de que le entreguen esta

citácion y papeles legales para

presentar una respuesta por escrito

en esta corte y hacer que se

entregue una copia al demandante.

Una carta o una llamada telefonica

no lo protegen. Su respuesta por

escrito tiene que estar en formato

legal correcto si desea que procesen

su caso en la corte. Es posible

que haya un formulario que usted

pueda usar para su respuesta.

Puede encontrar estos formularios

de la corte y mas informacion en

el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes

de California (www.courtinfo.

ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), en la

biblioteca de leyes de su condado

o en la corte que le quede

mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la

cuota de presentacion, pida al

secretario de la corte que le de un

formulario de exencion de pago

de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta

a tiempo, puede perder el

caso por incumplimiento y la corte

le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero

y bienes sin mas advertencia.

Hay otros requisitos legales. Es

recomendable que llame a un

abogado inmediatamente. Si no

conoce a un abogado, puede llamar

a un servicio de remision a

abogados. Si no puede pagar a

un abogado, es posible que cumpla

con los requisitos para obtener

servicios legales gratuitos de un

programa de servicios legales sin

fines de lucro. Puede encontrar

estos grupos sin fines de lucro en

el sitio web de California Legal Services,

(www.lawhelpcalifornia.org),

en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes

de California, (www.courtinfo.

ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o poniéndose

en contacto con la corte o

el colegio de abogados locales.

AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene

derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los

costos exentos por imponer un gravamen

sobre cualquier recuperacion

de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida

mediante un acuerdo o una

concesion de arbitraje en un caso

de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el

gravamen de la corte antes de que

la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the

court is: (El nombre y dirección

de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA,

Hall of Justice, 800 South

Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA

93009. The name, address, and

telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney,

or plaintiff without an attorney,

is: (El nombre, la direccion y

el numero de telefono del abogado

del demandante, o del demandante

que no tiene abogado, es):

RONALD W. ASK, ESQ, ELDER LAW

CENTER, P.C., 3600 LIME STREET,

SUITE 412, RIVERSIDE, CA 92501;

(951) 684-5608 (951) 684 -1106.

Date (Fecha): DEC 21 2017 /s/:

Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer

and Clerk (Secretario), By ALBERT

VILLEGAS JR, Deputy (Adjunto).

[Seal].

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

5/23/19, 5/30/19, 6/6/19

and 6/13/19.

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

SUMMONS

(CITACION JUDICIAL)

Case No.

56-2017-00505455-

CU-OR-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT:

(AVISO AL DEMANDADO):

THE ESTATE OF YOLANDA V.

LEAL, ANITA LEAL TAKAHASHI,

AS SUCCESSOR IN INTEREST.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY

PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO

EL DEMANDANTE):

GARY G. QUEZADA, SR., AS ADMINISTRATOR

OF THE ESTATE OF

REUBEN QUEZADA ALVARADO

aka: REUBEN ALVARADO QUEZADA.

NOTICE! You have been sued.

The court may decide against you

without your being heard unless

you respond within 30 days. Read

the information below. You have 30

CALENDAR DAYS after this summons

and legal papers are served

on you to file a written response at

this court and have a copy served

on the plaintiff. A letter or phone

call will not protect you. Your written

response must be in proper

legal form if you want the court

to hear your case. There may be a

court form that you can use for your

response. You can find these court

forms and more information at the

California Courts Online Self-Help

Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp),

your county law library, or the

courthouse nearest you. If you cannot

pay the filing fee, ask the court

clerk for a fee waiver form. If you

do not file your response on time,

you may lose the case by default,

and your wages, money, and property

may be taken without further

warning from the court. There are

other legal requirements. You may

want to call an attorney right away.

If you do not know an attorney, you

may want to call an attorney referral

service. If you cannot afford an

attorney, you may be eligible for

free legal services from a nonprofit

legal services program. You can locate

these nonprofit groups at the

California Legal Services Web site

(www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the

California Courts Online Self-Help

Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/

selfhelp), or by contacting your local

court or county bar association.

NOTE: The court has a statutory

lien for waived fees and costs on

any settlement or arbitration award

of $10,000 or more in a civil case.

The court’s lien must be paid before

the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si

no responde dentro de 30 dias,

la corte puede decidir en su contra

sin escuchar su version. Lea

la informacion a continuacion

Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO

después de que le entreguen esta

citácion y papeles legales para

presentar una respuesta por escrito

en esta corte y hacer que se

entregue una copia al demandante.

