Over 1,000 Ventura County school children, teachers, parents and guests attended the Ventura County Public Works Agency’s Public Works Day on Tuesday, May 21 at the Ventura County Government Center. This year’s enhanced event featured over 23 heavy equipment demonstrations and 35 interactive booths, including a large career day booth for youth and the public. Thematic zoned stations featured booths on Native Drought Resistant Plants, the County’s Raptor Program, building and safety, engineering STEM, and technology in public transportation to the always-popular live demonstrations of heavy equipment. Public Works Day was created by former President John F. Kennedy to educate the public on their government departments and has been an annually held event in Ventura County.
Related Posts
BY THE NUMBERS | What was lost and progress since the Thomas Fire
November 28, 2018
THE CRITICAL LINE | April 12, 2018
April 11, 2018
RECREATION | Best of Ventura County 2017
September 21, 2017
LIKE US ON FACEBOOK
SUBSCRIBE
Hook up with us here and get the latest news, updates and some free stuff.
Righteous! You're in!
LOGIN
COMMUNITY EVENTS
SUBMIT YOUR VENTURA COUNTY EVENT HERE.
You must be registered and logged in to post your events.
UPCOMING COMMUNITY EVENTS
-
Ojai Landscape Through the Eye of the ArtistMarch 18 @ 8:00 am - May 31 @ 5:00 pm
-
World “No Tobacco” Day Marks Kick Off of Local Smoke Free CampaignMay 31
-
Dukes Griddle n Grill Live MusicMay 31 @ 6:00 pm - 9:00 pm
-
WEEKLY SOUND BATH – THOUSAND OAKSMay 31 @ 7:00 pm - 8:00 pm
-
INTRODUCTION TO ANTIQUE CLOCK COLLECTING, MAINTENANCE & REPAIR WORKSHOP IN SANTA PAULAJune 1 @ 8:30 am - 4:00 pm
-
Fun Arts and Entertainment for All Ages at Studio Channel Islands Arts Alive FestivalJune 1 @ 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
-
Studio Channel Islands Arts AliveJune 1 @ 10:00 am - 5:00 pm
-
Sip & Shop at The Collection June 1stJune 1 @ 10:00 am - 12:00 pm
-
Help a Horse Day at California Coastal Horse RescueJune 1 @ 11:00 am - 4:00 pm
-
The 2019 OakHeart Country Music FestivalJune 1 @ 1:00 pm - 10:00 pm