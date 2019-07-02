4TH OF JULY CONCERT AT LIBBEY BOWL 6-7:30 p.m. The Ojai Band will perform for this free concert with an apple pie eating contest at 6:30 p.m. Libbey Bowl, 210 S. Signal St., Ojai,

CITY OF MOORPARK 3rd OF JULY FIREWORKS EXTRAVAGANZA 3:45-9:45 p.m. Get ahead of the Indpeendence Day madness with a celebration the night before featuring live music, festivities and of course, fireworks. $5. Arroyo Vista Park, 4550 Tierra Rejada Road, Moorpark,

Thursday, July 4

4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS AT CAMARILLO HIGH 7-9:30 p.m. Enjoy this fireworks show from right in the heart of Camarillo. Adolfo Camarillo High School, 4660 Mission Oaks Blvd., Camarillo,

4TH OF JULY AT THE REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Celebrate our Nation’s 243rd birthday with family entertainment, presidential look-alikes, face painting, storytelling and children’s games and crafts. Reagan Presidential Library, 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley,

BETHANY CHURCH ON THE HILL 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION 6-9:45 p.m. Free children’s activities include balloon artists, patriotic crafts, inflatable play zone, petting zoo, face painting, games and more with live music and fireworks viewing. Bethany Church on the Hill, 200 Bethany Ct., Thousand Oaks,

CHANNEL ISLANDS HARBOR PRESENTS FIREWORKS BY THE SEA 11 a.m.-9 p.m. A full day of events are scheduled at this celebration which begins with a 5k and 10k race and culminates with a fireworks display beginning at 9 p.m. Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard,

CITY OF WESTLAKE VILLAGE 4TH OF JULY PARADE 9:30 a.m.-noon. Participants are encouraged to decorate their bike, scooter, skateboard, or wagon in patriotic colors for this wonderful patriotic celebration. Lakeview Canyon Road and Agoura Road, Westlake Village,

OJAI 4TH OF JULY CELEBRATION AND FIREWORKS SHOW 7 a.m.-9:15 p.m. The celebration kicks off with a pancake breakfast, a “Freedom Run” and parade, culminating in a fireworks display at 9:15 p.m. 414 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai,

ROTARY CLUB VENTURA FIREWORKS SHOW 5-10 p.m. The evening includes live music, a robotics demonstration, food vendors and a Kids Fun Zone with bounce houses, unbelievably gargantuan inflatable attractions and organized games, ending with a fireworks display at 9 p.m. Ventura College, 4667 Telegraph Road, Ventura,

STAR SPANGLED 4TH OF JULY FIREWORKS CELEBRATION 3-9:30 p.m. Simi Valley will host this event featuring live music, food and merchant booths, a beer and wine garden, fun zone and more with fireworks beginning at 9 p.m. 5005 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley,

THOUSAND OAKS 4TH OF JULY EXTRAVAGANZA 5-9:30 p.m. The annual Janss Marketplace Fireworks Spectacular will feature music from the Eagles tribute The Long Run and a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Janss Marketplace, 275 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks,

VENTURA 4TH OF JULY STREET FAIR 10 a.m.-5 p.m. The City of Ventura kicks off Independnece Day with its push ’em pull ’em parade themed in honor of the 50th anniversary of NASA’s Apollo Program. Downtown Ventura. For more information, visit