Una carta o una llamada telefonica

no lo protegen. Su respuesta por

escrito tiene que estar en formato

legal correcto si desea que procesen

su caso en la corte. Es posible

que haya un formulario que usted

pueda usar para su respuesta.

Puede encontrar estos formularios

de la corte y mas informacion en

el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes

de California (www.courtinfo.

ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), en la

biblioteca de leyes de su condado

o en la corte que le quede

mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la

cuota de presentacion, pida al

secretario de la corte que le de un

formulario de exencion de pago

de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta

a tiempo, puede perder el

caso por incumplimiento y la corte

le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero

y bienes sin mas advertencia.

Hay otros requisitos legales. Es

recomendable que llame a un

abogado inmediatamente. Si no

conoce a un abogado, puede llamar

a un servicio de remision a

abogados. Si no puede pagar a

un abogado, es posible que cumpla

con los requisitos para obtener

servicios legales gratuitos de un

programa de servicios legales sin

fines de lucro. Puede encontrar

estos grupos sin fines de lucro en

el sitio web de California Legal Services,

(www.lawhelpcalifornia.org),

en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes

de California, (www.courtinfo.

ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o poniéndose

en contacto con la corte o

el colegio de abogados locales.

AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene

derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los

costos exentos por imponer un gravamen

sobre cualquier recuperacion

de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida

mediante un acuerdo o una

concesion de arbitraje en un caso

de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el

gravamen de la corte antes de que

la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the

court is: (El nombre y dirección

de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA,

Hall of Justice, 800 South

Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA

93009. The name, address, and

telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney,

or plaintiff without an attorney,

is: (El nombre, la direccion y

el numero de telefono del abogado

del demandante, o del demandante

que no tiene abogado, es):

RONALD W. ASK, ESQ, ELDER LAW

CENTER, P.C., 3600 LIME STREET,

SUITE 412, RIVERSIDE, CA 92501;

(951) 684-5608 (951) 684 -1106.

Date (Fecha): DEC 21 2017 /s/:

Michael D. Planet, Executive Officer

and Clerk (Secretario), By ALBERT

VILLEGAS JR, Deputy (Adjunto).

[Seal].

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

5/23/19, 5/30/19, 6/6/19

and 6/13/19.

SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA

COUNTY OF VENTURA

SUMMONS

(CITACION JUDICIAL)

Case No.

56-2017-00505455-

CU-OR-VTA

NOTICE TO DEFENDANT: (AVISO

AL DEMANDADO): To All Persons

Unknown, Claiming Any Legal

or Equitable Right, Title, Estate,

Lien or Interest in the Property

described in the Complaint Adverse

to Plaintiff’s Title, or any

cloud on Plaintiff’s Title Thereto.

YOU ARE BEING SUED BY

PLAINTIFF: (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO

EL DEMANDANTE):

GARY G. QUEZADA, SR., AS ADMINISTRATOR

OF THE ESTATE OF

REUBEN QUEZADA ALVARADO

aka: REUBEN ALVARADO QUEZADA.

NOTICE! You have been sued.

The court may decide against you

without your being heard unless

you respond within 30 days. Read

the information below. You have 30

CALENDAR DAYS after this summons

and legal papers are served

on you to file a written response at

this court and have a copy served

on the plaintiff. A letter or phone

call will not protect you. Your written

response must be in proper

legal form if you want the court

to hear your case. There may be a

court form that you can use for your

response. You can find these court

forms and more information at the

California Courts Online Self-Help

Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp),

your county law library, or the

courthouse nearest you. If you cannot

pay the filing fee, ask the court

clerk for a fee waiver form. If you

do not file your response on time,

you may lose the case by default,

and your wages, money, and property

may be taken without further

warning from the court. There are

other legal requirements. You may

want to call an attorney right away.

If you do not know an attorney, you

may want to call an attorney referral

service. If you cannot afford an

attorney, you may be eligible for

free legal services from a nonprofit

legal services program. You can locate

these nonprofit groups at the

California Legal Services Web site

(www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the

California Courts Online Self-Help

Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/

selfhelp), or by contacting your local

court or county bar association.

NOTE: The court has a statutory

lien for waived fees and costs on

any settlement or arbitration award

of $10,000 or more in a civil case.

The court’s lien must be paid before

the court will dismiss the case.

¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si

no responde dentro de 30 dias,

la corte puede decidir en su contra

sin escuchar su version. Lea

la informacion a continuacion

Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO

después de que le entreguen esta

citácion y papeles legales para

presentar una respuesta por escrito

en esta corte y hacer que se

entregue una copia al demandante.

