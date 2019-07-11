FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAMES

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190614-10010807-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: TIGER OWL DESIGNS, 43 N. Fir St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, Summer Dalton, 43 N. Fir St., Ventura, CA 93001. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 8-29-11. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Summer Dalton, Summer Dalton. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on June 14, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/20/19, 6/27/19, 7/3/19 and 7/11/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190614-10010838-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: SEWING SEEDS OF CHANGE, 3390 Darby Street, Unit 447, Simi Valley, CA 93063, Ventura County, Linda Thi Kolb, 3390 Darby Street, Unit 447, Simi Valley, CA 93063. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 05/26/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Linda Thi Kolb, Linda Thi Kolb. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on June 14, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/20/19, 6/27/19, 7/3/19 and 7/11/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190531-10009821-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: VANONI RANCH APARTMENTS, 10676 Veronica Lane, Ventura, CA 93004, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization Delaware, MPK Vanoni Investors, LLC, 1510 Fashion Island Blvd., Suite 380, San Mateo, CA 94404. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 10/17/2013. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ MPK Vanoni Investors, LLC, James A. Blake, James A. Blake, James A. Blake, EVP of Manager. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on May 31, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/20/19, 6/27/19, 7/3/19 and 7/11/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190617-10010886-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: TRAIN VENTURA, 1932 Eastman Ave. #104, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization 471101102 California, VENTURA TRAINING AND ATHLETICS, INC, 1932 Eastman Ave. #104, Ventura, CA 93003. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ VENTURA TRAINING AND ATHLETICS, INC, Blair Ferguson, Blair Ferguson, President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on June 17, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/27/19, 7/3/19 and 7/11/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190617-10010876-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) ZOOM ROOM THOUSAND OAKS, 2) ZOOM ROOM TO, 45 Rancho Road, Thousand Oaks, CA 91362, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization C4192437 CA, K9 ACRES, 20410 Acre Street, Winnetka, CA 91306. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ K9 ACRES, Julie Rops, Julie Rops, President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on June 17, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/27/19, 7/3/19 and 7/11/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190621-10011244-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: KING SPA FOOT & BODY MASSAGE, 600 S Victoria Ave #A900, Oxnard, CA 93035, Ventura County, Yuwei Guo, 9821 Live Oak Ave., Temple City, CA 91780. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Yuwei Guo, Yuwei Guo. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on June 21, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/27/19, 7/3/19 and 7/11/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190626-10011564-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: THE BUTTERFLY INN, LLC, 4370 Whittier Court, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization CALIFORNIA, THE BUTTERFLY INN, LLC, 62 Berkeley Avenue, Ventura, CA 93004. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ THE BUTTERFLY INN, LLC, Alexander M. Tecson, Alexander M. Tecson, Manager. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on June 26, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/3/19, 7/11/19, 7/18/19 and 7/25/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190624-10011312-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: CALIFORNIA VISION LANDSCAPE SERVICES, 860 Morro Way, Oxnard, CA 93033, Ventura County, Gregory Thomas Hemming, 860 Morro Way, Oxnard, CA 93033. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: N/A. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Gregory Thomas Hemming, Gregory Thomas Hemming. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on June 24, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/3/19, 7/11/19, 7/18/19 and 7/25/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190626-10011562-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PHOENIX FAMILY COUNSELING AND CONSULTING, 2101 Blackberry Circle, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, Daisy Polido, 2101 Blackberry Circle, Oxnard, CA 93036. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 6/26/19. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Daisy Polido, Daisy Polido. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on June 26, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/3/19, 7/11/19, 7/18/19 and 7/25/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190617-10010937-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: TRITON SHIELD, 4744 Telephone Rd., Suite 3, #176, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization 4281695 CA, TRITON SHIELD, INC, 4744 Telephone Rd., Suite 3, #176, Ventura, CA 93003. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 06/17/2019. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ TRITON SHIELD, INC, Ron Sanders, Ron Sanders, President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on June 17, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/3/19, 7/11/19, 7/18/19 and 7/25/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190624-10011326-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) LINKED2PAY, 2) PAYCOSMOS, 500 East Esplanade Drive, Suite 700, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization CA, TRANSMODUS CORPORATION, 500 East Esplanade Drive, Suite 700, Oxnard, CA 93036. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 8-12-2011. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ TRANSMODUS CORPORATION, Robert McShirley, Robert McShirley, CEO. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on June 24, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/3/19, 7/11/19, 7/18/19 and 7/25/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190626-10011504-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: SEA BLUE ENTERPRISES LLC, 300 East Esplanade Drive, 9th Floor, Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization CA, SEA BLUE ENTERPRISES LLC, 300 East Esplanade Drive, 9th Floor, Oxnard, CA 93036. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ SEA BLUE ENTERPRISES LLC, Thao Phuong Ngo, Thao Phuong Ngo, President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on June 26, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/3/19, 7/11/19, 7/18/19 and 7/25/19.

