Thursday

2019 PATRIOTIC TOUR 9 a.m. A nationwide tour that honors veterans will make its way to Ventura for a tour to the Harbor and back. My Garage, 11107 Violeta St., Ventura, www.nationofpatriots.com.

OJAI DEMOCRAT CLUB DEBATE WATCH 5:30 p.m. Join the Ojai Valley Democratic Club to watch the presidential candidates’ debate with your community. Little House of Ojai, 111 S. Santa Ana, Ojai.

ROCK THE COLLECTION: THE LON RUN 6-8 p.m. The Collection at Riverpark in Oxnard is hosting its 5th Annual Rock the Collection Summer Concert Series, tonight featuring Eagles tribute The Long Run. The Collection at RiverPark, 2751 Park View Court, Oxnard, www.thecollectionrp.com.

Friday

HERITAGE SQUARE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES 6-8 p.m. The concerts offer entertainment to suit every musical preference, this week featuring Chico Band. Heritage Square, 715 S. A St., Oxnard. www.heritagesquareoxnard.com/concerts.html.

HISTORY OF THE PORT OF HUENEME PRESENTATION 11 a.m. This presentation tells the story of the development of the Port of Hueneme–beginning in 1865 with Thomas Bard’s vision of a wharf capable of shipping out all the crops harvested by local farmers. Port Hueneme Historical Society Museum, 220 Market St., Port Hueneme, www.facebook.com/PortHuenemeHistoricalSocietyMuseum.

POP UP ART & MUSIC FESTIVAL: AN EVENING WITH SONDHEIM 7 p.m. (and Saturday, June 29). Five Star Theatrics will put on a melody of Sondheim classics as part of this summer series. On Saturday, the New West Symphony presents Leah Zeger Quintet. Friday: The Lakes at Thousand Oaks, 2200 Thousand Oaks Blvd, Thousand Oaks; Saturday: Northwood Park, 3620 Avenida Verano, Thousand Oaks, www.civicartsplaza.com.

THE PRINCESS AND THE PEA: THE MUSICAL 6 p.m. Eager-to-wed Prince Nicholas narrates the story of a classic fairy tale kingdom anxious for his royal nuptials. John L. Notter Boys and Girls Club, 233 W. Gainsborough Road, Thousand Oaks, www.bgcconejo.org.

Saturday

ISLAND PACKERS NEW DINNER CRUISES 7-9 p.m. Enjoy a harbor cruise with live music, dinner and drinks, this time featuring country and classic rock with Karen Eden and Cary Park. $45-60. Island Packers, 1691 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 105B, Ventura, www.islandpackers.com.

OBI KAUFMANN & THE STATE OF WATER 9 a.m.-3 p.m. Meet and hike with author-artist-naturalist Obi Kaufmann and local naturalist Lanny Kaufer. $15-30. Ojai. For more information and to register, visit www.HerbWalks.com.

OJAI PHOTOGRAPHY COMMUNITY SALE 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Bargains on photographic equipment and more will be offered for sale. Help of Ojai’s Kent Hall, 111 W. Santa Clara St., Ojai, 805-646-8405.

SUMMER CONCERT SERIES: UPSTREAM 5 p.m. Pleasant Valley Recreation and Park District and the City of Camarillo are hosting free community concerts on four Saturdays throughout the summer. Tonight, relax to the soothing sounds of this reggae/Calypso band. Constitution Park, 1313-1437 Paseo Camarillo, Camarillo, www.pvrpd.org.

THOUSAND OAKS DANCE CLUB FEAT. ERIC EKSTRAND TRIO 7-10 p.m. Live Big Band Music will accompany Ballroom, Latin, Swing and Line Dancing lessons for both beginners and experienced. $10. The Goebel Adult Community Center, 1385 E Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-2744.

Sunday

A TALK ABOUT MEN: EMBRACING LOVE AND VULNERABILITY 4-6 p.m. Richard Palmer will present this free talk about embracing love and vulnerability. Place of Peace, 2021 Sperry Ave., #24, Ventura, www.aplaceofpeace.org.

DANNY’S DELI & GRILL ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION Through Monday, July 1. Celebrate the 20th anniversary of this Ventura institution with specials and the unveiling of a mural by artist MB Hanrahan. Danny’s Deli & Grill, 3263 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-289-9200.

OXNARD POST OFFICE HOLDS PASSPORT FAIR 9 a.m.-4 p.m. There will be extra staff available to speed up the process and no appointment will be necessary, with a photo booth available for $15. Oxnard Post Office, 1961 N. C St., Oxnard, www.usps.com/passport.

Monday

THE WHITE CROW 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. A young dancer is forced to make a heart-breaking decision, one that may change the course of his life forever and put his family and friends in terrible danger in this Russian film. $7.50-10.75. Plaza Cinemas 14, 255 W. Fifth St., Oxnard, www.oxnardfilmsociety.org.