Una carta o una llamada telefonica

no lo protegen. Su respuesta por

escrito tiene que estar en formato

legal correcto si desea que procesen

su caso en la corte. Es posible

que haya un formulario que usted

pueda usar para su respuesta.

Puede encontrar estos formularios

de la corte y mas informacion en

el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes

de California (www.courtinfo.

ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/), en la

biblioteca de leyes de su condado

o en la corte que le quede

mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la

cuota de presentacion, pida al

secretario de la corte que le de un

formulario de exencion de pago

de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta

a tiempo, puede perder el

caso por incumplimiento y la corte

le podra quitar su sueldo, dinero

y bienes sin mas advertencia.

Hay otros requisitos legales. Es

recomendable que llame a un

abogado inmediatamente. Si no

conoce a un abogado, puede llamar

a un servicio de remision a

abogados. Si no puede pagar a

un abogado, es posible que cumpla

con los requisitos para obtener

servicios legales gratuitos de un

programa de servicios legales sin

fines de lucro. Puede encontrar

estos grupos sin fines de lucro en

el sitio web de California Legal Services,

(www.lawhelpcalifornia.org),

en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes

de California, (www.courtinfo.

ca.gov/selfhelp/espanol/) o poniéndose

en contacto con la corte o

el colegio de abogados locales.

AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene

derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los

costos exentos por imponer un gravamen

sobre cualquier recuperacion

de $10,000 o mas de valor recibida

mediante un acuerdo o una

concesion de arbitraje en un caso

de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el

gravamen de la corte antes de que

la corte pueda desechar el caso.

The name and address of the

court is: (El nombre y dirección

de la corte es): SUPERIOR COURT

OF CALIFORNIA, COUNTY OF VENTURA,

Hall of Justice, 800 South

Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA

93009. The name, address, and

telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney,

or plaintiff without an attorney,

is: (El nombre, la direccion y

el numero de telefono del abogado

del demandante, o del demandante

que no tiene abogado, es):

RONALD W. ASK, ESQ, ELDER LAW

CENTER, P.C., 3600 LIME STREET,

SUITE 412, RIVERSIDE, CA 92501;

(951) 684-5608 (951) 684 -1106.

Date (Fecha): JAN 03 2019 /s/:

MICHAEL D. PLANET, Executive

Officer and Clerk (Secretario), By

ELIZABETH MULLER, Deputy (Adjunto).

[Seal].

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

5/23/19, 5/30/19, 6/6/19

and 6/13/19.

PROBATE

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF:

JEAN FLORENCE

DIXON

CASE NO. 56-2019-

00528176-PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries,

creditors, contingent creditors,

and persons who may

otherwise be interested in

the WILL or estate, or both

of JEAN FLORENCE DIXON.

A PETITION FOR PROBATE has

been filed by JENNIFER J. RUIZ

in the Superior Court of California,

County of VENTURA.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE

requests that JENNIFER J. RUIZ

be appointed as personal

representative to administer

the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests the

decedent’s WILL and codicils,

if any, be admitted to probate.

The WILL and any codicils

are available for examination

in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority

to administer the estate

under the Independent Administration

of Estates Act. (This

authority will allow the personal

representative to take many

actions without obtaining court

approval. Before taking certain

very important actions, however,

the personal representative

will be required to give notice to

interested persons unless they

have waived notice or consented

to the proposed action.) The

independent administration authority

will be granted unless an

interested person files an objection

to the petition and shows

good cause why the court

should not grant the authority.

A HEARING on the petition

will be held in this

court as follows: 06/19/19

at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located

at 4353 E. VINEYARD

AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036.

IF YOU OBJECT to the granting

of the petition, you should

appear at the hearing and

state your objections or file

written objections with the

court before the hearing.

Your appearance may be in

person or by your attorney.

IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or

a contingent creditor of the

decedent, you must file your

claim with the court and mail a

copy to the personal representative

appointed by the court

within the later of either (1)

four months from the date of

first issuance of letters to a general

personal representative, as

defined in section 58(b) of the

California Probate Code, or (2)

60 days from the date of mailing

or personal delivery to you

of a notice under section 9052

of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes

and legal authority may affect

your rights as a creditor.

You may want to consult

with an attorney knowledgeable

in California law.

