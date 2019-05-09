Over two dozen demonstrators turned up on Saturday, May 4, at the Ventura County Fairgrounds in opposition to allowance of gun shows at the state-owned property. Various members of activist groups were in attendance including March for our Lives, Veterans for Peace, National Association of Students Against Gun Violence, among others. Many cited the Thousand Oaks Borderline Bar & Grill shooting as reason why they were in attendance, some holding signs with the names of victims. The Crossroads of the West gun show hosted its annual event at the Fairgrounds over the weekend. “It’s not just that the state is profiting from it, as are the fairgrounds, but that this is being promoted as a fun thing to do for kids under 12,” said Troy Corley, chapter leader of NeverAgainCA – Ventura County. “Guns are not fun. Guns have one intent only: that is to kill a living thing.”

Related