STATEMENT OF ABANDONMENT OF USE OF FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME FILE NO. 20190628-10011786-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: MIDTOWN COIN LAUNDRY. Street Address of Principal Place of Business: 1848 E. Main St., Ventura, CA 93001. The date on which the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned was filed: 12/09/14. The file number to the Fictitious Business Name being Abandoned: 20141209-10021782- 0 1/1. The County where the Fictitious Business Name was filed: Ventura. William J. Connelly, 3132 Armada Drive, Ventura, CA 93003, Karen A. Connelly, 3132 Armada Drive, Ventura, CA 93003. This business is conducted by: Married Couple. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true which he or she knows to be false is guilty of a crime.) I am also aware that all information on this statement becomes public record upon filing pursuant to California Public Records Act (G.C. 6250-6277). /s/ William J. Connelly, William J. Connelly. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/3/19, 7/11/19, 7/18/19 and 7/25/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190628-10011790-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: MIDTOWN COIN LAUNDRY, 1848 E. Main St., Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization CA, 3 BROTHERS LLC., 128 Poli St., Ventura, CA 93001. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 06/28/2019. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ David Connelly, David Connelly, 3 BROTHERS LLC, Managing Member. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on June 28, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/3/19, 7/11/19, 7/18/19 and 7/25/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190625-10011472-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: 1) SAND CANYON COUNTRY CLUB, 2) ROBINSON RANCH GOLF, 27734 Sand Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91387, Los Angeles County, State of Incorporation / Organization California, JAMISON KIA GOLF, INC., GP of the Sand Canyon Management LP, 3530 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 380, Los Angeles, CA 90010. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Partnership. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on __. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ JAMISON KIA GOLF, INC., GP of the Sand Canyon Management LP, Steve Y. Kim, Steve Y. Kim, President. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on June 25, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/11/19, 7/18/19, 7/25/19 and 8/1/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190627-10011599-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: CABOASIS, 3152 Canopy Drive, Camarillo, CA 93012, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization California, ADANAC CORPORATION, 3152 Canopy Drive, Camarillo, CA 93012. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).) /s/ ADANAC CORPORATION, Darlene Camarillo, Darlene Camarillo, President / CEO. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on June 27, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/11/19, 7/18/19, 7/25/19 and 8/1/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190705-10012078-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: PRESCRIPTIVE BEHAVIORAL HEALTH, 3585 Maple Street, Suite 233, Ventura, CA 93003, Ventura County, Alfredo Bimbela, 452 Shenandoah Street, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: 7/1/2019. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ Alfredo Bimbela, Alfredo Bimbela. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 5, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/11/19, 7/18/19, 7/25/19 and 8/1/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190702-10011925-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: FRATELLI’S PIZZA & BREW, 1559 Spinnaker Drive #100, Ventura, CA 93001, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization CA, BENNETT BROS., INC, 119A Harbor Way, Santa Barbara, CA 93109. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 6/22/2018. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).). /s/ BENNETT BROS., INC, Susan A. Bennett, Susan A. Bennett, President. NOTICE – In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 2, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/11/19, 7/18/19, 7/25/19 and 8/1/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190625-10011469-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: RIVER RIDGE GOLF CLUB, 2401 W Vineyard Ave., Oxnard, CA 93036, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization California, American Golf Corporation, 909 N Pacific Coast Hwy, Ste. 650, El Segundo, CA 90245. This Business is conducted by: A Corporation. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on N/A. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).). /s/ American Golf Corporation, Rick Rosen, Rick Rosen, CFO & Secretary. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on June 25, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/11/19, 7/18/19, 7/25/19 and 8/1/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190701-10011840-0 THE FOLLOWING PERSON(S) IS (ARE) DOING BUSINESS AS: YUMMI SUSHI, 1268 Madera Rd., Simi Valley, CA 93065, Ventura County, State of Incorporation / Organization TX, GBC Food Services, LLC, 1268 Madera Rd., Simi Valley, CA 93065. This Business is conducted by: A Limited Liability Company. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on 01/01/2010. I declare that all information in this statement is true and correct. (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1,000).). /s/ GBC Food Services, LLC, Briana Lee, Briana Lee, Managing Member. NOTICE- In accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see section 14411 ET SEQ., Business and Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 1, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/11/19, 7/18/19, 7/25/19 and 8/1/19.

FICTITIOUS BUSINESS NAME STATEMENT FILE NO. 20190701-10011899-0 The following person(s) is (are) doing business as: AFFORDABLE CONTRACTORS RESOURCES, 5757 OLIVAS PARK DR UNIT P, VENTURA, CA 93003, Ventura County, DANIELLE JEANINE PALLISTER, 1032 SONIA DRIVE, OXNARD, CA 93030. This business is conducted by: An Individual. The registrant commenced to transact business under the fictitious business name or names listed above on: JANUARY 10, 2000. I declare that all Information In this statement Is true and correct (A registrant who declares information as true any material matter pursuant to Section 17913 of Business and Professions Code that the registrant knows to be false is guilty of a misdemeanor punishable by a fine not to exceed one thousand dollars ($1.000).) /s/ DANIELLE JEANINE PALLISTER, Danielle Jeanine Pallister. NOTICE – in accordance with subdivision (a) of Section 17920, a fictitious name statement generally expires at the end of five years from the date on which it was filed in the office of the county clerk, except, as provided in subdivision of section 17920, where it expires 40 days after any change in the facts set forth in the statement pursuant to section 17913 other than a change in residence address or registered owner. A new fictitious business name statement must be filed before the expiration. The filing of this statement does not of itself authorize the use in this state of a fictitious business name in violation of the rights of another under Federal, State, or Common Law (see Section 14411 ET SEQ., Business & Professions Code). This statement was filed with the County Clerk of Ventura on July 1, 2019. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/11/19, 7/18/19, 7/25/19 and 8/1/19.

