Glow balls and dragons to be unleashed at Buenaventura Golf Course

by Kateri Wozny

Area residents wanting to try a unique golf experience at night and a chance to watch a popular flick can do so during the “Family Movie and Glow Ball Night” at Buenaventura Golf Course on Friday, Aug. 23.

“The City of Ventura is happy to partner with KemperSports in providing families in the community an opportunity to come to Buenaventura Golf Course to see a new movie release, play some Glow Ball and spend some quality time together before school starts,” said Eric Burton, recreation supervisor for the city of Ventura.

The event runs 7-10 p.m. Those wishing to play a full round of golf before the event can do so starting at 4 p.m. for $5. Once darkness falls, attendees can try a nine-hole round of putt-putt with an LED glow ball on the practice course that will be transformed with LEDs. Admission is included in the movie price of $5.

According to Carl-Van Vallier, general manager and director of golf for Buenaventura Golf Course, the course has hosted past Glow Ball experiences during fall and winter events. This is the first time it will be in the summer.

“It’s an event that showcases the golf course for more than just golf; it brings in the community for more non-golf community engaging events,” Vallier said.

The movie, How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World, will be shown starting at 7:45 p.m. Attendees are advised to bring a lawn chair or blanket. The hot dog package with chips and soda or water will also be available for $5 from Buena Grill. There will also be an area to play cornhole and listen to a playlist of music.

“This event is nothing but fun,” Vallier said. “Friends, family and kids can enjoy the food specialty and movie and everyone can try this unique non-golf event.”

Buenaventura Golf Course is located at 5882 Olivas Park Drive in Ventura. For more information and to purchase advanced tickets, call 677-6772 or visit www.buenaventuragolf.com/movie.