Battle of the Bands voting ends May 3

There’s still time to vote for your favorite band in the Oxnard Salsa Festival’s first “Battle of the Bands” contest. Four bands — La Seleccion, Sangre Nueva, The West Coast Salsa Orchestra and Fermin Fusion Salsa — are competing to perform during the festival, which takes place July 27-28 at Plaza Park in Downtown Oxnard. Those who vote will be automatically entered to win a family 4 pack of concert venue admission tickets. Voting closes May 3. For more information and to cast your ballot, visit oxnardsalsafestival.com/battle.

Schwab Academy

Registration is now open for the Miriam and Henry Schwab Academy of Music, which will take place June 17-July 7 at the Ventura College Performing Arts Center. The curriculum, which will include courses in chamber music and orchestra, is designed to educate, improve skills and develop the musicianship of young artists. Attendees will enjoy professional instruction and leadership from music faculty who are internationally recognized experts in their field. For application instructions and more information, visit the academy’s website at www.venturacollege.edu/departments/academic/music/schwab-academy-of-music.

Strawberry Festival music lineup

The California Strawberry Festival takes place May 18-19, and one highlight (in addition to delicious treats and strawberry-inspired games and contests) will be the live music provided by a variety of acts on three separate stages. Headliners performing on Saturday, May 18, include U2 tribute band L.A.vation, psychedelic Cumbia outfit Ocho Ojos and Past Action Heroes, who will rock out to 1980s-90s hits. Don’t miss Metalachi — the world’s first and only heavy metal mariachi band — on Sunday, May 19. Also taking the stage will be local favorite Shaky Feelin’ and tribute bands One Drop Redemption (Bob Marley) and Uptown Funk (Bruno Mars). For performance times and the complete lineup, visit castrawberryfestival.org/events-attractions/musical-entertainment.

The Grape ends residency at Hong Kong Inn

Since January, The Grape — formerly Squashed Grapes — has been presenting live jazz music at the Hong Kong Inn while working through the red tape necessary to open its new space at 2733 E. Main St. in Ventura. After a unanimous vote by the Ventura Planning Commission on April 10, owners Adam Randall and Josh McNutt are ready to build out their new live jazz club. It should have a full liquor license, but unlike the previous location (which closed in 2017), wine will no longer be made on the premises: A separate winery has already been established off Market Street. The jazz club is expected to open this summer.