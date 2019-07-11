Trash removed from Ventura river bottom



Over 175 bags of trash were removed from the Ventura River Bottom in late June, part of an ongoing cleanup effort in an area that’s often the site of homelessness encampments.



The effort was spearheaded by Ventura’s Safe and Clean team, in collaboration with the Lift Up Your Voice to End Homelessness Project. Teams are tasked with interacting with individuals who make the river bottom their temporary home, asking that they place trash bags along the trail for collection. To assist in the effort, the Ventura Police Patrol Task Force and Police Cadets are partners.



Regular cleanups of the river bottom have been taking place for over a decade with advocacy groups paired with cleanup crews to assist the residents in relocating to shelters or to pair with case workers.



“This type of collaboration is an important step in addressing homeless issues in this area,” states the City of Ventura’s newsletter. “While providing important street outreach to connect individuals with needed services to potentially start the journey out of homelessness.”

Community meeting to be held in Oxnard



The Inter-Neighborhood Council Organization will host a community meeting tonight in Oxnard focusing on several pertinent issues including gang activity, parking issues and vagrancy.



The meeting begins at 7 p.m. on Thursday, June 11, at the South Oxnard Center, 200 E. Bard Road in Oxnard and will feature District 5 Council Member Gabriela Basua and District 6 Council Member Vianey Lopez.



City Manager Alex Nguyen and Mayor Tim Flynn will also be in attendance. In June, Nguyen proposed a budget involving $6 million in budget cuts, which included closure of the Performing Arts and Convention Center, Carnegie Art Museum and the Colonia Branch Library.

Jacqui Irwin hosts talks in Moorpark



Assemblywoman Jacqui Irwin, D-Thousand Oaks, who will host a “Trail Talk” at Arroyo Vista Community Park on Saturday, July 13.



The Trail Talk, dubbed as a chance for “constituents to admire the beauty of our district while engaging in conversation,” is the first in a planned series of similar events featuring Irwin where discussions of legislation and local issues will be had. Irwin represents District 44, which includes Camarillo, Moorpark, Oxnard, Port Hueneme, Thousand Oaks and Westlake Village, and is a former Thousand Oaks City Councilwoman and Mayor.



Guests will meet at Lot C of Arroyo Vista Community Park, 4550 Tierra Rejada Road, Moorpark. An RSVP can be made to speak with Irwin following the walk for people unable to take part in the activity by calling 805-482-1904. For more information, visit a44.asmdc.org/event/20190713-walk-and-talk-2019-trail-talks-assemblymember-jacqui-irwin.

Ventura County writers wanted for ‘Zine submissions



Writers, take heed: local ‘zine is looking for submissions for its inaugural issue.



The appropriately named Zine Issue #001 will be published by the nonprofit Girls Girl Collective, which “advocates for acceptance and belonging” in the community and hosts a shared space for creatives to be creative. The Collective is calling for submissions of everything from poetry to doodles, photos to comics, traditional writing and more.



Deadline for submission is Monday, July 15. For more information and to submit, visit www.girlsgirl.org/zine.