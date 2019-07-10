Thursday

CAMARILLO COMMUNITY BAND CONCERT 7 p.m. The band will perform a slew of pop hits and more. Community Center, 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo, www.camarillocommunityband.com.

OLD BONEY MOUNTAIN HOT SUMMER NIGHT FESTIVAL 5-9 p.m. An International Hot Sauce Competition, a California Cornhole Association-sanctioned tournament with cash prizes, unlimited craft beer, wine, spirits and food plus plenty of hot sauce tastings are all part of this wild festival. $55-70. The Gardens at Los Robles Golf Course, 299 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, www.oldboneymtnhotsummernight.com.

RAINBOW COMEDY NIGHT 6:30 p.m. The event will feature a lineup of LGBTQ+ comedians. $10. Ventura Harbor Comedy Club, 1559 Spinnaker Drive, Suite 205A, Ventura, www.pflag.org/chapter/pflag-ventura.

ROCK THE COLLECTION: QUEEN NATION 6-8 p.m. The Collection at Riverpark in Oxnard is hosting its 5th Annual Rock The Collection Summer Concert Series, tonight featuring the Freddie Mercury tribute band. The Collection at RiverPark, 2751 Park View Ct., Oxnard, www.thecollectionrp.com.

SOUTH OXNARD TOWN HALL MEETING 6 p.m. This event will feature both the District 5 Council Member Gabriela Basua and District Council Member Vianey Lopez, with special guests City Manager Alex Nguyen and Mayor Tim Flynn. South Oxnard Center, 200 E. Bard Road, Oxnard.

Friday

HERITAGE SQUARE SUMMER CONCERT SERIES 6-8 p.m. The concerts offer entertainment to suit every musical preference, this week featuring Ignition Band. Heritage Square, 715 S. A St., Oxnard, www.heritagesquareoxnard.com/concerts.html.

OXNARD CRUISE NIGHT 5-8 p.m. This event and is open to the public and anyone who wants to display their classic pre-1975 car or truck. Plaza Park, 500 S. C St., Oxnard, 805-385-2705.

VENTURA POLICE COMMUNITY FOUNDATION/PAL YOUTH PROGRAM HONORING OUR YOUTH EVENT 7-9 p.m. Celebrate PAL boxing club students who have overcome challenges and are doing extraordinary things at this event. $25. Ventura Beach Marriott, 2055 E. Harbor Blvd., Ventura, 805-651-8647.

Saturday

ARTIST TALK SERIES: RICHARD BRULAND 1 p.m. Bruland will share personal stories about his practice and career, and how a lifelong interest in music led to his opening Bebop Records and Fine Art in Reseda in 1982. Studio Channel Islands Art Center, Blackboard Gallery, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, www.studiochannelislands.org.

ASSEMBLYMEMBER IRWIN MOORPARK TRAIL TALKS 9:30-11 a.m. Assemblymember Jacqui Irwin will be hosting Trail Talks, an event for constituents to admire the beauty of our district while engaging in conversation. Arroyo Vista Community Park – Lot C, 4550 Tierra Rejada Road, Moorpark, www.a44.asmdc.org.

AUTHORS MARGO AND SANDRA PORRAS 11 a.m.-1 p.m. The authors will discuss their book, “Growing Up in Colonia: Boomer Memories from Oxnard’s Barrio.” Bank of Books, 748 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-643-3154.

CHANNEL ISLANDS HARBOR PRESENTS CONCERTS BY THE SEA 4-6 p.m. Visitors can enjoy a wide array of musical styles, including jazz, rock, folk, pop, country and blues, today featuring Sean Wiggins & Lone Goat. Peninsula Park, 3401 Peninsula Road, Oxnard, www.channelislandsharbor.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS FLEET 1 SAILING AND BOATING CLUB 10-11 a.m. The club will meet to discuss boat related things. Anacapa Isle Marina Clubhouse, 3001 Peninsula Road, Oxnard, 805-701-2945.

CHANNEL ISLANDS HARBOR ART FESTIVAL 10 a.m.-5 p.m. (and Sunday, July 14). The art festival will feature artists and craftsmen displaying their own original work in all medium of fine art and craft. Harbor Landing, 5800 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard, www.WestCoastArtists.com.

