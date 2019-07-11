

Kids & Families Together, in partnership with Heart 2 Heart, is hosting its Ninth Annual Back to School Donation Drive for foster and resource, kinship, and adopted children in Ventura County and are currently seeking donations to reach their goal of helping children start the school year off with confidence and hope. Through donations from community partners and local businesses, Kids & Family Together hope to supply 250 children with supplies. The back to school donations will be given to the children Aug. 10 at the group’s annual celebration event. Items to consider for donation include backpacks, binders, dividers, paper, markers, crayons, pencils, pencil pouches, pens, glue sticks, rulers, calculators, personal care items and gift cards. For more information and locations for donation drop-off, visit www.kidsandfamilies.org/backpack-gift-away-event/.

