Condor Cam online, nest close to Fillmore

Behold the majesty of the California Condor via real-time livestreaming video within the Hopper Mountain National Wildlife Refuge.

The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service’s refuge is located in the wild depths of Ventura County, making it the perfect location for the endangered California Condor to shack up and start making babies, some of which you can witness via the streaming service.

On April 10, chick #980 hatched, the fledgling of 9-year-old female condor #563 and 19-year-old male condor #262. This is the first nesting attempt made by the pair and the second attempt at raising a chick from the female condor, the male having had a chick with a different female.

“Today’s technology allows researchers like us to observe nests in remote locations without having to trek into the backcountry and wait for days, sometimes weeks, at observation blinds for a glimpse of the condors,” said Dr. Estelle Sandhaus, Santa Barbara Zoo’s director of conservation and science. “With this live stream, the public can share in the thrill of seeing these rare and highly endangered birds care for their chick, and follow its development before it takes its first flight.”

To watch the cam, visit www.allaboutbirds.org/condors.

Dallas Cowboys release Oxnard training camp schedule

The Dallas Cowboys will return to Oxnard for their summer training camp.

Beginning July 27, the Cowboys will return for the eighth-straight camp and 13th camp since 2004 at the River Ridge Playing Fields in Oxnard. The camp will run through Aug. 15 with various practices and scrimmages, culminating in the football team traveling to Hawaii for a rematch with the Los Angeles Rams, who beat the Cowboys on the way to Super Bowl 53.

For a full schedule and more information, visit www.dallascowboys.com/news/practice-schedule-for-training-camp-in-oxnard.

Pride Month kicks off around Ventura County

June is Pride Month, celebrating the achievements and raising awareness for the LGBTQ community, and in Ventura County the month kicks off a series of events that will culminate with the county’s Pride festival in August.

Rainbow Comedy Night takes place on June 13, Thursday evening, with a lineup of LGBTQ+ comedians. On Saturday, June 15, Pride Prom will be held at the Majestic Ventura Theater for guests aged 13 to 21 years old and will include music, dancing and more festivities. On Thursday, June 20, ticket sales for Family Pride Night at Skating Plus in Ventura will benefit VC Pride 2019.

For more information and a full schedule of events, visit www.diversitycollectivevc.org.

Local eco groups sue Trump administration over pollution

The Center for Biological Diversity and Center for Environmental Health filed a notice on Tuesday, June 4, signaling their joint intent to sue the Trump administration over failure to curtail what they say is dangerous smog in Ventura County.

The environmental activist groups allege that the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency has “unlawfully delayed a decision” on the county’s plan to reduce ozone pollution.

“The EPA’s foot-dragging is literally choking the county’s most vulnerable residents,” said Caroline Cox, research director at the Center for Environmental Health. “If we’re going to guarantee healthy, clean air for everyone in the country, the EPA must enforce the Clean Air Act.”

The environmental groups say that Ventura County has failed to meet federal smog regulations for decades, adding information from the American Lung Association noting that the chronic issue puts “12,317 children at risk for pediatric asthma, 43,418 people at risk for cardiovascular diseases, and 30,511 at risk for chronic obstructive pulmonary disease.”

Since President Donald Trump took office, the Center for Biological Diversity has filed or co-filed 132 lawsuits pertaining to environmental protections against the administration and its agencies.