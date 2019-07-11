Buttercups

1121 S. Victoria Ave., Oxnard

805-985-5202

http://buttercupscooltreats.com/

Summer is officially here and I love stopping by my favorite frozen yogurt shop, Buttercups, to cool down from the heat.

Co-owners Bonny Chick and Marcie Mills always dreamed about owning their own ice cream shop near the beach and made it come true in 2013. According to the website, the name “Buttercups” actually came from a nickname Bonny’s dad would call her. The ladies get their batches of flavored yogurt from Honey Hill Farms in Russellville, Arkansas, within 10 days for the freshest taste.

The journey begins at the “Bottoms” station where an assortment of cookies and cereals can be added to the yogurt cup. Head over to the “In the Middle” station and select froyo, frozen custard, gelato, Italian ice and/or sorbet flavors, which are rotated every Monday and Friday and come with no sugar added, low-fat, non-fat, gluten-free and/or dairy-free. Over at the “On the Top” station there are many candies, fresh fruit, nuts, bites and sauces to choose from. Not sure which flavor to choose? Buttercups has small dixie cups at the cash register for customers to try a sample from the yogurt machine.

I’m more of a fruit and vanilla kind of girl, so on this trip, I stuck with the sugar-free and gluten-free Yellow Cake Batter and gluten-free Peanut Butter yogurts. For my toppings, I added crushed almonds, cookie dough bites and fresh strawberries. The price is based on the weight of the yogurt cup, so I got my 13-ounce cup for a yummy cost of $8.87. Mmm mmm!

If you want one of the flavors to take home, Buttercups sells it by the pint in the nearby cooler for $8.99. They also have a retro candy collection such as candy necklaces and bracelets, chocolate Necco Wafers and my favorite, Sugar Babies. Small plush toys and items for the kids are also for sale.

Buttercups is open seven days a week starting at 11:30 a.m. right in the Seabridge Marketplace. Stay cool!

Check out a video of me creating my froyo masterpiece on my Instagram @kitkatwozny.