Over two dozen demonstrators turned up on Saturday, May 4, at the Ventura County Fairgrounds in opposition to allowance of gun shows at the state-owned property. Various members of activist groups were in attendance including March for our Lives, Veterans for Peace, National Association of Students Against Gun Violence, among others. Many cited the Thousand Oaks Borderline Bar & Grill shooting as reason why they were in attendance, some holding signs with the names of victims. The Crossroads of the West gun show hosted its annual event at the Fairgrounds over the weekend. “It’s not just that the state is profiting from it, as are the fairgrounds, but that this is being promoted as a fun thing to do for kids under 12,” said Troy Corley, chapter leader of NeverAgainCA – Ventura County. “Guns are not fun. Guns have one intent only: that is to kill a living thing.”
Related Posts
COURTROOM ROUNDUP
November 16, 2016
Institution, Made West make big leaps
April 4, 2016
NO ORDINARY JOB | A glimpse into professions not for faint of heart
October 25, 2017
INTERESTING TIMES | 2016 was a year of change in the local art world
December 28, 2016
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
SUBSCRIBE
Hook up with us here and get the latest news, updates and some free stuff.
Righteous! You're in!
LOGIN
COMMUNITY EVENTS
SUBMIT YOUR VENTURA COUNTY EVENT HERE.
You must be registered and logged in to post your events.
UPCOMING COMMUNITY EVENTS
-
Ojai Landscape Through the Eye of the ArtistMarch 18 @ 8:00 am - May 31 @ 5:00 pm
-
CLUFest 2019: ColorsApril 26 @ 8:00 am - May 18 @ 7:00 pm
-
Thingamajig V: A Printmaking and Ceramics ExplorationApril 26 @ 8:00 am - May 11 @ 8:00 pm
-
63rd Annual Conejo Valley DaysMay 9 @ 5:00 pm - May 12 @ 10:00 pm
-
2nd Annual Alzheimer’s Women’s Initiative “Your Brain Matters” LuncheonMay 10 @ 11:00 am - 2:00 pm
-
My Ladies Travel Club May MeetingMay 10 @ 2:00 pm - 3:30 pm
-
WEEKLY SOUND BATH – THOUSAND OAKSMay 10 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
-
Water Wise Trees- Gardening ClassMay 11 @ 10:00 am - 11:30 am
-
New Artist Talk Series Presents Artist and Curator Michael PearceMay 11 @ 1:00 pm - 3:00 pm
-
Ayurveda and the MindMay 12 @ 3:00 am - 5:00 pm