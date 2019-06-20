Its lifeblood is immediacy. Its essence is the present. Much like its namesake, it is at once here — and then gone. Punk f***ing metal is what the members play, and it’s what they are. The Los Angeles-based trio of musicians known as Zig Zags needs no introduction deeper than that. Guitarist Jed Maheu spoke from the road after a long stretch behind the wheel, holding forth on everything from habits on tour to motivations for creativity.

How far are you now as a band from where you first started?

Oh, I don’t know — 1,400 miles from where we started in Los Angeles. [laughs]. We started as a two-piece band — and it was very raw; I didn’t really start playing guitar until I started re-learning who I was a musician in this band. Over the years, we’ve just gradually got different members and got better. Now, I would say we are very aggressively tighter, but heavier. Faster. Thicker. A girthier unit. There’s a new physical regimen in the band — we started eating right, and we’ve gotten really healthy on tour. Hitting the gym. We need it to keep up the physicality of the live show.

Are there places you want to go with the music that you haven’t gone yet?

This new record that we just put out, our third album, is something that, if you listen to all three, you can definitely see a progression with the technicality and the heaviness compared to the first record. It’s us getting better, and adding Sean [Hoffman] on bass amplified the musicality of the band. I think that, for me, I’d like to continue what we’re doing and continue to carve out our own sound with it. I don’t want to short-change the band by trying to be highbrow or anything like that — but we want to push ourselves musically as much as we can while keeping the energy. We want to keep it catchy and fun for the audience. I don’t want to show off how smart I am.

Yeah, but if you’re smart, why not show that off?

You can do that lyrically, and when we’re compared to bands like Mudhoney for having “witty lyrics” and things like that — and I’m not going to deny that — I’m just saying that for me, the energy is more important than necessarily trying to squeeze as many notes into a song and have an audience be bored. Ultimately, we do it for ourselves, and I know what I like, so I stick within those boundaries as much as possible.

What are your limitations?

I’m limited as a guitar player when it comes to solos, or understanding which notes are what. I have to spend a lot of time when I’m writing my parts in our songs because I don’t understand music theory. I can’t read music. It’s a trial-and-error thing. If something sounds good, I have to remember it.

So, is technicality overrated?

I don’t want to hear a technical Misfits song, but if I’m listening to Rush, I appreciate that technicality. It just depends on the band making the music. I think Zig Zags is one of those bands that are somewhere in the middle. The hardest f***ing thing to do in music is technique. Downpicking. Palm muting. But those are physical things, not necessarily technical.

Do you think that the music changes you, over time?

Everything else changes us. Getting older, in general. Things like working out, and taking care of ourselves physically, and meditation. Trying to be more outside, in nature. We’re searching for ways to get away from the digital world. The goals of a lot of people seem to be shifting. I only want to be out in nature now — I only want to be out there with my dog and my wife, when I’m not playing in a band. That’s all I want to do.

