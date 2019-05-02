Denis O’Leary knows that his name doesn’t scream authority on the history of Mexico, but that doesn’t stop people from asking him about the significance of Cinco de Mayo around this time of year. As an author and teacher, O’Leary has written books on his experience working alongside the Mexican Consulate, holds degrees in political science and Spanish, and served as district director for the Oxnard branch of the League of United Latin American Citizens, LULAC. O’Leary has also been an educator for close to three decades and an Oxnard School District trustee for 16 years.

Cinco de Mayo, literally the 5th of May, is a Mexican holiday celebrated in the United States (and to a lesser extent in Mexico) in various ways. In the U.S., O’Leary says that people often have various understandings of the holiday, too.

“A lot of people think it must be Mexican Independence Day and a lot of people think that it has more to do with Coors and Corona beer than anything in history, but there’s a lot more to it,” said O’Leary.

In fact, the holiday has less to do with independence (Mexico celebrates its independence on September 16, dating back to 1810) than it does with staving off an invasion. O’Leary says that in the 1860s, Mexico was reeling from the aftermath of the Mexican civil war known as the Reform War and had elected its first progressive president, Benito Juárez. Dealing with massive debt, Juárez asked Mexico’s creditors — Spain, England and France — for an extension in order to repay loans.

“Spain and England accepted the deal, France was looking into expanding at the time. France wanted to basically conquer Mexico,” said O’Leary.

Six-thousand French troops took the coastal city of Veracruz before marching toward Mexico City. In their way stood Puebla City, where two hilltop forts overlooked the area. The French attacked, confident that the local peasants would support them. They did not. To make matters worse for the French, a monsoon drenched the army, soaking gunpowder and making climbing the hill toward the fort treacherous.

“The French lost about 500 soldiers, Mexicans lost about 100 and the French retreated to the coast,” said O’Leary.

The day of proclaimed victory by the Mexican Army was May 5, 1862. O’Leary said that in Mexico, the holiday isn’t as widely celebrated as it is in the United States, but in the city of Puebla reenactments and a parade are held in celebration and remembrance.

Following their defeat, however, the French returned and in fact did occupy the country for four years. During that time, Mexican forces continued to fight against the French, said O’Leary.

“In the United States, we say, ‘remember the Alamo!’ In Mexico, they said, ‘Remember the Cinco de Mayo,’ ” said O’Leary. “It became the rallying cry that they were able to beat the greatest forces at the time.”

O’Leary will discuss Cinco de Mayo and its rich history this Saturday, May 4, at the Port Hueneme Historical Society Museum, 220 Market St., in Port Hueneme. For more information, call 805-488-0585 or visit www.ci.port-hueneme.ca.us/939/Port-Hueneme-Historical-Society-Museum.