Tuesday

INDEPENDENCE DANCE 12:30-2:30 p.m. Active adults show off your dance moves with live music by Seniors of Note band plus light refreshments and good company. Community Center Auditorium, 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo, www.pvrpd.org/howdoi/senior_center/dances.asp.

Wednesday

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM SUMMER SCIENCE WORKSHOP 10 a.m.-noon (Sundays through July 31). Through fun and engaging workshops, students will discover fascinating information, and apply findings through analysis and creative expression. California Oil Museum, 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, www.caoilmuseum.org.

4TH OF JULY CONCERT AT LIBBEY BOWL 6-7:30 p.m. The Ojai Band will perform for this free concert with an apple pie eating contest at 6:30 p.m. Libbey Bowl, 210 S. Signal St., Ojai, www.4thofjulyinojai.com.

Thursday (Independence Day)

4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS AT CAMARILLO HIGH 7-9:30 p.m. Enjoy this fireworks show from right in the heart of Camarillo. Adolfo Camarillo High School, 4660 Mission Oaks Blvd., Camarillo, www.ci.camarillo.ca.us.

4TH OF JULY AT THE REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Celebrate our Nation’s 243rd birthday with family entertainment, presidential look-alikes, face painting, storytelling and children’s games and crafts. Reagan Presidential Library, 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, www.reaganfoundation.org/events.

BETHANY CHURCH ON THE HILL 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION 6-9:45 p.m. Free children’s activities include balloon artists, patriotic crafts, inflatable play zone, petting zoo, face painting, games and more with live music and fireworks viewing. Bethany Church on the Hill, 200 Bethany Ct., Thousand Oaks, www.bethanyto.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS HARBOR PRESENTS FIREWORKS BY THE SEA 11 a.m.-9 p.m. A full day of events are scheduled at this celebration which begins with a 5k and 10k race and culminates with a fireworks display beginning at 9 p.m. Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard, www.channelislandsharbor.org.

CITY OF WESTLAKE VILLAGE 4TH OF JULY PARADE 9:30 a.m.-noon. Participants are encouraged to decorate their bike, scooter, skateboard, or wagon in patriotic colors for this wonderful patriotic celebration. Lakeview Canyon Road and Agoura Road, Westlake Village, www.wlv.org/254/Fourth-of-July-Parade.

OJAI 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION AND FIREWORKS SHOW 7 a.m.-9:15 p.m. The celebration kicks off with a pancake breakfast, a “Freedom Run” and parade, culminating in a fireworks display at 9:15 p.m. 414 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, www.4thofjulyinojai.com.

ROTARY CLUB VENTURA FIREWORKS SHOW 5-10 p.m. The evening includes live music, a robotics demonstration, food vendors and a Kids Fun Zone with bounce houses, unbelievably gargantuan inflatable attractions and organized games, ending with a fireworks display at 9 p.m. Ventura College, 4667 Telegraph Road, Ventura, www.venturafireworks.com.

STAR SPANGLED 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS CELEBRATION 3-9:30 p.m. Simi Valley will host this event featuring live music, food and merchant booths, a beer and wine garden, fun zone and more with fireworks beginning at 9 p.m. 5005 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, www.simivalleychamber.org/4thofjuly/.

THOUSAND OAKS 4TH OF JULY EXTRAVAGANZA 5-9:30 p.m. The annual Janss Marketplace Fireworks Spectacular will feature music from the Eagles tribute The Long Run and a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Janss Marketplace, 275 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, www.janssmarketplace.net.

VENTURA 4TH OF JULY STREET FAIR 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The City of Ventura kicks off Independnece Day with its push ’em pull ’em parade themed in honor of the 50th anniversary of NASA’s Apollo Program. Downtown Ventura. For more information, visit www.cityofventura.ca.gov/676/Street-Fair.

WHEELHOUSE PLAZA 4TH OF JULY BBQ COOKOUT 4-8 p.m. Get ready for some 4th of July fun with food, backyard Games, live music and more at this event. Wheelhouse Plaza, 521 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme, www.wheelhouseph.com.

OPENING THEATER

GIANTS IN THE SKY Saturday, June 29, 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. The Jack Oakie Summer Youth Program’s Stinky Feet Workshop presents a magical story about giants that live above the clouds. $11. Rubicon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-2900, www.rubicontheatre.org.

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR June 28-July 14. Kevin P. Kern directs the first offering for the 2019 Kingsmen Shakespeare Festival: the Bard’s “blue-collar comedy” centering on Sir John Falstaff, a broke and buffoonish suitor hoping to attract the attention of two wealthy married women. $15-110. Kingsmen Park at California Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, www.kingsmenshakespeare.org.