YOU MAY EXAMINE the file

kept by the court. If you are

a person interested in the estate,

you may file with the court

a Request for Special Notice

(form DE-154) of the filing of

an inventory and appraisal of

estate assets or of any petition

or account as provided in

Probate Code section 1250. A

Request for Special Notice form

is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner

CHRISTOHER P. YOUNG –

SBN 281512

THE ALVAREZ FIRM

760 PASEO CAMARILLO,

SUITE 315

CAMARILLO CA 93010

5/16, 5/23, 5/30/19

CNS-3253751#

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF:

STEPHEN ANDREW

MERRICK

CASE NO. 56-2019-

00527875-PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries,

creditors, contingent creditors,

and persons who may

otherwise be interested in

the WILL or estate, or both of

STEPHEN ANDREW MERRICK.

A PETITION FOR PROBATE

has been filed by

SHAUN KEVIN AKERS

in the Superior Court of California,

County of VENTURA.

THE PETITION FOR PROBATE

requests that

SHAUN KEVIN AKERS

be appointed as personal

representative to administer

the estate of the decedent.

THE PETITION requests the

decedent’s WILL and codicils,

if any, be admitted to probate.

The WILL and any codicils

are available for examination

in the file kept by the court.

THE PETITION requests authority

to administer the estate

under the Independent Administration

of Estates Act . (This

authority will allow the personal

representative to take many

actions without obtaining court

approval. Before taking certain

very important actions, however,

the personal representative

will be required to give notice to

interested persons unless they

have waived notice or consented

to the proposed action.) The

independent administration authority

will be granted unless an

interested person files an objection

to the petition and shows

good cause why the court

should not grant the authority.

A HEARING on the petition

will be held in this

court as follows: 06/06/19

at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located

at 4353 E. VINEYARD

AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036.

IF YOU OBJECT to the granting

of the petition, you should

appear at the hearing and

state your objections or file

written objections with the

court before the hearing.

Your appearance may be in

person or by your attorney.

IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or

a contingent creditor of the

decedent, you must file your

claim with the court and mail a

copy to the personal representative

appointed by the court

within the later of either (1)

four months from the date of

first issuance of letters to a general

personal representative, as

defined in section 58(b) of the

California Probate Code, or (2)

60 days from the date of mailing

or personal delivery to you

of a notice under section 9052

of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes

and legal authority may affect

your rights as a creditor.

You may want to consult

with an attorney knowledgeable

in California law.

YOU MAY EXAMINE the file

kept by the court. If you are

a person interested in the estate,

you may file with the court

a Request for Special Notice

(form DE-154) of the filing of

an inventory and appraisal of

estate assets or of any petition

or account as provided in

Probate Code section 1250. A

Request for Special Notice form

is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner

JOHN B. PALLEY

SBN 173469

MEISSNER, JOSEPH,

PALLEY & RUGGLES

1555 RIVER PARK DRIVE

SUITE 108

SACRAMENTO CA 95815

5/16, 5/23, 5/30/19

CNS-3254830#

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

FRANK GONZALES,

DECEDENT

Case No:

56-2019-00527686-

PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,

contingent creditors, and

persons who may otherwise be

interested in the will or estate,

or both, of: FRANK GONZALES.

A Petition for Probate has been

filed by: CECILIA GONZALES

in the Superior Court of California,

County of VENTURA.

The Petition for Probate requests

that: CECILIA GONZALES be

appointed as personal representative

to administer

the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests the decedent’s

will and codicils, if any, be

admitted to probate. The will and

any codicils are available for examination

in the file kept by the court.

The petition requests authority to

administer the estate under the

Independent Administration of

Estates Act. (This authority will allow

the personal representative to

take many actions without obtaining

court approval. Before taking

certain very important actions,

however, the personal representative

will be required to give notice

to interested persons unless they

have waived notice or consented

to the proposed action.) The independent

administration authority

will be granted unless an interested

person files an objection to the petition

and shows good cause why the

court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will

be held in this court as follows:

6/13/19 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6.

Address of court: Superior Court

of California, County of Ventura,

4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard,

CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center.

If you object to the granting of

the petition, you should appear

at the hearing and state your

objections or file written objections

with the court before the

hearing. Your appearance may

be in person or by your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent

creditor of the decedent, you

must file your claim with the court

and mail a copy to the personal representative

appointed by the court

within the later of either (1) four

months from the date of first issuance

of letters to a general personal

representative, as defined in section

58(b) of the California Probate

Code, or (2) 60 days from the date

of mailing or personal delivery to

you of a notice under section 9052

of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and

legal authority may affect your

rights as a creditor. You may

want to consult with an attorney

knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept by

the court. If you are a person interested

in the estate, you may file

with the court a Request for Special

Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of

an inventory and appraisal of estate

assets or of any petition or account

as provided in Probate Code section

1250. A Request for Special

Notice form is available from the

court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Sean Mason

(SBN# 175487), 2827 E. Thompson

Boulevard, Ventura, California

93003, 805-457-5030.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

5/23/19, 5/30/19 and

6/6/19.