WHEELHOUSE PLAZA 4TH OF JULY BBQ COOKOUT 4-8 p.m. Get ready for some 4th of July fun with food, backyard Games, live music and more at this event. Wheelhouse Plaza, 521 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme, The Ojai Band will perform for this free concert with an apple pie eating contest at 6:30 p.m. Libbey Bowl, 210 S. Signal St., Ojai, www.4thofjulyinojai.com Get ahead of the Indpeendence Day madness with a celebration the night before featuring live music, festivities and of course, fireworks. $5. Arroyo Vista Park, 4550 Tierra Rejada Road, Moorpark, www.moorparkca.gov. Enjoy this fireworks show from right in the heart of Camarillo. Adolfo Camarillo High School, 4660 Mission Oaks Blvd., Camarillo, www.ci.camarillo.ca.us. Celebrate our Nation’s 243rd birthday with family entertainment, presidential look-alikes, face painting, storytelling and children’s games and crafts. Reagan Presidential Library, 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, www.reaganfoundation.org/events. Free children’s activities include balloon artists, patriotic crafts, inflatable play zone, petting zoo, face painting, games and more with live music and fireworks viewing. Bethany Church on the Hill, 200 Bethany Ct., Thousand Oaks, www.bethanyto.org A full day of events are scheduled at this celebration which begins with a 5k and 10k race and culminates with a fireworks display beginning at 9 p.m. Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard, www.channelislandsharbor.org Participants are encouraged to decorate their bike, scooter, skateboard, or wagon in patriotic colors for this wonderful patriotic celebration. Lakeview Canyon Road and Agoura Road, Westlake Village, www.wlv.org/254/Fourth-of-July-Parade The celebration kicks off with a pancake breakfast, a “Freedom Run” and parade, culminating in a fireworks display at 9:15 p.m. 414 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, www.4thofjulyinojai.com The evening includes live music, a robotics demonstration, food vendors and a Kids Fun Zone with bounce houses, unbelievably gargantuan inflatable attractions and organized games, ending with a fireworks display at 9 p.m. Ventura College, 4667 Telegraph Road, Ventura, www.venturafireworks.com Simi Valley will host this event featuring live music, food and merchant booths, a beer and wine garden, fun zone and more with fireworks beginning at 9 p.m. 5005 E. Los Angeles Ave., Simi Valley, www.simivalleychamber.org/4thofjuly/ The annual Janss Marketplace Fireworks Spectacular will feature music from the Eagles tribute The Long Run and a fireworks show at 9 p.m. Janss Marketplace, 275 N. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, www.janssmarketplace.net The City of Ventura kicks off Independnece Day with its push ’em pull ’em parade themed in honor of the 50th anniversary of NASA’s Apollo Program. Downtown Ventura. For more information, visit www.cityofventura.ca.gov/676/Street-Fair Get ready for some 4th of July fun with food, backyard Games, live music and more at this event. Wheelhouse Plaza, 521 W. Channel Islands Blvd., Port Hueneme, www.wheelhouseph.com

Wednesday

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM SUMMER SCIENCE WORKSHOP 10 a.m.-noon (Sundays through July 31). Through fun and engaging workshops, students will discover fascinating information, and apply findings through analysis and creative expression. California Oil Museum, 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, www.caoilmuseum.org.

Thursday (Independence Day)

BREAKFAST WITH THE ELKS 8 a.m.-noon. Enjoy pancakes, bacon or sausage, coffee and orange juice for only $4 and meet the 2019 Lodge Officers, Elks Members, and take a look at the Lodge and learn about its wide range of programs. Thousand Oaks Elks Lodge, 158 N. Conejo School Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-496-4550.

Friday

HERITAGE SQUARE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES 6-8 p.m. The concerts offer entertainment to suit every musical preference, this week featuring 805 All Star Band (Caliente). Heritage Square, 715 S. A St., Oxnard, www.heritagesquareoxnard.com/concerts.html.

OLD BLIND DOGS CONCERT 7 p.m. Dynamic percussion, polished vocals, soaring fiddle and stirring pipes fuel the delicately-phrased melodies and traditional songs of this Scottish band. $25. Ojai Valley Woman’s Club, 441 Ojai Ave., www.ojaiconcertseries.com.

Saturday

BLANCHARD COMMUNITY LIBRARY BOOK SALE 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Loads of Fiction and Non-fiction, as well as children’s books, will be on sale. Blanchard Community Library, 119 N. 8th St., Santa Paula, spfotl@gmail.com.

