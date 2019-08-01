The United States Postal Service is honoring the hard work and trusted service performed by Military Working Dogs and other K-9s with an official forever stamp collection. A stamp dedication ceremony is being held on Naval Base Ventura County Port Hueneme (not open to the public) on Aug. 2. Working dogs from each branch of the military — U.S. Coast Guard, Army, Air Force, and Marine Corps — will demonstrate their abilities and skills.
