by Kimberly Rivers

Electric hybrid crane delivered to Port of Hueneme

The new Liebherr hybrid electric-diesel crane arrived this month from Germany and is part of the Port of Hueneme’s plan to reduce emissions and move to decarbonizing the facility.

“Our hope is to electrify everything . . . to decarbonize it,” said Giles Pettifor, environmental manager for the Port of Hueneme. ”De-carbonization is really about a fuel change, the de-dieselization of the whole process.”

This crane “is the next step in building upon our track record as the greenest U.S. Port, and a signal to the community that we follow through on our promises to grow in sustainable ways,” said Jess Herrera, President of the Oxnard Harbor District.

Ports of America, one of the port managers, bought the crane for $7 million. Electric infrastructure is currently being updated to accommodate the power needed for the crane. That and other related updates are funded by a $3 million grant from the California Air Resources Board, Zero- and Near Zero-Emission Freight Facilities grant program.

Because of its size the crane arrives in several pieces. Assembly has begun, and it’s expected to be operational this fall.

Ventura Council renews 10-year downtown PBID

by Michael Sullivan

The Downtown Ventura Partner’s PBID was successfully renewed Monday night at City Council. A tally of ballots from property owners resulted in a 67 percent vote in favor of the PBID, which was renewed for a 10-year term and has an expanded service area.

“This was a team effort,” stated Kevin Clerici, executive director of the Downtown Ventura Partners. “We worked hard to listen and be responsive. Our Ambassadors are making a difference. We thrive on partnerships and relationships. This commitment by our Downtown community will allow DVP to continue our mission to make Downtown as clean and safe and economically vibrant as possible.”

Of 484 ballots that were mailed to property owners in the defined area, 222 were returned to the City Clerk’s office.

Energy education at the California Oil Museum

The California Oil Museum in Santa Paula has just opened a new Energy Education Lab. The lab will offer workshops, including a summer kids’ series for grades K-8, interactive science displays and activities.

“The Energy Education Lab is an extension of our education program and is part of the museum’s future expansion in including alternative forms of energy,” said Kelsey Krosskove, assistant museum director. The lab “is an opportunity for families to explore and interact with various aspects of earth science and energy, while expanding their knowledge and curiosity in STEM-related topics.”

The Energy Education Lab is open Saturdays and Sundays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. California Oil Museum, 1001 E. Main St., Santa Paula. Suggested donation $4. All Santa Paula museum’s offer free admission every first Sunday of the month. www.caoilmuseum.org

Ojai Unified School District bans rodenticide

The Board of the Ojai Unified School District (OUSD) voted four to one on July 17 to immediately stop the use of rodenticide poison, including anti-coagulants, on all school properties. Instead of the poisons that can work their way up the food chain into raptors and mammals frequently causing death, the district plans to repel and deter rodents on their properties and will be partnering with the Ojai Raptor Center to install owl boxes throughout the district.

“Moving to more environmentally healthy methods is a long-standing commitment at OUSD, from the ban of glyphosate use over a decade ago to the vote to ban rodenticides at this week’s school board meeting,” said Dr. Tiffany Morse, Ojai Unified School District Superintendent.