CHANNEL ISLANDS HARBOR PRESENTS CONCERTS BY THE SEA 4-6 p.m. Visitors can enjoy a wide array of musical styles, including jazz, rock, folk, pop, country and blues, today featuring the 80s Invasion. Peninsula Park, 3401 Peninsula Road, Oxnard, www.channelislandsharbor.org.

FIVE THREADS BEER LAUNCH PARTY 1 p.m.-12 a.m. The brewery will introduce two new beers to its taproom with an all day celebration. Five Threads Brewing Company, LLC., 31133 Via Colinas, Ste. 109, Westlake Village, www.fivethreadsbrewing.com.

HISTORY OF THE CRISTERO REBELLION 11 a.m. Councilmember Sylvia Munoz will discuss the Cristero Rebellion, a “holy war” lasting from 1926 to 1929 and rarely mentioned in history books, that she learned from her father, who was only a boy at the time. Port Hueneme Historical Society Museum, 220 Market St., Port Hueneme, www.facebook.com/PortHuenemeHistoricalSocietyMuseum.

LYLE LOVETT AND HIS LARGE BAND 8 p.m. Singer, composer and actor, Lyle Lovett, who has broadened the definition of American music in a career that spans 14 albums, will perform. $66-131. Fred Kavli Theater, Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, www.civicartsplaza.com.

SESPE FLYFISHERS OF VENTURA MEETING 9-11 a.m. Whether you an experienced fly fisher or a complete novice we want to help you learn and enjoy this great sport. Chumash Park, Petit and Waco, Ventura, www.sespeflyfishers.org.

THOUSAND OAKS DANCE CLUB FEAT. DICK PARENT TRIO 7-10 p.m. Live Big Band Music will accompany Ballroom, Latin, Swing and Line Dancing lessons for both beginners and experienced. $10. The Goebel Adult Community Center, 1385 E Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-2744.

Sunday

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM FREE FIRST SUNDAY Noon-2 p.m. Visitors can participate in an informal art workshop on mixed media and collage techniques that involve the selective application of different materials to an existing image. Agriculture Museum, 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, www.venturamuseum.org.

FAIRY TALES IN THE PARK: ROBYN HOOD 2-3 p.m. Gypsies in a trunk, an all-volunteer troupe of actors, performs fairy tales for the young and young at heart, this week featuring the tale of Robyn Hood. Harbor View Park, south of Marine Emporium Landing, 3600 S. Harbor Blvd., www.channelislandsharbor.org.

Monday

HAMLET 7 p.m. Benedict Cumberbatch (BBC’s Sherlock, Doctor Strange) plays the title role of Shakespeare’s great tragedy. Now seen by over 900,000 people worldwide, the original broadcast returns to cinemas to mark National Theatre Live’s 10th birthday. $16-18. Downtown Ventura 10, Century River Park 16, Oxnard, and AMC Thousand Oaks 14, www.fathomevents.com.

Tuesday

NATURE DAY FOR CHILDREN 9:15-11:30 a.m. Children will go on a sensory nature hike and partake in an art related activity and special dig in the dirt project, teaching soil amendment and planting succulent. $10. Ventura Botanical Gardens, 567 S. Poli St., Ventura, www.venturabotanicalgardens.com.

TWILIGHT GATHERING FEATURING AMERICAN SONGBOOK 7 p.m. This will be a special Gathering featuring songs from the Great American Songbook such as Harold Arlen, George Gershwin and Cole Porter. Universalist Unitarian Church of Santa Paula, 740 E. Main St., Santa Paula, www.uucsp.org.

WOMEN’S ECONOMIC VENTURES FREE SELF-EMPLOYMENT TRAINING ORIENTATION 6-7 p.m. Orientations will cover class details and help you determine your readiness for the next Self-Employment Training (SET) course beginning in August. RSVP for location by visiting http://www.wevonline.org/orientations.