(AMENDED)

NOTICE OF PETITION

TO ADMINISTER

ESTATE OF

VIRGINIA L. DAVIS,

DECEDENT

Case No:

56-2019-00527022-

PR-PW-OXN

To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors,

contingent creditors, and

persons who may otherwise be

interested in the will or estate,

or both, of: VIRGINIA L. DAVIS.

A Petition for Probate has

been filed by: KATHLEEN S.

CLOWER in the Superior Court of

California, County of VENTURA.

The Petition for Probate requests

that: KATHLEEN S.

CLOWER be appointed as personal

representative to administer

the estate of the decedent.

The petition requests the decedent’s

will and codicils, if any, be

admitted to probate. The will and

any codicils are available for examination

in the file kept by the court.

The petition requests authority to

administer the estate under the

Independent Administration of

Estates Act. (This authority will allow

the personal representative to

take many actions without obtaining

court approval. Before taking

certain very important actions,

however, the personal representative

will be required to give notice

to interested persons unless they

have waived notice or consented

to the proposed action.) The independent

administration authority

will be granted unless an interested

person files an objection to the petition

and shows good cause why the

court should not grant the authority.

A hearing on the petition will be

held in this court as follows: June

19, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6.

Address of court: Superior Court

of California, County of Ventura,

4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard,

CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Center.

If you object to the granting of the

petition, you should appear at the

hearing and state your objections

or file written objections with the

court before the hearing. Your appearance

may be in person or by

your attorney.

If you are a creditor or a contingent

creditor of the decedent, you

must file your claim with the court

and mail a copy to the personal representative

appointed by the court

within the later of either (1) four

months from the date of first issuance

of letters to a general personal

representative, as defined in section

58(b) of the California Probate

Code, or (2) 60 days from the date

of mailing or personal delivery to

you of a notice under section 9052

of the California Probate Code.

Other California statutes and

legal authority may affect your

rights as a creditor. You may

want to consult with an attorney

knowledgeable in California law.

You may examine the file kept

by the court If you are a person

interested in the estate, you may

file with the court a Request for

Special Notice (form DE-154) of

the filing of an inventory and appraisal

of estate assets or of any

petition or account as provided

in Probate Code section 1250. A

Request for Special Notice form

is available from the court clerk.

Attorney for Petitioner: Thomas E.

Olson (SBN# 82569), Benton, Orr,

Duval & Buckingham, 39 North

California Street, Ventura, California

93001, (805) 648-5111.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter;

5/23/19, 5/30/19 and

6/6/19.

SUPERIOR COURT

OF THE STATE

OF CALIFORNIA

FOR THE COUNTY

OF VENTURA

In Re:

GEORGE McGEHEE,

TRUSTOR OF THE

GEORGE McGEHEE

LIVING TRUST

dated 8/10/2012

George E. McGehee, Jr.

Successor Trustee

of said Trust

NOTICE TO

CREDITORS

OF DEATH OF

GEORGE McGEHEE

LIVING TRUST,

dated 8/10/2012

[Probate Code §§19040

et seq.; 19050, et seq]

Case No.

56-2019-00528681-

PR-NC-OXN

Notice is hereby given to the creditors

and contingent creditors of the

above-named decedent (i.e. George

McGehee) that all persons having

claims against either of said decedent

and/or the Trust entitled, The

George McGehee Living Trust dated

8/10/2012 are required to file them

with the Ventura County Superior

Court, at 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue,

Oxnard, CA 93036 and mail or deliver

(pursuant to §1215 of the Calif.

Probate Code) a copy to Stanley J.

Yates, Attorney for the Successor

Trustee (i.e. George E. McGehee) of

The George McGehee Living Trust

dated 8/10/2012, wherein said

decedent was the trustor of said

Trust, at the following address: 260

Maple Court, Suite 230, Ventura,

CA 93003, within the later of four

months after June 1, 2019 (or 4

months after the date of the first

publication of notice to creditors

if later than 6/1/2019) or, if notice

is mailed or personally delivered

to you, 60 days after the date this

notice is mailed or personally delivered

to you. A claim form may be

obtained from the court clerk. For

your protection, you are encouraged

to file your claim by certified

mail, with return receipt requested.

Date: May 24, 2019, /s/ George E.

McGehee, Jr.

Successor Trustee of said Trust.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County

Reporter; 5/30/19, 6/6/19 and

6/13/19.