“FERAL CATS AND SHORE BIRD RESTORATION ON ST. NICHOLAS ISLAND” 11 a.m. Biologist Annie Little, who oversees the implementation of multiple seabird restoration projects on the California Islands and the reintroduction of the Bald Eagle to the Channel Islands, will discuss her work with invasive species. Port Hueneme Historical Society Museum, 220 Market St., Port Hueneme, www.facebook.com/PortHuenemeHistoricalSocietyMuseum.

OXNARD’S CAMPUS PARK COMMUNITY WORKSHOP 10 a.m.-2 p.m. (and Wednesday, July 17). Help the city design its submittal of a grant application to activate Campus Park at these workshops. Oxnard PAL, 350 S. K St., Oxnard, 805-271-2231.

SURF RODEO MUSIC & SURF FESTIVAL Saturday, July 13 and Sunday, July 14, 10 a.m.-8 p.m. This annual community event features over 30 bands on two stages, dozens of surf competitions, entertaining games and contests, a beachfront street fair and beer gardens on the sand, plus many more surprises such as the bikini cowgirl contest, the infamous cornhole tournament, the bucking mechanical bull and the crazy kid’s corral. $40-55. Ventura Pier, Ventura, www.surfrodeo.org.

VENTURA FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY BOOK SALE 10 a.m.-3 p.m. Browse quality used books at bargain prices, with proceeds benefitting Ventura’s libraries. Vons, 6040 Telegraph Road, Ventura, 805-223-1187.

Sunday

BEE & BUTTERFLY DAY 1-4 p.m. Anna D. Howell, an entomologist working in the local agricultural industry, will speak about bees and the museum and garden will have free entry. Charles L. Honn Botanical Garden, 720 Las Posas Road, Camarillo, www.pvhsonline.org.

CENTRAL COAST BRITISH CAR CLUB SHOW 9 a.m.-2:30 p.m. More than 140 British cars from the 1930s and up will be on display alongside an auto parts swap meet, food booths and entertainment. Harbor View Park, 3600 Harbor Blvd., Oxnard, www.channelislandsharbor.org.

FAMILY ART MAKING PROGRAM Noon-1:30 p.m. Two hands-on family art making activities that emphasize turning ordinary objects into extraordinary creations will be led by professional art educators from Art Trek. $5-10. California Museum of Art Thousand Oaks at The Oaks, 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, www.cmato.org.

GOEBEL WEARS MACY’S FASHION SHOW 2-5 p.m. Goebel Adult Community Center, Macy’s, and Moving Seniors Forward will be collaborating to organize the very first Goebel Wears Macy’s Fashion Show featuring our very own senior models. $20. Goebel Adult Community Center, 1385 E. Janss Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-381-2744.

LECTURE & BOOK SIGNING WITH MARGO PORRAS 1 p.m. Author Margo Porras will discuss her latest book, “Growing Up in La Colonia: Boomer Memories from Oxnard’s Barrio.” Agriculture Museum, 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, www.venturamuseum.org.

OJAI ARTISTS SECOND SUNDAYS POP UP SHOP 11 a.m.-4 p.m. Browse a whole lot of neat art at this pop up, which happens every second Sunday. 509 Drown Ave., Ojai, 805-798-1707.

Monday

MINDFULNESS FOR HEALING TRAUMA 7-8:15 p.m. (every first and third Monday). This class will assist with recovery from shock, grief, fright, rage and guilt. Gold Coast Recovery Center, 272 Olive St., Ventura.

PHOTOGRAPH 3:30 and 6:30 p.m. A struggling street photographer, pressured to marry by his grandmother, convinces a shy stranger to pose as his fiancée in this film from India. $7.50-10.75. Plaza Cinemas 14, 255 W. Fifth St., Oxnard, www.oxnardfilmsociety.org.

SUNSET MOONRISE HERB WALK WITH LANNY KAUFER 6-9 p.m. Identify local edible and medicinal plants and experience the setting of the sun as the full moon rises. $10-20. For more information and to register, visit www.HerbWalks.com.

VINTAGE MEXICAN FILM WEEK 7 p.m. (through Friday, July 19). The PACC will host a week’s worth of classic Mexican films. On Monday, an aristocratic environment at the end of the 19th century unfolds the story of a family imprisoned in the midst of luxury and ambition in the 1938 film Perjura, and the week concludes with the 1964 film El Padrecito, in which a young priest fights a bull to win his community’s affection. Note: Films may or may not be subtitled. Tickets: $7 for a single movie or 5 for $25. Oxnard Performing Arts & Convention Center, 800 Hobson Way, Oxnard, www.oxnardperformingarts.com.

