Oxnard’s city council spared a fire station, a library and a boxing gym from budget cuts at a special June 5 meeting.

The council directed City Manager Alex Nguyen to use a Community Block Development Grant to keep the La Colonia Boxing Gym open.

The gym will keep its current hours, although a full-time coaching position will be replaced with two part-time ones.

A $10,000 donation from the Ventura County Board of Supervisors will help keep the La Colonia Branch Library open.

The council’s direction came after several hours of appeals from the community, and from former boxing champ Fernando Vargas, who trained at the gym.

“If you don’t continue to allocate funds to the La Colonia boxing gym, you’re telling these kids that that’s not possible to be world champion — and that’s a lie,” said Vargas, who drove from Las Vegas to speak at the meeting.

Vargas also asked the council to continue funding La Colonia’s branch library.

“At the end of the day, we need a place for them to continue to educate their mind,” Vargas said. “They want to be doctors, lawyers or surgeons.”

The council also directed Nguyen to use Measure O funds to keep South Oxnard’s Fire Station No. 2 operating.

The fire station on Pleasant Valley Road was on the chopping block to save $1 million in operating expenses, prompting a response from South Oxnard neighborhood activists like Francine Castanon.

“I’m coming to talk to you about a fire station, a fire station that I’m getting tired of fighting for,” said Castanon. “I pay just as much taxes as North Oxnard, and I expect the same services. Why aren’t we talking about cutting Riverpark’s fire station since it’s part county?

“We went to districts for better representation — let me know when I’m going to get it,” snapped Castanon, who ran for the city’s new District 5 seat in 2018.

District 5 Councilwoman Gabriela Basua zeroed in on $4.1 million in available funds from the city’s Measure 0 account, persuading the rest of the council that public safety is exactly what the tax is for.

“No amount of money is worth losing a life, and we have $4.1 million,” said Basua.

Nguyen said that he would also explore renegotiating the management contract for the Performing Arts Community Center, which had been in danger of being shut down.

During public comments, Mark Spellman of Radio Lazer offered to operate the center in partnership with the city.

The council also directed department heads to meet with Service Employees International Union (SEIU) 721 representatives to see if they could save the 16 union jobs facing layoffs.

But the city still faces deep cuts in other departments. Ten of 38 groundskeeping jobs will be dropped and the city will spend $500,000 less on watering lawns.

Police Chief Scott Whitney said the department would reduce its overtime budget by $30,000 and cut two staff jobs — including Ventura County’s only victim advocate.

“In these tough budget times we’re going down to the standard, we’re the only city that has a victim advocate for victims of sexual and domestic assault,” Whitney said.

Noting that meeting Nguyen’s request to cut $300,000 would be difficult, Whitney also proposed cutting 10 beat coordinators, six district coordinators, two homeless liaison officers, three store front officers and two sergeants.

Also apparently not spared is the Carnegie Museum on C Street, a popular destination for school field trips.

Nguyen’s original budget plan to cut $9.2 million in costs included cuts and closures for all the places that the council directed him to save. But he warned that the city would be faced with these cuts again in a year.