TWO DETECTIVES Saturday, June 29, 7 and9 p.m. The Conejo Improv Players will build a completely original, one-act murder mystery based upon audience suggestion in this improvised theatrical production. $5-10. Conejo Players Theatre, 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-495-3715, www.conejoplayers.org.

ONGOING THEATER

A GENTLEMAN’S GUIDE TO LOVE AND MURDER Through July 14. The distant heir to a family fortune juggles his fiancée and mistress while trying to knock off the other eight heirs to the earldom of Highhurst in this uproarious musical comedy. $20-28. Simi Valley Cultural Arts Center, 3050 Los Angeles Ave., Simi, 805-583-7900, simi-arts.org.

CASA VALENTINA Through July 28. In 1962, a Catskills resort becomes a refuge for men who enjoy dressing like women. Based on a true story and written by Harvey Fierstein. Not recommended for audiences under age 16. $22-24. Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 805-525-4645, or www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

INTO THE WOODS Through July 7. Storybook characters cross paths in this enchanting, thought-provoking and modern musical. $23-25. High Street Arts Center, 45 E. High St., Moorpark, 805-529-8700, highstreetartscenter.com.

MAMMA MIA! Through July 14. A tale of romance, comedy, drama, weddings and family . . . all set to the music of ABBA and taking place on a remote Greek island. Singing along strongly encouraged! $15-30. Ojai Art Center Theater, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-640-8797, www.ojaiact.org.

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Through July 21. A musical theatre adaptation of a 2004 novel that tells the backstory of how the lost boys became lost, a pirate lost his hand and a young boy became Peter Pan. $15-20. Camarillo Skyway Playhouse, 330 Skyway Drive, Camarillo, 805-388-5716, skywayplayhouse.org.

VANITIES Through July 7. A bittersweet comedy focusing on the evolving friendship between three women as they go from high school to college to adulthood. $12-20. Elite Theatre Company, 2731 Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 805-483-5118, www.elitetheatre.org.

OPENING ART

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION GALLERY June 27-July 21. The Artful Lens, BAA photography showcase. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Studio 30, Ventura, 805-648-1235 or www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM July 1-Aug. 26: Ocean Defenders Alliance Exhibit, informative displays and collections of items removed from marine habitats. Through Aug. 26: Marine Megatropolis, photodocumentation of marine life on oil platforms in the Santa Barbara Channel, 1974-81; and Emma Akmakdjian’s Anthropocene Kelp Forest, created using salvaged nylon fishing ropes. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard, 805-984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

DELILAH SALON Saturday, June 29. Pop-up exhibit featuring the work of local artists Susan Griffin, Gretchen Greenberg, Mariana Periano and Tom Hardcastle. Opening reception on Friday, June 28, 7-9 p.m. 323 Matilija St., #109, Ojai.

H GALLERY June 29-Aug. 10: Latent Ability, a group exhibition. July 1-Sept. 30: I Will Never Love Again (Dab Art Quarterly). Through Aug. 31: Tres by Dominga Opazo. Through June 30: Stories (Dab Art Quarterly). 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-626-8876 or www.dabart.me.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Saturday, June 29, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.: Let’s Go Camping, the Murphy’s annual vintage trailer show, with over 40 campers and trailers decorated in period style. Through Aug. 9: This inaugural exhibit at the new Fireball Gallery will feature work by five artists — three painter/illustrators, a photographer and a pinstriper — that showcase the best in automotive pop culture and design. Ongoing: More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. Car show every first Sunday of the month. 2230 Statham Blvd., Oxnard, 805-487-4333 or www.murphyautomuseum.org.

PORCH GALLERY June 27-Aug. 11. Looking at Architecture, pairing career artists with career architects. Reception on Saturday, June 29, 4-6 p.m. Panel discussion on Sunday, June 30, 10:20 a.m.-12 p.m. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai, 805-620-7589 or porchgalleryojai.com.

VITA ART CENTER June 29-July 19. Contemplations on contemporary life created in wood by Los Angeles sculptor Matthew Rosenquist. Preview champagne reception on Saturday, June 29, 4-7 p.m. Community opening on Friday, July 5, 6-9 p.m. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214 or www.vitaartcenter.com.

ONGOING ART

481 NORTH VENTURA AVENUE Through Dec. 2019. Eyes on the Westside, a temporary art installation by De Anza Academy of Technology and the Arts students celebrating the Westside’s diversity and community. www.insideoutproject.net/en/group-actions/united-states-ventura.

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Through Aug. 18: In the Fields of the North/En los Campos del Norte, photographs by David Bacon alongside oral narratives (in English and Spanish) from migrant farm workers; and Farming Youth, shedding light on the harsh realities of Latinx farming communities. Through Dec. 2019: Throwing Shade, the coast live oak tree and its woodland community. Ongoing: Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100 or www.venturamuseum.org.