Tuesday

“RIDERS OF WAVES, MERMAIDS AND MILKMAIDS” 7 p.m. Photographer Briana Diamond will take the audience over and under the ocean waves and into the starry skies with images of surfers, mermaids, and the Milky Way. Help of Ojai’s Kent Hall, 111 W. Santa Ana St., Ojai, www.ojaiphotographycommunity.com.

Wednesday

PIZZA NIGHT FAMILY FUNDRAISER 3:30-9 p.m. Toppers Pizza will donate 20 percent of pre-tax sales to the Vietnam Veterans of Ventura County. Toppers Pizza 2701 Penninsula Road, Oxnard, and 2408 Erringer Road, Simi Valley, www.vvvc.org.

Thursday

NINTH ANNUAL “FROM FIELD TO FORK” FUNDRAISER 4:30-8 p.m. The event brings together farmers who produce Ventura County’s agricultural bounty, chefs who celebrate that bounty on their menus, and the farm workers whose labor makes it all possible. Walnut Grove at Tierra Rejada Ranch, 3370 Sunset Valley Road, Moorpark, www.housefarmworkers.org.

CAMARILLO COMMUNITY BAND CONCERT 7 p.m. The band will perform a slew of pop hits and more. Community Center, 1605 E. Burnley St., Camarillo, www.camarillocommunityband.com.

THOUSAND OAKS TOASTMASTERS AT LUNCH Noon-1 p.m. Experience a meeting and learn how you can become a great speaker. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, Oak Room, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., Thousand Oaks, www.1934.toastmastersclubs.org.

VENTURA FRIENDS OF THE LIBRARY 50TH ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION 11 a.m. Author Alane Adams, author of the Legends of Orkney series for middle grade readers, will talk followed by a sing-along with musician Craig Newton. E.P. Foster Library, Topping Room, www.vencolibrary.org.

OPENING THEATER

BLUE/ORANGE July 12-28. A patient in a psychiatric hospital claims to be the son of an African dictator in this riveting drama about race, madness and power. The inaugural production of the Beacon Theater Company. $22. Namba Performing Arts Space, 47 S. Oak St., Ventura, 805-233-6965, beacontheatercompany.com.

PROOF July 12-21. The daughter of a brilliant but troubled mathematician contends with grief, the return of an estranged sibling and the mysterious scribblings in her father’s notebooks. $15. Conejo Players Theatre, 351 S. Moorpark Road, Thousand Oaks, 805-495-3715, www.conejoplayers.org.

THE TEMPEST July 12-14. The Jack Oakie Summer Youth Program continues with Fearless Shakespeare’s imaginative production of the Bard’s magical adventure about a sorcerer and his daughter, here set in an abandoned amusement park. $15-20. Rubicon Theatre Company, 1006 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-667-2900, www.rubicontheatre.org.

ONGOING THEATER

THE BOOK OF MORMON Through July 14. The misadventures of a mismatched pair of missionaries are followed in this hilarious, award-winning musical by the creators of South Park. $45-139. Thousand Oaks Civic Arts Plaza, 2100 E. Thousand Oaks Blvd., 805-449-2787, www.civicartsplaza.com.

CASA VALENTINA Through July 28. In 1962, a Catskills resort becomes a refuge for men who enjoy dressing like women. Based on a true story and written by Harvey Fierstein. Not recommended for audiences under age 16. $22-24. Santa Paula Theater Center, 125 S. Seventh St., Santa Paula, 805-525-4645, or www.santapaulatheatercenter.org.

MAMMA MIA! Through July 14. A tale of romance, comedy, drama, weddings and family . . . all set to the music of ABBA and taking place on a remote Greek island. Singing along strongly encouraged! $15-30. Ojai Art Center Theater, 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-640-8797, www.ojaiact.org.

THE MERRY WIVES OF WINDSOR Through July 14. Kevin P. Kern directs the first offering for the 2019 Kingsmen Shakespeare Festival: the Bard’s “blue-collar comedy” centering on Sir John Falstaff, a broke and buffoonish suitor hoping to attract the attention of two wealthy married women. $15-110. Kingsmen Park at California Lutheran University, 60 W. Olsen Road, Thousand Oaks, www.kingsmenshakespeare.org.