LEGAL NOTICES



SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ORDER TO SHOW CAUSE FOR CHANGE OF NAME Case No. 56-2019-00528915- CU-PT-VTA

This statement was filed JUN 03 2019, with the Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. PETITION OF: THOMAS LEE FOSTER and MICHELLE BRIANNA FOSTER FOR CHANGE OF NAME. TO ALL INTERESTED PERSONS: Petitioner: THOMAS LEE FOSTER and MICHELLE BRIANNA FOSTER filed a petition with this court for a decree changing names as follows: GARRETT ASHER ZAMORA to GARRETT ASHER FOSTER; GRIFFIN COLE ZAMORA to GRIFFIN COLE FOSTER. THE COURT ORDERS that all persons interested in this matter appear before this court at the hearing indicated below to show cause, if any, why the petition for change of name should not be granted. Any person objecting to the name changes described above must file a written objection that includes the reasons for the objection at least two court days before the matter is scheduled to be heard and must appear at the hearing to show cause why the petition should not be granted. If no written objection is timely filed, the court may grant the petition without a hearing. NOTICE OF HEARING: Date: 7/29/2019. Time: 8:30 AM. Dept.: 41. The address of the court is Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 800 S. Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009, Hall of Justice. A copy of this Order to Show Cause shall be published at least once a week each week for four consecutive weeks prior to the date set for hearing on the petition in the following newspaper of general circulation, printed in this county: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER. Date: JUN 03 2019. BY ORDER OF THE PRESIDING JUDGE, /s/ Michael D. Planet, Ventura Superior Court, Executive Officer and Clerk, By: ELIZABETH MULLER, Deputy Clerk. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/20/19, 6/27/19, 7/3/19 and 7/11/19.

TSG No.: 190738482-CA-MSI TS No.: CA1900285003 FHA/VA/ PMI No.: 0601885915 APN: 186- 0-034-040 Property Address: 1224 CALLAS DRIVE OXNARD, CA 93035 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 07/14/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 08/06/2019 at 11:00 A.M., First American Title Insurance Company, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 07/26/2006, as Instrument No. 20060726-0157181, in book, page, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of VENTURA County, State of California. Executed by: MARIA ELENA DIAZ HUERTAS, AN UNMARRIED WOMAN, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/ CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States) To the right of the main entrance, near the exit doors, of the Government Center Hall of Justice, 800 South Victoria Avenue, Ventura, CA 93009 All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST APN# 186-0-034-040 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1224 CALLAS DRIVE, OXNARD, CA 93035 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $ 840,915.02. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust has deposited all documents evidencing the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and has declared all sums secured thereby immediately due and payable, and has caused a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be executed. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call (916)939- 0772 or visit this Internet Web http://search.nationwideposting. com/propertySearchTerms.aspx, using the file number assigned to this case CA1900285003 Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. Date: First American Title Insurance Company 4795 Regent Blvd, Mail Code 1011-F Irving, TX 75063 First American Title Insurance Company MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE FOR TRUSTEES SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL (916)939- 0772NPP0355120 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 06/27/2019, 07/03/2019, 07/11/2019

TSG No.: 18-203269 TS No.: CA1800283950 FHA/VA/PMI No.: APN: 205-0-550-525 Property Address: 1431 CASA SAN CARLOS LN APT D OXNARD, CA 93033-4224 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’S SALE YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A DEED OF TRUST, DATED 12/26/2006. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. On 07/25/2019 at 09:00 A.M., First American Title Insurance Company, as duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Deed of Trust recorded 01/02/2007, as Instrument No. 20070102- 00000748-0, in book, page, of Official Records in the office of the County Recorder of VENTURA County, State of California. Executed by: RAUL MELENDEZ, A SINGLE MAN, WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO HIGHEST BIDDER FOR CASH, CASHIER’S CHECK/CASH EQUIVALENT or other form of payment authorized by 2924h(b), (Payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States) AUCTION.COM ROOM, FOUR POINTS BY SHERATON VENTURA HARBOR RESORT, 1050 SCHOONER DRIVE, VENTURA, CA 93001 All right, title and interest conveyed to and now held by it under said Deed of Trust in the property situated in said County and State described as: AS MORE FULLY DESCRIBED IN THE ABOVE MENTIONED DEED OF TRUST APN# 205-0-550-525 The street address and other common designation, if any, of the real property described above is purported to be: 1431 CASA SAN CARLOS LN APT D, OXNARD, CA 93033- 4224 The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, expressed or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum of the note(s) secured by said Deed of Trust, with interest thereon, as provided in said note(s), advances, under the terms of said Deed of Trust, fees, charges and expenses of the Trustee and of the trusts created by said Deed of Trust. The total amount of the unpaid balance of the obligation secured by the property to be sold and reasonable estimated costs, expenses and advances at the time of the initial publication of the Notice of Sale is $ 279,723.20. The beneficiary under said Deed of Trust has deposited all documents evidencing the obligations secured by the Deed of Trust and has declared all sums secured thereby immediately due and payable, and has caused a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be executed. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the County where the real property is located. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call 800-280-2832 or visit this Internet Web www.Auction.com, using the file number assigned to this case CA1800283950 Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. If the sale is set aside for any reason, the Purchaser at the sale shall be entitled only to a return of the deposit paid. The Purchaser shall have no further recourse against the Mortgagor, the Mortgagee or the Mortgagee’s attorney. Date: First American Title Insurance Company 4795 Regent Blvd, Mail Code 1011-F Irving, TX 75063 First American Title Insurance Company MAY BE ACTING AS A DEBT COLLECTOR ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT. ANY INFORMATION OBTAINED MAY BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE FOR TRUSTEES SALE INFORMATION PLEASE CALL 800-280- 2832NPP0355348 To: VENTURA COUNTY REPORTER 06/27/2019, 07/03/2019, 07/11/2019

