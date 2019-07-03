Opening

Dougans Treasures hosted its grand opening late June at 3850 E. Main St. in Ventura. Dougans is a consignment and resale boutique. … Trek Bicycle Ventura reopened at 4060 E. Main St. in Ventura. The premier Trek, Electra and Bontrager dealer is open seven days a week and offers a full service department that works on all makes and models.

Expanding

Casa Pacifica Centers for Children and Families received full re-accreditation for 10 years from the American Psychological Association (APA) Commission on Accreditation for its Psychology Internship program. The program focuses on residential treated with foster youth. Casa Pacifica first received APA accreditation for its internship program in 2006; the 10-year term is the maximum length of time obtainable. … CURE Pharmaceutical will collaborate with Canopy Growth Corporation to develop a new low-dose cannabidiol (CBD) oral thin film using CURE’s patented CUREfilm technology for global distribution. With CUREfilm, the delivery of CBD is easier and more effective because it offers increased bioavailability, ease and precision of dosing and greater palatability. CURE is registered with the U.S. Drug Enforcement Agency to develop and manufacture cannabis-derived and synthetic cannabinoid-based products.

Relocating

Family-owned DW’s Country Café has reopened at its new location at 2855 Johnson Drive in Ventura.

Closing

After more than 30 years in business, Carrows at 2401 Harbor Blvd. in Ventura closed its doors on June 25. It was the last Carrows location in Ventura County.

And the award goes to…

Kaylee Jacques earned a Gold Award from the Girl Scouts. Jacques was recognized for her project, Video for a Cause, for which she created numerous short videos about the nonprofit Many Mansions and their services. … Two individuals were honored by the Community Memorial Hospital (CMH) Auxillary at its annual celebration of Junior Volunteers. Trinity Durborow received the Maria Cavallo Scholarship for $3,000. Durborow has been a Junior Volunteer in the CMH Gift Shop since June 2017 and has given over 315 hours. She plans to attend the University of California, Berkley, and major in Public Health with an emphasis on global and reproductive health. Alyssa Mendoza received the Audrey Woodburn Scholarship for $1,500. Mendoza has been a Junior Volunteer since June 2016 and served in the CMH Gift Shop and Maternal Child Health department, giving over 550 hours. She plans to continue her education at Ventura College and major in Nursing Science. … KCLU Radio News director Lance Orozco won his fifth national award for journalism at the National Press Club for Best Radio Breaking News Reporting among small-market stations for his live covering of the Borderline Bar and Grill shooting and the Hill and Woolsey fires. Orozco received the 2018 National Society of Professional Journalists Sigma Delta Chi Award. … Aera Energy was named by Forbes America as one of the best midsize companies to work for. The company, which is one of California’s largest oil and gas producers, was named to the 2019 Best Midsize Employer and was ranked 13th on the list of 500 nationwide. Aera also ranked second among 32 companies listed in the construction, oil and gas operations, mining and chemicals category. … 805HELP was named as a 2019 California Nonprofit of the Year by State Sen. Hannah-Beth Jackson, D-Santa Barbara, as part of California Nonprofits Day on June 5. 805HELP began as ThomasFireHelp in December 2017 rising from the immediate and desperate needs of local citizens of local citizens in Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties. … And, the Alzheimer’s Association, California Central Coast Chapter, was recognized as a 2019 California Nonprofit of the Year by Assemblywoman Monique Limón, D-Santa Barbara. The Alzheimer’s Association is the world’s leading voluntary health organization in Alzheimer’s care, support and research. … Also, the Ventura County Community Foundation (VCCF) was chosen by Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin, D-Thousand Oaks, as a 2019 California Nonprofit of the Year. For the past 32 years, VCCF has been dedicated to raising and distributing funds to address Ventura County’s most pressing needs. In 2017 and 2018, VCCF responded to several large community disasters, providing millions of dollars to those affected.

Moving up

Joan Araujo was appointed as the new director of central services for Ventura County Public Works Agency (VCPWA). Araujo will oversee the VCPWA’s fiscal and accounting, information technology, strategic operations, human resources, administrative services, workplace safety, and real estate divisions. … Ted Burgess joined Oakmont Senior Living as executive director of Oakmont of Camarillo. Burgess began in senior living as a volunteer choir director at a retirement community; he aims to deliver a comprehensive experience for his residents, from custom built homes to gourmet dining and meaningful social activities. Oakmont of Camarillo will open winter 2019. … and, Gina Salman was named executive director of Oakmont of Riverpark in Oxnard, which will also open in winter 2019. Salman has worked in the senior living industry for more than a decade. She previously served as executive director at Wellbrook at Valley Vista Assisted Living and Memory Care in Van Nuys. … James Vega was selected as the new city manager for the City of Ojai. Vega is an attorney who has served as interim city manager for two months and prior to that, he was the assistant to the city manager since 2017. He previously served in the City of Oxnard in various roles including spending nine years in the city manager’s office. … John Fankhauser, MD, MHA, was named chief executive officer of Ventura County Medical Center (VCMC) and Santa Paula Hospital. Fankhauser most recently served as chief medical officer of Santa Clara Valley Medical Center Hospital and Clinics in 2018 and 2019. He was a staff physician at the Magnolia Family Health Center in Oxnard from 1998 to 2002, and was a member of the faculty of the Ventura Family Medicine Residency Program from 2002 to 2007. From 2007 to 2013, Fankhauser served as medical director and chief medical officer of VCMC and Santa Paula Hospital, and from 2014 to 2018, he served a key role during the Ebola crisis in Monrovia, Liberia, including a position as CEO of ELWA Hospital in Monrovia. … George Villalobos was appointed as Scout executive of the Ventura County Council. Villalobos most recently served as deputy scout executive for the Greater Los Angeles Area Council where he began his scouting career as district executive and also served as district director, finance director, director of finance services, director of learning for life, and director of all market operations. … Carolyn Vang-Walker is the newest member of the Workforce Development Board (WDB). Vang-Walker is the director/principal of Ventura Adult and Continuing Education; she is actively involved in the planning process to align adult education programs with industry sector needs. She will serve a three-year term with WDB.

In the name of charity

Conejo Valley Senior Concerns received a $5,000 grant from the Alzheimer’s Foundation of America (AFA) as part of AFA’s Milton and Phyllis Berg Respite Care Grant program. The funds are to provide respite care services for families affected by Alzheimer’s disease and other dementia-related illnesses. … Dion Law Group recently participated, for the seventh consecutive year, in the 36th annual Law Day 5K. Proceeds from the event benefit the Ventura County Bar Association and the nonprofit Ventura County Legal Aid. The event included free food and $2,000 in raffle prizes, which all runners were automatically entered into the drawing.

Education

Four individuals were honored by the Ventura Police Officers’ Association (VPOA) for its 16th annual Dee Dowell Memorial Scholarship, for Sgt. Darlon “Dee” Dowell, the only officer in Ventura’s history to die in the line of duty. Annika Kinnaman won First Place and received $5,000. Bryce Weinell won Second Place and received $3,500. Labiba Sardar won Third Place and received $2,000. Britnee Snow was an honorable mention and received $500. VPOA selected recipients by considering academic achievement, school and community service, financial needs, and more.