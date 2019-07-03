Your eyes do not deceive you: goats have invaded the lot behind Golden China Restaurant in Ventura for a good cause. Approximately 70 goats from Ventura Brush Goats are hard at work clearing brush and weeds that could cause a potential fire hazard the only way they know how, by eating it all. According to the group, goats can clear brush that may be difficult for humans to access, can eat thistles and poison oak, and can trim trees from four feet off the ground. The so-called “mob grazing” can also prevent water runoff into the ocean as the goat’s hooves create “cups” that catch water. The herd, which arrived on Friday, June 28, will remain in the area for several weeks as they complete their mission. For more information on Ventura Brush Goats, visit www.venturabrushgoats.com.
