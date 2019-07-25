by Julie Madsen

Unemployment in the nation is 3.7 percent — an all-time low in nearly 50 years. In Ventura County, the unemployment rate is even lower at 3 percent.

Express Employment Professionals, a staffing company, hopes to lower the employment rate even more. On Aug. 8, the company is hosting a hiring event to connect candidates with the right jobs for them.

This will be the second time Express Employment Professionals has held this event on National Interview Day. Aaron Mercer, vice president of business development and marketing, said that the company decided to host this event in order to attract candidates during a time when unemployment has hit some of the lowest percentages Ventura County has seen in years.

“There are more jobs than people,” Mercer said.

The event will take place from 8 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the company’s offices in Oxnard at 2371 E. Vineyard Ave. and in Thousand Oaks at 600 Hampshire Road. Walk-ins are welcome to attend.

Mercer stressed that candidates who use Express’s services are never charged any fees to apply.

Candidates who attend the event can expect a fun and exciting atmosphere with free donuts, coffee and mugs. Mercer described it as similar to a job fair in which candidates will have the opportunity to meet and speak with an Express associate and discuss what type of job is the right fit for them.

An associate will ask candidates various interview questions such as what their greatest achievements or strengths are in order to gauge which job would suit their abilities the best.

Express has connections with various local businesses and has been able to provide employment opportunities to candidates in different areas such as the commercial, agriculture and industrial sectors.

“The teams at Express in Oxnard and Thousand Oaks help as many people as possible find good jobs, by helping as many clients as possible find good people,” said marketing specialist Marina Flores in a press release. “Express serves a variety of fields, including professional, finance and accounting, administrative and commercial with temporary, evaluation hire and direct hire employees.”

This event is the first step in the hiring process. After candidates run through a preliminary interview session, the company will then connect them with business owners to lock in the jobs.

Since the job market is fairly open, Mercer said that the process to connect candidates with the right job could be quick. He said that the company has been able to connect candidates with jobs in as short as a week.

Express Employment Professionals has been in operation since 2006 with the goal to “help as many people as possible find good jobs by helping as many clients as possible find good people.” The mission is to put a million people to work each year, said Mercer.

Before attending the event, candidates can visit expresspros.com/OxnardCA or expresspros.com/ThousandOaksCA to get an early start on applying