ART CITY Through July 21. White/Light, with works by John White, Paul Lindhard, David Oliver, Kevin Carman and Andy Lewis. 197 Dubbers St., Ventura, 805-648-1690, artcitygalleryandstudios.com.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through July 9. Slow Down | Speed Up, art addressing the pace of contemporary life. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. More information at www.VCArtscouncil.org.

BLACKBOARD GALLERY Through July 21. The Next Big Thing, breakthrough and boundary-challenging pieces by contemporary artists. Studio Channel Islands, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Sept. 4. RISK: A Retrospective, murals and paintings by influential Los Angeles graffiti artist and fashion entrepreneur Kelly “RISK” Graval. The exhibition will include an interactive section whereby visitors may add to the works. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Through July 21: Earth from Space, 20-poster exhibition of imagery captured by satellites. Ongoing: Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CHIRON HOUSE Through July 14. Heart Sutra, photos from Tibet and India by Ojai artist Sat Puran (Fran Healer). Open by appointment only. 572 S. La Luna Ave., Ojai, 805-364-2290, www.chiron-house.com.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL Through July 28. ’Scapes, views and vistas of outdoor scenes of all kinds. 147 N. Brent St., Ventura, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

FIRST FRIDAYS VENTURA The first Friday of every month, several local galleries open their doors to celebrate and promote Ventura’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.firstfridaysventura.com.

FIRST SATURDAYS STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS The first Saturday of every month, artists at Studio Channel Islands welcome visitors into their studios to watch them create art. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through July 7. Wordless Conversations, with works by Melanie Roschko and Connie Tunick. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through July 14. Members of the Buenaventura Art Association display original work in this no-theme juried show. 1559 Spinnaker Drive, #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

JOHN SPOOR BROOME GALLERY Through Aug. 24. Country’s Club, a whimsical but pointed look at American golf culture by Christophe Bourély and Larry Lytle. CSU, Channel Islands, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 805-437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Aug. 1. One Artist Five Oceans, Danielle Eubank’s attempt to capture the essence, personality and many changing forms of water. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Opened June 1: Actual Reality, Carlos Grasso and Peter Fox explore the disconnect between actual and virtual reality. Through Aug. 25: Music by the Masters, the history of the Ojai and Ventura Music Festivals through photos, posters, artwork and more. Through July 14: Women Beyond Borders, a touring exhibit of boxes created by women throughout the world. Ongoing: Fine art, historical artifacts, an interactive Chumash Gallery and the George Stuart Historical Figures Collection®. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI ART CENTER Through July 2. Fibervision, textile and fiber art from members of the renowned Santa Barbara artist group. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through July 28: Founding Familias: The Ojai Valley During the Rancho Era. Ongoing: A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave., 805-640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Fine art and contemporary crafts by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans. 238 Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-646-5682 or ojaivalleyartists.com.

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective is now open on the second level near Sears. Various works by local artists. See artists as they work. Workshops and classes for kids and adults offered periodically. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

PALERMO Opened Jan. 2019. Portraits of Ventura, acrylic paintings of Ventura by artist Jamie Wells. 321 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-3070.

PLAZA PARK Through Nov. 2019. Animal sculptures from Santa Barbara County artist Morris Squire, on loan from the Morris B. Squire Foundation. 500 S. C St., Oxnard.

RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM Through Sept. 8: The World of da Vinci, rare folios of the 500-year-old Codex Atlanticus along with reconstructions of his machines and digitally restored art. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 805-522-2977, www.reaganfoundation.org.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Sept. 15: Faces of California, diverse works by 33 artists, and Celebrating Teaching Artists, highlighting those who share their talent and knowledge. Through July 7: Common Ground, garden and landscape art by Meredith Brooks Abbott, Susan Petty and Gail Pidduck. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SESPE CREEK COLLECTIVE Ongoing. The Pot Lifer Museum presents letters, stories, photographs and more showcasing a dozen people serving life sentences for non-violent cannabis crimes. Must be 21+ with a valid ID or 18+ with a valid recommendation. 408 Bryant Circle, Suite C, Ojai, 855-722-9333 or sespe.org.

THIRD FRIDAYS OJAI The third Friday of every month, local galleries and shops open their doors to celebrate and promote Ojai’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.facebook.com/OjaiVillageExperience/.

UBS FINANCIAL SERVICES Through June 30. Earth Day. 3011 Townsgate Road, Westlake Village. www.conejoarts.org.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Aug. 1: The Last Breath, Qiang Zhang’s depictions of animals on the verge of death or transformation as an expression of nonvisible, internal struggles; and Explore the Eternal Kiln Fire Legend, Chinese Jun porcelain from one of the Five Great Kilns on loan from the Song Royal Kiln in China. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.