A.P.N.: 596-0-231-025 Trustee Sale No.:2019-1069 Title Order No: 19-267697 Reference No: 40002 NOTICE OF TRUSTEE’s SALE UNDER A NOTICE OF A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT AND CLAIM OF LIEN. YOU ARE IN DEFAULT UNDER A NOTICE OF DELINQUENT ASSESSMENT DATED 5/8/2018. UNLESS YOU TAKE ACTION TO PROTECT YOUR PROPERTY, IT MAY BE SOLD AT A PUBLIC SALE. IF YOU NEED AN EXPLANATION OF THE NATURE OF THE PROCEEDING AGAINST YOU, YOU SHOULD CONTACT A LAWYER. Notice is hereby given that on 7/23/2019 at 11:00 AM, S.B.S. Lien Services, As the duly appointed Trustee under and pursuant to Notice of Delinquent Assessment, recorded on 5/21/2018, as Document No. 20180521-00058292-0, Book, Page of Official Records in the Office of the Recorder of Ventura County, California, The original owner: ANTHONY J MARUCA The purported new owner: ANTHONY J MARUCA WILL SELL AT PUBLIC AUCTION TO THE HIGHEST BIDDER payable at time of sale in lawful money of the United States, by a cashier’s check drawn by a State or national bank, a check drawn by a state or federal credit union, or a check drawn by state or federal savings and loan association, savings association, or a savings bank specified in section 5102 of the Financial Code and authorized to do business in this state.): AT THE MAIN ENTRANCE TO THE GOVERNMENT CENTER HALL OF JUSTICE, 800 SOUTH VICTORIA AVENUE, VENTURA, CALIFORNIA All right, title and interest under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment in the property situated in said County, as more fully described on the above referenced assessment lien. The street address and other common designation, if any of the real property described above is purported to be: 510 HOOPER AVE, SIMI VALLEY CA 93065. The undersigned Trustee disclaims any liability for any incorrectness of the street address and other common designation, if any, shown herein. Said sale will be made, but without covenant or warranty, express or implied, regarding title, possession, or encumbrances, to pay the remaining principal sum due under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment, with interest thereon, as provided in said notice, advances, if any, estimated fees, charges, and expenses of the Trustee, to wit: $6,716.27 accrued interest and additional advances, if any, will increase this figure prior to sale. The claimant: WOOD RANCH SYCAMORE CANYON VILLAGE ASSOCIATION under said Notice of Delinquent Assessment heretofore executed and delivered to the undersigned a written Notice of Default and Election to Sell Under Notice of Delinquent Assessment and Claim of Lien. The undersigned caused said Notice of Default and Election to Sell to be recorded in the county where the real property is located and more than three months have elapsed since such recordation. NOTICE TO POTENTIAL BIDDERS: If you are considering bidding on this property lien, you should understand that there are risks involved in bidding at a trustee auction. You will be bidding on a lien, not on the property itself. Placing the highest bid at a trustee auction does not automatically entitle you to free and clear ownership of the property. You should also be aware that the lien being auctioned off may be a junior lien. If you are the highest bidder at the auction, you are or may be responsible for paying off all liens senior to the lien being auctioned off, before you can receive clear title to the property. You are encouraged to investigate the existence, priority, and size of outstanding liens that may exist on this property by contacting the county recorder’s office or a title insurance company, either of which may charge you a fee for this information. If you consult either of these resources, you should be aware that the same lender may hold more than one mortgage or deed of trust on the property. NOTICE TO PROPERTY OWNER: The sale date shown on this notice of sale may be postponed one or more times by the mortgagee, beneficiary, trustee, or a court, pursuant to Section 2924g of the California Civil Code. The law requires that information about trustee sale postponements be made available to you and to the public, as a courtesy to those not present at the sale. If you wish to learn whether your sale date has been postponed, and, if applicable, the rescheduled time and date for the sale of this property, you may call FOR SALE INFORMATION, PLEASE CALL (855)986-9342, or visit this Internet Web site www.superiordefault.com using the file number assigned to this case 2019-1069. Information about postponements that are very short in duration or that occur close in time to the scheduled sale may not immediately be reflected in the telephone information or on the Internet Web site. The best way to verify postponement information is to attend the scheduled sale. THE PROPERTY IS BEING SOLD SUBJECT TO THE NINETY DAY RIGHT OF REDEMPTION CONTAINED IN CIVIL CODE SECTION 5715(b). PLEASE NOTE THAT WE ARE A DEBT COLLECTOR AND ARE ATTEMPTING TO COLLECT A DEBT AND ANY INFORMATION WE OBTAIN WILL BE USED FOR THAT PURPOSE. Date:6/20/19 S.B.S LIEN SERVICES, 31194 La Baya Drive, Suite 106, Westlake Village, California, 91362. By: Annissa Young, Trustee Sale Officer (06/27/19, 07/03/19, 07/11/19| TS#2019-1069 SDI- 15348)

