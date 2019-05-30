Over 1,000 Ventura County school children, teachers, parents and guests attended the Ventura County Public Works Agency’s Public Works Day on Tuesday, May 21 at the Ventura County Government Center. This year’s enhanced event featured over 23 heavy equipment demonstrations and 35 interactive booths, including a large career day booth for youth and the public. Thematic zoned stations featured booths on Native Drought Resistant Plants, the County’s Raptor Program, building and safety, engineering STEM, and technology in public transportation to the always-popular live demonstrations of heavy equipment. Public Works Day was created by former President John F. Kennedy to educate the public on their government departments and has been an annually held event in Ventura County.

