Increased police presence

There has been an increased police presence on the streets of Ventura County over the past two years. Where formerly, we citizens might see two or three small patrol cars in a day (often, the same one all day), and infrequently a motor-bike, we now see large police trucks, equipped with detention cells in the rear seats, ever hour, and are often startled by the sight of two or three such, parked in flagrant violation of posted traffic rules, with the officers dismounted and busily bullying our neighbors, over exceeded speed limits or driving, by mistake, without a license. Such officers, when questioned, rudely brush the bystanders off, and threaten them will the full penalties of the law, at the slightest pretext.

Such a state of affairs is detrimental to the citizens’ sense of personal safety and therefore should be remedied.

Siddharth Mehrotra

Camarillo

Protect net neutrality

I am writing to you because I want to protect our open Internet. Two years ago, the FCC under Ajit Pai repealed the Net Neutrality protections that make the Internet an open and free platform to connect and exchange ideas. If we can’t restore these protections, the Internet as we know it could change forever.

The House of Representatives has passed the Save the Internet Act, which will restore the open Internet protections that were repealed by the FCC in 2017. Now, Senate Republicans and Democratic Senator Kyrsten Sinema are blocking the bill at the Senate, despite the overwhelming and cross partisan support that Net Neutrality has with the American public.

I hope our Senators vote in favor of this bill. Otherwise we’ll be forced to hold them accountable at the ballot box in 2020.

Susie Hanna

Oxnard

Trump’s new nickname

At least four mass hate crimes in the last two months:

Three black Louisiana churches burned down.

Two mosques bombed in New Zealand.

Three Christian churches and three hotels bombed in Sri Lanka.

Mass shooting at synagogue in Poway, California.

Massive loss of life and wounding from these crimes.

It is indisputable that hate crimes have increased under Trump’s leadership.

“Hate crimes reportedly jumped by 226 percent in counties that hosted Trump campaign rallies in 2016” (Vox, March 24, 2019).

The New Zealand shooter called Trump “a symbol of renewed white identity” (MSNBC, March 16, 2019).

President Trump delights in giving mocking nicknames to his political opponents.

How about this one?

Hate-crime Trump.

Clive Leeman

Ojai