NOTICE OF PUBLIC SALE To satisfy the owner’s storage lien, PS Orange Co. Inc. will sell at public lien sale on July 19, 2019, the personal property in the belowlisted units, which may include but are not limited to: household and personal items, office and other equipment. The public sale of these items will begin at 09:30 AM and continue until all units are sold. PUBLIC STORAGE # 20627, 4568 E Los Angeles Ave, Simi Valley, CA 93063, (805) 285- 7018 C059 – Bondy, Bill; C071 – Condon, Keith; C126 – Condon, Keith; D007 – Condon, Keith; D028 – Tovar, George; D033 – Brayton, Cheri; D049 – Meyer, Stacy; D116 – Miller, Kristen; D122 – Simoni, Tony; D143 – Du Val, Parris; D155 – Sullivan, Christopher; D284 – Lisio, Jody PUBLIC STORAGE # 24322, 2167 First Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805) 285-7073 B039 – Kleemeyer, Mathew; B085 – Conway, Michael; D057 – Sanders, David; F062 – Heston, Chris PUBLIC STORAGE # 26607, 120 West Easy Street, Simi Valley, CA 93065, (805) 285-7067 034 – Hatch, Brieanna; 052 – Maddox, Tony; 385 – Chaney, Blaine; 522 – Dulaff, Penny PUBLIC STORAGE # 25753, 875 W Los Angeles Ave, Moorpark, CA 93021, (805) 298-1384 080 – Leyda, Lucille; 553 – Smith, Jennifer; 558 – Cameron, Brandon; 811 – Rodriguez, Daisy Public sale terms, rules, and regulations will be made available prior to the sale. All sales are subject to cancellation. We reserve the right to refuse any bid. Payment must be in cash or credit card-no checks. Buyers must secure the units with their own personal locks. To claim tax-exempt status, original RESALE certificates for each space purchased is required. Dated this 3rd of July 2019 and this 11th of July 2019 by PS Orangeco, Inc., 701 Western Avenue, Glendale, CA 91201. (818) 244-8080. Bond No. 5908365. 7/3, 7/11/19 CNS-3269719#

NOTICE OF PUBLIC ONSITE AUCTION NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that the undersigned intends to sell the personal property described below to enforce a lien imposed on said property pursuant to sections 21700 – 21716 of the CA Business and Professions Code, CA Commercial Code Section 2328, Section 1812.600 – 1812.609 and Section 1988 of CA Civil Code, 353 of the Penal Code. The undersigned will sell at public sale by competitive bidding on the 19th day of July , 2019 at 10:30 A.M., on StorageTreasures. com: household goods, tools, electronics, and personal effects that have been stored and which are located at Trojan Storage of Oxnard, 1801 Eastman Avenue, Oxnard, County of Ventura, State of California, the following: Customer Name Unit# David Diaz 642 Saida Cayentano Ortega 692 Stanley Duffy 149 Rebecca Espinoza 530 Jean Paul Magallanes 678 Todd Nelson 739 Lillian Reyes 502 Jeff Simpson 268 Antonio Venzor 163 Mary Workman 415 Omar Zavala 704 Purchases must be paid for at the time of purchase in cash only. All purchased items sold as is, where is and must be removed at the time of sale. Sale subject to cancellation in the event of settlement between owner and obligated party. Dated these for the 3rd day of July and the 11th day of July, 2019. Andasol Management, Inc. Bond#: 79183C. (888)564-7782. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/3/19 and 7/11/19.