PETER AND THE STARCATCHER Through July 21. A musical theatre adaptation of a 2004 novel that tells the backstory of how the lost boys became lost, a pirate lost his hand and a young boy became Peter Pan. $15-20. Camarillo Skyway Playhouse, 330 Skyway Drive, Camarillo, 805-388-5716, skywayplayhouse.org.

OPENING ART

ATRIUM GALLERY July 12-Aug. 20. Illogical Illusion, art that confounds. Reception on Friday, July 26, 5:30-7 p.m. Closed weekends; free; 8 a.m.-6 p.m. weekdays at the Ventura County Hall of Administration, 800 S. Victoria Ave., Ventura. More information at www.VCArtscouncil.org.

BRITTANY DAVIS GALLERY July 13-Aug. 11. Nature Amplified, landscapes altered and amplified by Robbie Kaye and Carolyn Fox. Reception on Saturday, July 13, 4-9 p.m., which also serves as a fundraiser for the Ojai Valley Land Conservancy and the Ojai Green Coalition. 214 E. Ojai Ave., Ojai, 714-369-9869, www.brittanydavisgallery.com.

CAM STUDIO GALLERY July 11-Sept. 1. Downside Up, Outside In, CAM Studio Artist Christine Morla’s work inspired by weaving and the Philippine banig (mat). Opening reception on Thursday, July 11, 5:30-7:30 p.m., along with a pop-up exhibit, On Budget, inside a midsize moving truck. 329 N. Fifth St., Oxnard, 805-240-7347, www.carnegieam.org/cam-studio-gallery.

FOX FINE JEWELRY July 11-Sept. 8. Oceans, Elements and Allure, works that celebrate the beach by Jan Harrington and Connie Tunick. Reception on Saturday, July 13, 6-8 p.m. 560 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-652-1800 or www.foxfinejewelry.com.

SANTA PAULA ART MUSEUM July 13-Nov. 3: On Location in the Santa Monica Mountains and Seashore, selections from the plein air painting club known as Allied Artists of the Santa Monica Mountains and Seashore. Opening reception on Saturday, July 13, 4-6 p.m. Talks and demonstrations will be offered throughout the exhibit’s run. Through Sept. 15: Faces of California, diverse works by 33 artists. 117 N. 10th St., Santa Paula, 805-525-5554 or www.santapaulaartmuseum.org.

ONGOING ART

481 NORTH VENTURA AVENUE Through Dec. 2019. Eyes on the Westside, a temporary art installation by De Anza Academy of Technology and the Arts students celebrating the Westside’s diversity and community. www.insideoutproject.net/en/group-actions/united-states-ventura.

AGRICULTURE MUSEUM Through Aug. 18: In the Fields of the North/En los Campos del Norte, photographs by David Bacon alongside oral narratives (in English and Spanish) from migrant farm workers; and Farming Youth, shedding light on the harsh realities of Latinx farming communities. Through Dec. 2019: Throwing Shade, the coast live oak tree and its woodland community. Ongoing: Antique farming equipment and various displays relating to the history of agriculture in Ventura County. 926 Railroad Ave., Santa Paula, 805-525-3100 or www.venturamuseum.org.

ART CITY Through July 21. White/Light, with works by John White, Paul Lindhard, David Oliver, Kevin Carman and Andy Lewis. 197 Dubbers St., Ventura, 805-648-1690, artcitygalleryandstudios.com.

BEATRICE WOOD CENTER FOR THE ARTS Through Aug. 17. Three-artist exhibit with Stephen Edwards, Ted Gall and Sandra Torres; and Abstraction, Ojai Studio Artists Salon. 8585 Ojai-Santa Paula Road, Upper Ojai, 805-646-3381 or www.beatricewood.com.

BELL ARTS FACTORY STUDIO #79 Through Dec. 2019. Prism, a large-scale painting/immersive art installation by Aliza J. Bejarano that captures the inner child. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-836-2787, bellartsfactory.org.

