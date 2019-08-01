Positions open on Ventura commissions and boards

Several positions are available on various boards and commissions for the City of Ventura. Boards and commissions vote and make recommendations on issues that will ultimately be decided on by the city council. Application deadlines fall over the next few weeks. Some positions include modest paid stipends.

The following positions are available: Housing Authority Board (deadline Aug. 1), Mobile Home Rent Review Board (deadline Aug. 12), Parks and Recreation Commission (deadline Aug. 1), Senior Strategic Planning Ad Hoc Committee, five positions open for a six-month term (deadline Aug. 16).

The city is also seeking applicants (deadline Aug. 16) for all seven positions of the Planning Commission.

Applications and details at: www.cityofventura.ca.gov/935/Recruitments.

City survey seeks input on parking structure

The City of Ventura is seeking public comment through an online survey about the plan to build a five-story paid parking structure downtown at the northeast Palm and Santa Clara Streets.

Plans include retail/restaurant space on the street level, public restrooms and 435 parking spaces.

See design representations and take the survey by searching for “parking structure plan” at: www.cityofventura.ca.gov.

County employee pension to invest $50 million in diversified funds

The association tasked with managing the pension plan for former employees of some county agencies and departments will be investing $50 million with HarbourVest in their Real Assets Fund IV.

The Ventura County Employees’ Retirement Association (VCREA), valued at $5.6 billion, has approved the investment plan into a diversified real assets fund. According to a statement from HarbourVest Partners, the fund “invests opportunistically across infrastructure, energy, natural resources and power.”

Founded in 1947, VCREA is managed by an 11 member board of directors that includes Supervisor Steve Bennett, District 1; Steven Hintz, Ventura County Treasurer – Tax Collector; and Arthur Goulet, former director of Ventura County Public Works. The association provides lifetime retirement benefits for eligible employees of the County of Ventura, Ventura County Superior Court, Ventura County Air Pollution Control District and Ventura County Sanitation District.

Andrew Hopkins, a representative of HarbourVest Partners, declined to comment on inquiries regarding the particular assets and investments contained in the Real Assets Fund IV.