SUMMONS

SUMMONS (CITACION JUDICIAL) CASE NUMBER (Número del Caso): 30-2019-01055584-CL-BC-CJC NOTICE TO DEFENDANT (AVISO AL DEMANDADO): JIE CHANG, and Does 1 through 20, inclusive. YOU ARE BEING SUED BY PLAINTIFF (LO ESTÁ DEMANDANDO EL DEMANDANTE): JOHN A. BLEDSOE, A Sole Proprietorship NOTICE! You have been sued. The court may decide against you without your being heard unless you respond within 30 days. Read the information below. You have 30 CALENDAR DAYS after this summons and legal papers are served on you to file a written response at this court and have a copy served on the plaintiff. A letter or phone call will not protect you. Your written response must be in proper legal form if you want the court to hear your case. There may be a court form that you can use for your response. You can find these court forms and more information at the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), your county law library, or the courthouse nearest you. If you cannot pay the filing fee, ask the court clerk for a fee waiver form. If you do not file your response on time, you may lose the case by default, and your wages, money, and property may be taken without further warning from the court. There are other legal requirements. You may want to call an attorney right away. If you do not know an attorney, you may want to call an attorney referral service. If you cannot afford an attorney, you may be eligible for free legal services from a nonprofit legal services program. You can locate these nonprofit groups at the California Legal Services Web site (www.lawhelpcalifornia.org), the California Courts Online Self-Help Center (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp), or by contacting your local court or county bar association. NOTE: The court has a statutory lien for waived fees and costs on any settlement or arbitration award of $10,000 or more in a civil case. The court’s lien must be paid before the court will dismiss the case. ¡AVISO! Lo han demandado. Si no responde durante 30 días, la corte puede decidir en su versión. Lea la informacion a continuacion. Tiene 30 DIAS DE CALENDARIO después de que se entreguen esta citación y papeles legales para presentar una respuesta por escrito en esta corte y hacer que se entre una copia al contante. Una carta o una llamada telefónica no está protegida. Su respuesta por escrito tiene que estar en un formato legal correcto si desea procesar su caso en la corte. Es posible que usted pueda usar para su respuesta. Puede encontrar estos formularios de la corte y la información en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/ espanol/), la biblioteca de leyes de su condado o la corte que le guste mas cerca. Si no puede pagar la cuota de presentación, pida al secretario de la corte que un formulario de exencion de pago de cuotas. Si no presenta su respuesta a un tiempo, puede perder el caso, el error y los bienes sin más advertencia. Hay otros requisitos legales. Es recomendable que se llame a un abogado inmediatamente. Si no conoce a un abogado, puede llamar a un servicio de remisión a los abogados. No se puede pagar con un abogado, es posible cumplir con los requisitos para obtener servicios legales de un programa de servicios legales sin fines de lucro. Puede encontrar estos grupos sin fines de lucro en el sitio web de los Servicios Legales de California (www.lawhelpcalifornia. org), en el Centro de Ayuda de las Cortes de California, (www.courtinfo.ca.gov/selfhelp/ espanol/) o poniéndose en contacto con la corte o el colegio de abogados locales. AVISO: Por ley, la corte tiene derecho a reclamar las cuotas y los costos exentos por imponer un gravamen sobre cualquier recuperación de $ 10,000 o más de valor a través de un acuerdo o una concesión de arbitraje en un caso de derecho civil. Tiene que pagar el gravamen de la corte antes de que la corte pueda desechar el caso. El nombre y la dirección de la corte es: (El nombre y la dirección de la corte es): Orange County Superior Court, 700 Civic Center Drive West, Santa Ana, CA 92701 The name, address, and telephone number of plaintiff’s attorney, or plaintiff without an attorney, is (El nombre, la dirección y el número de teléfono del abogado del demandante, o del demandante que no tiene abogado, es): Tina M. Talbot, Esq., 158517, Law Office of Tina M. Talbot, 690 W. First Street, Tustin, CA 92780, (714) 263-0960 DATE (Fecha): 03/06/2019 David H. Yamasaki, Clerk of the Court (Secretario), by Yesica Campos, Deputy (Adjunto) (SEAL) 6/20, 6/27, 7/3, 7/11/19 CNS-3265078#

CITATION RE ADOPTION

Case Number 17CCAD00297

Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles In the Matter of the Adoption Petition of BRENT MAKOTO WILLIS Adopting Parents

TO: JONATHAN BIZARRA ANCHETA By order of this Court, you are hereby cited and required to appear personally concerning the adoption of EQUINOX XAVIER HALILI ANCHETA, minor(s), before the Judge of this Court in the County of Los Angeles, State of California, at the Courtroom of Department 418, Children’s Court 201 Centre Plaza Drive, Monterey Park, CA 91754 on August 12, 2019 at 9:30 A.M., of that day, then and there to show cause, if any, why said adoption should not be granted according to the petition on file herein. If you wish to seek the advise of an attorney in this matter, you should do so promptly so that you will be properly represented at the hearing.