BLACKBOARD GALLERY Through July 20. The Next Big Thing, breakthrough and boundary-challenging pieces by contemporary artists. Studio Channel Islands, 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

BUENAVENTURA ART ASSOCIATION GALLERY Through July 21. The Artful Lens, BAA photography showcase; and Fantastical Foliage, Brett Hanson’s arboreal works. 432 N. Ventura Ave., Studio 30, Ventura, 805-648-1235 or www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

CALIFORNIA MUSEUM OF ART THOUSAND OAKS Through Sept. 4. RISK: A Retrospective, murals and paintings by influential Los Angeles graffiti artist and fashion entrepreneur Kelly “RISK” Graval. The exhibition will include an interactive section whereby visitors may add to the works. 350 W. Hillcrest Drive, Thousand Oaks, 805-405-5240, cmato.org.

CALIFORNIA OIL MUSEUM Through July 21: Earth from Space, 20-poster exhibition of imagery captured by satellites. Ongoing: Permanent petroleum exhibits as well as rotating exhibits of science, transportation and history. 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula, 805-933-0076 or www.caoilmuseum.org.

CHANNEL ISLANDS MARITIME MUSEUM Through Aug. 26: Ocean Defenders Alliance Exhibit, informative displays and collections of items removed from marine habitats; Marine Megatropolis, photodocumentation of marine life on oil platforms in the Santa Barbara Channel, 1974-81; and Emma Akmakdjian’s Anthropocene Kelp Forest, created using salvaged nylon fishing ropes. Ongoing: Port of Hueneme and Dutch Skies: Four Centuries of Seascape Paintings. 3900 Bluefin Circle in the Channel Islands Harbor, Oxnard, 805-984-6260 or www.cimmvc.org.

CHIRON HOUSE Through July 14. Heart Sutra, photos from Tibet and India by Ojai artist Sat Puran (Fran Healer). Open by appointment only. 572 S. La Luna Ave., Ojai, 805-364-2290, www.chiron-house.com.

COMMUNITY MEMORIAL HOSPITAL Through July 28. ’Scapes, views and vistas of outdoor scenes of all kinds. 147 N. Brent St., Ventura, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

FIRST FRIDAYS VENTURA The first Friday of every month, several local galleries open their doors to celebrate and promote Ventura’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.firstfridaysventura.com.

FIRST SATURDAYS STUDIO CHANNEL ISLANDS The first Saturday of every month, artists at Studio Channel Islands welcome visitors into their studios to watch them create art. 2222 E. Ventura Blvd., Camarillo, 805-383-1368 or studiochannelislands.org.

H GALLERY Through Aug. 10: Latent Ability, a group exhibition of installation and 3D work. Through Sept. 30: I Will Never Love Again (Dab Art Quarterly) and POPular, by Janet Milhomme. Through Aug. 31: Tres by Dominga Opazo. 1793 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-626-8876 or www.dabart.me.

HARBOR VILLAGE GALLERY AND GIFTS Through July 14. Members of the Buenaventura Art Association display original work in this no-theme juried show. 1559 Spinnaker Drive, #106, Ventura Harbor Village, 805-644-2750, www.buenaventuraartassociation.org.

JOHN SPOOR BROOME GALLERY Through Aug. 24. Country’s Club, a whimsical but pointed look at American golf culture by Christophe Bourély and Larry Lytle. CSU, Channel Islands, 1 University Drive, Camarillo, 805-437-2772 or art.csuci.edu.

KWAN FONG GALLERY Through Aug. 1. One Artist Five Oceans, Danielle Eubank’s attempt to capture the essence, personality and many changing forms of water. California Lutheran University, 120 Memorial Parkway, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, blogs.callutheran.edu/kwanfong.

LATITUDES FINE ART GALLERY Ongoing. The photographic collections of Steve Munch and Stephanie Hogue, including color and black and white images of local landmarks, beautiful scenery and coastal wildlife. Hours: 11 a.m.-8 p.m. daily. 401 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-279-1221, www.latitudesfineart.com.

MULLIN AUTOMOTIVE MUSEUM Ongoing. The museum pays homage specifically to the art deco and machine-age design eras (1918-1941). All tickets must be purchased in advance, online. 1421 Emerson Ave., Oxnard, 805-385-5400 or www.mullinautomotivemuseum.com.

MURPHY AUTO MUSEUM Through Aug. 9: This inaugural exhibit at the new Fireball Gallery will feature work by five artists — three painter/illustrators, a photographer and a pinstriper — that showcase the best in automotive pop culture and design. Ongoing: More than 75 vintage cars and trucks from every period, in a 30,000-square-foot facility. Car show every first Sunday of the month. 2230 Statham Blvd., Oxnard, 805-487-4333 or www.murphyautomuseum.org.

