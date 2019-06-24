The 2019 LGBTQ pride celebration taking place worldwide during the month of June is a time to reflect on just far we have come as a community. Ten years ago, I left the United Way network to work for Equality California, the nation’s largest statewide LGBTQ civil rights organization. For me it was personal. The passing of Proposition 8 just a year prior to that prohibited marriage equality inspired me to bring my experience full circle and fight for my own civil rights.

This annual celebration has grown beyond gay pride parades in its importance as an opportunity to highlight social and political advances as well as to advocate and demonstrate for other needed progress yet attained.

Homophobia is still a major issue, especially among our youth. On the positive end of the spectrum, the increase in all LGBTQ age groups and demographics in “coming out” to friends and family, the presence of LGBTQ characters in television and film, as well as “out” high profile leaders and professionals raising their voices has led to greater acceptance nationwide.

As a minority group, our rights have been challenged on every level including employment, housing and, of course, marriage equality. The vast improvement over the past 10 years or so, across all areas of protections, has meant a greater sense of inclusion, opportunity, fairness and participation in the “American Dream” for all of us. Unfortunately, much of this advancement has not trickled down to many of our youth who continue to be the No. 1 target of bullying and harassment.

Each episode of LGBTQ victimization, such as physical or verbal abuse, increases the likelihood of self-harming behavior by 2.5 times, on average. Each episode! And who is most likely to be harassed and bullied within the LGBTQ communities? Those in rural communities, those with the least access to community resources and protection, ethnic minorities who may be dealing with additional levels of cultural and religious conflicts with homosexuality, and those at the lower end of the economic spectrum.

As for my journey, when I came out I was fortunate to have accepting and supportive friends and family. (My father, a Baptist Minister, did struggle with my sexual identity but eventually came around.) I was also lucky to attend a private liberal arts college, Concordia College in Moorhead, Minnesota, that supported my development as an openly gay Christian. Joining the Peace Corps in Madagascar also expanded my worldview and perspective — my issues regarding any personal struggles paled in comparison.

In 2014, I returned to the United Way network and became the first out CEO of any United Way in California. Since then, I’ve felt a particular responsibility to share my experiences as a visible community leader. It is through the example and representation as LGBTQ leaders from all sectors of the professional world (corporate, political, entertainment, sports, etc.) that will help to normalize our place in society, especially for LGBTQ youth. We must make our voices heard to show that we are here … we are successful and responsible members of our communities who make meaningful contributions.

It is with the continued emergence of current high profile and successful LGBTQ leaders across all professional genres that contribute in our effort for positive change. Apple CEO Tim Cook, popular TV host Ellen DeGeneres, Olympian Adam Rippon and political leaders from both parties at the local, state and national levels. These public figures serve a dual purpose by exemplifying excellence in their profession and serving as positive role models for LGBTQ youth.

I look forward to the day when the need to “come out” is as mundane as sharing our favorite color or our participation in our church choir; it will simply be a component of who we are.

Eric Harrison is the current CEO of United Way of Ventura County and an advocate for all human rights