Dated: June 11, 2019

SHERRI R. CARTER, Executive Officer/Clerk

Superior Court of California, County of Los Angeles

By: I. SANDOVAL, Deputy

NOTICE TO THE PERSON SERVED You are served as an individual citee The time when a citation is deemed served on a party may vary depending on the method of service. For example, see Code of Civil Procedure Sec. 413.10 through 415.40. CN960194 L&Q70105 Jun 27, Jul 3,11,18, 2019

PROBATE

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF THOMAS DESIDERIO BEAUMONT, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2018-00521161- PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: THOMAS DESIDERIO BEAUMONT. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: SHARON SIMPSON in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: SHARON SIMPSON be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 7/24/2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Juvenile Justice Complex. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner: MARK T. JESSEE, SBN 174233, LAW OFFICES OF MARK T. JESSEE, 50 W. Hillcrest Drive, Suite 200, Thousand Oaks, CA 91360, (805) 497-5868. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/27/19, 7/3/19 and 7/11/19.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: MARGARET THERESA GOODWIN PARHAM AKA PEGGY TERESA PARHAM AKA PEGGY T. PARHAM AKA MARGARET THERESA PARHAM CASE NO. 56-2019- 00529814-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of MARGARET THERESA GOODWIN PARHAM AKA PEGGY TERESA PARHAM AKA PEGGY T. PARHAM AKA MARGARET THERESA PARHAM. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by STACEY MARTA CONNER in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that STACEY MARTA CONNER be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 08/07/19 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036 IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner LISA M. LAFOURCADE – SBN 162536 FREEMAN, FREEMAN & SMILEY LLP 1920 MAIN STREET, SUITE 1050 IRVINE CA 92614 BSC 217163 6/27, 7/3, 7/11/19 CNS-3268520#

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA STATE OF RUTH R. BERRY, DECEDENT NOTICE OF PROPOSED ACTION Independent Administration of Estates Act CASE NO.: 56-2018-0051833- PR-PW-OXN

NOTICE: If you do not object in writing or obtain a court order preventing the action proposed below, you will be treated as if you consented to the proposed action and you may not object after the proposed action has been taken. If you object, the personal representative may take the proposed action only under court supervision. An objection form is on the reverse. If you wish to object, you may use the form or prepare your own written objection.

1. The personal representative (executor or administrator) of the estate of the deceased is: PAMELA ALLMAN

2. The personal representative has authority to administer the estate without court supervision under the Independent Administration of Estates Act (Prob. Code, § 10400 et seq.) with full authority under the act.

3. On or after: July 17, 2019, the personal representative will take the following action without court supervision (describe in specific terms here or in Attachment 3): The proposed action is described in an attachment labeled Attachment 3.

4. Real property transaction

a. The material terms of the transaction are specified in item 3, including any sale price and the amount of or method of calculating any commission or compensation to an agent or broker.

b. $600,000 is the value of the subject property in the probate inventory. NOTICE: A sale of real property without court supervision means that the sale will NOT be presented to the court for confirmation at a hearing at which higher bids for the property may be presented and the property sold to the highest bidder.

5. If you OBJECT to the proposed action a. Sign the objection form below and deliver or mail it to the personal representative at the following address: Pamela Allman, 1018 Garden Street, Suite 108, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

OR

b. Send your own written objection to the address in item 5a. (Be sure to identify the proposed action and state that you object to it.)

OR

c. Apply to the court for an order preventing the personal representative from taking the proposed action without court supervision.

d. NOTE: Your written objection or the court order must be received by the personal representative before the date in the box in item 3, or before the proposed action is taken, whichever is later.

If you object, the personal representative may take the proposed action only under court supervision.

6. If you APPROVE the proposed action, you may sign the consent form below and return it to the address in item 5a. If you do not object in writing or obtain a court order, you will be treated as if you consented to the proposed action.

7. If you need more INFORMATION, call: PAMELA ALLMAN, (telephone): 805-957-4890. Date: 19 June 2019, /s/: PAMELA ALLMAN. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 6/27/19, 7/3/19 and 7/11/19.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF: PATRICK WILLIAM MURRAY CASE NO. 56-2019- 00529816-PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the WILL or estate, or both of PATRICK WILLIAM MURRAY. A PETITION FOR PROBATE has been filed by ROBERT A. MURRAY in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. THE PETITION FOR PROBATE requests that ROBERT A. MURRAY be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. THE PETITION requests the decedent’s WILL and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The WILL and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. THE PETITION requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act with limited authority. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A HEARING on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 08/07/19 at 9:00AM in Dept. J6 located at 4353 E. VINEYARD AVENUE, OXNARD, CA 93036. IF YOU OBJECT to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. IF YOU ARE A CREDITOR or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. YOU MAY EXAMINE the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for Petitioner MARIA N. JONSSON, ESQ. – SBN 282624 of counsel, KAIDEN ELDER LAW GROUP, P.C. 27240 TURNBERRY LANE, STE 200 VALENCIA CA 91355 7/3, 7/11, 7/18/19 CNS-3268967#

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF PATRICIA A. BINNS, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2019-00529984- PR-PW-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: PATRICIA A. BINNS. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: JAMES A. BINNS in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: JAMES A. BINNS be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests the decedent’s will and codicils, if any, be admitted to probate. The will and any codicils are available for examination in the file kept by the court. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: 8/7/19 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J-6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Oxnard Juvenile / Probate Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: BRIAN L. FOX, ESQ. (CSB# 141625), LAW OFFICES OF BRlAN L. FOX, A PROFESSIONAL LAW CORP., 290 Maple Court, Suite 126, Ventura, California 93003, (805) 658-9204. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/3/19, 7/11/19 and 7/18/19.