Wednesday

UNITED DEMOCRATS FOR PROGRESS HOST ACTIVIST SANDRA FLOOK 6:30 p.m. Sandra Flook will discuss women’s health issues with the club. North Ranch Center, 1400 N. Westlake Blvd., Westlake Village, 805-231-4152.

VENDORS EXPO 6:30-7:30 p.m. A collection of the finest vendors with all of the real estate services you will need to become a successful investor will be on hand. Stick around for the meeting featuring real estate expert Holly Lynn. Courtyard by Marriott, 600 E. Esplanade Drive, Oxnard, www.VCRealEstateInvestors.com.

VENTURA COUNTY CAMERA CLUB MEETING 6:30 p.m. The first part of the meeting will be an instructional workshop followed by the showing of member images. Poinsettia Pavilion, 3451 Foothill Road, Ventura, www.VenturaCountyCameraClub.com.

Thursday

CAMARILLO COMMUNITY BAND CONCERT 7 p.m. The band will perform a slew of pop hits and more. Community Center, 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo, www.camarillocommunityband.com.

OLD BONEY MOUNTAIN HOT SUMMER NIGHT FESTIVAL 5-9 p.m. An International Hot Sauce Competition, a California Cornhole Association-sanctioned tournament with cash prizes, unlimited craft beer, wine, spirits and food plus plenty of hot sauce tastings are all part of this wild festival. $55-70. The Gardens at Los Robles Golf Course, 299 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, www.oldboneymtnhotsummernight.com.

RAINBOW COMEDY NIGHT 6:30 p.m. The event will feature a lineup of LGBTQ+ comedians. $10. Ventura Harbor Comedy Club, 1559 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 205A, Ventura, www.pflag.org/chapter/pflag-ventura.

ROCK THE COLLECTION: QUEEN NATION 6-8 p.m. The Collection at Riverpark in Oxnard is hosting its 5th Annual Rock The Collection Summer Concert Series, tonight featuring the Freddie Mercury tribute band. The Collection at RiverPark, 2751 Park View Ct., Oxnard, www.thecollectionrp.com.

OPENING THEATER

THE BOOK OF MORMON July 9-14. The misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries are followed in this hilarious, award-winning musical by the creators of South Park. $45-139. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., 805-449-2787, www.civicartsplaza.com.

ONGOING THEATER

CASA VALENTINA Through July 28. In 1962, a Catskills resort becomes a refuge for men who enjoy dressing like women. Based on a true story and written by Harvey Fierstein. Not recommended for audiences under age 16. $22-24. Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 805-525-4645, or www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

INTO THE WOODS Through July 7. Storybook characters cross paths in this enchanting, thought-provoking and modern musical. $23-25. High Street Arts Center, 45 E. High St., Moorpark, 805-529-8700, highstreetartscenter.com.

MAMMA MIA! Through July 14. A tale of romance, comedy, drama, weddings and family . . . all set to the music of ABBA and taking place on a remote Greek island. Singing along strongly encouraged! $15-30. Ojai Art Center Theater, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-640-8797, www.ojaiact.org.

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR Through July 14. Kevin P. Kern directs the first offering for the 2019 Kingsmen Shakespeare Festival: the Bard’s “blue-collar comedy” centering on Sir John Falstaff, a broke and buffoonish suitor hoping to attract the attention of two wealthy married women. $15-110. Kingsmen Park at California Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, www.kingsmenshakespeare.org.

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Through July 21. A musical theatre adaptation of a 2004 novel that tells the backstory of how the lost boys became lost, a pirate lost his hand and a young boy became Peter Pan. $15-20. Camarillo Skyway Playhouse, 330 Skyway Drive, Camarillo, 805-388-5716, skywayplayhouse.org.

VANITIES Through July 7. A bittersweet comedy focusing on the evolving friendship between three women as they go from high school to college to adulthood. $12-20. Elite Theatre Company, 2731 Victoria Ave., Oxnard, 805-483-5118, www.elitetheatre.org.

