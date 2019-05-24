UPDATE: 12:30 p.m.

Oxnard School District Superintendent Cesar Morales says it is business as usual at all OSD campuses despite an apparent sickout Friday, denying teachers are protesting layoffs.

At least 180 Oxnard School District teachers called in sick Friday in what appeared to be a reaction to the 58 pink slips handed out by the Board of Trustees on May 8.

But Morales says the district’s substitute services were able to fill in for all the absent teachers and that as far as he knows there’s nothing political going on.

“I’ve had conversations with the teacher’s union president and have been informed this is not a response to any action by the Board of Trustees,” Morales said Friday morning.



OSD Trustee Denis O’Leary says Superintendent Cesar Morales told him only 120 substitutes are available, leaving 60 classes without teachers.



O’Leary said Morales indicated plans are to put classes without teachers together or have group activities. O’Leary estimated 1,800 students have no teacher Friday morning.



O’Leary cast the only vote against layoffs at a May 8 special meeting. Trustees Monica Madrigal Lopez, Debra Cordes, Jesus Vega and Veronica Robles-Solis voted in favor.



O’Leary says layoffs will mean continued bad test scores compared to the state average.



“Our students must be the focus of our community and schools,” O’Leary said. “Poor test scores are not the teachers’ fault. Poor test scores have come from the lack of support for teachers from trustees and administrators.”



Responses from Morales and teachers’ union officials are pending. This story will be updated.