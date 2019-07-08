Keep pets and people together

I think it’s high time that legislation pass that would require landlords to allow pets. Since 1982 they have been required to allow children. It’s a double standard because children make more noise and cause more damage. I know from experience because I lived at 790 Cedar Street and that apartment complex had noisy children. The resident manager’s grandson urinated in the parking lot in mid-daylight in front of his grandson the manager.

This is an excerpt from the AAOA about whether or not to allow pets

Reasons for Pets: Numbers of Pet Owners

If you’re not renting to pet owners, you’re missing out on a huge portion of the population. According to the APPA or American Pet Products Association has determined that Americans own 95.6 million cats and 83.3 million dogs. To put that in terms of households, 45.3 million households own at least one cat and 56.7 million households own at least one dog. If you don’t allow pets, you’re missing out on potential renters.

Reasons Against Pets: Pets Damage Property

The problem most landlords face when a tenant moves out is the cost of replacing and repairing items damaged by pets. This includes replacing carpets, fixing scratches on doors, chewed items, and general damage. This is indeed a potential problem, especially if the tenant has poorly behaved pets. Have pet rent and a damage deposit should be able to mitigate those issues.

This reason is very weak. That’s what a deposit is for! Any damage caused by pets gets figured in to the deposit.

Landlord’s Liability

In some circumstances, landlords have been held liable for aggressive or vicious dogs. For that reason, some landlords have restricted the breeds to what is outside of so-called “dangerous breeds” or even have limited size when it comes to pets.

However, the landlord’s liability is limited. According to Nolo’s legal encyclopedia, the landlord can only be held responsible if the landlord knew the dog was vicious and did not have the dog removed, or the landlord cared for or kept the dog.

If you’re concerned about the potential dogs’ behavior, you could insist that the owner produce a record of the dog’s Canine Good Citizen® title that is awarded by the American Kennel Club or AKC. This title is offered to all breeds and mixed breeds by the AKC and demonstrates the dog’s ability to behave correctly in a variety of different circumstances. This does not explain why landlords don’t allow cats. In fact there is a dog who doesn’t even live here. He lives with people who are homeowners and he frequently gets out and defecates on the property (I live in a fourplex). So even if my landlord didn’t accept pets,

Here is a link to an entire article

https://www.huffingtonpost.com.au/2016/09/25/why-most-landlords-fear-tenants-with-pets_a_21477607/

I met Todd Gloria at Balboa Park while he was speaking on an unrelated topic. I approached him after the event was over and he agreed with some of my points. I mentioned that Petco might help him with his re-election and he said, “what you are saying is a felony.” I had no idea that it was illegal for companies to donate. I thought lobbying was perfectly legal.

Mike Johansen

Ventura

Trump’s corruption and evil

On this day, July Fourth, when we celebrate the humane democratic values behind the founding of the United States, are the people of this nation going to stand up for humanity and decency or capitulate to Trump’s corruption and evil

child-abuse policies on the border?

Which way are we going to turn?

May our fury roll down like a mighty stream!

Clive Leeman

Ojai

Thank you

I want to Affirm and Validate your voice.

Thank you “ Mucho” for your deeply revolutionary words — always profound, direct, true and penetrating!

We are truly in a time of great upheaval and tumult. Change is imminent!

I see lines being drawn, ideals and rights being trampled, lies being fed.

Your bravery to speak is refreshing and much appreciated!!

Vive the solution, a spiritual revolution.

I remember hearing once “Be the change you want to see” or something such as that.

Keep the love coming, my man, we need it!!

Much Aloha

Keith Amato

Ventura County

Consequences of Endangered Species Act

It was easy. The author of the ESA, Congressman Paul (Pete) McCloskey (CA-R), former Lt. Col. in the U.S. Marine Corps Forces/Reserves, would be doing abrupt “about faces” in his grave if he knew how his legislation has been miss-used. That continued misuse only deepens the despair of those of us who seek a restoration of faith and truth in the American government.

Background. As early as 2001 we knew or should have known the Channel Islands Harbor (CIH) water quality would rapidly become marginal and result in health and safety issues including substantial fish kills, “when the circulation provided by the NRG once through cooling (OTC) water circulation pumps at the Mandalay Generating Station (MGS) ceased their operation for any reason.” Those pumps ceased operation in March 2018. However, our CIH presented all concerned levels of government and environmental groups with a unique situation, opportunity and challenge. One that required a waiver from the ESA.