OPENING ART

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS July 6-Aug. 17. Three-artist exhibit with Stephen Edwards, Ted Gall and Sandra Torres; and Abstraction, Ojai Studio Artists Salon. Opening reception on Saturday, July 6, 2-5 p.m. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Upper Ojai, 805-646-3381 or www.beatricewood.com.

BELL ARTS FACTORY STUDIO #79 July 5-Dec. 2019. Prism, a large-scale painting/immersive art installation by Aliza J. Bejarano that captures the inner child. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-836-2787, bellartsfactory.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY July 5-Aug. 17: Love, What’s It to Ya, bronze sculptures by Lynn Creighton. Through Aug. 17: Actual Reality, Carlos Grasso and Peter Fox explore the disconnect between actual and virtual reality. Through Aug. 25: Music by the Masters, the history of the Ojai and Ventura Music Festivals through photos, posters, artwork and more. Through July 14: Women Beyond Borders, a touring exhibit of boxes created by women throughout the world. Ongoing: Fine art, historical artifacts, an interactive Chumash Gallery and the George Stuart Historical Figures Collection®. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI ART CENTER July 6-31. Dance, representations of the dancing human figure by Duane Eells. Opening reception on Saturday, July 6, 5-7 p.m. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

THOUSAND OAKS COMMUNITY GALLERY July 8-27. Passion for Pastels 2019, selections from artists of the Pastel Society of the Gold Coast. Reception and fundraiser for the Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Association on Sunday, July 14, 1-3:30 p.m. 2331 Borchard Road, Newbury Park, www.pastelsocietyofthegoldcoast.org.

ONGOING ART

481 NORTH VENTURA AVENUE Through Dec. 2019. Eyes on the Westside, a temporary art installation by De Anza Academy of Technology and the Arts students celebrating the Westside’s diversity and community. www.insideoutproject.net/en/group-actions/united-states-ventura.

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Through Aug. 18: In the Fields of the North/En los Campos del Norte, photographs by David Bacon alongside oral narratives (in English and Spanish) from migrant farm workers; and Farming Youth, shedding light on the harsh realities of Latinx farming communities. Through Dec. 2019: Throwing Shade, the coast live oak tree and its woodland community. Ongoing: Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100 or www.venturamuseum.org.

ART CITY Through July 21. White/Light, with works by John White, Paul Lindhard, David Oliver, Kevin Carman and Andy Lewis. 197 Dubbers St., Ventura, 805-648-1690, artcitygalleryandstudios.com.

ATRIUM GALLERY Through July 9. Slow Down | Speed Up, art addressing the pace of contemporary life. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. More information at www.VCArtscouncil.org.

BLACKBOARD GALLERY Through July 21. The Next Big Thing, breakthrough and boundary-challenging pieces by contemporary artists. Studio Channel Islands, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION GALLERY Through July 21. The Artful Lens, BAA photography showcase; and Fantastic Foliage, Brett Hanson’s arboreal works. Reception on Friday, July 5, 6-9 p.m.. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Studio 30, Ventura, 805-648-1235 or www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Sept. 4. RISK: A Retrospective, murals and paintings by influential Los Angeles graffiti artist and fashion entrepreneur Kelly “RISK” Graval. The exhibition will include an interactive section whereby visitors may add to the works. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Through July 21: Earth from Space, 20-poster exhibition of imagery captured by satellites. Ongoing: Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Aug. 26: Ocean Defenders Alliance Exhibit, informative displays and collections of items removed from marine habitats; Marine Megatropolis, photodocumentation of marine life on oil platforms in the Santa Barbara Channel, 1974-81; and Emma Akmakdjian’s Anthropocene Kelp Forest, created using salvaged nylon fishing ropes. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard, 805-984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

CHIRON HOUSE Through July 14. Heart Sutra, photos from Tibet and India by Ojai artist Sat Puran (Fran Healer). Open by appointment only. 572 S. La Luna Ave., Ojai, 805-364-2290, www.chiron-house.com.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL Through July 28. ’Scapes, views and vistas of outdoor scenes of all kinds. 147 N. Brent St., Ventura, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

FIRST FRIDAYS VENTURA The first Friday of every month, several local galleries open their doors to celebrate and promote Ventura’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.firstfridaysventura.com.