MUSEUM OF VENTURA COUNTY Through Aug. 17: Love, What’s It to Ya, bronze sculptures by Lynn Creighton. Through Aug. 17: Actual Reality, Carlos Grasso and Peter Fox explore the disconnect between actual and virtual reality. Through Aug. 25: Music by the Masters, the history of the Ojai and Ventura Music Festivals through photos, posters, artwork and more. Through July 14: Women Beyond Borders, a touring exhibit of boxes created by women throughout the world. Ongoing: Fine art, historical artifacts, an interactive Chumash Gallery and the George Stuart Historical Figures Collection®. 100 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-653-0323 or venturamuseum.org.

OJAI ART CENTER Through July 31. Dance, representations of the dancing human figure by Duane Eells. 113 S. Montgomery St., Ojai, 805-646-0117 or www.ojaiartcenter.org.

OJAI VALLEY MUSEUM Through July 28: Founding Familias: The Ojai Valley During the Rancho Era. Ongoing: A collection of art, artifacts, photographs and paper ephemera relating to Ojai, housed in former St. Thomas Aquinas Catholic Church. 130 W. Ojai Ave., 805-640-1390 or www.ojaivalleymuseum.org.

OVA ARTS Ongoing. Fine art and contemporary crafts by 39 artists, including Merilee Eaton, Gayel Childress and Peggie Williamson. Ceramic arts, sculpture and textiles by local artisans. 238 Ojai Ave., Ojai, 805-646-5682 or ojaivalleyartists.com.

PACIFIC VIEW MALL Ongoing. The Ventura County Arts Council Arts Collective is now open on the second level near Sears. Various works by local artists. See artists as they work. Workshops and classes for kids and adults offered periodically. 3301 E. Main St., Ventura, 805-676-1540 or www.shoppacificview.com.

PLAZA PARK Through Nov. 2019. Animal sculptures from Santa Barbara County artist Morris Squire, on loan from the Morris B. Squire Foundation. 500 S. C St., Oxnard.

PORCH GALLERY Through Aug. 11. Looking at Architecture, pairing career artists with career architects. 310 E. Matilija Ave., Ojai, 805-620-7589 or porchgalleryojai.com.

RONALD REAGAN PRESIDENTIAL LIBRARY AND MUSEUM Through Sept. 8: The World of da Vinci, rare folios of the 500-year-old Codex Atlanticus along with reconstructions of his machines and digitally restored art. 40 Presidential Drive, Simi Valley, 805-522-2977, www.reaganfoundation.org.

SESPE CREEK COLLECTIVE Ongoing. The Pot Lifer Museum presents letters, stories, photographs and more showcasing a dozen people serving life sentences for non-violent cannabis crimes. Must be 21+ with a valid ID or 18+ with a valid recommendation. 408 Bryant Circle, Suite C, Ojai, 855-722-9333 or sespe.org.

THIRD FRIDAYS OJAI The third Friday of every month, local galleries and shops open their doors to celebrate and promote Ojai’s art scene. Locations and more information at www.facebook.com/OjaiVillageExperience/.

THOUSAND OAKS COMMUNITY GALLERY Through July 27. Passion for Pastels 2019, selections from artists of the Pastel Society of the Gold Coast. Reception and fundraiser for the Livingston Memorial Visiting Nurse Association on Sunday, July 14, 1-3:30 p.m. 2331 Borchard Road, Newbury Park, www.pastelsocietyofthegoldcoast.org.

VITA ART CENTER Through July 19. Contemplations on contemporary life created in wood by Los Angeles sculptor Matthew Rosenquist. 28 W. Main St., Ventura, 805-644-9214 or www.vitaartcenter.com.

WAV THEATER GALLERY Through July 28. Storytelling Through Pictures, comic book art by Andres Salazar. Working Artists Ventura, 175 S. Ventura Ave., Ventura, 805-641-0400, www.wavartists.com.

WILLIAM ROLLAND GALLERY Through Aug. 1: The Last Breath, Qiang Zhang’s depictions of animals on the verge of death or transformation as an expression of nonvisible, internal struggles; and Explore the Eternal Kiln Fire Legend, Chinese Jun porcelain from one of the Five Great Kilns on loan from the Song Royal Kiln in China. California Lutheran University, 160 Overton Court, Thousand Oaks, 805-493-3697, rollandgallery.callutheran.edu.