Opening

Bella Threading Studio opened on Seaglass Way at The Collection RiverPark. Owned by longtime friends (with years of threading experience) Parvi Kaur and Shweta Dutt, the business offers several services including eyebrow threading and henna tattoos. Bella Threading’s technique is a quick and accurate process that does not use chemicals and almost no pain.

… Santa Paula Hospital will celebrate the re-opening of OB unit Thursday, Aug. 1, from 2:30-3:30 p.m., 825 N. Tenth St., Santa Paula. Supervisor Kelly Long, Mike Powers, County CEO, hospital administration, doctors, and staff will be available on-site for interviews. Native Pizza is open in midtown Ventura at 1751 E. Main St., and End Game Comics is relaunching on Aug 17. at the same location of the former Hypno Comics 1803 E. Main St. The ribbon cutting for Trusted Hospice at 3212 Loma Vista Road, Ventura is on Aug. 2.

And the award goes to …

Three individuals were honored by the Ventura County Public Works Agency with the Employee of the Year Award for their skills and efficiencies for a great job performance. Karen Goodman serves as supervising contract support specialist, providing administrative support services for consultant contracts executed by the public works agency. David Hazen serves as the superintendent for the County of Ventura Waterworks Districts where he oversees a crew of 21 who work to operate and maintain the public water system in the City of Moorpark and the communities of Somis, Lake Sherwood, and Bell Canyon. Marco Reyes serves as a Water/Wastewater Services Worker II where he is responsible for helping customers with the move in-move out process, meter reading, fire hydrant, facility and equipment maintenance. … Five honorees were recognized by United Way of Ventura County during the 15th Annual Spirit Awards Gala; the awards acknowledge community members in volunteerism, corporate citizenship, and philanthropy. Lio Alvarado received the Douglas Shively Award for Outstanding Community Impact; Erin Simqu received the Women United Award for Turning Compassion into Action; Dorcas H. Thille received the Lifetime Achievement Award; Rigoberto Vargas received the Milton M. Teague Award for Outstanding Community Volunteerism; Procter & Gamble received the Roy Pinkerton Award for Top Corporate Citizenship.

Moving up

Two attorneys joined Camarillo-based employment law firm LightGabler. Jaclyn Joyce will focus on employment litigation and intellectual property matters. She has defended clients in litigation involving breach of contract, violations of the unfair competition law, bad faith, negligent and intentional misinterpretation, elder abuse and reformation. Jamie Stein litigates all areas of employment law in both state and federal court with particular experience in wrongful termination, discrimination, harassment, retaliation, wage and hour claims, unfair business practices and Private Attorneys General Act actions. … Courtney Freeman was selected as group sales manager for the Oxnard Convention & Visitors Bureau (OCVB). Freeman most recently served as director of national sales for Elite Status Group where she generated corporate business from eastern and southeastern region. She also served as national sales manager for Palms Resort Casino, and held positions with Tropicana Las Vegas and Westgate Las Vegas Hotel & Casino. … also at OCVB, Brittney Hendricks was promoted from marketing and communications coordinator to director of marketing and communications. Hendricks previously served as a technical editor/writer for MRS Environmental Inc., and also worked in online marketing for Performance Unlimited Inc. and Move.com/Realtor.com. …

Carolyn Merino Mullin was appointed as the executive director of the Oxnard Performing Arts Center. Mullin most recently served for the City of Oxnard, in charge of the Center’s Events, Marketing and Community Engagement. … Rosie Ornelas was named as economic development manager for the City of Oxnard. Ornelas most recently served as economic development analyst for the City of Thousand Oaks. Prior to that, she served as economic development management analyst for the City of Ventura in the city manager’s office. She will begin her new position on Aug. 12. 2019. … Sonia Ahuja is the newest member of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Conejo Valley Board of Governors. Ahuja joined Farmers Insurance in 2015 and has since been leading day-to-day business at Farmers Financial Solutions. Previously, she was head of business development at BrightScope and chief strategy officer at First Allied Securities where she led several strategic changes to drive growth. …

Mike Blumenberg was appointed to the Ventura Board of Port Commissioners. Blumenberg joined the Northrop Grumman Corporation after retiring from the Navy in 2006; he served 24 years in uniform and retired as a commander in the Navy Civil Engineer Corps’ Ocean Facilities Program. His four-year term on the Port Commission began on July 1, 2019 … Dr. Laki Tisopulos was named as the air pollution control officer/executive officer of the Air Pollution Control District. Tisopulos has more than 30 years of experience with the South Coast Air Quality Management District; he served as the deputy executive officer responsible for overseeing and directing the operation of the Office of Engineering and Permitting at SCAQMD. He is expected to begin his new position on Sept. 3, 2019. …

Dave Ward was chosen as the planning director for the County of Ventura resource management agency, replacing Kim Prillhart who was promoted to resource management agency director. Ward has worked as a public agency planner in the Central Coast region for more than 23 years; in his new role, he will oversee the Planning Division. He began his duties on July 8 at a salary of $191,972. … Lynnette Coverly, Diane de Mailly, Lisa Rule, Kamie Abraham, Rose Hayden-Smith, and Dawn Dyer were installed by the National Association of Women Business Owners, Ventura Chapter as its 2019-2020 board of directors. … Lisa Buono, Ed.D., Sierra Gutierrez, Thomas Konkel, and Laura K. McAvoy joined the United Way of Ventura County board of directors.

In the name of charity

The Ventura County Fire Department Widows, Orphans & Assistance Fund received $2,650 from Wings Over Camarillo (WOC). The theme of the 2018 WOC Air Show was a “Tribute to Firefighters”; WOC sold limited edition patches as a fundraiser. The assistance fund has seen a substantial need for funds over the past two years, for more information visit http://vcfdwoaf.org/.

Education

Dane Rowley was honored by the International Association for College Admission Counseling. Rowley is the director of international admission at California Lutheran University and he was recognized with the Distinguished Service Award for his exemplary work in recruitment and admissions.