FIRST SATURDAYS STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS The first Saturday of every month, artists at Studio Channel Islands welcome visitors into their studios to watch them create art. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

FOX FINE JEWELRY Through July 7. Wordless Conversations, with works by Melanie Roschko and Connie Tunick. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

H GALLERY Through Aug. 10: Latent Ability, a group exhibition of installation and 3D work. Through Sept. 30: I Will Never Love Again (Dab Art Quarterly) and POPular, by Janet Milhomme. Through Aug. 31: Tres by Dominga Opazo. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-626-8876 or www.dabart.me.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through July 14. Members of the Buenaventura Art Association display original work in this no-theme juried show. 1559 Spinnaker Drive, #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

JOHN SPOOR BROOME GALLERY Through Aug. 24. Country’s Club, a whimsical but pointed look at American golf culture by Christophe Bourély and Larry Lytle. CSU, Channel Islands, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 805-437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Aug. 1. One Artist Five Oceans, Danielle Eubank’s attempt to capture the essence, personality and many changing forms of water. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Through Aug. 9: This inaugural exhibit at the new Fireball Gallery will feature work by five artists — three painter/illustrators, a photographer and a pinstriper — that showcase the best in automotive pop culture and design. Ongoing: More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. Car show every first Sunday of the month. 2230 Statham Blvd., Oxnard, 805-487-4333 or www.murphyautomuseum.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through July 28: Founding Familias: The Ojai Valley During the Rancho Era. Ongoing: A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave., 805-640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Fine art and contemporary crafts by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans. 238 Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-646-5682 or ojaivalleyartists.com.

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective is now open on the second level near Sears. Various works by local artists. See artists as they work. Workshops and classes for kids and adults offered periodically. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

PALERMO Opened Jan. 2019. Portraits of Ventura, acrylic paintings of Ventura by artist Jamie Wells. 321 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-3070.

PLAZA PARK Through Nov. 2019. Animal sculptures from Santa Barbara County artist Morris Squire, on loan from the Morris B. Squire Foundation. 500 S. C St., Oxnard.

PORCH GALLERY Through Aug. 11. Looking at Architecture, pairing career artists with career architects. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai, 805-620-7589 or porchgalleryojai.com.

RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM Through Sept. 8: The World of da Vinci, rare folios of the 500-year-old Codex Atlanticus along with reconstructions of his machines and digitally restored art. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 805-522-2977, www.reaganfoundation.org.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM Through Sept. 15: Faces of California, diverse works by 33 artists, and Celebrating Teaching Artists, highlighting those who share their talent and knowledge. Through July 7: Common Ground, garden and landscape art by Meredith Brooks Abbott, Susan Petty and Gail Pidduck. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

SESPE CREEK COLLECTIVE Ongoing. The Pot Lifer Museum presents letters, stories, photographs and more showcasing a dozen people serving life sentences for non-violent cannabis crimes. Must be 21+ with a valid ID or 18+ with a valid recommendation. 408 Bryant Circle, Suite C, Ojai, 855-722-9333 or sespe.org.

THIRD FRIDAYS OJAI The third Friday of every month, local galleries and shops open their doors to celebrate and promote Ojai’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.facebook.com/OjaiVillageExperience/.

VITA ART CENTER Through July 19. Contemplations on contemporary life created in wood by Los Angeles sculptor Matthew Rosenquist. Community opening on Friday, July 5, 6-9 p.m. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214 or www.vitaartcenter.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Aug. 1: The Last Breath, Qiang Zhang’s depictions of animals on the verge of death or transformation as an expression of nonvisible, internal struggles; and Explore the Eternal Kiln Fire Legend, Chinese Jun porcelain from one of the Five Great Kilns on loan from the Song Royal Kiln in China. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.