SUPERIOR COURT OF CALIFORNIA COUNTY OF VENTURA ESTATE OF RUTH R. BERRY, DECEDENT NOTICE OF PROPOSED ACTION Independent Administration of Estates Act

CASE NO.: 56-2018-0051833- PR-PW-OXN

NOTICE: If you do not object in writing or obtain a court order preventing the action proposed below, you will be treated as if you consented to the proposed action and you may not object after the proposed action has been taken. If you object, the personal representative may take the proposed action only under court supervision. An objection form is on the reverse. If you wish to object, you may use the form or prepare your own written objection.

1. The personal representative (executor or administrator) of the estate of the deceased is: PAMELA ALLMAN

2. The personal representative has authority to administer the estate without court supervision under the Independent Administration of Estates Act (Prob. Code, §10400 et seq.) with full authority under the act.

3. On or after: July 31, 2019, the personal representative will take the following action without court supervision The proposed action is described in an attachment labeled Attachment 3.

4. Real property transaction

a. The material terms of the transaction are specified in item 3, including any sale price and the amount of or method of calculating any commission or compensation to an agent or broker.

b. $300,000 is the value of the subject property in the probate inventory. NOTICE: A sale of real property without court supervision means that the sale will NOT be presented to the court for confirmation at a hearing at which higher bids for the property may be presented and the property sold to the highest bidder.

5. If you OBJECT to the proposed action

a. Sign the objection form below and deliver or mail it to the personal representative at the following address: Pamela Allman, 1018 Garden Street, Suite 108, Santa Barbara, CA 93101

OR

b. Send your own written objection to the address in item 5a. (Be sure to identify the proposed action and state that you object to it.)

OR

c. Apply to the court for an order preventing the personal representative from taking the proposed action without court supervision.

d. NOTE: Your written objection or the court order must be received by the personal representative before the date in the box in item 3, or before the proposed action is taken, whichever is later. If you object, the personal representative may take the proposed action only under court supervision. 6. If you APPROVE the proposed action, you may sign the consent form below and return it to the address in item 5a. If you do not object in writing or obtain a court order, you will be treated as if you consented to the proposed action.

7. If you need more INFORMATION, call): PAMELA ALLMAN, (telephone): 805-957-4890.

Date: 1 July 2019,

/s/: PAMELA ALLMAN.

PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/11/19, 7/18/19 and 7/25/19.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF MARJORIE LOUISE MANRIQUEZ, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2019-00526927- PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: MARJORIE LOUISE MANRIQUEZ. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: JANE GRAY in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: JANE GRAY be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: July 25, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Oxnard Juvenile / Probate Courthouse. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: WILLIAM S. DUNLEVY, ESQ., SBN 076289, LAW OFFICES OF WILLIAM S. DUNLEVY, 1200 Paseo Camarillo, Suite 255, Camarillo, CA 93010, 805-383- 6200. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/11/19, 7/18/19 and 7/25/19.

NOTICE OF PETITION TO ADMINISTER ESTATE OF RACHEL COBOS SANTOS SALAS, DECEDENT Case No: 56-2019-00530223- PR-LA-OXN To all heirs, beneficiaries, creditors, contingent creditors, and persons who may otherwise be interested in the will or estate, or both, of: RACHEL COBOS SANTOS SALAS. A Petition for Probate has been filed by: VICTOR SALAS in the Superior Court of California, County of VENTURA. The Petition for Probate requests that: VICTOR SALAS be appointed as personal representative to administer the estate of the decedent. The petition requests authority to administer the estate under the Independent Administration of Estates Act. (This authority will allow the personal representative to take many actions without obtaining court approval. Before taking certain very important actions, however, the personal representative will be required to give notice to interested persons unless they have waived notice or consented to the proposed action.) The independent administration authority will be granted unless an interested person files an objection to the petition and shows good cause why the court should not grant the authority. A hearing on the petition will be held in this court as follows: AUG 07, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Dept. J6. Address of court: Superior Court of California, County of Ventura, 4353 E. Vineyard Avenue, Oxnard, CA 93036, Probate Division. If you object to the granting of the petition, you should appear at the hearing and state your objections or file written objections with the court before the hearing. Your appearance may be in person or by your attorney. If you are a creditor or a contingent creditor of the decedent, you must file your claim with the court and mail a copy to the personal representative appointed by the court within the later of either (1) four months from the date of first issuance of letters to a general personal representative, as defined in section 58(b) of the California Probate Code, or (2) 60 days from the date of mailing or personal delivery to you of a notice under section 9052 of the California Probate Code. Other California statutes and legal authority may affect your rights as a creditor. You may want to consult with an attorney knowledgeable in California law. You may examine the file kept by the court. If you are a person interested in the estate, you may file with the court a Request for Special Notice (form DE-154) of the filing of an inventory and appraisal of estate assets or of any petition or account as provided in Probate Code section 1250. A Request for Special Notice form is available from the court clerk. Attorney for petitioner: Randolph W. Andell, SBN 180706, Benton, Orr, Duval and Buckingham, 39 North California Street, Ventura, CA 93001, Telephone: (805) 648- 5111. PUBLISHED: Ventura County Reporter; 7/11/19, 7/18/19 and 7/25/19.