Now we’re faced with the real-life situation that the pumps’ decommissioning is causing an order of magnitude larger destruction of marine and estuarine life in the CIH than their continued limited use for just circulation purposes ever would.

The above-mentioned environmentalists did recognize the disconnect between the stated objectives of the ESA and the actual outcome in this particular (miss) application and said so. … “However, now that the Generating Station is shut down and no longer circulating water through and out of the Edison Canal and Channel Islands Harbor (canal and harbor), water quality impairments in these waters have become evident. We urge the Los Angeles Regional Water Quality Control Board (Regional Board) to take action to address the negative water quality impacts in the canal and harbor, and to determine the best course of action to remediate and/or prevent pollution of these waters to protect their beneficial uses.” So far, we are still on track for a massive self-inflicted environmental debacle. Get ready for late-breaking news this summer.

Our system solution remains “turn the damned pumps back on.” Maybe Congresswoman Julia Brownley, D-Westlake Village, can help, since it’s not above her paygrade?

Bob Nast

Oxnard

Speaking about thyroid cancer

My name is Olivia Victoria Robles, I’m 24 years old, born and raised in Ventura. I am a two-time thyroid cancer survivor (Jan 2016, Feb 2019). I live and work in Los Angeles as a model and actress. I have appeared on Netflix, Nickelodeon, and MTV. I make content such as Instagram posts and YouTube videos that detail my experience with this horrible disease. I make my living in front of the camera, and I wear my thyroidectomy and lymph node dissection scars with pride. I hope to use my voice and my platform to shed some light on the darkness that others may be experiencing in silence and in isolation.

I recently read the article written by Kathy Jean Schultz, titled “Cause Unknown: Why are Ventura County thyroid cancer rates the highest in the state?” I want to start off by saying, THANK YOU for beginning this conversation! Very few people are talking about this disease and I really appreciate that you shed some light on a topic that otherwise doesn’t get much coverage. Hopefully the dialogue and research can continue from here.

There was a large section that explained the difficulty in finding a public figure or willing subject to be interviewed and/or photographed for the article. Basically, I want to say: here I am! I disagree with the statement that this is a totally silent condition, as I’m speaking about it as loudly as I can. I may not be an A-List celebrity but I am part of a limited community of Thyroid cancer survivors, and I intend to spread awareness and hope within this group, as well as to others.

Another public figure who is vocal about her experience with thyroid cancer is Inside Edition anchor Deborah Norville. She was diagnosed with thyroid cancer just this spring after a viewer noticed a lump on her neck, and urged her to see a doctor. The results were malignant and she recently had surgery to remove her thyroid.

I wanted to let you know that there are definitely people speaking out on this topic. In the case that you would like to continue this conversation as it pertains to your journalism, I am willing and available. If possible, I would like to help the medical research team cited within this article as well. The silence around this condition is stifling, puts patients in isolation upon diagnosis, and absolutely needs more dialogue in order to break the stigma.

Olivia Robles

Ventura

GREAT NEED FOR DESALTING PLANTS

Since Oxnard and Ventura, along with hundreds of other California cities, are being forced to grow their populations by 20 to 30 percent each, over the next 10 years, by idiots in Sacramento (including Governor “Gruesom”), we need to find out how to get enough water for those many hundreds of thousands of residents, who will be moving into “affordable” housing.

Never mind that the only “affordable” housing are tents or trailers.

The state, by forcing this problem upon us, should damned well pay for the cost of building the desalination plants and desalters.

Around the world, there are more than 30 THOUSAND desalination plants and desalters in operation. Saudi Arabia and 11 other nations get 100 percent of their fresh water from desalination of ocean and ground water.

How many desalination plants does California have? As far as I can tell, California has five in operation and six more in the planning stage.

What about ground water desalters? I believe there are somewhere around 25 in operation, including two in Oxnard. We need a MINIMIMUM of 30 more desalination plants and 100 more desalters.

John Jay

Voice of Truth

Oxnard

A privilege to know him

I would like to thank Nancy Lackey Shaffer for the wonderful article on Don Knapp and D-Day. Don and Evelyn live in the Patrician MHP where I live. We are all so proud of him. Don and Evelyn are so special of us. Thank you again for letting other people know about him.

Sandra Lamprich

Ventura