Oxnard teen launches GoFundMe to save Performing Arts Center

Oxnard’s Performing Arts and Convention Center is not gone just yet, and with help from members of the local community, it may not shutter any time soon.

Anthony Delgadillo Salas, 15, has launched a GoFundMe campaign with hopes of raising $1 million to aid the ailing events center during tumultuous times when Oxnard City Manager Alex Nguyen had proposed its closure due to budget cuts.

“My experience at the PACC started out as a performer with my school as part of a dance troupe. For almost two years now, I’ve been volunteering and have learned so much about running the box office, event coordinating and marketing, and even managing backstage,” said Salas. “I could just as easily spend my extra time on the couch scrolling through my social media feeds and watching TV, but I prefer to volunteer and learn here at the PACC.”

Nguyen released details of the proposed budget during a series of community meetings that began in April. The city’s budget proposal included over $6 million in cuts, which Nguyen said were necessary to “stop the bleeding,” but on Tuesday, May 28, the City Manager’s office said that it will be working with the PACC to remain open through the end of 2019.

“The public outcry has been jaw-dropping, and Anthony in particular has really stepped up,” said Carolyn Merino Mullin, event coordinator. “He knows how much heart and soul the PACC staff put into all of our events and wants to see the legacy endure for future generations.”

The fundraiser can be found by visiting www.gofundme.com/save-the-oxnard-performing-arts-center.

College District approves resolution on climate change, sustainability

In an effort to tackle a global issue at the local level, the Ventura County Community College District Board of Trustees has passed a resolution outlining future initiatives on sustainability and climate change.

“This resolution supports the colleges’ plans of overcoming local obstacles to address climate change and sustainability,” said Joshua Chancer, board trustee. “We must confront our practices in order to protect our students and community.”

The board will further discuss implications from the resolution at its annual strategic planning session on June 24.

“Salute Your Veterans” event features flyover, barbecue

Ventura’s Cypress Place Senior Living will host its annual “Salute Your Veterans” event on Wednesday, June 26, with a flyover by supermodel-turned-actor pilot Matt Norklun.

Norklun will pilot a World War II era Warbird during the 11th annual celebration hosted at the senior living community. The event, co-hosted by the Commemorative Air Force Museum Southern California branch, will also feature a Huey Army MEDEVAC helicopter on display, a bagpipe processional, a color guard presentation and keynote speaker Captain Michael France, Deputy Commodore, Airborne Command and Control and Logistics Wing, Naval Base Ventura County.

The day will be complete with a free barbeque lunch for veterans and their families.

The event will be held on Wednesday, June 26, beginning at 11 a.m. at Cypress Place Senior Living, 1200 Cypress Point Lane in Ventura. For more information, visit www.cypressplaceseniorliving.com.

Moorpark student receives Sgt. Ron Helus scholarship award

Moorpark High School senior Claire Mosher has become the first recipient of a scholarship created to honor Ventura County Sheriff’s Officer Sgt. Ron Helus.

The $2,000 scholarship was launched by the Moorpark Morning Rotary Club and is available to Moorpark students interested in pursuing law enforcement careers.

Mosher says that she intends to attend Arizona State University to pursue a degree in business marketing before attending law school in hopes of becoming a district attorney.

“I have learned that helping people, giving them a second chance and protecting the public are what’s important,” said Mosher. “I want to continue my family’s tradition of serving others and being involved with law enforcement.”

Mosher’s father retired from the Los Angeles Police Department and her mother is a current LAPD detective.

The Rotary Club is seeking donations to continue funding the scholarship. More information can be found at www.gofundme.com/ronhelusscholarshipofvalor. For more information on the club, visit www.moorparkmorningrotary.com.